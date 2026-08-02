GTA 6 System Requirements: Can Your PC Run It?

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GTA 6 system requirements are the thing PC gamers can’t stop searching for. The honest answer is both complicated and interesting: Rockstar has not published official GTA 6 PC requirements because the PC version has not been announced as of July 2026. Anyone showing you a “confirmed” spec sheet is guessing.

What I can give you are the most credible predicted GTA 6 system requirements, based on confirmed console hardware, Rockstar‘s engine history, and comparable AAA titles.

In this article, we’ll break down the estimated GTA 6 minimum requirements for PC alongside recommended specs, explain why the PC version is delayed, and help you decide whether you should upgrade your PC now.

GTA 6 System Requirements: What We Know

As of July 2026, GTA 6 is only confirmed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It launches on November 19, 2026, with pre-loading starting November 12. Rockstar Games has not announced the PC version, so there are no official GTA 6 system requirements yet.

Rockstar’s pre-order announcement on June 24, 2026, only lists the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Take-Two’s May 2026 earnings report also doesn’t mention a PC version. What is confirmed is concrete:

November 19 launch

Console compatibility

Standard Edition price ($79.99)

Ultimate Edition price ($99.99)

Single-player focus at launch

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick, as reported by IGN, has been candid that GTA 6 is not arriving on PC on day one, and that the wait is a deliberate business decision rather than a technical issue. That is very different from the game being cancelled on PC. Zelnick noted that “virtually all of our hit titles end up on all platforms over time,” and every modern Rockstar release has eventually reached PC.

Any website showing you a confirmed GTA 6 PC requirements table is presenting community estimates, not official Rockstar info, and that includes the predicted GTA 6 PC specs you’ll see here. I’ve labeled every prediction clearly, so you always know what’s real and what’s informed analysis.

If you plan to jump in on console on day one rather than waiting for the delayed PC port, you can buy official console pre-orders and gift tokens on Eneba to lock in your copy.

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Predicted GTA 6 PC Requirements: Performance and Spec Matrix

To help you target your specific gameplay goals, we’ve broken down predicted specs into three distinct performance tiers, including the GTA 6 recommended system requirements.

Important: All specs below are estimates based on PS5/Xbox Series X|S hardware, Rockstar’s RAGE engine history, and comparable AAA titles. It’s the same method Digital Foundry analysts and the general hardware community rely on. This page will be updated when official specs are published.

Target performance tier Predicted CPU requirement Predicted GPU & VRAM target Memory & storage architecture Minimum (1080p / 30–40 fps) AMD Ryzen 5 3600 / Intel Core i5-9600K Nvidia RTX 2060 / AMD RX 6600 (8 GB VRAM floor) 16 GB RAM + 150 GB SSD (NVMe recommended) Recommended (1440p / 60 fps) AMD Ryzen 7 5800X / Intel Core i7-12700K Nvidia RTX 4070 / AMD RX 7800 XT (12 GB+ VRAM) 32 GB DDR5 RAM + 150 GB Gen 4 NVMe SSD Ultra / 4K (4K / 60+ fps) AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D / Intel Core i9-14900K Nvidia RTX 5080 / RTX 4090 (16 GB+ VRAM) 32 GB–64 GB DDR5 RAM + 200 GB Gen 4/Gen 5 NVMe SSD

Windows 11 is recommended for the DirectStorage feature, which lets the game pull assets from the SSD to the graphics card, cutting load times and stuttering.

The Xbox Series S shapes the practical minimum for PC since it’s the weakest console Rockstar must support, with around 8 GB of memory for games. With the GTA 6 minimum system requirements, the game is playable, but not the experience most PC gamers expect.

For the experience most people actually want, the Recommended specs target 1440p at a stable 60 fps on high settings, with ray tracing enabled at a moderate quality level. This is the sweet spot most analysts agree on.

If you’re chasing 4K at 60 fps in the Ultra tier, native 4K with no upscaling will likely require an RTX 5080 or better, though deep-learning upscalers like DLSS Quality or FSR will help mid-range cards punch above their weight.

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VRAM Allocations and Upscaling: Do You Need 32 GB RAM for GTA 6?

A common question among PC gamers is how much VRAM GTA 6 needs and whether upgrading to 32 GB of RAM for GTA 6 is mandatory.

Vice City features dense environments and detailed textures, so high-resolution textures will quickly saturate graphics memory. An 8 GB of VRAM will get you by on 1080p with low to medium textures, but pushing higher settings will demand larger VRAM allocations.

For stable performance, deep-learning upscalers like DLSS Quality and FSR 3.0 will be essential tools to help mid-range builds maintain smooth frame rates at 1440p and 4K without overloading the graphics memory buffer.

If you’re searching for the best graphics card for GTA 6 PC 1080p and 1440p builds, targeting GPU tiers like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 (12 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT (16 GB) will make sure your setup has enough memory headroom and upscaling support.

Why the Specs Are So High

The steep predicted GTA 6 PC requirements are due to demanding RAGE 9 engine updates:

Density and AI simulation Memory-hungry simulation overhead configurations heavily stress multi-core CPUs during complex city interactions. Lighting infrastructure Advanced ray-traced global illumination and reflection arrays demand high GPU power at native and upscaled resolutions. Asset streaming Seamless asset-streaming system performance loops require NVMe SSD speeds; mechanical HDDs cause severe stutters. System thermal load Sustained performance demands push components near hardware thermal throttling parameters, making cooling vital.

GTA 6 is heavily CPU-limited by these engine demands. Older quad-core processors will struggle in busy city streets. Upgrading to processors with strong cache designs, like the AMD X3D series, will offer a bigger performance boost than relying solely on GPU power..

GTA 6 PC Specs vs. PS5 and Xbox Hardware

The best way to predict GTA 6 PC specs is to start with the hardware we can already measure. Let’s take a quick look at what’s inside current-gen consoles:

PS5 PS5 Pro Xbox Series X Xbox Series S CPU 8x AMD Zen 2 @ up to 3.5 GHz 8x AMD Zen 2 @ up to 3.85 GHz 8x AMD Zen 2 @ 3.8 GHz (3.66 GHz SMT) 8x AMD Zen 2 @ 3.6 GHz (3.4 GHz SMT) GPU architecture AMD RDNA 2 Custom RDNA 2/3 (with RDNA 4 Ray Tracing) AMD RDNA 2 AMD RDNA 2 GPU performance ~10.28 TFLOPs ~16.7 TFLOPs (or 33.5 TFLOPs dual-issue) 12.15 TFLOPs ~4.0 TFLOPs Memory 16 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 + 2 GB DDR5 16 GB GDDR6 10 GB GDDR6

A TFLOP is a rough measure of raw graphics throughput, so bigger is faster. In raw GPU terms, these specs line the consoles up somewhere between an RTX 2070 Super and an RTX 3060 Ti.

But Rockstar doesn’t copy console specs straight across to PC, which is the key to reading GTA 6 PC requirements correctly. Console hardware sets the baseline the game is designed around, but the PC version has to scale across thousands of hardware combinations while pushing higher resolutions, higher frame rates, and extra visual features. This means the PC minimum will sit above console hardware, not level with it.

It helps to see what each console is actually targeting:

PS5 (base): Around 1440p at 30 fps with ray-traced global illumination, per Digital Foundry’s trailer breakdown.

Around 1440p at 30 fps with ray-traced global illumination, per Digital Foundry’s trailer breakdown. PS5 Pro: Enhanced ray tracing and higher visual fidelity via PSSR, targeting a sharper 30 fps (or 40 fps) rather than 60 fps due to CPU limits.

Enhanced ray tracing and higher visual fidelity via PSSR, targeting a sharper 30 fps (or 40 fps) rather than 60 fps due to CPU limits. Xbox Series X: Roughly the same tier as the base PS5.

Roughly the same tier as the base PS5. Xbox Series S: Heavy compromises, likely 720p with ray tracing scaled back or off. The 8 GB of game-accessible memory is the hard floor Rockstar has to hit.

Line that up with the predictions, and it clicks into place. If a PS5 manages 30 fps at 1440p on roughly RTX 2070 Super class graphics, then a PC chasing 60 fps even at 1080p needs noticeably more headroom, which is exactly why community analysts peg the practical 60 fps minimum around an RTX 3060 Ti or RTX 3070.

One more thing jumps out of the trailers: ray-traced global illumination looks like a core visual pillar of GTA 6, not a toggle you can switch off, and Digital Foundry’s analysis reads the same way. That single design choice pushes the GPU bar higher than usual.

If you trace every GTA game in order, each generation has pushed PC hardware further than the last, and the next entry looks set to keep the streak going.

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GTA 6 PC Requirements Compared to RDR2 and CP2077

If you want a gut-feel benchmark, the fastest way to place your rig is to line it up against two games you can run today. Based on how your PC handles Red Dead Redemption 2 and Cyberpunk 2077, here’s roughly where you’ll land with GTA 6.

Red Dead Redemption 2: The Closest Rockstar Benchmark

Red Dead Redemption 2 is the best yardstick because it’s Rockstar‘s own. It runs on RAGE 8; GTA 6 runs on RAGE 9, the same design philosophy carrying a much heavier load thanks to roughly four times the vegetation density, a bigger map, and real-time global illumination.

For reference, the official Red Dead Redemption 2 PC minimum calls for a GTX 770 2 GB, an i5-2500K, 8 GB of RAM, and 150 GB of storage. Those are 2013-era parts, a reminder that Rockstar tends to set forgiving minimum floors.

GTA 6‘s floor will land well above that, in step with the jump in engine complexity. Keep the 150 GB storage precedent in mind too: when considering the overall Grand Theft Auto 6 game size and storage space, the title is likely to require 150–200 GB at minimum, and that will only grow once online content arrives.

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Cyberpunk 2077: The Industry Template for Tiered Specs

Cyberpunk 2077 matters for a different reason. CD Projekt Red‘s updated spec sheet splits non-ray-tracing from ray-tracing tiers, requires an SSD, and drops hard-drive support. This is the clearest template for how GTA 6‘s specs will probably be laid out.

The big lesson for your wallet: ray tracing roughly doubles the GPU you need for the same resolution and frame rate. Because GTA 6 bakes ray-traced lighting in so deeply, that split will matter a lot when official specs arrive.

Cyberpunk 2077‘s VRAM ladder is a useful preview as well:

6 GB minimum without ray tracing

8 GB recommended without ray tracing

12 GB for ultra

16 GB for the ray tracing overdrive mode

GTA 6 will likely follow a similar progression. Since Cyberpunk 2077‘s recommended tier (an RTX 2060 Super or RX 5700 XT for 1080p/60 fps on high) sits a step below what GTA 6 will ask for, a safe read is that you’ll want at least an RTX 3060 Ti or RTX 4060 Ti class card for a comparable 60 fps.

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When Will GTA 6 Come to PC? The Realistic Timeline

Grand Theft Auto VI launches on November 19, 2026, for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. PC is not included in the initial release window due to Rockstar‘s staggered console-first deployment schedules. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick highlighted that launching console-first maximizes day-one reach across established player bases.

He also noted that the PC market is growing for console-style games and that “virtually all of our hit titles end up on all platforms over time.” That’s about as close to a PC confirmation you’ll get without a date. Once Rockstar announces the port, expect the official GTA 6 PC specs to be published a few weeks or months ahead of the release date.

History offers a reliable timeline for the wait. Grand Theft Auto V took 19 months to reach PC after its console launch, while Red Dead Redemption 2 took about 13 months. Based on these patterns, a PC version will likely arrive between late 2027 and mid-2028.

If you plan on playing on console on day one rather than waiting for the PC release, you can stock up on cheap PlayStation and Xbox digital wallet gift cards on Eneba to secure your pre-order early.

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Should You Upgrade Your PC Now for GTA 6?

The answer depends on where your rig sits today.

If you’re still on a hard drive: This is the one upgrade worth making today, no matter what. Modern open-world games increasingly demand SSD-level speed, and GTA 6 will almost certainly be one of them. An NVMe SSD improves loading and streaming across everything you already play.

This is the one upgrade worth making today, no matter what. Modern open-world games increasingly demand SSD-level speed, and GTA 6 will almost certainly be one of them. An NVMe SSD improves loading and streaming across everything you already play. If your PC is more than 5–6 years old: Upgrade regardless of GTA 6. Most current big-budget games already stretch older hardware past its comfort zone, and a mid-range 2024 or 2025 build will serve your whole library well while setting you up nicely for GTA 6 later.

Upgrade regardless of GTA 6. Most current big-budget games already stretch older hardware past its comfort zone, and a mid-range 2024 or 2025 build will serve your whole library well while setting you up nicely for GTA 6 later. If you have a current mid-range build (RTX 3060–RTX 4060 Ti or an AMD equivalent): Hold off. Based on the predicted specs, hardware in this bracket should meet or beat the GTA 6 minimum. Spending now, before official numbers exist, risks buying parts you didn’t need. Wait for the PC announcement.

Hold off. Based on the predicted specs, hardware in this bracket should meet or beat the GTA 6 minimum. Spending now, before official numbers exist, risks buying parts you didn’t need. Wait for the PC announcement. If you’re planning a new build anyway: Build smart rather than reactive. Prioritize, in order: an NVMe SSD, 32 GB of RAM, an 8-core CPU with strong cache, and a GPU in the RTX 4070 or RX 7800 XT class or better. That setup will clear whatever Rockstar eventually calls “recommended” with room to spare.

Also worth knowing: DLSS 4 and FSR 4 upscaling have matured to the point where mid-range cards can punch above their weight at 1440p. Turn on Frame Generation, which inserts AI-made frames between real ones, and it takes some of the urgency out of a GPU upgrade if 1440p/60 fps is your goal.

When upgrading, keep in mind that official GTA 6 PC specs will be the only reliable guide, so this page will be updated as soon as those specs drop. In the meantime, if you’d rather not wait and want to play the game on consoles at launch, you can secure your copy of Grand Theft Auto VI at a competitive price through Eneba.

PC Gaming Landscape in 2026: Where Most Players Stand

The June 2026 Steam Hardware Survey is the best snapshot we have of what people actually run, and it frames the GTA 6 system requirements 2026 picture nicely.

GPU RTX 4060 Laptop (4.02%)RTX 3060 (3.88%)RTX 4060 Desktop (3.65%)RTX 5070 (3.29%)RTX 3050 (3.23%) RAM 16 GB (41.57%)32 GB (36.79%) CPU 6-core (27.64%)8-core (27.47%) OS Windows 11 (70.44%)Windows 10 (23.56%) Resolution 1080p (51.12%)1440p (21.44%) VRAM 8 GB (25.64%)16 GB (24.50%)12 GB (13.01%)

The typical mid-2026 Steam gamer runs a 6-core/8-core CPU, 16/32 GB of RAM, and an RTX 3060/RTX 4060 class GPU. Against the predicted specs, this sits in the minimum to recommended range: not left behind, but not guaranteed a maxed-out experience at launch without a few settings dialed back.

AMD is also worth a look, with its GPU share up to about 19% from a low of 10.6%, and the RX 9070 XT and RX 9060 XT standing out as strong value picks. If you own an RTX 4060 and you’re eyeing that 8 GB of VRAM, it’s fine at 1080p medium with ray tracing off, but 12 GB or more is the safer target for 1440p or ray tracing.

If you’re asking yourself, “Can my gaming laptop run GTA 6?”, the answer comes down to thermal throttling and VRAM. An RTX 4060 Laptop GPU will handle 1080p on medium settings, but higher resolutions will require aggressive upscaling.

Ready to Play GTA 6? Here’s the Current Situation

Let’s wrap up everything we know about GTA 6 and the GTA 6 system requirements so far:

No official GTA 6 PC system requirements exist as of July 2026. Any site claiming otherwise is showing you estimates.

Predicted minimum specs center on an RTX 2060 or RX 6600-class GPU, a modern 6-core CPU, 16 GB of RAM, and a 150 GB or larger SSD.

Predicted recommended specs target an RTX 4070 or RX 7800 XT-class GPU, 32 GB of RAM, and a Gen 4 NVMe SSD.

A PC release is realistically a 2027 to 2028 proposition, based on Rockstar‘s own history.

CPU power and SSD speed are the two most underrated pieces of the puzzle in Rockstar‘s engine.

Stay updated by bookmarking both this page and the official Rockstar Games support site. The latter is where the real PC specs will appear once the port is announced, the same way Red Dead Redemption 2‘s did.

And if you’d rather not sit on your hands, you can secure your copy of Grand Theft Auto VI through Eneba at a competitive price and play on console while your PC gets ready for the eventual port.

For every other GTA 6 update as the PC release draws closer, our GTA 6 hub has you covered.

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