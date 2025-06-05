10 Best Turn-Based RPGs in 2025 – Must-Plays for Genre Fans This Year

Turn-based RPGs don’t rush you. They let you breathe, plan, outthink your enemies, and… then punish you hard when you mess up. But that’s the beauty of it, it’s not just the numbers. The decisions, timing, and style really matter in RPGs.

I’ve gone through tactical grid-crawlers, cinematic blockbusters, cult favorites, and fresh releases to find the absolute best turn-based RPGs. Some give you branching storylines. Others drop you into brutal battles where positioning and synergy win fights. The best ones do both, and they do it with pacing that feels right.

Here’s what I looked for:

Combat that rewards clever plays, not just stat stacking

Stories that hit, whether grounded, surreal, or straight-up mythic

Characters you remember because they're more than walking stat sheets

Systems that evolve the deeper you go

You’ll find picks for every platform, be it console powerhouses or simple hidden indie gems. A mix of old and new, long and short, experimental and iconic. If it’s turn-based, strategic, and hits hard in the brain or the heart, it’s here, ready to be a part of your playlist.

Let’s count down the best turn-based RPGs you should be playing right now.

Our Top Picks for Turn-Based RPGs

These games represent the pinnacle of what the genre offers, combining gameplay, stories, and worlds that pull you in and don’t let go. Each title has earned its place through a combination of critical acclaim, innovative design, narrative depth, and pure enjoyment factor.

These are the turn-based RPGs fans return to:

Persona 5 Royal (2019/2022) – A stunningly stylish Japanese RPG blending dungeon crawling, social simulation, and a captivating story of rebellion. Baldur’s Gate 3 (2023) – A monumental D&D RPG offering unparalleled freedom, a deeply reactive world, and rich, tactical turn-based combat. Octopath Traveler II (2023) – A beautiful retro-modern adventure with eight intertwining stories and a refined turn-based combat system.

These standout titles just scratch the surface of what the genre has to offer. Keep reading for in-depth looks at these games and more, including what makes them special, why they’re worth your time, and where you can find the best deals to start your adventure.

10 Best Turn-Based RPG Games for Strategy Fans and Story-Driven Players

These are the turn-based RPGs I keep coming back to; games with smart combat, unforgettable characters, and worlds that suck you in for dozens of hours (sometimes hundreds, if you’re like me).

1. Persona 5 Royal [Best Turn-Based JRPG for Story & Style]

Platforms PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2019 (Japan), 2020 (Worldwide PS4), 2022 (Other platforms) Developer Atlus (P-Studio) Average playtime Main Story: ~100 hours, Completionist: ~150 hours

Persona 5 Royal puts you in Tokyo as Joker, a student by day, Phantom Thief by night. This expanded edition upgrades everything with new characters, a third semester, and slick polish across the board.

It has made me believe in balance: build friendships, ace school, and then dive into twisted Palaces for stylish, turn-based battles. The “One More” system rewards smart targeting with bonus turns and flashy finishers, while Persona fusion adds endless room for strategy.

It’s one of the boldest, most beloved JRPGs of the decade, and absolutely worth the 100+ hours, right alongside the Final Fantasy series.

2. Metaphor: ReFantazio [Best New Fantasy Turn-Based RPG]

Platforms PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S Year of release October 11, 2024 Developer Atlus (Studio Zero) Average playtime Main Story: ~65 hours, Completionist: ~90 hours

Set in a fractured kingdom haunted by social division and supernatural threats, you take on the role of a masked hero racing to break a deadly curse and fight for the crown.

Combat blends real-time flair with deep turn-based strategy. It’s fast, tactical, and constantly rewarding, especially with the Archetype fighting game system letting you unlock and fuse party roles into wildly powerful builds. Think Persona meets Final Fantasy Tactics, with a visual punch that’s all Atlus.

I’d label it as emotional, stylish, and full of mechanical depth, which is everything you’d want from this genre.

3. Baldur’s Gate 3 [Best Tactical RPG for Player Freedom]

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Mac Year of release August 3, 2023 Developer Larian Studios Average playtime Main Story: ~75 hours, Completionist: ~150 hours

Baldur’s Gate 3 doesn’t just adapt D&D, it redefines how top strategy games handle choice, freedom, and party dynamics. Every encounter is a sandbox where you can outthink enemies with stealth, spells, brute force, or just clever dialogue.

The 5th Edition combat system stays true to the tabletop while being fast and cinematic. No two playthroughs will feel the same thanks to wildly branching quests, smart companions, and a world that actually reacts to your decisions.

I’d go as far as calling it a masterclass in RPG design that’s impossible to put down.

4. Octopath Traveler II [Best Modern JRPG With Retro Style]

Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release February 24, 2023 (Switch, PS, PC), June 2024 (Xbox) Developer Square Enix, Acquire Average playtime Main Story: ~60 hours, Completionist: ~85 hours

Octopath Traveler II refines everything fans loved about the first game. Eight characters, eight journeys, all beautifully told in one cohesive, layered world.

Each traveler brings unique “Path Actions” that change how I explore, interact, and problem-solve. The combat blends classic turn-based systems with tactical depth via the Break & Boost mechanics, plus new Latent Powers that unlock game-changing moves.

Wrapped in its gorgeous HD-2D art style and backed by a sweeping orchestral score, this is a must-play classic formula for fans of strategy, story, and stunning pixel art.

5. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 [Best New Turn-Based RPG in 2025]

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release April 24, 2025 Developer Sandfall Interactive Average playtime Main Story: ~30 hours, Completionist: ~45 hours

The Belle Époque visuals are breathtaking, sure, but it’s the “reactive turn-based” combat that sold me. You still plan out turns, but when the enemy attacks, you dodge, parry, or counter in real time. It’s tense, skillful, and way more engaging than it has any right to be.

You’re in a doomed society where people literally vanish at age 33, and your crew sets out to stop it. The writing cuts deep, and every recruitable character adds something personal, not just in the story, but in combat too.

This is the kind of RPG that reminds me how far the genre can go when developers take risks.

6. SteamWorld Heist II [Best Turn-Based Tactics Game With Real Aiming]

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release August 8, 2024 Developer Thunderful Development Average playtime Main Story: ~20 hours, Completionist: ~30 hours

SteamWorld Heist II mixes brainy tactics with real skill. Every shot is manual, I had to aim it myself. No RNG, no dice rolls. Just geometry, ricochets, and satisfying trick shots that make you feel clever.

I loved how this game is still side-scrolling and turn-based, but now you’ve got naval exploration, quick time events, a full-blown class system, and over 150 weapons. And you’re also customizing your steambot crew down to their loadouts and specializations.

The writing’s sharp, the bots have real personality, and that soundtrack by Steam Powered Giraffe? Pure dieselpunk gold.

7. Yakuza: Like a Dragon [Best Modern JRPG With Real-World Flair]

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release November 10, 2020 Developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Average playtime Main Story: ~45 hours, Completionist: ~100 hours

This game flips the Yakuza formula in the best way. You’re Ichiban, a goofy, loyal ex-yakuza who sees life like a turn-based RPG. Fights play out like fantasy battles, complete with job classes like Chef and Breakdancer. It sounds nuts, but it works.

The combat’s surprisingly deep, with positional tactics and hilarious attack animations. But what really stuck with me was the story. It hits hard; friendship, loyalty, class struggle, all wrapped in absurd humor and wild side quests.

If you’re into modern JRPGs with serious heart and don’t mind punching someone with a traffic cone, this is it.

8. Triangle Strategy [Best Tactical RPG for Moral Dilemmas]

Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5 Year of release March 4, 2022 Developer Artdink, Square Enix Average playtime Main Story: ~40 hours, Completionist: ~60 hours

Triangle Strategy by Square Enix had me weighing battlefield tactics and political consequences in equal measure. You play as Serenoa, a noble navigating a continent on the brink of war, and the game makes you live with your choices.

The Scales of Conviction system puts votes to your party, not just you. If you want a decision to go your way, you’ll need to convince them. It’s brilliant.

Combat’s deep too: terrain, elevation, and elemental reactions all matter. Burn the ground, electrify puddles, push enemies off cliffs. It’s chess with explosions.

9. Divinity: Original Sin 2 [Best Co-Op Turn-Based RPG]

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, macOS, iPadOS Year of release 2017 (Original), 2018 (Definitive Edition) Developer Larian Studios Average playtime Main Story: ~60 hours, Completionist: ~100 hours

Divinity: Original Sin 2 was the moment I realized turn-based RPGs could be as wild as they are strategic. You’re dropped into Rivellon with full freedom to burn, poison, backstab, or talk your way through just about anything.

Combat is a true sandbox: rain + electric = stun, poison + fire = boom, and teleporting a guy into lava? Totally valid. Every fight becomes an experiment in elemental mayhem.

It’s also one of the best co-op RPGs ever made. Up to four players can explore independently, make clashing decisions, or roleplay entirely different agendas, all in the same world

10. Sea of Stars [Best Indie Turn-Based RPG]

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release August 29, 2023 Developer Sabotage Studio Average playtime Main Story: ~30 hours, Completionist: ~40 hours

Sea of Stars was the first game in years that made me feel like I was back in the SNES era, without the baggage. It hits the sweet spot between nostalgia and innovation, with gorgeous pixel art, clever combat, and a journey that never overstays its welcome.

Timed hits and the lock system make battles feel active, not autopilot. You’ll cook, fish, sail, solve puzzles, and uncover secrets, all without filler.

From the world design to the witty writing and soundtrack (yes, Yasunori Mitsuda helped), this is how you honor the classics without copying them.

FAQs

What is the best turn-based RPG game?

The “best” turn-based RPG depends on your preferences and what you value most in gaming experiences. Consider what aspects appeal to you most (story, combat depth, art style) and choose accordingly.

What is a turn-based RPG?

A turn-based RPG is a role-playing game where combat unfolds in turns rather than real time. Players and enemies take turns selecting and executing actions like attack, item use, or defense.