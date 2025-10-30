14 Best Vampire Games For Bloothirsty Night Dwellers in 2025

Looking for the best vampire games out there isn’t the easiest task. I went deep into the darkest night and dug up some of the bloodiest titles that manage to truly capture the danger, the mystery, and the atmosphere of these worlds of darkness and all that lies within them.

Whatever your calling might be, the fun awaits.

Our Top Picks for Vampire Games

It's quite clear that, to be good, vampire games need to be able to evoke a certain kind of feeling in their players.

I got you some titles that really might scratch that itch. Here's a short list of my top picks:

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines (2004) – Navigate vampire politics, moral dilemmas, and bloody encounters as you explore the shadowy side of 21st-century LA. Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (2025) – Step into a dark, reimagined Seattle where ancient clans clash for power, and every choice shapes your rise through the blood-soaked vampire hierarchy. The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing (2013) – Take on the role of the legendary Van Helsing’s son and step into the Gothic-noir world to rid it of all evil.

As fitting for this theme, I brought you 13 titles in total, and there are also a whole bunch of details I want to tell you about the ones already named. Keep reading to see the full list and get all the juicy details.

14 Best Vampire Games: Sink Your Teeth Into These Classics

​​From gothic RPGs to fast-paced slayers, these are the best vampire games that capture immortality, power, and the hunger that drives it all. Ready to embrace the night? Let's begin.

1. Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines [Best Vampire RPG Ever Made]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2004 Creator/s Troika Games Average playtime ~40 hrs

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines (VTMB) is a very special horror game. Having gone through its fair share of development hell, this ambitious game was forced out before the developers could finish it.

Not only that but it also had to fight for the spotlight with some of the biggest titles at the time. Yet, due to its brilliance, VTMB managed to find a dedicated group of fans that ended up patching the game, and in no small part, that is the reason we talk about it today.

Now, over two decades later, VTMB remains arguably the best vampire game made to date. With writing that few games have ever matched and a great mix of roleplaying action in both first and third person, it truly makes you feel like a modern vampire.

Get drawn into the shadowy side of early 21st-century Los Angeles, full of intriguing characters, masterfully dark humor, difficult choices, vampire politics, and some sweet supernatural action. The graphics may feel a little dated, but you’ll soon forget all about it because the game is just that good.

The deep character customization allows you to tailor your abilities and playstyle, making each playthrough different. The game supports various approaches for almost any situation, and the dialogue system makes it feel like what you say actually matters.

One of the greatest open-world games, VTMB perfectly fits the ‘flawed masterpiece’ description. But it’s a masterpiece nonetheless, and you shouldn’t sleep on it.

My Verdict: Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines remains a once-in-a-generation RPG. Its writing, atmosphere, and freedom of choice make it the ultimate vampire experience that every fan of the genre should play at least once.

Our score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2025 Creator/s Paradox Interactive, The Chinese Room, Hardsuit Labs, Inc. Average playtime ~15 hrs

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 throws you into Seattle’s dark underworld, where every choice shapes your vampire destiny. You’ll navigate political drama, power struggles, and supernatural abilities in a world teeming with danger.

The gameplay is a sweet mix of stealth, brutal combat, and intense dialogue, which gives you tons of ways to approach every situation. Yeah, it can be a bit slow at times, but the world-building and character depth are top-tier, keeping you hooked.

Visually, the game nails the eerie vampire vibe with moody lighting and a killer soundtrack. It might not hit AAA polish, but it makes up for it with that immersive, dark atmosphere that sucks you right in.

My Verdict: Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 looks set to revive the series with the same dark tone, complex politics, and player-driven storytelling that made the original an unforgettable classic.

3. The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing [Best Action RPG for Vampire Hunters]

Our score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2013 Creator/s Neocore Games Average playtime ~13 hrs

Does hunting vampires suit your style better than being one? Then it’s time you become the son of the legendary Abraham Van Helsing and step into your enthusiastic yet inexperienced vampire slayer’s shoes.

The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing is an absolute blast. It’s the first game in an action RPG adventure trilogy that throws you into a gothic world full of monsters, magic, and steampunk madness.

The combat feels fast and satisfying, and the skill trees allow for plenty of customization, so battling through hordes of supernatural creatures with guns, swords, and devastating abilities is never boring.

The game also has surprisingly good writing. It may not be anything groundbreaking, but thanks to its sharp humor, witty dialogue, self-aware tone, and some on-point pop culture references, it has a really nice charm to it.

This title, which could be described as single-player lighter-toned Diablo, brings around 20 hours of quality gameplay, but the whole trilogy can easily extend the number to 50 hours. If good RPG games like that are your jam, then The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing should definitely be on your playing list.

My Verdict: The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing perfectly captures the thrill of vampire hunting with sharp combat and charm. It’s stylish and fast-paced, which makes it a must-play for anyone who loves gothic action and humor.

4. V Rising [Best Vampire Survival RPG]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5 Year of release 2022 Creator/s Stunlock Studios Average playtime ~90 hrs

V Rising is a perfectly unique blend of survival, action RPG, and multiplayer game styles. Clothed in the mysteriously immersive vampire theme, this makes one of the best indie games and most interesting recent titles overall.

Your journey begins when you wake up as a weakened vampire struggling to survive. From there, you have to rebuild your power by hunting for blood, exploring dungeons, crafting weapons, and constructing your own Gothic castle that will be your home base for the battles to come.

Of course, in this open world full of dangers, crafting and surviving won’t be enough, as you’ll have to deal with stuff ranging from the scorching sun that can burn you to powerful, almost souls-like bosses that test your skills, and it can all be taken on solo or in co-op. The main story takes around 30-40 hours to complete.

But say these challenges prove too small of a scale. Well, then, you might as well jump online and go at it with up to 60 other vampires from all around. Team up in clans and engage in PvE, raid other players’ castles, or even go head-to-head in PvP battles – the potential is limitless.

Overall, I don’t think there’s any other game quite like V Rising, and that alone makes it worth attention. Combine this with the fact that it’s actually a really fun vampire-themed game, and you’ve got yourself a title you just can’t miss out on.

My Verdict: V Rising is the fantasy of being a vampire rebuilding power from scratch. This amazing co-op game is addictive and full of freedom; an absolute treat for players who love survival games with dark fantasy flair.

5. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered [Best Classic Vampire Adventure Revived]

Our score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2024 Creator/s Aspyr Average playtime ~20 hrs

Building upon the foundation of the 1996 classic Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain, the Soul Reaver games, which came out in 1999 and 2001, respectively, were pretty groundbreaking at the time.

The story puts you in the shoes of Raziel, a former vampire lieutenant betrayed by his master, Kain, and thus killed. After being resurrected as a soul-devouring wraith, you embark on a journey of revenge and a battle against fate itself.

While the story was really gripping, the thing that I loved the most about these games was the gameplay. It’s this sweet spot in the mix between combat, puzzle-solving, and exploration. But the best of all was the yet completely unseen transformation mechanic of switching between material and spectral realms.

So, when it came to revitalizing these classic games, I’ve got to say that Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered did the job perfectly. Everything is just as amazing as it was all those years ago, except smoother and much better-looking.

The games still give you those same 30 hours of joy and everything that changed only did so for the better. If you ever wanted to check out these absolute classics of the Kain series, there has never been a better time to do so.

My Verdict: Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered revives a timeless classic with smoother visuals and tighter design. It’s still one of the best story-driven vampire adventures ever made.

6. Castlevania: Lords of Shadow [Best Modern Castlevania Experience]

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2010 Creator/s MercurySteam Average playtime ~18 hrs

For the longest time, whenever someone would mention the greatest Castlevania games, most would think of the legendary side-scrolling action platformers that this franchise was known for. However, things changed in 2010 with the release of Castlevania: Lords of Shadow.

Rebooting the franchise, the devs decided to enter the 3D world, and the result we got was pretty surprising, in a good way. Lords of Shadows came with a dark, emotional, and action-packed journey that offered intense combat, breathtaking landscapes, and a gripping story. Essentially, it was a fresh perspective on the good old Castlevania.

The game puts you in the role of Gabriel Belmont, a holy warrior fighting to bring back his lost love, only to uncover a much bigger, twisted fate. The world is hauntingly gorgeous, and the combat is fluid, fun, and brutal. There’s platforming, puzzle-solving, and colossal boss fights that make you feel tiny in the best way. If you ask me, that’s how all great medieval games should be.

This adventure took me around 20 hours, and as 91% of reviewers on Steam would agree, it was time well spent. Oh, and if you ever wanted a chance to play as Dracula himself, you might want to extend this journey to the second game, too.

My Verdict: Castlevania: Lords of Shadow is an emotional and cinematic take on the legendary series. It’s dark, ambitious, and a must-play for fans of epic fantasy action.

7. Vampyr [Best Story-Driven Vampire RPG]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2018 Creator/s Dontnod Entertainment Average playtime ~29 hrs

Vampyr is not just an action RPG – it’s one of the most underrated games wrapped in a dark, atmospheric London. You play as Dr. Jonathan Reid, a man of science turned into a vampire. The city is dying from the Spanish flu, and you hold the power to save or doom it. Every choice matters as you struggle to find a balance between keeping the Hippocratic oath and satisfying your newfound bloodthirst.

The game’s combat is fast, brutal, and tactical. You can fight like a monster, using claws, shadowy dashes, and blood-draining abilities. However, here’s the twist: killing NPCs makes you stronger, but each one has a story, relationships, and secrets. Every death reshapes the world, and I agonized over every decision.

Moreover, embracing the beast not only changes the world around you but also puts you on a much darker path. In other words, if you are aiming for the ‘best ending’, get ready for some strong Souls-like moments, because the combat is gonna be tough.

But no matter how you choose to play, Vampyr is absolutely worth it. Having spent around 25 hours on it, I can say that this surprising AA title is probably the best recent vampire-themed game you could find.

My Verdict: Vampyr is one of the best games where you are the villain, blending moral choice and horror better than most games out there. Its gritty atmosphere and tough decisions make it a standout for anyone who loves story-heavy vampire RPGs.

8. BloodRayne [Best Hack-and-Slash Vampire Classic]

Our score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS2, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, GameCube, Switch Year of release 2002 Creator/s Terminal Reality Average playtime ~7 hrs

BloodRayne is pure, stylish, vampire-themed carnage. It’s everything I loved about the early 2000s – fast action, over-the-top gore, and a badass protagonist who doesn’t hold back.

You play as Rayne, a half-vampire, half-human dhampir slicing through Nazis and supernatural horrors with twin blades, acrobatic gunplay, and a serious thirst for blood. It’s almost like having Blade in the Wolfenstein universe – few things could match this cool.

The combat? Satisfying as hell. You can slow time, flip over enemies, and unleash brutal finishing moves. Drinking blood mid-fight to heal never gets old. And the story, while not the deepest one out there, is an incredible thrill.

Terminal Cut, which came out on PC in 2020, and ReVamped version, which dropped on consoles in 2021, are the remasters that let us properly enjoy this classic today. They sharpen everything up, adding widescreen support, smoother frame rates, and improved lighting. It still looks like an early 2000s game, but I think that’s part of its charm.

It took me about 10 hours to beat, and while it’s not the longest of games, this cult classic is something that you can come back to over and over again. If you love fast, bloody action with a killer lead, play this game. It’s so worth it.

My Verdict: BloodRayne is pure, stylish chaos from start to finish. With its fast combat, attitude, and satisfying gore, it’s one of the most iconic action vampire games ever made.

9. Castlevania Dominus Collection [Best Retro Vampire Collection]

Our score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2024 Creator/s Konami Average playtime ~35 hrs

If the latest Castlevania games don’t quite spark the magic for you like the kings of metroidvania games used to, then it might be time to return to the roots. What’s the best way to do this, you ask? Easy – Castlevania Dominus Collection.

I just wrapped up with it, and, honestly, it blew me away. This collection is like a love letter to fans of the series, and while, recently, there were other old-school Castlevania collections hitting the shelves too, this one easily takes the cake.

It brings together three of the best games in the series – Dawn of Sorrow, Portrait of Ruin, and Order of Ecclesia. The story is just as good as most of us remember, while the Metroidvania exploration keeps you hooked for hours. Oh, and the combat? Pure joy. You’ll be slashing your way through monsters and solving tricky puzzles with a big grin on your face.

The remaster does wonders, with updated features like quick saves and rewind options that make things smoother while only improving the visuals and keeping the good old satisfying gameplay. And, as a bonus, the Haunted Castle Revisited mode adds a perfect nostalgic touch for long-time fans.

Ultimately, with a 95% positive rating on Steam, it’s clear that these games aged like fine wine. Whether you want classic platformers with deep explorations, tricky bosses, and a killer atmosphere, or just seek to take on Count Dracula himself, you can’t go wrong with the Dominus Collection.

My Verdict: Castlevania Dominus Collection brings back the golden age of vampire gaming in perfect form. It’s nostalgic and the definitive way to experience the best of the series.

10. Vampire Survivors [Best Casual Vampire Game for Endless Fun]

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Mobile Year of release 2021 Creator/s Poncle Average playtime ~35 hrs

When my friend finally convinced me to give it a shot, I didn’t expect games like Vampire Survivors to hook me like that, but here we are. It looks simple – pixel graphics, top-down view, no attack button – but don’t let that fool you. This game is pure chaos in the best way.

There’s barely any lore and no story, but the game is insanely addictive. You pick one of the playable characters, step into an endless horde of monsters, and watch as auto-attacks spiral into a screen-filling light show of destruction. Every run lasts about 30 minutes (if you survive), and somehow, I kept telling myself, just one more until I was going to bed at 3 AM once again.

On Steam, Vampire Survivors has over 200,000 reviews with a staggering 98% positive rating. People love it for a reason. The roguelite progression keeps things fresh, with new characters, weapons, and insane synergies unlocking as you go. It’s one of the most satisfying games in my recent memory. And for just a few bucks? It’s a steal.

My Verdict: Vampire Survivors proves that simple gameplay can be wildly addictive. It’s chaotic, one of the best low-stakes vampire games to lose hours in.

11. Vampire: The Masquerade – Redemption [Best Gothic Vampire RPG Classic]

Our score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2000 Creator/s Nihilistic Software Average playtime ~18 hrs

I went into Vampire: The Masquerade – Redemption out of pure curiosity, which wouldn’t let me go after playing Bloodlines. But while I expected just a cool gothic RPG, what I got was something way more ambitious.

The game throws you into the role of Christof, a medieval knight who gets turned into a vampire and dragged into a centuries-spanning war between clans. The setting is what got me the most – you start in medieval Prague and end up in modern-day New York, watching the world shift around you as your undead life drags on.

The writing is fantastic, not lacking betrayal, political intrigue, and dark romance. The RPG mechanics are deep and really let you shape Christof’s abilities and party composition.

On the other hand, the combat can be a bit clunky. It plays in real-time but feels stiff, and the AI can sometimes be frustrating. However, that’s to be expected considering how big its ambitions were for the time it was made.

Still, if you can push past the rough edges, it’s a unique, story-driven RPG that still holds a special place in vampire gaming history. The atmosphere that it creates is alone worth sinking your teeth into.

My Verdict: Vampire: The Masquerade – Redemption is rough around the edges but unforgettable in scope and tone. Its dark story and gothic atmosphere make it a true cult classic.

12. Buffy The Vampire Slayer: Chaos Bleeds [Best Licensed Vampire Game Adaptation]

Our score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS2, Xbox, GameCube Year of release 2003 Creator/s Eurocom Average playtime ~9 hrs

For a game based on a TV series, Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Chaos Bleeds gets way more right than it has any business doing. It’s a third-person action brawler set in the Buffy universe, packed with fast combat, dark humor, and a story that feels like it could’ve been part of the show.

In the game you don’t just play as Buffy – you switch between six characters, including Willow, Xander, Spike, and Faith. Since each of them comes with unique playstyles, it adds a ton of variety to the gameplay.

The combat is surprisingly deep. Punching, kicking, and slaying vamps with wooden stakes feel great. Magic and ranged weapons mix things up, and finishing moves are brutal. The levels are varied, from cemeteries to creepy carnivals, and the enemy designs are straight out of the show.

Of course, it is an early 2000s game, so, understandably, it’s a bit janky. The camera can be pretty annoying, and some platforming sections feel dated. Oh, and probably the worst part – it was released only on consoles. Still, for a licensed game, it nails the vibe. If get a chance and are a Buffy fan or just love old-school brawlers, it’s definitely worth a shot.

My Verdict: Buffy The Vampire Slayer: Chaos Bleeds nails the feel of the show with fun gameplay and witty writing. It’s one of the few licensed games that genuinely deserves its fan love.

13. Darkwatch [Best Underrated Vampire FPS]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS2, Xbox Year of release 2005 Creator/s High Moon Studios Average playtime ~6 hrs

Darkwatch is one of those games that deserved way more love than it got. It’s a wild mix of supernatural horror and the Wild West in an FPS game, where you play as Jericho Cross, an outlaw-turned-vampire hunter. The game throws you into a gritty, blood-soaked world filled with undead cowboys, demonic horrors, and cursed landscapes. Think Red Dead Redemption meets Doom but with vampires.

The gunplay is fast and brutal, and while it does feel a bit dated, it’s a lot of fun if you get past it. Your main arsenal will consist of revolvers, shotguns, and a crossbow that shoots explosive rounds, as well as your vampiric powers.

Similarly to Vampyr, the game also features a morality system. You can lean into your vampiric urges or fight to keep your humanity, shaping the story and your abilities. My only real criticism about it is that I think it took itself a bit too seriously.

But here’s the catch – Darkwatch never got a PC release. It was a PS2 and Xbox exclusive, which is a crime because it would’ve been perfect on PC. Still, If you ever get a chance to play it, whether on one of these old bad-boy consoles or even on an emulator, I say do it. You won’t regret it.

My Verdict: Darkwatch is an underrated gem that fuses the Wild West with vampire chaos. It’s short, stylish, and still one of the coolest FPS concepts from its era.

14. Code Vein [Best Anime Souls-Like Vampire RPG]

Our score 7.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5 Year of release 2019 Creator/s BANDAI NAMCO Studios Average playtime ~30 hrs

Code Vein is what happens when Dark Souls meets anime, and honestly, it works really well. You play as a Revenant, a vampire-like warrior in a ruined world, fighting grotesque monsters and uncovering a surprisingly emotional story.

In the classic Souls-like fashion, the combat is very satisfying, although a bit easier due to AI companions. The world is beautiful, the dungeons are interesting, and the bosses are challenging.

However, where it shines the most is customization. It not only lets you adjust very many details in character creations but also features something known as Blood Codes, which acts as a loadout for skills, stat boosts, and combat style, which you can switch anytime.

Parts of the game may feel a bit repetitive, but I had pretty great fun for more than 30 hours, so, in my book, the game was worth it. If vampire-themed anime Souls-like RPG sounds interesting, I think you’ll enjoy it too.

My Verdict: Code Vein is a mix between anime aesthetics and Souls-like combat. It’s heartfelt, fun, and perfect for players who love challenge with style.

Upcoming Vampire Games To Satisfy Your Bloodlust

2026 is shaping up to be a big year for vampire fans, with new games that offer dark worlds, intense combat, and gripping stories. Here are the top upcoming titles you won’t want to miss:

The Blood of Dawnwalker (2026) – Set in a decaying empire ruled by vampires, this open-world RPG mixes epic duels with deep storylines. Think Castlevania meets Dark Souls.

– Set in a decaying empire ruled by vampires, this open-world RPG mixes epic duels with deep storylines. Think Castlevania meets Dark Souls. The Duskbloods (2026) – Command a rogue team of vampires in a stylish action RPG full of betrayal and fast-paced combat. If you love gritty vampire tales, this one’s for you.

– Command a rogue team of vampires in a stylish action RPG full of betrayal and fast-paced combat. If you love gritty vampire tales, this one’s for you. Resident Evil Requiem (2026) – A return to survival horror with a vampiric twist. Expect eerie environments, limited ammo, and the terrifying creatures that only Resident Evil can deliver.

These upcoming vampire games are sure to bring the darkness in 2026, offering new thrills for every fan of the genre.

My Overall Verdict on the Best Vampire Games

Vampire games have something for every type of player, whether you crave fast-paced action, deep narratives, or even survival challenges. From classic RPGs to modern action-packed adventures, there’s no shortage of blood-pumping experiences.

For roleplay enthusiasts → Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines . A masterpiece that blends rich storytelling with intricate character development in the shadowy world of vampire politics.

. A masterpiece that blends rich storytelling with intricate character development in the shadowy world of vampire politics. For action seekers → V Rising . It’s a great action RPG game where you’ll reclaim your vampire power, craft your Gothic castle, and dominate the open world in co-op play.

. It’s a great action RPG game where you’ll reclaim your vampire power, craft your Gothic castle, and dominate the open world in co-op play. For dark storytellers → Vampyr . A moral nightmare set in plague-ridden London, where every choice is critical in balancing your humanity with your new vampiric thirst.

. A moral nightmare set in plague-ridden London, where every choice is critical in balancing your humanity with your new vampiric thirst. For fans of fast-paced combat → BloodRayne. This stylish action title delivers over-the-top carnage as you play a half-vampire, battling through Nazi soldiers and supernatural horrors.

No matter your preference, these vampire games bring out the darkness in all the best ways, providing everything from immersive stories to thrilling gameplay.

