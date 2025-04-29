7 Best Budget Gaming Mouse Picks in 2025

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Choosing the best budget gaming mouse can be a challenge, as there are many models on the market with various features.

Some gamers are looking for a cheap gaming mouse with basic functionality, while others prefer a wireless gaming mouse with good battery life and minimal input lag.

Whether you’re into competitive gaming or just casually enjoy niche titles, it’s important to consider factors like sensor accuracy, comfort for palm grip or claw grip, and the presence of programmable buttons.

In this review, we’ve put together a list of great gaming mice with excellent tracking performance, stylish RGB lighting, and a reliable sensor – all in the budget gaming category.

Our Top Picks for Budget Gaming Mice

Finding the best gaming mouse can be tricky, as you need a responsive mouse without paying extra for just the brand.

Fortunately, the PC gaming market offers solid models that address different gaming needs. We’ve curated a top-5 list of budget gaming mice that provide excellent build quality and comfortable ergonomics:

Razer DeathAdder V3 Essential – a legendary Razer gaming mouse with an ergonomic shape, reliable optical switches, and a 6400 DPI sensor. Perfect for competitive gamers, offering high accuracy and comfort even during long gaming sessions. HyperX Pulsefire Haste FPS Pro – an excellent ergonomic gaming mouse with a Pixart 3389 sensor, customizable RGB lighting, and a well-thought-out shape for palm grip. A great option for those looking for a reliable wired mouse. Razer Basilisk V3 – an advanced ergonomic gaming mouse with a customizable scroll wheel, programmable buttons, and a powerful 26K DPI sensor. Ideal for fast-paced games, delivering identical performance to top-tier models.

7 Best Budget Gaming Mouse Choices

I know how hard it is to choose the best budget gaming mouse that truly fits your playstyle. The PC gaming industry is flooded with models – ultralight, multi-button, wired, and wireless gaming mouse.

I’ve gathered the best budget options, considering ergonomics, sensor accuracy, scroll wheel responsiveness, and button comfort.

This list includes ultralight solutions from Cooler Master and Glorious Model, a premium Logitech with Lightspeed wireless technology, models for left-handed users, and versatile options.

1. Razer DeathAdder Essential [Best Overall Budget Gaming Mouse]

Specifications Details Type Wired model DPI 6400 Switches Razer Mechanical Shape Ergonomic (right-handed) Lighting Green (Razer Chroma) Programmable Buttons 5 Polling Rate 1000 Hz Weight 96g Unique Features Comfortable palm grip, durable build, great for long gaming sessions

The Razer DeathAdder Essential is a classic budget gaming mouse that features an ergonomic body, fitting absolutely perfectly in your hand. Its 6400 DPI optical sensor provides high accuracy and smooth movement, which is crucial when playing shooters or fast-paced games.

This Razer gaming mouse has five programmable buttons, allowing you to customize it to your needs. The mechanical components are quite durable, rated for at least 10 million clicks, so this mouse will definitely last a long time.

What really makes the DeathAdder Essential truly stand out is how reliable and simple it feels in daily use. You don’t get overwhelmed with complicated features, as it’s incredibly easy to plug it in, set it up, and get right into the action.

And last but certainly not least, the signature green Razer lighting gives the device a stylish and recognizable look. Weighing 96 grams, it is light enough to maintain stability during quick movements. Plus, its classic shape fits a wide range of grip styles. Essentially, it’s a wonderful pick if you want a budget mouse that can do it all, or if you simply are unsure what mouse suits you best and need a safe pick. You just can’t go wrong with the Razer DeathAdder Essential.

Pros Cons ✅ Best budget gaming mouse with Razer’s signature quality



✅ Ergonomic design ensures comfort even during long gaming sessions



✅ 6400 DPI optical sensor for precise tracking and smooth movement



✅ Five programmable buttons for flexible customization



✅ High durability – rated for over 10 million clicks ❌ No RGB lighting, only the signature green color is available. It’s actually a treat, if you love green!



























Final verdict: This great gaming mouse is perfect for FPS players and Razer brand fans looking for high-quality budget gaming mice. It performs excellently in fast-paced games, works well with almost any grip style, and is a reliable choice for both beginner gamers and experienced players looking for something proven but without serious costs.

2. HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro [Best Wired Budget Gaming Mouse]

Specifications Details Type Wired DPI 16000 Sensor Pixart 3389 Optical Shape Ergonomic (right-handed) Lighting RGB Programmable Buttons 6 Polling Rate 1000 Hz Weight 95g Unique Features High-precision sensor, ergonomic grip style, great for FPS gaming

The HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro is an amazing wired gaming mouse with a high-precision Pixart 3389 sensor up to 16,000 DPI. This means that you’re pretty much guaranteed to get the most excellent tracking with no smoothing or acceleration. Sounds good, doesn’t it?

The Omron switches are rated for 20 million clicks, which is a great feature for active gamers. The mouse also features RGB lighting with three customizable zones, so it’s easy to quickly adjust the look to your liking. And additionally, an even more precise customization is provided by the 6 programmable buttons.

Beyond performance, there are a lot of small touches that make the Pulsefire FPS Pro feel premium despite its budget-friendly price. The braided cable resists tangling and adds durability, and its nice weight gives a good balance between speed and control.

With onboard memory profiles, you can set your DPI stages, button mappings, and lighting effects once and carry them anywhere. And thanks to its symmetrical shape and comfortable side inserts, the mouse fits well in both left and right hands, meaning that it will be a great fit for anyone and everyone.Ultimately, when it comes to gaming mouse picks, wired is almost synonymous with reliable. Trust me, the HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro will always be there for you.

Pros Cons ✅ Best wired budget option for FPS games



✅ Pixart 3389 optical sensor with up to 16,000 DPI



✅ RGB lighting with customizable zones



✅ Ergonomic design for comfort during long gaming sessions



✅ Durable Omron switches – rated for 20 million clicks ❌ Wired model, so it’s not suitable for wireless mouse enthusiasts























Final verdict: This wired gaming mouse is perfect for FPS gamers who need precision, comfort, and reliability. The side inserts improve grip, and its lightweight design is barely noticeable even during extended sessions. The HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro is a great alternative to more expensive models, offering maximum performance at a reasonable price.

3. Razer Basilisk V3 [Best Ergonomic Budget Gaming Mouse]

Specifications Details Type Wired DPI 26000 Sensor Razer Focus+ Optical Shape Ergonomic (right-handed) Lighting Razer Chroma RGB Programmable Buttons 11 Polling Rate 1000 Hz Weight 101g Unique Features Adjustable scroll wheel resistance, high DPI, great for competitive gaming

When it comes to the budget options, the Razer Basilisk V3 is simply an unbeaten ergonomic gaming mouse. Combined with its ultra-precise Razer Focus+ 26K DPI sensor, comfort, accuracy, and responsiveness are guaranteed.

The model features not just 5 or 6, but 11 programmable buttons, including a multifunctional side trigger for quick access to important commands. However, its standout feature is the improved HyperScroll wheel, which can switch between tactile and free-spinning modes.

The second-generation Razer optical switches ensure instant actuation, and all buttons are rated for 70 million clicks.

There is also LED lighting with 11 zones that add personality to the mouse. And to add to it, it feels really tailored for the action. The thumb rest gives you a natural grip that reduces strain during long gaming marathons, while the textured surface improves control without making the mouse feel heavy or sticky.

And for the cherry on top, you also get onboard memory profiles, so your custom setups stay locked in even if you switch PCs. No matter what you play, this mouse will fit you perfectly.For gamers who want the ultimate gaming comfort without paying a fortune, the Basilisk V3 is a no-brainer. Believe me, it’s so good you’ll soon forget how little you paid for it.

Pros Cons ✅ Top-tier Razer Focus+ sensor with 26,000 DPI for maximum precision



✅ Ergonomic shape with textured side grips



✅ 11 programmable buttons, including a multifunctional side trigger



✅ HyperScroll wheel with switchable modes



✅ Razer Chroma RGB lighting with 11 customizable zones



✅ Second-generation optical switches, rated for up to 70 million clicks ❌ Not the lightest model, but it only weighs 101 grams





























Final verdict: This model is ideal for players who prioritize maximum control and comfort. Its ergonomic design, multifunctional buttons, and adaptive scroll wheel make it the best budget option for multi-genre games, including FPS, RPGs, and strategy games.

4. Redragon M908 Impact [Best Budget Gaming Mouse for MMO Players]

Specifications Details Type Wired DPI 12400 Sensor Optical Shape Ergonomic (right-handed) Lighting RGB Programmable Buttons 18 (12 side buttons) Polling Rate 1000 Hz Weight 135g (adjustable) Unique Features MMO-optimized button layout, customizable weights, great for long gaming sessions

If you’re someone looking for a great MMO mouse, it hardly gets any better than the Redragon M908 Impact. Equipped with a 16,000 DPI sensor that can be adjusted to 5 levels, it’s got 12 programmable side buttons located on a removable side panel. You see what I’m talking about here?

This mouse is simply ideal for MMO and MOBA games. It’s got that adjustable weight, allowing you to tailor it to your needs for maximum comfort, and it also features high-quality RGB lighting with 16.8 million colors, durable Omron switches, and ergonomic design.

And if you want more, just know that it comes with a textured grip and a wide base, both of which are tremendous help in keeping your hand steady during long raids or intense arena matches.

Pros Cons ✅ High-precision 16,000 DPI sensor with adjustable sensitivity levels



✅ 12 programmable buttons on the side panel – perfect for MMO and MOBA games



✅ Adjustable weight with removable weights



✅ RGB lighting with 16.8 million colors and customizable design



✅ Durable Omron switches for longevity



✅ Ergonomic design for long gaming sessions ❌ Large size, may not suit fans of small mice



























Final verdict: This budget MMO mouse is made specifically for gamers who love games with lots of commands and macros. It works great for games where you need a lot of quick response buttons. Plus, you can adjust the weight for different play styles.

5. SteelSeries Rival 3 [Best Budget Mouse for FPS Gamers]

Specifications Details Type Wired DPI 8500 Sensor TrueMove Core Optical Shape Ergonomic (ambidextrous) Lighting RGB Programmable Buttons 6 Polling Rate 1000 Hz Weight 77g Unique Features Ultra-lightweight, great tracking performance, ideal for fast-paced games

The SteelSeries Rival 3 is a lightweight and reliable FPS mouse featuring a highly precise TrueMove Core sensor at 8,500 DPI. With this, you just know that you’re getting excellent tracking without smoothing for that pixel-perfect aim.

The body is made of durable polycarbonate, making it long-lasting even with heavy use. Weighing just 77g, this mouse is perfect for fast-paced games where quick movements and flick shots matter. The mechanical switches are rated for 60 million clicks, and the RGB lighting adds a nice, personal touch.

At the same time, its low-latency performance gives you a serious edge in shooters like Valorant and Apex Legends, while the slim helps keep things comfortable. Plus, the onboard memory lets you save your settings, so your mouse always feels just right.

Pros Cons ✅ Lightweight (77g) – perfect for fast aiming in shooters



✅ TrueMove Core 8,500 DPI sensor – precise tracking without smoothing



✅ Mechanical switches rated for 60 million clicks



✅ Durable polycarbonate body for long-lasting use



✅ RGB lighting with 3 customizable zones



✅ Suitable for most gamers – both beginners and pro gamers will appreciate it ❌ It is not the most ergonomic design, but it’s very stylish



























Final verdict: The SteelSeries Rival 3 is a truly great budget FPS gaming mouse. Thanks to its lightweight and precise sensor, it’s ideal for pro gamers and players who value speed and control. If you’re looking for a good FPS mouse at a reasonable price, this is it.

6. Logitech G305 Lightspeed [Best Wireless Budget Gaming Mouse]

Specifications Details Type Wireless (Lightspeed) DPI 12000 Sensor HERO Optical Shape Compact, ambidextrous Lighting None Programmable Buttons 6 Polling Rate 1000 Hz Weight 99g Battery Life Up to 250 hours (single AA battery) Unique Features Wireless connection with no input lag, great for competitive gamers

If you are looking for a trustworthy wireless gaming mouse, there’s no better choice than the Logitech G305 Lightspeed. Thanks to its advanced Lightspeed technology and the HERO sensor with 12,000 DPI, it has everything you need to be able to take those clutch shots as precisely as possible.

This lightweight wireless mouse weighs just 99g, all the while providing instant response and a stable and pretty much lagless wireless connection. At the same time, the long-lasting battery offers up to 250 hours on a single AA battery, while the ergonomic shape makes it comfortable for long gaming sessions.

What’s even better is how consistently it performs under pressure, as there are no sudden drops or weird hiccups. Plus, with its compact size and portable design, it’s a dream for both desktop and portable gamers.

Pros Cons ✅ Lightspeed technology – instant signal transmission without delay



✅ HERO 12K DPI sensor – high accuracy and low energy consumption



✅ Long battery life – up to 250 hours on a single AA battery



✅ Compact and lightweight



✅ Durable build for intense use



✅ Great choice for pro gamers who need a wireless mouse without lag or delay in response ❌ No built-in rechargeable battery, so you’ll need to take strategic breaks





























Final verdict: The Logitech G305 Lightspeed is great for both fast-paced games and everyday tasks like work. If you’re looking for a high-quality wireless gaming mouse at a reasonable price, it’s a no-brainer choice.

7. TMKB Falcon M1SE [Best Ultralight Budget Gaming Mouse]

Specifications Details Type Wired DPI 12800 Sensor Optical Shape Ultralight, honeycomb shell Lighting RGB Programmable Buttons 6 Polling Rate 1000 Hz Weight 69g Unique Features Ultra-lightweight design, fast response time, great for FPS gaming

The TMKB Falcon M1SE is an unbeatable gaming mouse that brings to the table maximum comfort and speed, making it perfect for fast-paced games. Weighing only 69g and with an ergonomic shape, it’s perfect for quick movements and precise aiming.

The 12,800 DPI optical sensor, adjustable through dedicated software, provides high accuracy, while the lightweight yet durable body makes it stand out among other mice in the same price range. It comes with an ultra-flexible cable that makes it feel as if you’re playing with a wireless mouse.

Its minimal weight and responsive sensor make it a really great choice for FPS and MOBA players, ensuring fluid performance that won’t slow you down in crucial moments. The sleek design, paired with customizable RGB lighting, adds a touch of personal flair without compromising functionality.

Pros Cons ✅ Weighs only 69g – one of the lightest gaming mice



✅ High-precision 12,800 DPI sensor – perfect for accurate aiming



✅ Flexible paracord cable – gives a wireless-like experience



✅ Durable mechanical mouse buttons – rated for millions of clicks



✅ Ergonomic shape – comfortable for most grips ❌ You might have some trouble saving customizable game profiles



























Final verdict: This great gaming mouse is designed for most gamers who prioritize low weight, high sensitivity, and instant response. I found it excellent for playing in MOBA formats – it’s one of the top options at a reasonable price.

How To Pick the Best Cheap Gaming Mouse?

Choosing the best budget gaming mouse is not just about the price. Even among affordable models, there are some quite comfortable, accurate, and reliable devices that will help you enjoy your gaming experience without limitations. However, to do this, it’s important to understand the key features that affect performance and comfort.

What parameters really matter? First of all, it’s the sensor type, which is responsible for the accuracy of your movements, as well as DPI and polling rate, which affect speed and responsiveness. Don’t forget ergonomics, which determines how comfortably you can play for long periods without fatigue. You should also assess build quality, which will affect the lifespan, as well as the presence of programmable buttons that can make your gaming experience more comfortable.

1. Sensor Type

The sensor is one of the most important characteristics of any gaming mouse. It determines how accurately your mouse movements are transferred to the screen. Modern gaming mice use two types of sensors – optical and laser.

Optical sensors work with LED lighting and require a flat surface, such as a gaming mouse pad. They provide precise and predictable movement, which is especially important in FPS and MOBA games. Laser sensors use an infrared beam, allowing them to work on any surface, including glass. However, due to their high sensitivity, these sensors sometimes have unwanted smoothing, which reduces accuracy.

Sensor Type Pros Cons Optical High precision, minimal input lag, works well on gaming mouse pads Requires a quality surface, doesn’t work on glass Laser Works on any surface, higher DPI range Can have acceleration and smoothing, reducing precision

If you need precision and stability, especially for fast-paced games like CS2 or Valorant, an optical sensor will be the perfect solution.

2. DPI (Sensitivity) and Customization

DPI (dots per inch) shows how fast the cursor moves on the screen when you move the mouse. High DPI is useful for fast movements, but too high sensitivity can make precise aiming difficult, especially in competitive games. The optimal DPI will vary depending on the type of game you prefer.

Game Genre Recommended DPI FPS, Tactical Shooters 400–1200 MOBA, Strategy Games 800–1600 Casual & General Use 1600+

It’s a plus if the mouse model you choose allows you to adjust the DPI. Such a mouse can be called universal – you’ll be able to adjust sensitivity depending on the specific game and your needs.

3. Polling Rate

Polling Rate is a measure of how often the mouse sends data about its position to the computer per second. A higher polling rate means lower delay, which is a key factor for fast-paced games. For example, in competitive shooters, any delay due to lag can cost you your life.

Polling Rate (Hz) Response Time (ms) Best For 125 Hz 8 ms Casual users 500 Hz 2 ms General gaming 1000 Hz 1 ms Competitive gamers, pro players

4. Ergonomics and Comfort

Ergonomics is not only about comfort but also performance. A comfortable mouse will allow you to play for extended periods without fatigue or discomfort. With a comfortable mouse, you won’t make mistakes even in the most intense moments.

Factor Importance Shape Right-handed, left-handed, or ambidextrous Weight Lightweight mice (<80g) for fast-paced games, heavier ones (100g+) for MMO/Strategy Extra Buttons Useful for MOBA and MMO, but can be unnecessary in FPS

I would also recommend purchasing a good gaming mouse pad because even the highest-quality device can make errors on an uneven or problematic surface.

5. Price and Value

Don’t associate budget mice with poor quality. With the right approach, you can find the balance between price and device features. If you need a cheap but high-quality mouse, focus on the following aspects:

A quality sensor without smoothing and acceleration;

Adjustable DPI for precise tuning depending on the game you’re playing;

A polling rate of 500Hz or higher;

or higher; Ergonomic design for comfortable long gaming sessions;

Programmable buttons, especially if you prefer MOBA games.

The right choice of a budget gaming mouse is not just about saving money, but also an investment in your comfort and a better gaming experience. Even with a limited budget, you can find the perfect mouse for your needs with the right approach. My review is a direct confirmation of these words.

FAQs

What is the best budget gaming mouse?

If you need a versatile model with a great sensor and ergonomic design, the Razer DeathAdder Essential is worth considering. For FPS enthusiasts, the SteelSeries Rival 3 is a great choice with high response accuracy.

Can you use a cheap mouse for gaming?

Yes, many budget gaming mice provide good accuracy and responsiveness if they come with a high-quality sensor, adjustable DPI, and a high polling rate. Modern technology allows even affordable models to compete with more expensive counterparts.

Do mouse specifications matter in FPS games?

Yes, especially in fast-paced shooters where accuracy, reaction speed, and aiming control are crucial. A gaming mouse with a low response time, a stable sensor, and an adjustable DPI helps you react more quickly to enemy movements.

What is the best budget gaming mouse with a lot of buttons?

If you need a cheap mouse with a lot of programmable buttons, the Redragon M908 Impact is worth considering. It has 12 programmable side buttons, making it perfect for MOBA games. Also, check out the Razer Naga X.