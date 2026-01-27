16 Best CRPGs Where You Can Be Whoever You Wanna Be in 2026

Only the best CRPGs bring that sense of absolute freedom gamers crave. Heavily inspired by Dungeons and Dragons, these games let you control everything about your character – from appearance and attributes to how your actions shape the world around you.

Want to role-play as a righteous paladin who always makes the moral choice? Or an irredeemable murder-hobo necromancer who steals from everyone in sight? CRPGs scratch that itch like nothing else.

Here, I’ll go over the best titles in the genre to help you find the perfect game for your next character.

Our Top Picks for CRPGs

To help you pick the highest-tier CRPGs that stand out above even the best of the genre, our team has prepared seven games that we recommend all CRPG enthusiasts to check out:

Baldur’s Gate 3 (2023) – a 10/10 banger by Larian Studios that lets you experience a DnD-inspired world and lore through either a fully-customized character or as an origin character with their own appearance, backstory, and masterfully voice-acted dialogue. Divinity: Original Sin 2 (2017) – another highly interactive CRPG by Larian where you can feel the weight of your choices and actions as you explore an expansive, unforgiving world with a party filled with colorful side characters. Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire (2018) – has a wonderfully written story that you can get lost in, paired with simple, yet fun strategy-focused combat where you can experiment with various builds and mold your character in whatever way you want.

These games are all great examples of the massive potential of the CRPG genre compared to other plain-old RPG titles when it comes to player expression. If you’re still not satisfied with the top picks, don’t sweat it. Just scroll further, as I still have thirteen more games that you might like listed below.

16 Best CRPG Games That Let You Write Your Own Story

CRPGs aren’t just about stats and combat – they’re about freedom. Build your character from scratch, shape the world through your choices, and watch the story react to every decision you make.

Ready to become whoever you want? Here are the 16 best CRPGs to fulfill that fantasy.

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, Xbox Series X Year of release 2023 Creator/s Larian Studios Average playtime 100+ hours Best for Players seeking the ultimate D&D video game experience

Baldur’s Gate 3 is arguably the best CRPG released yet, and that’s no exaggeration. It has that same, phenomenal storytelling that made older CRPGs based on DnD lore (e.g. Baldur’s Gate 1, Baldur’s Gate 2, Planescape: Torment, Neverwinter Nights) such legendary classics, all while sporting modern graphics and a more streamlined all-around gameplay.

This game gives us some of the most memorable characters in the history of RPGs and an expansive world that feels the weight of your every action. It’s not just your run-of-the-mill adventure game with a linear storyline, as your dialogue choices oftentimes influence how NPCs behave and may change the story drastically, as evidenced by its 17,000 ending variations. That’s a lotta endings!

I recommend Baldur’s Gate 3 not just for CRPG fans, but even for RPG casuals who love a fantastic story in their games. It’s no doubt one of the greatest RPG games of all time, after all, and perhaps the best so far if we’re talking strictly about player freedom and narrative prowess.

My Verdict: Baldur’s Gate 3 remains the undisputed king of CRPGs – it’s the complete package that every other CRPG aspires to be.

Our score 9.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, iPad, macOS, Microsoft Windows, iOS Year of release 2017 Creator/s Larian Studios Average playtime 60–100 hours Best for Fans of deep tactical combat and co-op adventures

Coming in from the same developers as Baldur’s Gate 3 is Divinity: Original Sin 2 – another standout release by Larian Studios that leads the genre when it comes to how much its players can customize their character and influence the story.

If you like to create fully customized characters and role-play your way into a DnD-inspired fantasy world filled with magic, monsters, and morally gray characters, then Divinity: Original Sin 2 should be within at least the top three of your must-play list.

You’ll rarely find CRPGs so optimized for modern hardware as much as Larian titles, and this game in particular certainly doesn’t disappoint. You’ll get a smooth, story-rich experience with awesome visuals from beginning to end, along with Larian’s signature multi-map exploration system that makes it a standout open-world game in the genre.

My Verdict: Divinity: Original Sin 2 is the CRPG that put Larian on the map – a sprawling adventure with unmatched player freedom and co-op that actually works.

3. Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire [Best Naval Exploration CRPG]

Our score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox One, PS4, macOS, Microsoft Windows, Linux, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2018 Creator/s Obsidian Entertainment Average playtime 50–70 hours Best for Players who love naval exploration and rich world-building

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire proves that it’s not only the CRPGs based on DnD lore that you should watch out for, as this game’s certainly no slouch even when compared to classic DnD-based RPGs that boast an epic branching storyline, such as the Baldur’s Gate and Pathfinder games.

It has a tactical combat system that encourages you to use the surroundings to your advantage, also placing it among the most intricate strategy games on this list. Moreover, it has an immersive atmosphere, well-written characters, great voice acting, and tons of choice-locked content that makes the game highly replayable. In short, it’s just one of those titles you shouldn’t miss if you’re into CRPGs.

Narrative-wise, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire does not pull any punches and lets you dive headfirst into a world full of intrigue, death, and other brutal themes. From there, you’re granted a significant amount of freedom as a player to react any way you want – from saving innocents like a proper goodie-two-shoes to going out of your way to infuriate entire factions by going full psycho-killer on them.

My Verdict: Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire is an ambitious seafaring adventure that strikes the pirate fantasy while providing top-tier CRPG gameplay and an unforgettable narrative.

Our score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X Year of release 2025 Creator/s Sandfall Interactive Average playtime 30–40 hours Best for JRPG fans craving a fresh take on turn-based combat

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a groundbreaking turn-based RPG that took the gaming world by storm upon release. This title blends traditional JRPG mechanics with real-time elements, creating a combat system that feels both nostalgic and refreshingly innovative. You’ll lead a group of Expeditioners on a desperate quest to destroy the Paintress – a mysterious being who paints death itself.

Every year, the Paintress wakes and paints a number on her monolith, and everyone at or above that age turns to smoke and fades away. With the number now at 33, the stakes couldn’t be higher. This premise alone sets the stage for one of the most emotionally gripping narratives in recent CRPG history, featuring voice acting from industry legends like Andy Serkis and Ben Starr. You’ll grow attached to your party members as they face seemingly impossible odds together.

What truly makes Clair Obscur stand out is its reactive turn-based combat. You’re not just selecting moves from a menu – you’ll dodge, parry, and counter enemy attacks in real time, chain combos by mastering attack rhythms, and target weak points using a free aim system.

My Verdict: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a genre-defining masterpiece that proves turn-based combat can be just as thrilling as real-time action – an instant classic.

Our score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Microsoft Windows, macOS, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X Year of release 2019 Creator/s ZA/UM Average playtime 25–40 hours Best for Players who prefer narrative depth over combat

Speaking of games that don’t pull any punches when it comes to how dark their story can get, Disco Elysium is one melancholic masterpiece that’ll play with your emotions and have you contemplating the meaning of life amidst all the suffering throughout your playthrough.

This title is a personal favorite of mine and many other fans of darker, more adult-oriented games filled with compelling characters that seem all too “human” – flaws and all, and you can converse with them in any way you want.

You think other games on this list place great importance on your dialogue choices? Well, Disco Elysium cranks that up to an absurd eleven that it’ll make your head spin. It’s one of the most engaging adventure games you’ll ever get your hands on as a CRPG enjoyer. A truly impressive showpiece with an ever-changing, unique setting that’ll keep you on your toes and fully engaged.

My Verdict: Disco Elysium is a literary triumph disguised as a video game – if you want a CRPG that prioritizes storytelling and character depth over combat, this is your holy grail.

Our score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, macOS Year of release 2021 Creator/s Owlcat Games Average playtime 100–200 hours Best for D&D fans craving deep mechanics and epic campaigns

Owlcat Games has an awesome track record when it comes to fun, highly replayable CRPGs, with one of their best works so far being Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – a game where you can become a literal godlike being, all thanks to its extensive power progression system.

It’s by far one of the best titles I’d recommend for those who enjoy character development to an absurd level and absolutely destroying enemies in turn-based combat. Here, you can enjoy an epic branching storyline that lets you make morally ambiguous decisions on your path to greatness, consequences be damned.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous features that classic DnD-style 3.5e ruleset alignment system that keeps track of your choices and how other characters perceive you, as well as countless quests that mete out consequences based on not necessarily how “moral” your actions were, but how they affect the plot in the bigger picture.

My Verdict: Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is a tabletop player’s dream come true – a sprawling epic that’ll consume hundreds of hours and leave you craving more.

7. Tyranny [Best Villain Playthrough CRPG]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS Year of release 2016 Creator/s Obsidian Entertainment Average playtime 25–40 hours Best for Players who want to experience being the villain

Obsidian Entertainment is yet another publisher I encourage you to watch out for if you love CRPGs. Not only were they behind the Pillars of Eternity series mentioned earlier, but they also brought us Tyranny, which is currently one of the greatest single-player games for CRPG lovers.

If you haven’t played this game yet, then you’re definitely missing out. Tyranny is a phenomenal game that subverts classic RPG tropes by letting you play as the bad guy, hence the title. Of course, true to its CRPG roots, it also allows you to play as a benevolent leader who aims to please the downtrodden.

However, do keep in mind that even morally correct choices can lead to unintended catastrophic results, and that goes double for CRPGs like this one. While you’re not technically the ruler in Tyranny (more like second-in-command) story-wise, here, you’ll feel what it’s like to lead the masses and question your decisions at every turn.

My Verdict: Tyranny flips the script on traditional RPGs by letting you embrace your inner villain – a refreshingly dark experience that’s criminally underrated.

Our score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox One, PS4, macOS, Microsoft Windows, Linux, Xbox Cloud Gaming Year of release 2020 Creator/s inXile Entertainment Average playtime 40–60 hours Best for Post-apocalyptic RPG fans and co-op enthusiasts

Inxile Entertainment really cooked with Wasteland 3, as it’s arguably the strongest title in the Wasteland series. It allows you to experience better overall gameplay, streamlined party-based combat mechanics, and a massively customizable weapon system that sees you firing anywhere from peashooters to literal weapons of mass destruction toward your enemies.

Fans of old-school Fallout CRPGs can consider this series a spiritual successor of sorts in that it also lets you explore a post-apocalyptic world with a non-linear, high-stakes narrative that unfolds beautifully the more you play. Oh, and did I mention that it’s also seasoned all over with Fallout-esque dark humor?

Aside from solo gamers who enjoy RPGs with a sci-fi, post-apocalyptic setting, Wasteland 3 is also a must-have for people who like to play with their friends, family, and other players in general, as it’s far and away one of the most enjoyable co-op games on this list.

My Verdict: Wasteland 3 is a post-apocalyptic blast that combines dark humor, brutal choices, and satisfying tactical combat – perfect for Fallout fans hungry for more.

9. Fallout 2 [Best Classic Post-Apocalyptic CRPG]

Our score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Microsoft Windows, macOS Year of release 1998 Creator/s Black Isle Studios Average playtime 40–60 hours Best for Classic RPG enthusiasts and Fallout lore lovers

Fallout 2 is the last of the immersive Fallout games that leans more toward being a CRPG rather than a high-octane ARPG that modern titles of the series identify as today. It’s a legendary entry that’s set in a post-nuclear world filled with all sorts of mutants, radioactive sites, dystopian cities, and ruthless survivors eager to kill you for a few caps or turn you into a delectable, full-course meal.

Despite being an older title, you really shouldn’t sleep on Fallout 2 considering it helped a lot in building the legacy of the Fallout series we know and love today. It has excellent, almost satirical dark humor that’ll make you feel at ease despite the disturbing themes the game explores, which is quite on brand as far as Fallout games go.

Just like the first game that’s not technically built with modern systems and visuals, Fallout 2 is still a title I encourage you to play, especially if you prefer to play CRPGs set in a post-apocalyptic world where you get to decide the fate of multiple survivors, aside from your character.

My Verdict: Fallout 2 is a timeless classic that laid the foundation for one of gaming’s most beloved franchises – essential playing for anyone who wants to understand CRPG history.

10. Neverwinter Nights [Best Moddable CRPG]

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2002 Creator/s BioWare Average playtime 60–80 hours Best for D&D fans who love user-generated content and modding

Now that we’ve breached the topic of classic RPGs that are old but gold, this list wouldn’t be complete without Neverwinter Nights by BioWare, which is one of the most iconic video game titles based on the Dungeons and Dragons IP ever released.

It’s an epic adventure game that was quite ahead of its time in terms of visuals, core RPG mechanics, and combat system, not to mention it also has awesome replayability in the form of the Aurora Toolset, which lets you experience various campaigns and maps made by other players.

To add to all that, Neverwinter Nights also has an enhanced edition that has much better graphics compared to the original, as well as lots of readily available mods from its passionate community that strive to keep the game fresh and exciting.

My Verdict: Neverwinter Nights is a D&D classic that keeps on giving thanks to its incredible modding community – decades later, there’s still new content to discover.

Our score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X Year of release 2014 Creator/s Harebrained Schemes Average playtime 20–30 hours Best for Cyberpunk lovers and tactical turn-based combat fans

Shadowrun: Dragonfall is a resounding must-play for CRPG and cyberpunk genre enjoyers who also love highly tactical, turn-based combat. This applies to almost every game in the Shadowrun universe, really, as the series is just chock-full of great sci-fi-heavy titles where you get to start an adventure in a crime-filled, cyberpunk future world.

If you’re looking for games like Cyberpunk 2077 but prefer the CRPG brand of playstyle more than your usual open-world action RPGs, then Shadowrun: Dragonfall will knock your socks off.

Complete with a cast of memorable characters, a gritty atmosphere, intensive problem-solving mechanics, and insanely fun, tabletop-style gameplay, there’s no reason not to give this game a try, not to mention all the other Shadowrun games for that matter!

My Verdict: Shadowrun: Dragonfall is the cyberpunk CRPG you didn’t know you needed – a smooth, focused experience with excellent writing and tactical depth.

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS4, Microsoft Windows, Linux, Xbox One, macOS, Android, iOS Year of release 1999 Creator/s Black Isle Studios Average playtime 30–50 hours Best for Story-driven players seeking philosophical narratives

If you’re looking for a multi-platform title that you can enjoy on PC, consoles, and mobile phones alike, then you should play Planescape: Torment in case you still somehow haven’t. You just can’t go wrong giving this game a try, as it’s one of the more sophisticated and gripping DnD-based titles in terms of worldbuilding and narrative.

Here, you’re neither an upstanding hero who wants to save the world nor an evil villain who craves chaos – at least not from the jump. Instead, you start out as a not-so-simple man searching for his immortal life’s meaning as he tries to continuously explore not just an unforgiving world that’s dark and full of terrors, but also his broken mind that’s been battered by the passing of countless eons.

You’ll definitely enjoy this one if you’re hard into DnD, or if you just like in-depth, story-rich RPGs that combine high-fantasy and and a touch of sci-fi elements.

My Verdict: Planescape: Torment is a philosophical masterpiece that asks “what can change the nature of a man?” – if you want a CRPG that’ll make you think, this is it.

Our score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Microsoft Windows Year of release 2001 Creator/s Troika Games Average playtime 40–60 hours Best for Steampunk fantasy enthusiasts seeking unique settings

Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura gets a much-needed mention on this list, being one of the more underrated CRPGs that holds up even against heavy hitters of its time such as Planescape: Torment, Icewind Dale, Fallout 1, and Fallout 2.

As one of the pioneers of isometric, story-heavy CRPGs, Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura gives you that old-school, stylized point-and-click RPG vibes, as well as a good amount of reactivity from NPCs and the world at large, which are what separated it from run-off-the-mill adventure games at the time.

Moreover, this game makes the clash between science and magic a prominent theme in the story, so you’re sure to be amazed by this one if you’re open to a CRPG with a fantasy-infused steampunk setting.

My Verdict: Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura is a hidden gem that blends magic and machinery in ways no other CRPG has – if you’re tired of generic fantasy settings, this one’s for you.

14. Icewind Dale [Best Dungeon Crawler CRPG]

Our score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Microsoft Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2000 Creator/s Black Isle Studios Average playtime 30–50 hours Best for Dungeon-crawling fans and party management lovers

Icewind Dale is a dungeon crawler-CRPG hybrid that lets you experience the best of both worlds. It has no true “main character” unlike similar titles like Baldur’s Gate or Planescape: Torment, which is what makes it stand out from your usual DnD-inspired adventure games.

Instead, you get to control an entire party filled with fully customizable characters and lead them through their dangerous encounters with the forces of evil – including mysterious, powerful beings beyond any mortal. Fortunately, this is based on DnD lore, so doing battle with godlike creatures isn’t completely out of the question!

This game might have that common “hero-saves-the-world” RPG trope but don’t be fooled, you can still behave like a ruthless, heartless bastard – even though Icewind Dale doesn’t necessarily focus on complex, character-driven storytelling as much as other DnD CRPGs.

My Verdict: Icewind Dale is pure dungeon-crawling goodness that puts combat and party-building front and center – perfect for players who love a good tactical challenge.

15. Dragon Age: Origins [Best Dark Fantasy CRPG]

Our score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Microsoft Windows, Xbox 360, PS3, macOS Year of release 2009 Creator/s BioWare Average playtime 40–60 hours Best for Dark fantasy fans and players who love party dynamics

Nothing exemplifies how much of a massive powerhouse prime BioWare was when it comes to producing all-timer single-player RPGs quite like Dragon Age: Origins.

Together with the early Mass Effect games, this impressive title gave by far one of the best single-player experiences you can ever have in the late 2000s and early 2010s era of gaming. Dragon Age: Origins, in particular, holds up exceedingly well even nowadays as one of the most reactive and roleplay-friendly CRPGs of all time.

The sheer variety of dialogue options (good, neutral, or downright evil) and choice-exclusive outcomes in this game are simply amazing, making it a must-try for gamers who really want to play a game that lets you be whatever you want to be regardless of morality or conventional RPG stereotypes.

My Verdict: Dragon Age: Origins is BioWare at its absolute peak – a dark fantasy epic with unforgettable companions and choices that genuinely matter.

Our score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X Year of release 2023 Creator/s Owlcat Games Average playtime 80–120 hours Best for Warhammer 40K fans and space opera RPG lovers

For our last entry, Owlcat Games strikes again with Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader – a story-heavy, space adventure game where you can live out all your sci-fi RPG fantasies in the exceedingly grimdark and vicious world of Warhammer 40K.

As far as some of the best Warhammer 40,000 games go, this is by far the closest we get to a pure, long-form RPG with a gripping, non-linear narrative that takes advantage of the WH40K IP’s expansive lore.

Aside from its engaging story, it sports the usual “bells and whistles” of CRPGs in the form of strategy-focused turn-based combat, extensive character customization options, great side characters, and incredible world design.

All in all, I’d say it doesn’t matter if you’re a fan of the WH40K franchise or not. Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader isn’t a game you should skip by any means, especially if you’re a self-respecting CRPG fan who somehow missed this iconic title upon release.

My Verdict: Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is a grimdark space odyssey that finally does the WH40K universe justice in CRPG form – massive, brutal, and utterly captivating.

My Overall Verdict on the Best CRPGs

Best starting point for players seeking CRPGs where you can be whoever you want? It depends on what kind of role-player you are.

For the ultimate experience: Baldur’s Gate 3 is the crown jewel of the genre – a masterpiece that combines stellar storytelling, deep character customization, and choices that genuinely shape the world around you.

No single CRPG fits everyone, but that’s the beauty of the genre – there’s a perfect adventure waiting for every type of player. No matter if you crave tactical combat, philosophical storytelling, or pure chaos, these 16 titles offer the freedom to be whoever you want to be.

