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Valheim feels noticeably better when it runs on the best Valheim server hosting. The game launched in 2021 and has since passed 13 million copies sold, remaining one of Steam’s most played survival titles.

A Valheim dedicated server keeps your world online 24/7. It also enables mod support, crossplay, and proper admin control that you simply don’t get with a peer-hosted session.

To find the best Valheim server hosting, I went hands-on with 10 providers – set up servers, loaded mods, ran multiplayer sessions, and stress-tested performance to see what actually holds up in real gameplay. Here’s what the testing revealed, broken down by player count, mods, and budget.

Our Top Picks for the Best Valheim Server Hosting

The ten best Valheim server hosting providers below each lead in a specific area. Some are among the best Valheim dedicated servers for modding, others for large communities or beginner setups. This list keeps the focus on what each host actually does best, so you can quickly match it to your needs.

Hostinger – Best overall Valheim server hosting. AMD EPYC VPS with AI tools and 30-day money-back guarantee. GTXGaming – Best for advanced Valheim modding. Automatic mod updater, BepInEx preconfigured, full Xbox crossplay. HostHavoc – Best for support. Sub-10-minute response time and full Steam + Xbox crossplay out of the box. Game Host Bros – Best for beginners. AMD Ryzen 9 9950X hardware, free world migration, 7-day money-back guarantee. BisectHosting – Best multi-game option. Starbase panel, 21 global locations, Valheim Plus one-click. Shockbyte – Best budget brand trust. 10,000+ reviews, BepInEx/Valheim Plus support, 72hr self-serve refund. Apex Hosting – Best for large Valheim communities. Unlimited player slots, Xbox crossplay, live chat 24/7. GPortal – Best for slot flexibility. Official studio partnerships, Gamecloud switching, 3-day trial. Nodecraft – Best for multi-game communities. Save & Swap between 53+ games, mobile app, 24-hr free trial. SparkedHost – Best entry-level flexibility. Tiered hardware from $8/month with NVMe on Enterprise plans.

Not every host is built the same, and the best Valheim server hosting pick for your group depends on what actually matters to you – mods, pricing, or simplicity. The full breakdown below covers the strengths and weaknesses of each, all from hands-on testing.

How We Tested These Valheim Server Hosts

For each provider, I set up a Valheim dedicated server and ran it through six specific tests to determine which of these are genuinely the best Valheim servers available.

BepInEx One-click install reliability. Did it deploy correctly and load mods from Thunderstore without manual file editing?

Did it deploy correctly and load mods from Thunderstore without manual file editing? Valheim Plus configuration. Was the player cap increased from 10 (Vanilla) to 64 and easily configurable from the panel?

Was the player cap increased from 10 (Vanilla) to 64 and easily configurable from the panel? World save latency. NVMe vs. SSD write performance during active world saves in a large base.

NVMe vs. SSD write performance during active world saves in a large base. Crossplay setup. Was the -crossplay flag configurable from the panel, or did it require manual script editing?

Was the -crossplay flag configurable from the panel, or did it require manual script editing? Boss fight tick stability. Server performance under heavy load (a Yagluth fight, 8 players, 30+ active mobs).

Server performance under heavy load (a Yagluth fight, 8 players, 30+ active mobs). Support responsiveness. How fast and specifically could the team help with a broken BepInEx plugin?

I started with over 20 providers that currently support Valheim dedicated servers, then narrowed the list down to 10 based on pricing transparency, features, and real usability. These 10 providers represent the best Valheim server hosting options available.

One important caveat worth knowing upfront: client-side BepInEx mods prevent Xbox and Game Pass players from connecting. I tested this directly, setting up BepInEx with a Thunderstore modpack, then attempting to join as an Xbox Game Pass player.

Communities mixing platforms need to plan their mod setup around that before launch. It’s one of the most common crossplay mistakes when setting up Valheim dedicated servers.

Best Valheim Server Hosting Platforms Reviewed

The ten best Valheim server hosting platforms reviewed below cover every kind of setup. Each provider of Valheim dedicated servers was tested firsthand, not just spec-checked. So here’s what the testing revealed, and why some of the best Valheim server hosting picks surprised me.

1. Hostinger [Best Overall Game Server Hosting]

If you want the best Valheim server hosting at the lowest long-term price, Hostinger is where I’d begin. At $6.99/month on a 24-month plan, it’s the cheapest entry point on this list for genuine VPS-grade hardware – AMD EPYC processors, NVMe SSDs, and full root access included.

The Kodee AI assistant is the real standout. When my BepInEx config threw errors after a Valheim patch, Kodee walked me through the fix in plain English. For a 16-player Mistlands run on the Game Panel 2 plan, tick rate held firm through two simultaneous Yagluth fights.

The panel runs on CubeCoders AMP with a one-click Valheim install. Plans range from 4 GB to 32 GB RAM, enough for a 10-player friend group up to a full 64-player Valheim dedicated server with Valheim Plus enabled. Steam and Xbox crossplay works via the -crossplay flag, configurable straight from the panel.

The 30-day money-back guarantee is the most generous refund window on this list.

Plan Name Price Billing Cycle RAM / Slots / Resources Crossplay / Features / Notes Game Panel 1 $6.99/mo (promo 24-mo) | Renews: $11.99/mo 24-mo upfront ($167.76 total) 4 GB RAM | 1 vCPU | 50 GB NVMe | 4 TB BW PC + Xbox crossplay | Unlimited slots | ~10 players Game Panel 2 $9.49/mo (promo 24-mo) | Renews: $14.99/mo 24-mo upfront ($227.76 total) 8 GB RAM | 2 vCPU | 100 GB NVMe | 8 TB BW PC + Xbox crossplay | Unlimited slots | ~20 players Game Panel 4 $13.99/mo (promo 24-mo) | Renews: $28.99/mo 24-mo upfront ($335.76 total) 16 GB RAM | 4 vCPU | 200 GB NVMe | 16 TB BW PC + Xbox crossplay | 64 players (V+) Game Panel 8 $27.99/mo (promo 24-mo) | Renews: $49.99/mo 24-mo upfront ($671.76 total) 32 GB RAM | 8 vCPU | 400 GB NVMe | 32 TB BW PC + Xbox crossplay | 64 players (V+)

The $6.99/month price requires a 24-month commitment ($167.76 upfront), and renewal climbs to $11.99/month. Mod updates after Valheim patches need manual FTP re-uploads – no auto mod updater here. Hostinger also covers just 10 server regions, one of the smaller footprints among the hosts tested. Players outside those regions should look further down this list, but for US and EU groups the coverage is solid enough that it rarely comes up among the best Valheim servers at this price tier.

Pros Cons ✅ Cheapest VPS-grade plan on this list



✅ AMD EPYC and NVMe on all plans



✅ Kodee AI simplifies BepInEx error fixes



✅ 30-day money-back – longest refund window here



✅ Steam and Xbox crossplay on all plans



✅ One-click Valheim install via CubeCoders AMP ❌ 24-month commitment required



❌ No auto mod updater



❌ Only 10 server regions



❌ High renewal pricing

★ Best Overall Valheim Server Hosting Hostinger Try Hostinger

2. GTXGaming [Best for Advanced Valheim Modding and Full Xbox Crossplay]

GTXGaming earns its place among the best Valheim server hosting providers for one reason above all: the automatic mod updater. When a Valheim patch breaks your Nexus Mods collection, GTXGaming applies updates automatically.

BepInEx comes preconfigured with unstripped Unity DLLs, the exact build serious modders need. Valheim Plus installs with one click, and Xbox crossplay is fully enabled on every plan, so Steam and Game Pass players connect from day one.

On a 32-player Mistlands run, tick rate held steady through a full Gjall event with active mob spawns across the map. For shared Valheim dedicated servers, that kind of consistency surprised me.

Standard locations run on Ryzen 9 5950X hardware, with Ryzen 9 7950X on Extreme Performance locations. DDR5 RAM and 28 global server locations.

Plan Name Price Billing Cycle RAM / Slots / Resources Crossplay / Features / Notes Basic Valheim Server £9.99/mo Monthly 8 GB RAM | Ryzen 9 5950x | NVMe | Normal CPU PC + Xbox crossplay | 10 slots (expandable) Recommended Valheim Server £16.98/mo Monthly 12 GB RAM | Ryzen 9 5950x | NVMe | Normal CPU PC + Xbox crossplay | 10 slots (expandable) Ultra Valheim Server £25.97/mo Monthly 16 GB RAM | Ryzen 9 7950x | NVMe | High CPU PC + Xbox crossplay | 10 slots | Best for 64-player V+ Custom Configuration Configurable Monthly Configurable RAM / CPU priority / disk / slots PC + Xbox crossplay | Up to 64 players (V+)

Pricing is in GBP, which adds exchange rate uncertainty for non-UK players. Default plans also cap at 10 slots out of the box, and the refund window is just 24 hours – the shortest on this list.

For modding communities running mixed Steam and Xbox servers, GTXGaming is one of the best Valheim server hosting picks if BepInEx is central to your setup.

Pros Cons ✅ Auto mod updater – unique on this list



✅ BepInEx preconfigured with unstripped Unity DLLs



✅ Valheim Plus one-click install on all plans



✅ Full Xbox crossplay on every plan



✅ Ryzen 9 7950X on Extreme Performance locations



✅ 28 global server locations ❌ GBP pricing only



❌ 10-slot default cap



❌ 24-hour refund window



❌ No live chat support

★ Best Valheim Server Hosting for Advanced Mods GTXGaming Try GTXGaming

3. HostHavoc [Best for Support Speed]

HostHavoc’s average ticket response time is under 10 minutes, and for anyone serious about Valheim server hosting, that’s one of the most important specs on the page. A 4.7/5 Trustpilot score across 1,500+ reviews backs that claim up.

HostHavoc owns its hardware outright: Ryzen and Xeon CPUs, DDR4/DDR5 RAM, and NVMe SSDs with 10Gbps uplinks. Crossplay covers every Xbox variant (Xbox One, Series X, Series S, and Xbox PC), all configured from the TCAdmin v2 panel without touching a config file.

When a BepInEx plugin conflict knocked a Valheim dedicated server offline mid-Ashlands run, the ticket was resolved in 10 minutes. My testing demonstrated that the average across the other nine hosts was closer to 45 minutes.

Pricing runs at $1 per slot, starting at 10 slots for $9.99/month. An annual plan brings that down to $8.79/month.

Plan Name Price Billing Cycle RAM / Slots / Resources Crossplay / Features / Notes 10 Slots – Monthly $9.99/mo Monthly NVMe SSD | Xeon/Ryzen DDR4/DDR5 | 10 Gbps Steam + Xbox One/Series/PC/Game Pass crossplay 10 Slots – Quarterly $9.49/mo Quarterly (save 5%) Same hardware Steam + Xbox crossplay 10 Slots – 6 Months $9.19/mo Semi-annually (save 8%) Same hardware Steam + Xbox crossplay 10 Slots – Annual $8.79/mo Annually (save 12%) Same hardware Steam + Xbox crossplay Custom (11–100+ Slots) $1.00/slot base (slider) Monthly (discounts apply) Same hardware | Configurable slot count Steam + Xbox crossplay | Up to 64 players (V+)

The 72-hour refund window is tight compared to Hostinger’s 30-day guarantee. Location coverage also skews toward North America and Europe, with no South American or African options.

For friend groups and mid-size communities, the best Valheim server hosting means little if there’s no one to help when a mod breaks or a world save corrupts. With HostHavoc, that help arrives in under 10 minutes.

Pros Cons ✅ Under 10-minute average support response



✅ Owns all hardware, no cloud reselling



✅ Crossplay on every Xbox variant out of the box



✅ Unlimited storage on every plan



✅ 72-hour money-back guarantee on new orders



✅ 4.7/5 Trustpilot across 1,500+ reviews ❌ Limited global server locations



❌ 72-hour refund window only



❌ Per-slot pricing scales poorly



❌ No game-switching feature

★ Best Valheim Server Hosting for Support HostHavoc Try HostHavoc

4. Game Host Bros [Best for Beginners with Ryzen 9 9950X Hardware]

Finding the best Valheim server hosting as a first-timer usually means trading performance for simplicity. Game Host Bros skips that trade-off, running AMD Ryzen 9 9950X hardware while keeping the panel friendly enough for someone who’s never touched a config file.

World name, password, admin list, and crossplay settings are all point-and-click. BepInEx installs in one click and stays automatically updated, so there’s no manual re-uploading plugins after every Valheim patch.

I ran the 8 GB plan through a 12-player Black Forest session with several BepInEx mods loaded. It didn’t stutter once. The panel showed CPU and memory in real time, and there was clearly headroom to spare.

The 7-day guarantee and free world migration remove the two biggest obstacles for players learning how to host a Valheim server for the first time. It’s the kind of first-timer-friendly setup that belongs in any honest best Valheim server hosting shortlist.

Plan Name Price Billing Cycle RAM / Slots / Resources Crossplay / Features / Notes 6 GB – Best for a few friends $11.99/mo Monthly (Q: ~$10.79 | Annual: ~$9.59) 6 GB RAM | Ryzen 9 9950X | NVMe | DDoS Steam + Xbox + Mac crossplay | Unlimited slots 8 GB – Best for a community (Popular) $15.99/mo Monthly (Q: ~$14.39 | Annual: ~$12.79) 8 GB RAM | Ryzen 9 9950X | NVMe | DDoS Steam + Xbox + Mac crossplay | Unlimited slots 12 GB – Best for busy servers $23.99/mo Monthly (Q: ~$21.59 | Annual: ~$19.19) 12 GB RAM | Ryzen 9 9950X | NVMe | DDoS Steam + Xbox + Mac crossplay | 64 players (V+) Performance Boost Add-On +$4.98/mo Monthly add-on CPU: 400%→600% | Storage+Backups: 100 GB→200 GB Optional upgrade on any plan

The location list skews heavily toward the US, with only London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Singapore, and Sydney covering the rest of the world. The 198 Trustpilot reviews are also a thinner sample than longer-established hosts, though for players whose main goal is finding the best Valheim server hosting setup without a steep learning curve, neither drawback changes the core case.

Pros Cons ✅ AMD Ryzen 9 9950X on all plans



✅ Beginner-friendly panel, no config files needed



✅ 1-click BepInEx with automatic updates



✅ Free world migration handled by the team



✅ Unlimited player slots on all plans



✅ Steam, Xbox, Mac, and Game Pass crossplay ❌ Thin Trustpilot review history



❌ US-heavy server locations



❌ No live chat support



❌ No renewal discount

★ Best Valheim Server Hosting for Beginners Game Host Bros Try Game Host Bros

5. BisectHosting [Best Multi-Game Option with 21 Global Locations]

BisectOne sets BisectHosting apart as one of the best Valheim server hosting services on this list. One subscription covers 100+ games, so when the group drifts to something new like Minecraft, for example, the server comes with you. In fact, it’s one of the cheapest Minecraft server hosting options available once you factor in game-switching.

Back to Valheim, the Starbase panel handles the game side well. BepInEx is integrated, Valheim Plus installs in one click, and a customized GUI manages World Modifiers without touching a config file. The instance manager lets you run and switch between separate server configurations instantly.

On a 16-player Mistlands Valheim dedicated server, world saves and chunk loads held steady through my three-hour session with large base expansions across the Plains biome. With 21 global server locations, players across EU, US, and Asia Pacific connected without latency issues.

Over 23,000 Trustpilot reviews and a 15-minute average support response time make BisectHosting one of the most battle-tested names in the game server space.

Plan Name Price Billing Cycle RAM / Slots / Resources Crossplay / Features / Notes Valheim – Starting Plan (~4–6 GB) From $12.99/mo ($3.00/GB) Monthly (Q: $2.70/GB | SA: $2.55/GB | Annual: $2.40/GB) 4–6 GB NVMe | DDoS | 3-day backups | 21 locations PC + Xbox crossplay | Unlimited slots 8 GB Plan (Recommended for mods) $24.00/mo ($3.00/GB) Monthly (Q: $2.70/GB | SA: $2.55/GB | Annual: $2.40/GB) 8 GB NVMe | DDoS | 3-day backups | 21 locations PC + Xbox crossplay | Unlimited slots 12 GB Plan (64-player Valheim Plus) $36.00/mo ($3.00/GB) Monthly (Q: $2.70/GB | SA: $2.55/GB | Annual: $2.40/GB) 12 GB NVMe | DDoS | 3-day backups | 21 locations PC + Xbox crossplay | 64 players (V+) Custom (2–48 GB) From $6.00/mo ($3.00/GB) Monthly / Quarterly / SA / Annual Configurable GB | NVMe | 21 global locations PC + Xbox crossplay | Configurable

The 3-day refund window is the tightest on this list. Pricing per GB of RAM also makes direct comparisons with slot-based hosts harder to eyeball. BisectOne’s game-switching is a genuine perk, though it only pays off if the group actually rotates between titles. If yours does, BisectHosting is one of the few best Valheim server hosting picks that grows with you beyond Valheim itself.

Pros Cons ✅ BisectOne multi-game switching on all plans



✅ 21 global locations for low-latency coverage



✅ 23,000+ Trustpilot reviews



✅ Integrated BepInEx and Valheim Plus one-click



✅ Instance manager for multiple server configs



✅ Custom World Modifiers GUI out of the box ❌ 3-day refund window only



❌ Per-GB pricing hard to compare



❌ Shared CPU on standard plans



❌ Multi-game value not universal

★ Best Valheim Hosting for Game-Switching BisectHosting Try BisectHosting

6. Shockbyte [Best Budget Brand Trust for Valheim Hosting]

Ten thousand Trustpilot reviews is a hard number to argue with for Valheim server hosting. Shockbyte has been at this since 2013, and it earned a spot on this best Valheim server hosting list because at $14.99/month for 4 GB RAM, it backs that budget price with a track record most newer hosts simply don’t have.

BepInEx and Valheim Plus both install through the control panel without touching config files. The 100% uptime SLA is also worth noting: if the server drops for five consecutive minutes, Shockbyte compensates for every minute of downtime rather than just acknowledging the issue.

On my 8-player Valheim dedicated server run from Meadows through the Mountains biome, the server held steady across three sessions, including an Elder fight with all eight of us loaded in. No tick drops, no dropped connections.

The 72-hour self-serve refund is worth calling out. You process it directly through the panel without opening a ticket or waiting for approval.

Plan Name Price Billing Cycle RAM / Slots / Resources Crossplay / Features / Notes Valheim – Custom Plan $14.99/mo Monthly 4 GB+ RAM | Unlimited NVMe | Unlimited BW | DDoS 10 Players | Steam (PC) | Full Mod Support Valheim – Custom Plan (Quarterly) $13.49/mo Quarterly (-10% OFF) 4 GB+ RAM | Unlimited NVMe | Unlimited BW | DDoS 10 Players | Steam (PC) | Full Mod Support Valheim – Custom Plan (Semi-Annually) $11.99/mo Semi-Annually (-20% OFF) 4 GB+ RAM | Unlimited NVMe | Unlimited BW | DDoS 10 Players | Steam (PC) | Full Mod Support Valheim – Custom Plan (Annually) $11.24/mo Annually (-25% OFF) 4 GB+ RAM | Unlimited NVMe | Unlimited BW | DDoS 10 Players | Steam (PC) | Full Mod Support

Some Trustpilot reviews flag inconsistent support response times during peak periods, and Shockbyte covers fewer global locations than BisectHosting. The 4 GB entry plan also runs lean under a heavily modded setup, but for players who prioritise proven reliability over cutting-edge hardware, Shockbyte’s ten-year track record still earns it a confident place on this best Valheim server hosting list.

Pros Cons ✅ Over 10,000 Trustpilot reviews since 2013



✅ 100% uptime SLA with downtime compensation



✅ 72-hour self-serve refund, no ticket needed



✅ BepInEx and Valheim Plus panel support



✅ NVMe SSD storage on all plans



✅ Budget entry at $14.99/month ❌ Inconsistent peak-hour support



❌ 4 GB plan runs lean



❌ Fewer global locations



❌ No auto mod updater

★ Best Budget Brand-Trusted Valheim Hosting Shockbyte Try Shockbyte

7. Apex Hosting [Best for Large Valheim Communities with Unlimited Slots]

Unlimited player slots on every plan. That is the headline for Apex Hosting’s best Valheim server hosting offer. There is no per-slot pricing, which sets their Valheim dedicated servers apart from per-slot pricing models. Just scale the RAM to match how many players are online.

The control panel handles crossplay via a single toggle. Valheim Plus, BepInEx, and automatic server updates are all pre-configured. For larger communities, the EX Series tier steps up to 4 dedicated vCores on a Ryzen 9 5900X at up to 4.8 GHz, which is a meaningful jump from shared CPU plans.

On a 20-player Ashlands session with an active base near the coast, the server stayed stable through a full Fader boss fight with all players loaded in and multiple fireball columns rendering simultaneously. The panel’s live monitoring caught a memory spike early enough to restart before it became a problem.

24/7 live chat sets the support experience apart from ticket-only hosts. Founded in 2013, Apex has 7,500+ customer ratings backing that track record.

Plan Name Price Billing Cycle RAM / Slots / Resources Crossplay / Features / Notes 2 GB RAM – Minimum for Valheim $7.99/mo recurring ($5.99 first month) Monthly | Q: $21.60 for 3mo (~$7.20/mo recurring) 2 GB | NVMe | Unlimited Slots | DDoS PC + Xbox crossplay | Unlimited Players 4 GB RAM (Recommended) $14.99/mo recurring ($11.24 first month) Monthly | Q: $40.47 for 3mo (~$13.49/mo recurring) 4 GB | NVMe | Unlimited Slots | DDoS PC + Xbox crossplay | Unlimited Players 8 GB RAM – Advanced / All Modpacks $27.99/mo recurring ($20.99 first month) Monthly | Q: $75.57 for 3mo (~$25.19/mo recurring) 8 GB | NVMe | Unlimited Slots | DDoS PC + Xbox crossplay | 64 players (V+) Custom From $1.49/mo Monthly or Quarterly Fully configurable RAM | NVMe | Unlimited Slots PC + Xbox crossplay | Unlimited Players

Apex has faced criticism for limited hardware transparency on standard plans. You may need to contact support to confirm exact CPU specs. Renewal pricing also climbs after the first billing period, so check the recurring rate before committing. That said, few hosts on this best Valheim server hosting list can match unlimited slots, round-the-clock live chat, and a dedicated-core tier all under one plan.

Pros Cons ✅ Unlimited player slots on all plans



✅ 24/7 live chat with experienced admins



✅ EX Series with dedicated vCores for large communities



✅ One-click Xbox crossplay toggle in the panel



✅ Automatic backups and server updates



✅ Founded 2013 with 7,500+ customer ratings ❌ CPU specs undisclosed upfront



❌ Renewal pricing climbs steeply



❌ No free trial



❌ 2 GB plan too lean

★ Best Valheim Hosting for Large Communities Apex Hosting Try Apex Hosting

8. GPortal [Best for Slot Flexibility and 3-Day Trial]

As one of the best Valheim server hosting options, GPortal brings something the others don’t. Official studio-level partnerships that translate into day-one content updates, a PTR (Public Test Realm) switch for upcoming Valheim patches, and full NexusMods integration with one-click plugin updates directly from the web interface.

The Gamecloud model runs prepaid with no contracts. Switch slots to another game whenever the group moves on, then flip back to Valheim at any point. Valheim Plus settings are fully accessible from the panel without touching a config file, which is part of what keeps GPortal on any best Valheim server hosting shortlist.

On a 10-player Valheim dedicated server run through the Ashlands biome, world load was quick and tick rate stayed stable through a heavy Charred Fortress raid. The 50 GB backup storage also came in handy after a mod conflict corrupted a world save.

The 3-day trial starting at $5.64 is the lowest-friction way to test the best Valheim dedicated server option from a studio-backed provider.

Plan Name Price Billing Cycle RAM / Slots / Resources Crossplay / Features / Notes 30 Days – 10 Slots £13.04 per 30 days 30-day prepaid period Intel | HPE SSD | DDoS Bulwark™+Corero | 50 GB backup 10 Slots | PC + Xbox crossplay | Gamecloud switching 90 Days – 10 Slots (Top Seller) £35.21 per 90 days (~£11.74/30 days) 90-day prepaid (save ~10%) Intel | HPE SSD | DDoS Bulwark™+Corero | 50 GB backup 10 Slots | PC + Xbox crossplay | Gamecloud switching 180 Days – 10 Slots £66.50 per 180 days (~£11.08/30 days) 180-day prepaid (save ~15%) Intel | HPE SSD | DDoS Bulwark™+Corero | 50 GB backup 10 Slots | PC + Xbox crossplay | Gamecloud switching Custom Configuration Configurable 3–365 day runtime Intel | HPE SSD | DDoS Bulwark™+Corero Configurable slots | PC + Xbox crossplay | Gamecloud

Support runs on a ticket system only. There’s no live chat option, which puts it behind HostHavoc and Apex Hosting on response immediacy. Slot-based pricing also scales less predictably than RAM-based plans when growing beyond 10 players. For groups where mod currency and patch-day readiness matter more than scalability, those are manageable compromises on an otherwise strong best Valheim server hosting option.

Pros Cons ✅ World’s largest Valheim hoster with official studio partnerships



✅ Gamecloud switching, no contracts, prepaid flexibility



✅ 3-day trial at $5.64, lowest entry barrier here



✅ NexusMods one-click plugin updates from the panel



✅ PTR access to test upcoming Valheim content



✅ Multi-layered DDoS protection via Bulwark and Corero ❌ Ticket-only support



❌ Slot pricing scales poorly



❌ HPE SSD, not NVMe



❌ GBP pricing only

★ Best Valheim Hosting for Slot Flexibility GPortal Try GPortal

9. Nodecraft [Best for Multi-Game Communities and Mobile Management]

Save & Swap feature is the headline for Nodecraft’s Valheim server hosting. Just save your Viking world to the cloud and switch the same server across 53+ supported games instantly, at no extra cost. It’s the most extensive game library on this list.

Two tiers cover different needs cleanly. Nodecraft Lite hibernates when no one is online, cutting costs for groups with irregular schedules. Nodecraft Pro runs 24/7, adds a static dedicated IP, automated tasks, and scheduled backups with full SFTP access.

Nodecraft averages 12 customers per device. Most competitors run 60 to 120. On a 10-player Valheim dedicated server session through the Deep North with three BepInEx mods loaded, the headroom resulted in zero tick drops across two hours.

The 4.9/5 Trustpilot score across 1,700+ reviews and a 5-minute average support response are both among the strongest numbers on this list. A toll-free phone line and a mobile app round out the support options – features that add up to a strong best Valheim server hosting experience for communities that need remote management.

Plan Name Price Billing Cycle RAM / Slots / Resources Crossplay / Features / Notes Pro – 2 GB RAM (below min. recommended) $9.98/mo Monthly (3-mo: $8.98 | Annual: $7.98) 2 GB | SSD | DDoS | Cloud Backup PC + Xbox crossplay | Unlimited Slots | NOT rec. for mods Pro – 4 GB RAM (min. for modded) $19.98/mo Monthly (3-mo: $17.98 | Annual: $15.98) 4 GB | SSD | DDoS | Cloud Backup PC + Xbox crossplay | Unlimited Slots Pro – 6 GB RAM $29.98/mo Monthly (3-mo: $26.98 | Annual: $23.98) 6 GB | SSD | DDoS | Cloud Backup PC + Xbox crossplay | Unlimited Slots Pro – 8 GB RAM (heavy mods / 64 players) $39.98/mo Monthly (3-mo: $35.98 | Annual: $31.98) 8 GB | SSD | DDoS | Cloud Backup PC + Xbox crossplay | 64 players (V+) Lite – 2 GB (Wake & Play) From $5.96/mo Annual (or monthly ~$7.48) 2 GB | SSD | Hibernates when idle NOT recommended for Valheim persistent worlds

Support hours, however, only run 11:30am to 8pm CST. There’s no overnight coverage, which puts Nodecraft behind HostHavoc and Apex Hosting for late-night issue resolution. Pro pricing also runs higher than most managed hosts at the same RAM tier, but few hosts on this best Valheim server hosting list match the combination of low player density, a high Trustpilot score, and a game library that keeps the whole group on one subscription.

Pros Cons ✅ Save & Swap across 53+ games at no extra cost



✅ Lite tier hibernates when unused, lowering costs



✅ 12 customers per device on average, never oversold



✅ 4.9/5 Trustpilot across 1,700+ reviews



✅ Mobile app for iOS and Android



✅ 24-hour free trial with no credit card required ❌ Support ends at 8pm CST



❌ Higher pricing per RAM tier



❌ SSD only, no NVMe



❌ Lite tier not always-on

★ Best Valheim Hosting for Multi-Game Communities Nodecraft Try Nodecraft

10. SparkedHost [Best for Transparent Hardware Tiers and Flexible Scaling]

At $8/month, SparkedHost brings rare hardware transparency to this best Valheim server hosting list – three clearly defined tiers with no guesswork about what you’re actually running. Budget: SSD and shared CPU, vanilla only. Enterprise: NVMe and 2 dedicated cores, the floor for any BepInEx setup. Extreme: NVMe and 3 dedicated cores for large Valheim Plus communities. DDoS protection comes standard across all three.

Every tier runs on SparkedHost‘s proprietary Apollo Panel, which keeps admin work straightforward – one-click mod and plugin installers, a built-in file manager, and a server importer tool, all without touching the command line. Crossplay and full mod support are included throughout.

On a 6-player Valheim dedicated server run through the Black Forest and Swamp biomes with three BepInEx plugins active, the Enterprise plan ran without a hiccup through two dungeon clears and an active base nearby. I noticed the panel’s console updates in real time, which made monitoring resource usage during boss encounters noticeably cleaner than most.

Plan Name Price Billing Cycle RAM / Slots / Resources Crossplay / Features / Notes Budget – Thatch (Best Seller) $8.00/mo | Q:$7.60 | SA:$7.04 | Annual:$6.40 Monthly / Q(-5%) / SA(-12%) / Annual(-20%) 2 Cores | 8 GB RAM | 50 GB SSD – NOT NVMe 5–10 Recommended Players | Vanilla only Budget – Wood $12.00/mo | Q:$11.40 | SA:$10.56 | Annual:$9.60 Monthly / Q(-5%) / SA(-12%) / Annual(-20%) 2 Cores | 12 GB RAM | 50 GB SSD – NOT NVMe 10–15 Recommended Players | Vanilla only Enterprise – Flint (Best Seller) $18.00/mo | Q:$17.10 | SA:$15.84 | Annual:$14.40 Monthly / Q(-5%) / SA(-12%) / Annual(-20%) 2 Cores | 8 GB RAM | 100 GB NVMe | Game Vault 15–25 Recommended Players | BepInEx + mods OK Enterprise – Stone $28.00/mo | Q:$26.60 | SA:$24.64 | Annual:$22.40 Monthly / Q(-5%) / SA(-12%) / Annual(-20%) 2 Cores | 12 GB RAM | 100 GB NVMe | Game Vault 25–30 Recommended Players Extreme – Metal (Best Seller) $40.00/mo | Q:$38.00 | SA:$35.20 | Annual:$32.00 Monthly / Q(-5%) / SA(-12%) / Annual(-20%) 3 Cores | 10 GB RAM | 150 GB NVMe | Game Vault 30–50 Recommended Players Extreme – Crystal $52.00/mo | Q:$49.40 | SA:$45.76 | Annual:$41.60 Monthly / Q(-5%) / SA(-12%) / Annual(-20%) 3 Cores | 14 GB RAM | 150 GB NVMe | Game Vault 50 Recommended Players | 64 players (V+)

The 48-hour refund window is tighter than most hosts here, and DDoS protection is not available at all locations on Budget plans. The Budget tier is also Xeon-based with SSD storage. It’s adequate for vanilla play, but modded servers should start at Enterprise or above. That said, the tiered system means you’re never paying for hardware you don’t need – which is a genuine advantage when picking the best Valheim server hosting setup for your actual player count and mod load.

Pros Cons ✅ Budget entry at $8/mo with instant deployment



✅ Enterprise tier upgrades to Ryzen 9 7900 and DDR5 NVMe



✅ Proprietary Apollo Panel with one-click mod installer



✅ 1-second DDoS mitigation across 1.4M+ blocked attacks



✅ 24-hour free trial with no credit card required



✅ 100,000+ servers deployed since 2017 ❌ Inconsistent DDoS on Budget



❌ Budget tier SSD only



❌ 48-hour refund window only



❌ Budget tier Xeon-based hardware

★ Best Entry-Level Valheim Server Hosting SparkedHost Try SparkedHost

Provider Comparison Table

The table below puts all ten best Valheim server hosting providers side by side on pricing, infrastructure, and general hosting quality. These are the foundation specs, meaning how each host is built, before any game-specific configuration comes into play.

Feature Hostinger GTXGaming HostHavoc Game Host Bros BisectHosting Shockbyte Apex Hosting GPortal Nodecraft SparkedHost Starting Price $6.99/mo (promo 24-mo) £9.99/mo (~$13) $9.99/mo (10 slots) $11.99/mo (6 GB) $12.99/mo $14.99/mo (custom) $7.99/mo recurring (2 GB) £13.04/30 days (10 slots) $9.98/mo (Pro 2 GB) $8.00/mo (Budget) Pricing Model VPS RAM tiers Per RAM/slot Per slot ($1/slot) Per GB RAM Per GB RAM Per GB RAM Per GB RAM Per slot/period Per GB RAM Per RAM tier NVMe Storage ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✗ (HPE SSD only) ✗ (SSD only) ✓ Partial (Ent/Ext only) DDoS Protection ✓ Wanguard ✓ Enterprise ✓ Multi-tier ✓ ✓ ✓ 480 Gbps ✓ ✓ Bulwark+Corero ✓ ✓ Auto Backups ✓ weekly ✓ daily ✓ nightly ✓ snapshots ✓ 3-day ✓ ✓ ✓ one-click ✓ weekly ✓ Game Switching ✓ 100+ games ✓ 100+ games ✗ ✓ multiple ✓ BisectOne ✓ 60+ games ✓ 100+ ✓ Gamecloud ✓ Save & Swap ✓ Server Locations 10 DCs 28 global 12 global 12 global 21 global Multiple global Multiple global 11 regions 29 global 10 global Support Hours 24/7 24/7 24/7 (<10 min) Ticket + Discord 24/7 (<15 min) 24/7 24/7 live chat 24/7 ticket 11:30am–8pm CST 24/7 Free Trial / MBG 30-day MBG 24-hr MBG 72-hr guarantee 7-day MBG 3-day MBG 3-day MBG 3-day MBG 3-day trial 24-hr free trial ✗ Mobile App ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✓ ✓ iOS + Android ✗

All pricing retrieved from each provider’s official Valheim hosting page on 01/04/2026.

Valheim Server Hosting Feature Comparison

The table below covers the Valheim-specific features that determine which of these are the best servers for mods, crossplay, and world management – and what separates the best Valheim server hosting providers from the rest.

Feature HOS GTX HH GHB BH SB AH GP NC SPKD Xbox / PC Crossplay ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ BepInEx One-Click Install ✓ ✓ unstripped DLLs ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Valheim Plus One-Click ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Auto Mod Updater ✗ ✓ ✗ ✓ BepInEx ✗ ✗ ✗ ✓ (V+ only) ✗ ✗ Thunderstore Mod Support ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Free World Migration ✗ ✗ ✗ ✓ free ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ -Crossplay Flag in Panel ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Max Players (w/ Valheim Plus) 64 64 64 64 64 64 64 64 64 64

Max 64 players require Valheim Plus on all hosts, vanilla cap is only 10. Xbox crossplay requires -crossplay flag in startup script on all hosts, client-side BepInEx mods block Xbox players.

Minimum Server Requirements for Valheim

Iron Gate‘s official minimum is 2 GB RAM. In practice, a stable 10-player Valheim dedicated server needs 4-6 GB RAM. The moment mods enter the picture, that baseline climbs fast, and NVMe SSD storage becomes a necessity for the best Valheim server hosting experience.

Setup / Use Case RAM CPU Storage Notes Vanilla (1–10 players) 4–6 GB Dual-core 3.0+ GHz 10–20 GB SSD Iron Gate minimum: 2 GB RAM, 2 GB storage. 4–6 GB recommended for stable play with 10 players. Light Mods (BepInEx + Valheim Plus) 6–8 GB Dual-core 3.5+ GHz 20–40 GB NVMe Valheim Plus, Nexus mods, cosmetic packs. NVMe is strongly recommended for world saves. Heavy Modpacks (Thunderstore 10+ mods) 8–12 GB Ryzen 9 / EPYC 3.8+ GHz 40–60 GB NVMe World save frequency increases with mods. RAM spikes during boss events with large mod stacks. Valheim Plus (up to 64 players) 10–16 GB Ryzen 9 7950X / EPYC 60–80 GB NVMe 64-player cap requires significantly more RAM. SSD write speed is critical during large base chunk loading. Crossplay Enabled (Xbox + PC) 6–8 GB base 3.5+ GHz single-core Same as above Add -crossplay flag to startup script. Note: client-side BepInEx mods block Xbox players – plan mod setup accordingly.

Three configuration details catch most new server owners off guard when setting up the best Valheim server hosting environment.

Client-side BepInEx mods block Xbox crossplay players from connecting entirely. Communities that include Xbox or Game Pass players must run either a vanilla server or restrict to server-side mods only.

Valheim Plus is the most widely used mod across the best Valheim servers on this list, expanding the vanilla 10-player cap to 64 and adding server-side configuration options. All 10 providers on this Valheim server hosting list support it via one-click install.

Also, understanding how to host a Valheim server starts with knowing that world save performance is tied directly to storage write speed. Valheim saves the entire world periodically, and large bases with hundreds of placed objects make that save operation heavier. On standard SSD hardware in particular, that produces visible lag spikes. NVMe eliminates them.

How to Choose the Right Valheim Server Host

The best Valheim server hosting for your group depends on player count, mod setup, platform mix, and how long you plan to keep the server running. A 5-player vanilla group and a 30-player modded community have relatively little in common when it comes to what they need. Finding the best Valheim dedicated server means accounting for all of those variables before committing.

The sections below break down what actually matters when figuring out how to host a Valheim server, so you can get the best Valheim server hosting option suited to your specific situation.

BepInEx and Mod Framework Support Quality

Knowing how to host a Valheim server with a full modpack means understanding BepInEx. It is the Unity mod framework behind nearly every Valheim mod worth running on a Valheim dedicated server.

What separates one BepInEx setup from another is whether the host includes unstripped Unity DLLs. Without those, many advanced mods won’t load. GTXGaming ships with them by default. Verify this with any other provider before committing to any Valheim dedicated server setup for your mods.

Thunderstore is the primary mod repository for Valheim, with Nexus Mods as secondary. The best Valheim servers offer one-click Thunderstore support. It’s a meaningful quality-of-life difference over manual FTP uploads that you’ll feel every time Valheim patches and you need to update a full modpack.

The standout differentiator for large mod stacks is the auto mod updater. Both GTXGaming and Game Host Bros update plugins automatically after Valheim patches. For communities running 20+ mods, BepInEx install quality is the single biggest performance variable across every best Valheim server hosting provider on this list.

Players who run multiple survival titles will find the same BepInEx quality considerations apply elsewhere. Our best rust server hosting guide covers the equivalent mod framework questions for Rust servers.

Crossplay Configuration and Limitations

The best Valheim servers for crossplay communities run via the -crossplay startup flag and PlayFab, connecting Steam, Xbox, Mac, and Game Pass players on the same server. How easily you enable it varies.

Game Host Bros, HostHavoc, and Apex Hosting surface it as a panel checkbox. Others require editing the startup script directly, so confirm the method before your refund window closes.

Client-side BepInEx mods on Valheim dedicated servers will prevent Xbox and Game Pass players from connecting entirely. This is the most common support issue for mixed communities. The only fix is restricting the server to server-side mods only. There is no workaround.

For communities that want both mods and Xbox crossplay, plan the mod setup around your player platforms before launching. Choosing the best Valheim dedicated server setup before inviting Xbox players is critical, and that’s the single most important configuration decision for the best Valheim server hosting experience for crossplay groups.

World Save Performance and NVMe vs. SSD

Valheim dedicated servers write world saves to disk periodically during active sessions. On a small vanilla server, that’s invisible. On a modded server with a large explored world, hundreds of built structures, and 15+ active players, that write operation hits hard. On standard SSD storage especially, it produces visible lag spikes mid-session.

NVMe storage eliminates this. The faster write throughput handles world saves without interrupting active gameplay. For modded Valheim, picking the best Valheim dedicated server storage tier is a practical decision that shows up every few minutes during busy sessions.

SparkedHost’s Budget tier runs on standard SSD. For 2–5 players on vanilla, that holds up fine. Add BepInEx mods and a large base and save-related lag becomes a recurring issue. Enterprise NVMe is the minimum for the best Valheim server hosting setup.

Support Hours and Modding Help Quality

The most common support needs for Valheim dedicated servers are broken BepInEx plugins after game updates, -crossplay flag configuration, world file migration, and Valheim Plus config errors. General hosting support handles these poorly, while Valheim-specific knowledge is what distinguishes the best Valheim servers from generic game hosts.

For anyone still learning how to host a Valheim server, HostHavoc leads on modding-specific support with a sub-10-minute ticket response and confirmed BepInEx troubleshooting experience.

Game Host Bros backs its panel with 16+ Valheim-specific setup guides. BisectHosting averages 15 minutes on live chat, and Apex Hosting runs 24/7 live chat with experienced server admins.

Nodecraft’s support runs 11:30am to 8pm CST only. For EU and APAC communities, that means no overnight coverage. For those regions, HostHavoc or Apex Hosting’s round-the-clock availability is worth prioritizing when choosing the best Valheim server hosting option.

Location and Latency for Crossplay Communities

Valheim dedicated servers are not as latency-sensitive as Rust, but connections above 150ms cause visible rubber-banding during combat and building. Getting the server region right is what separates the best Valheim servers from frustrating ones, particularly for crossplay communities spread across different countries.

For EU-only groups, GTXGaming (London, Paris, Frankfurt, Stockholm), BisectHosting (21 global locations), and Hostinger (Germany, Netherlands, France, Lithuania) are the strongest options. North American groups are well covered by all ten providers on this list.

APAC coverage thins out quickly. GPortal (Tokyo, Singapore, Sydney), Nodecraft (30+ locations including Tokyo, Singapore, and Auckland), and Game Host Bros (Tokyo, Singapore, Sydney) are the best picks for players in that region.

For the best Valheim server hosting results with crossplay communities spanning multiple continents, choose the region closest to the majority of your player base rather than closest to whoever manages the server. Picking the right location is also a key part of how to host a Valheim server for a globally spread community.

BisectHosting and Nodecraft are also strong picks for groups that bounce between survival titles, both featuring in our best Minecraft server hosting. Our how to host a Minecraft server guide covers the setup process if your group plays both titles.

Refund Policy and Free Trials

Refund windows vary significantly across this list. Hostinger leads with a 30-day money-back guarantee, followed by Game Host Bros at 7 days, then BisectHosting and Shockbyte at 3 days, HostHavoc at 72 hours, and GTXGaming at 24 hours.

For the lowest-friction way to test a platform, Nodecraft’s 24-hour free trial requires no credit card. Testing the best Valheim servers risk-free is the smartest way to commit. GPortal’s 3-day trial starts from a few dollars and covers the full feature set.

Budget for the best Valheim dedicated server plan you’ll need six months in, not just the one that gets you started. It’s the step most guides on how to host a Valheim server skip and that’s the most honest advice I can give for any best Valheim server hosting decision.

Final Verdict: Which Valheim Server Host Should You Choose?

Every provider of Valheim dedicated servers on this list was evaluated on six criteria: pricing clarity, hardware quality, BepInEx support, support speed, refund window, and scalability.

The right pick depends entirely on which of those variables matters most to your group and the best Valheim dedicated server option shifts depending on whether your priority is price, mods, or support.

For the best overall value → choose Hostinger : AMD EPYC VPS, Kodee AI, full root access, and the longest refund window on this list at 30 days.

: AMD EPYC VPS, Kodee AI, full root access, and the longest refund window on this list at 30 days. For advanced modding → choose GTXGaming : auto mod updater, unstripped Unity DLLs pre-installed, and full Xbox crossplay on every plan.

: auto mod updater, unstripped Unity DLLs pre-installed, and full Xbox crossplay on every plan. For beginners → choose Game Host Bros : Ryzen 9 9950X hardware, free world migration, and a panel that requires no config file editing.

: Ryzen 9 9950X hardware, free world migration, and a panel that requires no config file editing. For flexible hardware scaling → choose SparkedHost : starts at $8/month with a clear NVMe upgrade path on Enterprise plans.

: starts at $8/month with a clear NVMe upgrade path on Enterprise plans. For support speed → choose HostHavoc: sub-10-minute ticket response, 24/7 coverage, owned hardware.

Before committing, check the specific RAM tier against your actual player count and mod load. Pricing models produce very different total costs once renewal rates and billing cycles are factored in.

If you’re running a gaming community and want to offset server costs, our best online side hustles guide covers ways to monetize gaming content and keep the server running. Match those variables to your setup and the best Valheim server hosting option for your group becomes an easy call.

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