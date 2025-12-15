17 Best Headphones Available in 2025: Expert Comparisons

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Whether you’re a gamer, fitness enthusiast, parent looking for safe headphones for your kids, or just interested in finding the best headphones for your needs, I’ve put together a list of 17 of the best headsets available in 2025.

Read on to find expert comparisons of the best headphones for everything from noise-cancellation, open-back, handy for travel, use with an iPhone, and of course gaming. I won’t keep you in suspense, either – I’ve started with the overall top pick across all categories, as well as listed specifications for the more technically-minded among you.

Why you can trust our advice Eneba's writers and experts spend hours testing and reviewing games and gaming gear. Each review is based on hands-on testing, real-world use, and careful analysis. Our goal is to give you honest insights that will help you make the best decision for your setup. See how we test products

Our Top Picks for Headphones

Now it’s time to get into it! I’ve put together my personal top three picks for the best headphones, in case any of these really grab you.

Sony WH-1000XM6 – I’m going to get straight to it and highlight the best headphones overall. Whether you’re looking for something to use for gaming, mixing audio, or just listening to music, the Sony WH-1000XM6 is my top pick for a variety of uses. It has best-in-class noise canceling tech, as well as a speedy 3.5 hour charge time. JBL Tune 520BT – The Sony headphones come with a hefty price tag to match, so if you’re on a budget but still value quality, then the JBL Tune 520BT are my top pick. You’ll lose noise cancellation but trade it for up to 57 hours of battery life, which is great for long trips. Bose New QuietComfort Ultra – If noise canceling is essential to your listening pleasure, then my research and testing have shown that the Bose New QuietComfort Ultra headphones are the pick of the bunch for this. Plus, the patented Bose Immersive Audio spatial sound does exactly what it says and surrounds you for a truly immersive experience.

If none of these catch your eye, then keep reading to see the full list of the 17 best headphones for gamers to commuters and everyone in between.

17 Best Headphones – Top Picks for All Types of Users

I’ve tested and assembled a collection of top-rated headphones for a variety of uses. I’ve also broken down the core features of each headset, alongside technical details and any other info I think you might find useful. I’ve listed the pros and cons at a quick glance, too.

Specs Details Battery Life Up to 30 hours (with Adaptive Noise Cancellation on), up to 40 hours (with Adaptive Noise Cancellation off) Noise Cancellation Yes Bluetooth Version 5.3 Weight 254g Microphone Yes Charging Time 3.5 hours

The Sony WH-1000XM6 earns its reputation as one of the best headphones because it excels in every area that matters: Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC), sound quality, comfort, connectivity, and day-to-day usability. Its adaptive noise-canceling system is among the most effective available, capable of silencing deep rumbles on planes as easily as chatter in cafés or open offices.

Why we chose it I picked the Sony WH-1000XM6 for its class-leading noise cancellation and refined audio quality paired with the convenient foldable design that was missing in its predecessor.

What sets the XM6 apart sonically is its EQ tuning, although you’ll likely need to tweak this to your preference upon first use. Whether you prefer a warm and punchy sound or a more neutral, studio-like character, the headphones can be shaped to your taste – bass has satisfying depth without overwhelming vocals, mids are clean and natural, and highs remain clear even at higher volumes.

Paired with modern Bluetooth codecs and Sony’s technical wizardry, the XM6 delivers a listening experience that feels refined but still fun – and fully customizable through the companion app.

Comfort is another reason the XM6 stands out. The lightweight frame and soft padding make them comfortable for marathon gaming sessions, or extended listening at home. Add excellent microphone performance for calls and battery life that gives three hours of use on just three minutes of charge, and you get a pair of headphones that perform effortlessly in nearly any environment.

Pros Cons ✅ Excellent noise cancellation



✅ Very comfortable and travel-friendly design



✅ Long battery life



✅ High-quality sound



✅ Microphone suitable for calls, meetings, gaming, and more ❌ Bass-heavy out of the box, but settings can be easily tweaked

Final Verdict: The WH-1000XM6 is the rare headphone that delivers top-tier performance across the board, making it ideal for travel, work, gaming, and everyday listening. If you want one headset that simply does everything exceptionally well, this is the one to get.

★ Best Overall Headphones Sony WH-1000XM6 Get it on Amazon

2. JBL Tune 520BT [Best Budget Headphones]

Specs Details Battery Life Up to 57 hours of wireless playback per full charge Noise Cancellation No Bluetooth Version 5.3 Weight 157g Microphone Built-in, hands-free Charging Time 2 hours

For a modest price, the Tune 520BT delivers remarkably strong core performance: a huge 57 hours of wireless playback and a quick five minute “boost” charge gives around three hours of listening, so you rarely have to worry about battery life. Its Bluetooth 5.3 and multipoint connectivity ensures stable, hassle-free pairing and switching between devices, making it ideal if you hop between phone, laptop or games console.

Why we chose it I picked the JBL Tune 520BT for its exceptional, long-lasting 57-hour battery life and signature JBL Pure Bass sound at a highly affordable price point.

Sound-wise, the 520BT leans on the brand’s signature “Pure Bass” tuning, giving punchy lows and a warm sound profile that works well for gaming, movies or casual listening.

The headphones are an ideal companion for commuting, work calls or long listening sessions, as they’re lightweight, foldable and comfortably padded. Also, the on-ear design and more budget-level build means comfort and durability are “good enough” but not premium.

One thing to keep in mind: there’s no active noise cancellation, so they won’t block out loud surroundings like higher-end models. But in quieter spaces, they get the job done nicely.

Pros Cons ✅ Fantastic battery life



✅ Quick-charge convenience



✅ Lightweight, portable, and comfortable



✅ Good sound quality for the price



✅ Modern wireless connection and ability to switch between devices easily ❌ No active noise cancellation, but this shouldn’t be too much of an issue if used in a quiet environment

Final Verdict: If you want affordable headphones that deliver long battery life, solid wireless performance, satisfying sound and real everyday comfort without paying premium prices, the JBL Tune 520BT hits the sweet spot and remains the best budget choice on the market.

★ Best Budget Headphones JBL Tune 520BT Get it on Amazon

3. Bose New QuietComfort Ultra [Best Noise Canceling Headphones]

Specs Details Battery Life Up to 24 hours Noise Cancellation Yes, with Quiet/Aware modes Bluetooth Version 5.4 Weight 240g Microphone Built-in Charging Time 2.5 hours

As someone who’s tested a lot of headphones, I can confidently say the Bose QuietComfort set the bar for noise cancellation. Put them on once, and you’ll immediately feel how well they block everything around you, from constant hums to loud voices and traffic.

Why we chose it I picked the Bose QuietComfort Ultra for its class-leading, custom-tuned noise cancellation paired with the breakthrough Bose Immersive Audio spatial sound for a truly realistic and enveloping listening experience.

This “quiet bubble” makes them perfect for travel, concentrated work, or just immersive music or gaming sessions. The audio remains clear and balanced even with ANC active, and you get the option to fine-tune your sound using EQ settings via the companion app.

Comfort and build quality are in line with the price point: the over-ear, cushioned design allows for hours of wear without becoming uncomfortable, making long flights or extended listening sessions a possibility.

Battery life suffers a little compared to other headphones on my list, but is still pretty decent at around 24 hours on a full charge. It is worth mentioning that a quick 15 minute USB-C boost gives you a few hours extra if you’re on the go, though. Battery life is equivalent to listening time, which is worth keeping in mind.

Still, given the strength of ANC, audio quality, comfort and convenience, these headphones strike an excellent balance between price and features.

Pros Cons ✅ Superior ANC



✅ Very comfortable



✅ Intuitive controls



✅ Excellent value for money



✅ Customizable sound settings ❌ Battery life isn’t the best, although 24 hours should be enough for most users

Final Verdict: For anyone who wants to genuinely escape noise – whether traveling, working, or relaxing – and enjoy high-fidelity sound, the Bose QuietComfort headphones remain hard to beat. From my tests, I found them to be top headphones for noise cancellation and listening quality in one polished package.

★ Best Noise Canceling Headphones Bose New QuietComfort Ultra Get it on Amazon

4. Focal HADENYS High-Fidelity [Best Open Back Headphones]

Specs Details Battery Life N/A (wired) Noise Cancellation No Bluetooth Version N/A Weight 294g Microphone No Charging Time N/A

The Focal Hadenys stand out as the best open-back headphones thanks to quality engineering. These headphones feature proprietary 40mm Aluminium/Magnesium ‘M’-shaped dome drivers, which allows them to deliver warm, and dynamic hi-fi sound. You’ll find deep bass and clear vocals for music and movies, and equally clear sound separation when playing games like Black Ops 7 or Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Why we chose it I selected the Focal HADENYS High-Fidelity headphones for their open-back design and French-made, M-shaped aluminum/magnesium drivers that deliver a detailed, warm, and dynamic sound with an expansive, natural soundstage ideal for uncompromised home listening.

It’s worth noting upfront that these are wired, meaning they don’t have a lot of the bells and whistles of other headphones on my list. But, the good news is that they trade-off fancy tech for equally fancy design. The build quality includes a lightweight magnesium yoke and memory foam ear cushions, ensuring exceptional comfort during extended listening sessions at home.

You want the best open-back headphones, you’ve got ‘em: unlike closed-back headphones, the open-back structure allows air to move freely through the earcups, eliminating trapped resonances and simulating the sound of high-end speakers in a room. This results in an incredibly wide, spacious, and natural soundstage where audio feels expansive.

In short, if you’re the sort of listener who prioritizes audio clarity and immersive sound, the Hadenys are designed to excel beyond standard consumer headphones. The lightweight 294g build ensures you can enjoy this experience for hours without fatigue.

However, in my experience, I found the open-back design tends to falter in noisier environments as there’s no noise cancellation. Therefore, they are best suited for quiet, private environments like a home office or listening room where external distractions are minimal. A little unusually, though befitting the focused design, Focal also notes that these headphones require a “running-in period” of up to 24 hours of listening to fully stabilize the drivers and achieve their optimal sonic performance.

Pros Cons ✅ Exceptional audio quality



✅ Wide soundstage



✅ Very comfortable



✅ High-class design and engineering



✅ Works well with a variety of devices ❌ No noise cancellation, so these are best suited to home use

Final Verdict: The Focal Hadenys are a fantastic investment for serious home listeners, delivering world-class comfort and a natural, detailed soundstage that easily earns them a spot among the reference-grade audiophile headphones available today.

★ Best Open Back Headphones Focal HADENYS High-Fidelity Get it on Amazon

5. Sennheiser HD 600 [Best Gaming Headphones]

Specs Details Battery Life N/A (wired) Noise Cancellation No Bluetooth Version N/A Weight 260g Microphone No Charging Time N/A

The Sennheiser HD 600 headphones are widely regarded as a classic for critical listening, and these strengths translate exceptionally well into a professional gaming context. While they’re not marketed as such, I definitely consider them the best gaming headphones on this list thanks to delivering neutral sound.

Why we chose it I picked the Sennheiser HD 600 for its legendary, reference-grade neutral sound profile and incredibly natural, transparent midrange, making it the gold standard for critical listening and studio work even decades after its release.

While using a top-rated soundbar for gaming is all well and good, I think these headphones are ideal for competitive play as, unlike many consumer-grade gaming headphones that feature powerful bass to emphasize explosions, the HD 600 maintains a balanced sonic profile. This clarity across all frequencies allows a player to hear subtle yet critical details, such as approaching footsteps or the soft click of a reloading weapon, which can be masked by excessive bass in other headphones.

Thanks to the acoustically transparent open-back earcups, audio creates a natural “out-of-your-head” soundstage not too dissimilar to the Focal Hadens. This capability allows gamers to pinpoint the location of opponents with excellent positional awareness; especially helpful for something like Hunt: Showdown 1896. Furthermore, the lightweight construction and velour earpads are designed for studio professionals, meaning the headset remains comfortable for marathon gaming sessions.

If you’re an audiophile as well as a gamer it’s worth mentioning that, with a high nominal impedance of 300 ohms, these headphones (ideally) require a headphone amp or a capable audio interface to be used to their full potential. Plus, while the audio quality is excellent, the open-back design means there is no noise cancellation. This makes them unsuitable for use in shared spaces, as sound leakage will distract others, as well as affect your own listening enjoyment.

Pros Cons ✅ Neutral, Accurate Sound



✅ Excellent Spatial Imaging



✅ Very comfortable



✅ Perfect for gaming



✅ High-quality audio response ❌ Requires an amplifier to reach its true audio potential, but can still be used without one

Final Verdict: Requiring an amp and a wired setup might not be for everyone, but the Sennheiser HD 600 pay it back with elite sound accuracy and long-session comfort. For competitive gaming, they easily earn their spot among the best Sennheiser headphones.

★ Best Gaming Headphones Sennheiser HD 600 Get it on Amazon

6. Marshall Monitor III A.N.C. [Best Headphones for Travel]

Specs Details Battery Life Up to 100 hours without ANC, ~70 hours with ANC Noise Cancellation Yes Bluetooth Version 5.3 Weight 186g Microphone Yes Charging Time 3 hours

Your eyes don’t deceive you – the Marshall Monitor III A.N.C. headphones really do boast a frankly astonishing 100+ hours of battery life, so it’s no wonder it was easy for me to call these the best travel headphones. Plus, their lightweight, foldable on-ear design makes them comfy and easy to transport.

Why we chose it I picked the Marshall Monitor III A.N.C. for its class-leading, marathon 70-hour battery life with ANC on, combined with the iconic, rugged Marshall aesthetic and a warm, punchy signature sound that is particularly great for rock and energetic music.

This incredible endurance is supplemented by both fast charging (15 hours of playback in just 15 minutes) and the convenience of wireless Qi charging. The headphones’ ultra-light 186g weight mean they’re built to be comfortably worn for hours on end, perfectly aligning with the “on-the-go” lifestyle.

The product’s signature strength for travel lies in its ability to combine massive endurance with its rock-and-roll styling and compact form factor. While the closed-back earcup design provides a degree of passive noise isolation by physically blocking some noise, travelers relying on deep silence for flights or noisy commutes should be aware that ANC can drain the battery a bit quicker.

Even so, they have superior, future-proof Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, which supports multipoint pairing for seamless switching between devices and is “LE Audio-ready” for next-generation lossless wireless audio.

In terms of practical use, I found from my testing that a 3.5mm cable is included for wired listening (saving battery), the headphones are wireless by default and feature a built-in microphone for calls.

Pros Cons ✅ Extreme battery life



✅ Highly portable



✅ Iconic Marshall design



✅ Multifunction controls



✅ Supports Qi wireless charging ❌ ANC drains the battery, but you should still get a solid 70 hours of use

Final Verdict: The Marshall Monitor III A.N.C. headphones are the ideal choice for travelers who demand over four days of continuous listening, featuring a rugged, foldable design and classic style that make them a reliable powerhouse for any journey.

★ Best Headphones for Travel Marshall Monitor III A.N.C. Get it on Amazon

7. Apple AirPods Max [Best Headphones for iPhone]

Specs Details Battery Life Up to 20 hours Noise Cancellation Yes Bluetooth Version 5.0 Weight 13.6oz Microphone Yes, split between ANC and voice Charging Time Fast charge via USB-C

Apple fans, I haven’t forgotten about you! Although the company makes some of the best over-ear headphones, the Apple AirPods Max are widely considered an ideal over-ear alternative for dedicated iPhone, iPad, and Mac users. This is largely because of their unparalleled and seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem. Powered by Apple’s custom H1 chip in each ear cup, I found that they offer a stellar experience right out of the box, thanks to one-tap pairing and an Automatic Switching function that effortlessly moves the audio connection between your Apple devices.

Why we chose it I picked the Apple AirPods Max for their unrivaled, seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem, combined with best-in-class spatial audio with dynamic head tracking and a distinctive, high-end build quality that sets them apart.

This level of functionality ensures that calls, music, and videos follow you instantly without fumbling with Bluetooth menus. Furthermore, exclusive features like Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking transform standard stereo content and Dolby Atmos into a theater-like, truly immersive listening experience.

Beyond ecosystem perks, the AirPods Max deliver outstanding core performance. Their Pro-level Active Noise Cancellation is strong enough to place them among the best noise-canceling headphones, effectively blocking out busy offices, travel noise, and everyday distractions. This is paired with an excellent Transparency Mode that lets outside sound through naturally, making conversations and announcements easy to hear without removing the headphones.

The build quality itself is a major strength, featuring a premium stainless steel frame and a breathable knit mesh canopy, combining durability with a distinctive aesthetic. The shift to a USB-C charging port in this latest version ensures a standard charging cable can be used across all your modern Apple devices, simplifying the travel experience.

However, the AirPods Max are notably heavier than most competitors, which may cause comfort issues for some users during very long wear times. Additionally, their reliance on the Apple ecosystem means that functionality – such as Spatial Audio, quick pairing, and seamless device switching – is significantly limited when paired with non-Apple devices like Android phones or Windows PCs.

Finally, while the 20-hour battery life is adequate, it falls short of the endurance offered by competitors in the premium ANC category, and the inclusion of the minimalist Smart Case is often criticized for providing insufficient protection.

Pros Cons ✅ Seamless Apple Integration



✅ Best-in-Class ANC



✅ Spatial audio



✅ Premium, robust design



✅ Lossless audio support ❌ Heavier than a lot of similar on-ear headphones. If you don’t mind trading comfort for quality, they’re still worth using

Final Verdict: The AirPods Max are the ultimate wireless headphones for Apple users, delivering an unmatched blend of superior ANC, high-fidelity sound, and exclusive spatial audio features that are seamlessly integrated into the iOS/macOS experience.

★ Best Headphones for iPhone Apple AirPods Max Get it on Amazon

8. Meze 99 Classics [Best Wired Headphones]

Specs Details Battery Life N/A (wired) Noise Cancellation No Bluetooth Version N/A Weight 260g Microphone Yes Charging Time N/A

I promise I’m not cheating by featuring another pair of Meze headphones! Take just one look at these Meze 99 Classics headphones and you’ll see why I picked them as the best wired headphones on this list. They represent a strong choice for buyers seeking the absolute best in dedicated wired audio fidelity.

Why we chose it I selected the Meze 99 Classics for their gorgeous, distinct handcrafted walnut wood earcups and legendary, fun, and musical sound signature that is easy to drive and perfect for long, engaging listening sessions.

This product category appeals specifically to audiophiles and serious listeners who prioritize raw sound quality and detail above the convenience of wireless connectivity. Their core capability lies in the use of large, dynamic drivers encased in genuine wooden earcups. This combination is known for producing a rich, warm, and highly engaging sound profile, characterized by strong, impactful bass and excellent mid-range detail.

The fully wired connection eliminates latency and ensures the highest possible resolution audio transfer from a dedicated DAC or amplifier, a crucial strength for those who listen to high-resolution FLAC or Master Quality audio tracks.

A major strength of these headphones is their construction and resulting aesthetics. The use of wood – a unique material in headphone design these days – not only provides a visually appealing, premium, and classic look but also contributes acoustically. The natural properties of the wooden chambers help dampen internal resonances, resulting in a cleaner, more controlled bass response and a distinctive sonic character that many listeners adore.

My research did highlight important considerations inherent to the design. Since these are wired headphones, they require a physical connection to your source, sacrificing the convenience and mobility of Bluetooth – they’re not designed for commutes or gym use.

While the closed-back design provides good passive noise isolation to block out some environmental sound, they do not have any ANC. Most critically, to get the best performance from quality wired headphones like this, they benefit significantly from being paired with an external DAC (Digital-to-Analog Converter) and/or a dedicated headphone amplifier, as a standard phone or laptop jack may not provide enough power to fully realize their acoustic potential.

Pros Cons ✅ Warm, detailed high-fidelity audio



✅ Limited edition wooden construction



✅ Wired design ensures long-term reliability



✅ Good passive noise cancellation



✅ Detachable mic ❌ Wired design means they’re not suitable for moving around, although this makes them pretty handy for gamers

Final Verdict: Overall, these are excellent wired headphones for the discerning listener, offering a beautifully crafted wooden design and a rich, warm, and highly detailed sound that fully supports high-resolution audio sources.

★ Best Wired Headphones Meze 99 Classics Get it on Amazon

Specs Details Battery Life Up to 40 hours (ANC off), or 24 hours with ANC on Noise Cancellation Yes Bluetooth Version 5.3 Weight 260g Microphone Yes Charging Time 2 hours

If you know your headphones then you’ll know Beats is a reputable brand, and sure enough my research and tests showed that the Beats Studio Pro stands out as the best over-ear headphones for a wide range of listeners seeking a premium, versatile experience. These headphones feature a custom acoustic platform with 40mm drivers engineered for near-zero distortion, ensuring optimal clarity and a powerful yet balanced sound profile – an evolution from the classic Beats sound.

Why we chose it I picked the Beats Studio Pro for their refined, re-engineered sound profile that’s a notable step up from previous generations, combined with seamless one-touch pairing for both Apple and Android users thanks to the powerful, custom Beats chip.

This modern tuning provides the punchy bass and clean highs that make them ideal for everyday music and media consumption. The over-ear design uses UltraPlush engineered leather cushions, which, combined with the lightweight body, ensure a comfortable fit for extended periods.

The core capability that elevates the Beats Studio Pro is the inclusion of sophisticated listening modes. It features fully adaptive ANC that continuously monitors and filters external sounds, allowing for deeply immersive listening when you need to focus. Conversely, the Transparency Mode blends environmental sounds with your music seamlessly, providing necessary awareness when walking or interacting with others.

The Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking further enhances the experience, creating theater-like 360-degree sound for movies and cinematic games like Death Stranding. Crucially, these headphones offer enhanced compatibility for both Apple and Android users, including one-touch pairing, Spatial Audio integration, and seamless use of the Find My networks on both ecosystems, making them highly versatile.

An important consideration for buyers is the outstanding battery performance and the connectivity options. With ANC turned off, the Beats Studio Pro offers an impressive 40 hours of listening time. Even with ANC engaged, they last up to 24 hours. The headphones also feature Fast Fuel charging, delivering 4 hours of playtime from just a 10-minute charge.

Connectivity is robust, supporting Class 1 Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless use, a 3.5mm analog input, and a USB-C port that supports lossless audio while simultaneously charging – a key feature for high-fidelity wired listening.

Pros Cons ✅ Fantastic battery life



✅ Adaptive ANC



✅ Cross-platform versatility



✅ Lossless audio support



✅ Dynamic headtracking for spatial audio ❌No auto-pause, although I suspect this won’t be a dealbreaker for many people

Final Verdict: The Beats Studio Pro offers a compelling balance of style, comfort, and performance, delivering powerful ANC, seamless cross-platform compatibility, and an exceptional 40-hour battery life for all your daily listening needs.

★ Best Over-Ear Headphones Beats Studio Pro Get it on Amazon

10. SHOKZ OpenFit 2+ [Best Open Ear Headphones]

Specs Details Battery Life 11 hours for earbuds, up to 48 hours with charging case Noise Cancellation No Bluetooth Version 5.2 Weight 8.7g per earbud Microphone Yes Charging Time 1 hour

The SHOKZ OpenFit 2+ are the best open-ear headphones because they deliver decent sound while maintaining complete situational awareness – this is achieved through the signature open-ear design that rests outside the ear canal. This is a crucial capability for personal safety during outdoor activities like running or cycling, as the listener can clearly hear approaching traffic, pedestrians, and environmental sounds while enjoying their music. This unique design also makes them highly desirable for professionals who need to hear colleagues or family while working from home.

Why we chose it I picked the SHOKZ OpenFit 2+ for its comfortable open-ear air conduction design which allows for complete situational awareness and all-day wear without ear fatigue, while delivering an enhanced sound experience with Dolby Audio and a marathon 48-hour total battery life.

One of the greatest strengths of the SHOKZ OpenFit 2+ is its comfort and security, which is paramount for a lifestyle device. Featuring an adaptable Air-Earhook design with flexible memory alloy, these earbuds provide a snug, secure fit without placing pressure inside the ear canal. This eliminates the fatigue and irritation often caused by traditional earbuds, making them comfortable enough to wear all day long. They also boast an impressive IP55 water-resistant rating for the earbuds, meaning they can easily handle sweat and light rain, further cementing their status as reliable companions for workouts and outdoor use.

For buyers, the most important consideration is managing expectations regarding noise and sound. Due to the open-ear design, the SHOKZ OpenFit 2+ offers no Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and provides minimal passive isolation; they are designed to let the world in, not keep it out.

Therefore, they are not suited for loud environments like airplanes or noisy gyms. However, Shokz’s DirectPitch technology, combined with the OpenBass enhancement, delivers surprisingly powerful and detailed audio despite the lack of a seal. Finally, the battery system is competitive for true wireless models, offering 11 hours on a single charge and up to 48 hours total with the case, supported by quick charging (10 minutes provides two hours of play).

Pros Cons ✅ Full situational awareness



✅ Exceptional comfort



✅ Long battery life



✅ Secure fit



✅ Very fast charging ❌ No noise cancellation. However, the trade-off is excellent situational awareness

Final Verdict: SHOKZ OpenFit 2+ are the perfect choice for users who prioritize safety, comfort, and situational awareness, delivering a secure fit and robust wireless performance for any active lifestyle.

★ Best Open Ear Headphones SHOKZ OpenFit 2+ Get it on Amazon

Specs Details Battery Life N/A (wired) Noise Canceling No Bluetooth Version N/A Weight 241g Microphone No Charging Time N/A

The Audio-Technica ATH-M40x stands out as the best studio headphones thanks to precise, balanced performance and work-ready design. Its most defining strength is its accurate, flat sound signature, which allows mixes, recordings, and critical listening sessions to be evaluated without coloration. Bass remains controlled, mids present naturally, and highs stay detailed without harshness – a combination that supports dependable decision-making in professional or home-studio environments.

Why we chose it I chose the Audio-Technica ATH-M40x for its incredibly accurate, relatively flat sound signature tuned for critical studio monitoring and mixing at an exceptionally affordable price point, making it the top budget workhorse for audio professionals and serious listeners.

In addition to its sonic neutrality, the M40x offers a build quality that suits frequent, practical use. The closed-back, over-ear construction provides solid passive isolation, helping maintain focus in busy rooms or during live tracking. Durable materials, rotating earcups, and a foldable frame contribute to long-term reliability, while detachable straight and coiled cables add flexibility across different setups and workflows.

It’s worth noting that the M40x is intentionally straightforward – no Bluetooth, no ANC, and no integrated microphone – and that simplicity is part of what puts them on the list of top budget headphones for anyone wanting honest, accurate sound. They’re built for monitoring and mixing, but that doesn’t stop you from using them for music or gaming when you want reliable performance.

Pros Cons ✅ Accurate, neutral sound signature



✅ Solid, professional-grade build quality



✅ Detachable cables



✅ Closed-back, over-ear design



✅ Can be easily stored ❌ Can feel uncomfortable after a while, although this isn’t a dealbreaker

Final Verdict: With its neutral sound, strong build quality, and studio-focused functionality, the ATH-M40x remains a top choice for mixing, tracking, and critical listening. It delivers dependable clarity and durability that continue to set a benchmark in its price range.

★ Best Studio Headphones Audio-Technica ATH-M40x Get it on Amazon

12. SHOKZ OpenMove [Best Running Headphones]

Specs Details Battery Life 6 hours Noise Cancellation Yes, but only for calls Bluetooth Version 5.1 Weight 29g Microphone Yes Charging Time 2 hours

It’s no wonder the SHOKZ OpenMove are the best running headphones from my experience, and I’m sure you’ll agree if you try them out too. This headset’s standout feature is its open-ear/bone-conduction design, which keeps the ears clear so ambient sounds – traffic, other runners, environment – remain audible. That makes it much safer for road runs, urban cycling, or outdoor workouts compared with traditional in-ear or over-ear headphones.

Why we chose it I picked the SHOKZ OpenMove for their safe and comfortable open-ear bone conduction technology that keeps me aware of my surroundings during workouts, all in a durable, budget-friendly package with three distinct EQ modes for versatile daily use.

The lightweight frame and flexible titanium headband let the OpenMove sit securely and comfortably even through long runs or sweats. From my hands-on experience it seldom feels bulky or heavy.

Connectivity is modern and stable: Bluetooth 5.1 ensures quick pairing and reliable connection to a phone or music player. A dual noise-canceling microphone improves call clarity, which can come in handy for hands-free chat or urgent voice calls on the move.

Meanwhile, the battery life – around 6 hours of active use and up to 10 days standby – and USB-C charging make for a hassle-free experience for typical running sessions or daily commuting. Additionally, the OpenMove is sweat- and rain-resistant (IP55 rating), which supports durability when running in varied weather or when workouts get intense.

Of course, this model isn’t designed for studio-quality sound – bass and depth are more modest than premium over-ear headphones, and my research showed that some users note the audio may struggle in very noisy environments.

Pros Cons ✅ Lightweight and comfortable



✅ Open-ear/bone-conduction design keeps ears clear



✅ Water and sweat resistant



✅ Handy for calls



✅ Compatible with multiple devices ❌ Sound quality is lacking compared to other headphones, but should still be good enough for general purpose use

Final Verdict: For runners, cyclists, and outdoor enthusiasts who value safety, comfort, and awareness of surroundings without sacrificing decent audio – especially for music, podcasts, or calls on the go – the OpenMove offers a compelling balance of convenience, durability, and practicality.

★ Best Running Headphones SHOKZ OpenMove Get it on Amazon

13. Sennheiser Momentum 4 [Best Audiophile Headphones]

Specs Details Battery Life 60 hours Noise Cancellation Yes Bluetooth Version 5.2 Weight 292g Microphone Yes Charging Time 2 hours

I told you I’m a musician, and the Momentum 4 are music to my ears. They deliver a rich, balanced, and engaging audio performance. Custom 42mm dynamic drivers create a wide, detailed soundstage with deep, warm bass, clear mids, and crisp treble – ideal for music lovers, cinephiles, or anyone who wants to hear subtle nuances in recordings. I also like to use them with the best USB microphone for recording vocals, so I can make sure they sound clear.

Why we chose it I picked the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for its best-in-class 60-hour battery life, combined with a warm, detailed, and engaging sound profile and highly effective adaptive noise cancellation in a sleek, modern, and comfortable design.

The tuning strikes an effective balance: bass remains punchy without overwhelming, while vocals and instrumental detail stay natural and distinct. Beyond sound, the build and usability of the Momentum 4 align with what serious listeners expect. The headset feels premium and comfortable for long listening sessions, thanks to plush ear-pads and a well-designed headband.

Connectivity is modern and versatile – Bluetooth 5.2 with wide codec support (such as SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX Adaptive) ensures high-fidelity wireless playback across devices.

Battery life is another major asset: up to 60 hours on a full charge, even with ANC enabled. And if the built-in battery ever drains, there’s still the option to use wired mode (via USB-C or analog) – extending flexibility and ensuring the headphones remain useful in many situations.

Important to note: while the Momentum 4 offers ANC and versatile wireless convenience, the active noise canceling isn’t necessarily top-tier compared with some flagship competitors. Still, for audiophiles primarily seeking sound quality, comfort, and reliability, that’s a minor trade-off.

Pros Cons ✅ Excellent battery life



✅ Balanced and detailed sound



✅ Adaptive ANC



✅ Very comfortable for long listening sessions



✅ Versatile, thanks to support for Bluetooth 5.2, wired or wireless use, and multipoint connectivity ❌ ANC is good but can still allow some outside low frequencies to bleed through

Final Verdict: For those who prioritize detailed, balanced sound, long listening sessions, and premium wireless flexibility, the Momentum 4 hits that sweet spot by offering a compelling blend of performance, comfort, and convenience without compromising audio fidelity.

★ Best Audiophile Headphones Sennheiser Momentum 4 Get it on Amazon

14. JBL Junior 320BT [Best Headphones for Kids]

Specs Details Battery Life Up to 50 hours Noise Cancellation No Bluetooth Version 5.3 Weight 124.5g Microphone Yes Charging Time 2 hours

I’m not just an expert on gear and a musician, but also a parent. As such, I’m always on the lookout for something my six-year-old can use when he’s playing AstroBot or watching videos on a tablet. The JBL Junior 320BT are the best kids headphones I’ve found as they’re engineered to be an ideal audio solution for children, striking a perfect balance between safety, longevity, and durability. Their primary strength lies in the foundational commitment to hearing health through JBL Safe Sound technology, which strictly caps the volume at 85dB – the level widely recommended for young listeners. This built-in protection provides immediate peace of mind for parents like me.

Why we chose it I selected the JBL Junior 320BT for its kid-friendly volume limit, combined with easy-to-use controls, comfortable ear cushions in fun colors, and the signature JBL sound for safe, reliable listening.

Beyond safety, these headphones boast an impressive technical capability: an up to 50-hour battery life on a single charge. This ensures they can handle multiple days of school, travel, or entertainment without constant recharging. When power is low, the quick-charge feature offers three hours of listening from just a five-minute boost, making them reliably ready when you need them.

The Junior 320BT features a compact size and lightweight build to ensure a comfortable fit for little heads. This makes them a practical and affordable pick for a child’s daily use, whether for educational media, video calls via the built-in microphone, or casual entertainment.

An important consideration is the robust parental controls available through the dedicated JBL Headphones app. This software allows parents to monitor listening reports, set daily time limits, and even customize a maximum volume lower than the default 85dB, giving full control over listening habits. The inclusion of decorative stickers also allows children to personalize their gear, which I think is a nice touch.

Pros Cons ✅ Volume is strictly capped at 85dB



✅ Exceptional Battery Life



✅ Parental controls via companion app



✅ A five minute charge gives three hours of use



✅ Lightweight and durable ❌ No ANC, but since kids aren’t too bothered by fancy features they’ll still enjoy these headphones

Final Verdict: These are the definitive choice for parents seeking safe, durable, and feature-rich wireless headphones for their children, offering best-in-class battery life and crucial parental monitoring features.

★ Best Headphones for Kids JBL Junior 320BT Get it on Amazon

Specs Details Battery Life Up to 25 hours Noise Cancellation No Bluetooth Version 5.0 Weight 20g Microphone Yes Charging Time 3 hours

The Sony WI-C100 stands out as the top neckband headphones, particularly for commuters, casual music listeners, and active individuals. The core appeal, from my tests, revolves around the lightweight neckband design and reliable wireless audio at an affordable price.

Why we chose it I picked the Sony WI-C100 for its excellent combination of comfort, clear sound quality, and IPX4 splash resistance in an ultra-lightweight and flexible neckband design that offers a long 25-hour battery life at a highly competitive price.

Weighing only about 20g, the flexible neckband offers exceptional, barely-there comfort and easy portability; you can simply slip them into a pocket or bag without the bulk of over-ear cans. This design also ensures the earbuds stay secure during movement, supported by the IPX4 splash-proof rating which protects against sweat and light rain.

Beyond physical convenience, the WI-C100 provides surprising audio fidelity through Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE), which works to restore high-frequency elements lost in compressed digital music, producing a sound that is closer to the original recording. Furthermore, these headphones are compatible with the Sony Sound Connect app, so you can customize the equalizer to tailor the sound exactly to your preferences.

The massive 25-hour battery life paired with a quick charge feature makes these a low-maintenance, convenient everyday option. Buyers should consider that they lack ANC, meaning they rely on passive isolation, but for a minimalist and budget-conscious user, this product delivers where it counts: comfort, longevity, and reliable functionality.

Pros Cons ✅ Extended battery life



✅ Practically light as a feather



✅ Water resistant



✅ Includes Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine to restore lost high-frequency details for richer sound.



✅ A 10 minute charge can give 60 minutes of use ❌ No noise canceling, so if you use these make sure to avoid really busy areas

Final Verdict: The Sony WI-C100 is the ideal choice for budget-conscious buyers seeking an extremely lightweight, long-lasting, and splash-proof wireless companion for daily commutes and casual media consumption.

★ Best Neckband Headphones Sony WI-C100 Get it on Amazon

16. Skullcandy Crusher Evo [Best Headphones for Working Out]

Specs Details Battery Life Up to 40 hours Noise Cancellation No Bluetooth Version 5.0 Weight 312g Microphone Yes Charging Time 1 hour (Rapid Charge –10 minutes)

The Skullcandy Crusher Evo is often considered top-rated headphones for the gym due to its exceptionally powerful capabilities, chief among them being the Crusher Adjustable Sensory Bass. I thought this was just an EQ boost but it’s actually haptic feedback. If you’ve ever had a controller rumble out of your hands playing a hack ‘n’ slash like Hades, then imagine that but around your head.

One benefit of this is that it really suits high-intensity training or weightlifting, as it provides an energetic immersion that many (myself included) find incredibly motivating, helping to push through final, difficult sets. Finding the best headphones for working out requires looking for gear that matches this level of intensity while providing a secure fit that stays put during vigorous activity.

Why we chose it I selected the Skullcandy Crusher Evo for their highly customizable sensory bass slider that delivers a physical haptic experience combined with Personal Sound profiling via the Skullcandy app for truly immersive, booming audio.

This powerful, physical auditory experience is supported by exceptional endurance, with up to 40 hours of playtime and Rapid Charge capability, ensuring your motivation never runs out of battery mid-session. Furthermore, the Personal Sound tuning feature allows you to customize the audio profile to your unique hearing, ensuring every beat hits exactly as intended.

The Crusher Evo blends a durable build, strong bass response, and comfortable fit, making them highly suitable for demanding gym sessions. The Clamp Force Secure Fit provides necessary stability, preventing slippage during vigorous physical activity.

However, a crucial consideration for those who engage in high-sweat workouts, is the headphone’s official lack of a standard IP rating for sweat resistance. While many user reports suggest they handle the gym environment well, the manufacturer does not explicitly rate them as sweat-proof.

Pros Cons ✅ Adjustable Sensory Bass



✅ Extended battery life



✅ Ready to use after just 10 minutes of charging



✅ Includes Personal Sound by Mimi to tailor the audio profile to individual taste



✅ Secure fit ❌ No IP rating for sweat, meaning that although they should be water resistant there’s no official guarantee of how much punishment they can take – use in short sessions to be on the safe side

Final Verdict: The Skullcandy Crusher Evo is the perfect choice for users seeking an intensely motivating, bass-driven audio experience and exceptional battery life to fuel their most demanding gym sessions. Its unique sensory bass and secure fit deliver reliable performance, provided the buyer is mindful of the lack of an official waterproof rating.

★ Best Headphones for Working Out Skullcandy Crusher Evo Get it on Amazon

Specs Details Battery Life 8 to 15 hours Noise Cancellation No Bluetooth Version 5.2 Weight 160g Microphone Yes Charging Time 1 to 2 hours

The LC-dolida 3D Sleep Mask is an example of top sleeping headphones primarily thanks to 100% light-blocking and high-comfort audio delivery. Unlike traditional earbuds or bulky over-ear headphones, this device features ultra-thin, built-in speakers that are virtually imperceptible, even for side sleepers. This eliminates the painful pressure points that often interrupt sleep when using conventional headphones.

Why we chose it I chose the LC-dolida 3D Sleep Mask for its perfect combination of total light blackout via the 3D contoured eye cups and integrated, ultra-thin Bluetooth speakers that are comfortable for side sleepers, making it a singular device for a completely dark and personalized auditory sleep environment.

Furthermore, the impressive 8 to 15 hours of battery life ensures that your relaxing sounds–be they white noise, guided meditations, or podcasts–last through the entire night, while the quick charging feature means it’s always ready for the next use.

I found that the ultra-light, soft, and comfortable fit prioritizes minimal pressure and gentle sound delivery. The mask’s 3D contour is a significant strength, creating space around the eyes to prevent pressure on eyelids and lashes, enhancing comfort over flat masks. This makes the mask ideal for those who require noise for relaxation or managing conditions like tinnitus, without disturbing the actual quality of sleep.

A critical consideration my experience revealed is that while the mask is highly comfortable, it only provides passive noise isolation. It will muffle some sound, but it will not actively cancel loud noises like traffic or snoring, so users seeking silence may need to pair it with other sound strategies.

Pros Cons ✅ 100% light blackout



✅ Comfortable for side sleepers



✅ Built-in Bluetooth speakers for enhanced connectivity



✅ 3D Contoured Eye Space for comfort



✅ Long battery life ❌ Basic audio quality, but if you’re using these for something like meditation noise, then it won’t affect the experience

Final Verdict: The LC-dolida 3D Sleep Mask provides unparalleled comfort and long-lasting audio delivery in a single, light-blocking package, making it the superior choice for undisturbed, audio-assisted sleep and relaxation.

★ Best Sleeping Headphones LC-dolida 3D Sleep Mask Get it on Amazon

How to Choose the Best Headphones

With any luck, my list will have given you at least a few possible options to try. If you’re still unsure which type of headphone will be best for you, then don’t worry – I’ve put together a brief breakdown of each type and common features to help you figure out what you need.

Headphone Types

Over-ear headphones fully cup your ears, offering the best comfort, sound quality, and noise isolation.

On-ear headphones rest directly on the ear. They are compact and lightweight compared to over-ears and are a good middle-ground for casual listeners who need a balance of portability and comfort.

In-ear/Earbuds are best for commuting, exercising, and general use where a small, secure fit is essential.

Closed-back headphones are sealed, providing excellent noise isolation and privacy. They are best for public places or monitoring audio.

Open-back headphones allow air and sound to pass through the earcups, creating a more natural, spacious soundstage. They’re best for critical listening in quiet home or studio environments as they leak sound.

Noise Cancellation

This comes in two flavors:

ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) uses microphones and electronics to create a sound wave that cancels out external low-frequency noise. It’s ideal for travel, commuting, and open offices, where continuous, low-pitched sounds (like engine hums) are bothersome. ANC enhances focus and protects hearing, though it often costs more and requires battery power.

Passive Noise Isolation relies purely on the physical design of the headphone–the materials, fit, and seal–to block sound waves. It’s effective across the frequency spectrum. This is found in most headphones and is the primary noise-blocking method in cheaper models, high-quality closed-backs, and in-ear monitors. Even audiophile open-backs rely on a good seal for bass response, though their primary purpose isn’t isolation.

Sound Quality

Selecting a headphone based on sound quality boils down to preference and technical execution.

Sound Signatures: A Balanced sound aims for an accurate, neutral sound across all frequencies, preferred by critical listeners. A Bass-heavy signature emphasizes low frequencies, creating a “fun” or “punchy” sound, popular for genres like hip-hop and EDM. You should pay attention to which signature suits your favorite music.

Tuning over Specs: The tuning (the manufacturer’s internal equalization) is far more important than just the driver size or published frequency range. Excellent tuning makes modest hardware sound better than poorly tuned high-end specs.

Audiophile Preference: For the best possible soundstage and clarity, audiophiles often prefer wired (for lossless signal transfer) and open-back models, as the design allows for a more natural, spacious audio experience.

Comfort and Fit

Comfort and fit are crucial because discomfort quickly disrupts long listening sessions, gaming, or work.

For Over-ear headphones, look at three factors:

Padding (velour or breathable foam is often best) should be plush on the earcups and headband to prevent pressure points.

Clamping force must be balanced: too tight causes headaches, but too loose compromises bass and seal.

Weight should be as low as possible for long-term wearability, with good distribution across the head.

For In-ear/Earbuds, the right ear tip size is everything. An effective seal provides both comfort and optimal sound quality–specifically, it ensures you get the full bass response and best noise isolation. Most earbuds include multiple sizes (S, M, L) because ear canals are unique. Always test sizes to find the snug, yet comfortable, fit for your ears.

Battery Life and Connectivity

Choosing headphones with long battery life and versatile connectivity ensures an uninterrupted and frustration-free experience.

Battery Life: The best over-ear headphones should offer 20–30+ hours of playback; earbuds typically offer 5–8 hours plus case charges. Fast-charging is a must-have, providing several hours of listening time from a brief 10–15 minute charge, which is crucial when you forget to plug in.

Connectivity: Look for the latest Bluetooth versions (e.g., 5.0+) for improved range and power efficiency. Multi-device pairing (Multipoint) is highly beneficial, allowing simultaneous connection to a phone and laptop to seamlessly switch between music and calls. Low-latency modes are essential for gaming or watching videos to prevent the distracting audio-visual lag.

Microphone Quality and Calls

Microphone quality is essential if your headphones will be used for video meetings, voice calls, or multiplayer gaming. Modern headphones feature advanced technology to combat noise:

Beamforming microphones use an array of small microphones to strategically focus the pickup area, effectively “listening” only to the direction of your mouth while ignoring sounds from other angles.

Dedicated noise-reduction software or chips use AI to actively filter out common background disturbances like typing, fan noise, or background chatter.

Prioritizing a model with built-in beamforming or noise-reduction is a massive plus, as these features ensure crystal-clear voice transmission even in noisy environments like a coffee shop or open office.

My Overall Verdict

Of course, the best headphones for you depend on what you want to use them for, but if you’re after a quick guide on what to buy, here are my final top picks.

For best overall use → Sony WH-1000XM6. I can confidently say that these are the top-rated Sony headphones for a variety of uses. They include ANC capabilities so you can enjoy lengthy listening sessions in peace, plus I found them to be very comfortable for lengthy gaming sessions. Battery life is an impressive 50 hours.

For gamers → Sennheiser HD 600. If you’re looking for a more gaming-focused headset, maybe to pair with the best microphone for streaming, then you can’t go wrong with these.

For those on a budget → JBL Tune 520BT. Impressive headphones for those on a budget. What I especially like about these is that they’re great as a first pair for everyday use without having to make a big investment.

For blocking out the world → Bose New QuietComfort Ultra. If noise cancellation is your top priority, these are hard to beat. The ANC is among the best I’ve tested, making them perfect for travel, focused work, or immersive listening.

If you’re looking for the best headphones the good news is you’re spoilt for choice. Whether you’re after something for gaming, that your kids can safely use, or just to enjoy listening to an album with the best possible audio quality, there’s something for everyone.

FAQs