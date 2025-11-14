11 Best Yakuza Games 2025: The Ultimate Guide for Fans

The best Yakuza game captures everything fans love about the series: intense action, deep storytelling, and unforgettable characters set in Japan’s criminal underworld.

This guide ranks the standout entries based on story, gameplay, and lasting impact, which makes it an easy entry point for newcomers and a nostalgic trip for veterans.

Each game on this list has its own energy and reason to revisit, showing how the series evolved from humble beginnings to a modern cult favorite. Keep scrolling, and you’ll see which titles truly define the Yakuza legacy.

Our Top Picks for Yakuza Games

Among all the available games you can download and play right now, there are a few top options we need to highlight.

Yakuza 0 (2015) – The perfect starting point for anyone diving into the series. Set in 1980s Japan, it follows Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima before they became legends. Yakuza 0 captures everything that makes the franchise iconic: style, chaos, and emotional depth. Yakuza Kiwami 2 (2018) – A full remake of Yakuza 2, built on the stunning Dragon Engine. Kiryu faces Ryuuji Goda, a fierce rival aiming to unite the Yakuza under one banner. The story hits hard, the combat feels smoother than ever, and the side activities make it impossible to put down. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (2024) – Ichiban Kasuga returns for his wildest adventure yet, this time across Japan and Hawaii. The turn-based combat gets deeper, the world feels bigger, and the humor never lets up.

Each of these picks shows why the Yakuza series stands out: gritty stories, wild action, and characters you won’t forget. If you’re ready to explore how the rest of the series stacks up, keep reading to discover where each game shines and which one deserves the top spot.

11 Best Yakuza Games Every Fan Should Play

Almost every game in the Yakuza series tells the story of members of the Japanese mafia. These are truly wild stories that resonate well with players who enjoy such action-packed genres. You can expect a complex plot, intense fights, and, beneath it all, deep and emotional narratives.

1. Yakuza 0 [Best Yakuza Game for New Players]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2015 (Japan), 2017 (Worldwide) Creator Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Average playtime ~30 hrs

Yakuza 0 is the perfect starting point for newcomers who haven’t played any of the series’ games yet. This game tells the backstory of the events in the earlier parts, showing the young Kiryu and Majima as they start their criminal paths in the Yakuza. It features one of the most gripping stories, full of intrigue, betrayals, and unexpected twists.

The gameplay is also quite diverse, with various fighting styles that you can switch between during battles. There’s also a large world, with numerous side quests and even the chance to manage your own nightclub.

Thanks to a strong storyline, spectacular fights, and an incredible 1980s atmosphere, Yakuza 0 can be considered one of the best games in the series. It’s one of those games where every minute of gameplay is meant to be fully enjoyed, and even the side missions are worth completing.

My Verdict: Yakuza 0 is the purest entry point for anyone curious about the series. It’s bold, stylish, and full of energy, the perfect gateway to everything that makes this franchise unforgettable.

2. Yakuza Kiwami 2 [Best Yakuza Remake]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2018 Creator Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Average playtime ~18 hrs

I personally haven’t played Yakuza Kiwami 2, but I’ve heard a lot about it from friends – based on the information I’ve received and the streams I’ve watched, it seems to be one of the most powerful and captivating remakes in the entire series.

On Xbox and other modern platforms, the game looks absolutely stunning thanks to the Dragon Engine. Unlike previous games, there’s more cinematic feel here – the cutscenes are smooth, the combat system is more dynamic, and the fights happen without loading screens.

Players say it’s one of the games with the best combat, and that’s true – spectacular finishing moves have been added, and the environment can be destroyed after powerful attacks.

As for the story, it once again focuses on Kiryu, but this time, he faces one of the most charismatic antagonists in the series – Ryuji Ishioda. This conflict makes the story even more interesting.

My Verdict: Yakuza Kiwami 2 stands as the definitive remake. It’s cinematic, brutal, and emotionally charged, the one that proves how far the series has evolved without losing its heart.

3. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth [Best Yakuza Game for Open-World Exploration]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2024 Creator Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Average playtime ~57 hrs

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is the newest game in the Dragon series. This part continues the journey of Ichiban Kasuga, who we first met in Yakuza: Like a Dragon, but now the protagonist is facing an even more epic journey. Developers focused on turn-based combat, which is now more tactical and requires careful decision-making before each strike.

The game feels like a breath of fresh air among all the previous releases. It has everything fans of the series love: a great story, unexpected plot twists, memorable new characters, and plenty of side missions. In addition, fans will be happy to see familiar faces, as Kiryu himself makes an appearance in the game.

This is one of the most ambitious parts of the series and could be a great entry point for new players. Despite all the new features, the developer still treats the legacy of the entire series with care.

My Verdict: Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth hits peak open-world chaos and charm. It’s the most ambitious and rewarding Yakuza adventure yet, made for players who crave massive worlds and emotional payoffs.

4. Yakuza: Like a Dragon [Best Yakuza Game for Turn-Based Combat]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2020 Creator Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Average playtime ~45 hrs

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is not just another game in the series, but a true revolution. Unlike other games that used a real-time combat system, here you’re offered a turn-based combat style. Ichiban Kasuga, the new main character, attracts attention with his charisma and complex backstory, which hooks you from the first moments.

Like a Dragon also boasts many new characters, as well as a completely unique mechanic – instead of the usual fighting styles, each character can use special “classes,” just like in role-playing games, which adds a strategic element to the gameplay.

The city of Isezuki, where all the events take place, is full of mini-games and side activities. If you’re looking for a game with a deep story, this is the one for you. This game is perfect for players who want to experience one of the best RPG games in the Dragon game universe.

My Verdict:Yakuza: Like a Dragon is a wild shift that actually works; a heartfelt RPG rebirth that keeps the series’ soul alive. Perfect for anyone who loves strategy and story in equal measure.

5. Yakuza Kiwami [Best for Classic Yakuza Fans]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2016 (Japan), 2017 (Worldwide) Creator Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Average playtime ~18 hrs

Yakuza Kiwami is a remake of the original game, where the developers updated the graphics, worked on the gameplay, and added some additional scenes to provide a better story immersion. Relive the events of the first game, but with a more modern treatment. Discover all the moments of Kiryu’s legendary story.

One of the key features is the introduction of the Majima Everywhere system, which allows Majima to attack Kiryu at any moment. This keeps players on their toes, always having to watch for combat and adapt to what’s happening on screen.

If you love powerful stories, charismatic characters, and spectacular fights, Yakuza Kiwami is a great choice.

My Verdict: Yakuza Kiwami captures the raw spirit of the original with modern polish. It’s ideal for players who want the classic crime drama experience in its sharpest form.

6. Yakuza 6: The Song of Life [Best Yakuza Game for a Satisfying Conclusion]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2016 (Japan), 2018 (Worldwide) Creator Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Average playtime ~18 hrs

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life is one of the most emotionally charged games in the series. Here, Kiryu’s story reaches its climax, and his past collides with the present. It’s a true, gripping, and emotional crime drama. The game can easily be classified as one of the best story games. The plot revolves around his adoptive daughter Haruka, and this time, the stakes are incredibly high.

The gameplay is even smoother thanks to the Dragon Engine, the fights are more spectacular, with improved and realistic physics, and there’s the ability to interact with the environment. Several unexpected mechanics have also been added, such as the option to hire a gang of fighters for large-scale street brawls with rivals.

Kamurocho and the new city of Hiroshima are meticulously detailed. If you’re interested in Kiryu’s complete story, skipping this chapter is simply impossible.

My Verdict: Yakuza 6 is a powerful and emotional finale to Kiryu’s saga. It’s a mature, heartfelt sendoff that rewards every player who’s been there from the start.

7. Yakuza 5 [Best Large-Scale Storytelling Yakuza Game]

Our Score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS3, PS4, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2012 (Japan), 2015 (Worldwide) Creator Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Average playtime ~36 hrs

One of the most ambitious parts of the series that I had played. The main feature is the journey across five Japanese cities, each with its own cultural characteristics and atmosphere. The game also has a storyline that is told from the perspective of several characters, each with their own story and motivation for their actions.

The characters also differ in their combat mechanics – each hero has a unique style that players need to adapt to.

The game is a true quintessence between the spin-offs and the main series entries. It offers powerful gameplay with free roam elements, lots of mini-games, unique fighting styles for each character, and an insane amount of content. It’s not just a game, but a whole world worth exploring.

My Verdict: Yakuza 5 is pure chaos in the best way possible: massive in scale, rich in character, and packed with stories worth chasing across every city.

8. Yakuza 4 [Best Yakuza Game for Multiple Playable Characters]

Our Score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS3, PS4, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2010 (Japan), 2011 (Worldwide) Creator Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Average playtime ~20 hrs

Yakuza 4 is one of the most interesting games in the series, both in my opinion and according to others who’ve already had the chance to play it. Unlike earlier releases, here you’re offered the chance to control 4 completely different characters for the first time.

There are other new features as well – a completely revamped storytelling system, a new combat system. The developers successfully managed to unite 4 unique stories into one whole plot with its twists and nuances.

If you want to see how the story of the Japanese mafia unfolds from different points of view and dive into a crime drama with several main characters, Yakuza 4 will be an excellent choice.

My Verdict: Yakuza 4 shakes things up with multiple perspectives and intertwining plots. It’s a must-play for fans who love deep storytelling and layered character arcs.

9. Yakuza 3: Remastered [Best Yakuza Game for Emotional Storytelling]

Our Score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2019 (remaster), 2009 (original) Creator/s Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Average playtime ~20 hrs

When I started Yakuza 3: Remastered, it felt like I was returning to the very beginning of Kiryu’s story. This installment stands out from other Yakuza games because it offers not only the usual criminal gang conflicts of the Yakuza but also Kiryu’s personal, emotional journey.

Trying to leave his past behind, he runs an orphanage in Okinawa. But escaping from his criminal past is not as easy as it might seem at first.

From a gameplay perspective, the game feels somewhat outdated compared to the newer Dragon series titles, but it’s still quite engaging. The world is filled with side quests, and there are returning characters from other games in the series, making it a solid addition to the greatest open-world games of all time.

If you’re interested in diving into the entire series from a chronological perspective, this remaster is a great choice.

My Verdict: Yakuza 3: Remastered is the calm between storms; a slower, more personal look at Kiryu’s life that hits hard emotionally.

10. Yakuza: Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name [Best Return to Classic Yakuza Combat]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2023 Creator/s Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Average playtime ~12 hrs

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Gaiden is an interesting addition to the Yakuza universe, focusing on the return of a character from previous games – Kazuma Kiryu. Unlike the main Like a Dragon, this game brings us back to the traditional combat style using a real-time system. In the end, we have a classic game but with modern graphics.

One of the features of this game is its unique combination of old and new elements. Fighting styles are also present here, but now they are adapted to the new story and challenges.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Gaiden perfectly recreates the old atmosphere of the series, combining it with new characters and an exciting plot. Fans of the series will definitely enjoy this part as well.

My Verdict: Like a Dragon Gaiden is an appreciation of classic Yakuza combat wrapped in modern flair. It’s short, sharp, and perfect for fans who’ve missed Kiryu’s fists.

Our Score 7.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, Xbox X/S, PC Year of release 2025 Creator Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Average playtime ~17 hrs

When I started the latest Yakuza game in the series: Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, it felt like a completely unexpected journey. This incredible pirate game stands out from other Yakuza games because it offers naval battles, one of the best pirate game mechanics available, and Majima’s personal, chaotic journey.

Washing up on a mysterious island with amnesia, he becomes a pirate captain navigating the waters around Hawaii. But escaping his past is never as simple as it seems.

From a gameplay perspective, the pirate mechanics feels completely fresh. The world is filled with unique side quests, naval battles, and unexpected character interactions, making it a welcome addition to the Like a Dragon universe. The ability to recruit crew members and upgrade your ship adds depth to the traditional Yakuza formula.

If you’re interested in the latest and most outlandish spin-off in the series, this pirate adventure won’t disappoint!

My Verdict: Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is pure chaos at sea: wild, stylish, and weirdly brilliant. It’s a bold experiment that proves this series still knows how to surprise.

In What Order Should You Play Yakuza Games?

If you’re jumping into the Yakuza game series for the first time, playing in chronological order makes sense if you’re new to the franchise. You’ll catch all the character arcs and callbacks without feeling lost.

If you want to experience the series as a long-time fan, release order is also fun because you can see how Yakuza evolved in gameplay and story over the years. Either way, you’re in for a wild ride through Kamurocho.

No. Chronological Order By Release Date 1 Yakuza 0 Yakuza 3 (2009) 2 Yakuza Kiwami (remake of the first game) Yakuza 4 (2010) 3 Yakuza Kiwami 2 (remake of the second game) Yakuza 5 (2012) 4 Yakuza 3 Yakuza 0 (2015) 5 Yakuza 4 Yakuza Kiwami (2016) 6 Yakuza 5 Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (2016) 7 Yakuza 6: The Song of Life Yakuza Kiwami 2 (2017) 8 Yakuza: Like a Dragon Yakuza: Like a Dragon (2020) 9 Like a Dragon Gaiden Like a Dragon Gaiden (2023) 10 Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (2024)

My Overall Verdict on the Best Yakuza Games

Every Yakuza game hits a different note, and that’s what makes this series legendary. Some entries shine for their emotional storytelling, while others pull you in with wild brawls or fresh mechanics. No matter what kind of player you are, there’s a perfect starting point in Kamurocho’s neon chaos:

For newcomers who want the true origin story → Yakuza 0 . It’s the ideal starting point, packed with heart, drama, and the best mix of action and humor the series ever had.

. It’s the ideal starting point, packed with heart, drama, and the best mix of action and humor the series ever had. For fans craving a classic return to form → Like a Dragon Gaiden . It’s the modern bridge between eras, mixing the old real-time combat with slick presentation and a focused narrative around Kiryu.

. It’s the modern bridge between eras, mixing the old real-time combat with slick presentation and a focused narrative around Kiryu. For those who love character-driven stories with real emotion → Yakuza 3 . It slows things down, giving you a deeper, more personal look at Kiryu’s softer side as he tries to leave crime behind.

. It slows things down, giving you a deeper, more personal look at Kiryu’s softer side as he tries to leave crime behind. For story-focused players who want closure and cinematic scale → Yakuza 6: The Song of Life. It’s a heartfelt finale that ties together years of loyalty, family, and sacrifice.

Each of these games captures a different side of what makes Yakuza unforgettable; drama, grit, humor, and heart.

