10 Games Like Counter-Strike: Test Your Tactical Mettle

Games like Counter-Strike are a dime a dozen these days, but only a few truly capture the magic of that simple, yet highly tactical and incredibly fun gameplay, whilst also bringing something new to the table.

How do I know? Well, let’s just say I played so much Counter-Strike 1.6 back then that it quickly became increasingly obvious, to the point that even my cocky teenage self could deny it no longer – I just suck at FPS games.

Still, my terrible aim and playmaking skills didn’t stop me from sinking hundreds of hours more into a handful of top-tier shooter games similar to Counter-Strike over the years, the very best of which I’ll share with you below. What can I say? I just love the genre!

Our Top Picks for Games Like Counter-Strike

If you’re only interested in the top titles that you’re most likely to enjoy as a Counter-Strike veteran or a casual fan of the competitive shooter genre, how about trying out our team’s top three picks for the games that give you the closest gameplay experience to CS?

Fortnite (2017) – a massively popular battle royale that features a Zero Build mode, which delivers fast-paced, competitive action gameplay and constant gunfight engagement that’s reminiscent of Counter-Strike. Valorant (2020) – a character-based tactical shooter that mixes Counter-Strike’s precise gunplay mechanics and economy system with unlockable Agents with unique abilities, adding a whole new layer of strategic depth to round-based combat. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (2015) – a groundbreaking tactical FPS that’s best known for its destructible environments, unique abilities of “Operators”, and a strong focus on gathering intel and strategic breaching.

Have you already heard of these games before (who hasn’t at this point?) and even played some of them, but don’t think they’re quite to your taste?

Just keep scrolling to see seven more tactical shooters I prepared that’ll give you the fondest nostalgia for Counter-Strike and ignite your competitive spirit to the fullest, all in one go!

10 Fast-Paced Tactical Shooter Games Like Counter-Strike

As promised, here are the best games like Counter-Strike that I’ve collected throughout my long stint as a stubborn tactical shooter enthusiast, as well as my thoughts on each game and what qualities they have that I think you’ll enjoy most.

1. Fortnite

Platforms Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2017 Developer Epic Games Best Features Consistent updates, tons of fun events, and Zero-build mode



Like it or not, Fortnite has become an unstoppable global juggernaut that’s just hard not to include in any list that even remotely touches upon standout third-person shooters and FPS titles alike.

As you probably already know, it’s a battle royale first and foremost, so it’s not an outright copy of Counter-Strike. Still, its intense PVP action and high-stakes gunfights make it one of the best titles out there that I think any Counter-Strike fan would find interesting to play, at the very least.

Here, you’ll have to scavenge for weapons and build up your arsenal instead of buying them from a shop, then constantly adapt as the play zone shrinks and pushes you into increasingly frantic encounters with other players. It’s incredibly fun, not to mention it’s also among the most popular free-to-play games in the world that you can play on your gaming laptop, PC, and even your phone while on the go!

Now, if you’re tired of facing sweats who auto-build skyscrapers after only taking a few potshots to avoid duels, keep in mind that this game has a Zero Build mode for an experience that aligns more with Counter-Strike’s more “intimate” style of combat.



If you’re heavy into competitive shooters and would like to enjoy vibrant graphics, frequent updates, and a widely popular game with plenty of active users, events, and challenges, Fortnite will keep you hooked with its survival-based combat and wide selection of other game modes.

2. Valorant

Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2020 Developer Riot Games Best Features CS-like round-based gameplay and multiple Agents with different skills

Valorant is Riot Games’ big dive into the tactical shooter game genre, directly challenging Counter-Strike’s long reign. It takes that core CS formula – two teams, a bomb (here it’s called a “spike”), a round-based economy, and a focus on precise shooting – and introduces “Agents” with unique abilities. Proper team building is just as important as individual micros and proper callouts here, which sets it apart from other games like Counter-Strike that have a more uniform approach to team utility.

I’ve personally spent countless hours trying out several agents to find someone to main, and I found the blend of classic gunplay and abilities to be incredibly engaging and surprisingly deep. Of course, as is tradition for almost all the F2P shooters in the market these days, Valorant also offers some of the finest skins you’ll ever lay your eyes on, ready to entice you to fork over some cash for those nice, nice pixels.

A bit of advice – if you’re looking for the ideal monitor for Valorant, you’ll want one with a high refresh rate, as it plays the best on high Hz, just like Counter-Strike. Every frame counts, as the competitive scene here is every bit as brutal as the game it was primarily based on.

For all you purists out there who are looking for the closest title to Counter-Strike when it comes to pure gameplay feel, Valorant is about as close as you can get, from the buy phases for weapons and armor, down to the need for precise inputs, map control, and recoil management.

3. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2015 Developer Ubisoft Montreal Best Features Operator gadgets and environmental destruction

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege was one of the very first titles to incorporate environmental interaction and specialized roles in the tactical shooter genre. With its focus on destructible environments and specialized gadgets/abilities for Operators, you’ll hardly find a match similar to the next, as it always tests your knowledge of map layouts, entry points, and optimal rotations.

Almost every wall, floor, and ceiling can be breached, reinforced, or shot through. This turns every match into a dynamic puzzle, where attackers can create new plans to breach their way to objectives and defenders have to adapt on the fly, constantly shifting their defenses after each round.



Think the other team won’t see you coming? Say hi to the camera! Odds are, you also have to watch out for traps while you’re roaming, considering this game also has plenty of Trap Operators who thrive on punishing reckless players who like to run it down no matter where they are, guns blazing.

To add to its thrilling, highly tactical gameplay – despite being the oldest title on this list – Rainbow Six Siege also has silky-smooth, gorgeous visuals that are still a sight to behold on a good gaming monitor. This game is certainly one of Ubisoft’s best FPS games, and it shows even with its age.

In a nutshell, just like Valorant, this is another 10/10 title if you like Counter-Strike’s round-based matches that are centered around classic objectives like hostage rescue or bomb defusals, but with its own twist.

4. Insurgency: Sandstorm

Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2018 Developer New World Interactive Best Features Uncompromisingly realistic and visceral combat

If what you love about Counter-Strike is its pure, authentic gun combat and unforgiving competitive nature, then Insurgency: Sandstorm will definitely click with you. This hardcore tactical shooter game amps up the realistic feel, giving you a visceral, immersive experience where every single shot placement matters. It encourages mastery of shooting fundamentals and has a way steeper learning curve than most other titles in the FPS genre.



Insurgency: Sandstorm’s immersiveness is its main selling point, stripping away traditional hit markers along with implementing a streamlined HUD with little to no visual aids. This makes all engagements unbelievably tense, as you now have to rely on extreme focus and your spatial awareness to come out on top.

If you’re a Counter-Strike veteran, another feature I’m sure you’ll love is this game’s impressive sound design. Particularly, its realistic audio cues are designed to help you make 200 IQ plays – if you know how to take advantage of them. Seriously, it might as well be a challenging strategy game, considering how high its skill ceiling is.

It’s a tad harder to pick up than your average FPS, sure, but it’ll be a must-play if you don’t mind a title that requires deep knowledge of FPS fundamentals, but rewards your patience and dedication on the other hand.

5. Apex Legends

Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Release Year 2019 Developers Respawn Entertainment Best Features Fluid hero-based movement and fast-paced battle royale action

As someone who’s played EA’s incredible Battlefield games and loved most of them, I have to admit that they really took the right direction backing the studio behind Apex Legends. It easily stands toe-to-toe against some of the best entries in the Battlefield series and is now undoubtedly one of EA’s most popular titles yet, with a very active playerbase and Esports scene.

That’s enough glazing for EA, though. What exactly makes Apex Legends so special? Well, it mixes the battle royale and hero shooter genres into a fun, team-based FPS experience featuring a wide variety of playstyles, responsive gunplay, and fluid movement with amazing verticality. There are a ton of weapons for you to master, too, so get ready to memorize some more spray patterns!

The game is free to play and constantly gets new Legends, maps, and events, which keeps the experience fresh and enticing for newbies and veterans alike. If you like the competitive thrill of an FPS but want hero-based mechanics and the scale of a battle royale, Apex Legends will be a very engaging alternative to Counter-Strike, at least as a side game.

6. Overwatch 2

Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Release Year 2022 Developers Blizzard Entertainment Best Features Hero-based team combat and round-based play with 5v5 matches

Overwatch 2, a top-tier hero shooter since the first game, takes the competitive FPS game formula in a different direction from Counter-Strike, but it still shares that fundamental commitment to team-based objective play and strategic execution. While it swaps Counter-Strike’s raw guns skill focus for a mix of shooting and character powers, the core loop of battling over control points or pushing payloads with coordinated team efforts remains front and center.

A huge chunk of the fun to be had here, at least for me, was choosing from a diverse roster of well-designed characters to main, mastering their moveset, and then learning how to synergize their abilities with my teammates.

As you would expect from similar games on this list, the game modes in Overwatch 2 are rapid and chaotic, focused purely on objective-based play that demands constant movement and quick decision-making.

Your aiming skills are important (less so if you’re a melee main…or a Junkrat player), but knowing when and how to use powers and working with your teammates are often much more critical for securing a win. If you’re open to a competitive FPS where individual characters’ powers add a rich layer of team strategy, Overwatch 2 should be at the very top of your “to-play” list.

7. Escape From Tarkov

Platforms Microsoft Windows Release Year 2017 (Early Access) Developers Battlestate Games Best Feature Brutally realistic combat and high-stakes gameplay

If you think Insurgency: Sandstorm is hard based on what you’ve heard earlier, try Escape From Tarkov, which is undoubtedly one of the most punishing yet immensely rewarding first-person shooters you’ll ever get to experience on PC. It’s an online extraction shooter game where you only have two main priorities: scavenge for loot and safely escape. Simple, no?

But before you hop in, play, and then get brutalized while you complain that I didn’t warn you, keep in mind that Tarkov has no crosshairs, ridiculously complex ballistics and recoil mechanics, and a damage system that influences your movement and aiming.

In fact, this game is so hardcore you’ll need every advantage you can get, from using an excellent FPS mouse to optimize your micros, to making sure you catch every single audio cue with your headphones. Even the slightest misplay will cost you and your team dearly. And, if you die, you can lose everything, including most of the stylish, high-level gear you come with before every raid.

Even if you fancy yourself a hardened Counter-Strike veteran, Escape From Tarkov is one difficult, ultra-realistic action game that can absolutely humble you if you come unprepared. Perfect for all my fellow strugglers out there who love a good challenge.

8. Marvel Rivals

Platforms PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, GeForce Now, Microsoft Windows Release Year 2024 Developers NetEase Games Best Feature Familiar, well-designed characters and dynamic skill combos

Marvel Rivals is one of the hottest multiplayer games right now and has comfortably positioned itself as the main competitor to Overwatch 2 in the hero shooter genre. It’s a fantastic free-to-play hero shooter game starring iconic Marvel characters, destructible environments, and fast-paced, multiplayer action that’s centered on team synergy and character powers.

From a cute, yet annoying shark that’s a massive headache to play against to the genius, playboy, billionaire, philanthropist, and soon-to-be-revived supervillain, Marvel Rivals has just about every major Marvel character from the comics and the MCU, making it one of the best games for Marvel fans.

Each Marvel hero has a distinct playstyle and something new to add to the battle with their unique skills, encouraging creative combinations and counter-plays between characters. As a huge Marvel stan, I also appreciate how they implemented Team-Up Skills here, which were crafted to be thematically appropriate and are mostly exclusive to characters with established relationships in Marvel lore.

Lastly (and perhaps most importantly), the skins in this game are just absolute perfection, brought to life by Marvel Rivals’ buttery-smooth, vibrant visuals. Are you both a Marvel AND a Counter-Strike enthusiast who thrives in highly competitive, round-based matchups? If so, then you should’ve been playing this game yesterday.

9. PUBG: Battlegrounds

Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, iOS, Android Release Year 2017 Developers PUBG Studios Best Feature Multiple expansive maps and a good selection of highly competitive game modes

While fundamentally a battle royale, PUBG: Battlegrounds earned its spot for players who enjoy Counter-Strike’s realistic gun combat and high-stakes engagements, but want it at a much larger, more unpredictable scale. There’s no question that PUBG popularized the battle royale genre, thanks to its compellingly competitive multiplayer loop that’s centered around survival, strategic positioning, and precise shooting across vast, open-world maps.

You already know the drill. Here, you get to parachute onto a large island with up to 100 other players to scavenge for gear, from pistols to powerful sniper rifles with attachments. The safe zone shrinks, chaos and gunfights ensue, and only one player or team comes back out and wins that highly elusive, yet delightfully scrumptious chicken dinner.

That’s just the standard mode, though, as Brendan Greene, the father of all battle royales (a.k.a. PlayerUnknown), has blessed us with multiple new maps and game modes that have since transcended the original battle royale format over time. Specifically, Team Deathmatch and Arena Mode are must-plays if you’re a Counter-Strike vet who’s only looking to recapture the same vibes.

10. The Finals

Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2023 Developers Embark Studios, Nexon Best Feature Great environmental mechanics and object interaction

The Finals shares Counter-Strike’s emphasis on objective control and team coordination, but with a much more dynamic twist. After all, it’s among the best FPS games to play if you prefer a lot of chaos in your matches, given that it has one of the most detailed, in-depth environmental destruction systems compared to most first-person shooters.



This title fundamentally breaks all the gameplay norms you’re used to if you’re a CS-only player. Its battlefield pushes you to make increasingly more drastic, yet exciting plays as it continuously collapses around you and your opponents. Here, there are very few covers for you to truly hide in since almost everything can be demolished, so you’d better learn how to get good. Fast.

Aside from the satisfyingly explosive combat that’ll have you tapping away at your keyboard like crazy for more big booms, The Finals also has three classes for you to choose from, each armed with specialized weapons, unique abilities, and gadgets that complement a vast array of playstyles and team synergies.



Even though the gun combat in this game is largely similar to Counter-Strike’s, the flow of the game, from the movement to its overall pace, feels much more fluid and action-heavy. I highly recommend it if you want to play an exhilarating FPS with fresh, stimulating terrain mechanics.

FAQs

What is the best game like Counter-Strike?

For a faster-paced, action-packed experience, Fortnite‘s Zero Build mode offers a similarly exciting FPS/TPS gameplay without the complex building mechanics. Our notable mention, Valorant, is the next best game like Counter-Strike because of its objective-based rounds and tactical gunplay.

How many Counter-Strike games are there?

There are five core Counter-Strike games, namely: 1) Half-Life: Counter-Strike (a.k.a. Counter-Strike 1.6), 2) Counter-Strike: Source, 3) Counter-Strike: Condition Zero, 4) Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and 5) Counter-Strike 2.

How long are Counter-Strike games?

Most casual Counter-Strike matches last 15 to 30 minutes. Ranked games typically take longer to finish, running between 40 and 50 minutes on average due to their highly competitive nature and increased number of rounds.