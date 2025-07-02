Best Monitors for Valorant in 2025 – From Budget to Pro Tier

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Finding the best monitor for Valorant isn’t just about flashy specs or RGB overload – it’s about getting that competitive edge that separates a lucky headshot from a clutch ace. As someone who’s spent way too many hours chasing Immortal and screaming “one shot!” in disbelief, I can tell you: your monitor matters. A lot.

In competitive gaming, milliseconds count. A monitor with high refresh rates, low input lag, and crisp visuals isn’t a luxury – it’s your secret weapon. And guess what? The most professional Valorant players don’t use potato displays. They invest in gear that keeps up with their lightning-fast reflexes and pixel-perfect flicks.

Whether you’re locking down B site or getting caught dry-peeking mid (we’ve all been there), the right monitor can make all the difference. So if you’re ready to level up your setup and maybe, just maybe, your rank – let’s dive into the gaming monitors that won’t hold you back when the spike’s down and it’s all on you.

Our Top Picks for Monitors for Valorant

Let’s face it: in Valorant, your monitor might be more important than your aim (okay, not really – but it’s close). For competitive FPS, you need fast refresh rates, sharp visual clarity, and wide viewing angles that keep your entire screen in play. These monitors check every box for peak performance, whether you’re on a budget or building a battlestation worthy of a pro.

BenQ Zowie XL2546X – A lightning-fast, pro-approved monitor that delivers silky-smooth gameplay and a serious competitive advantage in Valorant. Acer Nitro KG241Y – A wallet-friendly pick that still packs enough speed and clarity to keep you sharp in every clutch moment. Alienware 34 – A stunning ultrawide display that turns every Valorant match into a visually immersive battlefield.

And there you have it – a sneak peek into some standout contenders, but trust me, this is just the beginning. If you’re after a smoother gameplay, climbing the ranks, and playing at a competitive standard, you’ll want to check out the full lineup. From budget beasts to pro-level powerhouses, the complete list will help you find the best gaming monitor for Valorant that fits your setup – and your playstyle.

Best Monitor for Valorant to Dominate Competitive Gaming

From buttery refresh rates to panels that show off your favorite Valorant skins in all their neon glory, this list breaks down the top monitors for every type of player – budget buyers, immersive junkies, and rank-climbing sweats alike. Whether you’re grinding Valorant or jumping between the best PC games, the right monitor gives you the edge you need.

1. BenQ Zowie XL2546X [Best Overall Monitor for Valorant]

Specs Details Screen Size 24.5 inches Resolution 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) Refresh Rate 240Hz (Dynamic Accuracy+) Response Time 0.5ms Panel Type TN Adaptive Sync No (DyAc+ technology instead) Connectivity DisplayPort, HDMI, USB, headphone jack Other Features Black eQualizer, Color Vibrance, S-Switch

If you’re serious about climbing the Valorant ranks, the BenQ Zowie XL2546X might just be your new best friend (sorry, duo partner). This monitor was clearly built with competitive play in mind – no frills, no gimmicks, just raw, frame-perfect performance.

At first glance, you might scoff at the TN panel – isn’t IPS supposed to be the king of color? Sure, if you’re editing photos. But for Valorant? TN means blisteringly fast response times and barely-there input lag. And trust me, when you’re trying to out-flick a Jett mid-dash, that millisecond matters.

The real secret weapon, though, is DyAc technology – Dynamic Accuracy. It’s BenQ’s signature motion blur reduction feature, and it makes fast-paced action look freakishly smooth. It’s like going from shaky cam to cinematic precision. Combine that with a buttery 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.5ms response time, and you’ve got a monitor that feels less like a display and more like an extension of your reflexes.

Add in thoughtful extras like the S-Switch (for quick profile changes) and customizable height, tilt, and rotation, and you’ve got a monitor that adapts to you – not the other way around. Whether you’re grinding popular esports or just farming V-Bucks, this screen keeps you locked in.

Pros Cons ✅ Ultra-fast 240Hz refresh rate for buttery-smooth gameplay



✅ DyAc technology reduces motion blur for clearer visuals during fast action



✅ Barely-there input lag and 0.5ms response time



✅ Highly adjustable stand (height, tilt, swivel) for ergonomic comfort



✅ S-Switch for quick access to display profiles and settings ❌ TN panel means less vibrant colors and narrower viewing angles

Final Verdict: The BenQ Zowie XL2546X earns its title as the best monitor for Valorant thanks to its ultra-responsive performance and game-changing DyAc technology that keeps motion blur in check. If you’re chasing smoother aim and cleaner visuals, this monitor is a no-brainer.

2. Acer Nitro KG241Y [Best Budget Monitor for Valorant]

Specs Details Screen Size 23.8 inches Resolution 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) Refresh Rate 165Hz Response Time 1ms (VRB) Panel Type VA Adaptive Sync AMD FreeSync Connectivity HDMI, DisplayPort Other Features ZeroFrame design, VESA mountable

Let’s be real: not everyone wants to drop a fortune just to climb out of Bronze. That’s where the Acer Nitro KG241Y comes in – a wallet-friendly monitor that still delivers a punch where it counts. With a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms VRB response time, this little beast keeps up when the action gets sweaty. Don’t let the price tag fool you – this is no slouch when it comes to strategy games or intense firefights.

It features a 23.8-inch Full HD VA panel, which offers surprisingly good contrast and color depth for the price. The screen is sharp enough to let you see Reyna lurking in the shadows, and smooth enough to keep your aim on point. Thanks to adaptive sync (via AMD FreeSync), you won’t be dealing with screen tearing just when you’re about to clutch the round.

Sure, it doesn’t have the frills of higher-end models – no flashy RGB or jaw-dropping HDR – but it nails the basics. And when the basics are this good, you’ve already got a solid competitive advantage. It’s slim, VESA-mountable, and has a nearly borderless design that feels way more premium than it has any right to be.

Pros Cons ✅ 165Hz refresh rate keeps gameplay smooth



✅ 1ms VRB response time ideal for fast-paced action



✅ Excellent budget-friendly pricing



✅ Adaptive Sync support eliminates screen tearing



✅ Sleek, minimal design with thin bezels ❌ Limited stand adjustability

Final Verdict: The Acer Nitro KG241Y proves you don’t need to empty your wallet for a sharp, responsive Valorant experience. It’s not flashy, but it’s fast, functional, and ridiculously good for the price.

3. Alienware 34 [Best Valorant Monitor with Immersive Visuals]

Specs Details Screen Size 34 inches (Ultrawide) Resolution 3440 x 1440 (WQHD) Refresh Rate 165Hz Response Time 1ms (GtG) Panel Type IPS Adaptive Sync NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate Connectivity DisplayPort, HDMI, USB 3.0 Other Features Curved display, AlienFX lighting

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to play Valorant on a sci-fi spaceship window, the Alienware 34 has your answer. This ultrawide QHD display (3440 x 1440) isn’t just pretty – it’s insanely immersive. From wrapping peripheral vision in glowing nebulae to making every map feel twice as cinematic, it transforms how you see the game.

With a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms GtG (gray-to-gray) response time, you’re not trading speed for spectacle. This monitor handles action with the smoothness and responsiveness you’d expect from a tournament-ready panel. Plus, with NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate under the hood, screen tearing becomes a thing of the past – no distractions, just crispy gameplay and buttery transitions.

It’s an IPS panel, so you’re getting top-tier image quality, vibrant colors, and wide viewing angles. While ultrawide isn’t technically “meta” for Valorant, I can’t lie – it’s awesome for spotting flanks and feeling totally enveloped in the match.

Pros Cons ✅ Stunning 34” ultrawide display offers immersive experience



✅ 165Hz refresh rate with 1ms GtG for ultra-smooth performance



✅ Exceptional color accuracy and visual clarity



✅ NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate prevents tearing and stuttering



✅ Premium build and futuristic design ❌ Requires a beefy graphics card to run at full res

Final Verdict: The Alienware 34 is for players who value style as much as speed – it’s immersive, luxurious, and a total flex. It may not be pro-approved, but it absolutely transforms how Valorant feels.

4. ASUS ROG Swift PG279QM [Best High-Performance Monitor for Valorant]

Specs Details Screen Size 27 inches Resolution 2560 x 1440 (QHD) Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 1ms (GtG) Panel Type IPS Adaptive Sync NVIDIA G-Sync Connectivity DisplayPort, HDMI, USB 3.0 Other Features HDR400, ELMB Sync, Aura Sync lighting

The ASUS ROG Swift PG279QM is the kind of monitor that laughs in the face of lag and dares you to miss your shot. Designed for serious players, this 27-inch QHD beast boasts a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms GtG response time – stats that scream “rank grinder.”

Its IPS panel offers beautiful picture quality with accurate colors and wide angles, so whether you’re flicking across A site or locking down B long, your view stays sharp. But where it really flexes is in its responsiveness. Combined with NVIDIA G-Sync and ultra-low motion blur tech, gameplay feels fluid to the point of surreal.

ASUS throws in some slick extras too – HDR400 support, customizable RGB lighting, and their signature ELMB Sync for those who hate choosing between clarity and motion smoothness. Whether you’re solo queuing or playing scrims, this monitor is built for sweat.

It’s not cheap, but for anyone grinding the best PC games or climbing competitive ladders, this screen justifies every dollar.

Pros Cons ✅ 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms GtG response time for insane responsiveness



✅ Gorgeous QHD resolution with stellar color performance



✅ ELMB Sync and G-Sync keep motion and frames ultra-smooth



✅ HDR400 support adds depth to visuals



✅ Premium build quality and customizable RGB ❌ Expensive compared to 1080p options

Final Verdict: The ASUS ROG Swift PG279QM is a performance powerhouse made for those who want no compromises. It delivers tournament-grade responsiveness with killer visuals – exactly what you’d expect from a top-tier screen for Valorant.

5. ASUS TUF Gaming VG279QM [Best High-Speed Monitor for Valorant]

Specs Details Screen Size 27 inches Resolution 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) Refresh Rate 280Hz (overclocked) Response Time 1ms (GtG) Panel Type IPS Adaptive Sync G-Sync Compatible, ELMB Sync Connectivity DisplayPort, HDMI Other Features HDR400, Shadow Boost

If Valorant is all about fast reflexes and sharper aim, the ASUS TUF Gaming VG279QM is basically a cheat code – without the ban risk. This 27-inch Full HD monitor comes with an overclockable 280Hz refresh rate. Yes, 280. That’s the kind of smooth that makes headshots feel effortless and your deaths feel… well, a little more personal.

Pair that with a 1ms GtG response time and you’re working with elite-level speed. ASUS also threw in ELMB Sync to reduce motion blur, and it works wonders during frantic site retakes and spike defuses. It’s like the chaos slows down just enough for you to react.

As for design, it’s sturdy, no-nonsense, and gamer-friendly, with good ergonomics and just enough RGB to flex. The HDR400 support adds an extra punch to those flashy ult animations too.

For players who want speed above all else, this monitor delivers in spades. It’s built to keep up with your mechanics – and maybe even sharpen them a bit along the way.

Pros Cons ✅ Supercharged 280Hz refresh rate



✅ ELMB Sync eliminates motion blur



✅ G-Sync compatible for smoother performance



✅ Fully adjustable ergonomic stand



✅ Excellent color and motion performance combo ❌ 1080p resolution only

Final Verdict: The ASUS TUF VG279QM is pure speed in monitor form – responsive, reliable, and ready to carry your ranked grind. It’s a high-refresh dream without the luxury price tag.

6. LG 24GS60F-B [Best Mid-Range Monitor for Valorant]

Specs Details Screen Size 24 inches Resolution 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) Refresh Rate 165Hz Response Time 1ms (GtG) Panel Type IPS Adaptive Sync AMD FreeSync Premium Connectivity HDMI, DisplayPort Other Features Anti-glare screen, virtually borderless design

The LG 24GS60F-B proves you don’t have to drop your life savings to get a sleek, snappy monitor that keeps up with your gameplay. At 24 inches with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms GtG response time, it punches above its price point – especially for a mid-range option.

It uses an IPS panel, so you get vibrant colors and decent viewing angles, perfect for setups where your monitor’s not square to your face 24/7. It’s also got AMD FreeSync Premium, which keeps things smooth whether you’re holding an angle or wide-swinging like a hero.

It doesn’t come with fancy RGB or high-end HDR, but that’s not the point. This is the kind of monitor you buy when you want solid specs, a clean design, and reliable performance without overthinking every frame. Plus, it’s got anti-glare coating and a borderless design, which makes it feel far fancier than it is.

Pros Cons ✅ 165Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay



✅ 1ms response time



✅ IPS panel with great colors



✅ AMD FreeSync Premium included



✅ Borderless, minimal design ❌ Stand isn’t height-adjustable

Final Verdict: The LG 24GS60F-B is perfect for players who want solid speed and performance without paying for unnecessary extras. Clean, crisp, and quick – just how we like it.

7. Sceptre Curved 24.5-inch [Best Budget 240Hz Monitor for Valorant]

Specs Details Screen Size 24.5 inches Resolution 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 1ms (MPRT) Panel Type VA Adaptive Sync AMD FreeSync Connectivity HDMI, DisplayPort Other Features Curved display, built-in speakers, blue light shift

Need that high-refresh-rate edge on a tight budget? The Sceptre Curved 24.5-inch says, “Why not both?” Offering a speedy 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, it’s built for players who want ultra-smooth performance without breaking the bank.

The VA panel delivers decent contrast and blacks, and while the colors won’t knock your socks off, they’re solid enough to keep you locked in. The screen is curved – not exactly meta for Valorant – but surprisingly immersive, especially if you’re gaming solo. It’s like having your own little command center.

It also includes AMD FreeSync, which smooths out gameplay and reduces stutter, even if your frame rate dips during a chaotic match. The design? Pretty standard, but it does the job – and includes built-in speakers, which are… technically speakers.

This screen is an awesome stepping stone for anyone assembling their best gaming setup without needing a second mortgage.

Pros Cons ✅ 240Hz refresh rate for smooth action



✅ Budget-friendly for high refresh rate



✅ Curved screen adds immersion



✅ 1ms response time



✅ AMD FreeSync reduces screen tearing ❌ VA panel has narrower viewing angles

Final Verdict: The Sceptre 24.5-inch is perfect for budget-conscious players chasing smoother gameplay. It’s fast, curved, and surprisingly capable for the price.

How to Pick a Monitor for Valorant?

So, you’re diving into playing Valorant and wondering if your monitor is doing you dirty. Spoiler: it probably is. In a game where every millisecond matters and headshots win matches, having the right display isn’t a flex – it’s a necessity for competitive gaming. Here’s a breakdown of how to choose a monitor that won’t betray you during that 1v1 clutch.

1. Refresh Rate – Where Competitive Advantage Begins

Let’s start with the most important number on the box: refresh rate. This is how many frames per second your gaming monitor can display (not how many your PC can generate). In Valorant, a fast display is critical. Why? Because timing is everything. When your enemy peeks, that extra 0.01 second can decide who ends up in the kill feed.

60Hz? It’s fine for watching Netflix, not for clutching.

It’s fine for watching Netflix, not for clutching. 144Hz? A solid sweet spot. You’ll feel a huge difference immediately.

A solid sweet spot. You’ll feel a huge difference immediately. 240Hz or more? Now we’re cooking. The game feels smoother, cleaner, and you’ll catch movement you used to miss.

More Hz = more information = more opportunities to snap heads. If you’re serious about Valorant, this is where you start.

2. Response Time (ms) – Don’t Let Ghosting Haunt You

Response time refers to how quickly a pixel can change from one color to another – usually measured in milliseconds (ms). In Valorant, where visual clarity is everything, response times can make or break your experience.

Look for 1ms GtG (gray-to-gray) response time. Why? Because every blur, ghost trail, or smearing effect is a distraction between you and your one-tap fantasy. A slower panel might leave you second-guessing if that shadow was an Omen or just a ghost of bad hardware.

Low response times improve motion clarity, reduce blur during fast crosshair movement, and help ensure your flicks land where you want them – not three pixels too late.

3. Resolution & Screen Size – It’s a Matter of Focus

Resolution and screen size go hand in hand – but bigger isn’t always better in a game like Valorant. While 4K looks amazing for movies or open-world RPGs, it’s not ideal for competitive shooters.

1080p (Full HD): The standard for the best FPS games. It helps maintain high frame rates and provides tighter visuals on smaller screens (like 24”) without stressing your GPU.

The standard for the best FPS games. It helps maintain high frame rates and provides tighter visuals on smaller screens (like 24”) without stressing your GPU. 1440p (QHD): A great middle ground. Slightly crisper visuals, but make sure your PC can handle it.

A great middle ground. Slightly crisper visuals, but make sure your PC can handle it. 4K: Cool for scenery, not for sweaty spike plants. Frame drops = sad duels.

As for screen size:

24–25 inches is the sweet spot. Keeps all action in your immediate field of view.

is the sweet spot. Keeps all action in your immediate field of view. 27+ inches looks epic, but may require more head movement – not ideal in high-stakes moments.

Keep your screen close, your FOV tighter, and your crosshair ready.

4. Panel Type – Where Visuals Meet Competitive Edge

Different panel types affect color, speed, and viewing angles. Here’s a cheat sheet:

Panel Type Pros Cons IPS Great colors and viewing angles Slightly slower response time than TN TN Fastest response and refresh rates Poor color and limited viewing angles VA Deep contrast and blacks Slower response times, can ghost OLED Incredible color and true blacks Pricey, risk of burn-in over time

For Valorant? TN or IPS monitor is your go-to. TN if you’re a speed demon. IPS if you want good colors and decent speed. OLED? Gorgeous, but probably overkill unless you’re also shopping for the best gaming TV.

5. Adaptive Sync – Keeping the Tearing Away

You’re lining up a perfect shot, but your screen tears like it’s made of wet paper. That’s where Adaptive Sync comes in.

Technologies like NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync match your monitor’s refresh rate to your GPU’s frame rate, eliminating screen tearing and stuttering. This is especially important when your FPS isn’t perfectly locked. For anyone playing best multiplayer games with fluctuating performance, Adaptive Sync keeps your visuals smooth and your focus unbroken.

Make sure your graphics card and monitor support the same Adaptive Sync tech – or you’ll be syncing nothing but your rage levels.

6. Gaming Monitor Settings & Calibration – The Secret Sauce

Okay, you’ve got your monitor. Time to actually set it up properly:

Set your refresh rate manually. Just plugging in your 240Hz monitor doesn’t mean it’s running at 240Hz . Go into your OS or GPU control panel and crank it up.

Just plugging in your monitor doesn’t mean it’s running at . Go into your OS or GPU control panel and crank it up. Match your in-game resolution. Valorant runs best at 1080p. Set your monitor and game to the same res to avoid scaling artifacts.

Valorant runs best at 1080p. Set your monitor and game to the same res to avoid scaling artifacts. Enable low input lag/gaming mode. If your monitor has a gaming preset, use it – but don’t rely on it blindly.

If your monitor has a gaming preset, use it – but don’t rely on it blindly. Tweak your brightness and contrast. Aim for a balance that makes dark areas visible without washing out your colors. A well-calibrated screen makes spotting agents like Omen or Viper in the shadows way easier.

Aim for a balance that makes dark areas visible without washing out your colors. A well-calibrated screen makes spotting agents like Omen or Viper in the shadows way easier. Turn off motion blur. In both the game and your monitor settings if needed. It’s cinematic… and also terrible for tracking targets.

In both the game and your monitor settings if needed. It’s cinematic… and also terrible for tracking targets. Test settings in actual gameplay. Training range isn’t enough. Load into a real match and see how it feels.

Also, consider pairing your monitor with the best FPS mouse. Because even the world’s fastest screen won’t save you from potato aim.

FAQs

What is the best monitor for Valorant?

The best monitor for Valorant offers a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and low input lag – BenQ Zowie XL2546X is a top choice for serious players.

What are the minimum specs for Valorant?

Valorant needs at least an Intel Core 2 Duo E8400, Intel HD 3000 GPU, and 4GB RAM. It can run on low-end PCs, but smoother play needs better hardware.

What size monitor do Valorant pros use?

Most Valorant pros use 24 to 25-inch monitors. This size lets them see the entire screen without moving their head, crucial for fast reaction times.

Is 144 Hz good for Valorant?

Yes, 144Hz is a great starting point for competitive play in Valorant. It offers smoother motion and a big upgrade over standard 60Hz displays.