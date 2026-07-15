Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

10 Best Digimon Games in 2026 – Which One Is Your Partner?

Finding the best Digimon games means picking a path, since the franchise now spans monster-raising sims, turn-based JRPGs, tactical strategy, and arena brawlers built for very different tamers.

With Bandai Namco expanding the Digital World through Digimon Story: Time Stranger on Nintendo Switch 2 and ongoing updates to Digimon Alysion, there’s no shortage of ways to jump back in.

From raising a digital partner out of an egg to saving the universe from a space-time anomaly, this list covers the best Digimon games of all time ranked.

Our Top Picks for Digimon Games

If you want the shortest possible answer, here are the three strongest entries across the franchise right now – the ones I keep coming back to and recommending without hesitation:

Digimon Story: Time Stranger (2025) – The newest and most polished Digimon RPG to date, built around evolving 450+ Digimon across the stunning Digital World of Iliad. The July 2026 Nintendo Switch 2 port makes it more accessible than ever. Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth (2015) – The game that brought Digimon RPGs back to the mainstream, with a story-driven JRPG loop so approachable that it regularly converts Pokémon fans at first contact. Digimon Story: Hacker’s Memory (2017) – A parallel story set alongside Cyber Sleuth, following a hacker out to clear his name, with enough new digivolutions and dungeons to reward players who already cleared the original.

Still undecided? Hold your Digivice, because the full list below covers every style of play, including nostalgic PlayStation classics and the latest RPG flagships on current-gen hardware.

10 Best Digimon Games to Play in 2026

Below is our full ranking of the best Digimon games to play right now. The list balances modern quality, series impact, replay value, and the games fans still talk about most.

1. Digimon Story: Time Stranger [Overall Best Digimon Game]

Our score Enebameter 10/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2 Year of release 2025 (PS5/Xbox/PC) – 2026 (Nintendo Switch 2) Creator Media.Vision Average playtime ~50 hrs Genre Turn-Based RPG

Digimon Story: Time Stranger is the newest flagship RPG in the franchise, and it has quickly reached the top of the best Digimon games. It follows the Story formula with a dramatically more polished presentation, an expanded battle system, and the kind of monster-raising progression that Digimon fans have been asking for since Cyber Sleuth.

What sets it apart is confidence. The Digital World of Iliad is one of the series’ most visually striking settings, and the shift from random encounters to symbol-based enemy encounters makes exploration feel genuinely alive.

You actually want to move around the world rather than sprint past it. The return to uncapped max stats for evolution paths is a small but meaningful detail that rewards players who invest time in their party.

The Nintendo Switch 2 port that launched in July 2026 adds 4K/30fps Visual Mode and 1080p/60fps Performance Mode, making it the most technically complete version of the game. If you want the most current answer to “what is the best Digimon game?”, this is the title most likely to come up first – and for good reason.

My Verdict: Digimon Story: Time Stranger is one of the best JRPGs on Switch in years. It takes the formula everyone loved in Cyber Sleuth and pushes it forward without losing what made it special.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

2. Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth [Best for JRPG Newcomers]

Our score Enebameter 9.9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2015 Creator Media.Vision Average playtime ~40 hrs Genre Narrative-Driven JRPG

The next on the list of the best Digimon games is Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth. It’s what put Digimon RPGs back on the map for an entire generation of players, and it is still one of the easiest recommendations to give in this genre.

Its story-driven structure, turn-based battles, and satisfying collection loop all come together in a way that feels less like a licensed game and more like a proper JRPG that happens to feature Digimon.

The scanning mechanic is where a lot of the appeal of the best Digimon games lives. Building up a percentage on a Digimon until you can replicate and add it to your party is far more interesting than it sounds, and once you get your first Mega-level evolution, the loop becomes genuinely hard to put down.

The story is not the most complex JRPG narrative ever written, but it has a charm and momentum that carries it from start to finish.

Even years after release, this is still the first Digimon game I point newcomers toward – especially those coming from Pokémon who want something with a little more edge and complexity. The memory limit system forces smarter party-building than most monster-catching games ever attempt, and that friction is exactly what makes the payoff feel earned.

My Verdict: Cyber Sleuth is where most Digimon fans started, and for good reason. It still holds up as one of the best JRPG entry points the franchise has ever produced.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

3. Digimon Story: Hacker’s Memory [Best Companion Entry in the Series]

Our score Enebameter 9.7/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Creator Media.Vision Average playtime ~45 hrs Genre Turn-Based JRPG

Digimon Story: Hacker’s Memory often gets bundled alongside Cyber Sleuth in collection releases, and that feels exactly right. It is not a sequel so much as a companion – set in the same world, following a different protagonist through events that run parallel to the first game.

That parallel structure means moments that were mysterious in Cyber Sleuth suddenly come into sharp focus here, which is a genuinely satisfying payoff for anyone who played them back to back.

The core systems are refined rather than rebuilt. Memory limit team-building restrictions are tighter, the Digimon roster is expanded, and the narrative leans harder into the hacker subculture that gives the Story series its identity. If Cyber Sleuth felt like it was holding back on some of its worldbuilding, Hacker’s Memory fills in the gaps with real confidence.

I would not recommend starting here if you have not played Cyber Sleuth first – the parallel structure of these top Digimon games loses most of its impact without that context. But if you have already cleared the first game and want more of it with sharper edges, Hacker’s Memory delivers exactly that.

My Verdict: Hacker’s Memory is the rare companion entry that adds up to more than it subtracts. Play it right after Cyber Sleuth, and the two feel like one complete game.

★ Best Companion Entry in the Series Digimon Story: Hacker’s Memory Shop on Amazon

4. Digimon World: Next Order [Best for Monster Raising]

Our score Enebameter 9.6/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC Year of release 2016 Creator B.B. Studio Average playtime ~60 hrs Genre Monster-Raising Simulation

Digimon World: Next Order is not for the impatient, and that is entirely the point. Raising two Digimon partners simultaneously – tracking their training schedules, managing their lifespans, watching them age and eventually pass on so you can raise their successors – creates a bond between player and Digimon that no other game in the franchise quite replicates.

The V-Pet lifespan expiration and rebirth loops that defined the original Digimon World are here in a more modern package, and the cycle feels rewarding rather than punishing.

The dual-partner system is the headline feature, and deservedly so. Your two partners evolve differently depending on how you train them, and watching both reach their Mega forms after hours of careful management is one of the most satisfying payoffs in any Digimon game.

The open-world structure gives the progression a sense of scale that keeps the repetitive training loops feeling purposeful across a playthrough that can easily stretch past 60 hours.

It will frustrate players looking for a straightforward JRPG, but if you enjoy long-term monster management and want to feel like you are genuinely raising Digimon rather than just leveling them up, Next Order is an absolute standout.

My Verdict: Next Order is not only one of the best Digimon games, but also a notable monster-raising experience in the franchise. It asks a lot of your time and patience, and repays every bit of it.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

5. Digimon World [Best Classic Monster-Raising Game]

Our score Enebameter 9.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation Year of release 1999 Creator Bandai Average playtime ~30 hrs Genre Monster-Raising Simulation

The original Digimon World is still one of the most important games in the franchise, and playing it today makes that clearer, not less. It introduced the weird, charming, and sometimes brutally unforgiving monster-raising formula that helped define Digimon games for years – the idea that your Digimon is a living creature with habits, moods, and a lifespan, not just a unit you manage for stats.

The V-Pet lifespan expiration and rebirth loops hit different when you are playing for the first time. Watching a partner you spent hours training pass away because you forgot to put it to sleep at the right moment is devastating in a way that more polished games never quite replicate. That rough, unpredictable quality is exactly what fans remember so fondly, and what Next Order would later build into something more accessible without losing the soul of it.

By modern standards, it is genuinely rough around the edges – the translation is strange, some mechanics are obscure, and the open world requires patience that modern games rarely demand.

But it is a landmark title precisely because it feels so different from anything else in the genre. Its experimental, raw nature is a great reminder of why so many players actively seek out great indie games to find unique, boundary-pushing experiences that mainstream studios rarely risk making today.

My Verdict: The original Digimon World is rough, weird, and occasionally maddening – and it is one of the most memorable monster games ever made. A franchise landmark you owe it to yourself to try, especially if you’re out to find the best Digimon games.

★ Best Classic Monster-Raising Game Digimon World Shop on Amazon

6. Digimon World 3 [Best for Classic JRPG Fans]

Our score Enebameter 9.4/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation Year of release 2002 Creator BEC Average playtime ~40 hrs Genre Turn-Based JRPG

Digimon World 3 is a game that fans defend passionately, and spending time with it makes that easy to understand. Unlike the monster-raising focus of the earlier Digimon World games, this entry commits to a traditional JRPG structure – party-building, dungeons, story beats, and the kind of PlayStation-era exploration that rewards players willing to get a little lost.

The early 2000s were not a kind period for licensed games, but Digimon World 3 largely avoided that trap by committing to its RPG structure with genuine conviction. The three starter Digimon you choose at the beginning shape your entire playthrough, and leveling different Digimon to unlock their evolution paths gives the progression a breadth that surprised me when I first played it.

The pacing drags in places, and the localization has its quirks, but the core RPG loop is solid enough that its dedicated fanbase has kept it alive in conversations for more than two decades. For players who want a more traditional JRPG take on Digimon without the complexity of the Story games, this is one of the most reliable retro picks on the list.

My Verdict: Digimon World 3 is nostalgia-fueled, JRPG-focused, and genuinely holds up on this list of the best Digimon games. The passionate fanbase has kept it alive for a reason.

★ Best for Classic JRPG Fans Digimon World 3 Shop on Amazon

7. Digimon Survive [Best for Story-Driven Fans]

Our score Enebameter 9.3/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC Year of release 2022 Creator Hyde Average playtime ~30–40 hrs Genre Visual Novel / Tactical RPG

Digimon Survive takes the franchise somewhere it had never fully gone before, and the result is one of the most divisive and most distinctive entries in the series.

The visual novel structure dominates the experience: long stretches of character dialogue, story-driven decision-making, and karma-based branching evolutions shaped by the choices you make through the narrative. The tactical combat sections serve the story rather than the other way around.

That shift made it polarizing among fans expecting something closer to Cyber Sleuth, but if you approach Survive as a story-first experience with light RPG elements rather than an RPG with a visual novel wrapper, it clicks in a way that is hard to shake.

The karma system is where the real depth lives – how you respond to characters and situations determines which evolution paths open up for your Digimon, meaning a second playthrough can feel genuinely different.

The tone is darker and more mature than almost anything else in the franchise. Characters face real consequences, the horror elements land harder than expected, and the story does not take the easy route as often as licensed game narratives tend to. If character drama and atmosphere are your priorities, Survive is the most memorable entry on this list after the Story games.

My Verdict: Digimon Survive is the franchise’s boldest creative swing. If you can meet it on its own terms, it is the most narratively compelling Digimon game ever made.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

8. Digimon World DS [Best for Handheld Play]

Our score Enebameter 9.2/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo DS Year of release 2006 Creator BEC Average playtime ~30 hrs Genre Monster-Raising RPG

Digimon World DS brought the franchise to handheld players at a time when the series needed a strong portable presence, and it was one of the more compelling loops the Nintendo DS era had to offer.

The combination of Digimon-raising mechanics, dungeon exploration, and steady RPG progression gave it a rhythm that was easy to sink into during a commute and difficult to put down once the evolution paths started opening up.

The dual-screen layout works particularly well here. Managing your Digimon’s stats, monitoring their progress, and keeping track of the sprawling DigiForm evolution charts on the touch screen gives the menu management a tactile quality that home console entries never quite replicated. That nostalgic dual-screen feel is a real part of the appeal for the best Digimon games.

It is not the deepest Digimon game on this list, and by modern standards, the handheld era limitations show. But for players who wanted a dependable and mechanically honest Digimon experience on the go, this was one of the best options available – and it still scratches that particular itch.

My Verdict: Digimon World DS is a compact, satisfying handheld entry that holds up better than most games from its era. A strong pick for players who love portable monster-raising loops.

★ Best for Handheld Play Digimon World DS Shop on Amazon

9. Digimon Digital Card Battle [Best for Card Game Fans]

Our score Enebameter 9.1/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation Year of release 2000 Creator Bandai Average playtime ~15 hrs Genre Card Battle RPG

Digimon Digital Card Battle is the franchise doing something genuinely different, and doing it well enough that it has outlasted most of its contemporaries as a cult classic. Instead of monster-raising or standard RPG progression, it turns the Digimon universe into a card battle system – one that is far more mechanically interesting than its era and license would suggest.

The deckbuilding has real depth for a PlayStation-era licensed game. Cards are sorted into colored slots on a battle board, and timing your plays around your opponent’s patterns creates a rhythm that gets surprisingly tactical once you understand the system.

The Digimon roster is well represented across the card pool, and tracking down rarer cards to complete your deck is a loop that fans still remember fondly more than two decades later.

It may not be the most famous Digimon game, but it has a strong identity and a genuine sense of mechanical craft that most licensed card games from the same period completely lack. If you enjoy Digimon and card-based gameplay, this is one of the franchise’s most interesting experiments.

My Verdict: Digimon Digital Card Battle is a cult classic among the best Digimon games for a reason. It is focused, mechanically honest, and more rewarding than anyone expecting a quick cash-in has any right to hope for.

★ Best for Card Game Fans Digimon Digital Card Battle Shop on Amazon

10. Digimon Rumble Arena 2 [Best for Quick Multiplayer Fun]

Our score Enebameter 9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 2, Xbox, Nintendo GameCube Year of release 2004 Creator Black Ship Games Average playtime ~10 hrs Genre Platform Fighter

Digimon Rumble Arena 2 closes the list as the most accessible entry here; a platform fighter built for players who want action instead of RPG systems, and want it immediately. The roster is stacked with recognizable Digimon in their evolved forms, the controls are simple enough to pick up in minutes, and the chaotic multiplayer format – a loose cousin to Super Smash Bros. – does exactly what it promises.

I will not pretend it has the depth of most of the other games on this list. The single-player content is thin, the AI is inconsistent, and the fighting mechanics are basic by comparison to dedicated platform fighters. But for casual sessions with friends who wanted quick matches and straightforward fun, it was at a time when Digimon action games were rare.

The roster selection, featuring Mega-level evolutions from several fan-favorite Digimon lines, is still one of the most fun parts of the game. Watching Wargreymon trade blows with Metalgarurumon while chaos unfolds across a simple arena stage is the kind of uncomplicated entertainment this game was built for.

My Verdict: Digimon Rumble Arena 2 is trying to be fun. And on those terms, it still works as a nostalgic pick-up-and-play brawler for casual sessions.

★ Best for Quick Multiplayer Fun Digimon Rumble Arena 2 Shop on Amazon

Best Digimon Games at a Glance: Gameplay and Evolution Breakdown

Not sure which of the best Digimon games fits your playstyle? This breakdown covers the full list by genre, core evolutionary hook, and what makes each one worth picking up. This table points you straight to the right game.

If you like this monster-collecting loop and want more titles in the same vein, check out our list of games like Pokémon.

New to Digimon? Here Is Where to Start

Not all of the best Digimon games are built for first-time players, but these three make ideal entry points depending on what you are looking for:

Digimon Story: Time Stranger (2025) – if you want to jump straight to the freshest and most polished entry, Time Stranger is built to be accessible without sacrificing depth. The Nintendo Switch 2 version is the cleanest starting point

– if you want to jump straight to the freshest and most polished entry, Time Stranger is built to be accessible without sacrificing depth. The Nintendo Switch 2 version is the cleanest starting point Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth (2015) – the easiest recommendation across the board, and the one most Pokémon fans gravitate toward naturally. Approachable mechanics, a proper story, and a collection loop that is immediately satisfying.

– the easiest recommendation across the board, and the one most Pokémon fans gravitate toward naturally. Approachable mechanics, a proper story, and a collection loop that is immediately satisfying. Digimon World: Next Order (2016) – if you want the monster-raising experience the franchise is famous for but in a modern package, start here. The dual-partner system is demanding, but the onboarding is gentler than the original Digimon World.

All three are available on Eneba. Pick the one that matches your playstyle and go from there.

My Overall Verdict on the Best Digimon Games

The best Digimon games hit differently depending on what kind of tamer you are. Some want the deep attachment of raising a partner from scratch, others want a proper JRPG narrative or the chaos of a quick brawl with friends. But there is something here for every kind of player:

For story-driven JRPG fans – Digimon Story: Time Stranger or Cyber Sleuth . These are the entries that prove Digimon can compete with the best JRPGs in the genre, not just the best licensed games.

. These are the entries that prove Digimon can compete with the best JRPGs in the genre, not just the best licensed games. For monster-raising enthusiasts – Digimon World: Next Order . Nothing on this list comes close to replicating the attachment you build through the dual-partner lifespan system.

. Nothing on this list comes close to replicating the attachment you build through the dual-partner lifespan system. For newcomers – Cyber Sleuth . Accessible, modern, and widely available. If you have never played a Digimon game, start here.

. Accessible, modern, and widely available. If you have never played a Digimon game, start here. For narrative explorers – Digimon Survive. The most mature and story-focused entry in the franchise, and the one most likely to stick with you after the credits roll.

No matter where you start, the best Digimon games have a partner waiting. The only question is which Digimon you are ready to raise.

FAQs