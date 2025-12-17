11 Best Running Headphones To Elevate Your Workout Session

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

The best running headphones are the ones that feel like they’re custom-tailored to you. It doesn’t matter if you need a comfortable pair or one that will offer long battery life; choosing the right ones is important.

The consumer tech niche is literally flooded with hundreds of options, from affordable to premium, so it might be overwhelming when the time comes to pick your new set.

This is where this list comes into play. I’ve chosen eleven models which I believe cover a wide range of use cases. You’ll find anything from lightweight designs and swatphoof models, to those that can last several sessions without needing a recharge.

Our Top Picks for Running Headphones

I considered multiple aspects when compiling the list, focusing on features, battery, and affordability, and the final list came down to eleven picks. With that said, there are always a few that stand out from the crowd, and for this list, it’s the following three:

Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 Bone – Overall, the best running headphones featuring an open-ear construction, very good bass combined with a long battery life, and most importantly, they’re light and offer a secure fit. SUNGDOGIN Conduction – Ideal for those looking for a budget-oriented set, offering a bone construction alternative while delivering situational awareness, and an overall solid choice for casual runners. Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 – The best choice for those looking for the best sound that these kinds of headphones can offer, featuring locked-in ear-hook keeping as well as sweat resistance, making them excellent for high-intensity workouts

Each of these offers a different set of advantages, so as good as they are, there might be trade-offs. This is why I’ve made a list of eleven of the best options on the market today, so you can pick the ones that best fit your needs.

11 Best Running Headphones For Your Next Jogging Session

The three models I outlined were just a teaser about what you should expect in this article. I have eight more models to outline, meaning that you’ll surely find your new set here. With that said, let’s dive into my list for the eleven best running headphones you must have in 2025.

1. Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 Bone [Best Overall Running Headphones]

Specs Details Type Bone Conduction Headphones Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Battery Life Up to 12 hours Noise Cancellation Yes Driver Size / Sound / Weight 30.3 g Special Features DualPitch technology

The first on the list is the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 Bone, a set that does everything great, which is why these are headphones that I’d gladly recommend. Safety and comfort are what they’re all about without sacrificing the sound quality.

One of the most notable features is bone-conduction, meaning the noise is transmitted through the cheekbones, leaving your ears free. This promotes environmental awareness, a crucial feature for anyone running outdoors.

Why we chose it This is an excellent all-round choice, offering excellent sound quality, along with a long battery life.

Even though these aren’t studio headphones for recording, the sound quality is very good. Unlike some of the earlier modes from Shokz, the perceived clarity and bass are noticeably better, additionally improving the experience.

Another notable feature is the battery life, which active runners will love. They are rated for up to 12 hours of battery life, meaning there’s more than enough juice even if you’re going on a longer run. In addition to that, the quick charge feature means that even if you forget to charge them, you can do it very quickly.

Even though the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 Bone are headphones I’d recommend for running, I’d also categorize them as a great option for mobile gaming. Playing your favorite game outdoors or in a shared space won’t be an issue for these, plus the long battery life means you won’t need to take breaks too often.

Pros Cons ✅ DualPitch technology for improved bass



✅ Long battery life



✅ Lightweight construction



✅ IP55 certification



✅ Quickcharge ❌ You may notice sound leakage, but only when you set the volume to the max

Final Verdict: The Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 Bone is the perfect choice for anyone looking for headphones that can cover all the bases without massive compromises.

2. SUNGDOGIN Conduction [Best Budget Running Headphones]

Specs Details Type Bone Conduction Headphones Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4 Battery Life Up to 10 hours Noise Cancellation Yes Driver Size / Sound / Weight 29 g Special Features Bone-Conduction Technology

People who are on a tighter budget, but still want bone-conduction headphones, should check out the SUNGDOGIN Conduction. This isn’t the absolute best there is, but it’s a very good option in this price range, so there’s a target group for them as well.

Like any bone-conduction set of headphones, these are aimed towards safety and situational awareness. Keep in mind, considering the category, this set won’t be the one that will offer the absolute best sound, but it’s still pretty good.

Why we chose it It’s an affordable bone-conduction model that may not compete with the flagship ones, but that’s not what it’s intended for.

The most attractive part about this set is the price. Being prepared to sacrifice a few things means that you can get these for a much more affordable price when compared to some of the other models on this list.

Being cheap doesn’t necessarily mean they are bad. The lightweight construction makes them perfect for activities like running. With that said, since they can’t quite compare with the flagship models, I would recommend these for the casual runner.

Considering the price, the battery life is another positive side of these headphones. Actual usage time varies, but the manufacturer claims up to 10 hours of battery life, which is strong for this price point. Plus, the IP55 rating means that they can handle a bit of sweat without having major issues.

Pros Cons ✅ Bluetooth 5.4



✅ Affordable



✅ Excellent battery life



✅ Excellent bang for the buck



✅ Sweatproof rating ❌ The audio quality is adequate for the price

Final Verdict: The SUNGDOGIN Conduction are the best budget headphones with cone-conducting technology aimed at the casual runner who’s looking for something more affordable.

3. Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 [Best Running Headphones for Sound]

Specs Details Type Earbuds Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Battery Life Up to 8 hours with ANC turned on Noise Cancellation Yes Driver Size / Sound / Weight Case 69 g, bud 8.7 g Special Features Heart Rate Monitoring for workouts

Any mode from Beats is sure to offer an excellent sound experience, and the Powerbeats Pro 2 is a set of headphones that won’t disappoint. Unlike the previous two, with these, you’re going for that classic approach, and you’re getting some of the best running earbuds.

Sound quality is what these headphones are all about, and Beats designed and tuned them to deliver. Sure, they’re not comparable to the best open-back headphones, but they’re excellent in this category. With dual-layer drivers to minimize distortion and specially designed venting to enhance bass, this set delivers the richest sound of any workout earbuds.

Why we chose it This is the ideal option for anyone looking for the best possible sound quality without too many compromises in other areas.

Speaking of, as earbuds designed for activities, the Powerbeats Pro 2 features ear hooks designed to keep them in place regardless of the kind of workout, including running. Plus, the lightweight construction means you won’t find them cumbersome during your daily activities.

Considering we’re talking about a flagship option, you should expect some of the latest and greatest features. The most notable one is the Active Noise Canceling, which blocks distractions, immersing you fully in whatever you’re listening to. In addition to that, you have Transparency mode, for when you need to rely on situational awareness.

Gaming on the go is a popular thing these days, and the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 can double up as one of the best gaming earbuds. The immersive sound, stable connection, and a battery life of up to 8 hours with ANC turned on are all that you could ask for. As a bonus, you can get up to 36 hours of battery life with the help of the battery in the case.

Pros Cons ✅ Dual-layer driver architecture



✅ Heart rate monitor



✅ Light and comfortable



✅ Quick charge allows 90 minutes of playback with 5 minutes of charging



✅ Adaptive ANC ❌ It’s not the most affordable option on this list

Final Verdict: If you’re looking for the best earbuds for running that offer excellent battery life with some of the best sound experience, the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 is an unbeatable choice.

4. Suunto Aqua [Best Running Headphones for Triathlons]

Specs Details Type Bone Conduction Headphones Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Battery Life Up to 10 hours Noise Cancellation Environmental Noise Cancellation Driver Size / Sound / Weight 35 g Special Features 32 GB offline storage

General running is one thing, but what if you need something a bit more specific, something like a triathlon? In that case, I would recommend going for Suunto Aqua, headphones designed for activities where water is a serious obstacle for many of its competitors.

Since I’m talking about headphones for triathlon, it’s essential to mention that, unlike some of the other entries on this list, this set features IP68 water resistance. This means they can survive depths of up to 5 meters and will do that for up to 2 hours.

Why we chose it An ideal choice for athletes looking for headphones that will handle water and offer many other features.

Remaining in place during activities like triathlons is essential, and the Suunto Aqua is designed to handle that. The wraparound fit combined with the lightweight design means these headphones will stay in place, regardless of how long you remain active.

Speaking of longevity during your activities, these headphones offer a long battery life, meaning you won’t have to worry about running out of juice. They are rated for up to 10 hours of battery life, plus another 20 when paired with the portable powerbank.

Similar to the first two entries on this list, these headphones feature an open-ear design, meaning situational awareness isn’t compromised. In addition to that, the Suunto Aqua offers Head Movement Control, meaning you can operate while keeping your hands free.

Pros Cons ✅ IP68 water resistance



✅ 32 GB of storage for offline music



✅ Head movement control



✅ Lightweight



✅ Excellent battery life ❌ Headphones that offer this much aren’t the most competitively priced

Final Verdict: The Suunto Aqua is the absolute best choice for multisport athletes, especially triathletes who are looking for excellent sound quality, long battery life, and something that can handle water.

5. JBL Endurance Race 2 Earbuds [Best Headphones for Running and Gym]

Specs Details Type Earbuds Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Battery Life Up to 12 hours Noise Cancellation Yes Driver Size / Sound 6.8 mm Weight 6.4 g Special Features Ambient Aware technology

Those who want something a bit more versatile, like outdoor running or gym activities, will find the JBL Endurance Race 2 Earbuds an excellent choice. Packed full of features, along with excellent sound quality, makes them a very good choice.

Even though I’m talking about earbuds, you’ll be surprised to learn that they’re IP68-rated, meaning they’re more than just sweatproof. The company claims that it can withstand being submerged in 1 meter of water and live to tell the tale. Note that this applies to saltwater as well.

Why we chose it An ideal choice for active people looking for an all-round option that will handle exercises in various conditions

Another notable feature is the Ambient Aware technology, which is essential, especially during outdoor activities. It allows you to hear oncoming traffic or pedestrians while keeping the buds in your ears, and the best part is that you can turn this off completely for when you’re at the gym.

Even though they’re buds, they’re designed to remain firmly in place without feeling uncomfortable. As a result, you can be sure you won’t lose them regardless of the kind of activity or exercise.

The JBL Endurance Race 2 Earbuds are one of the best headphones for working out, but they are also quite popular for those who are into mobile gaming. The long battery and the powerful bass are just two of the features you’ll like when you’re trying to relax between sessions.

Pros Cons ✅ IP68 rating



✅ Ambient aware technology



✅ 4 beamforming microphones



✅ Active Noise Canceling



✅ Punchy bass ❌ It’s slightly bulkier than some of its rivals

Final Verdict: People who are looking for the best JBL headphones that can be used for multiple workout activities, as well as gaming, should consider getting the JBL Endurance Race 2 Earbuds.

6. SHOKZ OpenFit Air [Best Open-Ear Running Headphones]

Specs Details Type Open-Ear Headphones Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2 Battery Life Up to 6 hours Noise Cancellation No Driver Size / Sound 18 x 11 mm Weight 8.7 g Special Features DirectPitch Technology

Open-ear headphones are quite popular with people who dislike earbuds, and in this category, I have the SHOKZ OpenFit Air. It’s an excellent choice for those who prioritize environmental awareness with no compromise on comfort.

People who don’t like the pressure created by earbuds will very much like these headphones. The most interesting thing is that they’re not bone-conducting either. They transmit the sound through directional speakers positioned outside the ear canal, meaning there’s no pressure and no fatigue during longer running sessions.

Why we chose it This is the kind of choice people will make if they want to avoid any drawbacks from earbuds and keep situational awareness.

The earhook is designed to sit firmly in place, meaning these headphones won’t move even during fast-paced workouts. In addition to that, they’re lightweight, so you’ll hardly feel them on your ears.

The lightweight design does come with a slight drawback, which is the battery life. You’ll get up to 6 hours of play time on a single charge and up to 28 hours using the case, which is decent. In addition to that, the IP54 rating means they’re splash-proof.

Pros Cons ✅ IP54 Water-Resistant



✅ Complete open-ear design



✅ Lightweight construction



✅ Sit firmly in place thanks to the ear hook



✅ DirectPitch technology ❌ The battery life isn’t the longest in this category

Final Verdict: Those who want to avoid earbuds and some of the negative sides that they’ve experienced will find the SHOKZ OpenFit Air the perfect choice without too many compromises.

7. Soundcore Sport X20 by Anker [Best Running Headphones with Adaptive ANC]

Specs Details Type Earbuds Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Battery Life Up to 12 hours Noise Cancellation Yes Driver Size / Sound 11 mm Weight 7 grams Special Features Adaptive ANC

Active Noise Canceling is becoming very popular in recent years, and people who look for more than just the basic tech should consider the Soundcore Sport X20 by Anker. These headphones adjust constantly, meaning they’re always offering the best possible experience.

The best noise-cancelling headphones are designed to block out any outside noise, but these do things differently. The adaptive technology makes adjustments constantly for wind and traffic noise by analyzing the patterns in real-time and adjusting the intensity accordingly.

Why we chose it An optimal choice for outdoor runners who want more than just the traditional ANC, secure fit, and long battery life.

As headphones I’d recommend for running, you should expect these to do well and remain on your ears with no issues. The dedien of the bud, along with the hook, guarantees that they won’t move even under intensive running sessions.

Any option in this category should offer long battery life, and these don’t disappoint. You’re getting up to 12 hours on a single charge with ANC off, which is more than most on this list. In addition to that, thanks to the SweatGuard, you can be sure that they’ll handle a bit of moisture with no issues.

The excellent sound quality and deep bass aren’t just effective for keeping you motivated during your running sessions. These headphones are excellent for mobile gaming, ensuring you’re fully immersed in the experience without any distractions.

Pros Cons ✅ adaptive ANC



✅ Rotatable ear hooks



✅ IP68 rating



✅ Excellent battery life



✅ 6 AI-enhanced microphones ❌ Considering all the features, you shouldn’t expect these to be cheap

Final Verdict: Outdoor runners looking for the best sport earbuds with an adaptive ANC, long battery life, and a secure fit will find that the Soundcore Sport X20 by Anker is the best noise-canceling headphones that do many things right.

8. mojawa Purra Run [Best Bone Conduction Running Headphones]

Specs Details Type Bone-Conduction Headphones Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Battery Life Up to 15 hours Noise Cancellation Yes Driver Size / Sound / Weight 32 g Special Features ENC AI Wind Noise Reduction

Open-ear safety is something that many people are after these days, which is where the mojawa Purra Run comes into play. These headphones are designed with the next generation of bone-conduction technology, essential for long-distance runners.

They’re not the only bone-conducting headphones on the market, or even on this list, but they offer something the others don’t: improved vibration control, which helps eliminate vibrations, working alongside the MaglevBass technology to offer improved sound quality.

Why we chose it The perfect choice for those looking for bone-conduction headphones with a long battery life and an impressive set of features.

These headphones are designed with active people in mind, meaning they’ll remain in place regardless of what kind of activity you’re having. The wraparound frame is here to prevent movement and audio dropouts during your exercises. Plus, they’re IP67 rated, meaning you won’t have to worry about water or sweat damaging them.

The open-air safety is crucial for spatial awareness, and the mojawa Purra Run offers more than that. They’re also designed with AI-powered wind noise ANC, ensuring the calls or audio remain perfect in all situations.

Another thing worth praising about these is the battery life. With the built-in battery, the company claims that it can offer up to 15 hours of playtime, which is quite a lot, especially compared to some of its competitors.

Pros Cons ✅ MaglevBass drivers



✅ Lightweight titanium frame



✅ Impressive battery life



✅ IP67 Waterproof



✅ AI voice control ❌ The audio quality is good for most people, but purists won’t be too happy with it

Final Verdict: Bone-conduction enthusiasts who appreciate the open-ear experience combined with the latest and greatest ANC tech will definitely go for the mojawa Purra Run.

9. Rythflo WH01 [Best Neckband Running Headphones]

Specs Details Type Earbuds Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2 Battery Life Up to 30 hours Noise Cancellation Yes Driver Size / Sound 10 mm Weight 30 grams Special Features Magnetic Neckband

For my next pick, I’m going with something that takes the traditional earbuds and improves them, especially in terms of functionality. The Rythflo WH01 are an excellent choice for runners looking for the best neckband headphones that don’t have a lot of compromises.

The neckband is designed to be ergonomic, but at the same time to offer the kind of stability you’ll want during your running sessions. It’s designed to distribute the weight over the shoulders and neck, relieving potential pressure from the ears, which helps reduce fatigue.

Why we chose it This is one of the best options for anyone looking for the earbud experience, with the added benefits of the neckband.

This is the feature that many people will be happy to have. With the classic earbuds, there’s always the risk of losing one, regardless of how well they sit in your ear. With the Rythflo WH01, that risk is eliminated completely.

It’s a great balance between earbuds and open-ear models because it offers benefits from both categories. The most notable one is the long battery life, which is claimed to be up to 30 hours on a single charge. Even if you forget to charge them, a quick 10-minute charge gives you up to 10 hours of battery life.

The controls on this model are very simple to use, so it’s an added benefit for anyone who wants to focus on the running part, not fiddling with the controls. As running-oriented headphones, you’ll be happy to know that they’re water and sweatproof.

Pros Cons ✅ Up to 30 hours of battery life



✅ Magnetic earbud connection



✅ IPX7 water resistance



✅ Simple and intuitive controls



✅ 10 minute quick charge for up to 10 of play time ❌ It’s not the most minimalistic model on this list

Final Verdict: The Rythflo WH01 is an excellent choice for those who want the earbud design but with the added benefit of the neckband, which offers easy-to-use commands and a long battery life.

10. Beats Studio Buds + [Best Running Headphones for Apple & Android]

Specs Details Type Earbuds Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2 Battery Life Up to 9 hours Noise Cancellation Yes Driver Size / Sound 8.2 mm Weight 5 g Special Features Acoustic vents

While most people won’t bother too much with cross-platform optimization, there are those who use multiple devices, which is where the Beats Studio Buds + comes into play. Excellent sound, plenty of features, and excellent support for iOS and Android make it an excellent choice.

The optimization for both ecosystems isn’t the only feature worth mentioning. These earbuds are designed with excellent sound in mind. This is enabled thanks to the two-layer transducer offering clean bass and almost no distortion, perfect for powerful music or podcasts, depending on your preference.

Why we chose it This is the best running headphones option for people and households who have multiple devices, especially those with mixed operating systems.

Buds are generally light, and the same goes for these. The lightweight design means you won’t have to worry about noticing the weight. At the same time, the design helps keep them in place even when your workout routine gets a bit intensive.

Just as you’d expect from buds from Beats, you’re getting ANC designed to keep any outside noise isolated thanks to carefully positioned microphones. In addition to that, you’re getting the Transparent mode for those situations when you still need to hear what’s happening around you.

The most important selling point for these earbuds is the compatibility with both mobile operating systems, and you can have them paired with any device with just one tap. The battery life is pretty decent, and you can get up to 9 hours with ANC turned off and up to 36 hours when recharging with the case.

Pros Cons ✅ Lightweight design



✅ ANC and Transparency mode



✅ Excellent passive noise isolation



✅ Seamless connectivity with both mobile OSs



✅ Impressive battery life ❌ Wireless charging would be nice to have

Final Verdict: The Beats Studio Buds + is an excellent choice for any user or household that has multiple devices, especially those who cover both mobile operating systems.

11. YADGS BH02 [Best Earplug Headphones for Running]

Specs Details Type Earbuds Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4 Battery Life Up to 20 hours Noise Cancellation Yes Driver Size / Sound 10 mm Weight 67 g Special Features Magnetic Neckband Design

For my last pick for this list, I’m going for something a bit unique. The YADGS BH02 does feature noise canceling, but unlike most of the entries on this list, it’s more of a passive one, ideal for those who aren’t massive fans of ANC.

The unique earplug design is made in a way that it blocks certain noises during outdoor running. It’s mostly noticeable during windy sessions, and it’s thanks to the seal the earplugs make, offering passive noise canceling.

Why we chose it This is the perfect choice for those who want earbuds with passive noise canceling, combined with an excellent battery life

Since we’re talking about earplugs, you can be sure that they’ll offer a secure fit, which will keep them in place even during more extreme activities. In addition to that, you won’t have to worry about the constant adjustment, a problem found with models that have a loose-fitting design.

As earplugs for running, you’ll be happy to know that these are water and sweat-proof. They won’t handle being submerged underwater, but will have no issues with a splash or two and the constant sweat.

One of the most impressive aspects of the YADGS BH02 is the battery life. They’re rated for up to 20 hours under certain conditions, which is a lot. Even if they don’t handle that, there’s still more than enough battery for at least two days packed with exercises and activities.

Pros Cons ✅ Magnetic Neckband Design



✅ IPX6 rating



✅ Competitively priced



✅ Secure fit



✅ Long battery life ❌ The sound quality isn’t on the same level as the flagship models, which is to be expected

Final Verdict: People who are looking for the best earphones for running that have passive wind noise reduction and a long battery life will find the YADGS BH02 one of the best choices out there.

How to Choose the Right Headphones for Running

Choosing the best running headphones from the sea of best headphones available is a process that requires careful planning. You’ll need to consider several factors that will impact your running or training experience, safety, and long-term satisfaction. These practical considerations will help you get the perfect set that covers your needs excellently.

Secure fit – This is the foundation of any headphone selection. Models that slip and move during your activities are a safety risk and will certainly cause frustrations . This is why you should choose models that have multiple ear tip sizes, neckband designs, ear hooks, or bone-conduction designs.

– This is the foundation of any headphone selection. . This is why you should choose models that have multiple ear tip sizes, neckband designs, ear hooks, or bone-conduction designs. Situational awareness – Running outdoors with headphones means you’ll want to be immersed in the music, but you’ll also want to be aware of your surroundings . This is where open-ear models excel because your ears are free to keep you aware of your surroundings.

– Running outdoors with headphones means you’ll want to be immersed in the music, but . This is where open-ear models excel because your ears are free to keep you aware of your surroundings. Water and sweat resistance – Aim for headphones with some kind of water and sweat resistance . IPX4 is good for lighter protection, IPX5 does a slightly better job at it. IPX7 will handle a lot more water, so rain and splashes won’t be an issue, and IPX8 is the kind of rating you’ll want for triathlons or similar activities where you’ll need to submerge them underwater.

– Aim for . IPX4 is good for lighter protection, IPX5 does a slightly better job at it. IPX7 will handle a lot more water, so rain and splashes won’t be an issue, and IPX8 is the kind of rating you’ll want for triathlons or similar activities where you’ll need to submerge them underwater. Battery requirements – The longer battery life, the better , especially if you’re the kind of person who goes on longer runs. If you’re a casual runner, anything in the single-digit range will do just fine. For longer runs and marathons, you’ll need to make sure you’re easily in the double-digit hour range.

– , especially if you’re the kind of person who goes on longer runs. If you’re a casual runner, anything in the single-digit range will do just fine. For longer runs and marathons, you’ll need to make sure you’re easily in the double-digit hour range. Sound preferences – If you need a motivational boost during some high-intensity activities, you’ll want headphones with pronounced bass for motivation. If you’re more into the casual runs and you’re listening to podcasts, you’ll want something more balanced with a clear mid-range.

All of these can play a massive role, and it’s essential to note that they’re intertwined, meaning you shouldn’t put a focus on one and disregard the others. Keep all of them in mind to make sure you’re getting headphones that perfectly match your needs.

My Overall Verdict

The best running headphones are the ones that match your needs and type of activity. There are many options, so it’s essential to choose the right one based on your category, and I can help you with that.

For the best starting point : Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 Bone. These are the best overall headphones, which cover a wide range of use cases and situations, especially when it comes to open-ear models.

: Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 Bone. These are the best overall headphones, which cover a wide range of use cases and situations, especially when it comes to open-ear models. For budget-oriented runners : SUNGDOGIN Conduction. This option delivers surprisingly good performance in terms of audio quality for a fraction of the price when compared to the flagship models.

: SUNGDOGIN Conduction. This option delivers surprisingly good performance in terms of audio quality for a fraction of the price when compared to the flagship models. For the gym and outdoor runners : JBL Endurance Race 2. It’s the kind of option that will deliver consistently good performance across multiple environments, meaning it’s a very flexible option that most people would be after.

: JBL Endurance Race 2. It’s the kind of option that will deliver consistently good performance across multiple environments, meaning it’s a very flexible option that most people would be after. For the best sound: Beats Powerbeats Pro 2. An ideal option for those who are looking for the absolute best audio quality without compromising some of the other aspects.

