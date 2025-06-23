7 Best Laptops for Fortnite in 2025: Game-Changing Options

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Picking out the best laptop for Fortnite isn’t too tricky, especially if you’re well-versed in PC parts. While intensive, Fortnite is pretty straightforward with its requirements, and knowing the ins and outs of a laptop’s parts will ensure that you can run Fortnite on medium to high settings !

If it’s your first time buying a laptop and are looking for suggestions or pointers, then you’re in luck. This list won’t just run you through some great picks for a gaming laptop for Fortnite, but we’ll also show you what to look at if you’d rather shop by yourself!

Our Top Picks for Laptops for Fortnite

Now, every laptop on this list is great for playing Fortnite, but some of them deserve special mention:

HIDevolution ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 – a pricey piece of hardware, yes, but one of the most premium laptops you can get right now. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 – this budget pick can handily run Fortnite or your other games of choice at medium settings. Great for cozy gamers and those not looking for raw power! ASUS ROG Strix G16 – if awesome graphics are what you’re after, the Nebula HD screen on this setup should do the trick.

But while these are the best laptops on this list, they’re not the only ones!

7 Best Laptops for Fortnite – Power, Quality, and Budget Picks

When evaluating these models to find the best laptop for Fortnite, I took the following into consideration: price, build quality, and parts (CPU, GPU, RAM, storage space), and lastly, Fortnite’s minimum system requirements. Rest assured that every machine on this list can handle Fortnite on high to medium settings!

Whether you’re looking to just play Fortnite or want to make a great gaming setup, here’s our list:

1. HIDevolution ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 [Best Laptop for Fortnite]

Specs Details CPU Intel Core Arrow Lake Ultra 9-285H 16 Core @ 2.7GHz GPU RTX 5080 RAM 32GB DDR5 Storage 2TB NVMe SSD Display 16’’, 240Hz, 2560 x 1600

The HIDevolution ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 is a beast of a machine that’s not just the best laptop for Fortnite, but also for heavy games, too!

Let’s talk about the Zephyrus G16’s specs. The mobile i9 Arrow Lake processor is an impressive piece of hardware that’s shown off its chops in the past few months, and the integrated 5080, while weaker than a full GPU, is still plenty powerful. 32GB of RAM ensures that you’ll get amazing response time and processing speed, while a 2TB NVMe SSD guarantees top-of-the-line read and write speeds. Lastly, this setup comes with Windows 11 installed, which is a nice perk. To sum it up: this is a very strong machine, the type where you can turn everything to high settings without a second thought!

One thing I will have to point out is that if you’re going to use this gaming laptop only to run Fortnite, you’ll be better off with a cheaper pick. The Zephyrus G16’s specs can do much, much more than just Fortnite, such as playing some of the best and most intensive FPS games – but these powerful specs come with a commensurate price!

Pros Cons ✅ Powerful specs



✅ Comes with Windows 11



✅ Very strong integrated GPU



✅ Included storage is an NVMe SSD



✅ Backlit keyboard ❌ Pricey, but the parts offer some future-proofing

Final verdict: When it comes to raw power, the HIDevolution ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 is one of the best gaming laptops you can get.

2. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 [Best Budget Laptop for Fortnite]

Specs Details CPU AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS GPU RTX 2050 RAM 8GB DDR5 Storage 512GB NVMe SSD Display 15.6’’, 144Hz, FHD

Now for a less premium pick. ASUS’ TUF Gaming A15 is an amazing choice for budget shoppers, and can handily run Fortnite (though don’t expect premium performance) or other light games. Its combination of “just enough” specs for casual and mid-level gamers makes this one of the best gaming laptops for under $1000.

If you’re evaluating the A15 from a pure power perspective, there’s nothing to write home about. However, that’s its main strength – it’s a “just enough” laptop that can run Fortnite at decent frame rates. The CPU/GPU combo of a Ryzen 5 7535HS with a 2050 isn’t the strongest but still holds up quite nicely, while 8GB of RAM is good enough for medium to high settings. This gaming laptop also comes with a nice 144Hz FHD display – again, not the best, but certainly decent. To cap it off, it’s got a sweet-looking backlit keyboard for extra style and functionality.

The one thing I’d look to improve is its storage capacity. Yes, it’s SSD storage, but 512GB is cutting it close. It’s good enough for Fortnite and other games for sure, but keep in mind that 512GB will dry up very quickly.

Regardless, this is one of the best gaming laptops you can get especially if money is tight, as it will let you play your games for a low price while still offering solid performance. Remember – budget laptops don’t necessarily mean bad quality!

Pros Cons ✅ Affordable



✅ Decent specs



✅ Good cooling hardware



✅ Comes with Windows 11



✅ Backlit keyboard ❌ Struggles with heavy or recent games, but you can always lower settings

Final verdict: With its low price point and just-right specs, the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 is one of the best gaming laptops for Fortnite on a budget.

3. ASUS ROG Strix G16 [Best Fortnite Laptop with High Refresh Rate]

Specs Details CPU AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX GPU GTX 5070Ti RAM 32GB DDR5 Storage 1TB NVMe SSD Display 16’’, 240Hz, QHD

The most recent iteration of ASUS’ ROG Strix G16 line continues the trend of offering gamers high-end gaming laptops, and is an excellent choice not just for competitive Fortnite, but also for other crazy battle royale games.

Let’s quickly run through the specs. This version of the G16 is very strong, with an AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX and a 5070Ti (which is probably the reason for the price point). It comes with a plentiful 32GB of RAM as well as a 1TB NVMe, which I suggest you increase when you can, since games in 2025 are huge.

What really sells this setup is ASUS’ special Nebula display. I won’t go too much into the details here (and you can read ASUS’ many blurbs on the topic) but suffice to say that the Nebula tag ensures superior visual quality. Even without the Nebula branding, the G16 is noteworthy for its display – a full 16’’ screen with 240Hz refresh rate and QHD resolution is more than enough to offer smooth gameplay, especially for competitive players!

Pros Cons ✅ Powerful processor and GPU



✅ 240Hz QHD display



✅ 16’’ monitor maximizes 5070Ti



✅ NVMe SSD



✅ Package comes with 3 months of Xbox Game Pass ❌ Pricey, but will likely stabilize in time as the 5070 settles

Final verdict: If you’re looking for a gaming laptop for Fortnite with a high refresh rate and powerful specs to boot, the ASUS ROG Strix G16 won’t disappoint.

4. Alienware M18 R2 [Best Big Screen Laptop for Fortnite]

Specs Details CPU Intel Core i9-14900HX GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070/4080 RAM 16/32GB DDR5 Storage 1TB NVMe SSD Display 18’’, 165Hz, QHD

There are many Alienware M18 R2 laptops out there, but what they all have in common is that they all boast solid performance, more than enough if you want to play Fortnite.

The Alienware M18 R2 comes with an i9-14900HX and an integrated graphics GPU of your choice: an RTX 4070, 4080, or 4090 (for more modern versions). RAM-wise, you can choose between 16 or 32 gigs; both are more than enough to run Fortnite, but more RAM is almost always better. The 1TB NVMe is nice, but I would definitely look into getting an upgrade – luckily, there’s more room for both more drives and RAM.

The real star of the show is the 18’’ monitor, which, when combined with this laptop’s beefy GPU, lets you easily crank settings to high or even ultra for most games. Don’t get this laptop just for Fortnite – you’ll be putting all that power (and your money) to waste.

Pros Cons ✅ Meaty specs, should run most games with ease



✅ Huge screen maximizes GPU



✅ Modular RAM and storage options



✅ Robust cooling system



✅ Comes with Windows 11 ❌ Runs hot despite its cooling system – make sure you’ve got a way to mitigate this!

Final verdict: If you’re looking for a laptop with a powerful GPU and a large display to maximize said GPU’s potential, look no further than Alienware’s newest M18 R2.

5. MSI Raider GE68HX [Best High-Performance Laptop for Fortnite]

Specs Details CPU Intel Core i9-14900HX GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 RAM 32/64GB Storage 1/2TB NVMe SSD Display 16’’, 144Hz, FHD IPS

With its powerful CPU and good GPU, you might think that the MSI Raider GE68HX will cost a pretty penny. Surprise, surprise: it doesn’t cost as much as you might expect.

Nope, you didn’t read that wrong: the MSI Raider GE68HX packs an i9-14900HX for swift, efficient processing. It comes with a 4070, which is a pretty good GPU that’ll run not just Fortnite but also most modern games at mid to high settings. This gaming laptop comes with a choice of 32/64GB RAM – again, more is better, but 32 is usually more than enough – as well as a 1 or 2 TB NVMe SSD. Lastly, the display is decent, with a 16-inch monitor, 144Hz refresh rate, and FHD resolution. Not the best, admittedly, but you could always hook up to a gorgeous external monitor!

This is a great setup, but the best part about the MSI Raider GE68HX is its price point. Despite all this power, it comes in at just under $1900, and might drop its price as newer models from its line are released.

Pros Cons ✅ Very beefy CPU, good GPU



✅ Price can be brought down by buying less RAM; 32 GB is plenty



✅ RGB backlights



✅ Durable and stylish build



✅ Has Thunderbolt 4 ports ❌ Display could use a touch more love, but isn’t too big an issue

Final verdict: Despite its quality, the MSI Raider GE68HX is one of the better gaming laptops for under $2000 with its powerful CPU and GPU and great performance.

6. Acer Predator Helios 16 [Best High-Resolution Laptop for Fortnite]

Specs Details CPU Intel Core i7-13700HX GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 RAM 16GB Storage 1TB NVMe SSD Display 16’’, 165Hz, QHD

Acer has a reputation in the laptop community for its decent specs, reasonable prices…and flimsy build quality. Luckily, the brand seems to have taken steps to ensure the sturdiness of their more recent offerings, and it’s paid off: the Acer Predator Helios 16 is a very nice laptop, and is a great stopping point for gamers on a budget.

The Acer Predator Helios 16 is powered by an i7-13700HX backed with 16GB of RAM. For graphics, it’s got a 4060 – not the strongest, but it will run most things well. Storage-wise, the Predator Helios 16 has a 1TB NVMe; again, look into expansion as 1TB tends to evaporate much faster than it would seem, especially considering the size of modern games. Lastly, for display, this gaming laptop comes with a 16-inch, 165Hz HD screen at QHD resolution.

This last one bears special notice as this gaming laptop doesn’t exactly have a heavy price tag, but it does have QHD. When working in tandem with the integrated 4060 and Nvidia tools like the app, G-Sync, and Advanced Optimus, you’ll be able to get a much more gorgeous display than the raw specs might suggest!

Pros Cons ✅ Decent processor/graphics combo



✅ Higher end of mid-range laptops but not as pricey



✅ Leverages Nvidia tech to make the most out of its graphics



✅ Has Thunderbolt 4 ports



✅ Comes with Windows 11 ❌ Can run a bit hot; keep an eye out on the temperature!

Final verdict: The Acer Predator Helios 16 is one of the best gaming laptops for Fortnite that you can get if you’re looking for something a little more robust than a budget setup.

7. Acer Nitro V 15 [Best Mid-Range Laptop for Fortnite]

Specs Details CPU Intel Core i7-13620H GPU RTX 4050 RAM 16/32/64GB Storage 1TB/2TB NVMe SSD Display 15.6’’, 180Hz, FHD

If the Acer Predator Helios 16 is out of your price range, no worries. Its little brother, the Acer Nitro V 15, is a weaker but still competent gaming laptop for Fortnite that’ll satisfy your needs, and it’s one of the better gaming laptops under $1500 that you can get!

Let’s compare the specs quickly. The Acer Nitro V 15 rocks an Intel Core i7-13620H; against the Predator Helios 16’s 13700HX, it’s a little weaker, though the upgrade from 620H to 700HX is debatable and expensive – for most people, the 13620H will be fine. The GPU is also a little weaker, with 2 GB less of VRAM, which does make a noticeable difference, though you can get by with lowering the graphics options. RAM-wise, the V 15 comes in 16, 32, and 64GB variants (16 is okay, 32 is enough). For storage, you also have a choice between a 1 or 2 TB NVMe SSD. Naturally, the less RAM and storage space you go with, the more affordable the Nitro V 15 will be. All in all, it’s an excellent mid-range pick!

Here’s the kicker: the V 15, at its lowest possible RAM/storage combination, is just under $1000. It might be pricier than other budget laptop on this list (the ASUS TUF Gaming A15) but it’s significantly more powerful for just $300 more. On the flip side, consider that the most expensive combination of this laptop (2TB SSD, 64GB) is just under $1,200 – a bit more money and you could get a stronger machine.

Pros Cons ✅ Costs under $1000 assuming 16GB/1TB



✅ Decently powerful and fast



✅ Comes with a Thunderbolt port



✅ Has backlights



✅ Has Acer AI-powered tools ❌ Best RAM/storage combo price comes pretty close to better laptops. Ultimately, it’s your choice!

Final verdict: The Acer Nitro V 15 is a fantastic budget gaming laptop that borders on mid-range level performance.

How To Pick a Laptop for Fortnite?

Picking out a laptop for Fortnite on your own requires that you have at least a basic understanding of computer parts. Knowing what each part does and how much power you want out of each part will help you not only make smarter picks, but also avoid overpriced or underpowered laptops!

1. Look for A Good CPU

First off, you’ll need to look for a powerful CPU, or central processing unit. The CPU is the brain of any computer – whether it’s a gaming laptop, console, desktop PC, or smartphone – and good CPUs can process information and commands faster. Note that newer models often outperform older ones even with more threads and higher clock speed, due to more modern architecture. If you can afford it, more recent CPUs usually give better performance.

A good metric for CPUs is to see how many cores they have, as well as their clock speed. More cores means better multi-threading performance (most modern games are multi-threaded), while clock speed (measured in gigahertz, GHz) is a measure of how many instructions a computer can handle, with higher being better. If you’re looking for a more direct recommendation, an i5/Ryzen 5 will offer decent performance, but if you want something better (or also plan to play competitively), you might want the speed an i7/Ryzen 7 offers. Ultimately, more cores and a better CPU mean more frames per second and smoother gameplay overall.

Two things to keep in mind. First, stronger CPUs tend to drain a laptop’s battery life faster. Second, you can’t change the CPU on your device – so make sure you’re picking out the right processor.

2. A Strong GPU Is a Hard Requirement

Next up is a good GPU. GPUs – graphics processing units – are responsible for all things visual. Games, in particular, are very heavy on graphics, so a strong GPU is a definite must-have. Note that a laptop’s GPU is sometimes labeled as a “coprocessor” on the product or manufacturer’s page.



Now, most, if not all laptops use integrated graphics, meaning that their GPUs are built directly into their processor. This has two implications: first, laptop CPUs aren’t as strong as PC GPUs (yes, even if they have the same model name), and second: you cannot switch it out. There are adapters and other methods that you can use to attach a powerful dedicated GPU to a laptop, but it’s always a good idea to nab a strong GPU from the get-go.

As with CPUs, stronger GPUs put a heavy strain on a laptop’s battery life. Strong GPUs can also run hot; ensure that your laptop gets proper cooling, whether via peripherals or by using it in a cooler room.

3. Get as Much RAM as You Need

Third is RAM. RAM – random access memory – is a computer’s short term memory, and helps your computer access things faster. The more RAM a gaming laptop has, the faster it’ll be able to process data. When it comes to games, more RAM means more multitasking, which helps a system load assets faster. 8GB is good enough for light gaming, 16GB is okay, and 32GB will help you run more intensive strategy games or third-person shooters, and is the standard required for modern games.

There are two main considerations when it comes to RAM. First is space, which is measured in gigabytes (GB). The more space RAM has, the more “thinking room” it offers your CPU. This means that your processor will be able to process information better, leading to not only better game response, but also better day-to-day tasks.

The second consideration is RAM type. For modern systems, this is denoted via DDR – RAM is listed as either DDR4 or DDR5. DDR5 RAM is more expensive, but is faster than DDR4.

The nice thing about RAM is that it’s easy to add more RAM to a device so long as there are slots to support it. This also means that you don’t need to worry as much about getting the highest amount of RAM in your initial purchase, as you can always get more. Keep in mind that for laptops, you’ll need to examine the physical size of the RAM as well so it doesn’t stick flush to your casing!

4. Storage – A Question of Space and Speed

The fourth thing to consider is storage. Storage measures how many files (usually in GB or TB) a system can hold. The more storage a gaming laptop has, the more games, pictures, and movies you can store in it. I’d recommend getting at least 1TB of space.

Space isn’t the only metric to consider. When it comes to playing games, it’s not enough that a computer has space for all its files, but it must also be able to access those files quickly. That’s where drive type comes in. There are three distinct storage drive types: HDD (hard disk drive, slow but big), SSD (solid state drive, fast and fairly big), and M.2/NVMe (fastest, expensive). The question of SSD vs. HDD isn’t always as clear-cut as it might seem, as drives vary just as wildly in price point as in performance. The short version of the debate, however, is that you should aim for at least an SSD for gaming.

The nice thing about computer storage is that it’s modular. There are many options if you want more space, ranging from external SSDs and HDDs to more internal drives, if your laptop’s motherboard allows it.

5. A Good Display Makes for a Better Experience

The last thing to consider is a laptop’s screen size. Bigger screens can result in nicer graphics and more visual information, thus leading to an experience. Size is measured in inches and can usually be found in their tech specs; screen size also affects what resolutions a gaming laptop can support. For Fortnite, you’ll want a laptop with a 120HZ or 144KZ+ refresh rate to get the best graphics.

When shopping, you’ll probably run into the terms FHD and QHD. These are shorthand for full HD (a resolution of 1920×1080) and quad HD (2560 x 1440). Bigger resolutions, like QHD, offer better graphics quality. However, keep in mind that having more to display at once means a bigger workload for the laptop’s GPU!

FAQs

What is the best laptop for Fortnite?

There’s no single “best” gaming laptop for Fortnite, as it depends on your needs. If you’re just planning to play Fortnite, perhaps the best overall gaming laptop for you is something on the less expensive end, such as the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 or the Acer Nitro V 15.

Can you play Fortnite on a laptop?

Yes, you can play Fortnite on a laptop if it meets the minimum specs. Most modern gaming setups will be able to play Fortnite at a decent frame rate.

What are the recommended specs for Fortnite?

From the Epic Games site: i5-7300U 3.5GHz/Ryzen 3 3300U for the CPU, Nvidia GTX 960/AMD R9 280 for the GPU (and at least 2GB VRAM), 16GB of RAM, an NVMe drive, and 64-bit Windows 10 or 11. This setup should be able to handle Fortnite at medium to high settings, though it’s always a good idea to future-proof and aim higher!

Is 60 FPS good for Fortnite?

Yes, 60 FPS should be good enough for Fortnite. Do note that while 60 FPS is more than enough to play the game, some people prefer having higher frame rates for smoother visuals. In fact, once you’ve experienced the buttery-smooth gameplay at 120 FPS, it’s often hard to go back!

Is 256GB enough for Fortnite?

Assuming we’re talking about storage space, yes, 256GB should be sufficient – though do try to get more storage space for your OS and other games. If we’re talking about RAM, 256GB is crazy overkill!