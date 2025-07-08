10 Best Fantasy Games to Forge Your Own Epic Legend

The best fantasy games are like portals to all kinds of magical worlds you want to get to. Here, the rules are different, and anything feels possible.

You’ll get the grandest adventures filled with magic and wonders, encountering loyal friends and fearsome monsters. Every quest is a brick in building your legend, and everything is simply fantastic.

There’s something about these games that pulls you in, making you feel like you’re part of something much bigger than yourself. From the thrill of exploring uncharted lands to the rush of battling the greatest foes, every moment is a chance to live your own epic tale.

So if you feel like escaping reality for a while, here’s a list of games that’ll take you on a wild, unforgettable ride.

Our Top Picks for Fantasy Games

The fantasy genre is highly loved by many. Thanks to this, we now have many incredible fantasy worlds to choose from, each one better than the last.

Many of these journeys are well worth your time and attention. However, if you want to know which are the best of the best, here are our top picks:

Dragon Age: Origins (2009) – A dark and thrilling ride in a brutal and unforgettable fantasy world. Go on an epic quest where you’ll fight grand battles, make important decisions, and become the key to saving or dooming the world. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (2011) – Explore vast lands, fight epic battles, and write your own legends in a realm of endless possibilities. Every path leads to a new story to be told, and every choice shapes the world around you. Final Fantasy VI (1994) – A tale of hope, loss, and rebellion in a torn-apart world on the brink of destruction. Embark on an unforgettable, chaotic, and magical adventure that redefined the fantasy gaming genre for generations.

With how many great titles this genre packs, ranking the best of the best fantasy games is no easy task.

But whether you agree or disagree with our top picks, I invite you to come along and explore the full list just below, where I’ll be sharing many more details, and you’re sure to find your next favorite adventure.

10 Best Fantasy Games to Get Lost In

Are you ready to dive into worlds filled with magic, monsters, and endless adventure? Whether you’re here to slay dragons or forge your destiny, these best fantasy games will transport you to realms where anything is possible.

So, get ready for epic quests, unforgettable characters, and experiences you’ll never want to leave behind. Your journey begins now!

1. Dragon Age: Origins

Platforms Windows, Mac OS X, PS3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2009 Developer BioWare Average playtime 58 Hours

The late 2000s were a golden era for BioWare, which was ruling the world of RPG games. After surprising everyone with the sci-fi masterpiece Mass Effect just a couple of years prior, it came back to take over the fantasy world, too.

The result, which was Dragon Age: Origins, quickly made its way into the best fantasy games lists. It pulled you into a dark fantasy world like no other, filled with magic, political intrigue, the most epic battles, and an unmatched storyline.

The whole first part of the game depends on the race and class of your character, making each journey different. However, the real fun begins when you finally take on the role of Grey Warden and, together with your trusty companions, embark on a grand quest to stop the evil that can very well consume the whole world.

Aside from the story, the combat also shines really bright. It’s tactical, challenging, and satisfying. There are all sorts of skills and spells to make it fun, but the strategy aspect of it will never let you relax too much.

In short, Dragon Age: Origins is one of the all-time best RPGs that invites you to lose yourself in a world of wonders and horrors, where your decisions echo long after you’ve made them. It’s an unbeaten classic, and for good reason.

2. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Platforms Windows, PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2011 Developer Bethesda Game Studios Average playtime 110 Hours

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is hands down one of the best fantasy games ever made, and from the moment you wake up as a prisoner in a wagon in these vast, snow-covered lands, you know you’re in for an adventure. Here, the possibilities are pretty much limitless.

In Skyrim, you forge your own destiny. Be a mighty warrior, a stealthy thief, a powerful mage, or anyone in between! The quests are endless, and every corner of the world hides something new to discover, whether it’s a hidden dungeon, a group of enemies, or a new town full of interesting characters.

The combat is very fun, the writing is great, the dialogue options are rich, and you can make choices that impact your world in surprising ways. However, probably the greatest thing about this title is that it’s freedom that makes it not only a great RPG and high fantasy game but also one of the best sandbox games ever made.

So, no matter what you’re after, Skyrim has it. And if it seems like it doesn’t, keep in mind that this is also the most modded game ever, meaning that pretty much your every wish is just a few clicks away.

3. Final Fantasy VI

Platforms Windows, PS, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Android, iOS Year of release 1994 Developer Square Average playtime 41 Hours

If you want the unbeaten old-school fantasy experience, you’ll find it tough to come across a stronger title than Final Fantasy VI. This game is one of the best Final Fantasy games ever made, and when it comes to fantasy titles, it hardly gets any better than that.

From the moment you enter this torn-apart world on the brink of destruction, you get swept into an epic fantasy tale like none other. Terra and each of her companions all bring their own unique strengths and stories, creating a rich tapestry of personalities that drive the game forward.

The emotional depth in this game is simply shocking. You’ll bond with each companion, feeling their struggles, victories, and losses as the story unfolds. Every quest feels important, leading you deeper into the heart of the conflict, while the dialogue options allow you to explore each character’s development.

At the same time, the combat is very satisfyingly strategic yet super fun, and the epic battles are not something you’ll quickly forget.

The world itself is filled with dungeons, hidden treasures, and vast cities to explore, which, combined with masterful writing and a perfected soundtrack, bring the sense of adventure few other of the best fantasy games can.

4. World of Warcraft

Platforms Windows, Mac OS X Year of release 2004 Developer Blizzard Entertainment Average playtime 20 Hours per week

For those who seek the ultimate online fantasy adventure, I’ve got three words – World of Warcraft. Sure, it’s been around since 2004, but to this day, it’s still one of the best MMORPG games out there, and it absolutely deserves to be.

The richness and expansiveness of this fantasy world are simply incredible. Whether you’re exploring the vast lands of Azeroth, battling monsters, or joining forces with your friends to defeat powerful monsters, the game pulls you into an epic adventure every time you log in.

The quests are endless, each with its own story that makes you feel like you’re part of something much bigger. However, it’s really the online aspect that makes it shine.

From guildmates to random players and even the NPCs, each character brings something special to your journey. Whether through PvE content, dungeons, or massive PvP battles, you’re free to shape your character and your journey however you see fit.

It’s true that for a new player, there is a lot to take in, and the game can get quite grindy in the later levels. But overall, if you want a high fantasy experience you could share with others, World of Warcraft is one of the best fantasy games you could find.

5. Elden Ring

Platforms Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2022 Developer FromSoftware Average playtime 101 Hours

Are you on a hunt for the best fantasy games that will truly put your skills to the test? Well then, if you’re not afraid of a little challenge, then Elden Ring should be at the top of your list.

Enter the haunting post-apocalyptic dark fantasy world unlike any other, co-written by George R.R. Martin himself. The atmospheric, vast open world of The Lands Between is full of danger and mystery, offering endless quests that encourage you to wander off the beaten path and discover secrets at your own pace.

The combat is a satisfying mix of swordplay and magic, rewarding you for learning the intricacies of each weapon and ability. Boss battles are some of the most exciting and intense in recent gaming history, and that alone is enough of a reason for why it’s one of the best action RPG games out there.

Though the game can be punishing at times, especially with difficult bosses and the minimal guidance for newcomers, this only adds to the thrill of it all and makes beating those challenges so much more rewarding. Trust me, once you get going, there’s no stopping you.

6. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Platforms Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2015 Developer CD Projekt Red Average playtime 103 Hours

Widely considered one of the best RPG games ever made, with some of the highest-rated DLCs in gaming history, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a dark fantasy journey that every fan of the genre must play at least once.

You become Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter, trying to find his adopted daughter in a dangerous fantasy world full of magic, intrigue, and unforgettable characters. The beauty of the game is in its depth, with every questline feeling unique and meaningful, and the story pulling you in from the very start until the very end.

The combat is fun, especially when you learn to master Geralt’s swords, magic, and alchemy. The dialogue options give you the ability to shape your relationships and story, and the world itself feels alive. There’s even a good chunk of some quality detective work as you track down monsters and investigate various mysteries, leading to even stranger revelations.

There are not many titles with worlds as detailed and atmospheric as this. If you really seek to get the most out of what the best fantasy games have to offer, you can’t afford to miss this.

7. Baldur’s Gate 3

Platforms Windows, macOS, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Developer Larian Studios Average playtime 114 Hours

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a true gem in the world of fantasy games, and not one, not two, but five major Game of the Year awards that it managed to win in 2023 are here as undeniable proof.

Set in a stunning epic fantasy world, it offers everything an RPG lover could want – epic quests, deep character development, and immersive magic. The story is rich, with compelling dialogue options that let you shape your character and their journey. With near limitless possibilities, no two playthroughs are ever the same.

What really draws you in is the game’s tactical combat. Thanks to its D&D-style mechanics, which Larian Studios perfected with their Divinity: Original Sin series, it blends turn-based strategy with the freedom of role-playing. This gives you the ability to approach battles however you see fit.

The companions are memorable, each with their own personalities and backstories that make every conversation feel unique. The exploration is just as exciting as you’re navigating a world full of hidden secrets, mysterious lands, and challenging monsters.

There are many titles among the best fantasy games that are great at telling stories. Yet, none do it as immersively as Baldur’s Gate 3. Don’t miss out on it.

8. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Platforms Switch, Switch 2 Year of release 2017 Developer Nintendo EPD Average playtime 99 Hours

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a title that no best fantasy games list could ever be complete without. The high fantasy world it offers is one of a kind, and it’s simply magnificent.

In this game, exploration and adventure are at the heart of everything. Taking place in the stunning land of Hyrule, it’s a world full of mystery, magic, and monsters, and the freedom to explore it all is exhilarating.

As Link, you can go wherever you want, fight dragons, climb mountains, and discover hidden secrets at your own pace. You’re free to choose your path and decide how you want to face the challenges ahead. There’s no handholding, and this makes every journey incredibly memorable.

The combat is fun, rewarding, and filled with surprises. You can use bows, swords, or magic, making every battle feel dynamic. This, combined with the fascinating puzzles that you’ll encounter all over the world, makes the gameplay a true joy to experience.

If you love RPGs and immersive worlds, Breath of the Wild is one of the best Switch 2 games ever made, and it’s an absolute must-play for every fantasy fan.

9. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Platforms Windows, PS5 Year of release 2021 Developer Square Enix Business Division 1 Average playtime 48 Hours

A masterclass in how games should be remade, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is a highest-tier modern RPG and undeniably one of the best fantasy games in recent years.

From the moment you step into the revitalized streets of Midgar, you’re immersed in an epic fantasy world brimming with magic, unforgettable characters, and high-stakes drama. As Cloud Strife, you’re thrown into a journey that’s as emotional as it is exciting, fighting alongside a group of rebels trying to take down a corrupt corporation.

Where the original game was more of a turn-based type, this time around, the combat is a fantastic blend of fast-paced action and strategy. Each character brings something unique to the table, and finding that perfect combination for battle is incredibly satisfying.

Moreover, the stunning visuals and attention to detail in the world make it a pure pleasure to explore. And if we’re talking about the writing, it’s simply impeccable.

Those who are fans of the original may understandably feel hesitant about trying this. But trust me, it’s a very similar and, at the same time, vastly different experience, and it’s absolutely worth your attention. All that praise it gets is really not for nothing.

10. Mortal Kombat 11

Platforms Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2019 Developer NetherRealm Studios Average playtime 20 Hours

If you’re searching for a fantasy title that could also easily fit among the best fighting games out there, look no further than Mortal Kombat 11. It’s an absolutely brutal, dark fantasy combat experience that will keep your heart rate up every moment that you play it.

Filled with dark magic and mythical beings, it hooks you right away. The action is fast, fierce, and packed with jaw-dropping fatalities that make each victory earned. Every iconic and new character has a rich backstory and unique moves, making the combat system dynamic and super fun.

The graphics are stunning, with detailed character models and top-tier animations. The combat mechanics are tight and rewarding, allowing for both newcomers and veterans to find their rhythm.

The story is surprisingly immersive, too, especially for a fighting game. The time-bending narrative keeps things fresh and exciting, making each chapter feel like a new twist in a dark fantasy tale.

In short, for fans of fantasy and fighting games, there’s no game that combines these genres better than Mortal Kombat 11. It’s a rich, bloody, and thrilling ride that’s hard to put down.

FAQs

What is the best fantasy game?

Dragon Age: Origins is widely considered the best fantasy game due to its deep story, complex characters, and impactful choices that strongly shape the game’s world. It offers a rich, immersive world filled with magic, political intrigue, and epic quests.

What makes a game a fantasy game?

A fantasy game features a fictional world with magical elements, mythical creatures, and often medieval or otherworldly settings. These games typically include grand adventures, quests, and characters with supernatural abilities or magical powers.

Why are fantasy games so popular?

Fantasy games are popular because they offer immersive worlds filled with magic, adventure, and escape from reality. They allow players to experience epic quests, mythical creatures, and the thrill of shaping their own story in imaginative settings.