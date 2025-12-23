11 Best Studio Headphones in 2026 for Pro Sound & Gaming

The best studio headphones can completely change how you hear your music, your mixes, and even your games.

If you’re using studio headphones for recording, dialing in details while mixing and mastering, or chasing cleaner, more honest sound, the right pair makes a real difference.

This guide helps you find the best music production headphones for your workflow, no matter your budget or experience level. These picks work just as well in home studios as in professional setups, and they also hold up for long gaming sessions, with a clear focus on accuracy, comfort, and real-world performance musicians actually need.

Our Top Picks for Studio Headphones

These are the models I’d personally start with. They cover three very different needs: top-tier accuracy, a reliable budget option, and an all-around choice for editing and daily use. All three work great as studio headphones for recording, mixing, and even casual listening:

Audeze LCD-X (2013) – This is my go-to pick for pure sound accuracy. The level of detail you get is on another level, which makes it one of the best headphones for mixing and mastering I’ve ever worked with. If your goal is serious music production, this one sets the benchmark. Audio-Technica ATH-M20x (2014) – A classic entry-level choice that still holds up. It’s affordable, comfortable enough for long sessions, and offers clean, honest sound. For beginners building their first setup, it’s easily one of the best headphones for musicians on a tight budget. Sony WH-1000XM6 (2024) – Perfect when you need flexibility. Between the strong noise cancelling and the detailed tuning, it works great for editing, producing on the go, and everyday listening. It’s one of the best headphones for music if you want studio-level performance without being tied to your desk.

Scroll down to see the full breakdown of all the models and find the best studio headphones for your exact workflow.

11 Best Studio Headphones 2026 for Music, Recording & Mixing

This is the full lineup for anyone looking for the right sound for tracking, editing, or daily studio work, covering different budgets and real-world needs today. You’ll find options for clean recording, detailed mixes, and relaxed listening that suit beginners and pros looking for the best studio headphones today.

1. Audeze LCD-X [Best Overall Studio Headphones]

Specs Details Type Over-ear, open-back Connectivity Wired, detachable cable, 6.35 mm jack Battery Life N/A (wired) Noise Cancellation None Driver Size / Sound 106 mm planar magnetic drivers, 12 Hz – 20 kHz (extended to 50 kHz) Weight 612 g Special Features Ultra-thin planar diaphragm, Fazor waveguides

If you’re chasing the best studio headphones for serious work, the Audeze LCD-X instantly shows you what high-end reference sound really means. These are built for accuracy first, using massive planar magnetic drivers that dig deep into the details of your mix.

For music production, this is one of the most accurate options you can buy. Especially when you’re balancing instruments or cleaning up problem frequencies, this level of precision makes a real difference. That’s exactly what people expect when they search for the best headphones for serious studio work. And they’re also very popular as studio headphones for recording, since they stay clean and controlled even at higher volumes.

Why we chose it Its planar magnetic drivers offer true reference-grade accuracy that works for mixing, mastering, and critical listening at a professional level.

In daily use, what really stands out is how well your mixes translate to other systems, which is exactly what matters most when you’re mixing and mastering. On top of that, the wide open-back soundstage and sharp imaging also make them a great fit for competitive shooters and immersive AAA games.

Pros Cons ✅ Ultra-accurate, reference-grade sound for mixing and mastering



✅ Massive detail retrieval thanks to planar magnetic drivers



✅ Wide, natural soundstage for precise stereo placement



✅ Easy to drive for a high-end model



✅ Excellent for both studio work and high-level gaming ❌ Much heavier than most headphones, but the comfort padding helps during long sessions

Final Verdict: If your goal is to work with true reference sound and avoid second-guessing your mixes, the Audeze LCD-X is a top-tier choice. It easily earns its place among the best studio headphones for professionals who care about accuracy and consistent results.

Specs Details Type Over-ear, closed-back Connectivity Wired, 3.5 mm jack, single-side cable Battery Life N/A (wired) Noise Cancellation None (passive sound isolation) Driver Size / Sound 40 mm dynamic drivers, 15 Hz – 20,000 Hz Weight 210 g Special Features Tuned low-frequency response, single-side cable exit

If you’re looking for the best studio headphones on a tight budget, the Audio-Technica ATH-M20x is one of those models that keeps popping up for a good reason. They’re simple, no-frills, and built specifically for studio tracking and basic mixing. The 40 mm dynamic drivers are tuned with a bit of extra low-end weight, which makes them useful for monitoring bass lines and kick drums without things turning muddy.

For beginners, these give you a clean and dependable reference to start working with audio without complicating things. The closed-back design helps keep sound contained when you’re tracking vocals or instruments, and the passive isolation does its job in loud rooms. If you’re browsing for best budget headphones for studio use, this is exactly the kind of model that makes sense.

Why we chose it It offers balanced, reliable sound at a price that makes studio monitoring accessible to beginners and budget-focused musicians.

What I really like in daily use is how light they feel. You can wear them for long sessions without that heavy clamp fatigue you get with chunkier headphones. The padding is simple but comfortable enough for editing, tracking, or just listening back to takes for a couple of hours straight.

Pros Cons ✅ Clean, dependable sound for basic mixing and tracking



✅ Closed-back design with good passive isolation



✅ Very lightweight and comfortable for long sessions



✅ Strong value for beginners and home studios



✅ Long 3 m cable is great for studio movement ❌ Not detailed enough for serious mastering work, but it stays clear and controlled for everyday tracking and basic mixing

Final Verdict: If you want an affordable, reliable pair to start recording and producing without overthinking it, the Audio-Technica ATH-M20x is an easy recommendation. It earns its place as one of the most accessible studio headphone options for beginners who just want to plug in and get to work.

3. Sony WH-1000XM6 [Best Studio Headphones for Editing & Production]

Specs Details Type Over-ear Connectivity Wireless (Bluetooth 5.3) + 3.5 mm jack, detachable cable Battery Life Up to 30 hours Noise Cancellation Active Noise Cancellation Driver Size / Sound 30 mm dynamic drivers Weight 255 g Special Features Adaptive NC Optimizer, HD Noise Canceling Processor QN3

When you need the best studio headphones for editing and production in noisy environments, the Sony WH-1000XM6 makes life a lot easier. The active noise cancellation is on another level here, powered by Sony’s HD noise-canceling processor QN3 and a 12-microphone system that reacts in real time. That means you can focus on your edits, podcast cuts, or arrangement tweaks without background noise constantly breaking your concentration.

The clean, detailed sound and customizable EQ make them very practical for editing on the go, whether you’re working on dialogue, vocals, or quick mix checks. They’re not made for final mastering, but the 30-hour battery and fast charging make them incredibly reliable for long workdays.

Why we chose it Its industry-leading noise cancellation and flexible sound tuning make it ideal for editing, production, and monitoring in real-world environments. It’s easily one of the best noise cancelling headphones.

They’re also a lot of fun for gaming after work. The ANC pulls you into story-driven games, and the immersive tuning gives action scenes real weight. For creators who split their time between work and play, that versatility is hard to beat.

Pros Cons ✅ Industry-leading noise cancellation blocks out distractions



✅ Clean, detailed sound with customizable EQ



✅ Long 30-hour battery life with fast charging



✅ Very comfortable for all-day editing sessions



✅ Great for both creative work and immersive gaming ❌ Not a true replacement for wired reference headphones, but incredibly useful for editing and production on the move

Final Verdict: The Sony WH-1000XM6 is an easy pick if your work involves editing, producing, or monitoring in noisy environments. It’s one of the most practical best studio headphones for creators who need focus, comfort, and flexibility in one package.

4. Austrian Audio Hi-X65 [Best Compact Open-Back Studio Headphones for Critical Listening]

Specs Details Type Over-ear, open-back Connectivity Wired, 3.5 mm jack, detachable cable Battery Life N/A (wired) Noise Cancellation None Driver Size / Sound 44 mm dynamic drivers Weight 310 g Special Features Foldable design, metal construction

The Austrian Audio Hi-X65 is built with critical listening in mind, and that becomes obvious as soon as you start working with it. Great open-back headphones give you a very natural sense of space, which is exactly what you want when you’re making fine mix decisions. The sound stays clean and fast, especially on transients, so things like drum hits, vocal attacks, and acoustic details come through clearly.

For this size and weight, they feel surprisingly solid too, thanks to the metal build. And the open-back sound makes it easier to judge balance and depth, and the foldable design adds real convenience if you move between rooms or workspaces.

Why we chose it It offers a very natural, spacious sound in a compact, foldable open-back design that works perfectly for critical listening.

You don’t get that boxed-in sound some studio headphones have, and your ears don’t get tired too quickly either. They’re not made for tracking in loud rooms, but for detail work, they really shine.

Pros Cons ✅ Natural, spacious sound for critical listening



✅ Fast transient response helps with detailed mix work



✅ Foldable design makes them easy to transport



✅ Solid metal construction feels durable



✅ Comfortable enough for long sessions ❌ Open-back design offers no isolation, but that’s the trade-off for a more natural soundstage

Final Verdict: The Austrian Audio Hi-X65 is a smart pick for detailed mix work in quiet environments, offering an honest sound, a comfortable fit, and a foldable design that’s actually practical for daily use.

5. ThinkSound ov202w [Best Wireless Studio Headphones for Long Sessions]

Specs Details Type Over-ear Connectivity Wired & Wireless (Bluetooth 5), 3.5 mm jack Battery Life Up to 104 hours Noise Cancellation Active Noise Cancellation Driver Size / Sound Dual dynamic drivers (40 mm + 10 mm) Weight 286 g Special Features Hybrid ANC, transparent mode

The thinksound ov202w is made for people who spend a lot of time with headphones on, and the massive battery life is the first thing you notice. With up to 104 hours of use, you can go several days of editing, producing, or casual listening without even thinking about charging. The sound is warm and clean, thanks to the dual-driver setup, which gives both low-end weight and clear mids for everyday creative work.

The memory foam pads keep them comfortable for hours, the ANC helps you stay focused outside the studio, and the low-latency Bluetooth also makes them a solid option for long gaming sessions. If you normally look at guides like the best gaming headset, this is the kind of crossover model that works surprisingly well for both worlds.

Why we chose it What makes the thinksound ov202w stand out is the combination of extreme battery life, wireless freedom, and a tuning that stays pleasant and accurate over long sessions.

You also get an eco-friendly build with wood and metal elements, which gives them a unique look and a sturdy feel.

Pros Cons ✅ Huge 104-hour battery for multi-day use



✅ Comfortable memory foam pads for long sessions



✅ Hybrid ANC helps reduce distractions



✅ Warm, balanced sound that’s easy on the ears



✅ Works well for both studio use and gaming ❌ Not as surgically detailed as wired reference headphones, but far more flexible for daily use

Final Verdict: The thinksound ov202w is a great fit for creators who want long battery life, wireless freedom, and a sound signature that stays comfortable over extended sessions. It easily earns its place among the best studio headphones for all-day work and casual gaming.

6. beyerdynamic DT 770 PRO [Best Closed-Back Studio Headphones for Mixing & Monitoring]

Specs Details Type Over-ear, closed-back Connectivity Wired, 3.5 mm jack, detachable cable Battery Life N/A (wired) Noise Cancellation Passive noise isolation Driver Size / Sound 45 mm dynamic drivers Weight 390 g Special Features STELLAR.45 driver system, replaceable parts

When isolation really matters, the beyerdynamic DT 770 PRO X feels right at home. The closed-back design blocks external noise effectively, which helps a lot when you’re tracking vocals or instruments and need clean takes. The bass comes through with weight but stays controlled, so making mix decisions on kick and low-end feels much more confident.

On top of that, the build feels solid and ready for daily use, the detachable cable adds peace of mind, and the comfort holds up even during long sessions.

Why we chose it It combines strong isolation, detailed sound, and a studio-proof build that’s easy to maintain long term.

For gaming, the isolation and punchy low end work really well for single-player titles and cinematic experiences where immersion matters more than pinpoint competitive accuracy.

Pros Cons ✅ Strong closed-back isolation for recording and monitoring



✅ Clear, controlled bass for low-end work



✅ Very comfortable for long sessions



✅ Detachable cable adds durability



✅ Excellent for studio work and immersive gaming ❌ Bulkier than lightweight models, but the comfort and isolation make it worth it

Final Verdict: The beyerdynamic DT 770 PRO X is great for tracking, mixing, and monitoring when isolation really matters. It’s a studio staple that also doubles as a great option for immersive, bass-driven gaming.

7. ADAM Audio H200 [Best Mid-Range Studio Headphones for Professional Mixing]

Specs Details Type Over-ear, closed-back Connectivity Wired, 3.5 mm jack, detachable cable (¼” adapter included) Battery Life N/A (wired) Noise Cancellation None (sound isolation) Driver Size / Sound 40 mm dynamic drivers, 2 Hz – 23.5 kHz Weight 708 g Special Features ADAM Headphone Utility plug-in, spatialization

This is that sweet mid-range spot where things start to feel truly professional without jumping into crazy prices, and the ADAM Audio H200 fits there perfectly. The tuning is clean and balanced, clearly inspired by ADAM’s studio monitor sound, which makes them great for editing, mixing, and detailed session work without your ears getting cooked after an hour. If you’re used to working with the best studio monitors and need a headphone equivalent for late-night sessions, these translate very well.

One really nice bonus is the dedicated ADAM Audio Headphone Utility plug-in. It adds optimization tools and a spatialization feature that helps your mixes translate more naturally on speakers. That’s especially useful if you do a lot of music production on headphones.

Why we chose it It blends monitor-style accuracy with comfort and smart software tools that actually help your mixes translate.

Build quality also feels studio-ready. The aluminum yoke, durable headband, and memory foam pads give good isolation when you’re working in noisy rooms. They’re not designed for wireless flexibility or gaming-first use, but for focused studio work they stay consistent and reliable.



Pros Cons ✅ Balanced, revealing sound for mixing and editing



✅ Useful Headphone Utility plug-in with spatialization



✅ Comfortable for long sessions



✅ Durable metal and aluminum construction



✅ Detachable cable with ¼” adapter included ❌ On the heavier side, but the comfort helps offset the weight

Final Verdict: The ADAM Audio H200 is a solid mid-range choice for producers who want clean, reliable sound and tools that actually help their mixes translate. It’s a practical step up for anyone taking studio work more seriously.

8. Sennheiser Consumer Audio HD 650 [Best Audiophile Headphones for Studio Mastering]

Specs Details Type Over-ear, open-back Connectivity Wired, 3.5 mm jack + 1/4″ adapter Battery Life N/A (wired) Noise Cancellation None (open-back design) Driver Size / Sound 42 mm dynamic drivers, 10 Hz – 39,500 Hz Weight 258 g Special Features Hand-matched drivers, aluminum voice coils

This is one of those headphones that people keep around for years because it just sounds right. The open-back design and smooth frequency response make it especially strong for mastering and analytical listening. Everything feels natural, balanced, and easy to trust when you’re making final decisions on a track: highs stay clean, mids feel full, and the low end never tries to steal the spotlight. This is exactly the type of tuning people expect when searching for the best audiophile headphones for studio and critical listening.

Comfort is another big reason the Sennheiser Consumer Audio HD 650 has such a loyal following. The lightweight build and soft padding make long sessions much easier, even when you’re deep into late-night mastering work.

Why we chose it What earns the HD 650 this spot is its natural tuning and long-term comfort, which make it a favorite for mastering and detailed listening.

For gaming, the wide open-back imaging actually works really well in RPGs and open-world titles. You get a strong sense of space and positioning that makes environments feel more alive, and even in shooters, directional cues come through clearly.

Pros Cons ✅ Smooth, natural tuning for mastering and critical listening



✅ Very comfortable for marathon sessions



✅ Wide open-back soundstage for spatial awareness



✅ Lightweight design reduces fatigue



✅ Excellent detail without harshness ❌ Open-back design offers no isolation, but that’s the trade-off for its spacious, natural sound

Final Verdict: The Sennheiser HD 650 remains a go-to choice for mastering, long listening sessions, and anyone who values a natural, fatigue-free sound. It’s a classic for a reason.

9. Sony MDR7506 [Best Closed-Back Studio Headphones for Recording & Broadcast]

Specs Details Type Over-ear, closed-back Connectivity Wired, 3.5 mm & 1/4″ jack, fixed 9.8 ft cable Battery Life N/A (wired) Noise Cancellation None (sound isolation) Driver Size / Sound 40 mm dynamic drivers, 10 Hz – 20 kHz Weight 227 g Special Features Foldable design, gold-plated plug

This is one of those great Sony headphones you’ve probably seen in studios for decades, and there’s a reason for that. The Sony MDR7506 is all about clarity where it matters most: clean mids, clear highs, and a controlled low end that never gets messy. That makes it especially strong for vocal recording, dialogue editing, and broadcast-style work where intelligibility is everything.

The closed-back design keeps outside noise under control, and the long fixed cable gives you plenty of room to move around a desk or mixing position. It also folds up neatly into the included soft case, which is perfect if you move between studios or locations.

Why we chose it What keeps the Sony MDR7506 relevant after so many years is its reliable clarity for voice work, editing, and broadcast monitoring, combined with a simple, travel-friendly foldable design.

In multiplayer games, what really helps is how clearly voices cut through the mix, so team communication stays easy even in noisy moments. Directional audio also comes through clean without needing to push the volume.

Pros Cons ✅ Excellent clarity for vocals, dialogue, and editing



✅ Strong closed-back isolation for recording



✅ Foldable design with protective case



✅ Lightweight and comfortable for long sessions



✅ Long 9.8 ft cable for studio movement ❌ Fixed cable can’t be replaced, but it’s long and very durable

Final Verdict: The Sony MDR7506 is a proven studio classic for recording, broadcasting, and voice-focused work. If clean detail and reliability are your priorities, this one is exactly what you need.

10. Focal Clear Pro MG [Best High-End Studio Headphones for Comfort & Precision]

Specs Details Type Over-ear, open-back Connectivity Wired, 3.5 mm jack + 1/4″ adapter Battery Life N/A (wired) Noise Cancellation None Driver Size / Sound 40 mm dynamic drivers with magnesium ‘M’-shaped dome Weight 454 g Special Features Memory foam microfiber pads, rigid carrying case

The Focal Clear Pro MG is the kind of headphone you put on and instantly feel like you’re working at a higher level. The magnesium drivers respond incredibly fast, so transients hit clean and details come through without effort. That makes a real difference when you’re deep into mixing and mastering, where precision and balance matter more than anything.

Comfort is a huge part of the experience too. The memory foam pads are soft and breathable, and the weight is spread evenly across your head, so you don’t get pressure points even after long days in the studio.

Why we chose it What sets the Focal Clear Pro MG apart is how it combines ultra-fast driver response with day-long comfort, making it ideal for high-level mixing without ear fatigue.

The open-back design gives you a wide, natural soundstage that helps with stereo placement and depth. You also get two high-quality cables and a rigid carrying case, which makes it feel like a proper professional tool rather than just another pair of headphones. If you care about immersive sound in general, it pairs nicely with setups built around a top soundbar for non-studio listening, too.

Pros Cons ✅ Extremely precise and detailed sound



✅ Magnesium drivers handle fast transients beautifully



✅ Outstanding comfort for long studio sessions



✅ Wide, natural open-back soundstage



✅ Premium build with quality cables and case ❌ High price tag, but the comfort and precision clearly justify it

Final Verdict: The Focal Clear Pro MG is built for engineers and producers who want top-level detail without sacrificing comfort. It’s a serious investment, but one that pays off every time you sit down to mix.

11. Beats Studio Pro [Best All-Purpose Over-Ear Headphones for Creative Work & Monitoring]

Specs Details Type Over-ear, closed-back Connectivity Wireless (Bluetooth 5.3), USB-C, 3.5 mm jack Battery Life Up to 40 hours Noise Cancellation Active Noise Cancellation + Transparency Driver Size / Sound Dynamic drivers, custom Beats tuning Weight 260 g Special Features Spatial Audio, USB-C lossless audio

The Beats Studio Pro are built for people who move between studio work, editing on the go, and everyday listening. The updated acoustic tuning gives you clean clarity with a solid, defined low end, which works well for content creation, light mixing, and checking how tracks translate outside the studio.

ANC and Transparency mode make a huge difference depending on where you’re working. You can block everything out when you need to focus, then switch to Transparency when you’re moving around or working with others. USB-C lossless audio is also a nice bonus if you want the cleanest signal possible when wired, especially if you switch between different sources. The tuning even works well for vinyl setups paired with a top record player when you want to check how warm mixes translate outside the studio.

Why we chose it What makes the Beats Studio Pro stand out is how easily it switches between creative work, casual listening, and travel without feeling out of place in any of them.

They’re also handy for quick reference checks when comparing your mix against playback on external systems like great speakers for record player setups, where bass balance and stereo image feel very different from studio monitors.



And for gaming, the powerful low end adds weight to action-heavy titles, while ANC helps pull you into the game when you want full immersion.

Pros Cons ✅ Long 40-hour battery life



✅ ANC and Transparency for flexible use



✅ USB-C lossless audio support



✅ Strong bass with clean clarity



✅ Works seamlessly with Apple & Android ❌ Not tuned for deep mastering work, but great for creative monitoring and daily use

Final Verdict: The Beats Studio Pro are a solid all-rounder for creators who want one pair of headphones for studio work, travel, and gaming without constantly switching gear.

How to Choose the Right Headphones for Studio Recording

The best studio headphones for recording don’t just affect how things sound; they shape how clean your takes are, how well performers hear themselves, and how confident the session feels. From vocals to full band tracking, the right pair simply makes everything flow better.

Here’s what really matters when choosing studio headphones for recording:

Closed-back design (most important for recording): Closed-back headphones are the go-to because they prevent sound from leaking into your microphone. That keeps vocal takes clean and avoids headphone bleed ruining quiet passages.

Closed-back headphones are the go-to because they prevent sound from leaking into your microphone. That keeps vocal takes clean and avoids headphone bleed ruining quiet passages. Sound isolation: Good isolation helps you hear the cue mix clearly without turning the volume up too much. This protects your ears and makes it easier for musicians to stay locked in with the track.

Good isolation helps you hear the cue mix clearly without turning the volume up too much. This protects your ears and makes it easier for musicians to stay locked in with the track. Accurate, neutral frequency response: You don’t want hyped bass or sparkly highs while tracking. A neutral sound helps singers pitch better, drummers lock into the groove, and everyone hear what’s really happening in the mix (a must for the best headphones for music production).

You don’t want hyped bass or sparkly highs while tracking. A neutral sound helps singers pitch better, drummers lock into the groove, and everyone hear what’s really happening in the mix (a must for the best headphones for music production). Comfort for long sessions: Recording sessions run long. Soft ear pads, reasonable clamping force, and low pressure on the head make a huge difference once you pass the two-hour mark.

Recording sessions run long. Soft ear pads, reasonable clamping force, and low pressure on the head make a huge difference once you pass the two-hour mark. Durability & replaceable parts: Cables get stepped on, ear pads wear out, and headphones live on stands all day. Models with detachable cables and replaceable pads last much longer in real studio life.

Cables get stepped on, ear pads wear out, and headphones live on stands all day. Models with detachable cables and replaceable pads last much longer in real studio life. Wired connection (low latency): For tracking, wired is still king. Zero latency means tight timing, stable monitoring, and no weird Bluetooth delays that can throw off performances.

The truth is, the best studio headphones for recording don’t have to be expensive; they just need to be reliable, comfortable, and honest with sound. Get those basics right, and everything from vocals to full band tracking becomes faster, cleaner, and far less frustrating.

My Overall Verdict

When it comes to choosing the best studio headphones, the real answer depends on how you work. Not everyone records, mixes, edits, and produces in the same way, so the smartest move is to match the headphones to your real workflow. These four picks cover the most common studio scenarios:

For professional mixing and mastering engineers → Audeze LCD-X. If your priority is absolute accuracy and mix translation that holds up across every system, this is the clear reference pick. It’s built for critical listening and serious decision-making at the highest level.

For beginners, home studios, and tight budgets → Audio-Technica ATH-M20x. This is the safest entry point into studio headphones for recording and basic production. Clean, reliable sound, solid isolation, and a price that makes sense when you’re just getting started.

For creators who work on the go → Sony WH-1000XM6. Perfect for producers, editors, and musicians who move between studio work and travel. The ANC, long battery life, and flexible sound profile make these some of the most practical best headphones for music outside a fixed setup.

For vocal recording, tracking, and isolation-heavy work → beyerdynamic DT 770 PRO X. If you record vocals, instruments, or track in loud environments, this is the specialist you want. Strong isolation, controlled bass, and studio-grade durability make it ideal for daily tracking sessions.

No matter your level or setup, these four picks cover the most important real-world needs (from budget recording to mobile production and full professional mixing), making them a rock-solid foundation for anyone searching for the best studio headphones right now.

FAQs