10 Best Spy Games to Test Your Secret Agent Skills in 2025

The best spy games require sharp reflexes, a keen sense of espionage, and a spy’s intellectual mind. Stealth, deception, and tactical espionage have long been the backbone of some of the most thrilling video games. But the question is, do you have what it takes to be a good spy? Well, we’ll find out shortly!

The espionage video game industry is on the rise in 2025. In fact, it’s never been more active than today! Espionage video games got their spark in the early 1980s when spy stories were popular in literature (James Bond novels) and film (Mission: Impossible, The Man from U.N.C.L.E.). The influence from text and movies soon made its way to arcades like 007: James Bond (1983), and thus began an unstoppable force that gave birth to an enticing niche in the gaming industry.

Some think spy thrillers are an untapped genre. Or is it? Take spy video games like Alpha Protocol and Metal Gear Solid. They have left an evident mark on the gaming industry and on those who picked them up. The industry is just beginning to bloom!

Enough of the history lesson. I’ve compiled a list of all the best spy games of all time – from classics to modern masterpieces. And it doesn’t matter if you are an amateur or a pro, there’s something for everyone. So, without further ado, let’s dive in!

Our Top Picks for Spy Video Games

Spy video games bring a unique mix of stealth, strategy, and deception. These elements bring the thrill closest to being a real life undercover spy. This genre’s best titles give away a complex design, an extraordinarily realistic AI coupled with deep, touching stories. It’s what keeps players engaged throughout the gameplay.

Some emphasize careful stealth and silent takedowns. While others add high-tech gadgets, weapons and thrilling combat sequences, ensuring this category of games has something for everyone.

Let’s take a quick look at some of the greatest spy games ever made to date:

1. Alpha Protocol (2010) – A unique spy RPG with branching choices and intense action.

2. Invisible, Inc. (2015) – Super tactical turn-based espionage experience.

3. Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist (2013) – A stealth masterpiece with modern tech.

4. Phantom Doctrine (2018) – A Cold War-era spy strategy game.

5. Hitman 3 (2021) – The ultimate sandbox for assassination and deception.

Each of these games have something different to offer. Of course, you won’t know what the games are like until you play them yourself. Or maybe not? Because I played these titles so you don’t have to! Scroll down to see why these games stand out as the best in the espionage category and what makes each one unforgettable.

10 Best Spy Games – Top Must-Play Titles

I haven’t been a huge fan of the espionage games genre because this industry has a very narrow audience. That’s what you’d think at first, like I did. But the games I tried to make the list of best spy games are truly one of a kind. And it even improved my perspective about the category as well.

In fact, Alpha Protocol and Metal Gear Solid felt like games made specifically for my taste. Each entry on this list captures the essence of being a spy, offering a mix of espionage gameplay, strategic choices, and immersive story building.

The wait is over! Let’s see what each game offers and why you should give them a try.

1. Alpha Protocol [Best Spy Puzzle RPG Game]

Platforms Year of release Developer PC, PS3, Xbox 360 2010 Obsidian Entertainment

To date, Alpha Protocol (AP) is among one of the top grossing RPG games of all time. It’s a classic spy RPG that combines puzzle game mechanics and espionage with player-driven choices. You step into the shoes of Michael Thorton, a rogue agent navigating a web of conspiracies. Every decision affects the story, building it as you progress.

AP stands out with its timed dialogue system, where choices have real consequences. Go stealth, go guns blazing, or use gadgets and computers to progress! Your search for the best spy game might end here – AP is a classic.

2. Invisible, Inc. [Best Tactical Espionage]

Platforms Year of release Developer PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch 2015 Klei Entertainment

Invisible, Inc. is one of those roguelike games that had me hooked from the start. It’s a turn-based stealth game that makes you feel like a tactical genius – until one wrong move sends everything spiraling. We control a team of elite spies infiltrating high-security facilities, hacking into computers, and dodging guards, all while racing against time before security tightens.

Missions in Invisible, Inc. are unpredictable, with procedurally generated levels keeping you on edge. Every choice matters – lose an agent, and they’re gone for good! Build a skilled team, search for the best approach, and hack computers to survive. If you love high-stakes tactics, this game delivers.

3. Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist [Ultimate Stealth Experience]

Platforms Year of release Developer PC, PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U 2013 Ubisoft Toronto

Sniper thrill, strategy, jaw-dropping graphics and high-stakes espionage – Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist has it all! It puts you in the boots of Sam Fisher, the ultimate secret operative! Sam Fisher leads Fourth Echelon, a newly formed covert unit established by the U.S. President after disbanding Third Echelon due to corruption and misconduct. Sam Fisher has a distinct mission – put a stop to the global terrorist threat known as the Blacklist.

The stakes? Sky-high. The enemy? Unpredictable. And the way you play? Entirely up to you! (a lot of sniper action, gadget stuff, and weapons though). Whether you’re a junkie for amazing FPS games, a longtime Splinter Cell fan or new to the series, Blacklist delivers top-tier stealth action with endless replayability.

4. Phantom Doctrine [Best Cold War Spy Game]

Platforms Year of release Developer PC, PS4, Xbox One 2018 CreativeForge Games

Phantom Doctrine is another one of the top picks among epic turn-based strategy games. It made me feel like a true spymaster. The game is set in the Cold War, the time of tensions starting from 1945 to the end of the second world war. We’re in charge of a secret intelligence agency, where every decision – who to trust, who to eliminate, and manipulating the enemy through covert missions – shapes the game.

The game’s idea of stealth is intense, demanding patience and precision in every match. With conspiracies everywhere and double agents in your own ranks, Phantom Doctrine kept me paranoid with its twists – and I loved every second of it!

5. Hitman 3 [The Ultimate Sandbox for Hitmen]

Platforms Year of release Developer PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One 2021 IO Interactive

Stealth, strategy, and creativity all wrapped into one – among top-tier stealth games, Hitman 3 is the pinnacle of the World of Assassination trilogy. Playing as the character Agent 47, we travel across six meticulously crafted levels and 13 missions to eliminate high-value targets. Each level offers countless ways to take down your targets. Furthermore, if you have played the first game, Hitman (H1) and Hitman 2 (H2), you can import locations used in those games into Hitman 3. Dubai, Chongqing, Dartmoor, and Mendoza levels had awesome espionage gaming.

Hitman 3, the sequel to H1 and H2, refines covert missions, keeping you on edge. Unlike the early version, where mission stories guided you, this time, you discover assassinations. Observing targets, piecing clues, and executing creative kills – like the exploding golf ball in Dubai – make it thrilling. The game may lack endless replayability, but its deep interactivity and massive levels make it a spy’s playground.

6. No One Lives Forever 2: A Spy in H.A.R.M.’s Way [Most Stylish Spy Shooter]

Platforms Year of release Developer PC 2002 Monolith Productions

It’s a spy game with humor, action, and 1960s flair, No One Lives Forever 2 (NOLF2) follows our beloved character, Cate Archer who is a British secret agent. Cate Archer battles the evil organization H.A.R.M. It’s still unbelievable that it’s a game released in 2002. Even after nearly 23 years, the graphics still hold up!

The game blends stealth, gunplay, and gadgets with a quirky yet immersive spy-movie aesthetic. Having 40 stylish missions across exotic locations like Japan, India, and a trailer park caught in a tornado, tons of weapons and Cate Archer’s peak humor make it a timeless masterpiece.

7. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain [Best Sandbox Espionage]

Platforms Year of release Developer PC, PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360 2015 Kojima Productions

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (MGSV) is the kind of game that pulls you in and doesn’t let go. With its massive sandbox, dynamic espionage mechanics, and deep storytelling, it’s easily one of the best stealth-action games ever made.

MGSV lets you play your way. As Venom Snake, we expand Mother Base, hunt down the mysterious organization Cipher, and take down the antagonist – Skull Face – the man responsible for Venom’s downfall. With sandbox gameplay and adaptive AI, every mission feels personal, making it a very realistic and immersive spy thriller.

8. Ghost of Tsushima [Best Samurai Stealth Experience]

Platforms Year of release Developer PC, PS4, PS5 2020 Sucker Punch Productions, Nixxes Software

Ghost of Tsushima made me feel like a true samurai, torn between hope, honor and survival in feudal Japan. Playing as Jin Sakai, we fight to reclaim Tsushima from the Mongols, but the real struggle lurks within – stick to the samurai code (one-on-one swordplay showdowns) or embrace the stealthy, fear-inducing ways (deception) like a true Ghost. It’s a direct match to the anime Ninja Kamui which has a greatly similar plot and story.

From challenging enemies to standoffs, writing haikus, or just admiring the wind guiding your path, it’s no wonder that games like Ghost of Tsushima makes you feel like a hero in a world worth fighting for.

9. Mark of the Ninja: Remastered [Masterclass for 2D Stealth]

Platforms Year of release Developer PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch 2012 Klei Entertainment

Also developed by Klei Entertainment, Mark of the Ninja: Remastered is all about precision and control, making you feel like a shadow assassin. We play as a nameless ninja, gifted with a cursed tattoo that grants supernatural abilities but slowly eats away at our sanity. The game’s objective is simple: avenge your fallen clan and take down the corrupt Hessian Corporation, led by the ruthless Karajan.

Being a 2D game, it might not sound super enjoyable but the real tension comes from outsmarting guards, avoiding laser traps, and navigating deadly environments. Whether you’re silently passing through or making enemies fear the darkness, every move in Mark of the Ninja: Remastered feels deliberate and pleasing.

10. Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood [Best Sandbox Stealth-Action]

Platforms Year of release Developer Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood (PC, PS3, Xbox 360)Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch) 2010 Ubisoft Montreal

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood is where Ezio truly becomes a leader. Developed by Ubisoft, known for developing many amazing titles, it’s set in Rome where we take control of the Assassin Brotherhood, rebuilding the city while dismantling the Borgia’s iron grip.

Every mission in this remarkable Assassin’s Creed game feels like a step in Ezio’s personal war. Be it taking down guards in the Colosseum or racing across rooftops to assassinate different targets, the gameplay keeps you immersed for hours.

What’s worth noting is that Brotherhood is the sequel to Assassin’s Creed II (AC2) and refines its greatest elements in and out. Thus, ending your search for the most immersive action-packed entry in the AC series!

FAQs

What is a spy espionage game?

A spy espionage game is such a game in which players can take on roles playing as secret agents and fulfilling different missions. These games involve different elements like stealth tactics, covert operations, intelligence gathering, sabotage, assassination and everything in between.

What is the best espionage spy game of all time?

Alpha Protocol is considered the best espionage spy game of all time. It’s deep narrative and choice driven gameplay grants it the top spot. With elements that shape the story through dialogue, each playthrough offers a new experience. Its blend of stealth, action, and complex character interactions set it apart in the espionage genre.

How realistic are spy video games?

I’ve found that spy video games often amp up the action and gadgets for entertainment, rather than sticking to real-world espionage tactics. Take Spycraft: The Great Game, for example. It tries to give you that secret agent vibe with various spy tools, but these are simplified to keep the gameplay fun and engaging.

Are there any spy video games based on movies?

Yes! There are several spy games inspired by movies. For instance, James Bond 007: Nightfire isn’t a direct adaptation of any specific Bond film, but it captures the essence of the series with its original storyline and characters. It offers that classic Bond experience, complete with espionage and action.