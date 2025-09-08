15 Best Games Like 7 Days to Die in 2025 You Shouldn’t Miss

Games like 7 Days to Die have big shoes to fill. They must capture its creepy atmosphere, outstanding survival mechanics, and unique RPG elements.

If your excitement for 7 Days to Die started to dwindle, these excellent games will surely scratch the itch.

If you're excited for another survival challenge, follow me as I divulge my favorite games similar to 7 Days to Die.

Today’s repertoire holds games similar to 7 Days to Die. However, the first five are my absolute favorites, and because of that, I’ll present them separately. They capture this game’s spirit remarkably well and are excellent replacements if you grew tired of the zombie shooter.

Project Zomboid (2013) – What a terrific game to behold! Project Zomboid has all you need: zombies, shooting, looting, crafting, and survival! Valheim (2021) – You’ll enjoy scavenging, building, and crafting weaponry. Add brutal combat and outstanding visuals, and you’ve got yourself one of the best Norse mythology games. Subnautica (2018) – This game sends chills down my spine. It’s a different take on the survival formula with underwater exploration and well-known survival mechanics. ARK (2017) – It’s an OG survival game that puts you in the bare feet of a character who must survive by scavenging for resources, eating, sleeping, and fighting off brutal nature. Conan Exiles (2018) – Another banger with brutal combat, unforgiving open world, and jaw-dropping visuals. Explore Conan’s universe and traverse vast open spaces and dense forests, while struggling to make it to another day, quench your hunger, and fight against human and monstrous foes.

15 Best Games Like 7 Days to Die (Ranked & Reviewed)

The best games like 7 Days to Die are below. How many have you already played?

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux Year of release 2013 Creator/s The Indie Stone Best for Surviving a zombie-ridden sandbox in-game world Metacritic Score 76

This is the most detailed and unforgiving zombie survival simulator. The game’s highlight is its deep, isometric sandbox where players must manage every aspect of their character’s life, from injuries and illness to depression. Fail and you’ll see what permadeath really is. Spooky!

Project Zomboid is one of the best survival games you can play. A top-down perspective, a unique creepy atmosphere, and in-depth survival mechanics: this is a dream (or a nightmare)! The game emphasizes looting and building, while simultaneously letting you craft weapons and healing items.

Why we chose it This is the best 7 Days to Die replacement if you love zombies, exploration, and hardcore survival with permadeath.

RPG elements join the party, and the gameplay freedom is outstanding with the sandbox level design. Project Zomboid is an excellent single-player game; however, you can play it in co-op or online PvP mode, where the stakes are even higher.

Why Would 7 Days to Die Fans Love It?

I believe Project Zomboid is the best game, like 7 Days to Die, if you love survival, RPG mechanics, and micro-management of your character’s stats. I must say I find Project Zomboid much more challenging, which is excellent if you want to test your might on less-known grounds.

By the way, feel free to explore my top games like Project Zomboid if you like that game.

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2021 Creator/s Iron Gate Studio, Fishlabs (Xbox), Coffee Stain Publishing Best for Viking-themed survival Metacritic score 90

This is a Viking-themed survival game with a compelling progression system. The unique selling point is a rewarding exploration and crafting loop culminating in epic boss battles. Beat the boss, unlock new resources and areas to explore in the procedurally generated world, and repeat!

In a recent post, I ranked the best games like Valheim and explained how difficult it is to capture its feeling. If you love Vikings and Norse mythology, Valheim will feel at home. It involves in-depth survival mechanics, emphasizing foraging, looting, building, and weapon crafting.

Why we chose it Valheim nails the survival gameplay, exploration, and world design, making it one of the top options to try after 7 Days to Die.

Its epic combat encounters are breathtaking, and the game’s immersion is nearly unbeatable. I often strolled down its sprawling forests, rainy pathways, and gigantic, enemy-infested caves. Thanks to unique visuals and top-notch sound design, the game nails the atmosphere.

While not a first-person shooter or a beloved strategy game like Project Zomboid (yes, it’s a strategy), it’s still one of the most impressive games like 7 Days to Die.

Why Would 7 Days to Die Fans Love It?

There’s very little to hate about Valheim. Vikings, hardcore survival, meaty combat, and a procedurally generated world. This guarantees endless fun and months, if not years, of exploration and satisfying grinding that makes you feel accomplished. Try it now.

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, macOS, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 & 5, Android, iOS Year of release 2018 Creator/s Unknown Worlds Entertainment Best for Atmospheric underwater exploration Metacritic score 87

Subnautica swaps a terrestrial environment for a vast, alien ocean. Its unique selling point is an atmospheric and mysterious underwater survival experience, where you’ll manage your resources and try to build a deep-sea base, while uncovering the secrets of a stunning, yet dangerous planet.

If you’re looking for a nice horror game, Subnautica is the one to pick. It’s similar to 7 Days to Die, but not in terms of shooting. Namely, it also includes extraterrestrial beings, but underwater, which will haunt your exploration and try to devour you, as you desperately grasp to survive.

Why we chose it Subnautica is a treat for survival horror fans who appreciate realistic survival mechanics and endless exploration possibilities.

Subnautica is all you want from a game like 7 Days to Die. Survival, crafting, looting, scavenging, and whatnot. However, you’ll swim deep, dark, and terrifying waters instead of walking the land. It’s haunting, yet so majestic.

Subnautica is not for the faint-hearted, so if you’re scared easily, prepare for a heart attack.

Why Would 7 Days to Die Fans Love It?

If you’re brave enough, Subnautica will reward you with a satisfying gameplay loop. You’ll enjoy exploring and avoiding underwater creatures while building your base of operation. It’s immersive, good-looking, and impressively optimized. Just like your beloved 7 Days to Die!

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, Linux, macOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Creator/s Studio Wildcard Best for Prehistoric survival and combat Metacritic score 70

ARK blends survival with prehistoric creatures, letting you tame, breed, and ride dinosaurs and other primeval beasts! If that’s insufficient, you can use them to explore a massive but hostile open world, engage in tribal warfare, and build bases.

An OG, I say! ARK is the epitome of an impressive open-world game emphasizing survival. It doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but it doesn’t need to! It offers a massive in-game world, resource gathering, and exciting combat encounters. And the dinosaurs, holy cow, they’re larger than life!

Why we chose it We chose ARK because of its vast open world and refined gameplay. It’s one of the best survival games like 7 Days to Die for its visual presentation, setting, and renowned PvP mode.

You can tame and ride them, letting you squash your enemies like ants. ARK’s gameplay is gratifying, and the harder you forage, the more resources you’ll get. You’ll enjoy every minute if you team up with a friend or two. It makes survival much easier but infinitely more exciting because of that “social” moment.

Why Would 7 Days to Die Fans Love It?

There is no zombie shooting here, but despite that, ARK is one of the best games like 7 Days to Die. You shouldn’t hesitate a minute if you love a wild, primordial adventure, a larger-than-planet open world, and polished survival mechanics. Try it and enjoy years of fun.

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 Year of release 2018 Creator/s Funcom BesA t A Thrall system that allows players to take slaves Metacritic score 68

Jump into the brutal survival sandbox in the Conan the Barbarian universe. Engage in barbaric combat, ancient magic, and a unique “Thrall” system that lets you capture NPCs and force them to work in your settlements.

I love Conan Exiles because of its innovative gameplay and approach to a medieval fantasy setting. It’s a full-on RPG game, which doesn’t lack challenge in combat and survival aspects. Conan Exiles can be played alone, but I always recommend some backup for easier survival.

Pro tip Take your time to learn and master the basics of Conan Exiles’ complex gameplay systems. It’s best if you can find a more experienced friend at the beginning.

The game is fairly challenging, so beginners may not feel at home immediately—that’s the point! If you love getting your ass kicked until you get up on your feet and kick some asses, this game will crawl under your skin.

Why Would 7 Days to Die Fans Love It?

Shooting up zombies is fun, but have you ridden ancient beasts, taken slaves, and built gargantuan settlements? This jaw-dropping fantasy game, like 7 Days to Die, lets you do all that and more. Don’t ask me why, you’d love it. I’ll have to talk to you for days.

Our Score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4 Year of release 2018 Creator/s Endnight Games Best for Strong narrative and horror atmosphere Metacritic score 83

The famous survival horror title with a strong narrative is among the best games like 7 Days to Die. It emphasizes a tense atmosphere and sprinkles in an emotional story about a missing son while you survive against a society of intelligent, cannibalistic mutants that patrol the woods.

Why we chose it The Forest is a masterclass in horror spiced with intricate survival mechanics and a satisfying story.

This game used to scare me senseless, and it still does. Its first-person perspective makes it unbelievably immersive as you scavenge for food, resources, and supplies. The Forest is unforgiving. Unrelenting. You must use all your senses to overcome hungry cannibals and get out alive.

Why Would 7 Days to Die Fans Love It?

The Forest will test your patience, might, and composure. If you have the wits, this will be an unforgettable adventure. If not, consider it a one-way trip. The Forest is exceptionally similar to 7 Days to Die but has no fancy guns. I’m sure you’ll appreciate its difficulty and setting.

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, macOS, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 & 5 Year of release 2018 Creator/s Facepunch Studios, Double Eleven Best for Sandbox survival and base raiding Metacritic score 69

Immerse yourself in the purest, hardcore multiplayer survival sandbox. Rust is a relentless, player-driven experience where human interaction is often more dangerous than the environment. Play a sneaky game of survival, PvP conflict, and base raiding to the fullest.

This one is a kicker. Rust is an old-school multiplayer game where people are your worst enemies (talk about real life). Rust’s gameplay loop revolves around resource gathering and base-building. However, other players’ raids can spoil the party and leave you with scraps.

Pro tip Rust is a tough one to get into, and as a brutal survival game, it will punish newcomers. Again, I recommend playing it with a few friends to get a proper glimpse.

Rust combines RPG mechanics with melee combat, shooting, and even stealth. It’s an incantation of Mad Max, where everything is trying to kill you and nothing or no one can be trusted, not even your pair of eyes!

Why Would 7 Days to Die Fans Love It?

Rust shares many elements with 7 Days to Die. Shooting, crafting, exploring, and base-building are some of them. While not zombie-riddled like 7 Days to Die, its PvP gameplay is equally scary, tense, and brutal.

Our Score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 & 5, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2015 Creator/s Techland, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Best for Extensive parkour mechanics Metacritic 74

This is a perfect combo of zombie survival with tight first-person parkour. Its unique selling point is a dynamic night-and-day cycle. During the day, you’ll explore and scavenge, but at night, zombies are faster and more aggressive, making every move dance with death.

Dying Light’s campaign has an excellent story and a strong narrative. However, as a game similar to 7 Days to Die, it has an excellent PvP and co-op mode where you’ll battle zombies, find resources, and craft weapons. Dying Light’s zombie hordes are bone-chilling.

Why we chose it Dying Light offers an amazing single-player campaign you can experience alone or in co-op, making it highly versatile and fun.

They’re tame during the day, but at night, they unleash their full power. Dying Light’s revered parkour mechanics make traversal a joy, while meaty, melee-oriented combat makes every strike feel impactful and, might I add, satisfying.

Why Would 7 Days to Die Fans Love It?

This is as close as you can get to 7 Days to Die, but with slightly less shooting. Maul goes through zombies, jumps across buildings, and explores a zombie-torn open world alone or with friends. Dying Light is a never-ending zombie fest and the best parkour game.

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, Linux, macOS, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 Year of release 2017 Creator/s Hinterland Studio Best for Singleplayer exploration and survival Metacritic score 77

This game replaces zombies with cold. The Long Dark capitalizes on its stunning but brutal world, where your foe is the environment. Starvation and wild animals await, while the slow, methodical survival gameplay makes you feel vulnerable in the freezing wilderness.

The Long Dark offers jaw-dropping visuals and an immersive world. It’s an impressively realistic game whose ice-cold environment and atmosphere will make you freeze in place. The game is about exploring, gathering resources, and navigating wildlife to survive the next day.

Why we chose it We chose The Long Dark for its story-focused survival and immersive graphics. It’s a solid option to ease the tension you experienced in 7 Days to Die.

This is a single-player-only game with a compelling narrative, but if you love its survival gameplay, the Survival Mode offers all the sweet perks.

Why Would 7 Days to Die Fans Love It?

Fans of 7 Days to Die would love The Long Dark for its story, stunning visuals, and horror. While not as intense as avoiding zombie hordes, the game is equally, if not more, challenging due to its comprehensive survival mechanics.

Our Score 7.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2020 Creator/s Kinetic Games Best for Ghost hunting with the ability to use your voice for interaction with ghosts Metacritic score 76

Phasmophobia is a co-op ghost-hunting game. Its highlight is the ability to use your voice to talk to ghosts, which leads to unforeseen situations and makes the first-person gameplay extremely tense.

While you can play it alone, I advise opting for a co-op mode if you don’t want to shorten your lifespan. Phasmophobia is best enjoyed on a fantastic gaming monitor that captures its aesthetics and gloom. Hop on the game, explore the haunting world, and catch the ghosts.

Why we chose it Phasmophobia is an innovative ghost-hunting game that lets you directly talk to ghosts during your hunting sessions. It’s enough of a reason to give it a go.

Phasmophobia offers help in the form of modern ghost-hunting equipment, which lets you gather all the evidence for the best score. If you’re crazy enough, you can even embark on the VR mode, after which you’ll “enjoy” endless, restless, nightmare-fueled nights.

Why Would 7 Days to Die Fans Love It?

It’s a totally different take on the formula, but I think fans who don’t necessarily want shooting will enjoy it. 7 Days to Die is scary, but Phasmophobia is more frightening, with exceptional exploration and world-building. What’s not to love here?!

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows Year of release 2024 Creator/s Endnight Games, Newnight Best for Horror-driven survival and exploration Metacritic score 86

This game builds upon its predecessor with a more advanced AI companion. The best thing about it is a dynamic survival experience with a helpful NPC ally, Kelvin. The game features an advanced building system in a world filled with more intelligent and terrifying mutants.

Welcome to the sequel to The Forest. This game ramps up the tension and raises horror to its absolute limits. Sons of the Forest thrusts you onto a remote island as you search for the missing billionaire, all while crafting, foraging, and gathering resources necessary to survive.

Pro tip Play Sons of the Forest after its prequel, The Forest. You’ll see how much the series has improved in the newer title.

Sons of the Forest is more visceral, unforgiving, and enthralling than ever. You can enjoy it alone or in a co-op mode, but either way, you’re in for some serious scares.

Why Would 7 Days to Die Fans Love It?

If you loved The Forest, this one is a giant leap forward. Monsters, dense jungles, and a captivating story will keep you going. As one of the best games like 7 Days to Die, Sons of the Forest nails many of its aspects.

Our Score 6.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 & 5, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2019 Creator/s Creepy Jar Best for Brutal survival in dense Amazon jungles Metacritic score 78

Green Hell is a realistic survival game set in the Amazon rainforest. Its unique feature is an incredibly deep and challenging survival simulation that often has you managing your psychological state and treating realistic diseases and injuries.

This is easily one of the top games like 7 Days to Die. It’s so realistic and gritty, you’ll immediately feel immersed. Green Hell isn’t about combat but building shelters, improvising, and scavenging to survive another day.

Why we chose it Green Hell captures the feeling of desperation with its realistic elements and challenging survival gameplay.

As a single-player game, it’s one of the most ass-kicking games on this list. However, jump into the co-op and get more value as you explore dense Amazon jungles and sidestep environmental hazards. I’ll warn you: Green Hell won’t hold your hands. It’s a hardcore survival experience.

Why Would 7 Days to Die Fans Love It?

If you love 7 Days to Die, this game will attract you with its fantastic survival mechanics and unrelenting realism. While you’ll find no zombies to shoot, Green Hell won’t lack immersion and challenge.

Our Score 6.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 Year of release 2024 (Early access), 2026 (full release) Creator/s Keen Games Best for Medieval RPG survival Metacritic score TBD

Enshrouded is a voxel-based survival RPG with a unique skill system. Its unique selling point is a compelling blend of combat, base-building, and a progression loop tied to exploring a mysterious and corrupted world. Players can also enjoy deep character customization and a satisfying skill tree.

Why we chose it Enshrouded is a state-of-the-art medieval RPG survival game with in-depth progression systems and excellent graphics. Its full release promises additional improvements, so it’s a great time to consider it.

I love Enshrouded’s graphics and voxel world design. However, even more captivating is its gameplay, which perfectly blends medieval combat and in-depth crafting mechanics. Unlike the best sandbox games, this is a vast open world!

This means endless exploration, especially in the co-op mode with up to 16 players!

Why Would 7 Days to Die Fans Love It?

I find Enshrouded a nice change of pace from shooting up zombies. Its medieval world bleeds beauty at every step, while satisfying progression, crafting, base-building, and RPG elements give the experience additional polish.

Our Score 6.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, Linux, macOS, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Creator/s Smartly Dressed Games, 505 Games Best for Open-world co-op survival Metacritic score TBD (7.2 user score)

Unturned is a soulful game with low-poly aesthetics and outstanding crafting and base-building mechanics. It’s a textbook zombie survival experience, with a low learning curve, which does a wonderful job of engaging the player.

If you love killing zombies (who doesn’t?!), Unturned is the best game like 7 Days to Die.

Why we chose it If you don’t mind Roblox-like graphics, Unturned may be your next zombie-infested addiction. We chose it for its satisfying shooting and a brutal PvP mode that promises months of fun.

Its low-poly graphics give it a unique feel, while a vast open world leaves ample room for exploring. The game’s PvP mode offers unique combat encounters and often unforeseen situations.

Why Would 7 Days to Die Fans Love It?

Unlike the previous games, it emphasizes shooting rather than base-building and other RPG elements. However, as a fan of 7 Days to Die, that shouldn’t be an issue, as you still get to discharge your guns at zombies and watch them lie in a pool of blood. Sounds good?

Our Score 6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, macOS, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 1 & 2, PlayStation 4 & 5 Year of release 2016 Creator/s Hello Games Best for Open-world planet exploration Metacritic score 71

No Man’s Sky is a sci-fi survival and exploration game on a cosmic scale. You’ll explore a procedurally generated universe with billions of planets waiting to be explored. Build bases, trade, and survive across an endless galaxy with a focus on discovery and freedom.

If you haven’t heard of No Man’s Sky, where do you even live?! It’s one of the best games similar to 7 Days to Die, with interstellar exploration and satisfying survival gameplay. No Man’s Sky lets you explore in co-op, gather materials, and build gigantic bases.

Why we chose it No Man’s Sky is the best exploration game, thanks to procedurally generated planets, extensive survival, scavenging gameplay mechanics, and impressive visuals.

Simultaneously, you’ll explore each planet’s wildlife and feast your eyes on a colorful in-game world. No Man’s Sky is also highly optimized for all platforms, but just in case, you can equip yourself with one of the best gaming laptops to seek adventure on the fly.

Why Would 7 Days to Die Fans Love It?

I’m a huge fan of No Man’s Sky for its feature-rich gameplay, cross-platform support, and the fact that you can sink years into it without getting bored. No zombies here, but at least you can explore billions of planets and be part of their sprawling universe. What’s not to love here?

FAQs

What is the best game like 7 Days to Die?

That title belongs to Project Zomboid, which captures the spirit of 7 Days to Die perfectly. It’s another zombie survival game, and while not in first person, it’s still a worthy 7 Days to Die replacement.

What type of game is 7 Days to Die?

It’s a first-person zombie-themed shooter that blends shooting with open-world survival mechanics, tower defense, RPG, and survival horror. 7 Days to Die is hard to confine in one genre, and since it combines many, it’s understandable why it’s so popular.

What game did 7 Days to Die copy?

The game didn’t copy any specific game. However, experienced players often draw parallels to titles like State of Decay, DayZ, and Minecraft. Still, the game is unique enough to stand alone and not be a clone of other titles.

Is 7 Days to Die growing in popularity?

Yes, it does. Even after more than a decade of release, it has a strong, active community and well above 40,000 players. In July 2024, according to SteamDB, the game had over 125,000 players, which was its all-time high.