10 Best MOBA Games in 2025: Top Picks for Competitive Action

The best MOBA games are a place where five strangers get together, pretend to be a team, and then spend the next 30 minutes arguing over whose fault it was. I’ve spent years in these multiplayer online battle arenas, and let me tell you, nothing tests your patience or ego more than these games.

The thing about MOBA gameplay is that it sucks you in. Every match feels like a fresh start – until someone picks a troll hero, the enemy snowballs, and you’re stuck getting deleted in two seconds.

And then there’s the esports side. Watching pros play MOBA video games is like seeing a different species in action. The speed, the coordination, the insane decision-making – it’s why MOBA tournaments pull in millions of viewers.

It’s a mix of strategy, mechanical skill, and sheer mental endurance . Last-hitting, dodging skill shots, map awareness – it all matters. Check out my list of the best MOBA games to play with your closest friends and enemies.

The best MOBA games aren’t just games – they’re endurance tests disguised as entertainment. I’ve spent years diving into these multiplayer online battle arenas, convincing myself I’m improving while secretly knowing I’ll still get wrecked by some 12-year-old with insane reflexes.

I remember one match where I had the perfect start – gold, kills, everything – until my team decided the enemy’s base was just a suggestion, not an objective. Thirty minutes later, we lost. I was furious, but did I log off? Nope. Because that’s exactly what MOBA video games are – one more match, one more chance to win.

Still, some games do it better than others. To narrow down this list, I looked at a few key things:

How balanced and unique the character roster is

How rewarding the strategy and skill expression feels

How fun and accessible the game is for new players

And, of course, how likely it is to make you rage-quit and come crawling back five minutes later

So, here are ten of my all-time favorites – the ones that have ruined my sanity in the best way possible.

1. Dota 2 [Best Strategic Competitive MOBA]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC (Steam) Year of release 2013 Developer Valve

Dota 2 isn’t just a game – it’s a battlefield where strategy, skill, and sheer stubbornness collide. You pick from 126 heroes, each with unique abilities, and dive into intense MOBA gameplay. Sounds easy? It’s not. Matches are brutal, requiring teamwork, quick reflexes, and the ability to stay calm when your so-called carry starts throwing.

The game’s design keeps things fresh, with constant updates, a deep meta, and an esports scene that dominates the competitive gaming world. My favorite part? When the enemy team farms faster and has good rotation early, but we still beat them late game. Unlike other games, one mistake means watching your entire match crumble while pretending it’s still winnable.

Why we chose it Dota 2 has a massive hero roster with deep strategy, competitive gameplay, constant updates keep it fresh, and it’s one of the biggest esports titles ever!

If you love high-stakes battles and the thrill of outsmarting opponents, welcome to one of the most popular MOBA games of the current day, where every match is war, and victory is never guaranteed.

2. League of Legends [Best Hardcore Strategy MOBA]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, macOS Year of release 2009 Developer Riot Games

This title has been around since 2009, ruining friendships and egos ever since. It’s got everything – over 160 champions, deep mechanics, and a competitive scene that places it among some of the most popular esports games in the world.

The gameplay is simple – push lanes, take objectives, and pray your teammates understand what a ward is! With a ranking system that makes you question your sanity and a toxic chat that should definitely be studied in human psychology, LoL delivers pure, unfiltered chaos wrapped in strategic gameplay.

Why we chose it League of Legends offers a massive champion pool with unique playstyles, fast-paced and highly strategic MOBA gameplay, and a ranked system keeps competition intense.

What keeps me coming back? It’s the thrill of outplaying someone with pixel-perfect mechanics only to get instantly deleted by a fed assassin I didn’t see coming. It’s based on real-time strategy games that are fast, calculated, and somehow convince you that maybe, just maybe, the next game will be better.

3. Smite [Best Mythology and ActionMOBA]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2014 Developer Hi-Rez Studios

It takes the MOBA style and flips the camera, literally. Instead of the usual top-down view, this multiplayer online battle arena puts you in a third-person perspective, making every fight feel more immersive – and every misplay feels way more personal.

The combat is fast, intense, and full of unpredictable moments, enough to keep a gamer like me hooked for hours. It also blends elements of the best RPG games with customizable builds, making each match feel fresh.

Smite doesn’t just offer a MOBA gameplay experience – it throws you into a mythological battleground where every fight feels like a high-stakes brawl between gods. And believe me, when I say this, it’s as chaotic as it sounds.

Why we chose it Smite offers a unique third-person MOBA perspective for immersive combat, action-packed gameplay with mythological flair, and RPG-style builds to keep every match dynamic. On top of that, the Ultimate God Pack unlocks all gods forever.

For those looking to dive deep into the divine roster, the Ultimate God Pack is a game-changer, unlocking all current and future gods, ensuring you have access to every deity without the grind.

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2015 Developer Blizzard Entertainment

This game is Blizzard’s take on the multiplayer online battle arena genre, and honestly, it had no business being this good. It took the best MOBA games and said, What if we removed last-hitting, shared XP, and made matches actually fun instead of a stress test?

The result? A free-to-play game where teamwork actually matters, which might explain why it never got the same love as its more toxic competitors.

This isn’t just another MOBA – it’s one of the greatest strategy games disguised as a brawler. Blizzard may have abandoned it, but I sure haven’t – because once you experience a game where teamwork actually wins games, it’s hard to go back.

Why we chose it Heroes of the Storm offers team-focused gameplay with shared XP and no last-hitting and fast-paced matches that prioritize fun over frustration. It also includes iconic Blizzard characters from multiple franchises.

And if you’re going to battle, why not do it in style? The Golden Tiger Mount is one of the best cosmetic rewards that used to be available in the Starter Pack, but is now completely exclusive.

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS, Android Year of release 2016 Developer Moonton

This game is proof that you don’t need a high-end PC to enjoy MOBA games. Instead of complex key bindings and 100-clicks-per-minute mechanics, you get a streamlined multiplayer online battle arena designed for touchscreens.

I’d definitely list it in the best mobile games category, with fast-paced matches, simple controls, and a ranked mode that will simply ruin your self-esteem.

What makes it stand out? Well, it’s influenced by real-time strategy, with objective-based gameplay that rewards smart decision-making over mindless clashes. Matches are quick – end in less than 25 minutes – mostly making it perfect for when I want to squeeze in a game (or five) without committing to an hour-long MOBA marathon.

Why we chose it Mobile Legend: Bang Bang is designed specifically for mobile, no PC required. It offers quick matches under 25 minutes (perfect for gaming on the go), a massive hero roster with diverse playstyles, and smooth controls optimized for touchscreens.

And the hero roster? Massive. Whether you like assassins, tanks, or supports, there’s a character to fit your playstyle. Mobile controls take some time to get used to, but once you start winning, you’ll forget you ever needed a mouse and keyboard in the first place.

6. Arena of Valor [Best Intense Action MOBA on Mobile]

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2016 Developer Tencent Games

You know a game is doing something right when it casually dominates the world without half the gaming community even noticing. Arena of Valor, formerly Strike of Kings and an international adaptation of Honor of Kings, is exactly that – a MOBA so massive it makes most others look like side projects.

Could it be at the top of the list of the best MOBA games out there? Yes! With over 100 million daily active players and over 500 million downloads worldwide, it’s not just a game – it’s a cultural spectacle. Whether you’re diving into ranked or just pretending to know what you’re doing, every match is fast, flashy, and frustrating enough to keep you coming back for more.

Why we chose it Arena of Valor is one of the most-played MOBAs in the world. It has fast-paced matches perfect for mobile gaming, slick controls, stylish visuals, and surprisingly deep gameplay for a mobile title.

As a PC gamer, I wasn’t expecting to enjoy a mobile MOBA this much, but here I am, sweating over cooldowns and blaming my teammates for everything (again). Once it hooks you, good luck escaping – unless, of course, you like winning, in which case, see you in the next match.

7. League of Legends: Wild Rift [Best Mobile Version of a Classic MOBA]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS, Android Year of release 2020 Developer Riot Games

If you’ve ever wanted to play League of Legends but couldn’t deal with the PC version’s intensity, Wild Rift is your golden ticket. Riot Games somehow managed to distill the chaotic charm of the original into a mobile-friendly package – and it’s shockingly good. Wild Rift delivers streamlined matches (around 15–20 minutes) without sacrificing the strategic depth or the thrill of landing a game-winning skill shot.

The controls feel intuitive, the visuals are gorgeous, and the champion pool is already stacked with fan favorites. While the meta differs from the desktop version, it’s just as layered, giving hardcore players something to sink their teeth into while still staying approachable for beginners. Plus, matchmaking is fast, and progression feels fair, without forcing you to spend a cent.

Why we chose it League of Legends: Wild Rift is only the mobile version of LoL, but feels like a premium game. There’s fast-paced matches, smooth controls, slick visuals, and a lot of strategic depth for MOBA veterans.

What really sells Wild Rift is how polished it feels. It’s not just a watered-down mobile port – it’s its own beast, with tweaks made specifically for mobile play. If you’ve got the MOBA itch and a phone with some decent battery life, Wild Rift might just become your next addiction.

8. Pokémon UNITE [Best Pokémon MOBA]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android Year of release 2021 Developer TiMi Studio Group / The Pokémon Company

Pokémon UNITE is what happens when you take one of the most beloved franchises in the world and toss it into the fast-paced, competitive chaos of a MOBA. And weirdly enough… it works. Instead of farming creeps and destroying towers, your goal is to score points by dunking energy into enemy goals – think basketball meets Pokémon battles, and somehow that mix is addictive.

Each Pokémon comes with unique abilities and playstyles, evolving mid-match as you level up. Whether you’re zipping across the field as Talonflame or going tank mode with Snorlax, there’s something here for every type of player. Matches are capped at 10 minutes, making it perfect for short bursts of fun – or endless marathons if you’re like me and get obsessed.

Why we chose it Pokémon UNITE is Pokémon + MOBA = addictive fun. There are fast and beginner-friendly 10-minute matches, an iconic, well-balanced Pokémon roster, and a unique scoring system.

The game leans more casual than hardcore, but there’s still plenty of room for skill, teamwork, and strategy. Plus, the visual polish, constant updates, and regular events keep things feeling fresh. It’s one of the best mobile MOBAs around, especially if you grew up yelling at a Game Boy screen.

9. Brawl Stars [Best MOBA for Quick Matches]

Our score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS, Android Year of release 2018 Developer Supercell

Brawl Stars is what happens when a MOBA hits fast-forward. Supercell ditched the slow-paced formula, cranked up the action, and created a mobile-friendly arena brawler where matches last just a few minutes, but the chaos lasts much longer.

Instead of lanes and towers, you’ve got multiple modes with wild objectives: grab gems, dodge bullets, and ambush opponents in tight, colorful maps. With a cast of quirky Brawlers – each rocking unique abilities and flashy ultimates – you’ll never run out of ways to dominate (or get totally wrecked).

Why we chose it Brawl Stars offers lightning-fast matches with big action, loads of unique Brawlers, and modes. It’s great for both quick fun and ranked grinds!

It’s pick-up-and-play friendly but has enough depth to keep you grinding for trophies, skins, and bragging rights. And the constant updates? They make sure boredom doesn’t stand a chance.

Our score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS, Android Year of release 2015 Developer Tencent Games

Honor of Kings is a mobile MOBA giant that took China by storm – and with over 100 million daily players, that’s not just a figure of speech. While it shares DNA with Arena of Valor, the two have grown apart: AoV is the global version, but Honor of Kings is finally going international as its own standalone experience.

The game offers slick visuals, smooth performance, and highly polished gameplay that caters perfectly to mobile users. Its fast-paced matches and massive hero roster (based on Chinese mythology and history) make it stand out in a sea of copycats.

Why we chose it Honor of Kings gives us mythology-inspired heroes with unique abilities, fast-paced mobile MOBA battles, and stunning visuals. It also has growing global support and frequent updates.

That said, Western players might find the lore unfamiliar and the UI a bit overwhelming at first. Plus, matchmaking can feel brutal if you’re just starting out. Still, for MOBA fans on the go who want deep strategy and quick thrills in under 20 minutes, this one hits the mark.

MOBA vs. Battle Royale

Choosing between MOBA and the greatest battle royale games feels like picking a favorite friend. MOBAs demand strategic teamwork, hero mastery, and objective control, while battle royales push survival instincts, quick reflexes, and adaptability to the limit.

MOBAs like League of Legends and Dota 2 reward deep game knowledge and coordination, requiring you to master character abilities and work as a unit. Victory depends on split-second decisions, precise execution, and map awareness.

Battle royale games like Fortnite and Apex Legends, drop players into unpredictable, ever-shrinking battlegrounds. Success isn’t just about shooting skills. It’s about resource management, positioning, and knowing when to engage or run for your life.

Both genres have thriving esports scenes and dedicated fan bases, but choosing one depends on whether you enjoy calculated, team-based strategies or high-stakes, last-man-standing chaos.

FAQs

What is MOBA in gaming?

MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) is a strategy game genre where teams of players control unique heroes or champions, battling to destroy the enemy base. The gameplay typically focuses on teamwork, tactical decision-making, and real-time combat in strategic, objective-based maps.

Is MOBA still popular?

Yes, MOBAs remain hugely popular, with games like Dota 2 and League of Legends maintaining large player bases and esports scenes. Their accessibility, competitive depth, and constant updates ensure they continue to attract new players while keeping the existing community engaged.

What is the most complex MOBA game?

Dota 2 is often considered the most complex MOBA due to its deep mechanics, hero interactions, and steep learning curve. The game offers a vast array of strategies, with intricate item builds, map control tactics, and an ever-evolving meta, making it a challenge even for experienced players.

What is the No.1 MOBA game?

Dota 2 is widely considered the No.1 MOBA game thanks to its deep strategy, massive hero pool, and thriving esports scene. It’s known for complex gameplay and intense matches that reward skill, teamwork, and tactical thinking.

Is Fortnite a MOBA?

No, Fortnite is a battle royale game, not a MOBA. While both are competitive and online, Fortnite focuses on last-player-standing gameplay with building mechanics, while MOBAs are about team-based strategy and lane battles.