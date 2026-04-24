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If you want to know how to get Red Dead Redemption 2 free, Snakzy is the answer worth looking into. Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the highest-rated games ever made, with a 93 Metacritic score on PC and 97 on PS4 and Xbox One, 63 million copies sold worldwide, and 175+ GOTY awards. At $59.99 on Steam, it is a significant price that can put it out of reach for many players, but Snakzy offers a workaround that requires no credit card and no piracy.

This guide covers only a 100% legal method. Unofficial “free download” sites, cracks, and torrents are illegal and carry real risks, including malware and Steam account bans. Stay away from those. This article walks through the complete Red Dead Redemption 2 overview, current pricing, platform availability, system requirements, the step-by-step Snakzy process, an Eneba discount alternative, legality breakdown, and FAQs. Read on to see how the free method works.

Game Info Details Game price $59.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 93/100 on PC (Universal Acclaim) Genre Open-World Action-Adventure, Western Developers Rockstar North / Rockstar Games Publishers Rockstar Games Time to earn: Main story ~50 hours Time to earn: Main + Extra content ~82 hours Time to earn: 100% Completionist ~177 hours

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How To Get Red Dead Redemption 2 Free: Full Game Overview

I have been tracking Red Dead Redemption 2 since it arrived on PC in December 2019, and the numbers speak for themselves. A 93 Metacritic score on PC and 97 on PS4 and Xbox One, 63 million copies shipped worldwide, and more than 175 GOTY awards from outlets including IGN and PCGamesN, both of which gave it a perfect 10/10. Steam backs that up with 91% Very Positive from over 294,000 reviews. These figures represent consistently high quality across every measure.

The game is an open-world action-adventure western developed by Rockstar North and Rockstar Games, set in 1899 America at the twilight of the Wild West era. You play as Arthur Morgan, a senior member of the Van der Linde gang, navigating a story that balances outlaw loyalty against personal morality. The world spans five fictional states inspired by the American South, Midwest, and Great Plains, filled with dynamic weather, animal ecosystems, NPC routines, and enough side content to occupy hundreds of hours.

RDR2 launched on PS4 and Xbox One in October 2018, then arrived on PC in November and December 2019 via the Rockstar Launcher and Steam respectively. The PC version added enhanced draw distances, higher-resolution textures, improved lighting, and exclusive content including additional bounty missions, gang hideouts, and weapons. It is a prequel to Red Dead Redemption (2010) and was built on Rockstar’s RAGE engine with a development budget estimated at over $540 million. Red Dead Online multiplayer is included with the base game.

How Much Does Red Dead Redemption 2 Cost?

Red Dead Redemption 2 costs $59.99 on Steam as its standard price. It goes on sale regularly during Steam seasonal events, with discounts reaching up to 75% off. The historical low sits at roughly $14.99 (75% off, recorded in July 2025), and it frequently drops to $19.99 to $29.99 during major sales. Rockstar titles have a track record of consistent deep discounts across Steam‘s seasonal sale calendar, so patient buyers have multiple windows each year to find it well below full price.

That said, sale windows are unpredictable. For anyone using the Snakzy method, the current Steam price becomes far less relevant. The app lets you build a gift card balance at zero personal cost, targeting the $59.99 price directly. At any price point, the Snakzy method makes getting RDR2 for free a matter of time rather than money.

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Metacritic Rating Details PC 93/100 (Universal Acclaim), Steam: 91% Very Positive (294,000+ reviews) PS5 N/A (backward compatible from PS4, PS4 version: 97/100) Xbox 97/100 (Xbox One) Switch N/A

Red Dead Redemption 2 Platform Availability

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on PC (Steam and Rockstar Games Launcher), PS4, PS5 (backward compatible), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S (backward compatible). The Rockstar Games Launcher is required on PC alongside Steam for activation and online play. The game runs on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility, with no native next-generation version currently announced.

The PC version delivers the full visual experience, including enhanced draw distances, higher-resolution textures, improved lighting, and HDR support, plus exclusive content not available on consoles. Since Snakzy redeems coins for Steam gift cards, the Steam PC version is the final step for this method. Buyers on PS4, PS5, or Xbox would need to purchase through their respective digital storefronts separately.

Red Dead Redemption 2 System Requirements

Most gaming PCs from the last five to six years will handle RDR2 without issue. The game runs on Rockstar’s RAGE engine with relatively modest requirements by 2026 standards, though it benefits noticeably from better hardware at higher settings.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 (64-bit) Windows 10 (64-bit) CPU Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD FX-6300 Intel Core i7-4770K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X RAM 8 GB 12 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 770 2GB / AMD R9 280 3GB NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB / AMD RX 480 4GB Storage 150 GB 150 GB SSD

Storage is the main consideration at 150 GB required, with an SSD strongly recommended for faster load times and smooth texture streaming. Internet access is needed for activation and Red Dead Online. A mid-range gaming PC handles the minimum settings well, while recommended specs open up the full visual experience.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Mechanics

The core loop in Red Dead Redemption 2 is built around exploration and story progression. As Arthur Morgan, you complete main missions that advance the Van der Linde gang’s story across six chapters and an epilogue, while freely roaming the environment, hunting wildlife, fishing, setting up camp, bonding with your horse, and interacting with a dense NPC population that reacts to your choices.

The Dead Eye system defines the combat. Activating it slows time and lets you tag multiple enemies before firing in rapid succession. Combined with cover-based shooting, melee, and realistic weapon handling that includes degradation and regular cleaning requirements, every gunfight carries genuine weight. There is no selectable difficulty in Story Mode, though optional gameplay assists, including aiming help and health and stamina auto-replenishment, can be adjusted in settings.

The honor system is one of the game’s defining mechanics. Arthur’s moral choices affect NPC dialogue, story outcomes, and the ending itself. High and low honor paths both reach the finale but with significantly different character arcs. Red Dead Online, included with the base game, adds persistent multiplayer with five roles: Bounty Hunter, Trader, Collector, Moonshiner, and Naturalist.

Beyond missions, RDR2 runs a deep simulation layer: dynamic weather, a functioning animal ecosystem, beard growth that tracks time, horse bonding with its own permadeath system, and camp management. Mini-games include poker, blackjack, dominoes, and fishing. The PC version adds photo mode and exclusive missions on top of the full console experience.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Top Features

✅ One of Gaming’s Greatest Stories: Arthur Morgan’s journey through the final years of the Wild West is one of the most emotionally powerful narratives in gaming, with moral choices that genuinely affect the ending and complex characters that feel real across 50+ hours of story content.

✅ One of the Most Detailed Open Worlds Ever Built: Five fictional states full of dynamic weather, functioning animal ecosystems, NPC daily routines, beard growth tracking, horse bonding, and a world that remains one of the most technically dense open environments ever shipped.

✅ Dead Eye Combat System: Slow-motion targeting lets you mark multiple enemies before firing, turning every gunfight into a tactical sequence that rewards preparation and adds genuine tension to shootouts throughout the campaign.

✅ Immersive Frontier Life Simulation: Hunt, fish, cook, craft, play poker, maintain your weapons, groom your horse, and interact with an NPC population that reacts to your honor level, making the open world feel lived-in rather than decorative.

✅ PC-Enhanced Visuals and Exclusive Content: The PC version adds increased draw distances, higher-resolution textures, improved lighting with HDR support, plus exclusive bounty missions, gang hideouts, and weapons unavailable on console versions.

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How To Get Red Dead Redemption 2 Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is available on Android and iPhone. You download the app, complete mobile game offers with set milestones (like reaching levels or playtime targets), and earn coins. Once you reach the required balance, you redeem a Steam gift card and use it to buy Red Dead Redemption 2 on Steam, giving you a permanent, legitimate license.

Here is how to get Red Dead Redemption 2 free step by step:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android from the App Store or Google Play, no credit card required Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly; pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your gaming interests Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track progress toward $59.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance hits the $35 minimum threshold, cash out for a Steam gift card worth $59.99 or more Buy Red Dead Redemption 2 on Steam: use the gift card to complete the purchase on Steam

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up. Check the app for the current offer.

Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem.

Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones.

Earning rates vary by region. Check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days of installing Snakzy. The $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out. With a couple of payout cycles, you can cover the full $59.99 price without spending anything out of pocket. Offers and availability vary by region, so check what is live in your country before committing to any offer.

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Get Red Dead Redemption 2 Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to wait for Snakzy coins to accumulate. For those who want Red Dead Redemption 2 immediately, Eneba is a trusted marketplace for discounted game keys. The official Steam price is $59.99, while Eneba offers it from $16.00, saving approximately 73% off the standard price. The key is legitimate and redeemable directly on Steam or the Rockstar Games Launcher, giving you a permanent license identical to a standard store purchase.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Red Dead Redemption 2 PUBLISHER $59.99 YOUR PRICE $14.92 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ DISCOUNT -75% Get Red Dead Redemption 2 Cheaper on Eneba

If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above Red Dead Redemption 2‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Steam Wallet Gift Card 20 USD PUBLISHER $20.00 YOUR PRICE $18 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ DISCOUNT -10% Buy Steam Wallet Gift Card 20 USD on Eneba

Eneba prices fluctuate based on availability, so check the live listing before purchasing. The process is simple: select a product, complete the payment, and receive a game key or gift card code by email. All three options result in a legitimate copy of Red Dead Redemption 2: Snakzy (free, requires time), an Eneba game key (discounted, immediate), or an Eneba gift card (adds wallet funds for an official Steam purchase).

Is It Legal to Get Red Dead Redemption 2 Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is 100% legal. The process is straightforward: Snakzy pays users for completing mobile game offers, you receive coins, those coins are exchanged for a Steam gift card, and the gift card is used to buy Red Dead Redemption 2 through the official Steam store. The result is a permanent license tied to your Steam account, with no legal grey area anywhere in the process. Rockstar North and Rockstar Games receive full payment through the standard Steam transaction.

The illegal alternatives are worth calling out clearly. Unofficial “free download” sites, cracks, torrents, and grey-market downloads are outside the law. The real risks include malware that can damage your system, permanent Steam account bans that lock you out of your entire library, and no valid license for the game. The developers deserve to be paid for their work.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to get Red Dead Redemption 2 for free without spending your own money. You support the developers while keeping your costs at zero.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Red Dead Redemption 2 Free

There are strong reasons to get Red Dead Redemption 2 for free: a 93 to 97 Metacritic score across platforms, 63 million copies sold, 175+ GOTY awards, $725 million earned in its first three days, and one of the most detailed open worlds ever built. This is a game that rewards patience, and the Snakzy method is a legitimate way to get it without spending your own money. Budget-conscious gamers, players with a long wishlist, and anyone who does not want to wait for a sale will all benefit from this approach.

Download Snakzy, pick a high-value offer from the available list, build up your balance over a few days, and complete the purchase on Steam. Once your gift card is ready, learning how to get Red Dead Redemption 2 free is just a checkout away.

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FAQs