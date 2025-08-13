15 Best Dungeon Crawler Games: Danger and Darkness in 2025

There’s something about diving into the depths of a dungeon that never gets old. Whether it’s chasing loot, fighting off swarms of enemies, or just seeing how long you can survive, the best dungeon crawlers bring that perfect mix of challenge and reward.

Some are brutal and unforgiving, forcing you to think through every move, while others let you hack and slash your way through hordes of monsters like an unstoppable force.

From classic roguelikes to modern action-packed RPGs, this list covers the best dungeon crawler games that will test your skills, patience, and maybe even your friendships. Grab your gear, sharpen your weapons, and let’s descend into the best dungeon adventures gaming has to offer.

Our Top Picks for Dungeon Crawlers

While every dungeon crawler is a welcome addition to the modern library, some stand out for how they blend combat, exploration, and replayability in clever ways. These five titles achieve the formula; each one brings a unique twist to the genre that kept me (and my fellow crawler-obsessed friends) coming back for more:

But while these are the best of the best on this list, every game here is definitely worth checking out – keep scrolling to see the full list!

15 Best Dungeon Crawler Games to Get Lost In

Traditional dungeon crawlers were defined as a simple but fulfilling gameplay loop of “town -> dungeon -> sell loot for better weapons/armor -> dungeon”. But thanks to how modern games tend to incorporate elements from different genres, we’ve got a lot more choices when it comes to modern dungeon crawlers.

And whether you’re looking for a classic-style dungeon crawler, a more modern ARPG take, or even a sandbox or a typing game, there’s something on this list for everyone:

1. Cult of the Lamb [Best Roguelike Dungeon Crawler]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, macOS, Switch, PS4/5, Xbox1, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2022 Developer Massive Monster

Cult of the Lamb is an amazing roguelike game where you’re in charge of restoring the cult of the One Who Waits. You can play solo or in co-op, battling through randomized dungeons while building a base, managing followers, and performing rituals to grow your unholy empire.

As the lamb, you were to be sacrificed; with your death, the One Who Waits could never be freed. They didn’t do a very good job of killing you. Now with the Red Crown upon your head, you return to wreak great vengeance and furious anger upon those who wanted you dead.

No god can survive without followers, and hostages you save can be indoctrinated and join your religion. Your flock followers will reward you with devotion and resources – so long as their needs are taken care of.

Finally, once a follower has reached the end of their usefulness, you can sacrifice them in a ghastly and hilarious ritual for more power. You can just say that they were starting to blaspheme; no doubt your other disciples will believe you.

Why we chose it Cult of the Lamb is a fresh blend of action and strategy, with unique cult mechanics that keep every playthrough unpredictable and rewarding.

What makes Cult of the Lamb truly special is how it mixes cute, cartoonish art with dark, twisted themes. The balance between fast-paced dungeon crawling and thoughtful cult management keeps gameplay fresh and addictive. Plus, every run feels different thanks to procedural generation and unpredictable follower behavior.

2. Darkest Dungeon [Best Strategy Dungeon Crawler]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, OS X, Linux, Switch, PS Vita, PS4, Xbox 1, iOS Release Year 2015 Developer Red Hook Studios

Red Hook Studios’ Darkest Dungeon is a masterclass in both dungeon crawlers and roguelikes, and is hands down one of the greatest strategy games I’ve ever played.

The premise is simple: your ancestor dug too deep and too greedily, and found something truly evil, so it’s up to you to set things right. To do that, you’ll need to hire various mercs and upgrade a small town to support your heroes. None of this is easy, as characters not only take physical damage, but also mental damage – which will lead them to either surpass their limits or succumb to madness.

As the game itself warns, Darkest Dungeon is a game about making the most out of bad situations. Everything can go to hell really fast while dungeon crawling, and even the best-laid plans can and will crumble, so it’s also a test of your resolve as much as of your heroes.

Why we chose it Darkest Dungeon challenges your strategy and nerves like no other, blending horror atmosphere with punishing gameplay that keeps you coming back for more.

What sets Darkest Dungeon apart is its brutal difficulty and psychological depth. The stress system adds a fresh layer of tension that pushes players to make tough choices, and its gothic art style combined with eerie music pulls you into a truly oppressive world. Every run is a tense journey that truly rewards your effort

3. Diablo IV [Best Open-World Dungeon Crawler]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4/5, Xbox 1, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2023 Developer Blizzard

If you haven’t played any game in the Diablo franchise, it’s basically a huge tug-of-war match between heaven and hell. In every game, you play as a mortal champion, mowing down hordes of hellish foes as you fight to reclaim the world.

Diablo IV continues this trend with punchy, lightning-fast gameplay, open world progression, deep character building mechanics (thank God they brought back skill trees), and tons of gear to up your numbers. Wrap all this up with some truly gorgeous graphics, and you’ve got a pretty dang good open-world game on your hands.

To top it off, Diablo IV refines everything that makes an ARPG great: customizable builds via skill trees, gear-based progression, satisfying hack-and-slash combat, and a world packed with dungeons to farm.

Why we chose it It’s a no-brainer for dungeon crawler fans: deep loot systems, flexible builds, and one of the most iconic atmospheres in the genre.

Note that Diablo IV is a live-service game, meaning that there’s pressure on the devs to continuously make the game better, especially since there are a lot of worthy competitors!

4. Slay the Spire [Best Dungeon Crawler Card Game]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, macOS, Linux, PS4, Switch, Xbox 1, iOS, Android Release Year 2019 Developer Mega Crit

Slay the Spire mixes deckbuilding and dungeon crawling into one of the most addicting roguelikes out there. You’ll build your deck from scratch on every run, balancing attack, defense, and utility cards while adapting to the enemies, events, and bosses thrown your way.

Even without traditional classes or gear, the game nails the dungeon crawler vibe through its branching paths, treasure chests, relics with passive bonuses, and ever-growing challenge. Synergy is everything; figuring out how your cards and relics work together is half the fun, and failing is just part of the process.

Why we chose it It’s an addictive roguelike with smart deckbuilding and dungeon crawler bones that keep every run fresh.

No two runs ever feel the same. And if you think you’ve mastered it, mods open the door to a ton of replayability. It’s also one of the best roguelike games for a reason: tight mechanics, infinite depth, and a progression system that rewards both skill and experimentation.

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, OS X, Linux, Switch, iOS Release Year 2012 (LoG 1), 2014 (LoG 2) Developer Almost Human

Legend of Grimrock is a first-person, grid-based dungeon crawler that draws heavy inspiration from the classics, but cranks everything up with modern visuals and real-time combat. You’ll lead a party of prisoners through deadly labyrinths in hopes of earning freedom, but brute force alone won’t cut it.

This series shines in its exploration and puzzle-solving. Expect hidden buttons, pressure plates, teleporters, and cryptic riddles that’ll test your patience and perception. Every corner might hold treasure or a trap waiting to kill your whole squad.

As a true dungeon crawler, it pushes you to think several steps ahead. You’ll need to read the battlefield and treat every room like it could end your run.

Why we chose it It’s a modern dungeon crawler built on classic roots that combines deep exploration, challenging puzzles, and tough difficulty in a sleek real-time experience.

Don’t let the sleek graphics fool you: Grimrock is brutal, and you’ll need to manage food, positioning, and resources constantly. More than just slaying foes, it’s about reading the dungeon’s patterns before it buries you in them.

6. Grim Dawn [Best Hack-and-Slash Dungeon Crawler]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox 1 Release Year 2016 Developer Crate Entertainment

Grim Dawn is (not to oversell it), the apotheosis of older ARPGs. Just enough story and setting, tons of action, lots of enemies to splat, oodles of fun abilities to use, and a staggering amount of customization, whether via masteries (classes), gear, or constellations (a secondary passive skill tree). Because of this, you’re completely free to pursue whatever build you want.

Why we chose it Grim Dawn gives you massive build variety, satisfying combat, and player-friendly systems that keep every run engaging and rewarding.

And while this may sound intimidating, don’t worry – Grim Dawn is a fantastic hack-and-slash game that really wants you to succeed, offering you powerful tools such as stat and ability resets as well as item crafting to ensure that your build is always within reach.It’s this openness that puts Grim Dawn in my list of dungeon crawlers to play.

7. Hades [Best Top-down Dungeon Crawler]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, macOS, Switch, PS4/5, Xbox 1, Xbox Series X/S, iOS Release Year 2020 Developer Supergiant Games

When it comes to action roguelikes, Hades stands out as one of the best. Beyond combat, Hades excels in storytelling, weaving Greek mythology into its narrative with rich character interactions and a heartfelt tale of family and redemption.

It combines fast-paced, responsive combat with a unique progression system where every run feels rewarding, thanks to powerful boons, weapon variety, and meta upgrades that let you shape your playstyle. The game’s pacing keeps you hooked, so each escape attempt feels fresh and exciting.

Why we chose it Hades masters fast action, meaningful progression, and deep narrative, all wrapped in one polished roguelike package that’s gonna be hard for you to put down.

The game’s combat system is built around fluid combos and diverse weapon types that allows for varied strategies every run. Permanent upgrades add a strong sense of progression, while the random dungeon elements ensure no two runs are the same. Not to mention the accessibility options that help players tailor difficulty to their comfort level.

8. Enter the Gungeon [Best Dungeon Crawler for Two]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Linux, macOS, Switch, PS4, Xbox 1 Release Year 2016 Developer Dodge Roll

For fans of fast-paced roguelike dungeon crawlers, Enter the Gungeon provides nonstop action with frantic gunplay and tight controls. Its top-down shooter mechanics combine perfectly with roguelike elements like procedurally generated levels, tons of unique guns, and punishing difficulty that keeps you on your toes.

The game’s arsenal is wild and creative: from standard firearms like AK-47s and laser rifles to bizarre weaponry like a letter R and a camera that shoots bullets. This variety spices up gameplay and encourages experimentation. Plus, Enter the Gungeon supports couch co-op, which makes it an excellent pick for duo players who want to blast through chaotic dungeons together.

Why we chose it It’s a bullet-hell roguelike with endless weapon variety and and co-op fun – perfect for players who want challenge and chaos in one package.

Story-wise, you dive into the mysterious Gungeon to find the legendary Gun That Can Kill The Past, facing off against relentless enemies and deadly traps at every turn.

9. The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth [Best Humor and Action Dungeon Crawler]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Linux, macOS, New 3DS, Wii U, Switch, PS Vita, PS4/5, Xbox 1, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2014 Developer Nicalis

I’m once again asking you to play my favorite game. Y’know, the one where you play as a dead baby and fart on Satan to kill him. Or pee, or poop, or blood vomit, or whatever hilarious thing you picked up on the way down the basement.

Beneath all that wild humor, The Binding of Isaac is a deep roguelike dungeon crawler packed with procedurally generated dungeons, a massive variety of items, crazy item synergies, and brutal enemies and bosses.

The game’s layers of complexity unfold with every run, as you discover new combinations that drastically change gameplay. Randomized layouts and unpredictable encounters keep you on your toes, while the extensive unlock system rewards persistence. It’s a game that’s as challenging as it is unpredictable, mixing grotesque comedy with hardcore mechanics.

Why we chose it Its outrageous humor and bizarre items create a dungeon crawler experience that’s equal parts hilarious and addicting, keeping players laughing and grinding for hundreds of hours.

The Binding of Isaac isn’t just one of the greatest dungeon crawlers, it’s one of the best games, period.

10. Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection [Best Turn-based JRPG Dungeon Crawler]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo DS/3DS (individual games) Release Year 2023 (PC release) Developers Atlus, Lancarse

The Etrian Odyssey series is one that’s always close to my heart and is one of my picks for the best adventure games because of how “simple” it is.

It stands out for its challenging gameplay, old-school dungeon exploration, and a map-drawing feature that lets you personalize your journey. The game requires careful strategy and planning so that every victory comes with a true sense of achievement.

Every Etrian Odyssey title has the same premise: there’s a giant tree with a dungeon, and your quest is to explore and map each and every floor. Naturally, you’ll need to fight monsters, overcome traps, and solve puzzles to progress, so you’ll need to form a guild and assemble heroes in parties of five.

Why we chose it We love Etrian Odyssey for its pure and challenging dungeon crawling, combined with unique mapping gameplay that stands apart from anything else out there.

What really sets Etrian Odyssey apart is just how much it adheres to the difficulty of its forefathers. This retro first-person RPG may look cute, but don’t be fooled – this game is brutal. You’ll not only need to build and outfit your guild members well to survive but also learn how to draw your own dungeon maps!

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Switch, PS4/5, Xbox 1 Release Year 2021 Developers Experience Inc., Poppyworks

Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi is another worthy addition to retro dungeon crawlers. This first person dungeon crawler takes full advantage of humanity’s propensity for exploring big nasty caves in search of rewards.

As the chief of Cassandra Co., the newly opened District 99 was supposed to be a literal Argen mine. Instead, the portal to the surface broke, trapping virtually the entire company in Yomi. It’s not all bad, though, as you and your workers (with customizable portraits, classes, and skills) have special augmentations that allow you to fight Yomians on equal footing.

What really sets Undernauts apart is its unique map construction system. As you explore, you build doors, ladders, and bridges to create your own paths and uncover new areas. This hands-on approach to mapping adds a tactical layer to the classic dungeon crawl experience

Why we chose it Its blend of immersive storytelling, customizable characters, and innovative map-building mechanics make Undernauts a standout retro dungeon crawler worth playing.

Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi shines in its immersion. The ominous terror and droning soundtrack of the first area is something I’ll always remember, and the range of character customization runs the gamut from high fantasy to depressingly dystopian, with literal schoolchildren signing up to be Undernauts. You just can’t save everyone.

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4 Release Year 2014 Developer Arrowhead Game Studios

Lovingly restored and retouched for a modern audience, Gauntlet: Slayer Edition is an almost 1:1 recreation of the arcade classic. Players will once again play as Thor the Warrior, Thyra the Valkyrie, Merlin the Wizard, or Questor the Elf as they dive deep into dungeon master Morak’s maze.

The game truly shines in its 4-player co-op experience, where teamwork and friendly fire make every session intense and unpredictable. Each hero brings unique abilities that complement team strategies, so every party composition is crucial. The universe is packed with vibrant dungeons and hordes of enemies to blast through.

This *is* Arrowhead we’re talking about after all, so of course there’s friendly fire, so beware your friends as much as your enemies!

Why we chose it Its timeless 4-player co-op gameplay, diverse heroes, and frantic dungeon-crawling action make Gauntlet a go-to for group gaming sessions.

No matter if you’re playing with friends locally or online, Gauntlet offers a fast-paced, chaotic dungeon crawl that’s perfect for casual fun or serious co-op runs.

13. Core Keeper [Best Explore, Build, and Fight Dungeon Crawler]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Linux, Switch, PS4/5, Xbox 1, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2024 Developer Pugstorm

Core Keeper is a shining example of how gaming evolves and blends together genres to create unique experiences. Often described as a blend of Terraria and Diabolo, this game has a little bit of everything – dungeon crawling, sandbox building, forging, farming and fishing (and even cooking!).

As an explorer on a new planet, you’re quickly separated from the rest of your group thanks to your curiosity.

No matter, the underground has plenty of stuff to explore too – caverns filled with materials to build structures and tools, plants and organic materials from the native flora and fauna, and even furniture and paintings to transform your dungeon hideout into an actual home!

While Core Keeper is already plenty of fun solo, it also has co-op for up to 8 players. And even though there’s already a ton of content, you can enrich your Core Keeper experience via mods!

Why we chose it Its unique mix of survival, crafting, co-op dungeon crawling, plus endless modding potential make Core Keeper a must-play for fans wanting variety and creativity in their adventures.

One thing that sets Core Keeper apart is how it seamlessly blends dungeon crawling with deep crafting and exploration. You’re also building your base, managing resources, and customizing your gear. The game’s expansive underground world gives you plenty of secrets to uncover, and playing with friends makes every expedition more exciting.

14. Stoneshard [Challenging Roguelike Dungeon Crawler]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC (Early Access) Release Year 2020 (Early Access) Developer Ink Stains Games

Picture it: a cadre of medieval mercenaries, living free and earning piles of cash and loot, and pledging allegiance to none but gold. Stoneshard will quickly remind you that merc life is much more brutal – so much so that I’d call this one of the best open-world games you can get right now.

In Stoneshard, you play as a mercenary under the command of Verren, a senior merc who’s uncovered a deadly artifact on a contract that went FUBAR.

To survive in the medieval world of Aldor, you’ll need to earn a living by taking on contracts from war-ravaged villages, far-flung hamlets, and affluent cities. Paying the bills is a core part of Stoneshard, as you’ll need gold to stave off hunger, thirst, wounds, pain, sanity, and depression. It’s that kind of immersive sim.

Stoneshard leans hard into the low fantasy medieval setting, so it should come as no surprise that this game is difficult. However, that’s part of the challenge, and wily mercs will always find a way to overcome unfair odds – or run and live to fight another day.

Why we chose it Stoneshard is a top choice for players seeking deep, realistic dungeon crawlers with immersive survival mechanics and intense battles set in an expansive world.

What makes Stoneshard stand out is how it combines tough survival mechanics with classic RPG progression. You’ll manage your merc’s health and sanity while exploring a harsh medieval world full of danger and opportunity. The game’s challenging combat and deep character customization keep every playthrough fresh and intense.

15. Cryptmaster [Best Word Puzzle Dungeon Crawler]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4/5, Xbox 1, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2024 Developers Paul Hart, Lee Williams

Crypmaster is a typing game that’s part puzzle game, part dungeon crawler, and with real time combat. An unlikely combination, but Cryptmaster made it work. Of all the games on this list, this one stands out by virtue of its sheer innovation.

As with most retro dungeon crawlers, you’ll plumb through dank depths in first person view with a cadre of explorers. The catch here is that you’re all zombies, and your long-suffering necromancer-slash-dungeon master is controlling you the whole time.

Words are your weapons in Cryptmaster, and you’ll not only need to type anything – yes, literally anything – to interact with the world, but also to solve puzzles and defeat foes.

While you can play the game seriously, Cryptmaster rewards creativity at every turn. You’ll get a ton more fun out of the game (and some hilarious responses) if you think out of the box!

Why we chose it Its clever blend of typing gameplay and dungeon crawling, plus its humor, puzzle-solving, and epic matches of Whatever (it could be a standalone game on its own) make Cryptmaster an innovative standout in the genre.

What truly sets Cryptmaster apart is its inventive fusion of typing mechanics with classic dungeon crawling. Typing isn’t just a gimmick here, it’s how you fight, solve puzzles, and interact with the game world. This fresh approach challenges your reflexes and creativity so every run feels like a unique experience.

Honorary Mention: Persona 5 Royal

Not your usual dungeon crawler, Persona 5 Royal – part of the acclaimed Persona games series – still deserves a shoutout for mixing dungeon exploration with deep storytelling and turn-based battles. This RPG, steeped in Japanese culture, focuses heavily on character relationships and social life simulation — so it’s easy to overlook that a good half of the game is actually devoted to dungeon crawling. You play a high schooler by day and Phantom Thief by night, diving into bizarre “Palaces” that are basically mind-bending dungeons filled with traps and enemies.

What really hooks you is the world itself: vibrant Tokyo life mixed with surreal, stylish dungeons. The characters are memorable, each with their own quirks and stories that add weight to your adventure. Balancing daily life, relationships, and dungeon crawling gives you a unique gameplay flow that’s both chill and engaging.

Persona 5 Royal captures the vibe for players looking for more than just combat, combining style and heart in every moment.

FAQs

What is a dungeon crawler game?

A dungeon crawler is a game where you spend most of your time exploring a massive dungeon filled with enemies, traps, and loot. Typically, there’s also a hub town where you can resupply, upgrade gear, and prepare for your next run.

Why are dungeon crawlers so popular?

Dungeon crawlers are addictive because of their satisfying gameplay loop: dive into a dungeon, gather loot, return to town to gear up, and repeat. The mix of exploration, strategy, and character progression keeps players coming back for more.

What is the best dungeon crawler on Game Pass?

For top-notch dungeon crawling on Game Pass, I’d recommend Cult of the Lamb, Darkest Dungeon, Grim Dawn, Hades, and The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth. Each one offers unique gameplay and plenty of replay value!