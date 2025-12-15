11 Best Over-Ear Headphones for Every Listener in 2025

The best over-ear headphones deliver fuller sound, better noise control, and greater comfort than earbuds. Choosing the right pair matters! My guide highlights the top-performing models for premium ANC, studio accuracy, gaming immersion, or all-day comfort.

I compared 11 standout headphones across real uses to help you find the perfect match with confidence. There are options for a range of budgets, from affordable headphones with fewer features to audiophile picks that make your favorite tracks sound richer. Explore the list below to see which model best fits your listening style and everyday needs.

Our Top Picks for Over-Ear Headphones

Before diving into the full list, here are three standout choices we think most listeners should consider first.

Bose QuietComfort – The Bose QuietComfort Headphones have excellent ANC and rich, balanced sound. The cushions are extremely soft, so they are comfortable for long workdays, flights, and studying. Soundcore Q20i – The Soundcore Q20i offers hybrid ANC that reduces up to 90% of ambient noise, with up to 60 hours of battery life and customizable EQ. All of this comes at a much lower price than its rivals. Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2 – The Px8 S2 combine ultra-refined audio with 24-bit DSP and adaptive ANC. The luxurious leather build makes them perfect for audiophiles who prioritize performance.

These three options suit the widest range of users, but my full list below covers every possible use case. Keep reading to find the right over-ear headphones for every level of audio enthusiast.

11 Best Over-Ear Headphones for High-Quality Audio

This list breaks down today’s most impressive headphones across various performance areas, including ANC, durability, gaming, and comfort. You can jump straight to the category that matches your needs to find the right fit in our picks for the best over-ear headphones.

1. Bose QuietComfort [Best Overall Over-Ear Headphones]

Specs Details Type Over-Ear, Closed Back Connectivity Wired or Wireless, 3.5 mm Headphone Jack and 5.1 Bluetooth (30-foot range) Battery Life Up to 24 hours Noise Cancellation Active Noise Cancellation Driver Size 40 mm Drivers Weight 0.52 lbs Special Features Industry-leading ANC, 2 Listening Modes (Quiet and Aware)

The Bose QuietComfort Headphones have a rare balance of industry-leading ANC and customizable sound. Their Quiet and Aware Modes make it easy to switch between full isolation and full awareness, while Adjustable EQ lets you fine-tune sound levels. Different genres need different bass, mid, and treble values, and you can control all of them with the Adjustable EQ feature.

These headphones are consistently comfortable as well, thanks to the soft over-ear cushions and padded headband. They won’t feel too heavy or uncomfortable on your head, even after long hours of use. With up to 24 hours of battery life and 15-minute quick charge features, they are made for real-world use (because we all forget to charge our headphones sometimes).

Why we chose it The Bose QuietComfort‘s rock-solid performance and intuitive controls make them the perfect over the ear headphones in nearly every category.

Multi-point Bluetooth connections make switching between all of your devices seamless, and an optional wired mode keeps audio flowing even when the battery runs dry. The active noise cancellation features work well on crowded planes and busy offices, so your audio stays clear and deep all day long.

Pros Cons ✅ Excellent ANC that quiets most loud environments



✅ Plush ear cushions and padded headband for all-day comfort



✅ Adjustable EQ for custom sound shaping



✅ 24-hour battery life with fast charging



✅ Multi-point Bluetooth for easy device switching



✅ Wired mode works even with an empty battery ❌ Not water-resistant, but you probably want lighter earbuds for workouts anyway

Final Verdict: The Bose QuietComfort headphones are versatile and consistently great for most users. They are reliable and provide some of the best ANC features you’ll find in over the head headphones.

2. Soundcore by Anker Q20i [Best Budget Over-Ear Headphones]

Specs Details Type Over-Ear, Closed Back Connectivity Wireless (Bluetooth 5.0, 10-meter range) Battery Life 40 Hours (ANC on), 60 Hours (ANC off) Noise Cancellation Hybrid Noise Cancellation Driver Size 40 mm Weight 0.54 lbs Special Features Dual Bluetooth Connections, 40+ Hour Battery Life

The Soundcore by Anker Q20i headphones pack an impressive amount of performance into an affordable package. These headphones are best for audiophiles on a budget, especially those who want effective noise cancellation and longer battery life. Their hybrid noise cancellation system uses four microphones to reduce up to 90% of ambient noise, a feature rarely found at this price point.

Paired with the large 40mm dynamic drivers and rich BassUp technology, these headphones deliver a warm, punchy sound that suits casual listening, travel, work, and play.

Why we chose it For the price, the Soundcore by Anker Q20i headphones have some impressive features, including hybrid ANC that actually works.

One of my favorite features was the long battery life. I often forget to charge my headphones, so the 40+ hour battery life on these best Bluetooth ove-ear headphones made a huge difference. In normal mode, they can last up to 60 hours. If you work in a quiet location, that’s a full week without needing a charge!

Pros Cons ✅ Hybrid ANC that reduces up to 90% of ambient noise



✅ 40 to 60 hours of battery life and fast charging



✅ App-controlled customizable EQ and white noise features



✅ Punchy BassUp low-end mode for richer sound



✅ Affordable pricing for the features provided



✅Dual-device connectivity for ultimate convenience ❌ ANC doesn’t function in wired AUX mode, but the wireless ANC works wonderfully

Final Verdict: The Soundcore Q20i has powerful features for the price, including hybrid noise cancellation and longer battery life than most of the best over the head headphones.

3. Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2 [Best Noise Cancelling Over Ear Headphones]

Specs Details Type Over-Ear, Closed Back Connectivity Wired (3.5 mm Stereo Jack with 1.2m USB-C Cable and Converter Cable Included) or Wireless (Bluetooth 5.3) Battery Life 30 Hours Noise Cancellation Active Noise Cancellation Driver Size 40 mm Weight 0.7 lbs Special Features Five-band Customizable EQ and TrueSound Mode, 8-Mic ANC

The Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2 headphones bring some of the highest sound quality I’ve heard, with top-tier components and luxury materials factoring into their performance. Their adaptive ANC system uses 8 microphones to reduce ambient noise, but it does it in real time. You’ll always get the best level of ANC for your environment as a result.

Refined 40 mm drivers and 24-bit DSP produce a richly detailed soundstage that makes all of your favorite songs sound brand new. Clarity and audio stability are enhanced across all modern devices, even when you go wireless.

Why we chose it Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2 are luxurious headphones made with aluminum and leather. Inside are high-grade components, which provide rich audio detail and a wide soundstage for all of your favorite tracks.

These headphones’ memory foam cushions are wrapped with premium Nappa leather, so they feel extremely high-quality from the moment you put them on. 30 hours of battery life and a quick charge feature (which offers 7 additional hours off a 15-minute charge) make these some of the best wireless over ear headphones, in my opinion.

Pros Cons ✅ Ultra-premium sound with 24-bit DSP and 40 mm drivers



✅ Adaptive ANC with 8 microphones for clearer listening



✅ Luxurious Nappa leather cushions and redesigned comfort profile



✅ AptX Lossless and Adaptive support for high-resolution audio



✅ 30-hour battery life with outstanding fast charging performance (15-minute charge = 7 additional hours)



✅ Clear calls with advanced voice mic tuning ❌ Pricey, but made with luxury materials and flagship acoustic performance

Final Verdict: Elite ANC and exceptional audio tuning are just some of the luxury features offered by the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2 headphones. While pricey, these are ideal for those who want audiophile-grade performance and premium craftsmanship.

4. The Haymaker [Best Over-Ear Gaming Headphones]

Specs Details Type Over-Ear, Closed Back Connectivity Wireless (Bluetooth 5) Battery Life 30 Hours Noise Cancellation Active Noise Cancellation Driver Size 40 mm Weight 0.7 lbs Special Features Universal Compatibility, Customizable RGB Lighting

The Haymaker is one of the best gaming headsets I considered for this list. It uses 7.1 surround sound to bring your FPS games and RPGs to life, with RGB accents to match your gaming or streaming setups. It’s the one headset you’ll need for PC, console, and mobile gaming, with features tuned for cinematic gaming across all of your platforms.

Why we chose it The Haymaker headset combines cross-platform support and spatial surround sound in one focused gaming headset.

The rugged frame uses military-grade engineering and materials, so it won’t feel flimsy. Battery life tops out at over 30 hours for weekend-long gaming sessions. The built-in noise-canceling mic won’t replace a dedicated microphone for streaming, but it performs surprisingly well for an all-in-one setup.

I loved the touch controls on the earcups. Changing the volume, track, and even lighting patterns and colors was simple with these controls. You don’t have to use an app or keyboard controls to adjust any of your settings.

Pros Cons ✅ Low-latency aptX Adaptive helps keep audio in sync



✅ Some of the best over-ear headphones with mic for clear team voice chats



✅ 30+ Hour battery life for long sessions



✅ Compatible with PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mobile



✅Customizable RGB lighting and touch controls ❌ Heavier than typically all-purpose over-ear headphones, but the comfort is still solid for longer sessions

Final Verdict: If you want a do-it-all gaming headset that handles consoles and PC with surround sound and clear chat, The Haymaker is an excellent all-in-one choice.

5. beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro X [Best Over-Ear Studio Headphones]

Specs Details Type Over-Ear, Open-Back Connectivity Wired (mini-XLR to 3.5 mm; 6.3 mm adapter included) Battery Life Wired Use Only (No Battery) Noise Cancellation Sound Isolation Driver Size 45 mm Weight 0.6 lbs Special Features Dynamic STELLAR.45 Driver System, Fully Replaceable Components

The beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro X are a great choice if you care more about how your music sounds than whether your headphones are wireless. With the updated STELLAR.45 drivers and an easy-to-drive 48-ohm impedance, they deliver clean, detailed sound without needing fancy studio equipment. The open-back design lets everything breathe, and that slight treble lift helps vocals and instruments stand out in a really satisfying way. If you’re after serious wired headphones that focus on clarity and accuracy, these are an easy recommendation.

Because they’re open-back, they work best in quiet spaces, but that’s exactly where they shine. Instead of blocking the world out, they give you a wide, natural soundstage that makes music, games, and mixes feel more alive and realistic.

Why we chose it Reference-grade clarity and exceptional comfort make the open-back beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro X stand up for serious audio work.

The DT 990 Pro X are also genuinely comfortable to wear. The velour ear pads are soft and breathable, and the headband doesn’t squeeze your head, even after hours of use. Whether you’re working on audio, gaming late into the night, or just relaxing with your favorite albums, the DT 990 Pro X are easy to forget you’re even wearing – which is kind of the best compliment you can give a pair of headphones.

Pros Cons ✅ Spacious, detailed open-back sound for mixing and editing



✅ STELLAR.45 drivers give accurate, low-distortion audio



✅ 48-ohm impedance works with many devices



✅ Soft velour pads and ergonomic headband for session-long comfort



✅ Detachable locking cable for studio flexibility ❌ Open-back design leaks sound, but provides a deeper, richer profile as a result

Final Verdict: The beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro X are reliable studio headphones for mixing and editing, especially if you work in a quiet studio environment.

6. thinksound ov21 [Best Wired Over-Ear Headphones]

Specs Details Type Over-Ear, Closed Back Connectivity Wired (3.5 mm Jack) Battery Life Wired Use Only (No Battery) Noise Cancellation Sound Isolation Driver Size 45 mm Weight 1 lb Special Features Made With Sustainable Bioplastic, Includes 2 Cords (One with Mic, One Without)

The thinksound OV21 immediately come across as calm, natural-sounding headphones. The 45 mm drivers deliver a nicely balanced sound that feels clean and realistic, without overdoing the bass or sharp highs. They’re not trying to “wow” you with boosted tuning. Instead, they let your music breathe, which makes long listening sessions genuinely enjoyable.

Design-wise, these headphones have real personality. The walnut wood earcups look great and give them a warm, premium vibe, while the eco-friendly materials are a nice bonus if you care about sustainability. Comfort is solid too: the memory foam pads feel soft and supportive, though they can get a little warm after a while.

Why we chose it One of the areas where the thinksound ov21 headphones excel is warmth and acoustic depth. Plus, the wired design helps ensure that your audio is always pure and distortion-free.

In everyday use, the OV21 are easy to live with. They’re wired, but they don’t need an amp – plugging them into a phone or laptop works just fine. Being closed-back, they isolate reasonably well and keep sound contained, making them good for home listening or work without leaking music everywhere.

Pros Cons ✅ Sustainable bioplastic housing using Treva material



✅ Balanced, natural tuning suited to music and speech



✅ Closed over-ear design with solid passive isolation



✅ Memory foam cups and an adjustable headband for comfortable use



✅ Two detachable cables plus a ¼” adaptor for flexible connectivity ❌ Fully wired, closed-back design isn’t as wide as open-backed headphones, but the sound quality is beautiful anyway

Final Verdict: The thinksound ov21 headphones are wired and sustainable, with natural tuning and flexibility. Their eco-conscious design doesn’t get in the way of their performance.

7. Nothing Headphone (1) [Best Durable Over Ear Headphones]

Specs Details Type Over-Ear, Closed-Back Connectivity Wired (3.5 mm Jack), Wireless (Bluetooth 5.3, 10-meter range) Battery Life 80 Hours Noise Cancellation Adaptive/Hybrid ANC Driver Size 40 mm Weight 0.72 lbs Special Features Unique Transparent Design, Extremely Durable

The Nothing Headphone (1) are a great pick if you want something that looks bold and lasts forever on a single charge. The standout design and massive battery life easily put them among the best travel headphones I’ve come across, especially if you want style and solid sound in one package. Though they run for about 35 hours with ANC on, 80 hours of playtime in normal mode is ideal for anyone who doesn’t want to charge their headphones often.

Why we chose it Nothing Headphone (1) give some of the best hybrid ANC and wireless performance overall, with a long battery life that isn’t going to let you down when you need it.

The transparent shell keeps things clean and modern, with a reinforced headband and sturdy hinges that feel built to last. They’re tough enough to throw in your bag and take anywhere, yet stylish enough to actually get noticed. More importantly, they don’t just look good – the sound and performance back it all up, so they never feel like style over substance.

Pros Cons ✅ Transparent, minimalist design with reinforced build



✅ Hybrid ANC with adjustable levels and Transparency mode



✅ Up to 80 hours of battery life on a single charge



✅ Hi-Res, LDAC, and spatial audio support



✅ Dual-device Bluetooth and Nothing X App controls ❌ The noise cancellation works well for most everyday places, but it won’t quite match the very best on the market

Final Verdict: Durability and a design-first lifestyle bring the Nothing Headphone (1) model into the spotlight. This is a strong everyday pick for those who need flexibility without sacrificing style.

8. Sony ULT WEAR [Best Over-Ear Headphones with Mic]

Specs Details Type Over-Ear, Closed-Back Connectivity Wired (3.5 mm Jack), Wireless (Bluetooth 5.2, 10 Meter Range) Battery Life 30 Hours Noise Cancellation Active Noise Cancellation Driver Size 40 mm Weight 0.56 lbs Special Features ‘ULT’ Adjustable Bass System, Multipoint Connection For Multiple Devices

The Sony ULT WEAR easily earns its spot among the best Sony headphones, especially if you love bass that feels powerful without overwhelming the rest of the mix. Thanks to Sony’s ULT bass system, you get two distinct modes – one that adds a punchy, energetic low end and another that leans into deeper, more atmospheric bass. It’s a fun setup that lets you tailor the sound depending on your mood, whether you’re working out, commuting, or just listening at home.

One of the biggest reasons the ULT WEAR stands out is its value. It’s often priced lower than Sony’s premium ANC models, which makes it a smart pick for anyone looking at top budget headphones that still deliver solid active noise cancellation and reliable everyday performance. You’re not paying flagship prices, but you still get the core features that matter most.

Why we chose it Sony’s ULT WEAR headphones have great call clarity and strong ANC. The deep bass is great for everyday listeners who want to really feel their favorite music without the background noise.

Comfort also plays a big role here. The thermo-foaming ear cushions feel soft and secure, and with up to 30 hours of battery life, you can listen all day without worrying about recharging. Warm, energetic sound and long-wear comfort make the ULT WEAR a great choice for daily use, whether you’re on the move or just taking a break from the noise around you.

Pros Cons ✅ Premium ANC with Sony’s V1 processor and dual sensors



✅ ULT Bass modes for powerful low-end



✅ Beamforming microphones for clearer calls



✅ Comfortable thermo-formed cushions for long wear



✅ 30-hour battery with ultra-fast top-up



✅Multipoint connection for easy device switching ❌ Bass-heavy tuning may be too warm for some, but you can tame it using EQ / ULT modes

Final Verdict: With excellent call performance and completely adjustable bass, the Sony ULT WEAR headphones are an easy recommendation for everyday listening. The ANC also makes them perfect for crowded offices and loud commutes.

9. SEJJ Elmor 100 [Best Over-Ear Headphones for Audiophile]

Specs Details Type Over-Ear, Closed-Back Connectivity Wired (3.5 mm Jack and 6.35 mm Jack) Battery Life Wired Use Only (No Battery) Noise Cancellation Sound isolation Driver Size 50 mm Weight 0.66 lbs Special Features Lightweight, Composite Diaphragm

Audiophiles value accuracy and depth, which is where the SEJJ Elmor 100 headphones stand out. The large 50 mm drivers use CCAW voice coils for crisp highs and clean mids, while the bass is controlled and rich. Closed-back earcups block some outside noise naturally, without changing the sound too much, which makes these some of the most well-rounded audiophile headphones for listening at home.

Why we chose it Analytical clarity and audiophile-grade detail make the SEJJ Elmor 100 a natural choice for those who want to hear every part of every track.

The lightweight, durable ABS frame uses a walnut-grade finish for a retro aesthetic. The weight is manageable for longer sessions, too, with a stainless-steel headband and soft memory foam cups. Detachable cables help these headphones stay usable for studio gear and mixers as well as your phone and laptop.

Pros Cons ✅ Neutral, detailed Hi-Res tuning for analytical listening



✅ 50 mm drivers with CCAW voice coils for accuracy



✅ Closed-back design with good passive isolation



✅ Lightweight ABS frame with retro walnut finish



✅ Two detachable cables for studio and mobile use ❌ Not ideal for bass-heavy preferences, but perfect for audio accuracy

Final Verdict: The affordable SEJJ Elmor 100 headphones offer excellent value with a thoughtful, studio-friendly design.

10. Fairphone Fairbuds XL Premium [Best Over-Ear Headphones for Comfort]

Specs Details Type Over-Ear, Closed-Back Connectivity Wired (USB), Wireless (Bluetooth 5.1) Battery Life 30 Hours Noise Cancellation Active Noise Cancellation Driver Size 40 mm Weight 0.7 lbs Special Features IP54 Splash Resistant, Modular Design for Repairs

The Fairphone Fairbuds XL headphones prioritize comfort and sustainability without compromising enjoyable sound. Their emphasis on a modular design that allows for user repairability makes them ideal for those who don’t want to stick with the same headphone set throughout the years. You can replace the ear cushions, headband, and even the battery, an increasingly rare feature that dramatically extends lifespan.

Why we chose it The modular design of the Fairphone Fairbuds XL Premium headphones makes it easy to repair and replace any part that you want or need to.

The 40mm dynamic drivers offer clear highs, cozy mids, and smooth bass that sounds pleasant and easy on the ears. But overall, Fairbuds XL focus on comfort and a laid-back sound rather than clinical accuracy. If you want a more analytical, audiophile-style experience, consider stepping up to Sennheiser headphones or similar precision-focused models.

Pros Cons ✅ Exceptionally comfortable lightweight design



✅ Replaceable parts (battery, cushions, headband) for long-term value



✅ Warm, smooth sound ideal for all-day listening



✅ IP54 splash resistance for commuting



✅ Bluetooth 5.1 with multipoint connectivity ❌ Not audiophile-precise, but perfect for more relaxed enjoyment

Final Verdict: If comfort and sustainability matter most, the Fairphone Fairbuds XL Premium headphones are perfect. They offer long wearability and repairability that goes beyond what typical wireless headphones offer.

11. HIFIMAN Ananda Unveiled [Best Open Back Over Ear Headphones]

Specs Details Type Over-Ear, Open-Back Connectivity Wired (3.5 mm Jack) Battery Life Wired Use Only (No Battery) Noise Cancellation Sound isolation Driver Size Nontraditional Planar Magnetic Drivers Weight 1 lb Special Features Grille-less Structure, Extreme Sensitivity

The HIFIMAN Ananda Unveiled brings planar magnetic detail and openness to a wide, immersive soundstage. The unique grille-less design removes barriers in front of the diaphragm, so your audio is cleaner and more transparent. The thin diaphragms and greatly reduced distortion make these some of the best open-back headphones for personal listening at home, especially since they lack any active noise cancellation.

Why we chose it The HIFIMAN Ananda Unveiled are some of the most unique over-ear headphones I’ve ever seen. They have great audio quality and a unique design that makes them stand out for audiophiles.

These headphones come with a magnetic shield that you should apply between listens to avoid any magnetic interference, as the Rare Earth driver magnets are more exposed than with traditional headphones. Sound flows freely, but the audio quality really can’t be matched because of their unique design.

Pros Cons ✅ Unveiled grille-less design for ultra-clear sound



✅ Planar magnetic drivers with fast, low-distortion response



✅ Exceptionally wide, airy soundstage



✅ Comfortable composite headband and large oval cups



✅ Ideal for critical listening and Hi-Res audio ❌ Fully open-backed and wired, making them ideal for expansive audio in quieter locations

Final Verdict: For home listening and high-resolution music, the HIFIMAN Ananda Unveiled over-ear headphones offer a unique level of openness and detail that few can match.

How to Choose the Best Over-Ear Headphones

Selecting the best over-ear headphones depends on how and where you plan to use them. Commuters may want strong ANC, while studio users need accuracy. On the other hand, everyday listeners may prioritize comfort and a solid sound profile. Here are some of the key factors that you may want to consider when choosing the right pair.

Sound Profile. Decide what type of sound you prefer. Do you want balanced, neutral tuning for detail, or warm, smooth playback for more relaxed listening? Audiophile and studio-focused models usually prioritize accuracy, while lifestyle headphones emphasize full-bodied sound.

Decide what type of sound you prefer. Do you want balanced, neutral tuning for detail, or warm, smooth playback for more relaxed listening? Audiophile and studio-focused models usually prioritize accuracy, while lifestyle headphones emphasize full-bodied sound. Comfort & Fit. Over-ear headphones vary widely in padding, clamping force, weight, and breathability. Look for plush cushions and a well-balanced, padded headband to reduce fatigue (and heat) during long listening sessions.

Over-ear headphones vary widely in padding, clamping force, weight, and breathability. Look for plush cushions and a well-balanced, padded headband to reduce fatigue (and heat) during long listening sessions. Noise Control. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is ideal for planes, trains, offices, and busy streets. If you mostly listen at home or in quieter spaces, passive noise isolation from closed-back designs may be enough. Transparency modes also help when you need awareness without removing your headphones.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is ideal for planes, trains, offices, and busy streets. If you mostly listen at home or in quieter spaces, passive noise isolation from closed-back designs may be enough. Transparency modes also help when you need awareness without removing your headphones. Wired vs. Wireless Use. Wireless headphones provide freedom and convenience, but wired models offer more consistent audio quality. Wired models are generally better for gaming and studio work, but some wireless models also include an optional wired mode for better flexibility.

Wireless headphones provide freedom and convenience, but wired models offer more consistent audio quality. Wired models are generally better for gaming and studio work, but some wireless models also include an optional wired mode for better flexibility. Open-Back vs. Closed-Back. Open-back headphones offer a wider, more natural soundstage. However, they leak sound and may require a quieter environment for audio quality. Closed-back models isolate better and are more appropriate for most locations and listening types, including offices and travel.

Open-back headphones offer a wider, more natural soundstage. However, they leak sound and may require a quieter environment for audio quality. Closed-back models isolate better and are more appropriate for most locations and listening types, including offices and travel. Build Quality and Durability. Look for strong hinges and reinforced headbands. Some of the best over-ear headphones even use replaceable parts and quality materials to create headphones that will last for years.

My Overall Verdict

If you are new to over-ear headphones or simply want a dependable all-rounder, the best starting point for most listeners is the Bose QuietComfort headphones. They offer the strongest combination of comfort, balanced sound, effective ANC, and everyday usability. You can use them in nearly any situation comfortably, making them the best headphones overall in my opinion.

Depending on your needs, here are a few excellent alternatives:

For best-in-class noise cancellation and premium build → Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2

A quality build and flagship-grade features elevate these premium headphones above the competition.

For studio-grade clarity and mixing → beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro X

Legendary audio clarity and professional-grade durability make these headphones a must-have for those who work with music.

beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro X Legendary audio clarity and professional-grade durability make these headphones a must-have for those who work with music. For the best value with long battery life → Soundcore by Anker Q20i

Up to 60 hours of battery life (40 hours with ANC on) puts these headphones in an attractive position for those who need long battery life on a budget.

Soundcore by Anker Q20i Up to 60 hours of battery life (40 hours with ANC on) puts these headphones in an attractive position for those who need long battery life on a budget. For open-back audiophile immersion → HIFIMAN Ananda Unveiled

Get lost in your music with the wide, natural soundstage that these headphones produce. Ultra-low distortion and extreme resolution mean you get more from your favorite tracks.

Each model shines in its own way, so finding the right match comes down to how you listen. Pick based on your habits, and great sound will follow. And when you’re ready to swap headphones for room-shaking audio, don’t miss our roundup of the best soundbars.

FAQs