10 Best Games with Romance Options: Cute, Shy, and Steamy

When it comes to games with romance options, there are a lot of picks out there. Sure, some concepts quickly come to mind – Fire Emblem’s support system, Persona’s social links, or Dragon Age’s romance. As in real life, love is a thing that kinda just happens when you spend time around someone, and these titles are a masterclass at how you can capture that same feeling in a video game.

But while there are many games with romance to choose from, some of them are real must-play gems worthy of your time – which is why I’m here to help. In this list of games, we’ll run through some of the best games that also offer romance on the side!

Our Top Picks for Games with Romance Options

Whether you’re here for the flirting, the emotional depth, or just to virtually smooch a pixelated cutie, the best romance games offer more than just heart-eyes and love triangles. These gems let you grow crops and crushes, battle monsters while building relationships, or even bend time to fix your dating disasters (we’ve all been there). From cozy life sims to sprawling fantasy RPGs, these games prove that a little love can go a long way – even when you’re busy saving the world or watering your tomatoes.

Stardew Valley (2016) – A charming farming life sim with not just romance, but a whole life to live. Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (2023) – A more involved take on the farming life sim where marriage and children aren’t the end. Life is Strange (2015) – Time-traveling mysteries abound in this adventure visual novel where your choices decide the future.

If your heart’s already fluttering, trust me – we’re just getting started. So grab your favorite snack, cozy up, and keep scrolling – because the rest of the best romance games list is packed with virtual crushes, unforgettable characters, and all the feelings you didn’t know you signed up for.

10 Best Games with Romance Options You’ll Fall in Love With

When judging the games with romance, I tried to take not just the romance aspect into account, but also the gameplay. Hence, this list is populated by games that not only have great love stories but also have spicy gameplay that’s sure to keep you engaged.

Without further ado, let’s get to the list.

1. Stardew Valley

Platforms PC, Linux, Mac OS, Switch, PS Vita, PS 4, Xbox 1, iOS, Android Release Year 2016 Developer ConcernedApe Average Playtime Variable (moddable)

Stardew Valley is, for me, one of the undisputed kings of cozy gaming. As one of the best farming games ever, this farm life sim has it all: surprise inheritance in the form of prime real estate, an idyllic backdrop in Pelican Town, lots of ways to grow your farm and make money, and yes, romance. While it looks like a charming, quaint sandbox on the surface, make no mistake – Stardew Valley is a very spicy game and is well worth your money and time.

Romance in Stardew Valley is simple yet heartfelt. Like most games in the genre, you can interact with your neighbors simply by speaking to them on a daily basis, and this friendship can be accelerated by giving them gifts.

As your friendship deepens, you’ll see more of their heart events – important chapters in each of their individual journeys – and can culminate in you asking them to go official. Lastly, this relationship can culminate in marriage, and optionally, having kids. Putting down roots in a rural town isn’t so bad after all.

Each of the game’s romanceable options has a very distinct personality, from the broody Sebastian to shrinking wallflower Penny and the ultimate “I can fix him” project, Shane. None of these characters are strictly straight options and can be romanced by players regardless of their gender. If you’re regretting your choice, no worries as you can break up or divorce someone if you’ve changed your mind.

While the base game has plenty of both romantic and farming content to keep most players happy, I have to highlight Stardew Valley’s crazy modding scene of Stardew Valley. Mods won’t just add new characters to your game, but it’ll also potentially add new dimensions to the current cast!

2. Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Platforms PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2023 Developer Marvelous, Inc. Average Playtime ~100 hours

Story of Seasons is the forerunner of Stardew Valley, and while I believe the student has surpassed the master, this series still has plenty to offer. The latest offering in the franchise is Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life – yes, it’s a remake of Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life. If you’re going to ask why it doesn’t have the same name, it’s because Natsume owns the Harvest Moon title, hence the rebrand.

You know the drill: you’re a young adult in a big city who’s sick of city life and the stars conspire to give you free real estate (your dad’s farm this time) in Forgotten Valley. As a new farmer, you’ll quickly settle into country living: planting crops, raising livestock, improving your farm, and last but not least, mingling with the locals.

Among Forgotten Valley’s residents are 8 romantic options (four of each gender) with whom you can interact not just by talking to them on a daily basis, but also by giving them gifts and helping them grow via their heart events. Time spent with each of them can eventually grow into a romantic relationship and marriage if you’re so inclined. Short, but sweet and cute.

While most games would leave you and your spouse at “happily ever after”, this game doesn’t. It’s a remake of the original, after all. The point of the gameplay isn’t just in running your farm and marrying your sweetheart, but leaving behind a lasting legacy in the form of your only child.

Having a kid is a big responsibility, as not only will you need to juggle the growing demands of your farm, but you’ll also need to help your child develop by encouraging their interests and (hopefully) gently guiding them towards making their own path in life. As the years pass, you and your spouse will grow older, and your child will grow into an adult. It’s pretty heartwarming, really.

3. Life is Strange

Platforms PC, Linux, OS X, Switch, PS 3/4, Xbox 360, Xbox 1, iOS, Android Release Year 2015 Developer Dontnod Entertainment Average Playtime ~30 hours

If you haven’t played 2015’s Life is Strange yet, you’re in for a treat. This one’s usually called an adventure game, but I think it’s more accurate to label it as a great interactive story game that plays like a cross between a visual novel and an adventure game.

Life is Strange follows the bizarre adventures of Max Caulfield, an 18-year-old photography student, who, for some reason, develops the ability to go back in time. But with great power comes great responsibility, and Max is also haunted by visions of a tornado that will devastate Arcadia Bay. On the surface, it seems like a simple premise, but it’s hard to talk about it without spoiling anything. Let’s just say that the deeper into the story you go, the more you’ll find.

Life is Strange’s greatest strength lies in how bound together the entire experience is, and the game’s good romances flourish on the strength of the game’s narrative. Whether you decide to go with the nerdy, dorky Warren or Max’s estranged childhood friend Chloe, Life is Strange is sure to delight with its deep character development and continuously evolving story. Just keep in mind that this one’s more of a slow burn than a whirlwind romance. Life’s just like that, y’know?

4. Baldur’s Gate 3

Platforms PC, Mac OS, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2023 Developer Larian Studios Average Playtime Variable (moddable)

No list of great games with romance is complete without mentioning the absolute masterpiece that is Baldur’s Gate 3, an amazing RPG that does everything right.

Infected with a Mind Flayer tadpole, the countdown to your horrific, irreversible metamorphosis into an Illithid cannot be stopped. But against all hope, you and a group of other infectees find a way to not only resist but perhaps overcome the inevitable.

Where Baldur’s Gate 3 really shines for me is in how its writers handled the characters. From vampire bad boy Astarion to friendly muscle mommy Karlach, there’s no lack of romance options that cater to all sorts. Yes, I’m talking about the bear. Each character is a fully fleshed-out individual with goals to achieve and personalities that must be adapted to. Even should you choose not to pursue someone romantically, watching them grow as individuals (Lae’zel’s arc is my favorite) is a treat on its own.

But while Baldur’s Gate 3 has really good romance, it’s honestly just icing on top of superb character development – organic, nuanced, and highly reactive to the world around you, so much so that choices made earlier in the game can have a resounding impact on the later story. It’s just straight-up good writing!

5. Rune Factory 5

Platforms PC, Switch Release Year 2021 Developer Hakama Average Playtime ~70 hours

If you’d like a more JRPG slant to your Stardew Valley experience, Rune Factory 5 is probably what you’re looking for.

In Rune Factory 5, you play as an amnesiac Earthmate who wakes up in the town of Rigbarth. Your end goal is to reclaim your memories and remember just what you came to the town for, but in practice, you’re free to pursue life as you please: romance, yes, but also some “other features” like crafting, farming, building, leveling up skills, and so on.

Gameplay is best described as a JRPG-farming sim hybrid, and there’s a lot of content to go through – so much so that it’s one of the better Stardew-likes we’ve got today. How the turns have tabled!

Rune Factory 5’s gameplay is topped off with a stellar cast of characters. Rigbarth doesn’t only come with a ton of memorable supporting characters, but also 12 distinct romanceable characters, regardless of player gender. Interaction with these characters comes not in the form of daily dialogue and love bombing them with gifts, but also in resolving random events and taking them on dates to special date spots.

Each character is also a customizable party member who can equip gear you craft. Nothing tells your SO “you’re special to me” better than a gigantic 10k ATK sword.

6. My Time at Sandrock

Platforms PC, Switch, PS 4/5, Xbox 1, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2023 Developer Pathea Games Average Playtime ~150 hours

In My Time at Sandrock, you play as a new Builder who’s decided to come to Sandrock to make it big, you’ll be in charge of, well, a lot of things.

As with Portia, Sandrock is still cleaning up after the end of the world, and it’s your job to make tools, construct parts and machines, and provide solutions to the town’s many, many problems – the fat paychecks you get per contract don’t hurt, either. You don’t need to be all business, though, as Sandrock is also home to a large and diverse cast of player-sexual romantic options.

My Time at Sandrock features a more interactive take on the usual farm-life romance. For starters, the relationship system is much more organic and the game isn’t reliant on player actions, meaning that NPCs can make the first move in relationships. Both friends and love interests can be taken on play dates – romance options go on full dates – spontaneous outings that allow you to spend Social Energy on various activities around town.

These playdates aren’t all about you, however, and you’ll need to pay attention to what your companion wants to do too. On top of this, there’s also pretty realistic jealousy as well as passive decay, which means you need to maintain relationships with interactions and the occasional gift.

7. I Was A Teenage Exocolonist

Platforms PC, Linux, Mac OS, Switch, PS4/5 Release Year 2022 Developer Northway Games Average Playtime ~100 hours (all paths)

I Was A Teenage Exocolonist is a neat story game about your life as a (guess what) teenage exocolonist. As a child born on the Stratospheric, it’s your task to establish the first ever human colony on another planet and lay down the roots for mankind’s survival. Despite appearances, however, Vertumna IV is a death world, so good luck with that.

Thankfully, you’ll have your parents and peers at your side. As Sol, you’ll need to make choices carefully – who to befriend, who to snub, what you’ll study – all of which will influence the adult Sol will become at the end of the game, a la Princess Maker. Exocolonist’s character writing is exceptionally on-point, and a fantastic narrative accompanies each character as they walk, stumble, jog, and sprint on the road to adulthood.

Since Exocolonist is a game about growing up, you’ll have to learn to navigate the dark, choppy waters of young love. As your friends grow up into young adults, perceptions will change, and yesterday’s best friend might become tomorrow’s love interest. Possible romances in Exocolonist run through a wide spectrum – from healthy, loving relationships to wholly destructive bonds that will leave permanent scars.

8. Mass Effect

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox 1 Release Year 2021 (trilogy re-release) Developer Bioware Average Playtime ~120 hours

It was tough narrowing down which of the BioWare games of yore to include on this list. It boiled down to either this or Dragon Age Origins, and Mass Effect won.

If you somehow haven’t heard of Mass Effect yet, it’s a series of fantastic strategy RPGs. In this trilogy, you’ll play as Commander Shepard, an elite military officer who’s charged with stopping the encroaching Reaper invasion. To do that, you’ll need to create a unified fighting force spanning multiple species.

Coincidentally, you can also romance members of said fighting force, though it’s in the second game that the romances really kicked off for me.



What makes this BioWare game stand out among its peers (especially for its time) is the fact that decisions you make in a previous game have repercussions in the future, including romantic choices.

9. The Sims 4

Platforms PC, Mac OS, PS4, Xbox 1 Release Year 2014 Developer Maxis Average Playtime Variable (moddable)

If you’d rather tailor a game’s romance options to suit the story you’re building in your head, then Sims 4 is probably the game you want. As one of the very best simulation games, this game lets you do almost whatever you want to your Sims.

All you’re really tasked to do in Sims 4 is to make a bunch of virtual people…then anything goes. While the main focus of the game is to create generations of Sims, most people choose to focus on the micro-level of an individual Sim’s daily life, including romance.

While cartoony and goofy, Sims 4 plays most things as close to life as possible, including relationships. Whether you want to go for a meet-cute, awkward relationship or jump into a cauldron of stormy romances is entirely up to you. Being a god is kinda cool.

Do note that while the base game of Sims 4 is free (you can grab it on Steam), it has many DLCs, so try to sniff out which of those are essential for you. Sims 4 also has an active modding community for not just customization, but also for expanding romantic options!

10. Cassette Beasts

Platforms PC, Linux, Switch, Xbox 1, Xbox Series X/S, iOS, Android Release Year 2023 Developer Bytten Studio Average Playtime ~40 hours

If you’re into RPGs with romance, Cassette Beasts is a quirky gem that shouldn’t fly under your radar. You end up stranded on a mysterious island inhabited not just by the titular beasts, but there’s also a whole city’s worth of people stuck there and looking for a way out – mainly by transforming into said beasts via a cassette player. To survive, you’ll need to harness the power of these beasts by recording them and customizing your stickers (read: moves) to tackle whatever challenges rise against you.

Cassette Beasts’ combat is balanced around 2v2 skirmishes, so you’ll need a reliable partner to bring into combat. While having a full team is great, things take a turn for the gnarly via the game’s fusion system, allowing you to temporarily fuse any two beasts to temporarily create a chimera that’s more than the sum of its parts. The game also takes a page out of Metal Gear Rising Revengeance’s book with the lyrics to the incredible soundtrack only kicking in while you’re fused.

Naturally, fusion is quite an intimate act, and only those who trust you enough – which involves completing an important, well-written personal quest that culminates in a deadly boss fight – will have the trust required to pull off a successful fusion. If you’re so inclined, you can take things one step further by romancing your player-sexual partners and finding a way off the island together.

FAQs

What is the best game with romance options?

There’s no one objective answer to this question. Personally, my vote goes to Baldur’s Gate 3: not just for the romance, but because of how well-written the characters are. Even the quieter moments are fantastic, and it’s one of the only times I’ve considered replaying an 80+ hour campaign just to see the other romance paths!

What is considered as romance in video games?

Romance in games involves being able to cultivate a romantic relationship with certain characters. This can include raising a family with them, as well as sexual content for more mature games.