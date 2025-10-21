20 Games Like Battlefield in 2025: Feel the Chaos of War

Games like Battlefield have so many boxes to tick. If you’ve played any Battlefield game, you know the deal: large-scale battles, endless chaos, unpredictability, and emphasis on realistic, butt-clenching shootouts. Trust me, I’m a huge FPS fan, but Battlefield is something else for me.

Finding a proper alternative may seem like the devil’s business. However, it’s not impossible. In fact, I found 20 best games like Battlefield that’ll satisfy your need for war. Let us embark on a journey and explore some of the best games similar to Battlefield that fully capture its feel.

Our Top 3 Picks for Games Like Battlefield

While today’s list contains 20 amazing titles, I’d like to first address my top 3. I know Battlefield is a tough series to fully replicate, being a jack of all trades with its intense multiplayer and iconic single-player campaigns. Battlefield inspired many developers to at least try to capture its grit.

Among these endeavors, I found these three to be the closest to perfection as possible:

Call of Duty (2003) – The absolute #1 game like Battlefield that directly challenges its formula by offering more competitive multiplayer, fast-paced gameplay, and even memorable single-player campaigns. Hell Let Loose (2019) – A timeless WW2 experience with brutal difficulty and realistic combat that’ll challenge your skill and perseverance against other players online. Insurgency: Sandstorm (2018) – A team-based FPS with emphasis on slow-paced shooting that requires deadly accuracy, instead of running and gunning.

There you go. I hope you’re ready for the rest because we have some epic battlefields to traverse and formidable foes to beat. Ready your gear, soldier, and keep scrolling to discover the rest of the most amazing Battlefield-like games, or should I say, FPS masterpieces.

20 Games Like Battlefield: Epic Warfare and Realistic Combat

Games like Battlefield are here, and these 20 should scratch that itch perfectly. Immerse yourself in the horrors of war and the war-torn single-player and multiplayer maps with unforgiving combat and addictive gameplay. How many of these fantastic shooters have you played?

1. Call of Duty [Best Battlefield-Style Modern Shooter]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person shooter Platforms Windows, Xbox 360, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 3, 4 & 5, iOS, Android Year of release 2003 (first Call of Duty) Creator/s Infinity Ward, Sledgehammer Games, Raven Software, Activision Unique features Competitive multiplayer Best for Fast-paced gameplay and tense shootouts What I liked Small-scale firefights that require quick reflexes and impeccable accuracy

The best Battlefield-like game, Call of Duty, ticks all the right boxes. It’s a fast-paced, modern warfare shooter with cinematic campaigns and competitive multiplayer. In fact, I’d venture to say it’s more competitive than Battlefield’s multiplayer, so it’s a fair deal for those seeking challenge and more game modes.

Call of Duty’s emphasis on surgically precise gunplay and small, condensed maps will make you feel like a spec ops member. Moreover, you’ll feast your eyes upon incredible visuals and impeccable sound design, all screaming that Battlefield feel at the top of their lungs.

Why we chose it The best Battlefield alternative for fast-paced gameplay, standout campaigns, and competitive multiplayer. Some would argue it’s a better game overall, but that’s up to the player’s perspective.

While many say that Battlefield and Call of Duty are vastly different, I beg to differ, especially with their newest entries. That said, the gap has significantly reduced, and whichever shooter you pick, you’ll have fun like never before!

My Verdict: Call of Duty is the best game like Battlefield. Whether you love WW2 thematics, modern, or even futuristic warfare, this series is a banger you absolutely must try. Although I’ll assume you played at least one Call of Duty game… unless you’ve spent your life under a stone!

2. Hell Let Loose [Best Realistic Battlefield-Like WWII Shooter]

Our score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Tactical first-person shooter Platforms Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2021 Creator/s Expression Games, Cover 6 Studios, Black Matter, Team17 Unique features Realistic WW2 gameplay Best for Tactical, team-based WW2 combat What I liked Punishing difficulty and gritty visuals

Hell Let Loose is exactly what it sounds like. A hellish, realistic WW2 shooter with large-scale battles and strategic team coordination. Don’t try to run and gun. You’ll regret it. Hell Let Loose is all about working with your squad and methodically outgunning and outclassing your foes.

You’ll do this on a variety of iconic maps and locations, including Carentan, Stalingrad, and Remagen. Additionally, Hell Let Loose will let you use legendary WW2 weaponry, all depicted realistically. It’s a multiplayer-only shooter, so don’t expect a cinematic campaign.

Why we chose it The best game like Battlefield for realistic WW2 warfare on vast, historically accurate locations, with authentic guns and emphasis on teamwork.

However, given its quality multiplayer component, I don’t see Hell Let Loose lacking in any way!

My Verdict: This Battlefield-like game is an even grittier, more realistic warfare depiction. If you’re up for a challenge, you’re welcome to try it. However, you’ll need patience and quick learning. Otherwise, you’ll end up soaked in blood and eaten by scavengers on the battlefield.

3. Insurgency: Sandstorm [Best Tactical Shooter Similar to Battlefield]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Tactical first-person shooter Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2018 Creator/s New World Interactive, Focus Home Interactive Unique features No-HUD, brutally realistic gameplay Best for Fans of tactical military shooters What I liked Refined shooting and weapon design

Very few games are as difficult as Insurgency: Sandstorm. It’s another tactical, modern combat shooter that puts realism, squad play, and authentic gameplay at the #1 spot. I’m particularly impressed with its gunplay and meaty gun sounds that, frankly, sound terrifying.

Why we chose it Sandstorm is best for fans of military shooters who appreciate tactical gameplay and a careful approach to gunfights and positioning.

Enemy gunfire narrows your field of vision, as your character pees their pants in terror. The game is slow-paced, methodical, and requires impeccable tactics to overcome impossible odds. Any deviation from this gameplay results in a bullet to your head and you eating dust.

My Verdict: What can I say? Insurgency: Sandstorm is a masterclass in tactical gunplay, realism, and modern warfare. However, it’s incredibly polished, with diverse, sprawling maps that you’ll need months to master.

4. Enlisted [Best Squad-Based Shooter Like Battlefield]

Our score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person shooter Platforms Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 & 5 Year of release 2021 Creator/s Darkflow Software, Gaijin Entertainment Unique features Class-based squads Best for Large-scale WW2 battles What I liked Realistically portrayed WW2 weaponry

Enlisted aims to capture the essence of the best Battlefield games, and succeeds. As a squad-based WW2 shooter, Enlisted is off to a good start. However, it also includes authentic historical weapons and large-scale battles, making you feel at war in every gaming session.

Why we chose it Likely the best Battlefield-like experience set in the WW2 era, with large-scale battles, realistic weapons, and unforgiving difficulty.

While not as beautiful as Battlefield, Enlisted manages to capture the horror of war equally well. Gaijin Entertainment, its developer, is no stranger to immaculate war games, so this one is truly majestic. Be careful: its difficulty may be overbearing, but again, that’s how war is!

My Verdict: Enlisted is a perfect Battlefield-like game with incredible multiplayer and epic, large-scale battles that you’ll get your heart pounding like never before. Jump right into it and engage in infantry, vehicle, and aircraft battles on your way to victory.

5. War Thunder [Best Combined Arms Battlefield-Style Combat]

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Vehicular combat Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 & 5 Year of release 2013 Creator/s Gaijin Entertainment Unique features Large-scale vehicular combat Best for Simulation-like warfare What I liked Striking visuals and a variety of vehicles and aircraft

Speaking of Gaijin Entertainment, these boys and girls also developed War Thunder. This game is all about combined arms warfare with vehicles, aircraft, and naval vessels across realistic war scenarios.

War Thunder has seen some massive improvements in the past few years. A graphics and sound overhaul, paired with smooth, satisfying gameplay, makes War Thunder a joy to play and experience.

Why we chose it War Thunder is all about a large-scale vehicular combat that provides rest and more variety from the infantry combat seen in Battlefield and other similar games.

My favorite feature is the variety of vehicles and aircraft, some modern, some from the WW2 era. Its gameplay and visual fidelity make it one of the most immersive multiplayer titles I’ve played.

My Verdict: War Thunder is a different spin on Battlefield games, emphasizing vehicular and aircraft, instead of the infantry battles we’ve seen there. However, it’s no less enthralling, and unlike Battlefield, it’s 100% free to play!

6. Foxhole [Best Persistent Online War Game Like Battlefield]

Our score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game MMO, action-strategy Platforms Windows Year of release 2022 Creator/s Siege Camp Unique features Base-building elements Best for Top-down combat and exploration What I liked War simulation game play, where every player determines the war’s outcome

There are no atheists in the foxholes. I always remember that one when playing this game. Foxhole is a persistent online war simulation where players shape the battlefield collaboratively. It’s not a classic war game where you’ll exclusively fight. Instead, you’ll manage other aspects.

Logistics are key, because you’ll manage the vehicle, weapon, and fuel production handled by real players! Foxhole also allows you to construct industrial bases for mass production that other players can take advantage of.

Why we chose it Foxhole is a unique blend of top-down combat, exploration, strategy, and war simulation set in a vast open world.

In between all that, you’ll engage in naval and tank warfare to decimate enemy forces.

My Verdict: Foxhole is a tremendous Battlefield-like strategy game with innovative gameplay with deep, satisfying mechanics to keep you engaged for months on end.

7. Squad [Best Large-Scale Team Shooter Similar to Battlefield]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Tactical first-person shooter Platforms Windows Year of release 2020 Creator/s Offworld Industries Unique features Combined arms warfare Best for Squad-based tactical combat What I liked Realistic weaponry and high difficulty

Let’s go back to some of the best FPS games on this list: Squad. Squad is a large-scale tactical shooter built around teamwork, communication, and strategic objectives. In many ways, it reminds me of Arma, particularly because of its unrelenting difficulty.

However, in my eyes, it’s a bit more polished, with more exciting, 100-player battles that result in total carnage. Squad requires fast reflexes and clever thinking, as you fight across deserts, jungles, and dense, deserted town buildings.

Why we chose it The squad-based tactical combat and gunplay of Squad strongly resembles Battlefield’s titles set in modern times.

Don’t forget about tanks and armored vehicles that reign terror upon those with boots on the ground. This tactical chaos is all you’ll want if you need a break from Battlefield.

My Verdict: Squad’s tactical gameplay and huge battles leave no one indifferent. If you have what it takes, you’ll be enthralled by its meaty gameplay, combined-arms warfare, and even base building, which makes this game like Battlefield infinitely more exciting.

8. Arma 3 [Best Military Simulation Shooter Like Battlefield]

Our score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Tactical first-person shooter Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux Year of release 2013 Creator/s Bohemia Interactive Average playtime Around 20 hours for the main story Best for Large-scale sandbox gameplay What I liked Sprawling world and engaging campaign

Arma 3 is among the best co-op games on this list. However, it’s more than that. This is a huge military simulation with realistic combat mechanics, extensive mod support, and large maps. You can play alone, with a friend, or in a squad. Plus, there’s a fantastic single-player campaign.

This game’s charm lies in its striking visuals and the world that feels lived in. Its two islands, Altis and Stratis, offer ample ground for combined arms warfare, while its inhabitants and soldiers make the world more immersive. Arma 3’s gameplay isn’t as polished as Battlefield’s.

Why we chose it Arma 3 is among the best military simulation games with a single-player campaign, large-scale multiplayer, and fresh content that keep the game alive.

It’s more about realism. Still, you’ll be able to play from a first or third-person perspective and fully customize controls for the true simulation feel.

My Verdict: Pick Arma 3 if you want to feel like a real-life soldier. This is one of the most accurate military simulations I’ve played, perfectly capturing war in all of its glory… or terror.

9. The Finals [Best Competitive Shooter with Battlefield-Like Action]

Our score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person shooter Platforms Windows, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 Year of release 2023 Creator/s Embark Studios, Nexon Unique features Class-based builds Best for Fast-paced shooting What I liked Environmental destruction

Forget about some of the most iconic WW2 games for a second. The Finals, a famous game like Battlefield, is a highly competitive futuristic shooter that blends dynamic environments and skill-based gunplay. Only this time, it’s faster-paced, so it also resembles Call of Duty.

The Finals offer incredible visuals and is one of the rare games on this list with destructible environments. This standout feature makes every round different, providing endless replayability.

Why we chose it We chose The Finals for its destructible environment and fast-paced shooting, further spiced up by class-based builds for more variety and freedom in approach to the gameplay.

The Finals is also free to play, and thanks to immaculate optimization, even those with weaker machines can jump in without hesitation.

My Verdict: This game will quench your thirst for a Battlefield-like feel. Engage in fast-paced battles, use modern weaponry, and take advantage of a destructible environment in each level to experience some of the most epic and cinematic multiplayer battles.

10. BattleBit Remastered [Best Low-Poly Large-Scale Shooter Similar to Battlefield]

Our score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game MMO first-person shooter Platforms Windows Year of release 2023 Creator/s SgtOkiDoki, Vilaskis, TheLiquidHorse Unique features Huge, epic battles with up to 254 players (127 vs 127) Best for A diverse range of realistic weapons What I liked Simplified, but engaging FPS gameplay

BattleBit Remastered is a Battlefield clone but with a twist: low-poly graphics. It offers massive multiplayer battles with destructible environments and large teams. There’s nothing special about it, except for 254-player battles that fully capture Battlefield’s never-dying spirit.

Why we chose it BattleBit Remastered is an obvious choice for Battlefield fans who don’t mind low-poly graphics. Think of it as a Battlefield game for budget PC builds.

Graphics obviously aren’t the point. However, smooth and refined gunplay is! Its combined arms warfare makes every minute feel like Battlefield. On the other hand, teamplay emphasis enhances realism, as it requires top-notch communication and careful planning.

My Verdict: BattleBit Remastered may not be everyone’s cup of tea, graphics-wise. However, you can’t deny this title as one of the best games like Battlefield, especially because of its Battlefield-inspired gameplay and 254-player battles that very few games on this list have.

11. Escape from Tarkov [Best Hardcore Shooter With Battlefield Elements]

Our score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person shooter Platforms Windows Year of release 2025 (full release) Creator/s Battlestate Games Unique features Gritty post-apocalyptic atmosphere Best for Survival and intense shootouts with other players What I liked Immersive graphics and sound design

Escape from Tarkov is a cult classic. It’s a hardcore first-person shooter (also one of the top looter shooters) with loot-driven progression and realistic gun mechanics. I’ll warn you: it’s not for the faint-hearted. Its incredible realism and risk vs. reward gameplay loop keep things fresh and exciting.

Why we chose it Escape from Tarkov is visually stunning, with an award-winning sound design and punchy gunplay. Among the reasons we chose it is its risk vs. reward gameplay, where every move matters and every bullet can change the outcome.

You’ll battle to survive in the city of Tarkov, as you loot and scavenge for resources, which you can collect only if you extract in time. If you’re killed, you lose everything and go “home” with empty hands. Meaty gun sounds and top-tier visuals only accentuate this game’s realism.

And when the shooter is realistic, you know you’re in for an unforgiving experience.

My Verdict: Escape from Tarkov is a real treat for Battlefield lovers. Slower, more methodical gameplay that emphasizes tactics over running and gunning is the standout feature. However, I can say its visuals are nearly on par with Battlefield’s newest titles, making it even more impressive.

12. Counter-Strike [Best Tactical Shooter Comparable to Battlefield Team Play]

Our score 8.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Multiplayer first-person shooter Platforms Windows, Linux, macOS, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2000 Creator/s Valve Unique features Active community and custom content Best for Competitiveness and team-based gameplay What I liked Emphasis on strategy and tactics

Counter-Strike needs no special introduction. It’s a renowned tactical multiplayer shooter that focuses on precision, team coordination, and strategic gameplay. This game was always installed on my PC, just in case I want to play it in my free time, and it happens often!

This game is many people’s childhood. It’s a unique multiplayer FPS where tactics and strategy are your best friends. However, Counter-Strike benefits from spatial sound, which helps you detect enemy footsteps and adapt your tactics on the fly.

Why we chose it We chose Counter-Strike for its tactics-oriented gameplay, competitive multiplayer, and a wide variety of guns. It’s a tactical shooter masterpiece and one of the best shooters ever.

Counter-Strike is extremely competitive and has a vast community with tons of custom content and maps. It’s a never-ending source of fun and variety that very few games provide.

My Verdict: Valve’s Counter-Strike is the real OG among games like Battlefield. For those who value teamwork and don’t mind the game’s slower pace, Counter-Strike will feel at home, despite the lack of epic-scale, sandbox battles that Battlefield is known for.

13. PUBG [Best Battle Royale Shooter With Battlefield-Style Combat]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Battle royale Platforms Windows, iOS, Android, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S (end of support for PlayStation 4 & Xbox One by November 13th) Year of release 2017 Creator/s PUBG Studios, Krafton, Microsoft Studios, Kakao Games, Tencent Games Unique features Large-scale battle royale Best for Intense survival on a sandbox map What I liked True-to-life weapon and sound design

If you ask me about the best battle royale title, I’ll probably pick PUBG. PUBG is a battle royale experience with realistic gunplay and large-scale map exploration. I also think it’s a great military game with survival mechanics and one of the best spatial sound designs.

When I play PUBG, I know I’ll likely suck. Its large, sandbox maps offer ample opportunities for looting and intense shootouts. However, each weapon is different, and because loot is randomized, you’ll have to be ready to make use of what you get.

Why we chose it PUBG is highly reminiscent of Battlefield, but with a battle royale flair. It’s the same old tactical shooter with sandbox maps, true-to-life weapon depiction, and spatial sound.

Unlike Fortnite, in PUBG, you’re a few bullets away from death, and so are your enemies! You’ll need to move carefully, explore deeply, and have luck with the loot to get the chicken dinner. To be frank, I had that opportunity just a few times in all these years!

My Verdict: PUBG is a Battlefield-like game in the battle royale format. You’ll like its huge maps and the option to play alone or in a squad for a true competitive experience. Of course, realistic gun mechanics and killer graphics, and sound design are additional perks.

14. Star Wars Battlefront 2 [Best Sci-Fi Shooter Similar to Battlefield]

Our score 7.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person shooter Platforms Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 Year of release 2017 Creator/s DICE, Electronic Arts Unique features Single-player campaign Best for Battlefield-like gameplay in the Star Wars universe What I liked Outstanding visual fidelity

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is a game like Battlefield in every sense. It’s an immersive sci-fi shooter with iconic Star Wars battles and cinematic multiplayer modes. Gameplay-wise, it plays exactly like Battlefield, and I swear, it’s very close to capturing that feel.

Why we chose it Star Wars Battlefront 2 is Battlefield in a Star Wars universe! The gameplay, the combat, and even its campaigns resemble Battlefield, but with well-known Star Wars characters and locations. What could go wrong?!

I like to call it Star Wars: Battlefield. Apart from engaging in multiplayer in well-known Star Wars universe locations, you also get a single-player campaign, mouth-watering visuals, and refined gunplay, in which Frostbite Engine excels.

My Verdict: Star Wars Battlefront 2 is one of the best games like Battlefield, whose gameplay will immediately remind you of that series. Instead of real-life locations, you’ll battle across fictional Star Wars locations using an arsenal of weapons, lightsabers, and vehicles.

15. Day of Infamy [Best WWII Tactical Shooter Like Battlefield]

Our score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game FPS, action-strategy Platforms Windows, Linux, macOS Year of release 2017 Creator/s New World Interactive Unique features Nine selectable classes that impact the gameplay style Best for Military simulation What I liked Immersive HUD-less gameplay

Day of Infamy is a tactical WW2 shooter with immersive infantry combat and historical authenticity. Instead of large-scale, you’ll mostly engage in close-quarters shootouts that will test your precision and reflexes.

Day of Infamy offers a vast selection of WW2 weapons, all with one-of-a-kind characteristics and behavior. Realistic gunplay adds weight to each gun, while team-based objectives and a class-based system add more gameplay depth.

Why we chose it We chose Day of Infamy for its gritty WW2 setting and close-quarters battles that’ll get your blood pumping. The absence of HUD makes every combat encounter a startling fight for life.

My favorite aspect is the no-HUD aspect, which makes you count every spent bullet and think about every hit you take. You never know when you’ll run out of ammo or die!

My Verdict: Fans of Battlefield’s WW2 era will like this brutal shooter. Realistic combat and tactical gameplay will hit you right in the feels. This WW2 masterpiece sets new standards for games like Battlefield, with a slightly different flair that still holds water today.

16. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands [Best Open-World Shooter With Battlefield Feel]

Our score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world third-person shooter Platforms Windows, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 Year of release 2017 Creator/s Ubisoft Average playtime Around 27 hours for the main story Best for Open-world exploration What I liked Lots of weapons and traversal methods

Ready to take on a Bolivian drug cartel? Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands lets you do that, while offering a huge open world, tactical shooting, and a co-op mode with diverse gameplay strategies. The game is meant to be played in co-op, and in my book, it’s best that way.

I finished this game many times and thoroughly enjoyed its open world, weapon variety, customization, and the ability to use third and first-person views. The game is incredibly versatile, and strikes a perfect balance between realism and a more arcady feel that welcomes beginners to give it a go.

Why we chose it A highly rated game like Battlefield with tactical, open-world exploration and combat. You’ll enjoy a vibrant spectrum of vehicles, weapons, and customization options that you can experience alone, in co-op, or in a PvP mode.

If you want a decent open-world game that resembles Battlefield and its combined arms warfare, you’re in for a wild experience in Wildlands.

My Verdict: This game like Battlefield is perfect for fans of Tom Clancy’s titles. You’ll enjoy its story-driven single-player campaign and be able to jump into the PvP multiplayer, where the game’s difficulty ramps up and offers even more fun challenges.

17. Wolfenstein 3D [Best Single-Player Shooter With Battlefield-Style Combat]

Our score 7.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person shooter Platforms DOS Year of release 1992 Creator/s id Software, Apogee Software Average playtime About 6 hours Best for Retro Nazi shooting What I liked Hidden areas with rewarding loot

Wolfenstein 3D is an action-packed single-player shooter with intense firefights and a compelling, alternate-history story. It’s another OG made in 1992, with seemingly 3D graphics and lots, I mean, LOTS of Nazi shooting.

Why we chose it Wolfenstein 3D is a cult Nazi-killing classic from the gaming golden era. The alternative WW2 history story where our Jewish protagonist kills Hitler and solves the world’s most terrifying problem.

Could it be better? Apart from visuals, not really. The game’s rendition of WW2 puts you in the shoes of B.J. Blazkowicz as he battles against the Nazis to ultimately defeat Hitler and stop his reign. Wolfenstein 3D is a gut-punching nostalgia bomb from the time some of you weren’t born.

My Verdict: Wolfenstein 3D will make genuine FPS fans jump in excitement due to fast-paced gameplay and deep exploration with hidden areas and treasure collection. Graphics aren’t everything, and if you can stomach them here, I promise you’ll occasionally come back for more Nazi beating.

18. Destiny 2 [Best Online Cooperative Shooter With Battlefield-Like Mechanics]

Our score 7.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game MMO First-person shooter Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2017 Creator/s Bungie, Activision Average playtime Around 12 hours for the main story Best for Fast-paced shooter combat and RPG progression What I liked PvE and PvP modes

Bungie has struck gold with Destiny 2, an online cooperative shooter with loot progression, raids, and dynamic PvP combat. However, it also pays homage to the Destiny universe nerds, offering a compelling single-player story that lets you enjoy the game at your own pace.

Why we chose it We picked Destiny 2 for fans of lore-heavy first-person shooters with PvE and PvP modes to spice up the gameplay. Destiny 2’s RPG progression makes the game rewarding and exciting to play even after years of release.

I played its campaign with my friend, and it was top-notch! However, the PVP mode is even more challenging, with emphasis on quick moving and immaculate precision. RPG progression is standard, and looting mechanics allow you to upgrade your equipment often.

My Verdict: Destiny 2 is now free to play, making it accessible to everyone. If you want a game remotely similar to Battlefield regarding shooting and movement, pick this one. You’ll enjoy every moment of your PvE and PvP sessions.

19. Titanfall 2 [Best Fast-Paced Shooter Comparable to Battlefield]

Our score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person shooter Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of release 2016 Creator/s Respawn Entertainment, EA Average playtime About 4-6 hours for the main story Best for Fast-paced Titan firefights What I liked Smooth traversal mechanics

The most underrated single-player shooter, Titanfall 2, is another game reminiscent of Battlefield. Fast-paced shooting with mech combat and incredible parkour mechanics never gets old. Oh, I nearly forgot about its competitive multiplayer that’s still played these days.

Titanfall 2 plays like a Call of Duty and Battlefield hybrid, but that’s the magic. Jumping into Titans (mechs) is where things get more hardcore, with unique weapons and powers that make each battle a struggle. I strongly advise playing its single-player campaign first.

Why we chose it We chose Titanfall 2 primarily for its short but sweet campaign worth completing, parkour gameplay, and Titan fights. However, you wouldn’t be wrong for booting up its multiplayer and cranking up the fun to the absolute limits!

Its story and voice acting are some of the best in the genre. Then, once you get the gist, jump to its multiplayer and wreak havoc.

My Verdict: This is a must-play if you like “complete” FPS games with single-player and multiplayer components. This time, both are polished and engaging, promising hours, if not weeks or months, of endless, Titan-ridden battles on large-scale maps.

20. Spec Ops: The Line [Best Story-Driven Shooter With Battlefield-Style Firefights]

Our score 6.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Third-person shooter Platforms Windows, Linux, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 Year of release 2012 Creator/s Yager Development, 2K Average playtime Around 6 hours Best for Story-based third-person shooting What I liked Intriguing story with a shocking plot twist

Spec Ops: The Line is a story-driven tactical shooter exploring moral choices amidst intense modern combat. At first, it’s a run-of-the-mill TPS, but once you play it, you’ll realize how dark, mysterious, and ominous its story is.

This third-person shooter leverages cover-based mechanics, offering a realistic take on combat. Its setting, Dubai, adds to the feeling of immense heat and stress with each battle, as you dive deeper into our protagonist’s head and descend with him into the madness.

Why we chose it Spec Ops: The Line’s story-driven campaign will break you. It’s among the rare games that shame you for killing and enjoying its otherwise addicting gunplay. This is a once-in-a-lifetime story on a shooter game, so completing it is a must.

Do you really think you’re a hero? Think again. Spec Ops: The Line will prove you wrong.

My Verdict: Beat Spec Ops: The Line at least once, and you’ll realize how criminally underrated it is. This game is worth it for fans of third-person shooters who’d like a wild story, intense shootouts, and immersive graphics that will pull you right in.

My Overall Verdict on Games Like Battlefield

These 20 best Battlefield-like games should provide months of endless fun on sprawling virtual battlefields. Unsure where to even begin? Let me summarize everything and make it easy to find a good starting point:

For multiplayer FPS fans → Call of Duty . The best game like Battlefield with a more arcady feel and equally, if not more compelling single-player campaign.

. The best game like Battlefield with a more arcady feel and equally, if not more compelling single-player campaign. For large-scale online battles → Squad . The best option for large-scale, multiplayer battles where realism and accuracy outclass mindless spray-and-pray shooting.

. The best option for large-scale, multiplayer battles where realism and accuracy outclass mindless spray-and-pray shooting. For WW2 shooter fans → Hell Let Loose . The hardest, most gut-punching WW2 experience that you’ll love or hate for its realism and unforgiveness.

. The hardest, most gut-punching WW2 experience that you’ll love or hate for its realism and unforgiveness. For single-player campaign → Spec Ops: The Line . A third-person story-driven masterpiece that captures the descent into madness and questions your decisions and morality.

. A third-person story-driven masterpiece that captures the descent into madness and questions your decisions and morality. For tactical shooter fans → Insurgency: Sandstorm. Pick this one for mid-sized maps and incredibly realistic, slow-paced shooting, where one bullet is enough to send you or the enemy six feet under.

