12 Sword Art Online Games in Order: Complete SAO Guide 2025

If you’ve ever tried figuring out the Sword Art Online games in order, you know it’s confusing. The series jumps between timelines, alternate realities, and side stories that don’t always line up.

I learned that the hard way after starting with Fatal Bullet and ended up completely lost. Since then, I’ve replayed all major SAO games in proper order – except for Japan-only and discontinued titles – and finally understood how each one connects and expands the story.

Here, I’ll show you which titles to play first so you can follow the same path and experience SAO games the right way.

Our Top Picks for Sword Art Online Games

These standout games represent the best of Sword Art Online, notable for offering the most fun and complete experience in terms of story, gameplay, and content. If you want to play the best entries first before committing to all the SAO games in order, go for these three games.

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization (2016) – It’s the best game in the lineup when playing the Sword Art Online games in order, with a convincing MMORPG experience and plenty of replay value. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (2018) – Features a fast-paced third-person shooter gameplay that sets it apart from other Sword Art Online games, along with character customization and lots of content. Sword Art Online: Last Recollection (2023) – An action-packed SAO game with a modern and stylish combat system and the largest roster of playable characters in the video game series.

If you want to see where these top picks fall in the complete timeline, continue to the full list below.

12 Sword Art Online Games in Order: For Fans and New Players

Playing the Sword Art Online games in order is one of the best ways to fully appreciate the series since it allows you to see how it has evolved over the years in both gameplay and presentation. Learn more about the series timeline in this organized list.

1. Sword Art Online: Infinity Moment [The True Beginning of Sword Art Online Games in Order]

Our score 7.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action RPG Platforms PlayStation Portable Year of release 2013 Creator/s Aquria, Bandai Namco Entertainment Metacritic N/A

A Japan-only title, Sword Art Online: Infinity Moment was the first console video game released in the series and served as the foundation for its sequel, which expanded its systems and story elements.

Continuing past the events of the anime series, it tells an original story where players remain trapped in the virtual world after clearing Floor 75 of the floating castle Aincrad. You guide Kirito and his allies as they face new dangers on the upper floors.

Why we chose it Sword Art Online: Infinity Moment features an alternate timeline that allows Kirito’s story to branch beyond the anime and create a new chapter exclusive to the game.

This single-player RPG simulates MMORPG gameplay. You can team up with familiar companions like the female characters Asuna and Leafa to pull off raid-style boss battles with real-time combat and Skill Chains.

Ten weapon types give Kirito plenty of variety, which include fast dual blades and heavy two-handed swords. There’s no shortage of content, either. Dozens of side quests, craftable gear, and skill upgrades will keep you busy for many hours.

My Verdict: Sword Art Online: Infinity Moment captures what it’s like to experience SAO through a portable RPG. For purists who can read Japanese and prefer the first game in its original version, this PSP exclusive title is the true beginning when playing the Sword Art Online games in order.

What do players say?

Silver_Standard_3693 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I like the combat system of infinity moment more. And all the finishing animations are different to hollow fragment

Our score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action RPG Platforms PlayStation Vita, PS4, PC Year of release 2014 Creator/s Aquria, Bandai Namco Entertainment Metacritic 67

Sword Art Online: Hollow Fragment is a remake and expansion of Sword Art Online: Infinity Moment, with its full content combined with new systems and areas. Set once again in the virtual reality world of Aincrad, it’s a great JRPG that diverges from the Sword Art Online anime timeline and continues Kirito’s adventure across additional floors and the mysterious Hollow Area.

In addition to the first game’s content, it includes new quests, enemies, and equipment, which adds variety and replay value. Later updates further expanded the game with additional regions and higher level caps.

Why we chose it Since it’s not limited to Japanese like the first game, Sword Art Online: Hollow Fragment serves as a more proper introduction to the video game series for those who want to play the Sword Art Online games in order.

Designed for players who want an extensive single-player RPG, this game offers a lengthy campaign focused on exploration and character progression. Battles happen in real time with a focus on teamwork. You fight alongside AI companions and time your combos to maximize damage.

Between battles, you can strengthen relationships with many SAO characters through dialogue choices and dating events, which adds a personal touch to your journey.

My Verdict: Sword Art Online: Hollow Fragment refines the first game with improved visuals, a smoother interface, and additional content. The re-release Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment includes even more content in addition to performance upgrades.

What do players say?

LightBladeX ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Overall I am enjoying the game a lot, the skills system takes a while to get used to but once you become proficient in it, battling becomes much easier and I like the system.

Our score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action RPG Platforms PS3, PlayStation Vita, PS4, PC Year of release 2015 Creator/s Artdink, Bandai Namco Entertainment Metacritic 63

Sword Art Online: Lost Song takes you into Alfheim Online, a virtual world where you can soar through the skies and battle in midair. It’s set in an alternate timeline in the SAO universe and tells a new story that you can enjoy even without prior knowledge of the anime and light novel series.

The game is more adventurous, with emphasis on exploration across the floating continents of Svart Alfheim instead of the confined tower setting in earlier games. Combat is team-based, where you can form a team of up to three players composed of Kirito and other characters, with the option to switch between them.

Why we chose it With its focus on aerial battles and freedom of movement, Sword Art Online: Lost Song offers one of the biggest gameplay shifts when playing the Sword Art Online games in order.

Character customization lets you fine-tune weapons and abilities to match your preferred style, while the option to create your own avatar allows even more personalization.

Multiplayer is also available. You can play with your friends and take part in PvP duels and online co-op quests where you fight more powerful versions of bosses in the story.

My Verdict: Sword Art Online: Lost Song offers a fresh way to experience Sword Art Online through action RPG gameplay with air combat. If you find the game too difficult or grindy, you can use mods in the PC version, which also opened the series to a larger audience.

What do players say?

MelodicSavings ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Sword Art Online: Lost Song, is an enjoyable experience that I wholeheartedly recommend to fans of the show and any gamer looking for a respectable and unique hack and slash experience.

4. Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization [The Return to Aincrad]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action RPG Platforms PS4, PlayStation Vita, PC, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2016 Creator/s Aquria, Bandai Namco Entertainment Metacritic 69

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization is set in Sword Art: Origin, a restoration of Aincrad called Ainground. It follows a long story that was supervised by series creator Reki Kawahara, where the Black Swordsman Kirito meets the mysterious NPC named Premiere and receives a cryptic message.

This action RPG recreates the atmosphere of some of the best MMORPGs through its party-based combat, extensive skill systems, and lively town hubs filled with NPCs. The interface and social mechanics also simulate online RPGs, which makes you feel like you’re playing with real players.

Why we chose it Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization stands out for offering the most convincing simulation of the MMORPG experience in the Sword Art Online series.

Large, multi-phase bosses define the game’s high points and demand tactical awareness and coordinated use of skills. While not overly punishing, the battles create the tension and spectacle of raid encounters in MMORPGs.

My Verdict: Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization is one of the best Sword Art Online games, with a story and gameplay that both newcomers and longtime fans can get into. It has ports on modern platforms, with the Deluxe Edition featuring the Abyss of the Shrine Maiden expansion pack that includes three additional chapters.

What do players say?

NightmareHollow17 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s pretty fun, has lots of content and IMO it’s still the best SAO game for a lot of reasons, though you might find the main story too easy.

5. Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag [The Mobile Side-Scroller]

Our score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action RPG Platforms iOS, Android Year of release 2016 Creator/s Gree, Bandai Namco Entertainment Metacritic N/A

Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag was a stylish 2D action RPG designed for iOS and Android devices that was shut down in 2021.

It allowed players to relive major story arcs from the anime series while offering original side stories. Players controlled characters using taps and swipes, with the skills system and combos allowing for fast-paced battles.

Why we chose it Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag was a real treat to longtime fans with its retelling of notable story arcs and huge roster of characters.

Each update added limited-time quests and co-op boss hunts that kept players coming back, while seasonal events often coincided with holidays. The roster also grew over time and included variants from different story arcs.

My Verdict: Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag was a fun mobile game, with its easy touch controls and deep endgame challenges making it appealing to beginners and serious players. When it was still active, it was an essential title for those looking to play the SAO games in order.

What do players say?

Caekie ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ This game honestly had an incredible run all things considered. When it first came out saoMD definitely had some very very innovative gameplay.

6. Accel World vs. Sword Art Online [The Grand Crossover Event]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action RPG Platforms PC, PS4, PlayStation Vita Year of release 2017 Creator/s Artdink, Bandai Namco Entertainment Metacritic 64

Accel World vs. Sword Art Online unites two major anime worlds in an action-packed crossover that features familiar characters from SAO and the Burst Linkers of the Accelerated World.

Here, players can build teams made up of three characters from both series and switch between them in combat. The Ground-Sky Active Change Battle System allows seamless transitions from aerial duels to close-range sword fights, which makes every battle exciting.

Why we chose it Accel World vs. Sword Art Online offers a uniquely dynamic action experience with team-based combat and a massive crossover roster.

Between missions, the Floating City of Ryne serves as your base. It includes several shops where you can upgrade gear and improve characters to prepare for tougher challenges like the Seven Kings of Pure Color.

My Verdict: If you’re a big fan of both series, Accel World vs. Sword Art Online is an awesome action RPG that you can’t miss when playing the Sword Art Online games in order. For the complete experience, I recommend playing the Deluxe Edition on PC, which includes all major DLC.

What do players say?

Puzzleheaded-Rip1188 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Unlike the other SAO games, this one got me hooked instantly!

7. Sword Art Online: Integral Factor [The Mobile MMORPG]

Our score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre MMORPG Platforms Android, iOS, PC Year of release 2017 Creator/s Asobimo, Bandai Namco Entertainment Metacritic N/A

Sword Art Online: Integral Factor reimagines the original Aincrad arc from a new perspective: yours. Instead of just watching Kirito’s journey, you step into the story as the protagonist, an Assault Team member fighting to clear all 100 floors.

The game plays as a full-scale MMORPG with party systems and large boss raids that require strategy and teamwork. Every floor introduces new challenges and gear upgrades, which makes progression rewarding.

You can join friends in co-op battles or participate in limited-time live events to earn rare items and skills.

Why we chose it In Sword Art Online: Integral Factor, you’re living the story as the main character, which makes the experience much more immersive.

In addition to iconic anime arcs, the story includes original what-if quests that add unexpected twists and new interactions with familiar characters. This mix of canon and unique content gives long-time fans a reason to explore Aincrad all over again, with the PC release broadening access beyond mobile platforms.

My Verdict: Sword Art Online: Integral Factor offers one of the most faithful and content-rich adaptations of Aincrad. It’s an MMORPG that also stands out as an excellent gacha game, which makes it worth your time if you’re playing all the SAO games in order.

What do players say?

ChaoCobo ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Super fun. I love this game. It is the only gacha game that I’ve been able to actually play every day.

8. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet [The Gun Gale Online Shift]

Our score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action RPG, third-person shooter Platforms PS4, PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2018 Creator/s Dimps, Bandai Namco Entertainment Metacritic 64

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet is an exciting third-person shooter game that takes place in the virtual reality MMORPG Gun Gale Online, introduced in the second season of the anime.

It combines third-person shooter combat with RPG mechanics. You can customize your character’s appearance and shape your journey through player choices. Unreal Engine 4 powers the game’s graphics, which creates detailed arenas and fast-paced gunplay.

Why we chose it With its shooter gameplay, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet gives you a nice break from the usual RPG experience when going through the Sword Art Online games in order.

Along with the main story, the game includes Kirito Mode, a separate storyline that lets you play as the Black Swordsman Kirito and gives a unique perspective on the Phantom Bullet arc from the light novels and anime.

Multiplayer mode is also present here. You can join friends in co-op missions or test your skills in PvP battles. Weapons are customizable, which allows you to change loadouts based on your preferred playstyle.

My Verdict: Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet is an action-packed title that stands out as one of the best SAO games. It has a lot of content and replay value with its expansion and DLC packs, which are included in the game’s Complete Edition.

What do players say?

Cedutus ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Really fun looter shooter, the gameplay is pretty casual so ypu can watch youtube while you play.

9. Sword Art Online: Alicization Rising Steel [The Alicization Mobile RPG]

Our score 7.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Turn-based RPG Platforms Android, iOS Year of release 2019 Creator/s Bandai Namco Entertainment Metacritic N/A

Sword Art Online: Alicization Rising Steel, also known as Sword Art Online: Unleash Blading, was a free-to-play mobile game that ended service in 2023. It’s remembered fondly by fans for retelling the Alicization arc with both familiar scenes and original content.

It was an engaging turn-based RPG that featured a strategic, turn-based combat system designed specifically for mobiles, where players assemble teams and plan moves carefully to maximize their effectiveness in battle.

Why we chose it Sword Art Online: Alicization Rising Steel successfully brought the Alicization arc to mobiles and offered fans a more tactical gameplay instead of the usual action RPG experience.

Cinematic story events gave the game a visually engaging presentation, while the large character roster and gacha mechanics allowed players to collect and develop their favorites to build stronger teams.

Both the global and Japanese versions offered frequent in-game festivals and limited-time events that kept the community active and invested.

My Verdict: Sword Art Online: Alicization Rising Steel was a fun mobile RPG that rewarded strategic and team planning and featured plenty of content for fans of SAO games.

What do players say?

yan3242 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Its a solid gacha game, as in a lot of thing to do.

10. Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris [The Ultimate Underworld Experience]

Our score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action RPG Platforms PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2020 Creator/s Aquria, Bandai Namco Entertainment Metacritic 58

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris drops you into the Underworld from the Alicization arc and recreates the world fans know from the source material. You’ll explore vast landscapes and bustling towns while uncovering the story of Kirito and new characters that expand the SAO universe.

As with other action RPG titles in the series, combat is fast and dynamic with a real-time, party-based system that allows you to switch between characters anytime. Sacred Arts and powerful abilities add depth to battles that reward skill and strategy.

Why we chose it Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris is most notable for its faithful recreation of the Underworld from the light novels and anime, while also adding new elements.

Outside battles, the game offers exploration and side activities like fishing and cooking. Large open areas encourage discovery, while customizable equipment and party setups let you prepare for specific challenges.

My Verdict: Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris offers a memorable experience when playing the Sword Art Online games in order. It balances real-time combat with expansive exploration and also has great post-launch support, with multiple DLC packs and free updates that add more replay value.

What do players say?

Tiasmoon ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The scale of everything in the game feels more realistic then in most games, which makes it more immersive imo.

11. Sword Art Online: Variant Showdown [The Modern Mobile Brawler]

Our score 6.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action RPG Platforms iOS, Android Year of release 2022 Creator/s Bandai Namco Entertainment Metacritic N/A

Sword Art Online: Variant Showdown is a free-to-play game released for mobiles and marked the anime’s 10th anniversary celebration.

The game features three-on-three 3D battles where you can switch between characters mid-battle to chain combos and deal powerful attacks. Each character can be customized with Ability Cards that enhance stats or unlock unique skills.

Why we chose it Sword Art Online: Variant Showdown succeeds in bringing the anime’s action to mobiles and keeping fans engaged with content updates.

In addition to powerful bosses and limited-time events, players can take on individual missions that are generally short and easy to fit into limited playing times. This is very common among mobile games and gives you progression flexibility.

My Verdict: Sword Art Online: Variant Showdown offers a fast-paced gameplay built for on-the-go gaming that allows you to still make progress in your quest to finish the SAO games in order, even during short bursts of playing time.

What do players say?

Yitzu-san ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The gameplay was okay, but most fights were just way too short for it to be interesting.

Our score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action RPG Platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of release 2023 Creator/s Aquria, Bandai Namco Entertainment Metacritic 65

Sword Art Online: Last Recollection is the most ambitious chapter in the series yet. Set in an alternate version of the War of Underworld arc, it reimagines key events to create a new, emotional story for longtime fans and newcomers alike.

You command a party of up to four members and unleash coordinated attacks using a fast-paced combat system that stands out as one of the most stylish in the video game series.

Over 40 characters are playable, each bringing unique weapons and abilities, as you explore huge battlefields and face powerful enemies. This allows for plenty of room to experiment and create a party with characters that work perfectly together.

Why we chose it Sword Art Online: Last Recollection offers a grand finale with the largest character roster and the flashiest combat.

In addition to PC, the game is available on previous-gen and current-gen PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, which makes it more accessible to both longtime fans and a new generation of players.

My Verdict: As the culmination of the video game series, Sword Art Online: Last Recollection is a complete and action-packed JRPG that gives you a satisfying conclusion when playing the Sword Art Online games in order.

What do players say?

Traditional_Sky_8347 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I actually love this game!!!! Trade city is my favorite place in the game whee u get meet very recognizable characters from Sao game verse series!

My Overall Verdict

If you’re looking for the best starting point for Sword Art Online games today but don’t want to play them in order, here’s a short list of titles recommended for different gaming preferences.

For newcomers → Sword Art Online: Hollow Fragment . The second game in the video game series with all the content of the first game, which makes it an excellent start for new players.

. The second game in the video game series with all the content of the first game, which makes it an excellent start for new players. For MMORPG lovers → Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization . It offers the best simulation of an MMORPG in terms of presentation and gameplay systems.

. It offers the best simulation of an MMORPG in terms of presentation and gameplay systems. For action game fans → Sword Art Online: Last Recollection . An action RPG featuring a flashy combat system that makes battles more entertaining.

. An action RPG featuring a flashy combat system that makes battles more entertaining. For mobile gamers → Sword Art Online: Integral Factor . A mobile MMORPG where you’re the main protagonist in a reimagination of the original Aincrad arc.

. A mobile MMORPG where you’re the main protagonist in a reimagination of the original Aincrad arc. For shooting game fans → Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet. Unique in the series for combining third-person shooter gameplay with RPG mechanics.

Each game is different, but all of them offer a lot of fun, so you can’t really go wrong here.

FAQs

What is the best Sword Art Online game?

The best Sword Art Online game is Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization. It’s the closest thing to an MMORPG in the series, with a great story, a deep combat system, and plenty of content.

Are Sword Art Online games worth playing?

Yes, the Sword Art Online games are worth playing. Although they are not on par with AAA titles, they are generally enjoyable RPGs with fun gameplay and contain many references and fan service for big fans of the anime and light novel series.

What type of game is Sword Art Online?

Sword Art Online games are primarily action RPGs that often include gameplay elements seen in MMORPGs. Some titles also feature mechanics from other genres like 2D side-scrollers and third-person shooters.

What is the first Sword Art Online game?

The first Sword Art Online game for consoles was Sword Art Online: Infinity Moment, released in 2013. The social network game Sword Art Online: End World was actually released before it, but was limited to mobiles in Japan and is not part of the main video game series.

What is the best SAO game to start with?

The best SAO game to start with is Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization if you want the best SAO experience. But if you want to play the Sword Art Online games in order, start with Sword Art Online: Hollow Fragment, which remakes the Japan-only first game in the series.