10 Best Xbox Survival Games That’ll Keep You on Edge in 2025

The best Xbox survival games drop you into the wilderness with nothing but your wits, a handful of tools, and the desire to survive or perish. No cozy sandboxes here. These are unforgiving worlds where every scrap of material is vital, every choice counts, and death is waiting just beyond the next corner.

No matter if you’re crossing icy tundras, extraterrestrial oceans, or PvP arenas, Xbox survival takes patience to wait out, imagination to improvise, and resolve to keep going.

You’ll build, craft, fight, and sometimes lose – but that’s half the fun. If you can challenge yourself to the breaking point, here are the survival games that are worth taking the plunge for.

Our Top Picks for Xbox Survival Games

If you’re the type who loves crafting your last torch before night falls or hunting down rare resources to build the perfect base, you’ll want to start with these three standout titles. These games deliver massive maps, brutal stakes, and enough replayability to keep you coming back long after your first death. If you’re short on time, skip the rest and dive into these three first–they define what survival on Xbox is all about.

ARK: Survival Evolved (2017) – tame dinosaurs, build epic bases, and survive a dangerous prehistoric world. Rust (2021) – brutal multiplayer survival where trust is scarce and betrayal is common. Subnautica (2018) – explore an alien ocean planet and stay alive beneath its mysterious depths.

Can’t spot your favorite on the list? These are our top three only. The full list of the greatest Xbox survival games is below, including details of the gameplay, the platform it’s available on, and a direct link to the best price.

10 Best Xbox Survival Games

These epic survival titles offer everything from brutal PvP to deep crafting systems and unforgettable environments.

Whether you’re into solo exploration or co-op chaos, there’s something here for every kind of survivor. How many of these best Xbox survival games have you played?

1. ARK: Survival Evolved [Best Xbox Survival Game to Tame, Build, and Conquer]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Mobile (iOS, Android), Stadia Year of Release 2017 Developer Studio Wildcard Average Playtime 136 hours Unique Features Tame over 100+ dinosaur species, advanced base-building, tribal multiplayer warfare

ARK: Survival Evolved is a survival masterpiece that combines sci-fi intrigue with pure wilderness realism, and it’s probably one of the best survival games on Xbox ever imagined. It’s set on an enormous, wild island, and the players start out stranded, naked, cold, and starving. Every move is driven by a single goal: survive. That is tracking wildlife, gathering hard-to-find resources, making tools and armor, building shelter, and remaining one step ahead of hunger, thirst, endurance, and even temperature regulation.

The survival cycle in the game is challenging and rewarding, but it’s the taming of dinosaurs that takes ARK to the next level. You can tame over 100 creatures from saber-toothed cats to fire-breathing wyverns. Each helps with strategy–carry cargo, fight enemies, harvest valuable material, or just accelerate travel and security. Taming itself is a process, taking hours of preparation, baiting, and protecting the target from predators or other players.

ARK’s tribe systems form a full multiplayer economy. Form alliances, go to war, or betray your mates behind their backs for loot and land. Death on PvP servers is permanent and typically punishing – you lose your best dinos, loot, and progress in seconds. If you’re drawn to competitive intensity and direct combat, you might also enjoy exploring some of the best fighting games for a different kind of thrill.

With solid crafting mechanics, player economies, and vast open worlds like The Island, Ragnarok, and Fjordur, ARK never gets old. It’s available via Xbox Game Pass, making it even more accessible to survival fans. If you’re exploring Game Pass for standout titles or simply looking for maximum games that offer deep replayability, this is a must-have. It’s perfect for survivalists who love to explore, tinker, and feel the thrill of building empires from the ground up.

2. Rust [Best Xbox Survival Game for Brutal PvP and Resource Domination]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, macOS, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X Year of Release PC: 2018 (full release) Console: May 21, 2021 Next Gen Edition: June 26, 2025 Developer Facepunch Studios (PC) Double Eleven (Console Editions) Average Playtime Approximately 100+ hours (varies due to multiplayer PvP) Unique Features Intense PvP combat, real-time base raids, voice chat proximity, always-online world

Of all the best survival games on Xbox, few are as psychologically tense and violent as Rust. It’s not a mellow base-building sandbox–it’s an unforgiving environment in which players are the most deadly threat. Spawn naked on a beach, with a rock, and every choice after that determines if you live or die as someone’s loot.

Crafting is brutal and essential. You’ll collect raw materials, smelt ore, refine gunpowder, and build complex bases with traps, metal doors, and honeycomb walls. But nothing is safe. Even while offline, your base is vulnerable to raids, explosives, and looting. That’s what makes the stakes feel real–hours of progress can vanish overnight.

Fighting is ferocious and skill-intensive. PvP shootouts happen anywhere, with no rules or structure. Your best bet? Get into a clan, accumulate resources, and learn raiding first. Rust appreciates strategy, deception, and calculated aggression. The voice chat feature adds some surprising social depth–a few players form alliances, others trap you in an ambush.

As punitive as its design is, Rust remains one of the most popular and talked-about survival games on any platform. Console gamers can now enjoy the mayhem, with full server support and availability on Xbox. And if you’re hooked, there are plenty of top games like Rust that continue this intense, player-driven experience – each offering its own twist on survival, combat, and chaos.

3. Subnautica [Best Xbox Survival Game Beneath the Surface of an Alien Ocean]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch Year of Release Early Access: December 2014 (PC) Full Release: January 2018 (PC) Console: December 2018 Developer Unknown Worlds Entertainment Average Playtime Approximately 50–70 hours Unique Features Immersive underwater world, rich narrative, base building in alien biomes

Subnautica flips the survival genre on its ear by setting you down in the depths of a distant ocean, where the surface world is not secure, and the bottom holds untold secrets, resources, and unimaginable horrors. You can only attempt to survive, learn to adapt, and determine what caused the crash after landing on Planet 4546B. The world is gorgeous yet deadly, teeming with radiant sea creatures and crushing pressures.

Most of the early game is spent managing oxygen and temperature, crafting survival gear, and gathering materials to build your first underwater base. The lower you descend, figuratively and literally, the more hostile biomes you’ll encounter and enigmatic alien structures. Subnautica perfectly blends resource management with exploration and psychological risk, so every new depth is a gamble that’s well worth taking.

Subnautica is different from most PvF Xbox survival games because it’s single-player only, completely immersing you in its eerie quiet. No map is given–you navigate through memory, markers, and intuition. This stripped-down look makes players think through every action, and tension and the joy of discovery rise accordingly.

If you’re a fan of engaging open-world games, Subnautica will be an underwater interpretation of your game of choice. It’s an epic slow burn that demonstrates survival is just as engrossing without weapons.

Perfect for Xbox gamers in search of a single-player survival experience blending the pretty with the horrific, where even the darkness is alive. And if you find yourself hooked, there are several top games like Subnautica that also combine isolation, exploration, and immersive storytelling in fascinating worlds.

4. The Long Dark [Best Xbox Survival Game for Harsh Winter Realism and Solitude]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox One, Xbox Series X Year of Release August 1, 2017 (full official release) Developer Hinterland Studio Inc. Average Playtime Around 40–60 hours Unique Features Story mode + survival sandbox, permadeath mechanics, realistic cold/hunger/thirst systems

The Long Dark is not your typical survival game–it replaces zombies and chaos with the subtle, isolating horror of the cold. In a remote corner of post-apocalyptic Canada, it challenges players to survive a cold winter landscape where nature is the only terror to be feared. With no zombies or monsters to fight, every second is a silent battle against frostbite, hunger, thirst, and isolation.

You begin with nearly nothing. In order to survive, you’ll beggar what you can from abandoned cabins, hunt or trap small animals, melt snow for water, and ration your body and energy carefully. The weather is unpredictable and pitiless, and making a bad choice can leave you frozen or dead by morning. The Long Dark is unlike most Xbox survival games because it is extremely realistic, and that’s where it shines.

Its minimalist sound and hand-painted look present an eerie atmosphere that complements its story-driven Wintermute campaign. This mode adds emotional resonance to the sandbox, and survival becomes highly personal.

If you enjoy slow-paced, tactical games where patience and strategy are the secrets to victory, then The Long Dark is hands down one of the best simulation games and an absolute must-play for anyone seeking a more realistic take on survival games.

5. Valheim [Best Xbox Survival Game for Norse Mythology and Cooperative Glory]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox One, Xbox Series X Year of Release PC Early Access: February 2021Xbox (Game Preview/full access): March 14, 2023 Developer Iron Gate Studio Average Playtime Hundreds of hours (varies widely due to open-world exploration and cooperative gameplay) Unique Features Norse mythology theme, 10-player co-op, biome-based progression, seamless PvE

Valheim separates itself from the excessively abundant survival genre by combining classic mechanics with a deep Norse-themed narrative and a cooperative gameplay focus. In a mythological afterlife, you play as a dead Viking warrior, thrown into a vast world of fierce creatures, ancient ruins, and large biomes to explore. Your ultimate goal? Wipe out Odin’s old enemies and cement your place in Valhalla.

Unlike many Xbox survival games, Valheim’s tempo is precisely calibrated. The early game allows you to unlock base-building and crafting tools quickly, while the mid- and late game pushes players into intense survival scenarios. Limited resources like silver and black metal require you to improve your weapons and armor through smart resource management and constant exploration. You’ll also need to manage hunger, stamina, and exposure–core elements that reward careful planning and punishing mistakes.

Its standout ability is multiplayer: up to 10 players can build, fight, and survive together. Whether you’re designing towering Viking halls or taking down ancient bosses, Valheim makes co-op an essential part of the journey–a trait rarely matched in the genre, not even by titles from giants like Activision or Microsoft. And for players who enjoy the thrill of combat in more modern settings, some of the best FPS games deliver equally intense, fast-paced action.

Despite its low-poly, stylized art, the experience is far from shallow. Dynamic weather, ambient sounds, and a day-night cycle deliver atmospheric immersion on par with AAA games. It shares the build-and-survive appeal of Minecraft, but with more grit and mythology.

6. No Man’s Sky [Best Xbox Survival Game Across Infinite Planets and Possibilities]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox One, Xbox Series X Year of Release August 2016 (PS4, PC)July 2018 (Xbox One)November 2020 (PS5, Xbox Series X) Developer Hello Games Average Playtime 100+ hours (varies greatly due to vast exploration and gameplay possibilities) Unique Features 18 quintillion procedurally generated planets, base building, space combat, co-op exploration

No Man’s Sky stands out among the best survival games on Xbox for a single reason: scale. Players are left stranded on a randomly created world with nothing more than a wrecked ship and a multitool. From there, it’s a real test of survival–regulating oxygen, controlling threats such as radiation and poisonous storms, and scavenging resources to recharge your systems.

With over 18 quintillion planets (quintillion, really), each procedurally generated and with its own ecosystems, weather, terrain, and alien wildlife, there is a sense of unlimited exploration. Survival is made worthwhile by the game’s crafting and upgrade cycle, to harvest minerals like ferrite and carbon in order to repair tools, energize life support, or build planetary outposts. Fans of games like No Man’s Sky will appreciate the freedom it offers in exploration and creativity.

Hello Games has introduced base building, fleet management, multiplayer, and VR support throughout the years, alongside dozens of free content updates like Expeditions and Outlaws. These updates have transformed the original space sim into a survival game stacked with features that now directly compete with the other genre titans within the category of top Xbox RPG games, once that guide goes live.

Its smooth interaction between first-person survival, planetary discovery, and sandbox imagination is what attracts explorers, builders, and storytellers in equal proportion. You can choose a peaceful, creative attitude or engage with aggressive sentinels, pirates, and unfriendly planetary conditions – an experience that places it among some of the best indie games available today.

7. DayZ [Best Xbox Survival Game for Intense PvP and Zombie Tension]

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox One, Xbox Series X Year of Release December 2018 (PC)March 27, 2019 (Xbox One full release)PS4 in 2019 Developer Bohemia Interactive Average Playtime 80+ hours (varies widely due to emergent multiplayer PvP, survival, and exploration dynamics) Unique Features Open-world multiplayer, permadeath mechanics, dynamic events, deep crafting and scavenging system

DayZ drops players into the zombie world of post-apocalyptic Chernarus, a 225-square-kilometer Eastern European realm devastated by a zombie plague. With no tutorials, goals, or do-overs, the game pushes players to play on instinct, scrounging for equipment, and always on their toes.

As opposed to scripted shooters, this is a player-mandated sandbox where danger is just as much from the other survivors as it is from the infected. Any decision comes with repercussions–when to light a fire, whether to let someone in who enters hands up, or how to divide up food rations during a storm. Hunger, thirst, illness, and blood loss all contribute to a brutally realistic health system that requires constant management.

Fighting in DayZ is brutal. One bullet can take out players, or groups can ambush and kill you, and respawning from death means going back to square one. There isn’t any HUD map to mention, just landmarks and memorization, so exploration is made to feel realistic and immersive. Crafting systems are minimal but meaningful–splints for broken legs, homemade backpacks, or fire-starting kits made from rags and bark.

The look is one of desolation, with abandoned towns, haunted woods, and crazy weather making every excursion feel desperate and hopeless. If hardcore Xbox survival games with emergent storytelling are your passion, DayZ is one of the most harshly hardcore and crazy experiences on console. Just make sure you’re prepared – with the best gaming monitor, every haunting detail and enemy movement will stand out that much more.

8. Grounded [Best Xbox Survival Game with a Giant Backyard Adventure]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox One, Xbox Series X Year of Release Full Release: September 27, 2022Game Preview (Early Access): July 28, 2020 Developer Obsidian Entertainment Average Playtime 40–60 hours (varies by playstyle and cooperative play) Unique Features Shrinking survival concept, insect-based combat, strong co-op, base building, storyline progression

Grounded miniaturizes people down to ant size and drops them into a familiar but agonizingly hazardous suburban backyard. Imagine “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” with the intensity of a survival game, and you get the picture.

You’ll scavenge twigs, grass blades, and sap to craft weapons, armor, and shelter. Every object becomes a tool for survival, and even a simple water droplet hanging from a leaf can be life-saving. Combat ranges from fending off soldier ants to evasive battles against wolf spiders, complete with a helpful arachnophobia mode for the faint-hearted.

Environmental storytelling is a specific highlight here. As you explore abandoned juice boxes, toy robots, and hidden laboratories underground, you slowly uncover the mystery of how you were miniaturized–and how to reverse it. While you can play alone, Grounded comes into its own in co-op, so it’s a top pick for best multiplayer games.

Visually, the game is rich, colorful, and surprisingly atmospheric for a backyard. Nightfall inspires genuine fear, especially when large bugs emerge and flashlights are your only defense.

Xbox survival game fans looking for something different, charming, and unsuspectingly challenging will enjoy Grounded as a refreshing break from darker survival fare.

9. Green Hell [Best Xbox Survival Game for Psychological and Jungle Realism]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox One, Xbox Series X Year of Release Initial Windows release: September 2019Console versions (Xbox One, PS4): June 2021 Developer Creepy Jar Average Playtime Approximately 40–60 hours Unique Features Realistic jungle survival, mental health mechanics, story mode with co-op, deep crafting and foraging system

Green Hell does not just survive–it tests your will to continue when all seems against you. Planted far within the unknown Amazon, the game drops you into a brutal world where choices matter. You wake up alone, equipped with nothing, and wounded. You’re forced to think from the start: not just survive, but stay sane.

The core mechanics push realism further than most games in the genre. You’ll build fires using dry leaves and hand drills, craft bandages from specific plants, and rely on your watch to monitor calorie and hydration levels. The jungle reacts to your actions–overhunt an area, and food becomes scarce; ignore a wound, and infection sets in. Even a leech left unchecked can lead to illness and lower your sanity.

What actually defines Green Hell is its mental health care system. As your character’s trauma and isolation compound, they begin hearing voices, seeing ghostly enemies, and questioning what’s real. Green Hell is one of the few Xbox survival games that demands attention to the body and mind—making it ideal for players who enjoy single-player games on PC or console that challenge you on every front. And if you’re ready to take on the jungle, playing on the best gaming laptop ensures the environment’s smallest cues – like a twitch in the bushes – are never missed.

10. Conan Exiles [Best Xbox Survival Game for Savage Combat and Ancient Kingdoms]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox One, Xbox Series X Year of Release Official Release: May 8, 2018Enhanced version for Xbox Series X Developer Funcom Average Playtime Varies widely; commonly 100+ hours due to open-world exploration, building, combat, and multiplayer survival Unique Features Deep character customization, building system, thrall mechanics, brutal survival elements, and Conan lore

Conan Exiles transports you into a ruthless, unforgiving universe where survival means dominating the world and your enemies. Based on the Conan the Barbarian universe, the game combines savage combat, adult stories, and a huge open world to provide you with one of the best Xbox survival games with a uniquely ancient flavor.

Gameplay is all about scavenging, crafting, and conquering. Players are looking to gather resources to craft weapons, armor, and entire fortresses. The combat is visceral, with dodging, blocking, and swinging massive swords in gritty one-on-one combat or wild raids. Conan has a unique feature in the form of the Thrall system, where you beat up NPCs, take them back to your camp, and break their will to use them as craftsmen, guards, or performers.

You will be tasked with maintaining key stats like hunger, thirst, and stamina while fending off poisonous sandstorms and The Purge–a random mass-scale attack by enemies. PvP servers introduce a new degree of intensity in the game where each hour is a battle for control, survival, and dominance.

Fans of brutal sandbox experiences like Fallout will find Conan Exiles to be a worthy challenge, though with a more ancient, blade-and-sorcery vibe rather than Bethesda-style post-apocalyptic ruins.

FAQs

What is the best Xbox survival game?

ARK: Survival Evolved remains the best Xbox survival game because of its huge open world, deep crafting, and dinosaur taming. It offers hours of surprise gameplay for single-player and co-op fans alike.

Does Xbox have cross-platform survival games?

Yes, several Xbox survival games like ARK: Survival Evolved and No Man’s Sky offer cross-platform compatibility, so you can play together with friends on PC and other platforms.