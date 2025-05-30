Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

If you’re looking for the best microphone for streaming, you’re in the right place! In this article, I’ve put together the best options that will definitely work for your broadcasts. I know how important it is to have quality sound, whether you’re a beginner or an experienced streamer.

This won’t be a dry list of models – I’ll share real tips with you and explain what to look out for so you can pick exactly what you need. And I’ve considered everything: from budget options to top-tier mics, so you’re sure to find something that fits your goals and needs.

Our Top Picks for Streaming Microphones

Choosing a microphone for streaming is quite a challenge, especially when there are hundreds of them out there, and each one seems to be “the best.” To save you time (and sanity), I’ve put together a list of great microphones that are truly worth your attention.

These microphones are perfect for both live streaming and video recording – the sound will be clear, with no unnecessary noise.

11 Best Microphones for Streaming for Beginners and Pros

Even the most beautiful image loses its value if viewers hear background noise, a muffled voice, or harsh distortions. That’s why I’ve put together a list of the 11 best microphones for streaming in 2025 — from affordable options for beginners to the high-end solutions used by professional streamers and podcasters.

1. Shure MV6 [Best Overall Streaming Microphone]

Specs Details Microphone Type Dynamic Polar Pattern Cardioid Frequency Response 50Hz – 16kHz Connectivity USB and XLR Bit Depth / Sample Rate 16/24-bit, 48kHz Power Requirements USB powered Mounting Options Built-in yoke Weight 550 g Compatibility Windows, macOS Special Features Built-in DSP, ShurePlus MOTIV app

If you care about simplicity and great sound quality without any hassle, the Shure MV6 is just perfect! This little guy connects via USB, so you don’t need to worry about drivers or settings. Just plug it in, and you’re good to go.

Built-in presets make the sound clear, and the pop filter protects against annoying noises like breath sounds into the mic. It’s very convenient for streaming: you can adjust the volume and monitor the sound quality in real time.

You can place it on your desk or attach it to a boom arm, making it even more versatile. Overall, it’s a great choice if you want to start streaming quickly and easily.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that the Shure MV6 supports 24-bit/48kHz, delivering clear and rich sound — an excellent choice not only for streaming but also for podcasts. The built-in DSP and voice presets ensure consistent sound quality even without external processing, and with the ShurePlus MOTIV app, you can adjust the equalizer, compression, and limiter directly from your computer or smartphone.

The compact metal body is reliable for everyday use, and the integrated mount makes it easy to position the microphone at the perfect angle, whether on a desk or attached to a boom arm.

Pros Cons ✅Compact form factor – fits easily even on a cluttered desk



✅Simple connection – USB-C, works instantly (plug and play)



✅Great sound for streaming and communication



✅Compatible with mobile devices



✅Supports Shure MOTIV app ❌XLR setup might be tricky, but experienced users will manage























Final Verdict: If you’re looking for good sound quality in a minimalist format, the Shure MV6 delivers it. Perfect for streamers who value simplicity and compactness.

2. FIFINE AM8W [Best Budget Streaming Microphone]

Specs Details Microphone Type Dynamic Polar Pattern Cardioid Frequency Response 50Hz – 16kHz Connectivity USB and XLR Bit Depth / Sample Rate 16-bit, 44.1/48kHz Power Requirements USB powered Mounting Options Desk stand, boom arm compatible Weight ~600 g (with stand) Compatibility Windows, macOS, PS4/5 Special Features RGB lighting, mute button

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly microphone but with good sound quality, the FIFINE AM8W is a real find. It connects via USB or Type-C and works with PC, Mac, and even Android, which is great if you have different devices. The RGB lighting is not only stylish but also adds a nice touch to your stream.

The microphone does a great job at eliminating background noise thanks to its cardioid pattern, and the metal body makes it durable. There are convenient buttons for muting and adjusting volume. For the price, it’s an excellent option for beginners who want to get started without breaking the bank.

Additionally, the dual connectivity (USB and XLR) offers more flexibility, especially if you plan to upgrade your setup in the future. Using XLR allows you to connect the microphone to professional audio interfaces, while the USB connection remains perfect for quick and simple streaming. This makes the FIFINE AM8W a great choice for both beginners and those looking to easily upgrade their studio without any hassle.

The cardioid polar pattern effectively isolates your voice from background noise, which is especially important for recording or streaming in less-than-ideal conditions. This means your viewers will hear only your voice, not the ambient sounds from your room or surroundings.

This microphone is an excellent option for those seeking decent sound quality on a budget.

Pros Cons ✅Great pick for beginners – easy to use



✅Combo connection: USB and XLR



✅Sound quality is solid for streams and podcasts



✅Intuitive buttons and knobs



✅Very appealing price tag ❌Not the most sensitive mic, but it’s not a big deal



















Final Verdict: A solid mid-range microphone if you’re just getting started or want to stream without complicated setups. Works smoothly and costs about the same as a mouse.

3. Neumann TLM 103 [Best Premium Streaming Microphone]

Specs Details Microphone Type Condenser Polar Pattern Cardioid Frequency Response 20Hz – 20kHz Connectivity XLR Sensitivity 23 mV/Pa Equivalent Noise Level 7 dB-A Max SPL 138 dB Power Requirements +48V phantom power Weight 450 g Special Features Low self-noise, studio-grade

This studio microphone has incredible sensitivity and captures every detail of your voice. But keep in mind, this is an XLR microphone, so you’ll need a good audio interface to unlock its full potential.

This microphone doesn’t just record sound – it does so with minimal background noise, making it perfect for professionals. It’s definitely not cheap, but if you want top-tier quality, it’s worth the price.

This studio microphone has incredible sensitivity and captures every detail of your voice. It’s perfect for professionals, as it minimizes background noise and delivers sound with exceptional clarity. However, keep in mind that this is an XLR microphone, and to unlock its full potential, you’ll need a good audio interface.

The Neumann TLM 103 isn’t just a microphone for recording — it’s a tool that provides studio-grade sound quality. With its low self-noise and high sensitivity, it’s ideal for professional environments, whether it’s for podcasting, film production, or music production. While it’s not cheap, if you’re after top-tier quality, it’s definitely worth the investment.

Its prestigious reputation and use in fields like film production and the music industry affirm its status as one of the best choices for high-quality sound recording.

Pros Cons ✅Professional studio-grade quality



✅Extremely clear and rich sound



✅Captures even the tiniest details in speech



✅Prestigious brand



✅Used in film, podcasting, and music production ❌Requires audio interface and proper processing – just take a bit of time to set it up right





















Final Verdict: If you want to feel like a real voice-over artist or podcaster – go for it. This isn’t just a podcast microphone, it’s a full-on studio experience.

4. Electro-Voice RE20 [Best Dynamic Streaming Microphone]

Specs Details Microphone Type Dynamic Polar Pattern Cardioid Frequency Response 45Hz – 18kHz Connectivity XLR Sensitivity 1.5 mV/Pa Max SPL 150+ dB Power Requirements None (dynamic mic) Weight 737 g Special Features Variable-D tech, internal pop filter

The Electro-Voice RE20 is a true legend among microphones that can be found not only in studios but also on streams. Its standout feature is the Variable-D technology, which helps minimize the effect of being too close to the mic (if you speak directly into it, the sound remains clear and consistent).

This dynamic mic handles loud sounds excellently, so if you tend to raise your voice during gameplay, it’s perfect for you. Plus, it does a great job at rejecting ambient noise, so you won’t have to worry about room noise leaking into your stream. The sturdy build and convenient shock mount are great for long gaming sessions.

Additionally, the Electro-Voice RE20 is known for its durability, making it an excellent choice for streamers who use their mic frequently. It’s designed specifically for professional studio environments, and its consistent sound quality remains top-notch even after years of use. This is an ideal option for those who need flexibility when handling both loud and quiet sounds, as well as ease of setup for long sessions.

With this microphone, you’ll also get clear sound even in less-than-ideal recording conditions, which is crucial for home streaming. The shock mount ensures the mic stays securely in place, reducing unwanted vibrations and minimizing the impact of external noises that could affect your recording quality.

Pros Cons ✅Legendary mic for podcasts and radio



✅Sound is powerful, rich, and «dense»



✅Handles loud sounds easily



✅Minimal background noise – like being in a studio



✅Great for vocals and instruments too ❌Needs XLR interface and a stand



















Final Verdict: Top choice if you need a capable mic for everything – streaming, podcasts, voiceover. Performance that’s all about “set it up and enjoy.”

5. Elgato Wave:3 [Best Streaming Microphone with Boom Arm]

Specs Details Microphone Type Condenser Polar Pattern Cardioid Frequency Response 70Hz – 20kHz Connectivity USB-C Bit Depth / Sample Rate 24-bit, 96kHz Power Requirements USB powered Mounting Options Boom arm adapter included Weight 280 g Compatibility Windows, macOS Special Features Clipguard, Wave Link software

If you’re streaming and want professional-level sound but don’t want to mess around with lots of wires and settings, the Wave:3 is your go-to. This USB microphone gives you crystal-clear audio while the built-in pop filter and touch mute button are a dream for quick sound control.

And yes, it connects via USB, so it’s as easy as it gets. The package includes Wave Link software, which integrates perfectly with OBS and lets you mix sounds across multiple channels. Plus, RGB lighting! For most gamers, it’s sure to be a favorite since it combines convenience and style.

Additionally, the Wave:3 offers high versatility, making it an excellent choice not only for streaming but also for podcasting or music recording projects. The microphone is perfect for voice broadcasts, as it captures natural sound without distortion, even during long sessions.

It’s also worth mentioning that its modern and compact design fits perfectly into any gamer or streamer setup. The microphone is lightweight and easy to use, making it an ideal solution for beginners who don’t want to waste time on complicated setups.

Pros Cons ✅Smart Wave Link software – mix audio streams



✅Small but powerful



✅Captures voice nicely – no ear-piercing harshness



✅Works with OBS, Streamlabs



✅Great value for the price ❌Slightly sensitive to desk bumps



















Final Verdict: If you want full control and to stay super close to your stream, Wave:3 is your match. Plus, it fits right into a stylish setup.

6. Shure MV7X [Best Live Streaming Microphone]

Specs Details Microphone Type Dynamic Polar Pattern Cardioid Frequency Response 50Hz – 16kHz Connectivity XLR only Power Requirements None (dynamic mic) Mounting Options Integrated yoke mount Weight 508 g Compatibility Interfaces, mixers Special Features Optimized for voice

This is an XLR microphone with the same capsule as the more expensive model, only without USB. This is really great for those who are building their setup gradually and want top-quality sound at a mid-range price.

It’s perfect for recording, streaming, and podcasting, and it also has a solid metal body – so you can take it with you easily. If you want to sound like a professional but don’t want to overspend, this is an excellent choice.

The Shure MV7X is the perfect choice for those who want professional sound quality without paying for unnecessary features. It offers excellent sound isolation, allowing you to record even in environments with higher background noise. With this mic, you can achieve clear and crisp sound in any situation.

Additionally, its compactness and durability make it ideal for mobile users who frequently move or record in different locations. This microphone isn’t just for the studio – it’s also great for long gaming sessions, providing comfort without causing any distractions.

Pros Cons ✅Serious mic with no extras – pure XLR



✅Professional sound like the high-end models



✅Handles noise and echo well



✅Ideal for podcasts, streaming, voice work



✅Sturdy metal build ❌No USB – external gear required



















Final Verdict: If you want the best mid range microphone to hook up to a mixer or interface and get a pro result, MV7X won’t let you down. It just works and sounds great.

7. RØDE NT1 Signature Series [Best High-End Streaming Microphone]

Specs Details Microphone Type Condenser Polar Pattern Cardioid Frequency Response 20Hz – 20kHz Connectivity XLR Sensitivity -29 dB re 1V/Pa Equivalent Noise Level 4 dBA Max SPL 132 dB Power Requirements +48V phantom power Weight 313 g Special Features Ultra-low noise, studio quality

If you truly appreciate sound clarity and want your voice to sound like it’s in a studio, the RØDE NT1 will be your perfect companion. It has an incredibly low noise level – only 4 dB! This means you’ll be heard clearly without any interference.

This microphone is ideal for recording where every detail matters – whether it’s for podcasts or streams with a high level of detail. And its wide frequency range allows it to capture your entire voice spectrum, from the deepest to the highest frequencies.

The XLR connection is great because it gives you more flexibility in settings, especially if you’re using a mixer. It comes with a shock mount and pop filter, which eliminates unwanted noises and breath spikes. This microphone is perfect for those who want professional sound without unnecessary effort.

The RØDE NT1 is also excellent for flexible setups in any studio environment. Its professional sound quality and high level of detail make it indispensable for podcasters and streamers aiming for perfect clarity in their recordings. Additionally, thanks to its durable construction, this microphone can withstand heavy use in both studio and home settings.

Pros Cons ✅One of the quietest mics in the world (low self-noise)



✅Crystal-clear voice capture



✅Very vibrant, “dimensional” sound



✅Perfect for streaming, podcasting, vocals



✅Classic, recognizable model ❌Requires 48V phantom power



















Final Verdict: For those who want full load on sound: record yourself down to a whisper. This is a real tool for high-end performance.

Specs Details Microphone Type Condenser Polar Pattern Cardioid Frequency Response 20Hz – 20kHz Connectivity USB-C Bit Depth / Sample Rate 24-bit, 96kHz Power Requirements USB powered Mounting Options Desk tripod, boom compatible Weight ~373 g Compatibility Windows, macOS Special Features Touch mute, headphone jack

Audio-Technica is always on top when it comes to reliable and affordable best USB microphone. The AT2020USB-X is an upgraded version of the classic, now supporting USB-C connectivity for more stable data transfer and easier operation.

For streaming or podcasting, this microphone is an excellent choice as it provides clean and high-quality sound, and its zero-latency monitoring support allows you to hear yourself without delays. The cardioid pickup pattern helps focus on your voice, reducing background noise. The metal housing makes it even more durable and stylish, which is a nice bonus.

The AT2020USB-X stands out for its flexibility in various recording environments. Its high sensitivity ensures that every detail of your voice is captured clearly, making it an ideal choice for both podcasting and streaming. Additionally, the built-in headphone jack allows for real-time monitoring with zero latency, which is a crucial feature for streamers and podcasters who need precise audio feedback during live sessions.

Its metal construction not only adds durability but also enhances the overall sound quality, providing a professional touch for both casual and more serious content creators.

Pros Cons ✅Modern take on a classic from Audio Technica



✅Easy USB connection



✅High-quality sound with no compromises



✅Volume and gain controls are right on the body



✅Great for streaming and online meetings ❌A bit bigger than it looks in photos



















Final Verdict: If you need a podcast microphone that sounds great and comes from a trusted brand – this is it. Perfect for those who value stability and performance.

9. HyperX QuadCast S [Best Looking Streaming Microphone]

Specs Details Microphone Type Condenser Polar Patterns Stereo, Omnidirectional, Cardioid, Bidirectional Frequency Response 20Hz – 20kHz Connectivity USB-C to USB-A Bit Depth / Sample Rate 16-bit, 48kHz RGB Lighting Yes Mounting Options Shock mount, boom compatible Weight 254 g (mic only) Compatibility PC, Mac, PS4/5 Special Features Tap-to-mute, gain control

If you want your microphone to not only sound good but also look cool, the HyperX QuadCast S is what you need. Its RGB lighting will definitely catch the eye, and the adjustable pickup pattern (cardioid, omnidirectional, and other modes) makes it even more versatile. You can set it up the way you prefer, depending on what you’re recording.

The built-in shock mount and pop filter help reduce unwanted noise, and the touch-sensitive mute button is just convenient. USB connectivity ensures easy setup, and you can start working right away without any additional configuration. This microphone is a great choice for those who value both sound and the device’s appearance.

The HyperX QuadCast S also stands out for its ease of use – no complicated settings are needed, and it’s plug-and-play, making it perfect for streamers who want to get started immediately. Its adjustable gain control allows you to fine-tune your microphone’s sensitivity for the best possible sound, whether you’re speaking softly or at higher volumes.

Plus, its lightweight design ensures that it’s easy to handle and portable for on-the-go setups.

Pros Cons ✅RGB – pure streamer vibes



✅Built-in pop filter and shock mount



✅Mute button on top – super convenient



✅Multiple pickup patterns



✅Compatible with all platforms (Windows, macOS, OBS) ❌Can’t turn off RGB without software



















Final Verdict: If you want a mic that sounds crisp and looks like a spaceship, this is it. A fan favorite among Gamers.

10. RØDE NT-USB Mini [Best Compact Streaming Microphone]

Specs Details Microphone Type Condenser Polar Pattern Cardioid Frequency Response 20Hz – 20kHz Connectivity USB-C Bit Depth / Sample Rate 24-bit, 48kHz Power Requirements USB powered Mounting Options Magnetic desk stand, boom compatible Weight 585 g Compatibility Windows, macOS Special Features Built-in pop filter, RØDE Connect

If you need a compact microphone but don’t want to compromise on sound quality, the RØDE NT-USB Mini is exactly what you need. This little guy delivers clear sound with a 24-bit/48 kHz frequency range, ensuring great recording quality.

It’s perfect for streaming or podcasting if you’re limited on space or travel frequently. The built-in pop filter and magnetic stand make it convenient even for desk setups with limited space. USB connectivity is ideal for beginners because you don’t need to adjust anything additional. Pick out the best gaming earbuds to better monitor the quality of your stream.

The RØDE NT-USB Mini is exceptionally portable, making it a great option for content creators who need a mic that can be easily packed and set up for on-the-go recording. Its magnetic desk stand allows for quick and secure setup, while its small size means it won’t take up too much space on a crowded desk. Even though it’s compact, the sound quality doesn’t suffer, with clear, natural audio that’s perfect for voiceovers, streaming, or podcasting.

What’s more, the RØDE Connect software gives you the ability to easily integrate and manage your microphone with additional RØDE devices, allowing for expansion as you grow your setup.

Pros Cons ✅Compact and stylish



✅Super easy to use – even for beginners



✅Great sound for its price range



✅Handy magnetic stand



✅Works with most streaming software ❌No mute button



















Final Verdict: Ideal as your first podcast microphone or streaming mic. Small but capable – it does the job well.

11. MAONO PD300X [Best Mid-Range Streaming Microphone]

Specs Details Microphone Type Dynamic Polar Pattern Cardioid Frequency Response 40Hz – 16kHz Connectivity USB-C and XLR Bit Depth / Sample Rate 24-bit, 192kHz Power Requirements USB powered (or external interface for XLR) Mounting Options Boom arm compatible, includes desktop mount Weight ~780 g Compatibility Windows, macOS, Android, iOS Special Features Multifunction knob, real-time monitoring, noise reduction, Maono Link software

This best gaming microphone is a hybrid for those who don’t want to limit themselves to just USB or XLR connectivity. The MAONO PD300X supports both options, giving you the freedom of choice. You can connect it directly to your PC via USB or use it with a mixer via XLR if you want more detailed sound settings.

The cardioid pickup pattern and built-in mute button make it convenient for recording, and the RGB lighting adds style. It’s a great microphone for those looking for flexibility and quality sound at a reasonable price.

The MAONO PD300X offers exceptional versatility with both USB and XLR connectivity, allowing for easy setup across various platforms. Its real-time monitoring and noise reduction ensure clear audio for streams and recordings. Plus, the multifunction knob and Maono Link software provide excellent control over your sound settings.

Pros Cons ✅Convenient combo: XLR and USB



✅Excellent voice sensitivity



✅Built-in pop filter and gain control



✅Works with any platform



✅Good sound even without post-processing ❌A few extra accessories are included



















Final Verdict: A reliable mid range microphone that gives you freedom and steady quality. Especially if you want to load your voice into the stream with zero hassle.

How To Select the Best Microphone for Streaming?

If you’re just starting your streaming journey or you’re already confidently sitting at the microphone, one fact remains unchanged: sound matters. The microphone isn’t just something that picks up your voice. It’s your voice for your audience. And how it sounds often determines whether someone will stay on your stream or move on.

1. Understand the Core Microphone Technology to Make the Right Choice

Imagine microphones as two types of ears: one hears everything, even a fly behind the wall, while the other hears only what’s right in front of it. This is a simple way to explain the difference between dynamic and condenser microphones.

If you stream from a room where someone’s cooking in the kitchen, a neighbor is drilling the wall, and your computer hums like a jet engine, a dynamic microphone is the perfect choice. There are a few reasons for this:

It doesn’t pick up unnecessary noise – it’s focused on what’s right in front of it, which is your voice. All those sounds from your keyboard, mouse clicks, or fans will be quieter or won’t make it into the stream at all;

– it’s focused on what’s right in front of it, which is your voice. All those sounds from your keyboard, mouse clicks, or fans will be quieter or won’t make it into the stream at all; It’s easy to use – just plug it in, set it up, and you’re ready to stream;

– just plug it in, set it up, and you’re ready to stream; It can handle heavy use – these microphones are incredibly reliable. They aren’t afraid of drops or sudden sound overloads.

If you want your voice to sound like top YouTubers’ podcasts, with depth, detail, and even the sound of your breath, then you need a condenser microphone. Here are a few of its features:

Maximum sensitivity – it captures all the nuances of your voice: tone, intonations, even a slight chuckle;

– it captures all the nuances of your voice: tone, intonations, even a slight chuckle; Perfect for quiet environments – it sounds best when you’re streaming in silence, without background noise;

– it sounds best when you’re streaming in silence, without background noise; Great for production – ideal for podcasts, voiceovers, professional streams, and videos.

2. Choose the Right Polar Pattern to Keep the Focus on Your Voice

When choosing a microphone for streaming, it’s important to understand one thing – where the mic “hears” the sound from. This is called the polar pattern. Don’t worry about the name, it’s pretty simple. There are two types that you really need to know:

Cardioid – my personal favorite and the most common choice for streamers. This mic picks up sound from directly in front of it and ignores noise from behind and the sides. It’s great when you’re streaming alone with no extra noise around. It works especially well for USB microphones, which you just plug into your PC and go;

– my personal favorite and the most common choice for streamers. This mic picks up sound from directly in front of it and ignores noise from behind and the sides. It’s great when you’re streaming alone with no extra noise around. It works especially well for USB microphones, which you just plug into your PC and go; Omnidirectional – this one picks up sound from all directions. It’s a good choice if, for example, you’re recording a podcast with friends or inviting guests onto your stream. But keep in mind: this mic will pick up both your voice and the dog’s bark, the fan hum, everything going on in the room.

Gamer’s tip: If you’re streaming solo, playing on PC, and want your voice to sound clear and pleasant, a cardioid mic is perfect for you. Just place it in front of you, and you’ll get great sound and happy streaming.

3. Decide Between USB and XLR Based on Your Streaming Needs

Before you pick a streaming microphone, you need to figure out how you’ll connect it. There are two main options – USB and XLR. Let me explain the difference and which one might be right for you.

If you’re just starting or don’t want to mess with lots of cables and gear, a USB mic is 100% the right choice for you. Just plug it into the USB port and you’re ready to stream, record videos, chat in Discord, or make podcasts. No extra equipment is needed.

Many of these microphones come with built-in sound cards, so all you need to do is pick the right model and adjust a few settings in OBS or another program. Plus, modern USB gaming microphones often support USB Type-C, meaning less lag, stable power, and just more convenience.

If you’re streaming from a laptop, have a limited budget, or just want something simple that works right out of the box – a USB mic is perfect. Many top streamers got started with them.

Now, let’s talk about XLR. These mics are often chosen by those who want to get the absolute best sound quality. You can’t plug an XLR mic directly into your computer – you’ll need an audio interface or mixer. But, in return, you get:

More control over sound quality;

The ability to tweak the sound directly on the hardware – levels, filters, etc.;

And most importantly, better sound, especially if you’re recording podcasts, doing vocals, or streaming with multiple sound sources.

This option isn’t cheap, but if you’re planning to take streaming seriously for the long haul, an XLR setup will pay off.

My tips:

A beginner ? Go for USB. Plug it in, set it up in 10 minutes, and enjoy. There are great models that sound almost as good as XLR;

? Go for USB. Plug it in, set it up in minutes, and enjoy. There are great models that sound almost as good as XLR; Want top-tier quality like a pro? Then XLR is your choice. But be ready for extra equipment and setup.

4. Look for Features That Improve Your Streaming Experience

A good microphone for streaming is not just about sound quality (though that’s certainly important). The key is convenience. When you’re in the flow, streaming, chatting with your audience, and clicking a million buttons, you want your mic to just work and not get in the way. Here’s what features you should really pay attention to:

Mute Button or Sensor . Sometimes the room gets noisy – someone walks in, or a car drives by outside. In these moments, you need a quick way to mute yourself. Some microphones have a physical mute button, others have a touch sensor on top. Honestly, I prefer the sensor – it’s just a quick tap, and you’re in silence. Super handy in the moment, no need to dive into software.

. Sometimes the room gets noisy – someone walks in, or a car drives by outside. In these moments, you need a quick way to mute yourself. Some microphones have a physical mute button, others have a touch sensor on top. Honestly, I prefer the sensor – it’s just a quick tap, and you’re in silence. Super handy in the moment, no need to dive into software. Gain Control of the Microphone . Gain controls how much the microphone “listens” to your voice. If, like me, you sometimes lean back in your chair and then suddenly get close to the mic, a gain dial on the body is a lifesaver. You can quickly adjust it to avoid distortion or a whispery sound. This is especially important if you stream with a lot of emotion, scream during horror games, or suddenly whisper stealthily.

. Gain controls how much the microphone “listens” to your voice. If, like me, you sometimes lean back in your chair and then suddenly get close to the mic, a gain dial on the body is a lifesaver. You can quickly adjust it to avoid distortion or a whispery sound. This is especially important if you stream with a lot of emotion, scream during horror games, or suddenly whisper stealthily. Headphone Jack for Monitoring . If you want to hear yourself in real-time, with no delay, make sure the mic has a headphone jack. This is a real must-have. You’ll instantly know if there’s any background noise, crackling, or if you’re hard to hear. It’s incredibly helpful for keeping the sound quality under control without surprises during the stream.

. If you want to hear yourself in real-time, with no delay, make sure the mic has a headphone jack. This is a real must-have. You’ll instantly know if there’s any background noise, crackling, or if you’re hard to hear. It’s incredibly helpful for keeping the sound quality under control without surprises during the stream. Pop Filter and Shock Mount. If you stream with a mechanical keyboard, the keys might sound like a machine gun. A pop filter blocks out harsh “p”, “b”, and other explosive sounds that hit your ears directly. A shock mount helps eliminate vibrations from your desk when you move your mouse or accidentally bump the mic.

If you stream with a mechanical keyboard, the keys might sound like a machine gun. A pop filter blocks out harsh “p”, “b”, and other explosive sounds that hit your ears directly. A shock mount helps eliminate vibrations from your desk when you move your mouse or accidentally bump the mic. RGB Lighting . Yes, it sounds a bit gimmicky, but if you care about the visual aspect and have a nice setup, lighting really adds charm. Some microphones make it super stylish – not just a flashing rainbow, but with fine adjustments. You can match it to your mood, channel theme, or emotions.

. Yes, it sounds a bit gimmicky, but if you care about the visual aspect and have a nice setup, lighting really adds charm. Some microphones make it super stylish – not just a flashing rainbow, but with fine adjustments. You can match it to your mood, channel theme, or emotions. Software Integration. If you like customizing your sound, tweaking effects, and playing around with settings, having proprietary software with your microphone will be a plus.

5. Make Sure Your Microphone Matches Your Streaming Setup

When choosing a streaming microphone, the first thing to check is how easy it is to connect. You don’t want to waste time with setup and driver issues, right? So, it’s better if your mic is plug-and-play – just plug it in, and it works. It’s important that it integrates smoothly with your gear without any extra hassle.

Most modern USB microphones work well with both Windows and macOS, but you should still double-check if the specific model supports your operating system. This is especially important if you want to use any specialized software for sound adjustments, like equalizers or mixers.

Another point to consider is compatibility with streaming software. If you’re using OBS Studio, Streamlabs OBS, or XSplit, check whether the mic integrates with those apps.

When selecting a microphone, always think about how it fits into your current setup. It should not only sound good but also be convenient to use, integrate with your programs and devices. If you’re just starting, it might be worth investing in something versatile that’s easy to connect and set up. And by the way, if you’re building your streamer zone, don’t forget to check out the list of best ideas for gaming setup.

FAQs

What is the best microphone for streaming?

The best microphone for streaming depends on your goals and budget. If you want the perfect balance of quality and simplicity, look for USB models. For advanced sound, XLR options are a better fit. Among the top choices for 2025 are the Shure MV7, Elgato Wave:3, and FIFINE AM8W.

How to make your microphone sound better?

To improve audio quality, start with the basics: use a pop filter and shock mount, adjust the gain control, and turn off background noise using software like RTX Voice or built-in options.

How to play sound effects through the mic?

For this, you can use software like Voicemeeter or Soundboard, which allows you to play sounds and send them through a virtual mic. Just make sure the program is compatible with your streaming setup and software.

How to get streamer mic quality?

Streamer mic quality is achieved not only through the microphone but also the environment. Invest in a good boom arm, mute button, monitoring through headphones, set the right sample rate, and minimize unwanted noise.

Do I need a mic for streaming?

If you want your voice to be clear and professional, then a mic is essential. Even a budget microphone will provide much better quality than the built-in mic on a headset or laptop.

Is a streaming microphone good for gaming?

Of course. A good streaming microphone not only enhances your streams but also improves communication in games. Especially if you use a gaming mic with noise cancellation, your teammates will thank you. Plus, models with RGB lighting look great on a gaming desk.

What mic do YouTubers use?

It depends on the level: beginners use USB microphones like the Blue Yeti or Elgato Wave:3, while professionals switch to XLR solutions like the Shure SM7B or Neumann TLM 103.