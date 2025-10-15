20 Games Like Dead Space in 2025 for Scary Nights

Tech Writer | Your Go-To for Gaming Reads and More

If you’re hunting for games like Dead Space, you’re in for a treat. These survival horror masterpieces guarantee the same gut-wrenching tension and spine-chilling moments that make Dead Space unforgettable.

Whether you’re into sci-fi horrors or psychological dread, you’ll find something that fits your taste .

In this article, I’ve put together a list of the best games you can play if you’re craving more of the same. Prepare for some intense encounters and a whole lot of tension!

Our Top Picks for Games Like Dead Space

If you’re looking for games like Dead Space to satisfy your horror cravings, these are my top picks that’ll give you the same creepy atmosphere, tense gameplay, and pure adrenaline:

Cronos: The New Dawn (2025) – This action RPG packs intense combat and lets you customize your character to suit your playstyle. It’s got that sci-fi horror vibe I love if you’re into games like Dead Space.

– This action RPG packs intense combat and lets you customize your character to suit your playstyle. It’s got that sci-fi horror vibe I love if you’re into games like Dead Space. The Callisto Protocol (2022) – If you want brutal combat and a chilling atmosphere, this is your pick. It’s basically Dead Space in a new world with next-gen visuals that make every scare hit harder.

– If you want brutal combat and a chilling atmosphere, this is your pick. It’s basically Dead Space in a new world with next-gen visuals that make every scare hit harder. Resident Evil 3 Remake (2020) – Nonstop action with Nemesis hunting you down at every turn. I love the survival horror mix here, perfect for when you want a fast-paced thrill.

Keep reading and dive deeper into the full list of games like Dead Space. There’s plenty more creepy fun to come.

20 Best Games Like Dead Space for Horror Fans

How many of these have you played? These games like Dead Space will keep you on your toes, no matter if you’re into sci-fi, psychological horror, or action-heavy survival games. Ready to find your next nightmare? Let’s jump into the full list!

1. Cronos: The New Dawn [Best Action RPG Alternative to Dead Space]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG / Sci-Fi Horror Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2025 Creator/s Gunfire Games Average playtime 20–25 hours Best for Fans of Dead Space looking for sci-fi action RPG elements What I liked Tight combat, dark sci-fi vibes

Cronos: The New Dawn brings the survival horror vibes to a whole new level with time travel mechanics and a retro-futuristic world that cements its place as one of the best action RPG games today.

The enemies aren’t your average threats – if you don’t kill them the right way, they’ll merge and become even stronger. If you loved the resource management of Dead Space, you’ll appreciate the limited inventory and ammo in Cronos, which forces you to think smart about your attacks and survival strategy.

The gameplay itself is a mix of strategic combat and exploration. Every fight feels crucial, and I found myself constantly checking my inventory to make sure I had enough resources for the next encounter.

The time travel mechanics really set this game apart from others in the genre, handing you different ways to approach problems and mess with the timeline. However, while the RPG elements add depth, the progression system can feel a bit grindy at times, which might break the pace for some players.

Why we chose it The time travel twist mixed with survival horror makes it a standout in the genre. Cronos: The New Dawn is perfect for fans who want a deep, immersive experience with strategic combat.

The retro-futuristic aesthetics of Cronos are on point, where it combines sleek, sci-fi tech with brutalist architecture that feels cold and oppressive. Every area feels meticulously designed, with every room contributing to the eerie mood.

The lighting and shadows are used creatively to keep you on edge; you never know if something’s lurking just out of sight. The sound design adds a layer of discomfort, with every creak and groan of the world feeling like it’s part of the game’s twisted narrative.

My verdict: If you want to face off against enemies that aren’t just challenging, but can merge into terrifying forms, then Cronos: The New Dawn is your go-to. The mix of time travel mechanics and survival horror is perfect for fans of Dead Space who crave something new with a strategic edge.

What do players say?

ElJacko170 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I’m a third of the way through the game so far and am loving it. If you’re a fan of Dead Space or modern Resident Evil games, I highly recommend checking it out.

2. The Callisto Protocol [Best Spiritual Successor to Dead Space]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival Horror / Third-Person Shooter Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2022 Creator/s Striking Distance Studios Average playtime 12–15 hours Best for Players craving Dead Space’s tense, horror-focused experience What I liked Immersive sound design, cinematic story moments

The Callisto Protocol is Dead Space’s spiritual successor: a brutal TPS set in a futuristic prison on Jupiter’s moon. If you’re into intense combat and claustrophobic settings, this one will feel like a twisted nightmare you can’t escape from. The game’s brutal melee and ranged combat will have you sweating as you fight to survive against grotesque monsters.

The combat is a lot like Dead Space in terms of brutality, but with a little more up-close, visceral action. You’ll need to make split-second decisions about whether to fight or run, which brings a new level of urgency.

The story is engaging, with tons of twists and character development, although the pace sometimes drags in the middle, especially when the combat gets a bit repetitive. Still, it never lets up on the horror and tension.

Why we chose it The Callisto Protocol nails that same sense of claustrophobic horror Dead Space fans crave, with brutal combat and a dark, oppressive world.

The visuals are stunning, with next-gen graphics bringing the prison facility to life in horrifying detail. The environments are dirty and full of hidden terrors, and the lighting is used to create real tension – shadows move, and you never feel safe, even in the smallest rooms.

The sound design is incredible, with every creak of the environment and the horrific screams of enemies constantly reminding you that danger is around every corner.

My verdict: If you loved the relentless tension and horrific monsters from Dead Space, The Callisto Protocol is a must-play. It’s a brutal combat in an atmospheric setting that keeps you hooked from start to finish.

What do players say?

UltraGeezer ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ This game rips! I had avoided it because I had heard really bad things about it. But I’m blown away by how much fun I’m having with this game. I got the Deluxe edition from the PlayStation store for $13. I know I’m preaching to the choir in this sub. But if someone is looking for a 2025 review, and finds this post. I’ve had zero performance issues on PS5. Definitely for fans of Dead Space, The Last of Us and Resident Evil.

3. Resident Evil 3 Remake [Best Adrenaline-Rush Game Like Dead Space]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival Horror / Action Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2020 Creator/s Capcom Average playtime 8–10 hours Best for Fans wanting adrenaline-pumping combat and chase sequences What I liked Fast-paced scares, iconic boss fights

Resident Evil 3 Remake is the perfect pick if you’re looking for a fast-paced, adrenaline-fueled survival horror game.

The Nemesis is always chasing you down, pushing you to the brink as you navigate through Raccoon City’s post-apocalyptic streets. With refined combat and smooth movement, it keeps you engaged with intense moments that Dead Space fans will appreciate.

Combat is quick and intense, with smart dodges and combat-focused gameplay that never lets up. The Nemesis chase adds an extra level of tension, forcing you to make quick decisions on the fly.

The game’s pacing is rapid, with more action and adrenaline than its predecessor, but it sacrifices some of the slower, more atmospheric horror in the process. Still, it’s perfect for anyone craving that constant rush of terror.

Why we chose it If you want nonstop action mixed with survival horror, Resident Evil 3 Remake is your best bet. The Nemesis is relentless, making every encounter feel urgent and high-stakes.

The graphics bring Raccoon City to life with breathtaking detail. The ruined streets and chaotic environments are jaw-dropping, with a dark, gritty atmosphere that oozes tension.

The lighting creates a dramatic effect, turning every corner into a potential threat, while the sound design amplifies the feeling that danger is right behind you.

My verdict: If you want a fast-paced and high-stakes survival horror, Resident Evil 3 Remake is the perfect choice. It’s packed with intense action, chilling moments, and an unforgettable chase.

What do players say?

V2hR7eL9kP3sG5wA ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Resident Evil 3 REmake knows exactly what it is; a leaner, meaner sibling of its predecessors. It’s a visual wonder with phenomenal pacing, both in terms of gameplay and narrative. RE3 does not overstay its welcome, yet manages to provide staying power with a thoughtful new game plus experience. A few minor shortcomings, such as the main antagonist never feeling like much of a threat in moment-to-moment gameplay, hold it back from being a 5/5 experience

4. Prey [Best Sci-Fi Horror Game Like Dead Space]

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Sci-Fi Horror / First-Person RPG Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2017 Creator/s Arkane Studios Average playtime 18–25 hours Best for Players who enjoy exploration and emergent gameplay with horror elements What I liked Deep story open-ended levels, immersive environments

Prey is a brilliant sci-fi horror game that pulls you into a terrifying story aboard the Talos I space station. The Mimics – creatures that can turn into everyday objects – will keep you on your toes, where every corner you turn feels like a potential trap.

The game lets you approach combat however you want, whether it’s through brutal combat or using your surroundings to outwit the aliens.

The pacing is slow and deliberate, which builds incredible tension as you explore the station. There’s plenty of freedom to decide how you want to approach the alien threats, and multiple solutions to each problem keep things fresh.

While the game has its share of moments where the pace drags, to me, the atmosphere and world-building are second to none, which makes it hard to put down.

Why we chose it Prey got that sci-fi horror vibe with creepy creatures and a sense of loneliness that’s perfect for fans of Dead Space. Its open-ended approach lets you play your way.

The space station is gorgeous, with stunning details that make the station feel alive yet on the brink of collapse. The lighting and sound design work in tandem to make every room feel claustrophobic and unnerving. The visual effects like the Mimic transformations are a nice touch, which keeps you constantly on edge.

My verdict: If you love sci-fi horror with open-ended gameplay and deep immersion, Prey is a must-play. It has everything: creepy atmospheres, a thought-provoking story, and non-stop tension.

5. Alien: Isolation [Best Pure Survival Horror Alternative to Dead Space]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival Horror / Stealth Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2014 Creator/s Creative Assembly Average playtime 15–20 hours Best for Fans of pure, nerve-wracking survival horror What I liked Tense atmosphere, terrifying AI, faithful Alien franchise vibes, strategic stealth gameplay

Alien: Isolation is a survival horror-injected stealth game at its finest. You’re up against the Xenomorph, which hunts you based on your actions, and you’ll have to sneak and strategize to survive.

The alien AI is unpredictable, so every encounter feels fresh, and there’s no way to fight it head-on. If you miss that claustrophobic fear of Dead Space, this game will bring that suspense right back.

The gameplay is a tense mix of hiding and outsmarting the alien, with limited resources that force you to make tough decisions. The AI is terrifying, and there’s no room for mistakes.

Why we chose it The Xenomorph’s unpredictable behavior combined with the focus on survival over combat makes it a top-tier survival horror game, perfect for fans of Dead Space.

Yeah, I agree that it’s a slow burn, but that’s what makes this game so effective. The pace can feel slow at times, but it’s well worth it when the alien finally shows up.

The game’s visuals are gorgeous, and the alien environment perfectly recreates the original Alien film’s look. The lighting and sound design are top-notch, keeping the tension high and making every creak and groan in the station feel unnervingly real.

My verdict: If you’re all about pure survival horror and being stalked by the Xenomorph, Alien: Isolation is your go-to. It has the tension and the fear that Dead Space fans crave.

6. Outlast [Best Defenseless Horror Game Like Dead Space]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-Person / Survival Horror Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2013 Creator/s Red Barrels Average playtime 4–6 hours Best for Fans of pure tension and no-combat stealth horror What I liked The helplessness of only being able to hide or run.

Outlast drops you straight into Mount Massive Asylum, armed with nothing but your wits and a handheld camera. Every corridor and dark room is filled with danger, and you’ll constantly feel the pressure of being defenseless.

If you loved Dead Space’s tension, this haunting horror game takes it further. The story slowly unravels through documents, whispers, and environmental cues, which keep you hooked while you uncover the asylum’s secrets.

The gameplay is all about timing and positioning. I found myself hugging walls, peeking around corners, and sprinting when necessary. The night vision camera becomes your lifeline, where you see in the pitch black while alerting enemies to your presence if misused.

Why we chose it Outlast turns the concept of being defenseless into a masterclass of tension; a truly horrifying experience that sticks with you long after you put the controller down.

Yeah, some areas feel repetitive, but the game keeps me on edge every step of the way with sudden noises and unpredictable enemy movements that make every moment a potential panic.

The asylum is grimy, with blood-stained walls and distorted sounds that make you constantly second-guess your surroundings. Shadows seem to move on their own, creating a sense of paranoia.

The camera’s night vision highlights every unsettling detail, while the ambient sounds pull you into a fearful nightmare. The environment design makes you feel trapped, and the tension never lets up; you’re getting that constant heartbeat-in-your-throat experience.

My verdict: If you crave pure, unrelenting horror without the crutch of combat, Outlast is your pick. It’s intense, and the defenseless mechanic keeps you sweating through every moment.

7. Amnesia: The Dark Descent [Best Pioneering Horror Like Dead Space]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-Person / Survival Horror Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2010 Creator/s Frictional Games Average playtime 6–10 hours Best for Horror players who enjoy atmosphere and psychological dread What I liked The sanity system and lack of combat that keeps me on edge

Amnesia: The Dark Descent is a landmark horror game that still sets the bar for psychological terror. You explore a haunted castle, uncovering a story drenched in darkness and mystery.

Unlike traditional horror, it’s less about fighting enemies and more about managing your sanity, which adds a unique layer of tension that Dead Space fans will appreciate.

Gameplay is all about stealth, puzzle-solving, and hiding; I constantly had to calculate my movements and avoid direct confrontation. The sanity mechanic makes dark corners and sudden noises feel truly terrifying.

Although the AI can feel predictable at times, the relentless psychological pressure makes the game feel alive. The combination of clever level design and threat pacing keeps every session tense.

Why we chose it Amnesia is a classic in psychological horror with a unique blend of story, exploration, and fear that influenced countless horror games.

The castle environments are creepy and detailed. Flickering candles, strange noises, and shifting perspectives keep you on edge, which creates an oppressive atmosphere that makes it feel like the castle is alive and watching. The game’s visual and audio cues successfully turn even quiet moments into heart-pounding tension.

My verdict: Amnesia is perfect for fans of psychological horror who want a game that lingers in your mind. Its combination of story, atmosphere, and fear is timeless.

8. Soma [Best Existential Sci-Fi Alternative to Dead Space]

Our Score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First Person / Survival Horror / Sci-Fi Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2015 Creator/s Frictional Games Average playtime 8–12 hours Best for Sci-fi fans who like horror mixed with philosophy What I liked Deep story, philosophical themes, eerie underwater setting

Soma combines sci-fi horror with existential dread: you’re in a flooded, abandoned research facility where the real horror comes from both creatures and the story itself.

Here, combat is limited, so stealth, strategy, and critical thinking are key to survival. The game explores themes of identity and morality, which gives it a narrative depth that Dead Space fans who appreciate thoughtful storytelling will enjoy.

The gameplay is a mix of avoiding enemies, solving puzzles, and exploring. I had to carefully plan every movement, hiding or distracting threats instead of fighting them directly. For a suspenseful FPS game, the tension is constant, and the story keeps you engaged with ethical dilemmas and narrative twists.

While pacing can slow in certain sections, the immersion and dread are unmatched, especially when facing unknown creatures in the dark.

Why we chose it Soma is an existential horror with a creepy gameplay loop, which makes it a standout for sci-fi horror fans who want more than jump scares.

The facility is visually stunning, with flooded corridors and alien-infested labs creating a sense of isolation and decay. The sound design is equally terrifying, from dripping water to distant, distorted noises. Every area contributes to the game’s negative atmosphere that immerses you in a world where danger feels ever-present and unpredictable.

My verdict: Soma is a must-play if you want intellectual, creepy sci-fi horror. It’s tense and thought-provoking.

9. Layers of Fear [Best Artistic Nightmare Game Like Dead Space]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First Person / Psychological Horror Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 (remake), original 2016 Creator/s Bloober Team Average playtime 4–6 hours Best for Players who enjoy surreal, art-focused horror experiences What I liked Shifting rooms, haunting visuals, immersive storytelling

Layers of Fear is a psychological horror journey that drags you into the twisted mind of a painter, which creates a nightmare world that’s constantly shifting.

The game leans on storytelling and hallucinations rather than combat; truly a unique horror experience for fans of Dead Space who like a creative spin on fear.

The gameplay focuses on exploration and environmental puzzles. I had to navigate rooms that morphed and changed, where everything kept me alert. While there’s no combat, the hallucinations and surprises make every moment unnerving. The story is slowly unfolding the painter’s descent into madness, and the tension never lets up.

Why we chose it The game’s artistic approach and psychological horror make it unlike anything else, blending narrative and fear in a masterful way.

The visuals are bizarre and surreal, with rooms shifting and paintings coming to life. The soundtrack and ambient effects heighten the unease. The combination of visuals, sound, and narrative produces a negative atmosphere that’s deeply unsettling.

My verdict: Layers of Fear is perfect for fans of psychological horror and surreal storytelling. The tension is constant, and the game sticks with you long after the credits.

10. The Evil Within [Best Tense Combat Horror Alternative to Dead Space]

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Third Person / Survival Horror Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One Year of release 2014 Creator/s Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Average playtime 10–15 hours Best for Horror fans who want action alongside scares What I liked Brutal enemies and cinematic horror feel

The Evil Within blends combat and horror in a twisted world full of nightmarish creatures and traps.

You’re constantly under pressure, balancing resource management, combat, and exploration while facing relentless enemies. Fans of Dead Space who enjoy intense survival horror will find it gripping from start to finish.

Combat is challenging and visceral, where you need to plan attacks carefully while managing limited ammo. The game keeps you on edge with jump scares and tense puzzle-solving moments. While pacing can be uneven, the relentless tension and horror elements make up for it. Trust me, you’ll be fully immersed.

Why we chose it Its mix of tense combat and survival horror gives a relentless experience that fans of Dead Space won’t want to miss.

The environments are grotesque and beautifully realized, with corridors and landscapes warped by the protagonist’s nightmare. Lighting and shadows are used creatively to make even small rooms feel threatening. The sound design is on point, with eerie ambient noises and creature sounds amplifying the sense of dread.

My verdict: The Evil Within is a must-play if you want high-stakes survival horror that keeps you tense and constantly on edge.

11. Metro Exodus [Best Post-Apocalyptic Survival Like Dead Space]

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-Person / Survival Horror Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series Year of release 2019 Creator/s 4A Games / Deep Silver Average playtime 15–20 hours Best for Players who like bleak worlds and atmospheric storytelling What I liked Intense survival moments, vast crumbling landscapes, immersive visuals

Metro Exodus is a unique post-apocalyptic game that blends survival horror with open-world exploration.

Here, you’ll need to manage resources and navigate dangerous environments full of hostile humans and mutants. Fans of Dead Space will love the tension and survival mechanics.

The gameplay keeps me constantly engaged. I found myself scouting routes, rationing supplies, and deciding when to engage enemies carefully. The open-world elements encourage exploration, with hidden loot and logs that expand the world’s lore. Some areas can feel slow at times, but the constant threat and resource scarcity maintain tension.

Why we chose it Metro Exodus excels at combining survival mechanics, story, and exploration; everything we can expect in the best Metro games.

The landscapes are stunning; think snowy wastelands and desolate cities, all filled with environmental hazards. The sound design amplifies everything, which creates an amazing atmosphere of constant danger. The world feels massive and lived-in, while the mutant and human encounters are both tense and immersive.

My verdict: If you love post-apocalyptic survival with deep exploration and combat, Metro Exodus has all that. The environments, tension, and survival mechanics will keep you engaged for hours.

12. Dying Light [Best Open-World Survival Game Like Dead Space]

Our Score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-Person / Action Survival Horror Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch Year of release 2015 Creator/s Techland / Warner Bros. Average playtime 15–25 hours Best for Gamers who want parkour + zombies + open areas What I liked Fast-paced scares, iconic boss fights

Dying Light blends parkour, open-world exploration, and survival horror into a thrilling ride. You’ll be running across rooftops and scavenging for weapons in a city that feels alive and dangerous. If you want a Dead Space-style intensity in a more dynamic, open-world setting, this one hits the mark.

The gameplay is fast and intense; I loved jumping from rooftops to avoid hordes, setting traps, and customizing weapons. Nighttime encounters are brutal, where you need stealth and strategy.

While some missions feel repetitive, the day-night cycle and open-world freedom keep the tension high and the action unpredictable.

Why we chose it The game’s mix of mobility and open-world intensity makes Dying Light a standout for fans of tense horror gameplay.

The city is detailed and expansive, with dynamic lighting that makes nights feel genuinely dangerous. The infected AI is unpredictable, and the environmental sound cues make every shadow feel threatening. All I can say is that the visuals and ambient sounds create an immersive atmosphere that keeps you constantly alert.

My verdict: Dying Light is perfect for players who want fast-paced survival horror with mobility and freedom. It’s tense and full of moments that make your heart race.

13. BioShock Infinite [Best Narrative FPS Alternative to Dead Space]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-Person / Narrative Shooter Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One Year of release 2013 Creator/s Irrational Games / 2K Average playtime 10–14 hours Best for Players craving a strong story and cinematic design What I liked Striking setting, fast-paced combat, powerful storytelling

BioShock Infinite combines first-person shooting with a rich, narrative-driven world full of mysteries and moral choices.

Set in the flying city of Columbia, it hands you intense combat, story, and world-building. Fans of Dead Space will enjoy the tension and the deep narrative that keeps them invested from start to finish.

The gameplay blends exploration and unique powers called Vigors, which let you combine strategy and firepower. I loved the creative ways to take down enemies, where I could use the environment to my advantage. The pacing is excellent, though some areas can feel busy. The story, filled with twists and ethical dilemmas, keeps you constantly engaged.

Why we chose it BioShock Infinite balances storytelling and action, delivering a narrative-driven FPS that hooks players while keeping combat tense.

Columbia is vibrant yet unsettling, with floating streets and a distinct visual style. The soundtrack and ambient audio heighten tension during combat and exploration. The world is immersive, and the enemy designs keep you alert; you’re getting the surreal with horror elements for a unique experience.

My verdict: If you want a story-heavy FPS with moments of intense action and tension, BioShock Infinite is a must-play. The narrative and combat blend perfectly for an unforgettable experience.

14. The Last of Us [Best Emotional Journey Game Like Dead Space]

Our Score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Third-Person / Action-Adventure Horror Platforms PS3, PS4, PS5 Year of release 2013 Creator/s Naughty Dog / Sony Average playtime 12–20 hours Best for Players who love character-driven drama mixed with horror What I liked Emotional narrative, unforgettable characters

The Last of Us is a gripping survival horror experience mixed with one of the most emotionally powerful stories in gaming.

Set in a post-pandemic world, you’ll navigate hostile environments, infected enemies, and human threats, all while experiencing the evolving relationship between Joel and Ellie. Fans of Dead Space’s tension will appreciate the constant threat and survival challenges.

Gameplay focuses on strategy, stealth, and resource management. I had to carefully plan attacks and make tough choices about which resources to use. The tension is constant, and the emotional storytelling makes every encounter meaningful. Combat is tense but satisfying, with the AI keeping you on your toes.

Why we chose it The combination of story and survival horror mechanics makes TLOU a standout narrative-driven game for Dead Space fans.

The ruined world is stunningly detailed, from decaying urban areas to overgrown forests. Enemies feel real, and every area reinforces the sense of isolation and danger, which makes the world immersive and believable.

My verdict: The Last of Us is perfect for those who want survival horror with emotional depth. The story, tension, and gameplay combine for an unforgettable ride.

15. Control [Best Action Horror Alternative to Dead Space]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Third-Person / Action-Horror Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series Year of release 2019 Creator/s Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games Average playtime 10–15 hours Best for Players who want weird powers + surreal horror + action What I liked Reality-bending powers, eerie atmosphere, stylish combat

Control is a supernatural action horror game where you navigate the Bureau of Control, an ever-shifting, surreal building filled with enemies and weird phenomena. If you love Dead Space’s tense encounters, Control adds a telekinetic twist and fast-paced combat to keep things fresh.

The gameplay blends telekinetic powers, firearms, and exploration. I loved using objects as weapons and levitating enemies, which creates creative combat scenarios. Some sections can feel maze-like, but the combination of puzzles and tense combat keeps me invested throughout.

Why we chose it Control stands out for its unique powers and immersive environment; a fresh alternative for fans of Dead Space.

The Bureau’s shifting architecture is a visual marvel, with surreal angles, lighting effects, and dynamic destruction that make every fight feel cinematic. The ambient sounds and creepy visuals heighten tension, giving the world a sense of unease and mystery. Every room feels alive and unpredictable; it’s horror with mind-bending action.

My verdict: Control is perfect if you want action-heavy horror with a supernatural twist. The combat and atmosphere gives you a thrilling, immersive experience.

16. Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice [Best Psychological Thriller Game Like Dead Space]

Our Score 8.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Third-Person / Action-Adventure / Psychological Horror Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2017 Creator/s Ninja Theory Average playtime 6–8 hours Best for Players who want story-driven horror with psychological depth What I liked Haunting audio design, intense combat, raw emotional storytelling

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice drops you into the disturbed mind of Senua, where psychological horror meets intense combat.

The game challenges your perception: it blends visceral encounters with a narrative exploring trauma and mental illness. Fans of Dead Space will appreciate the claustrophobic tension paired with a deeply personal story.

Combat is precise and tense. I had to carefully time attacks and parries while reading enemy patterns. Every battle feels high-stakes, and the mental torment mechanics make the world feel unpredictable. Some puzzles feel weird, but the story and atmosphere pull you in.

Why we chose it Hellblade combines psychological depth and brutal combat; such a unique experience where fear is as much internal as external.

The game’s visuals are stunning, with realistic facial animations, detailed environments, and haunting lighting that amplifies tension. The soundtrack and binaural audio place you in Senua’s head, where every whisper and scream feels real.

My verdict: Hellblade is ideal for players who enjoy psychological horror with rich storytelling. The game is unsettling and emotionally impactful.

17. The Evil Within 2 [Best Open-World Horror Alternative to Dead Space]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Third-Person / Survival Horror Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2017 Creator/s Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Average playtime 12–20 hours Best for Fans of survival horror who want larger areas and exploration What I liked Open hub areas, creative monster design

The Evil Within 2 expands the original with open-world exploration inside a twisted, nightmarish city. It mixes intense combat with tense survival moments; a horror experience that appreciates careful planning and exploration. Dead Space fans will recognize the tight, claustrophobic tension amid open environments.

The gameplay balances combat, stealth, and resource management. I often scouted the environment to plan attacks and manage limited ammo. Enemy encounters stay unpredictable, and the pacing keeps you alert.

Some sections feel drawn out, but the threat level remains constant, and every choice in combat or navigation carries weight.

Why we chose it The Evil Within 2 excels in combining open-world freedom with the tension of a scary survival game, which makes it a strong sequel and a worthy Dead Space alternative.

The environments are visually striking, with realistic lighting, textures, and grotesque enemy designs. The city feels alive yet hostile, and the sound design constantly reminds you of danger. The horror vibe remains oppressive, and the visual effects highlight every grotesque encounter.

My verdict: The Evil Within 2 is perfect for players who want open-world horror with high stakes, terrifying enemies, and tense exploration.

Our Score 7.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-Person / Survival Horror Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2017 Creator/s Red Barrels Average playtime 8–10 hours Best for Horror fans who enjoy extreme tension and disturbing themes What I liked Relentless chases, disturbing imagery, night-vision terror

Outlast 2 throws you into a remote, rural setting with nothing but a camera to navigate terror. The game ramps up the defenseless horror formula, placing you in unpredictable environments filled with hostile cultists. Fans of Dead Space will feel the same constant tension, but with a more grounded, eerie setting.

Gameplay focuses on hiding, running, and staying out of sight. I had to make quick decisions about when to move and which paths to take to avoid enemies. The limited resources and unforgiving AI keep every moment tense.

Some areas repeat similar encounters, but the fear factor is high, and the narrative adds creepy depth.

Why we chose it Outlast 2 amplifies defenseless horror with a unique rural setting and intense AI-driven encounters.

The visuals are gritty and realistic; they capture the oppressive atmosphere of a hostile cult-controlled world. The sound cues and environmental details make every corner a threat. The game uses audio and visual design to heighten fear, which makes the player feel truly trapped and vulnerable.

My verdict: If you want relentless, defenseless horror, Outlast 2 is a terrifying, immersive experience that keeps you on edge from start to finish.

19. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard [Best First-Person Isolation Alternative to Dead Space]

Our Score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-Person / Survival Horror Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series Year of release 2017 Creator/s Capcom Average playtime 9–12 hours Best for Players looking for atmospheric, claustrophobic horror What I liked Gruesome encounters, chilling mansion setting

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard brings first-person survival horror to a remote plantation filled with grotesque enemies.

The game emphasizes isolation, suspense, and resource scarcity that creates a tension that fans of Dead Space will recognize. Its story-driven horror keeps you invested while constantly under threat.

Combat is precise, and survival depends on conserving ammo and avoiding unnecessary fights. I often chose stealth to navigate areas, and the pacing ramps up fear effectively. Some boss encounters feel drawn out, but the threat of the Baker family makes the experience nerve-wracking.

Why we chose it Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is an isolation horror that combines tense first-person combat with a gripping story.

The mansion and surrounding plantation are detailed and oppressive, with dark corridors and creepy interiors. The lighting and ambient sounds make it feel like danger lurks around every corner. The realistic enemy models and audio cues enhance immersion, which creates a constant sense of dread.

My verdict: Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is perfect for players craving intense, first-person horror where fear and isolation dominate.

20. Resident Evil 4 Remake [Best Action-Heavy Horror Game Like Dead Space]

Our Score 7.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Third-Person / Action-Survival Horror Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series Year of release 2023 Creator/s Capcom Average playtime 15–20 hours Best for Fans who want horror blended with fast-paced action and big set pieces What I liked Modern visuals, smooth combat

Resident Evil 4 Remake amps up action-oriented survival horror with polished combat and updated visuals. The game balances intense firefights, strategic weapon use, and tense exploration, appealing to Dead Space fans who enjoy high-stakes combat in a horror setting.

Combat is tight and thrilling. I had to think quickly about positioning, ammo, and enemy types. While some areas repeat, the pacing keeps adrenaline high, and boss encounters feel challenging. The remake improves on the original: it makes exploration and combat smooth and satisfying.

Why we chose it Resident Evil 4 Remake enhances action and horror – it creates a thrilling, adrenaline-filled survival experience for fans of combat-heavy horror.

The visuals are stunning, with detailed environments and realistic lighting that amplify tension. The sound design complements combat and exploration, so every encounter feels more intense. From village streets to castle halls, the atmosphere is tense and immersive, keeping players engaged throughout.

My verdict: Resident Evil 4 Remake is ideal for players seeking action-focused horror with smooth combat and polished visuals.

My Overall Verdict

Best starting point for games like Dead Space today? Honestly, it depends on how you like to play, but I’ve lined up some of the best games that hit hard in different ways:

For sci-fi horror fans → Cronos: The New Dawn . This one feels like it was supposed to be the Dead Space sequel we never got. I loved the gameplay loop; the terrifying enemies, the negative atmosphere, the way the fear creeps in when ammo runs low.

. This one feels like it was supposed to be the Dead Space sequel we never got. I loved the gameplay loop; the terrifying enemies, the negative atmosphere, the way the fear creeps in when ammo runs low. For players chasing atmosphere → Alien: Isolation . The developer nailed it here. You’re stuck on a broken ship, trying to create a plan while every log screams danger. Being trapped with aliens in a one-sided battle cranks the tension through the roof.

. The developer nailed it here. You’re stuck on a broken ship, trying to create a plan while every log screams danger. Being trapped with aliens in a one-sided battle cranks the tension through the roof. For story-driven gamers → The Last of Us . This original classic still hits me. It knows how to develop characters you’ll love, then rip them away so you feel that you lost. The mix of survive-or-die encounters and a cool vibe in its good atmosphere makes me want to continue for the long haul.

. This original classic still hits me. It knows how to develop characters you’ll love, then rip them away so you feel that you lost. The mix of survive-or-die encounters and a cool vibe in its good atmosphere makes me want to continue for the long haul. For adrenaline seekers → Resident Evil 3 Remake. This remake is pure visceral action. It’s based on tight pacing, crazy boss fights, and nonstop shock moments. In terms of fast horror shooters, it’s hard to find one that feels this polished.

At the end of the day, these are the games I’d explore, discover, and fight to survive in again. They’ve all got unique features, and while other games might also appeal, this lineup keeps the Dead Space vibe alive every time.

