11 Best Wired Headphones in 2025: Back to the Basics

With so many choices on the market today, looking for the best wired headphones to complete your audio experience can be quite a chore. After all, there are many factors to consider, such as audio quality, soundstage size, durability, and varying sound profiles, depending on your taste.

Since the market has so many options, analysis paralysis is definitely a thing… which is why I’m here to help. In this list, we’ll run through 11 great choices for wired headphones, ranging from high-end audiophile picks to studio workhorses and budget sets for those looking for an inexpensive upgrade.

Our Top Picks for Wired Headphones

All the wired headphones on this list are solid picks, but three of them stood head and shoulders above the rest:

Sennheiser HD 650 – These wired headphones have everything you’d ever want: great detail, warm sound, an open-back design, and all while being super comfortable to wear. OneOdio Pro-10 – Sometimes, good enough is just right. While these wired headphones won’t win any prizes in sound quality, their low price point and surprisingly decent audio make them a sure winner. beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro – Top-notch German engineering makes these wired headphones especially great for both dedicated listeners and sound engineers.

But if you’re looking for something different entirely, don’t worry. This list has plenty more headphones to offer, so do read on.

11 Best Wired Headphones for Music, Gaming, and More

Getting the best wired headphones can be quite tricky. While many reviewers (and I) might wax poetic about frequency range, sound quality, soundstage, bass, treble, and highs, ultimately, your best bet is to listen to the audio that pair of headphones produces, either in-person or online. Sound experience is subjective, after all.

Now, let’s get to the list of the best wired headphones.

1. Sennheiser HD 650 [Best Overall Wired Headphones]

Specs Details Form Factor Over-ear Weight ~258g/~0.57lbs Noise Isolation Almost none (open back) Cable Length 3m/118″ Impedance 300 Ohms Driver Size/Type 42mm, dynamic Max Frequency Range 41kHz

Kicking off this list is a remarkable all-rounder, the Sennheiser HD 650. While it’s not an absolute top-of-the-line model, these are still a great pair of headphones with high detail, natural mids, smooth treble, and overall warm sound.

Why we chose it While sound quality is very much a “your mileage may vary” experience, none can contest just how dang comfortable the Sennheiser HD 650 is. This comfort makes long listening sessions feel amazing, and makes these wired headphones a very clear winner.

Let’s talk about the basics. The Sennheiser HD 650 is an over-ear model that comes with an open back design, which does wonders for the sound quality. These headphones use a 42mm driver, come with a max frequency range of 41kHz (for what it’s worth), and have an impedance of 300 Ohms, so yes, you’ll probably want a decent amp to go with these.

The best thing about the Sennheiser HD 650 is that it’s incredibly comfortable, with a weight of just over half a pound. It’s hard to put into words just how cozy these high-quality wired headphones are, but trust me when I say long listening sessions with these are a breeze.

A few more things you should note about the Sennheiser HD 650 are that it’s exclusively wired and doesn’t come with a mic. This means that while these audiophile-grade headphones are king when it comes to long, soothing listening sessions, you’ll probably want something else if you’re planning to game with friends.

Pros Cons ✅ Great sound quality



✅ Open back design



✅ Sturdy yet light build



✅ Super comfortable



✅ Comes with an adapter ❌ Not too good when it comes to bass-heavy music, but an excellent choice otherwise

My Verdict: The Sennheiser HD 650 is a stellar all-rounder that comes with fantastic sound quality and is extremely comfortable.

2. OneOdio Pro-10 [Best Budget Wired Headphones]

Specs Details Form Factor Over-ear Weight ~300g/~0.66 lbs Noise Isolation Good (cushions, closed back) Cable Length 2-3m/~78-118.1″ (coiled), 1.2m/~47″ (straight) Impedance 32 Ohms Driver Size/Type 50mm, dynamic Max Frequency Range 40 kHz

No two ways about it: the OneOdio Pro-10 is probably one of the most affordable wired headphones that you can get. Its combination of decent sound quality along with a price that’s very hard to beat makes it the obvious choice for shoppers on a budget.

Specs-wise, the OneOdio Pro-10 is decent. These headphones come with a 50mm driver, a max frequency range of 40 kHz, and an impedance of 32 Ohms. More importantly, many agree that all of these numbers just mean that sound quality ranges from decent to good; these aren’t the top wired headphones when it comes to performance and precision, but they’ll do.

Why we chose it Yes, there are definitely better headphones on the market, but it’s hard to beat the OneOdio Pro-10’s low price point. With a bit of care, these budget wired headphones will last you a long time.

The OneOdio Pro-10 also comes with some QOL features, such as a sturdy, foldable design that makes it ideal for everyday use. These headphones also have dual-plug flexibility (3.5mm and 6.35mm) for phones, amps, DJ gear, and pretty much anything with an audio interface. Oh, and there are two detachable cables too, so those are nice.

As mentioned earlier, the best thing about the OneOdio Pro-10 is its price. You might look at the specs I’ve listed and think that that’s worth maybe what, $50 or $60. But nope, the Pro-10 comes in at the very modest cost of just a bit over $30. Sure, it won’t blow your mind with sheer quality, but its performance at that price is nothing short of spectacular.

Pros Cons ✅ Very low price point



✅ Has decent sound quality



✅ Strong bass



✅ Fairly sturdy



✅ Foldable design ❌ Performance definitely isn’t as good as top-tier headphones, though it’s surprisingly great for everyday listeners

My Verdict: The OneOdio Pro-10’s combination of good performance and low price makes it an ideal entry-level choice.

3. beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro [Best Wired Over-Ear Headphones]

Specs Details Form Factor Over-ear Weight 250g/~0.55lbs Noise Isolation Almost none (open back) Cable Length 3m/~118.1″ Impedance 80/250 Ohms (two models) Driver Size/Type 45mm, dynamic Max Frequency Range 35kHz

Germany has built quite a reputation for itself in the engineering department, so it should come as little surprise that one of the best over-ear headphones for audiophiles comes from there. These headphones, the beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro, feature open-back drivers that deliver crystal-clear highs and impressive instrument separation.

Why we chose it There’s good quality audio, and then there’s beyerdynamic quality. I know that sound quality is a difficult metric to quantify, but trust me when I say the audio on these wired headphones is out of this world.

The beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro is a straight-up workhorse. These headphones come with a ton of raw power, with features such as a solid 45mm (give or take) driver, a 35kHz frequency response, and outstanding spatial sound. All of this means that these headphones are better in the hands of mixers and hardcore audiophiles over casual listeners.

Because these headphones were built for long sessions in the studio, it should come as no surprise that the beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro comes with top-tier comfort to go alongside its power. This is delivered not just via its adjustable ear cups, but also from its soft, circumaural, and most importantly, replaceable velour ear pads.

It’s also worth pointing out that the beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro is a particularly tough piece of hardware. Thanks to German engineering, these wired headphones are plenty tough and will last a long while while remaining light and comfy enough to wear for extended periods of time.

Pros Cons ✅ Great sound quality for both casual listening and mixing



✅ Wide soundstage



✅ Top-tier comfy ear pads; also replaceable



✅ Sturdy build



✅ Comes in 80 and 250 Ohm variants ❌ Comfort strap is a bit finicky to work with at the start, but you get used to it

My Verdict: If you’re looking for the best wired over-ear headphones for work or solo listening, the beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro is a good pick.

4. SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 [Best Wired Gaming Headphones]

Specs Details Form Factor Over-ear Weight 253g/~0.55lbs Noise Isolation Good (cushions, closed back) Cable Length 1.2m/~47″ Impedance 36 Ohms Driver Size/Type 40mm, dynamic Max Frequency Range 22 kHz

When it comes to the best wired headphones with mic, the SteelSeries Arctis product line is a prime contender. And while there are a lot of great Arctis headphones, I’d like to call your attention to the Arctis Nova 1, a pair of wired headphones that are particularly nice for gamers.

Why we chose it The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 is an all-around good pick for gamers, thanks not just to its superb spatial audio but also because of its noise-cancelling ClearCast Gen 2 microphone.

When it comes to sound quality, you’ll find that the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 is perfectly tuned for gaming. These headphones come with spacious, detailed 360-degree spatial sound ideal for FPS positioning and RPG immersion. The ComfortMAX system also ensures your comfort during long sessions with its height-adjusting, rotating earcups.

The best thing about the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1, however, is its ClearCast Gen 2 microphone. This bidirectional, broadcast-quality microphone comes with built-in noise cancellation of up to 25dB, which is perfect when you’re trying to communicate clearly during frantic moments, and its quality approaches the best microphones for streaming.

Pros Cons ✅ Decent sound quality



✅ Not too expensive



✅ ClearCast Gen 2 on the mic works wonders



✅ Comfortable



✅ Works seamlessly across PC, consoles, and mobile ❌ Construction is a little light, though this can be mitigated with care

My Verdict: If you’re looking for a good upgrade for your gaming audio, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 is worth a look.

5. Fosi Audio i5 [Best Wired Studio Headphones]

Specs Details Form Factor Over-ear Weight 550g/~1.2lbs Noise Isolation Almost none (open back) Cable Length 1.5m/~59″ Impedance 28 Ohms Driver Size/Type 97mm, planar magnetic Max Frequency Range 50kHz

The first thing you might notice with these great headphones is their planar magnetic drivers. That’s not a typo; the Fosi Audio i5, in the manufacturer’s own words, was built to make planar magnetic headphones more accessible, and the result is nothing short of next-level.

Why we chose it The Fosi Audio i5 is especially appealing not only because of its sound quality, but also because it offers said quality at a midrange price.

We won’t dive into the specifics of planar magnetic drivers versus your standard dynamic ones here, but suffice to say that they offer a huge boost in sound quality, especially in the accuracy department. This means that the Fosi Audio i5 comes with even better sound quality as well as reference-grade tuning designed for mixing, editing, and monitoring.

Of course, something has to be given up to get sound quality this good, and in the Fosi Audio i5’s case, that’s its weight. Due to their planar magnetic drivers, these headphones are a bit heavier than your standard dynamic driver headphones. That said, I’d argue that the improved sound quality more than justifies the increased weight, though.

Pros Cons ✅ Planar magnetic drivers make a massive difference in sound quality



✅ Smooth and warm yet accurate sound profile



✅ Comfy ventilated earcups



✅ Sturdy build



✅ Dapper, classy design ❌ A bit heavier than your usual headphones, though I’d say that the bump in sound quality more than makes up for it

My Verdict: The Fosi Audio i5 offers a massive leap in sound quality. Those looking to experience the difference that stronger drivers offer should definitely consider these.

Specs Details Form Factor On-ear Weight 135g/~0.3lbs Noise Isolation Good (cushions, closed back) Cable Length 1.2m/~47″ Impedance 24 Ohms Driver Size/Type ~35mm, dynamic Max Frequency Range 22kHz

While most wired headphones go for the over-ear design for better sound quality, some prefer solid on-ear headphones instead. If that sounds like you and you want something simple that does the job, then the Sony ZX Series MDR-ZX110 fits the bill.

Why we chose it The Sony ZX Series MDR-ZX110 is a pretty decent middle-of-the-road pair of wired headphones that combines adequate performance with a low price point and a ton of portability.

Sound-wise, these wired headphones are okay. They’re nothing special, though they’re not shabby either, with their balanced sound profile that’s perfect for everyday listening. I should add that the on-ear design does change the audio quite a bit, so expect clear audio with less bass.

As if its low price and okay quality weren’t enough, these are also probably one of the best travel headphones you can get. This is due not only to its low price, but also because of its compact and lightweight build and swivel design that allows it to fit into any bag.

Pros Cons ✅ On-ear design helps create clear sound despite low cost



✅ Portable and easy to store



✅ Very low price



✅ Decent amount of noise isolation despite not being built with that feature



✅ Long cable ❌ Build feels a little flimsy, so handle with care

My Verdict: The Sony ZX Series packs decent sound quality, high portability, and a very low asking price into a single potent package that makes it an amazing budget pick for travelers, commuters, and students.

7. Sennheiser HD 599 SE [Best Wired Open-Back Headphones]

Specs Details Form Factor Over-ear Weight 250g/~0.55lbs Noise Isolation Almost none (open back) Cable Length 3m/118″ (6.3mm), 1.2m/~47″ (3.5mm) Impedance 50 Ohms Driver Size/Type 38mm, dynamic Max Frequency Range 38.5kHz

So far, we’ve had a clear divide on this list between headphones that cater to hardcore audiophiles and others that target more casual listeners. Sennheiser asks, “Why not both?” Enter the Sennheiser HD 599 SE, one of the best wired open-back headphones for music, gaming, work, and well, pretty much everything.

Why we chose it While it doesn’t particularly excel in anything, the Sennheiser HD 599 SE offers the best of both worlds: a bit of the sound quality of top-tier headphones and the price and convenience of less premium models.

The Sennheiser HD 599 SE offers the best of both worlds. These great open-back headphones offer natural, balanced audio that’s warm, smooth, and maybe even a little bit airy. This sound profile makes these wired headphones perfect for movies, classical, and acoustic music. Just be wary of noise spillage; these aren’t wired noise cancelling headphones, after all.

As if its mix of high-quality audio with affordability wasn’t enough, the Sennheiser HD 599 SE is also exceptionally comfortable thanks to both its lightweight design and plush velour pads. Together with its natural sound profile, this makes these one of the best Sennheiser headphones for long de-stressing sessions, no matter what kind of music you like.

Pros Cons ✅ Sound quality approaches high-grade



✅ Not too pricey for the quality it offers



✅ Velour ear pads greatly improve comfort



✅ Removable, swappable cables for optimal length



✅ Regular version might also be available for cheaper (SE version is just color) ❌ Leaks audio due to open-back design, but not a problem if you’re listening in private or close spaces

My Verdict: With its blend of quality and price, the Sennheiser HD 599 SE isn’t just a superb headset for budget shoppers, but is also the perfect gateway into premium open-back audio.

8. thinksound ov21 [Best Wired Headphones with Mic]

Specs Details Form Factor Over-ear Weight ~453g/1lbs Noise Isolation Good (cushions, closed back) Cable Length ~1.37m/54″ (2x, one with mic, one without) Impedance 50 Ohms Driver Size/Type 45mm, dynamic drivers Max Frequency Range 22kHz

When it comes to online play, the best gaming headsets need to offer not just pinpoint accuracy, but also clear communication. There’s a ton of choices when it comes to those (such as the earlier SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1), but why not go for both in one purchase with the thinksound ov21?

Why we chose it The thinksound ov21 packs a powerful one-two punch of hi-fi acoustics and a clear microphone, making it especially great not just for gaming, but also for remote work and podcasts.

Specs-wise, the thinksound ov21 is pretty great. Its wooden housing ensures that sound quality has a natural, rich warmth to it, and the low-distortion drivers offer clean and precise audio. For comms, the studio-quality microphone offers a lot of clarity, making sure that your voice always goes through.

The thinksound ov21 doesn’t just perform well, but also looks great. While it may seem like it’s made of wood, its composition is a mix of sustainable wood, bioplastic, and faux leather. You might have some reservations about this, but I assure you: this composition doesn’t just make these headphones look great, but also ensures that they’re super comfy.

Pros Cons ✅ Good, warm sound profile



✅ Strong bass that’s not overpowering



✅ Soft and comfortable ear pads



✅ Comes with two cables



✅ Eco-friendly design that both looks and feels nice ❌ A bit heavier than standard wired headphones, but still very manageable

My Verdict: The thinksound ov21 comes with great sound quality and a high-clarity microphone, both of which make it perfect for both work and leisure.

9. SEJJ Elmore 100 [Best Wired Headphones for Audiophiles]

Specs Details Form Factor Over-ear Weight ~300g/0.67lbs Noise Isolation Good (cushions, closed back) Cable Length 1.5m/~59″, 3m/118″ Impedance 32 Ohms Driver Size/Type 50mm, dynamic Max Frequency Range 20kHz

Every pair of headphones on this list comes from a company with a history, so the SEJJ Elmore 100 is a bit of a surprise. But despite coming from a relatively new player, these are pretty neat audiophile headphones, especially for shoppers who are looking for a decent set of wired headphones to try out before diving into more expensive picks.

Why we chose it SEJJ’s lack of market presence means they need to put their best foot forward. For consumers, this means that you can expect some decent to good quality on the Elmore 100; it has to carve a niche out for itself, after all.

While the SEJJ Elmore 100 doesn’t have top-shelf sound quality (its specs land it among budget wired headphones), it does a good enough job. The 50mm high-resolution drivers are especially great when it comes to small details, and the wide soundstage with excellent left-right imaging is ideal for hi-res audio and lossless streaming.

The SEJJ Elmore 100 is also decently comfortable, with its secure spring-steel headband and memory foam ear pads. While it’s true that more money can buy wired headphones with better comfort features, what the Elmore 100 offers is honestly good enough and earns it a place alongside other great budget headphones.

Pros Cons ✅ Great value for money



✅ Lightweight yet sturdy



✅ Headband is snug yet gentle



✅ Detachable cables; one has a mic



✅ Walnut grain finish is nice to look at ❌ Relatively new brand, though the low cost helps mitigate that

My Verdict: While it may lack the history of other headphone manufacturers, the SEJJ Elmore 100 distinguishes itself by its good performance and low price point.

10. Sony MDR-7506 [Best Wired Headphones for Travel]

Specs Details Form Factor Over-ear Weight ~226g/0.5lbs Noise Isolation Great (cushions, design, closed back) Cable Length ~2.98m/~117″ Impedance 63 Ohms Driver Size/Type 40mm, dynamic Max Frequency Range 20kHz

We can’t talk about the best wired headphones without mentioning the classic Sony MDR-7506 that’s been around since 1991. These were once among the best studio headphones money could buy back in the day, and even today, some hold them up as the gold standard for audio work.

Why we chose it Despite its age, the Sony MDR-7506 remains a solid pick. While you can definitely get headphones with better specs nowadays, the MDR-7506’s appeal lies in its powerful audio at a much lower price compared to dedicated studio headphones.

Even today, many still use the MDR-7506 for studio work. Thanks to its clear, detailed tuning and balanced soundstage, as well as its deep bass, clear mids, and crunchy highs, the MDR-7506 is perfectly suited for long mixing and listening sessions, as well as tweaking your audio to get it just right.

Even if you aren’t a sound engineer, you’ll still get a lot of mileage out of the Sony MDR-7506. These headphones not only feature a closed-back design that isolates noise, but are also super lightweight and foldable, making them a fantastic travel buddy.

Pros Cons ✅ Not too expensive compared to other studio-grade headphones



✅ Balanced and precise sound profile



✅ Closed back design helps with noise isolation



✅ Rugged and secure construction



✅ Comfy and portable ❌ Not hard to find studio headphones with better specs, though the low price keeps this one relevant

My Verdict: The Sony MDR-7506’s combination of sturdy design, good performance, and affordable price makes it a solid contender, even today.

Specs Details Form Factor Over-ear Weight 290g/~0.64lbs Noise Isolation Great (cushions, design, closed back) Cable Length 1.2m-3m/47-118″, 3m/118″, 1.2m/47″ Impedance 38 Ohms Driver Size/Type 45mm, dynamic Max Frequency Range 28kHz

Last on this list is the renowned Audio-Technica ATH-M50X, which is beloved both by those first getting into audiophile-grade wired headphones and industry professionals. It’s really not hard to see why.

Why we chose it Like the Sony MDR-7506, the Audio-Technica ATH-M50X has proved itself time and time again through sheer performance.

Off the bat, these wired headphones have an amazing V-shaped sound profile, meaning they’ve got prominent bass and highs and recessed mids. Apart from this, the Audio-Technica ATH-M50X also comes with a high degree of clarity as well as excellent passive isolation, making these a pair of great over-ear headphones and a true industry favorite.

Shoppers who plan to use these wired headphones for work are in for a treat, as the M50X comes with not one, not two, but three detachable cables for maximum comfort and compatibility. These headphones also feature swiveling earcups, which allow you to fine-tune audio with just one ear on your favorite speakers or on some high-performance soundbars.

Pros Cons ✅ Industry-grade audio trusted by both professionals and audiophiles



✅ Pleasant V-shaped sound profile



✅ Sturdy construction yet comfortable fit



✅ Circumaural ear pads offer decent passive noise isolation



✅ Comes with three detachable cables ❌ Headband might be a little snug, though it can be stretched and the earpads replaced

My Verdict: With its consistent, clear audio, strong sound profile, and reasonable price, there’s a good reason why the Audio-Technica ATH-M50X is everywhere.

Wired vs Wireless Headphones: Which Are Best For You?

If it’s your first time shopping for headphones, you might be wondering if you should go wired or wireless. There’s no easy answer to that, so let’s quickly go over the details of each type.

For Wired Headphones

Wired headphones offer the following experience:

Better when it comes to sound quality. This is because wired connections have no latency, no compression, and a more consistent connection.



This is because wired connections have no latency, no compression, and a more consistent connection. Do not require batteries or charging. This makes wired headphones the right choice for long listening sessions.



This makes wired headphones the right choice for long listening sessions. These two factors mean that wired headphones are better for studios, gaming, and audiophiles who want accuracy.

However, wired headphones can run into problems such as cable tangling and mobility restrictions.



Fewer phones are being manufactured with the standard 3.5mm audio jack, so wired headphones may face compatibility issues on modern phones.

For Wireless Headphones

On the other hand, wireless headphones…

Better when it comes to convenience. Thanks to their design, wireless headphones are great for people who go to the gym, commute, or just move around a lot.



Thanks to their design, wireless headphones are great for people who go to the gym, commute, or just move around a lot. Use modern Bluetooth improvements. Wireless headphones fully utilize not just Bluetooth connections, but also enhancements such as multipoint and ANC.



Wireless headphones fully utilize not just Bluetooth connections, but also enhancements such as multipoint and ANC. All this means that wireless headphones are the prime choice for travel, meetings, phone use, and pretty much everywhere that portability is a must.

On the flip side, wireless headphones have lower sound quality due to compression.

Gamers might also be annoyed by potential latency and connectivity issues.



Lastly, wireless headphones must be charged.

Which Should You Choose?

Now that we’ve laid out all the pros and cons of each type of headphone, we can draw a clear comparison.

Choose wired if you:

Want the best sound quality possible

Intend to use headphones for long periods of time

Want zero latency or connection issues



Choose wireless if you:

Need freedom of movement in your activities but still want to listen to music, podcasts, and more

Don’t like the inconvenience of having a wired connection



Ultimately, your choice of wired or wireless headphones should depend on your personal needs.

My Overall Verdict

Even with all these choices, you might be looking for someone to bottom line it. In that case, let me assist you.

Best starting point for wired headphones today?

