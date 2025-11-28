Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

13 Best Soundbars for Movies, Gaming, and Music in 2025

The best soundbar transforms your entertainment setup by replacing weak TV speakers with cinema-quality audio.

No matter if you’re watching explosive action sequences, competing in fast-paced shooters, or streaming your favorite albums, a quality soundbar brings depth, clarity, and immersive sound to every experience.

If you’ve ever found yourself cranking up the volume just to hear dialogue, then scrambling for the remote when an action scene explodes, you know exactly why an upgrade matters.

After researching models across every price range and diving deep into user reviews, I’ve identified the best soundbars that balance powerful bass, crystal-clear dialogue, and immersive spatial audio. My goal is to help you find the best soundbar 2025 pick that actually fits your space and budget.

Why you can trust our advice Eneba's writers and experts spend hours testing and reviewing games and gaming gear. Each review is based on hands-on testing, real-world use, and careful analysis. Our goal is to give you honest insights that will help you make the best decision for your setup. See how we test products

Our Top Picks for the Best Soundbars

After comparing specs, analyzing user reviews, and weighing performance against price, three models consistently stand out as the best soundbars for TV across different needs and budgets.

Sonos Beam Gen 2 – This compact powerhouse provides the ideal balance for most users. Despite its 25-inch width, it supports full Dolby Atmos and includes automatic room tuning through Trueplay. Voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant adds convenience for everyday use. VIZIO V-Series 2.0 Sound Bar (V-21) – For budget-conscious shoppers seeking meaningful improvement, this bar costs under $150 while providing significantly clearer dialogue and better volume than built-in TV speakers. Samsung HW-Q950A – Home theater enthusiasts will appreciate this complete 11.1.4 system with wireless subwoofer and rear speakers, creating immersive Dolby Atmos sound without the complexity of traditional multi-speaker installations.

These three represent the strongest options in their respective categories, but the full list below covers additional use cases and preferences. Continue reading to find the soundbar that matches your specific requirements.

13 Best Soundbars for Every Budget and Setup

From compact desktop solutions to flagship home theater systems, this comprehensive list covers the top-rated soundbar options available. Finding the best soundbar means matching features to your specific needs – room size, preferred content type, and budget all play important roles in making the right choice.

1. Sonos Beam Gen 2 [Best Overall Soundbar]

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Channels + Subwoofer 5.0 (virtualized Atmos) Audio Formats Supported Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus Connectivity HDMI eARC, optical (adapter included), Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2 Dimensions 25.6″ × 2.7″ × 3.9″ Smart Features Alexa, Google Assistant, Trueplay tuning, multi-room

The Sonos Beam Gen 2 earns the top position as the best soundbar for most users because it balances compact dimensions with full Dolby Atmos support and seamless smart home integration.

Despite measuring just over 25 inches, this bar fills mid-sized rooms with clear, detailed audio thanks to virtualized surround processing and strategically positioned up-firing drivers. The Trueplay tuning feature uses your iPhone to analyze your room’s acoustics and automatically adjust output for optimal sound – eliminating the need for manual EQ adjustments.

Why we chose it The Sonos Beam Gen 2 combines Dolby Atmos immersion with smart features and automatic room calibration in a compact design that works for TV, movies, music, and streaming without compromising on any category.

What makes the Beam Gen 2 stand out is its seamless ecosystem integration. Voice control through Alexa or Google Assistant lets you adjust volume, switch inputs, or play music hands-free. AirPlay 2 support means iPhone users can stream directly without Bluetooth compression.

The soundbar also syncs with other Sonos speakers for multi-room audio, so your kitchen, bedroom, and living room can all play the same playlist in perfect sync.

Pros Cons ✅ Dolby Atmos support brings immersive overhead sound to compact setups



✅ Trueplay tuning automatically optimizes sound for your specific room layout



✅ Voice assistant integration (Alexa and Google) allows hands-free control



✅ Multi-room audio syncs perfectly with other Sonos speakers throughout your home



✅ Compact design fits under most TVs without blocking screens or IR sensors



✅ AirPlay 2 support provides high-quality wireless streaming for Apple devices ❌ Premium price point, though the smart features and audio quality justify the investment

Setup takes minutes – plug in the HDMI eARC cable (or use the included optical adapter for older TVs), connect to Wi-Fi through the Sonos app, and run Trueplay. The bar handles everything from dialogue-heavy dramas to action-packed blockbusters with equal skill.

Vocals sound crisp and centered during conversations, while explosions and music fill the room without muddiness. The virtualized Atmos creates convincing height effects for overhead sounds like helicopters or rain.

Final Verdict: The Sonos Beam Gen 2 serves movie watchers, music listeners, and smart home enthusiasts equally well, making it the most versatile choice for anyone upgrading from built-in TV speakers.

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Channels + Subwoofer 2.0 (no subwoofer) Audio Formats Supported Dolby Digital, DTS Connectivity HDMI ARC, optical, Bluetooth 5.0 Dimensions 21″ × 2.2″ × 3.5″ Smart Features Bluetooth streaming, LED display

The VIZIO V-Series V-21 demonstrates that significant audio improvement doesn’t require premium pricing. This 2.0-channel bar costs between $120-$150 but provides a substantial upgrade in clarity, volume, and overall audio quality compared to built-in TV speakers.

I recommend it for budget-conscious shoppers who want better TV sound without complicated setups or premium price tags.

Why we chose it The VIZIO V-21 costs under $150 while dramatically improving dialogue clarity and volume over TV speakers, making it the ideal budget option for smaller rooms and casual viewers.

Setting up is pretty straightforward – connect via HDMI ARC for single-cable convenience, or use the optical input if your TV lacks ARC support. Bluetooth 5.0 enables music streaming from mobile devices when you’re not watching TV.

The LED display shows volume levels and input sources clearly. Despite lacking a dedicated subwoofer, the dual full-range drivers produce surprisingly adequate bass for a bar of this size and price point.

Pros Cons ✅ Excellent value under $150 provides major sound improvement over TV speakers



✅ Simple setup with HDMI ARC or optical means you’ll be watching in minutes



✅ Bluetooth streaming lets you play music from your phone without extra cables



✅ Compact 21-inch width fits smaller TVs and tight spaces perfectly



✅ LED display shows volume and settings clearly from across the room



✅ Solid build quality from VIZIO’s reputation for reliable budget electronics ❌ No subwoofer limits deep bass response, though an optional wireless sub can be added later

Audio quality exceeds expectations for the price range. Dialogue sounds clear and centered, which matters most for news, sitcoms, and dramas. Action scenes gain noticeable impact without the muddiness typical of cheaper bars.

Music streaming through Bluetooth sounds balanced, though bass enthusiasts will miss the depth a subwoofer provides. The bar handles living rooms up to medium size effectively – larger spaces might exceed its output capabilities.

Final Verdict: For shoppers wanting better TV sound on a tight budget, the VIZIO V-21 provides the most value, transforming your audio experience without breaking the bank.

3. Samsung HW-Q950A [Best Soundbar with Subwoofer]

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Channels + Subwoofer 11.1.4 with wireless sub + rear speakers Audio Formats Supported Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Hi-Res Audio Connectivity HDMI eARC, optical, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Dimensions Bar: 48.5″ × 2.7″ × 5.4″ / Sub: 8.2″ × 15.8″ × 16″ Smart Features Q-Symphony, SpaceFit Sound+, Alexa built-in

The Samsung HW-Q950A defines comprehensive home cinema audio in a soundbar format. This 11.1.4-channel system includes a powerful wireless subwoofer and dedicated rear speakers, creating true surround sound that envelops your entire room.

I consider it the best option for home theater enthusiasts who want cinema-quality audio without installing ceiling speakers or running wires across walls.

Why we chose it The Samsung HW-Q950A includes a wireless subwoofer and rear speakers in one package, providing room-filling surround sound with powerful bass and cutting-edge audio processing for true home cinema immersion.

What sets this bar apart is the combination of raw power and smart features. The wireless subwoofer provides deep, room-shaking bass that makes explosions feel physical without distortion.

Up-firing drivers and rear surrounds create genuine height and spatial effects – helicopters fly overhead, rain sounds like it’s falling around you, and musical instruments occupy distinct positions in the soundstage. Dolby Atmos and DTS:X decoding guarantees you’re hearing content exactly as the directors intended.

Pros Cons ✅ Complete 11.1.4 system with subwoofer and rear speakers creates true surround sound



✅ Powerful wireless subwoofer provides deep, impactful bass for movies and music



✅ Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support provides overhead effects and immersive spatial audio



✅ Q-Symphony syncs with Samsung TVs to add extra channels and enhance sound



✅ SpaceFit Sound+ automatically calibrates audio based on your room’s acoustics



✅ Multiple HDMI inputs handle gaming consoles and media players with ease ❌ Premium price and large footprint require significant budget and space, though the performance justifies both

Samsung-specific features enhance the experience for compatible TV owners. Q-Symphony syncs the soundbar with your Samsung TV’s speakers, adding extra channels for even more immersive audio.

SpaceFit Sound+ analyzes your room layout and calibrates output automatically. Alexa integration provides voice control for volume, inputs, and music streaming. The system handles everything from whisper-quiet dialogue to thunderous action with equal precision.

Final Verdict: Movie lovers and home theater enthusiasts will find that the Samsung HW-Q950A creates the immersive, bass-heavy sound they crave, making it worth the investment for dedicated entertainment spaces.

4. Nakamichi Dragon 11.4.6 [Best Surround Sound Home Theater Soundbar]

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Channels + Subwoofer 11.4.6 with four wireless subs + surround modules Audio Formats Supported Dolby Atmos, DTS:X Pro, Hi-Res Audio Connectivity HDMI eARC, HDMI 2.1 passthrough, optical, Bluetooth Dimensions Bar: 59″ × 6.7″ × 4.9″ / Subs: Various sizes Smart Features Automatic room calibration, adjustable EQ, multi-sub control

The Nakamichi Dragon 11.4.6 represents the pinnacle of soundbar technology and stands as the best surround sound soundbar available today – a true replacement for traditional AV receiver setups.

This comprehensive system includes four wireless subwoofers and multiple surround modules, creating 11.4.6 channels of audio that rival dedicated home theater installations costing significantly more. I reserve this recommendation for serious enthusiasts with large rooms and budgets to match.

Why we chose it The Nakamichi Dragon produces 11.4.6-channel surround sound with multiple subwoofers and height speakers, rivaling traditional AV receiver systems while maintaining the simplicity of a soundbar setup.

The channel count tells the complete story: 11 main channels, four subwoofers, and six height channels work together to create three-dimensional sound that envelops your entire space. Dolby Atmos and DTS:X Pro processing reaches its full potential here – sound moves fluidly around and above you with pinpoint accuracy.

The four subwoofers distribute bass evenly throughout the room, eliminating dead spots and overwhelming peaks. Unlike single-sub systems, you experience consistent, powerful bass regardless of seating position. For those researching premium surround sound systems, this Dragon setup represents the absolute pinnacle without needing a dedicated equipment rack.

Pros Cons ✅ 11.4.6-channel configuration creates reference-quality surround sound at home



✅ Four wireless subwoofers distribute bass evenly for consistent response throughout the room



✅ Dolby Atmos and DTS:X Pro support produce the most immersive spatial audio available



✅ HDMI 2.1 passthrough handles 4K/120Hz gaming for next-gen consoles



✅ Automatic room calibration optimizes the complex system for your specific space



✅ Replaces traditional AV receiver setups while maintaining soundbar simplicity ❌ Flagship pricing and complex setup suit dedicated enthusiasts rather than casual viewers, though the performance is unmatched

The installation process requires more effort than simpler bars – you’ll position rear surrounds and multiple subs around your room – but automatic calibration handles the complex tuning. HDMI 2.1 passthrough supports 4K/120Hz gaming, making this bar equally suited for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X as it is for movies.

The system excels in large, dedicated home theater spaces where its power and complexity can truly shine. Smaller rooms would represent overkill and might be overwhelmed with excessive bass and surround presence.

Final Verdict: Home cinema purists with large dedicated rooms will find the Nakamichi Dragon creates surround sound experiences that match or exceed traditional multi-speaker installations, justifying its premium positioning.

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Channels + Subwoofer 11.1.4 with wireless sub + rear speakers Audio Formats Supported Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Hi-Res Audio (up to 24-bit/192kHz) Connectivity HDMI 2.1 eARC, optical, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi Dimensions Bar: 48.6″ × 2.7″ × 5.4″ / Sub: 8.3″ × 15.7″ × 15.9″ Smart Features Q-Symphony, SpaceFit Sound, Alexa, SmartThings

The Samsung Q990F stands as Samsung‘s flagship soundbar, packing 11.1.4 channels into a premium package designed for large rooms and Samsung TV owners.

This system builds on the Q950A‘s foundation with enhanced audio processing, future-proof HDMI 2.1 connectivity, and deeper integration with Samsung‘s ecosystem. I recommend it for users committed to Samsung products who want the absolute best the brand offers.

Why we chose it The Samsung Q990F represents Samsung‘s ultimate soundbar offering with 11.1.4 channels, HDMI 2.1 gaming features, and seamless TV integration for those invested in the Samsung ecosystem.

The 11.1.4 configuration matches the Q950A specifications, but features upgraded audio processing and superior components. Dolby Atmos content sounds expansive and detailed, with height channels creating convincing overhead effects.

Hi-Res Audio support up to 24-bit/192kHz means audiophile music files play back with full fidelity. HDMI 2.1 with eARC handles 4K/120Hz gaming plus Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Low Latency Mode for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X compatibility.

Pros Cons ✅ Samsung’s flagship 11.1.4-channel system provides room-filling Atmos sound



✅ HDMI 2.1 with eARC supports 4K/120Hz gaming and VRR for next-gen consoles



✅ Q-Symphony synchronizes with Samsung TVs for expanded soundstage and detail



✅ Hi-Res Audio support up to 24-bit/192kHz preserves music quality for audiophiles



✅ SpaceFit Sound automatically optimizes output based on room acoustics



✅ Premium build quality and refined tuning distinguish this from mid-range options ❌ Premium pricing positions this as a high-end investment, though Samsung loyalists will appreciate the ecosystem benefits

Q-Symphony and SpaceFit Sound provide the same intelligent calibration as other premium Samsung bars, but the Q990F benefits from more powerful amplification and refined tuning. If you own a Samsung TV from recent years, the integration feels seamless – the soundbar and TV work as one unified audio system.

The system fills even large living rooms with balanced, detailed sound. Among all Samsung soundbar options available today, this flagship model provides the most comprehensive feature set and premium performance.

Final Verdict: Samsung TV owners wanting the best possible audio experience will find the Q990F integrates perfectly with their displays while providing flagship-level surround sound performance.

6. Sony HT-A8000 [Best Dolby Atmos Soundbar]

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Channels + Subwoofer 5.1.2 (expandable with optional sub + rears) Audio Formats Supported Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, 360 Reality Audio Connectivity HDMI eARC, optical, Bluetooth, USB Dimensions 47.2″ × 2.5″ × 5.4″ Smart Features Acoustic Center Sync (with Sony TVs), Voice Zoom, Sound Field Optimization

The Sony HT-A8000 focuses specifically on Dolby Atmos performance, using Sony‘s audio expertise to create convincing height effects from a single bar. This 5.1.2-channel system includes up-firing and side-firing drivers positioned strategically to bounce sound off walls and ceilings.

I recommend it for movie enthusiasts who prioritize Atmos immersion and plan to expand their system over time. When researching powerful Dolby Atmos soundbars, this Sony model represents a top rated soundbar for dedicated home theater setups.

Why we chose it The Sony HT-A8000 prioritizes Dolby Atmos performance with Sony‘s advanced audio processing, providing exceptional overhead effects and clear dialogue for serious movie watching.

Sony‘s Signature Sound processing analyzes content in real-time to optimize dialogue clarity, enhance spatial effects, and maintain tonal balance. Acoustic Center Sync pairs the bar with compatible Sony TVs, using the TV’s speakers as an additional center channel for even clearer voices.

Sound Field Optimization measures your room with built-in microphones and adjusts output to compensate for furniture, walls, and ceiling height.

Pros Cons ✅ Dolby Atmos processing creates convincing overhead effects and spatial audio



✅ Sony’s Signature Sound provides clear dialogue and balanced tonal quality



✅ Expandable design lets you add subwoofer and rear speakers over time



✅ Sound Field Optimization automatically calibrates audio for your room layout



✅ Acoustic Center Sync pairs with Sony TVs for enhanced center channel clarity



✅ Multiple up-firing and side-firing drivers maximize height channel effectiveness ❌ Higher price than basic bars, though the Atmos performance and expansion options justify the cost

The bar handles complex Atmos soundtracks beautifully – objects move smoothly around the room, overhead sounds feel natural rather than forced, and the soundstage remains coherent even during chaotic action sequences.

Voice Zoom mode isolates and enhances dialogue when background noise makes conversations difficult to follow. You can expand the system later by adding Sony‘s wireless subwoofer and rear speakers, creating a full surround setup gradually as budget allows.

Final Verdict: Movie lovers who prioritize Dolby Atmos performance and want Sony‘s renowned audio processing will find the HT-A8000 creates the immersive overhead sound they’re seeking.

7. JBL BAR 500 MK2 5.1 Channel [Best Soundbar under $500]

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Channels + Subwoofer 5.1 with wireless subwoofer Audio Formats Supported Dolby Digital, DTS, JBL Surround Sound Connectivity HDMI eARC, optical, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions Bar: 39.4″ × 2.3″ × 4.3″ / Sub: 8.1″ × 12.8″ × 13.8″ Smart Features JBL One app control, adjustable EQ

The JBL BAR 500 MK2 occupies the valuable middle ground between budget bars and premium systems, providing 5.1-channel surround sound with a wireless subwoofer for approximately $400-$450. This mid-tier option appeals to shoppers who want true surround effects and solid bass without spending $800 or more on flagship models.

Why we chose it The JBL BAR 500 MK2 provides 5.1-channel surround with wireless subwoofer under $500, offering excellent value in the mid-budget tier for those wanting real bass and surround effects.

Connecting this system takes just a few steps – plug the HDMI eARC into your TV, let the wireless sub pair automatically, and you’re ready to watch. The JBL One app provides EQ adjustments and sound mode selection, though default settings work well for most content.

The 5.1 configuration creates convincing surround effects through virtual processing, while the wireless subwoofer adds the deep bass that mid-budget systems often lack.

Pros Cons ✅ 5.1-channel system with wireless subwoofer provides surround sound under $500



✅ Wireless subwoofer adds deep bass impact for movies and music



✅ JBL One app allows EQ customization and sound mode selection



✅ Solid build quality and reliable performance from the trusted JBL brand



✅ Simple setup with automatic subwoofer pairing saves time and hassle



✅ Handles mid-to-large rooms with satisfying volume and clarity ❌ Lacks Dolby Atmos support found in premium bars, though Dolby Digital and DTS handle most content well

Audio quality exceeds expectations for the price range. Dialogue sounds clear and centered, action scenes gain impact from the subwoofer, and music streaming maintains tonal balance. The bar handles mid-to-large living rooms effectively – volume reaches satisfying levels without distortion, and the sub integrates smoothly without overwhelming the main channels.

Dolby Digital and DTS decoding guarantee compatibility with most content, though this system lacks Dolby Atmos found in pricier options. This represents excellent value for anyone searching for a quality soundbar under $500 that doesn’t compromise on essential features.

Final Verdict: Shoppers seeking surround sound and solid bass in the $400-$500 range will find the JBL BAR 500 MK2 provides excellent value without compromising essential features.

8. Bose Smart Ultra [Best Soundbar for Music]

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Channels + Subwoofer 5.1.2 (optional wireless sub available) Audio Formats Supported Dolby Atmos, TrueSpace, Bose PhaseGuide Connectivity HDMI eARC, optical, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2 Dimensions 41.1″ × 2.3″ × 4.2″ Smart Features Alexa, Google Assistant, Spotify Connect, Bose Music app

The Bose Smart Ultra focuses on high-fidelity music reproduction while maintaining strong movie performance – a combination rarely achieved. This bar excels at revealing detail, maintaining stereo separation, and preserving vocal clarity, whether you’re streaming Spotify or watching dialogue-heavy dramas, making it the best wireless soundbar for audiophiles.

I recommend it for listeners who watch TV and frequently stream music, wanting one device that handles both beautifully. When researching premium soundbars for music, this Bose model stands out for its refined audio tuning.

Why we chose it The Bose Smart Ultra prioritizes music quality with wide stereo imaging and detailed reproduction while maintaining Dolby Atmos support, making it ideal for listeners who stream music as much as they watch TV.

Bose’s audio heritage manifests in the refined tuning. Music sounds spacious and detailed with excellent imaging – instruments occupy distinct positions in the soundstage, vocals sit centered and clear, and bass extends deep without blooming or muddiness.

PhaseGuide technology uses room acoustics to widen the stereo field beyond the physical bar width. TrueSpace processing creates convincing surround from stereo content, and Dolby Atmos support adds height dimension for movies.

Pros Cons ✅ Exceptional music quality with a wide soundstage and clear vocal reproduction



✅ Dolby Atmos and TrueSpace provide immersive sound for movies and shows



✅ Wi-Fi streaming and AirPlay 2 support provide lossless music playback



✅ Voice assistant integration (Alexa and Google) enables hands-free control



✅ PhaseGuide technology creates room-filling sound beyond the bar’s physical width



✅ Expandable with wireless subwoofer and surround speakers for fuller setup ❌ Premium pricing reflects Bose brand positioning, though music enthusiasts will appreciate the refined tuning

Smart features rival dedicated wireless speakers – Wi-Fi streaming sounds better than Bluetooth, AirPlay 2 supports lossless Apple Music, and voice assistants respond quickly. Spotify Connect lets you control playback directly from the Spotify app.

The Bose Music app provides EQ adjustments and sound mode switching. You can expand with Bose’s wireless subwoofer and surround speakers if you want more bass or fuller rear effects, building the system gradually.

Final Verdict: Music lovers who want one soundbar for both streaming and TV watching will find that the Bose Smart Ultra excels at revealing musical detail without sacrificing movie performance.

9. Klipsch Flexus CORE 200 [Best PC Soundbar]

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Channels + Subwoofer 2.1 (optional wireless sub available) Audio Formats Supported Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X Connectivity HDMI eARC, optical, USB-C, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Dimensions 23.6″ × 2.6″ × 4.3″ Smart Features Klipsch Connect app, voice control, multi-room

The Klipsch Flexus CORE 200 bridges PC audio and TV sound in a compact package designed for desktop setups and smaller entertainment centers.

This 2.1-channel bar includes USB-C connectivity alongside traditional HDMI and optical inputs, making it equally suited for gaming PCs, consoles, and TVs. I recommend it for gamers and creators who need quality audio across multiple devices.

Why we chose it The Klipsch Flexus CORE 200 combines desktop-friendly size with USB-C connectivity and Klipsch audio quality, making it perfect for PC gamers who also use consoles or watch TV.

Klipsch‘s speaker heritage shows in the detailed, dynamic sound signature. Gaming audio gains clarity and impact – footsteps sound distinct, explosions pack a punch without distortion, and background music maintains presence during intense action.

The compact 23.6-inch width fits desktop monitor setups perfectly without dominating desk space. Horn-loaded tweeters provide crisp highs and clear dialogue, while the mid-range drivers handle game audio and music with balanced warmth.

Pros Cons ✅ Compact 23.6″ width fits desktop setups without overwhelming monitor space



✅ USB-C connectivity provides high-quality digital audio from PCs and laptops



✅ Klipsch audio quality produces clear dialogue and dynamic gaming sound



✅ Multiple inputs (HDMI, optical, USB-C) support PC, console, and TV connections



✅ Expandable with wireless subwoofer adds deep bass when desired



✅ DTS Virtual:X creates surround effects for immersive gaming and movies ❌ Limited to 2.1 channels without true surround, though DTS Virtual:X creates convincing spatial effects for most gaming

USB-C input supports digital audio from your PC without a separate sound card, while HDMI eARC handles console and TV connections. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi streaming enable music playback when not gaming. DTS Virtual:X creates convincing surround effects from the stereo setup.

This provides professional audio quality in a desktop-friendly package, making it the ideal PC soundbar for multi-device setups. You can add Klipsch‘s wireless subwoofer later if you want deeper bass for movies or bass-heavy game soundtracks.

Final Verdict: PC gamers and creators wanting quality audio across multiple devices will appreciate the Klipsch CORE 200‘s versatile connectivity and desktop-friendly design.

10. LG S60T [Best Soundbar for LG TV]

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Channels + Subwoofer 5.1 with wireless subwoofer Audio Formats Supported Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X, AI Sound Pro Connectivity HDMI eARC, optical, Bluetooth Dimensions Bar: 38″ × 2.2″ × 4.5″ / Sub: 8.5″ × 13.6″ × 12.4″ Smart Features AI Sound Pro, LG TV integration, Sound Mode Sync

The LG S60T pairs optimally with LG TVs through brand-specific features like AI Sound Pro and Sound Mode Sync. This 5.1-channel system with wireless subwoofer provides solid performance at a mid-range price while offering deeper integration for LG TV owners.

I recommend it for users who value seamless brand compatibility and want their soundbar and TV to work as one unified system.

Why we chose it The LG S60T integrates seamlessly with LG TVs through AI Sound Pro and brand-specific features, providing excellent compatibility and unified control for LG owners at a reasonable price.

AI Sound Pro analyzes content in real-time and adjusts EQ automatically – dialogue mode for conversations, cinema mode for movies, and music mode for streaming. Sound Mode Sync coordinates these settings between your LG TV and the soundbar, eliminating manual adjustments.

HDMI eARC with LG‘s Simplink (CEC) means your TV remote controls volume, power, and input selection on the soundbar without programming. This pairing makes excellent sense for existing LG display owners seeking a soundbar for their LG TV that integrates seamlessly with their ecosystem.

Pros Cons ✅ Seamless integration with LG TVs through AI Sound Pro and Sound Mode Sync



✅ 5.1-channel system with wireless subwoofer provides surround sound and bass



✅ AI Sound Pro automatically optimizes audio based on content type



✅ HDMI eARC and Simplink enable one-remote control of TV and soundbar



✅ Mid-range pricing balances features with affordability



✅ Simple setup and automatic sub pairing streamline installation ❌ Audio quality trails premium brands slightly, though LG TV owners will appreciate the ecosystem benefits

Audio quality meets expectations for the mid-range tier. The wireless subwoofer adds satisfying bass for movies and music, while the bar handles dialogue and sound effects clearly. DTS Virtual:X creates decent surround effects from the 5.1 configuration.

The system works well in medium-sized rooms, filling space without strain at moderate to high volumes. While not as refined as premium Samsung or Sony bars, the LG integration and value proposition make sense for existing LG TV owners.

Final Verdict: LG TV owners seeking brand cohesion and automatic sound optimization will find the S60T integrates smoothly while providing solid 5.1 audio performance at a fair price.

11. Razer Leviathan V2 [Best Soundbar for Gaming]

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Channels + Subwoofer 2.1 with wired downfiring subwoofer Audio Formats Supported THX Spatial Audio, Razer Chroma RGB Connectivity USB-C, Bluetooth 5.2, optical, 3.5mm AUX Dimensions Bar: 19.7″ × 3.4″ × 3.5″ / Sub: 5.5″ × 7.8″ × 7.8″ Smart Features Razer Audio app, THX profiles, RGB lighting sync

The Razer Leviathan V2 is one of the best soundbars for gaming with features competitive players need – low latency, directional clarity, and THX Spatial Audio processing.

This 2.1-channel bar includes a compact downfiring subwoofer and connects via USB-C for zero-latency digital audio. I recommend it for gamers who prioritize soundstage width and positional accuracy over traditional surround channels.

Why we chose it The Razer Leviathan V2 prioritizes gaming audio with THX Spatial processing, USB-C low-latency connection, and directional clarity for competitive play in a desktop-friendly package.

THX Spatial Audio creates convincing 3D sound from stereo drivers, helping you pinpoint enemy footsteps, distant gunfire, and environmental cues. The processing adds competitive advantage in shooters and battle royales without the compression or delay Bluetooth introduces.

USB-C connection to your PC or console provides power and audio through one cable. The downfiring subwoofer produces precise, punchy bass for explosions and vehicles without the boom that masks important mid-range sounds.

Pros Cons ✅ THX Spatial Audio creates directional sound for competitive gaming advantage



✅ USB-C connection eliminates latency for perfect audio sync



✅ Compact design fits desktop setups without consuming excessive space



✅ Downfiring subwoofer provides precise bass without masking mid-range sounds



✅ Razer Chroma RGB lighting syncs with games and other peripherals



✅ Multiple input options support PC, console, and mobile gaming ❌ Gaming-focused tuning may sound analytical for music lovers, though EQ adjustments help balance this

Razer Chroma RGB lighting syncs with other Razer peripherals and over 150 games, creating ambient effects that match on-screen action. The Razer Audio app provides EQ presets and THX profiles optimized for different game genres.

Beyond gaming, the bar handles music and movie streaming respectably, though the tuning clearly favors clarity and detail over warmth. Multiple connectivity options (USB-C, Bluetooth, optical, AUX) support PC, console, and mobile devices.

Competitive players seeking a dedicated soundbar for gaming will appreciate how this bar prioritizes directional audio and low-latency performance. Pairing this with a quality gaming TV creates a complete competitive setup with minimal audio delay.

Final Verdict: Competitive gamers who need directional audio clarity and low latency will find the Razer Leviathan V2 provides the features and performance they’re seeking in a desktop-friendly package.

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Channels + Subwoofer 2.0 (optional Bass Module available) Audio Formats Supported Dolby Digital, Bose TrueSpace Connectivity HDMI ARC, optical, Bluetooth Dimensions 23.4″ × 2.2″ × 4″ Smart Features Dialogue Mode, Bass Control, Bose Music app

The Bose TV Speaker provides Bose audio quality in a simplified, compact package designed for smaller rooms and secondary TV areas.

This 2.0-channel bar focuses on dialogue clarity and ease of use rather than surround effects or premium features, making it an excellent best bluetooth soundbar for casual users. I recommend it for users who want Bose brand quality without the complexity or cost of the Smart Ultra.

Why we chose it The Bose TV Speaker provides Bose audio heritage and exceptional dialogue clarity in a compact, affordable package perfect for smaller rooms or as a simple upgrade from TV speakers.

Dialogue Mode stands out as the key feature – it isolates and enhances voice frequencies so conversations remain clear even when background music or effects compete for attention.

This benefits news, sitcoms, and dialogue-heavy dramas. Bose‘s acoustic tuning provides balanced sound with decent bass, considering the compact size and lack of a dedicated subwoofer. You can add Bose‘s wireless Bass Module later if you want a deeper low-end extension.

Pros Cons ✅ Dialogue Mode guarantees conversations stay clear and intelligible



✅ Compact 23.4″ width fits smaller TVs and tight spaces perfectly



✅ Bose audio quality provides a balanced, refined sound signature



✅ Simple setup with HDMI ARC and included remote minimizes complexity



✅ Expandable with an optional Bass Module that adds deep bass when desired



✅ Bluetooth streaming supports music playback from mobile devices ❌ Limited to 2.0 channels without surround effects, though Bose’s processing creates a wider soundstage than expected

Getting this bar operational requires minimal effort – one HDMI ARC cable connects to your TV, and the included remote handles volume and basic settings. Bluetooth streaming lets you play music from your phone when not watching TV.

The Bose Music app offers EQ adjustments and bass control. While this bar lacks the spatial processing and premium features of higher-end Bose models, it succeeds at its focused mission – making dialogue clear and TV sound significantly better than built-in speakers.

This entry model provides the brand’s signature audio quality in a simplified form, making it an affordable Bose soundbar option for casual users. Anyone struggling to understand conversations during shows will find this bar makes voices notably clearer – it’s an exceptional soundbar for dialogue without the premium price tag.

Final Verdict: Shoppers wanting Bose quality for smaller rooms or secondary TVs will appreciate the TV Speaker‘s focus on dialogue clarity and simplicity at an accessible price point.

13. TCL S45H S [Best Small Soundbar]

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Channels + Subwoofer 2.0 (no subwoofer) Audio Formats Supported Dolby Audio, DTS Connectivity HDMI ARC, optical, Bluetooth, USB Dimensions 19.7″ × 2.4″ × 3.1″ Smart Features EQ modes, LED display

The TCL S45H S maximizes space efficiency with ultra-compact dimensions that fit bedrooms, apartments, and smaller TVs perfectly.

This basic 2.0-channel bar measures under 20 inches wide and costs around $80-$100, making it the ideal choice when space and budget both constrain your options. I recommend it for secondary rooms, dorm setups, or anywhere a full-sized soundbar won’t fit.

Why we chose it The TCL S45H S provides meaningful audio improvement in an ultra-compact 19.7″ package perfect for small spaces, bedrooms, and budget-conscious setups where full-sized bars won’t fit.

Despite the small size, the bar provides noticeable improvement over built-in TV speakers. Dialogue sounds clearer, volume reaches higher levels without distortion, and the overall audio feels fuller and more present.

Multiple EQ modes (movie, music, news) adjust the tonal balance for different content types. Bluetooth streaming works well for casual music listening, and USB input supports direct playback from flash drives. This represents excellent value in the ultra-budget category for anyone needing a small soundbar that doesn’t compromise essential audio quality.

Pros Cons ✅ Ultra-compact 19.7″ width fits small TVs and tight spaces perfectly



✅ Budget pricing under $100 makes quality sound accessible to everyone



✅ Multiple EQ modes optimize sound for movies, music, and dialogue



✅ Bluetooth streaming adds wireless music playback capability



✅ USB input supports direct playback from flash drives



✅ Simple setup and operation minimize complexity for basic users ❌ Limited power and bass response suit smaller rooms only, though the size makes this expected

The connection process covers essentials – HDMI ARC for one-cable TV connection, optical for older displays, Bluetooth for wireless streaming. The LED display shows volume levels and input sources.

Build quality matches the budget positioning – plastic construction feels solid enough but lacks the premium materials of pricier bars. This bar suits smaller rooms best; larger spaces will overwhelm its output capabilities.

Final Verdict: Budget shoppers needing space-efficient sound for smaller rooms, bedrooms, or dorm setups will find the TCL S45H S provides solid value without overwhelming limited space or budgets.

How To Choose the Best Soundbar?

Selecting the right soundbar means matching features to your specific needs – room size, preferred content, and budget all influence which model serves you best.

Understanding these factors helps you avoid overspending on features you won’t use or buying a bar that can’t fill your space effectively. The best TV soundbar for your setup depends on getting this balance right.

1. Examine Soundbar Configuration

Channel configuration describes how many speakers work together to create sound. The numbers follow a pattern: the first digit represents main speakers (left, center, right, surrounds), the second shows subwoofer count, and the third (when present) indicates height channels for Dolby Atmos. A 5.1.2 system has five main channels, one subwoofer, and two height speakers.

Basic 2.0 bars provide stereo sound suitable for smaller rooms and casual viewing. Adding a subwoofer creates 2.1 or 3.1 configurations with better bass for movies and music. True surround systems like 5.1 include rear channels that wrap sound around you.

Atmos systems (5.1.2, 7.1.4, etc.) add up-firing speakers that bounce sound off ceilings for overhead effects. Higher numbers generally mean more immersive sound, but small rooms don’t benefit from complex systems designed for large spaces.

Pay attention to whether soundbars with subwoofer include the sub in the package or require a separate purchase.

2. Prioritize Audio Quality

Quality matters more than features – clear dialogue, balanced tones, and controlled bass create better experiences than fancy processing on mediocre hardware. Dolby Atmos and DTS:X add immersion for movies and gaming by placing sounds in three-dimensional space.

Virtual surround uses processing to simulate multi-speaker setups from fewer physical drivers – effective but not equal to true surround systems.

Dialogue enhancement features help voices cut through background noise and music, critical for conversations and narration. Bass performance depends on subwoofer quality and integration – refined, controlled bass adds impact without muddiness.

Music listeners should prioritize wide soundstage, accurate midrange, and clear highs over pure volume or bass quantity.

3. Consider Use Case

Your primary activities should guide your choice. A soundbar that excels for movies may not be the best fit for gaming or casual TV, and music-focused setups often prioritize a different sound profile altogether.

Thinking about how you actually use your system makes it much easier to narrow down the features and performance you really need.

Movie enthusiasts benefit from Dolby Atmos, subwoofers, and surround configurations that create cinematic immersion.

Gamers need low-latency connections, directional clarity for competitive advantage, and bass that enhances explosions without masking footsteps.

Music listeners should prioritize tonal balance, stereo separation, and streaming features like Wi-Fi and AirPlay.

General TV watching emphasizes dialogue clarity over special effects, making simpler bars with voice enhancement modes smart picks.

Budget matters too – entry-level bars around $100-$200 vastly improve TV speakers; mid-tier options ($300-$500) add surround and bass; premium systems ($800+) approach home theater quality.

Focus on dialogue clarity and basic connectivity rather than premium features you might not use when shopping for budget soundbars in the entry-level range.

4. Adapt for Size & Room Fit

Soundbar width should match or stay close to your TV width for visual balance. Measure your TV stand before buying – bars wider than the stand create awkward overhang.

Small rooms (under 150 sq ft) work well with compact bars; larger spaces need more power and channels to fill the area without strain. Wall mounting saves space and improves sound dispersion, but requires proper bracket installation and cable management.

Wall mounting is another smart option since it saves space and improves sound dispersion, but it does require the right brackets, proper alignment, and clean cable management for a polished setup.

Consider where the subwoofer and satellite speakers will sit as well, since placement affects impact and clarity just as much as the bar itself.

5. Ensure Connectivity & Compatibility

Before buying a soundbar, check that it can connect smoothly to all your devices. The right ports and wireless options make a huge difference in audio quality, ease of use, and future-proofing your setup.

Consider how you’ll use it with TVs, gaming consoles, PCs, and streaming services to ensure everything works together without any issues.

HDMI eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel) provides the highest quality audio path and supports Dolby Atmos when available while HDMI 2.1 adds 4K/120Hz passthrough for next-gen gaming consoles. Older TVs need optical connections instead – quality remains good but Atmos won’t work.

Blueooth handles wireless music streaming but introduces slight compression and latency. Wi-Fi streaming sounds better and supports lossless formats through services like Apple Music and Tidal.

Brand compatibility matters for seamless integration – Samsung bars sync with Samsung TVs, LG bars optimize for LG displays, etc. PC users should check for USB or 3.5mm inputs.

Multiple HDMI inputs will let you connect game consoles and media players directly to the soundbar rather than routing everything through your TV.

6. Account for Longevity & Future-Proofing

Quality bars last five to ten years with proper care, making the initial investment worthwhile. Firmware updates add features and improve performance over time – brands like Sonos and Bose consistently support older models.

Expandability lets you add subwoofers or rear speakers later as budget allows, building the system gradually. HDMI eARC and Dolby Atmos support help prevent obsolescence as content standards evolve.

Reputable brands typically provide better long-term support and warranty coverage than budget manufacturers. Durable build quality with metal construction and quality components outlasts plastic housings and cheaper drivers.

The best soundbars balances current needs with future flexibility, ensuring your investment remains relevant as technology and your requirements change.

My Overall Verdict on the Best Soundbars

Looking for the best soundbar to upgrade your audio today? The right choice depends on your room size, content preferences, and budget. No matter if you prioritize cinematic surround sound, music fidelity, or simple TV enhancement, there’s a soundbar that matches your needs. Here’s how to decide which model suits you best:

For home theater enthusiasts → Samsung HW-Q950A

Its complete 11.1.4 system with wireless subwoofer and rear speakers creates room-filling cinematic sound that rivals dedicated multi-speaker installations.

→ Samsung HW-Q950A Its complete 11.1.4 system with wireless subwoofer and rear speakers creates room-filling cinematic sound that rivals dedicated multi-speaker installations. For budget-conscious upgraders → VIZIO V-Series V-21

This compact bar costs under $150 while dramatically improving dialogue clarity and volume over built-in TV speakers, making it perfect for smaller rooms.

→ VIZIO V-Series V-21 This compact bar costs under $150 while dramatically improving dialogue clarity and volume over built-in TV speakers, making it perfect for smaller rooms. For music lovers who also watch TV → Bose Smart Ultra

Its refined tuning reveals musical detail with wide soundstage and clear vocals, while maintaining strong Dolby Atmos performance for movies.

→ Bose Smart Ultra Its refined tuning reveals musical detail with wide soundstage and clear vocals, while maintaining strong Dolby Atmos performance for movies. For gamers seeking competitive advantage → Razer Leviathan V2

THX Spatial Audio and USB-C low-latency connection provide directional clarity for pinpointing footsteps and environmental cues during competitive play.

→ Razer Leviathan V2 THX Spatial Audio and USB-C low-latency connection provide directional clarity for pinpointing footsteps and environmental cues during competitive play. For compact desktop setups → Klipsch Flexus CORE 200

This 23.6-inch bar includes USB-C connectivity for PCs while supporting consoles and TVs, fitting perfectly under monitors without dominating desk space.

→ Klipsch Flexus CORE 200 This 23.6-inch bar includes USB-C connectivity for PCs while supporting consoles and TVs, fitting perfectly under monitors without dominating desk space. For maximum surround immersion → Nakamichi Dragon 11.4.6

With four wireless subwoofers and 11.4.6 channels, this flagship system creates reference-quality surround sound that matches traditional AV receiver installations.

Whatever your use case – movies, gaming, music, or general TV watching – the right soundbar will transform your audio experience. Identify what matters most to you, match your preferences to the configuration and features, and you’ll build a setup that sounds great for years to come.

FAQs