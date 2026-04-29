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The best free crossplay games in 2026 have finally made it easy for friend groups split across different platforms to play together without spending anything upfront. Your friend is on PlayStation 5, you’re on PC, another is on Xbox, and finding a free game you can all jump into used to feel genuinely frustrating. Not anymore.

The problem this guide solves is that not all free crossplay games are equal. Some only bridge certain platforms, some quietly need subscriptions you didn’t know about, and some are “free” in name only.

Here, you’ll find the best free cross-platform games available right now, what platforms each one actually supports, and the caveats worth knowing before you download. Free-to-play crossplay games are covered throughout, alongside platform-specific notes and everything you need to jump in without friction.

8 Best Free Crossplay Games in 2026

The best free crossplay games below are genuinely free to download and play, support real crossplay across multiple platforms, and have active player bases as of April 2026.

One thing worth flagging upfront: free-to-play games do not require PS Plus, Xbox Game Pass, or Nintendo Switch Online to play online multiplayer. That’s a massive advantage over paid titles and one of the strongest reasons to start here when looking for the best free cross-platform games.

1. Fortnite

Platforms PC, PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Series X|S, Switch/Switch 2, iOS, Android Crossplay Full (all platforms) Cross-Save Yes

Fortnite is the best free crossplay game that forced the entire industry to take cross-platform matchmaking seriously. Epic Games built a full ecosystem here – battle royale, LEGO survival, racing, concerts, and creator modes – all free, all crossplay across PC, PS4/PS5, Xbox, Switch, iOS, and Android.

Mobile players share the same matchmaking pool as console and PC players, with cross-save keeping cosmetics and progress synced everywhere. Among free-to-play crossplay games with this breadth of platform support, nothing else on this list comes close.

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2. Warframe

Platforms PC, PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Series X|S, Switch, Switch 2, iOS, Android Crossplay Full (all platforms) Cross-Save Yes (via warframe.com, manual opt-in)

Warframe launched in 2013 and has never stopped growing; the March 2026 Switch 2 launch made it one of the best free crossplay games with full crossplay and full cross-save across every major platform simultaneously. 85 million+ players, 13 years of free updates, and a cooperative loop that rewards squad play cement it as the top pick among free cross-platform games on this list.

Cross-save requires a manual link at warframe.com before switching platforms. One-time setup, but easy to miss among free-to-play crossplay games with this many platform options.

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3. Apex Legends

Platforms PC, PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Series X|S, Switch (until August 4, 2026), Switch 2 Crossplay Full (all platforms) Cross-Save Yes

Apex Legends is one of the tightest hero battle royales among the best free crossplay games in 2026, built around a legendary ping system that makes communication work even without a mic. Switch 1 support ends August 4, 2026. Switch OLED and Lite players need to upgrade to Switch 2 to continue; progress and purchases carry over via EA account.

The gunplay, movement, and squad mechanics remain among the best in the free cross-platform games space. Among free-to-play crossplay games in the battle royale genre, Apex earns its spot on quality alone.

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4. Marvel Rivals

Platforms PC, PS4/PS5, Xbox Series X|S (Switch 2 in development) Crossplay Full in casual modes; ranked separates PC from console Cross-Save Yes (added Season 4.5)

Marvel Rivals crossed 40 million downloads since December 2024, making it one of the fastest-growing best free crossplay games ever released. The 6v6 hero shooter runs casual modes across all platforms in the same pool, while ranked play splits PC keyboard/mouse players from console controller users – a fair call given the input gap.

Cross-progression arrived in Season 4.5, syncing heroes, cosmetics, and battle pass progress via a linked NetEase ID. Ranks stay platform-specific, but unlock travel with you; a solid setup among the best free cross-platform games launched in recent years.

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5. Rocket League

Platforms PC, PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Series X|S, Switch/Switch 2 Crossplay Full (shared matchmaking via Epic account) Cross-Save Yes (ranks, cosmetics, items)

Rocket League went free-to-play in 2020 and became the gold standard for how the best free crossplay games handle cross-platform matchmaking. The skill ceiling is deceptively high, and the competitive scene reflects that.

A single Epic Games account ties everything together across every supported platform, which makes it one of the smoothest free cross-platform games on this list. Cross-save is fully automatic here, and cosmetics, rank, and items sync everywhere, which sets the bar for how free-to-play crossplay games should work.

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6. Genshin Impact

Platforms PC, PS4/PS5, Xbox Series X|S, iOS, Android (Switch version still delayed) Crossplay Full, including mobile-to-console/PC Cross-Save Yes (automatic, instant)

Genshin Impact is one of the rare best free crossplay games where co-op genuinely works across mobile, console, and PC in the same session. Players just need to be on the same server region and exchange UIDs; no platform-specific accounts required. Cross-save is automatic and instant. The Switch version remains in development as of April 2026.

Among free to play crossplay games available on mobile, Genshin Impact is the most complete experience by a significant margin; switching from iOS to PS5 keeps every character and progression point intact.

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7. Brawlhalla

Platforms PC, PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Series X|S, Switch, iOS, Android Crossplay Full (including mobile) Cross-Save Yes

Brawlhalla runs full crossplay across every supported platform, including mobile, which makes it one of the most broadly connected best free crossplay games on this list. 50+ legends, a weekly free legend rotation, and 10–20K daily active players keep queue times healthy and the meta consistently fresh.

For anyone exploring the best free cross-platform games beyond the shooter genre, Brawlhalla is the strongest free fighting game answer available. Among free to play crossplay games with mobile support, few maintain this level of cross-platform consistency.

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8. The Finals

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S Crossplay Full between supported platforms Cross-Save Account-based

The Finals is a destructible arena shooter from ex-Battlefield developers at Embark Studios; every match plays differently as buildings collapse in real time. Full crossplay runs across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, which makes it one of the more visually distinct best free crossplay games on this list.

With 13–16K daily players as of April 2026, the community is smaller but genuinely engaged. No last-gen support; among free cross-platform games requiring current-gen hardware, this one makes the upgrade worthwhile.

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Pro tip Before downloading the best free crossplay games, check the platform combination your friend group actually uses. Some titles like Marvel Rivals restrict crossplay in ranked modes, and others like Warframe require you to manually enable cross-save on the developer’s website. A quick check saves a lot of frustration at game night.

Free Crossplay Games vs. Cross-Progression: What’s the Difference?

This is one of the most common sources of confusion in the free crossplay games space, and it’s worth getting clear before you commit to a new title.

Crossplay means playing together in real time across different platforms. Your PS5 friend and your PC friend are in the same match, in the same lobby, at the same time. That’s it.

Cross-progression (sometimes called cross-save) means your account progress, unlocks, and purchases carry across platforms when you switch devices.

A game can have one without the other. Marvel Rivals is a good example; casual crossplay works across all platforms, but until Season 4.5 added cross-progression, a player who switched from PC to PS5 had to start over. Now that cross-progression is live, the two features work together.

Warframe and Rocket League are the clearest examples of the best free crossplay games that have both; full crossplay across every platform and full cross-save that syncs everything automatically. The smoothest multi-platform games on this list are the ones where both features are present.

One additional nuance: cosmetic purchases are sometimes platform-locked even when cross-progression exists. Path of Exile 2 syncs character progress across PC and console, but cosmetics bought on PlayStation don’t transfer to PC. Always worth checking the fine print before spending on a new platform.

Do Free Crossplay Games Require PS Plus or Xbox Game Pass?

The short answer: no. Free-to-play games do not require PS Plus on PlayStation, Game Pass on Xbox, or Nintendo Switch Online to play online multiplayer. This is one of the most misunderstood rules in gaming and one of the biggest advantages of the free crossplay games on this list.

The rule breaks down clearly: if the game is free to download and play (Fortnite, Apex Legends, Warframe, Marvel Rivals, Rocket League), no subscription is needed on any console to play online. If the game was purchased (even at a discount), it falls back under the standard subscription requirement for online play on console.

A practical example: if you and your friend both download Fortnite for free, you can play together on PS5 and PC without either of you paying for PS Plus or Game Pass. The free-to-play status bypasses the paywall entirely. This applies to every title in the best free cross-play games 2026 list above.

One thing worth noting: Xbox has historically had quirks where certain lobby invitation flows could trigger a subscription prompt. The safest approach is always to invite friends directly through the in-game system rather than the platform’s social layer. Subscription requirements can also change, so always worth a quick check on the game’s official page before assuming the rule holds.

Crossplay on Nintendo Switch: What You Need to Know

Switch has fewer crossplay-compatible titles than PC, PS5, or Xbox, and that’s by design. Crossplay is developer-implemented on Switch, not a platform-wide Nintendo feature – each game must explicitly build and maintain support for it, which explains why the list is shorter than on other platforms.

Free-to-play Switch crossplay titles that work well as of April 2026:

Fortnite

Warframe (now fully supported on Switch 2 with the March 2026 launch)

Apex Legends (Switch 1 support ending August 4, 2026; Switch OLED and Lite players need Switch 2 to continue)

Rocket League

Brawlhalla

A common misconception worth flagging: Stardew Valley and Hades are frequently listed as crossplay titles. They are not. They may support cross-save or be available on multiple platforms, but none of them support real-time multiplayer across different platforms. Divinity: Original Sin 2 is also sometimes listed as cross-play, but this is only across PC, Mac and iPad.

Free-to-play games on Switch do not require Nintendo Switch Online to play online; a meaningful cost advantage for budget players already stretched across a multi-platform friend group. Among the best free cross-play games 2026 has available on Switch, Fortnite, Warframe, and Rocket League are the three most reliable picks.

What About PC vs. Console Fairness in Crossplay?

Mouse and keyboard give precision advantages in shooters, while controllers get aim assist tuning; the gap is real, but how much it matters varies significantly by game and genre. The industry’s standard solution is input-based matchmaking, which groups players by input method rather than by platform. Most competitive free crossplay games now use this system.

Practical examples: Marvel Rivals separates PC and console players in ranked mode; Call of Duty allows console players to opt into console-only matchmaking; most titles let you turn crossplay off if you’d prefer platform-only lobbies, though this usually means longer queue times.

For cooperative games, the fairness debate essentially disappears. In titles where everyone’s on the same team against AI or environmental challenges, input method stops mattering.

Helldivers 2 is a clear example: in a cooperative bug-extermination game, it makes no difference whether your squadmate is on PC or PS5. Visual settings like resolution, shadow distance, and FOV can also differ between platforms, which is worth being aware of in competitive scenarios but is irrelevant in co-op.

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More Free Crossplay Games Worth Playing in 2026

These best free crossplay games didn’t make the main list but are worth knowing about; each fills a specific niche among free crossplay games.

Destiny 2 – PC, PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Series X|S | Full crossplay, cross-save

The base game is free with substantial PvE content. Raids and dungeons are where Destiny 2 shines with a coordinated squad, and full crossplay means no one has to own the same console to run them together. The Destiny 2 Legacy Collection is worth considering for players ready to go deeper into the paid content.

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Dead by Daylight – PC, PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Series X|S, Switch, mobile | Full across all platforms, cross-save

Asymmetric horror with one killer against four survivors. Dead by Daylight has one of the broadest crossplay footprints in gaming, including Switch and mobile, which makes it a standout pick for mixed-platform friend groups looking for something outside the shooter genre.

Path of Exile 2 – PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S (no PS4) | Full crossplay, cross-save (character progress only – cosmetics platform-locked)

Content-rich free ARPG in early access with up to 6-player co-op. PlayStation cosmetic purchases don’t transfer to PC, so keep that in mind before spending. Solid depth for players who want a free crossplay game with serious long-form content.

SMITE 2 – PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S | Full crossplay, full cross-progression

Third-person MOBA rebuilt from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5. Stable 4,600–7,000 daily players as of April 2026, making it one of the more niche but reliable free-to-play crossplay games in the MOBA space.

Fall Guys – PC, PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Series X|S, Switch | Full (via Epic Games account), cross-save (cosmetics and progress sync)

Chaotic party game that’s genuinely free across every major platform. The Epic account system handles crossplay automatically, and the low barrier to entry makes it one of the most approachable best free cross-platform games for casual and family play.

Minecraft – PC, PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Series X|S, Switch | Full crossplay, full cross-progression

Minecraft needs no introduction, and one of the main reasons it’s still so popular is because it encourages and allows full cross-save and crossplay across multiple platforms; paid content also carries across. However, cross-progression is only available via a paid Realms subscription.

For players who want the full PC Minecraft crossplay experience on top of what’s covered here, Minecraft Java & Bedrock Edition is the natural next step.

Want to Level Up Faster in Free Crossplay Games?

Free crossplay games are easy to jump into, but getting ahead in competitive modes or unlocking premium content takes time. If you want to skip the grind, these partner services cover the most popular titles on this list:

These services are third-party and independent from the game developers, so always review seller ratings and platform policies before purchasing.

Jump In – Your Friends Are Already Waiting

The best free crossplay games in 2026 are more accessible than they’ve ever been – no subscriptions needed on PS5, Xbox, or Switch for any free-to-play title, a growing library of titles with both crossplay and cross-save, and platform compatibility that covers almost every device combination your group might have.

Know the difference between crossplay and cross-progression before you commit; they’re not the same thing, and some games only have one of them. Check your specific platform combination against the list above, since support varies more than most players expect.

The library of the best free crossplay games has never been larger – platform walls are coming down, and your friends are already in the lobby.

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