11 Best Mech Games You Must Play in 2025

The best mech games drop you straight into the cockpit of a massive war machine and let you live out your power fantasy in full. Crushing robots, aliens, bugs, or rival mechs is half the fun – and it’s all meant to feel loud, heavy, and over-the-top.

These games really shine when you’re flattening buildings and firing weapons that look wildly impractical outside a sci-fi universe. A truly good mech game doesn’t feel like you’re simply steering a machine – it feels like the mech moves with you, as if every step, turn, and blast comes straight from instinct.

The mech game genre might be a tad oversaturated, and this is why we’re here to help you pick the hidden gems out of the rubble. Here are some fantastic games in the mech genre that will have you blasting your enemies and feeling the power that only an armored suit can provide!

Our Top Picks for Mech Games

If you’re excited to jump into the cockpit of a mech suit, these standout picks show how varied and thrilling the genre can be. Each one highlights a different pillar of mech gaming, from deep customization to anime-scale battles to fast-paced aerial combat.

Armored Core VI (2023) – It’s a souls-like mech game where you customize your mech and battle gigantic bosses for the fate of an entire planet! Super Robot Wars 30 (2021) – Battle it out alongside your favorite anime characters and their mechs in an epic crossover game. Daemon x Machina (2019) – A beautiful mech adventure where you battle to save your humanity from an AI that isn’t what it seemed

Ready to find the mech game that fits your style? The full list dives deeper into strategy-focused titles, story-heavy adventures, and more fast-paced action.

11 Best Mech Games to Dive Into

If you are looking for the best mech games that fulfill the power fantasy of having a massive armored suit at your command, then these titles are the best ones out there! Whether you want to create an armored tank bristling with guns or something fast and maneuverable, these games let you make your mech how you want!

1. Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon [Best High-Speed Mech Combat Experience]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Year of release 2023 Creator/s FromSoftware Average playtime ~50 hrs

The 6th entry in the Armored Core franchise is one that is filled with customization and epic mech-on-mech combat that brings the game back to fast-paced combat. Your reflexes and speed are tested here in one of the best TPS games. You can create your mech to be anything you like.

From a fast rocket blaster to a slow armored tank with a heavy autocannon, and anything in between. Every mission is going to be your own as you create a mech that can take on the battlefields of the far future.

This game really nails the fantasy of trying out different builds and pitting them against your enemies in fast-paced souls-like combat. With over 11 years between Armored Core 5 and this game, people have been itching for more Armored Core, and the over 38,000 positive reviews on Steam prove that fact! If you want to give it a try, then check out the game!

My Verdict: Armored Core VI shines for players who want build experimentation and fast, punishing battles, and its customization depth gives every mission a personal flavor that few mech games match.

2. Super Robot Wars 30 [Best Anime Crossover Tactics Experience]

Our score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC Year of release 2021 Creator/s BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment, B.B.STUDIO CO.,LTD Average playtime ~70 hrs

For the 30th anniversary of anything, you’ve got to make a big deal of it all, and Super Robot Wars did it with Super Robot Wars 30. This phenomenal RPG game with turn-based tactics sees a massive crossover as various anime characters and mechs come together to battle one another and their foes.

If you love big explosions and even bigger numbers, then this game is going to satisfy you in spades! Super Robot Wars was able to get out of Japan with this one, and it is certainly a great game to share with the English-speaking and mech-loving audience! And while it might not be the best strategy game out there, it’s just a love letter to mech-based anime and all your favorite characters!

The characters all feel like they have been ripped from the pages of your favorite Manga, and they can interact with one another in this unfamiliar world in wonderfully familiar ways. Super Robot Wars has equal amounts of strategy and character to make any fan nerd out!

My Verdict: Super Robot Wars 30 hits hard for fans of mech anime crossovers, and its mix of spectacle, personality, and strategy makes it an easy recommendation for players who want pure fan-service turned into satisfying combat.

3. Daemon X Machina [Best Stylish Hack-and-Slash Mech Game]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch & PC Year of release 2019 Creator/s Marvelous First Studio Average playtime ~53 hrs

This game was produced by Kenichiro Tsukuda who also produced the Armored Core games, and at first glance, the two games seem similar. But the customization makes Daemon X Machina feel like an entirely new game!

Being able to customize your PC’s face and body augments alongside your mech just adds to the flavor and the fun as your character joins the remnants of humanity in fighting the Arms of Immortals.

If fast-paced action is your thing, this flashy hack-and-slash delivers nonstop fun. Dancing around massive enemy machines in a mech while blasting them apart never gets old, and the vibrant, eye-catching art style makes every battle pop. It’s a great pick if you enjoy tweaking builds and wiping out enemies with style.

My Verdict: Daemon X Machina appeals to players who want speed, flair, and wild build variety, and its vibrant presentation turns every mission into a high-energy mech playground.

4. SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada [Best Post-Apocalyptic Mech Adventure]

Our score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2025 Creator/s Game Studio Average playtime ~350 hrs

SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada sends you into a ruined world where pilots and AI partners rely on each other to survive. You control a Coffin mech, customize its loadout, and tackle missions across storm-ridden landscapes while your Magus AI guides and reacts to your decisions.

The moment-to-moment gameplay feels sharp. Your Magus adds personality to every run, calling out threats and shaping your tactics. Combat focuses on movement, weapon swapping, and mech tuning, and each build pushes you toward a different style.

The visuals lean into clean sci-fi energy, with sleek mech designs, glowing HUD elements, and storms that make every sortie feel intense.

My Verdict: SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada stands out as a fast, atmospheric mech game with a strong pilot-AI dynamic, great for players who want stylish combat in a moody sci-fi world.

5. Titanfall 2 [Best Fast-Paced FPS Mech Campaign]

Our score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One Year of release 2016 Creator/s Respawn Entertainment Average playtime ~7 hrs

Of course, we all want to focus on blowing up everything in sight with a powerful autocannon, don’t we? This first-person mecha shooter sees you spending time both on foot and in your Mech as you fight to survive behind enemy lines.

Not only does this game have a wonderful story, but it also comes with an epic movement system that just feels fluid and fun! You don’t think you would enjoy the time you spend out of a mech in a mech game. However, zipping and jumping around out of the suit is just as fun as stomping around.

Titanfall 2 is among the best FPS games with some epic battles and amazing weapons. From everything from cannons to rocket launchers to one epic shotgun, you will be able to blow up mechs and humans alike! The story is fun and cinematic, the action and combat is punchy and exciting, and the feel of being inside of a combat mech is just as exciting as it could be.

My Verdict: Titanfall 2 remains a top pick for players who want tight FPS gunplay and incredible mech sequences. Its mix of movement freedom and cinematic pacing keeps the entire campaign unforgettable.

6. WolfStride [Best Mech RPG With Tournament Drama]

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2021 Creator/s OTA IMON Studios Average playtime ~25 hrs

With most mech games taking their shot at mech combat in massive wars and battles, this game takes massive war machines and puts them in a sports arena! You play as the plucky underdogs and attempt to take a piece of junk mech all the way to the finals of a grand tournament!

This game is an equal parts roleplaying game and mecha-based combat simulator as you get your mech ready to enter the Ultimate Golden God Tournament. You will have to build your mech up from nothing in order to take on tough opponents and stay one step ahead of your enemies.

The story and the gameplay both make you feel like you are just barely staying afloat, even when the victories start rolling in. It’s a fun game and one that trades the battlefield for the sports arena, but the tension remains just the same!

My Verdict: WolfStride is perfect for players who enjoy character-driven stories wrapped around tense, one-on-one mech duels, and its underdog narrative gives every upgrade and victory real weight.

7. Pizza Titan Ultra [Best Chaotic Mech Game for Pure Fun]

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2018 Creator/s Breakfall Average playtime ~5 hrs

Mechs can do a ton of amazing things. They can fly, fight, and in this game, they can deliver Pizza! Yep, in Pizza Titan Ultra your mech has a pizzeria built in its chest as the armored core, and it is a pretty fun combination.

You need to complete your deliveries while battling the enemy team of robots that your rival sends to stop you. Mouse-shaped robots led by a cyborg who certainly isn’t a stand-in for a mouse-shaped pizza mascot, not at all.

The game is goofy and certainly a power fantasy as you shatter enemy robots and chase down customers in fully destructible environments.

The gameplay sees you taking on many missions as you roll, smash, slice, and stomp your way through the large city, and it is just fun! Plus the mech is fully customizable so you can deliver pizza looking stylish and flashy!

My Verdict: Pizza Titan Ultra thrives on silliness, destruction, and style, and it scratches the itch for players who want a mech game that never takes itself seriously yet stays wildly entertaining.

8. MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries [Best Classic Mech Power Fantasy]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox One, Playstation 4 Year of release 2021 Creator/s Piranha Games Average playtime ~36 hrs

One of two games on this list that takes place in the Battletech universe, the Mechwarrior games see you working as a mercenary company in the year 3015. Countless factions and corporations are fighting for the stars, and your mech is out there just trying to get paid and live another day.

Much like in other mech games, these walking weapon factories are customizable and you can build your mech how you like it!

You truly feel unstoppable as you charge through the Inner Sphere on your mech, and it really captures that power fantasy of the old mechwarrior games. You get to destroy tanks, aircraft, bases, and buildings. The only thing that can really stop you is another mech, though not for long. The Battletech Universe is filled with amazing mechs and quite a lot of lore, and these are exactly the kind of games that those who love mechs will want to play.

My Verdict: MechWarrior 5 lands for players who want heavy-hitting mech warfare with a mercenary twist, and its customization plus large-scale destruction tap into the classic Battletech fantasy perfectly.

9. Into the Breach [Best Tactical Mech Strategy Game]

Our score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2018 Creator/s Subset Games Average playtime ~53 hrs

Most mech games are designed to be punchy and flashy experiences with lots of explosions. However, there are several mech strategy games out there and one of the best is Into the Breach. This game has you playing chess with a team of time-traveling mechs against the insectoid Vek forces, where the positioning of your mechs matters just as much as your firepower. The game was made by the same development team as FTL: Faster than Light, so you know it is going to be a fun and strategic little roguelike.

If you like being able to solve puzzles and think strategically while still unleashing a robotic fist or two on insect invaders, then Into the Breach is for you. It is a game that challenges the mind, but when you are able to pull off a flawless victory you really will feel smart!

My Verdict: Into the Breach suits players who love thoughtful, puzzle-like combat, and its tight design rewards smart positioning more than brute strength, turning every victory into a genuine triumph.

10. The Rift Breaker [Best Base-Building Mech Survival Game]

Our score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Year of release 2021 Creator/s EXOR Studios Average playtime ~24 hrs

Adding mechs to a tower defense and exploration game is extremely interesting, and that is just what The Rift Breaker did! This game has elements of base building and exploration and a fairly interesting story… all within the confines of a mech suit.

As your character attempts to build a two-way linkage from the planet of Galatea 37 to Earth, they will need to build a base, harvest energy, and fend off a horde of angry wildlife. It’s a lot of fun to get inside the mech and use it to harvest resources and defend your base, and it is very fun to play.

This game hooks you in with a multi-hour campaign, or you can tweak the difficulty up with the sandbox mode, making the game as easy or as hard as you would like. But no matter how you choose to play Rift Breaker, you will have fun!

My Verdict: The Rift Breaker stands out for players who want action, resource management, and defense building in one package, and its mech tools make exploration and combat feel consistently satisfying.

11. BattleTech [Best Traditional Mech Tactics Experience]

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2018 Creator/s Hairbrained Schemes Average playtime ~52 hrs

This game was inspired by the BattleTech tabletop game and inspired MechWarrior Online, and there’s a reason why it is such a massive franchise. BattleTech sees you trying to handle a civil war in the Inner Sphere as the leader of a band of mercenaries.

Much like the other games, your squad of mercs takes on contracts and you customize your mechs to get the job done. Will you have a blazing attack squad that murders everything in their path, or a fast and nimble squad? Both are possible!

This turn-based tactics game really feels like it follows the rules of the tabletop and it allows for a lot of strategy. Additionally, you can play with and against classic Mechs from the Battletech Universe and customize them to your heart’s content!

My Verdict: BattleTech is ideal for players who crave deep loadout tuning and methodical turn-based strategy, and its respect for the tabletop roots gives it longevity and weight that few mech games reach.

Upcoming Mech Games Every Pilot Should Know About

The mech genre is heating up again, and these upcoming titles are already stirring up excitement. Each one gives mech fans plenty to look forward to in the next wave of releases:

Beast of Reincarnation (TBA 2026) – This one leans into gritty, fast-paced mech combat with a reincarnation theme that lets you evolve your machine across battles. The early previews hint at a darker tone and high-impact fights, and I’m already curious to see how deep the progression system goes.

– This one leans into gritty, fast-paced mech combat with a reincarnation theme that lets you evolve your machine across battles. The early previews hint at a darker tone and high-impact fights, and I’m already curious to see how deep the progression system goes. STARBITES (TBA 2026) – A stylish sci-fi strategy title with mech squads and tactical battles across alien worlds. The clean visual style and team-based combat loop make it look like a future favorite for players who love building and optimizing their units.

– A stylish sci-fi strategy title with mech squads and tactical battles across alien worlds. The clean visual style and team-based combat loop make it look like a future favorite for players who love building and optimizing their units. Steel Century Groove (Jan 2026) – Probably the most experimental of the bunch. It blends rhythm-based mechanics with mech action, and the concept alone feels wild in the best way. If the execution lands, we might get one of the most unique mech games in years.

These upcoming mech games are shaping up to bring some fresh energy to the genre. If you love stomping across battlefields in giant machines, keep an eye on these, there’s a lot to be excited about.

My Overall Verdict on the Best Mech Games

Mech games hit different depending on what kind of player you are, and this list gives you a clear starting point no matter your preferred pace, style, or tone. Some of these lean into raw action, others reward planning or customization, but each one shows a distinct side of the genre:

For players who want high-speed duels and deep build freedom → Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon . Its fast missions and endless tuning paths create a perfect entry point for anyone chasing pure mechanical mastery.

→ . Its fast missions and endless tuning paths create a perfect entry point for anyone chasing pure mechanical mastery. For FPS fans who want cinematic battles inside and outside the cockpit → Titanfall 2 . The movement system adds constant momentum, and every mech encounter feels handcrafted for intensity.

→ . The movement system adds constant momentum, and every mech encounter feels handcrafted for intensity. For hack-and-slash players who want style, mobility, and wild loadouts → Daemon X Machina . It leans into color, speed, and flashy execution in a way few mech games attempt.

→ . It leans into color, speed, and flashy execution in a way few mech games attempt. For story-driven players who enjoy character arcs mixed with calculated mech fights → WolfStride. The tournament format gives the game a scrappy underdog energy that grows stronger with each win.

No matter if you crave speed, strategy, or spectacle, there’s a mech game here that fits your playstyle and gives you a great seat in the cockpit.

FAQs