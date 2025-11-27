7 Best Linear Switches: Smooth & Speedy Typing in 2025

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Getting the best linear switches is the single greatest upgrade you can make to your gaming setup, as it can turn a good keyboard into a fantastic one. Every click and keystroke matters, and the right linear switch will let you own matches effortlessly and avoid finger fatigue while doing it.

Luckily for you, I’ve done the heavy lifting, researching dozens of options to bring you a list that caters to all speeds, budgets, and sound preferences.

This guide breaks down the performance, sound, and overall feel of the top linear switches that will genuinely change the way you game and interact with your PC.

Our Top Picks for Linear Switches

Finding the best linear switches comes down to balancing budget, speed, comfort, and acoustics. Considering this, we determined that these three are the ones that stand out the most due to their consistency, cost-effectiveness, and broad appeal to both competitive gamers and everyday users:

Ranked Cherry MX Keyboard Switches – These switches are the definitive industry standard, known for their ultra-reliable 100 million keystroke lifespan and consistent feel. The Red and Speed Silver variants offer dependable speed, making them a staple for long-term use and high-performance gaming. Akko V3 Pro Keyboard Switches – The undisputed champion for value. Factory-lubricated and tuned to produce a popular, low-pitched acoustic experience, the V3 Pro series offers custom-level smoothness right out of the box, making a high-quality feel affordable for any builder. Gateron G Pro 3.0 Keyboard Switches – Features superior factory lubrication and a built-in light diffuser, maximizing RGB clarity. Their speed, smoothness, and visual performance make them the ideal middle ground for users who want an excellent plug-and-play experience.

Not convinced by our top picks? Scroll down to see the full breakdown of why these switches made the list, as well as four other top-tier choices, one of which might just end up the perfect match for your setup.

7 Best Linear Switches With Excellent Sound, Feel, & Performance

Listed below are the 7 best linear switches for all types of keyboard setups and preferences – rated and ranked according to various metrics such as cost-effectiveness, performance, sound, and feel.

1. Ranked Cherry MX Keyboard Switches [Best Linear Keyboard Switches]

Specs Details Sound Profile No Click / Silent Brand Ranked Actuation Distance (Pre-travel) 1.2mm – 2mm Total Travel 3.4mm – 4mm Actuation Force 45cN – 60cN Mount Type 3-pin Longevity ~ 50 million keystrokes Colors Available RGB Black / RGB Red / Red /Speed Silver / RGB Speed Silver / RGB Silent Red Factory Lubrication No

The Cherry MX Keyboard Switches are the industry’s legendary benchmark for linear performance, providing top-notch consistency and durability that few competitors can match, keypress-per-keypress.

Although modern brands often beat Cherry in out-of-the-box smoothness, Cherry’s German engineering and patented Gold Crosspoint technology remain the standard for long-term reliability.

Why we chose it We chose Cherry MX linear switches as our top pick because they give you a consistent, reliable foundation for any keyboard build. This brand also has plenty of options as far as linear switches go. The MX Red offers a dependable linear feel, while the MX Silent Red has a unique, quiet sound profile perfect for late-night gaming sessions.

The actuation force of 45gf on the MX Red is the classic choice for balanced gaming, while the MX Speed Silver variant cuts the actuation distance down to a lightning-fast 1.2mm, making it a preferred choice for competitive players who demand instantaneous input.



With a longevity rating of up to 50 million keystrokes, you can definitely trust these switches to go the distance.

Pros Cons ✅ Legendary reliability and durability



✅ MX Speed Silver offers industry-leading low 1.2 mm Actuation Distance



✅ Widely available in nearly all pre-built gaming keyboards



✅ Plenty of linear variants (Silent, Speed, Heavy) for every preference



✅ Compatible with virtually all keycaps and PCB boards ❌ Generally have a higher-pitched Sound Profile than modern “thocky” switches, but this can be tuned with heavier keycaps

For players who want raw speed, the low Actuation Distance of the Speed Silver is a clear winner, while the MX Black offers a heavier 60gf Actuation Force for a more deliberate feel. Cherry MX switches represent the tried-and-true option for gamers who value a globally recognized standard.



Final Verdict: The Cherry MX family is the ultimate “safe bet” in the world of switches. While they may require a quick lube job to achieve peak smoothness, their top-tier reliability and range of linear options make them the definitive starting point for finding your perfect keyboard setup.

2. Akko V3 Pro Keyboard Switches [Best Budget Linear Keyboard Switches]

Specs Details Sound Profile Creamy / Thocky Brand Akko Actuation Distance (Pre-travel) 2.0 ± 0.6mm / 2.0 ± 0.5mm Total Travel 3.3mm / 3.5 ± 0.2mm Actuation Force 50 ± 10gf / 50 ± 5gf Mount Type 5-pin Longevity ~ 60 million keystrokes Colors Available Creamy Yellow Factory Lubrication Yes

The Akko V3 Pro keyboard switches have absolutely redefined what gamers should expect from a budget switch. I particularly like that this one comes heavily pre-lubed right out of the box, letting you experience a buttery-smooth keypress that historically required hours of manual modification.

With these low-budget wonders, you’ll get a custom-level feel without breaking the bank.

Why we chose it Akko V3 Pro switches earn their spot by providing incredible value. They are easily installed on any modern hot-swap Mount Type (5-Pin) and offer different, yet comfortable, travel options. Their 50gf force and 2.0mm actuation distance make them a fantastic, balanced linear switch for general use, along with their quick 3.3mm / 3.5mm total travel.

The V3 Pro line is known for its excellent sound. Thanks to its Nylon bottom housing and high-quality springs, these switches often produce a satisfying, low-pitched acoustic experience, sometimes described as “creamy” or “thocky,” which is a huge upgrade over typical stock switches.

Pros Cons ✅ Exceptional value for performance



✅ Heavy factory lubrication provides a smooth feel right out of the box



✅ Produces popular, lower-pitched “thocky” and “creamy” sound profiles



✅ Balanced 50gf actuation force is excellent for general use



✅ Durable POM stem and Nylon housing reduce wobble and improve acoustics ❌ Some users report that the pin leads can bend easily during installation, but this can easily be managed by careful alignment

Akko’s dedication to factory tuning, including the pre-lubed on rails and stem feature, eliminates the scratchiness found in many other lower-cost switches. This refinement, combined with the durable housing material, makes the V3 Pro series the undisputed budget champion, allowing any gamer to build a satisfying keyboard on a smaller budget.



Final Verdict: The Akko V3 Pro switches are the ultimate gateway to a custom keyboard feel without the custom cost. They prove that you don’t need to spend a fortune to get a perfectly smooth, great-sounding, and highly responsive linear switch

3. Gateron G Pro 3.0 Keyboard Switches [Best Bright RGB Linear Keyboard Switches]

Specs Details Sound Profile Clacky Brand Gateron Actuation Distance (Pre-travel) 2.0 ± 0.6mm Total Travel 4mm Actuation Force 50gf ± 15gf Mount Type 3-pin Longevity ~ 100 million keystrokes Colors Available Yellow Factory Lubrication Yes

The Gateron G Pro 3.0 Keyboard Switches are an evolution of one of the most popular linear switch lines ever made. Gateron took the classic 4.0mm total travel design and injected it with modern features, making these switches an immediate, noticeable upgrade for anyone moving from a standard stock option.

They are specifically known for offering a remarkably smooth keypress right out of the box, thanks to the quality factory lubrication. These switches come in different actuation force variants, and the 50gf Yellow in particular offers a slightly heavier feel that helps prevent accidental key presses.

Why we chose it The Gateron G Pro 3.0 boasts excellent stock performance with accessibility. They are widely available, cost-effective, and provide an immediate improvement over older switch designs. They include a dedicated light diffuser built into the housing, which significantly boosts RGB illumination, perfect for setups that go heavy on backlighting.

All G Pro 3.0 switches feature a standardized 2.0mm actuation distance, which is the sweet spot for balanced performance across both gaming and typing tasks. Another key selling point is their longevity, rated for a very impressive 100 million keystrokes.

Pros Cons ✅ Excellent factory lubrication delivers a smooth feel right out of the box



✅ Built-in light diffuser enhances RGB brightness and display



✅ Top-of-the-line longevity – 100 million keystrokes



✅ Standard 2.0mm Actuation Distance is perfect for balanced use



✅ Excellent smoothness prevents distracting friction during rapid input ❌ Sound profile is higher-pitched than popular enthusiast switches, but this makes them better for clarity

The sound profile tends to be cleaner and slightly more crisp compared to the deep thock of some premium switches, but the absence of scratchiness in the movement is where they shine.

Despite being 3-Pin switches (the most common type for pre-built boards), their excellent internal components minimize stem wobble. This makes them a brilliant plug-and-play choice for upgrading your current setup.

Final Verdict: The Gateron G Pro 3.0 series is your best bet for a smooth, high-quality, pre-lubed experience without spending premium money. They are the ideal upgrade for gamers who want enhanced responsiveness and brilliant RGB right away.

4. Gateron Oil King V2 Keyboard Switches [Best Premium Linear Keyboard Switches]

Specs Details Sound Profile Thocky Brand Gateron Actuation Distance (Pre-travel) 2mm Total Travel 4mm Actuation Force 55gf Mount Type 5-pin Longevity ~ 60 million keystrokes Colors Available Black Factory Lubrication Yes

The Gateron Oil King V2 Keyboard Switches are widely considered the benchmark for premium, factory-lubricated (hence the “Oil King” moniker) linear switches today.

Why we chose it Oil King V2 has that “thocky” sound and buttery feel that enthusiasts spend hours chasing. Its 5-Pin mount type provides excellent stability on hot-swap PCBs, and the opaque, dark black colors give any keyboard a stealthy, clean aesthetic.

Named for their exceptional smoothness and deep sound, these switches are ready to use right out of the box and provide an endgame feel without any modding required.

It’s by far one of the best high-end switches that’s perfect for pairing with your mobile mini gaming PC setup if you want an easy-to-install, premium typing experience while on the go.

Pros Cons ✅ Delivers a true 10/10 smoothness with zero modifications needed



✅ Deep, satisfying thocky sound profile due to proprietary materials



✅ High-quality materials and construction eliminate stem wobble



✅ 5-Pin mount provides superior stability on PCBs



✅ Standard 2.0mm actuation distance is reliable for speed-typing ❌ The opaque housing is not ideal for maximizing RGB illumination, but the dark aesthetic is very appealing

What really impressed me is its material construction: the stem is made of POM, Nylon, and Ink blend components, creating an incredibly dense sound and eliminating any friction-related scratchiness.

This combo, combined with the proprietary, heavily pre-lubed application, is what creates the famous deep “thocky” sound profile, despite being a linear switch.



Final Verdict: If you are looking for the very best linear feel and sound quality straight from the factory, the Gateron Oil King V2 is a definite 10/10 purchase. It more than justifies its premium price by giving you a perfect typing and gaming experience the moment you install it.

5. Glorious Lynx Keyboard Switches [Best Low-Fatigue Linear Keyboard Switches]

Specs Details Sound Profile Marbly Brand Glorious Actuation Distance (Pre-travel) 2mm Total Travel 4mm Actuation Force 40gf Mount Type 5-pin Longevity Not Specified Colors Available Light-blue Factory Lubrication Yes

The Glorious Lynx Keyboard switches are built for speed and comfort, boasting an ultra-low actuation force of just 40 gf. This makes them one of the lightest linear switches available, providing rapid response times without demanding heavy pressure from your fingers.



The POM Stem and polycarbonate housing are carefully factory-lubed, resulting in a smooth, frictionless press that reduces hand fatigue over marathon gaming sessions. If you spend hours at a comfy, spacious L-shaped gaming desk, I’m happy to say that these switches will be a welcome relief for your hands.

Why we chose it We chose the Lynx switches for their distinct balance of speed and sonic signature. While many premium switches are eager to give you a deep “thock,” the Lynx offers a unique, high-pitched acoustic alternative that some enthusiasts describe as a pleasing “marbly” sound.

I especially like the gorgeous teal housing, and the transparent top also makes these switches a visually striking component for any custom build. Their pre-lubed condition means they are ready to go immediately, which is, again, a very nice plus.

Pros Cons ✅ Ultra-low 40gf actuation force reduces finger strain and boosts speed



✅ Excellent factory lubrication creates a frictionless, satisfying glide



✅ Glorious aesthetic (teal stem and housing) looks fantastic in clear keyboards



✅ Stable 5-Pin PCB Mount



✅ POM stem minimizes friction for a superior smooth feel ❌ The high-pitched sound profile may not appeal to gamers who prefer a deeper acoustic feel, but it’s nothing too distracting

Final Verdict: The Glorious Lynx should be the go-to for those of you who want a truly featherlight, comfortable, and fast linear switch straight from the factory. They feel premium, sound distinctive, and offer an effortless experience that is perfect for long, intense gaming sessions.

6. Glorious Fox Keyboard Switches [Best All-Around Linear Keyboard Switches]

Specs Details Sound Profile Quiet Brand Glorious Actuation Distance (Pre-travel) 2mm Total Travel 4mm Actuation Force 45gf Mount Type 3-pin Longevity Not Specified Colors Available Red Factory Lubrication Yes

The Glorious Fox keyboard switches are the definition of a balanced linear switch, giving you a comfortable 45gf actuation force that prevents finger strain during long use but still feels snappy enough for fast actions.



The smooth travel is thanks to the high-quality factory lubrication applied directly to the POM stem. This allows the switch to glide with minimal friction from the start of the keypress to the 4mm total travel. They are a reliable middle ground for gamers who want speed without going into the ultra-light category.

Why we chose it The Glorious Fox switches offer a perfectly balanced typing experience with a smooth, refined feel. They’re also factory-lubed for a great out-of-the-box experience, eliminating the need for tedious manual lubing.

Aside from being one of the more well-rounded switches out there, the Glorious Fox is also among the best silent tactile switches in the market, making it an excellent pick for gamers who play late at night or among company in public spaces.

Pros Cons ✅ Balanced 45gf actuation force is perfect for extended, all-day use



✅ High-quality factory lubrication gives a smooth, consistent feel straight out of the box



✅ Clear top housing allows for brilliant RGB illumination



✅ Materials blend creates a clean, low-key sound profile ❌ The quiet sound profile is not ideal if you want those satisfying feedback loops, though the overall acoustic character is clean and pleasing enough

Final Verdict: The Glorious Fox is an exceptional pick-up for anyone seeking a versatile switch that does everything well. It’s smooth, comfortable, great for speed, and even looks fantastic in an RGB-focused build, making it a true top-tier option no matter your setup.

7. Gateron Magnetic Jade Pro Linear [Best Hall Effect Linear Keyboard Switches]

Specs Details Sound Profile Marbly Brand Gateron Actuation Distance (Pre-travel) Adjustable Total Travel 3.5 ± 0.2mm Actuation Force 36 ± 7gf Mount Type Hall Effect (2-pin) Longevity ~ 100 million keystrokes Colors Available Jade Factory Lubrication Yes

The Gateron Magnetic Jade Pro linear switches are a technological advancement far beyond your run-of-the-mill mechanical switches. They utilize magnetic fields and Hall Effect sensors for actuation instead of physical metal contacts.

This contactless design eliminates wear and tear, dramatically increasing the longevity and consistency of the switch, rated for a whopping 100 million keystrokes.

Why we chose it The Gateron Magnetic Jade Pro offers features that mechanical switches simply cannot match, most notably the Rapid Trigger function. Rapid Trigger allows a key to reset the instant you begin to lift your finger, not at a fixed point, giving you an unparalleled advantage in competitive games that require rapid counter-strafing.

These incredible switches’ key advantage is their actuation distance, which is freely adjustable via keyboard software, allowing competitive gamers to set the travel as low as 0.1mm for near-instant response.

This responsiveness is an ideal complement to the speed of the best Razer mice or compatible top-tier Razer keyboards, both of which notably share these switches’ greenish profile.

Pros Cons ✅ Freely Adjustable Actuation Distance (0.1mm to 3.5mm) allows for great customization



✅ Rapid Trigger functionality offers superior speed and control for competitive gaming



✅ Exceptional Longevity (100m keystrokes)



✅ Unique “Mahjong tile” sound profile has an excellently satisfying feedback



✅ Shorter 3.5mm Total Travel contributes to faster key resets ❌ The price tag is significantly higher than traditional switches, but it’s well worth it if you’re after a premium feel and sound experience



❌ Requires a specialized Hall Effect compatible PCB/keyboard, though they’re becoming increasingly common and cheaper nowadays

Final Verdict: The Gateron Magnetic Jade Pro is the benchmark for top-tier (and high-cost) performance. If you are a competitive gamer who’ll settle for nothing but the absolute fastest input speed, customizable control, and Hall Effect capability, these gorgeous switches will get the job done, and in style.

Final Thoughts: How To Choose the Best Linear Switches

When you’re in a competitive match, every fraction of a second counts. You don’t want a sticky switch or a distracting bump to hinder your response time. That’s why linear switches are the top choice for nearly every serious gamer looking to build the best mechanical keyboards possible. They offer a simple, smooth journey from the top of the key-press all the way to the bottom.

Picking out the perfect switches for gaming means you’ll have to keep in mind three core characteristics. Forget flashy colors for a moment; we’re talking about three measurable factors that directly impact your speed and reliability in games like tactical shooters or fast-paced MOBAs. Linear switches, specifically, give you a consistent, rapid response, helping you execute commands faster than your opponents.

Here is a breakdown of the three key areas you need to focus on to maximize your gaming edge, no matter if you’re building the best budget gaming keyboard your wallet can handle or a premium, money-is-no-issue one:

1. Switch Type (Why Choose Linear?)

Linear switches are the fastest switch type by design. Unlike extra-responsive tactile switches, which have a little physical “bump” you feel mid-press, or clicky switches, which have both a bump and an audible click, the linear switch is entirely uninterrupted.

This smooth travel is important for rapid, repeated presses – think of spamming a heal ability or quickly strafing back and forth. There is no tactile obstacle to overcome, which allows the switch to reset faster.

This consistency helps your brain and fingers learn the exact timing needed for double-taps and quick releases. If you have a need for speed, the unhindered linear motion that linear switches provide is, for sure, any gamer’s non-negotiable starting point.

2. Actuation

Actuation is arguably the most critical factor for gaming performance, and it is broken down into two distinct measurements:

Actuation Distance (Pre-Travel): This is the distance the key must travel before your command registers on the computer. For competitive gaming, the rule is simple: shorter is better. Standard linear switches actuate at 2.0 mm. However, a “speed” switch, like the Cherry MX Speed Silver, can actuate at just 1.2 mm. Cutting that distance by 40% means your keypress registers much sooner, giving you the ability to react and fire slightly ahead of someone using a standard switch.

Actuation Force: Measured in grams (gf), this is the pressure required to hit that actuation point. Lighter is generally better for gaming (around 40 gf to 45 gf) because it reduces finger fatigue during long sessions and makes the keys feel incredibly responsive. If your touch is too heavy, you might prefer a heavier switch (like 55 gf) to help prevent accidental key presses during tense moments.

3. Feedback: Sound and Feel

In gaming, the primary goal of feedback is to be informative without being disruptive.

Sound Profile: Linear switches are generally the best keyboard switches for low-key sounds, which can be excellent for competitive play. You won’t annoy your teammates over voice chat or the rest of the class while in a lecture, and the absence of a loud click helps you focus on in-game audio cues, like enemy footsteps or ability sounds.

When comparing linear switches, listen for the difference between a clacky, high-pitched sound and a deep, thocky sound. This is purely a matter of personal preference, but a low-pitched thock often feels more satisfying.

Factory Lubrication: This relates directly to the feel of the switch. A well-lubricated linear switch (such as the Gateron Oil King V2) eliminates friction and scratchiness, giving you a smooth, satisfying press. The smoother the keypress, the more consistent and less distracting your experience becomes. A switch with great factory lube feels highly consistent with every single press, improving your muscle memory.

By prioritizing a smooth switch type, dialing in a short actuation distance and light actuation force, and choosing a pleasant feedback profile, you will find the linear switch that perfectly complements your gaming setup.

