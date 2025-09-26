8 Best Metro Games to Play From The Metro Franchise in 2025

If you want to survive dark tunnels, fight scary mutants, and make every bullet count in the best Metro games, you’re in the right place.

The Metro series is all about surviving in dark tunnels, scavenging for every last bullet, and facing terrifying creatures in post-apocalyptic Russia .

It’s tense, gritty, and unforgettable. Did you know that before the 2010 video game, there were Metro books that became best-selling novels?

This list ranks every Metro game, from the original Metro 2033 to Exodus expansions and VR. Expect survival, deadly combat, and remasters that polish the classics.

If you’re new or a longtime fan, these games deliver the best Metro experiences worth playing.

8 Best Metro Games for Every Fan of The Series

The Metro series is packed with tension, atmosphere, and unforgettable moments. There’s exploration, survival horror, and action-packed civil war worlds, which will simply draw you in

This list breaks down every title that still stands tall today, helping you pick the best Metro game to play next. How many of these have you played?

1. Metro 2033 [Best Metro Survival Horror Game]

Our Score 9.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Survival Horror, FPS, Story-Driven Platforms PC (Steam), Xbox Series: 360 Year of Release 2010 Creator/s Developer: 4A Games / Publisher: THQ Nordic Average Playtime ~12–15 hours Best For Players who want atmosphere-heavy survival with tense gunplay Unique Features Gas mask mechanics, limited ammo economy, immersive sound design What I Liked The suffocating tension of every tunnel, the desperate scavenging, and how every bullet feels like gold.

Metro 2033 throws you into the crumbling tunnels of post-apocalyptic Moscow. You step into the boots of Artyom, a survivor who has never seen the outside world, and fight to protect what’s left of humanity.

The game’s core loop revolves around scavenging scarce ammo, carefully managing gas mask filters, and surviving encounters with mutants. Despite the original novels being so good, this video game took things to the next level.

Why we chose it Metro 2033 is the first game of the series and remains unforgettable because it sets the foundation for the entire series.

Visually, Metro 2033 leans into bleak, oppressive environments. From claustrophobic tunnels to snow-covered ruins above ground, it’s a gritty, atmospheric first-person shooter that makes you feel like the underground really is your last refuge.

Metro 2033 isn’t just another shooter – it’s survival at its rawest. It forces you to think about every shot, every resource, and every risky choice in a way that few survival games do.

My Verdict: If you’re looking for a survival FPS that blends the feel of a good survival horror game with atmosphere, Metro 2033 is still one of the most gripping entries in the series.

2. Metro: Last Light [Best Story-Driven FPS Metro Game]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Survival Horror, FPS, Story-Driven Platforms PC (Steam), PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Linux, Mac Year of Release 2013 Creator/s Developer: 4A Games / Publisher: Koch Media Average Playtime ~12–14 hours Best For Players who love a rich story with tense action and stealth What I Liked How the game feels smoother to play than Metro 2033, but still terrifying when you’re low on ammo.

Metro: Last Light is a really good survival game that continues Artyom’s continent-spanning journey in the next game through the broken tunnels of Moscow, but this time with sharper gameplay and a bigger focus on the human side of survival.

The world is still dangerous, mutants lurk everywhere, but you’ll also face factions, betrayals, and the moral weight of your choices.

The main activities blend stealth, scavenging, and brutal firefights. Visually, it raises the bar with richer detail, more varied environments, and lighting that makes every dark tunnel feel alive.

Why we chose it Metro: Last Light balances action and storytelling better than any other Metro entry. It’s tense when you want it to be, but thoughtful when the story needs space to breathe.

Fans of Metro games often call it one of the best single-player games for its cinematic flow and memorable choices.

Metro: Last Light takes everything that worked in Metro 2033 and makes it smoother. This one blends deadly combat, stealth, and game’s pacing all feel refined, while the compelling story digs deeper into the politics and personal stakes of the survivors.

My Verdict: For gamers who want the most gripping and different story in the Metro series, Last Light is a must-play. It’s where action and emotion meet in one of the best survival horror games ever crafted.

3. Metro 2033 Redux [Best Remastered FPS Metro Game for Everyone]

Our Score 9.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Survival Horror, FPS, Remaster Platforms PC (Steam), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Linux, Mac Year of Release 2014 Creator/s Development Team: 4A Games / Publisher: Deep Silver Average Playtime ~12 hours Best For Gamers new to the series or veterans wanting the best version of Metro 2033 What I Liked The new lighting and atmosphere make old tunnels feel fresh and terrifying again.

Metro 2033 Redux is the definitive way to experience where the Metro story began. It’s a full rebuild of the original game using the engine from Metro: Last Light, which means smoother controls, improved AI, and visuals that still look solid today.

Metro 2033 Redux isn’t just a remaster, it’s a complete overhaul that respects the original while giving players more choice in how they play. You’ll sneak through pitch-black tunnels, manage scarce ammo, and fight off mutants that always feel one step too close.

Why we chose it I chose Metro 2033 Redux because it’s the smoothest, most complete version of the classic. It welcomes new players while giving longtime fans a reason to return.

What sets Redux apart is the choice between two playstyles – Survival, which keeps the tension high with scarce resources, and Spartan, which makes the game faster and more action-packed. This dual approach is why many players list it among the best survival games ever made.

Pair Redux with a top gaming monitor to fully enjoy the improved graphics, lighting effects, and the haunting atmosphere of the underground world.

My Verdict: In search for the best metro game as a first step into the tunnels? Metro 2033 Redux is the way to go. It’s both polished and terrifying, a modern survival horror game done right.

4. Metro: Last Light Redux [Best Enhanced Survival Shooter Metro Game]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Survival Horror, FPS, Remaster Platforms PC (Steam), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Linux, Mac Year of Release 2014 Creator/s Developer: 4A Games / Publisher: Deep Silver Average Playtime ~12–14 hours Best For Players wanting polished visuals, smoother gameplay, and all DLC included What I Liked The new lighting makes tunnels terrifying, and the DLC adds more variety.

Metro: Last Light Redux is the upgraded version of one of the most atmospheric survival games ever made. You step into Artyom’s boots once again, navigating Moscow’s crumbling metro system where every corner hides danger, whether it’s mutants in the shadows or hostile factions.

It’s a remastered version of Metro: Last Light with improved graphics, smoother mechanics, and both play styles. Many players agree that Redux makes the already strong video game even better, with lighting and sound design that crank the immersion to new heights.

Why we chose it Metro: Last Light Redux perfects the original with smoother gameplay, sharper visuals, and all DLC, making it the ultimate enhanced survival shooter.

This remaster rebuilds the original with sharper visuals, smoother gunplay, and enhanced AI. The biggest addition is the choice between Survival mode, where resources are scarce and tension never lets up, or spartan rangers mode, which delivers a faster-paced, action-heavy run. The package also bundles in all previously released DLC, making it the definitive way to experience the story.

My Verdict: Last Light Redux is survival horror at its smoothest, perfect for fans who want the most complete edition of the best Metro game.

5. Metro Exodus [Best Adventure FPS Metro Game]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Survival, FPS, Story-Driven Platforms PC (Steam), PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of Release 2019 Creator/s Developer: 4A Games / Publisher: Deep Silver Average Playtime ~20–25 hours Best For Players who enjoy post-apocalyptic open worlds and exploration What I Liked Vast landscapes, dynamic weather, day/night cycle, and a journey-driven story

Metro Exodus takes the best Metro game experience above ground, leaving the claustrophobic tunnels for vast, semi-open environments.

From all the characters Metro Exodus, you play as Artyom, guiding your group across post-apocalyptic Russia, scavenging supplies, crafting equipment, and surviving mutant attacks.

The Caspian Sea as well as the Volga River is the main setting for the game’s chapter of the same name, where the post-apocalyptic environment is a desert resulting from the nuclear war, with the story focusing on the crew’s journey and search for a radiation-free location.

Why we chose it Metro Exodus boldly expands the Metro world with epic open environments, survival elements, and cinematic storytelling that keeps players hooked.

The day/night cycle and weather systems make every encounter feel fresh, while the different story unfolds through cinematic, journey-driven sequences. The crafting system and weapon customization add strategic depth, perfect for those who enjoy immersive survival games and top-notch video game weapons.

Fans rave about how Metro Exodus balances tense first-person shooter deadly combat with exploration, making each level feel alive. On a good gaming monitor, the sprawling landscapes, dynamic lighting, and detailed environments truly pop, giving you a cinematic feel while exploring the Metro universe.

My Verdict: Metro Exodus is ideal for players craving the best mix of story, survival, and open-world exploration. It’s a thrilling storyline step up for any Metro fan.

6. Metro Exodus: The Two Colonels [Best Linear Survival Horror Metro Game]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Survival Horror, FPS, Story-Driven DLC Platforms PC (Steam), PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of Release 2019 Creator/s Developer: 4A Games / Publisher: Deep Silver Average Playtime ~3–4 hours Best For Fans of tense survival horror games and linear storytelling What I Liked Flamethrower-only combat, claustrophobic tunnels, deeply atmospheric

Metro Exodus: The Two Colonels is a gripping survival horror DLC that throws you into the harrowing journey of Colonel Vyacheslav “Slava” Khlebnikov through the decaying tunnels of the Novosibirsk Metro. Set a year before the events of Metro Exodus, this expansion offers a glimpse into the collapse of a once-thriving underground society.

Your flamethrower is your only companion as you navigate dark corridors and survive terrifying encounters. Fans praise its tightly crafted story and immersive horror game features, making it a standout horror game world.

Why we chose it I chose The Two Colonels for its pure survival horror intensity, tight linear design, and unforgettable claustrophobic atmosphere.

Gameplay-wise, The Two Colonels returns to the claustrophobic, tension-filled corridors that are quite like Metro 2033, offering a huge contrast to the more expansive environments of Metro Exodus.

As Khlebnikov battles against dwindling resources, escalating mutant threats, and the pervasive ‘slime’ consuming the tunnels, you’re thrown into a world where every decision carries weight. The DLC masterfully portrays the emotional toll of survival, highlighting themes of fatherhood, duty, and the moral complexities faced in dire circumstances.

My Verdict: Metro Exodus: The Two Colonels is perfect for players craving the best survival horror game moments in the Metro series.

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game FPS, Open-World Story-Driven DLC Platforms PC (Steam), PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of Release 2019 Creator/s Developer: 4A Games / Publisher: Deep Silver Average Playtime ~6–8 hours Best For Gamers who enjoy expansive survival games with strong narrative What I Liked Open-ended exploration, new characters, scenic landscapes

Metro Exodus: Sam’s Story is a gripping open-world survival adventure that immerses you in the horrific journey of Sam, a former U.S. Marine stationed at the Moscow embassy before the nuclear war. Determined to reunite with your father, you embark on a quest across the desolate post-apocalyptic Russia.

Explore open environments, scavenge supplies, and engage in tactical FPS combat with mutants and bandits. Fans of the game highlight its sense of freedom and emotional beats that make it one of the best survival game DLC.

Why we chose it Metro Exodus: Sam’s Story adds freedom, exploration, and emotional depth, which makes it the ultimate open-world survival DLC.

It’s tmospheric design and engaging gameplay will keep you absolutely hooked. It’s a must-play Metro game.

My Verdict: Metro Exodus: Sam’s Story is ideal for anyone who wants the best Metro games with exploration, story, and variety.

8. Metro Awakening [Best VR Survival Horror Metro Game]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game VR, Survival, FPS Platforms PC (Steam VR) Year of Release 2023 Creator/s Developer: 4A Games / Publisher: Deep Silver Average Playtime ~4–6 hours Best For Fans of immersive VR games and first-person survival experiences What I Liked Virtual reality immersion, prequel story, terrifying encounters

Metro Awakening puts you inside the tunnels like never before with its thrilling storyline. This VR game is set before Metro 2033 and delivers heart-pounding encounters with mutants, which require quick reflexes and careful resource management.

The VR immersion makes every flick of the flashlight, every wipe of dirt from a gas mask, and every cautious peek around a corner feel intensely real, turning simple survival into a tense, heart-pounding experience.

Why we chose it Metro Awakening offers a fully immersive VR experience, which delivers heart-pounding encounters and next-level Metro tension.

The story is surprisingly deep for a VR title, exploring grief, mental health, and the origins of the mystic character Khan from the Metro universe. Combat and resource management demand strategic thinking, while stealth and careful exploration keep you on edge, constantly weighing risk versus reward.

Fans of the series rave about the tight, atmospheric design, where every sound and shadow contributes to a sense of dread. Metro Awakening isn’t just a VR game – it’s a fully realized survival horror journey that makes players feel the loneliness, fear, and weight of the Metro world like never before.

My Verdict: If you want the number one Metro game in virtual reality, Metro Awakening is the ultimate thrill at Eneba, an epic games store. It’s a must-play for anyone who loves great VR survival games.

