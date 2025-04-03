9 Best Xbox Series X Headsets in 2025

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

From the moment I searched for the best Xbox Series X headset, I knew I had to create a guide that cuts through the noise and delivers straight-up advice. If you’re hunting for a headset with the best sound quality, mic performance, and compatibility features, you’re in the right place.

After countless hours spent researching different headsets and tapping into the expertise of our squad of Xbox fanatics here at Eneba, I’ve put together this guide to help you find the best solution for your gaming setup.

Whether you’re a casual player, a sweaty Halo warrior, or an elite streamer, this guide will help you decide on the perfect headset to elevate your game.

Our Top Picks for Xbox Series X Headsets

Below is our carefully curated list of the best headsets available, each chosen for its standout features. From immersive RPGs to fast-paced shooters, these headsets cater to every gaming genre:

But don’t make your decision just yet. Scroll down to see our full reviews and in-depth breakdown of each gaming headset to find the solution for your gaming needs!

The Best Xbox Series X Headsets

Gaming is all about immersion, and the right headset can make all the difference. I’ve gone through the top Xbox Series X headsets to help you find the perfect headset for your gaming setup. From wireless freedom to pinpoint accuracy, these headsets will ensure your Xbox gaming experience is as good as it can be.

1. Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 [Best Xbox Series X Headset Overall]

Feature Details Connectivity Wireless (Bluetooth & proprietary dongle) Sound Virtual surround sound Battery Life Up to 80 hours Weight 408 grams Compatibility Xbox Series X, PlayStation, PC, Steam Deck, Mobile

Focusing on true wireless freedom, the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 stands out as a top-tier gaming headset, combining stellar performance with all-day comfort. Its seamless wireless connectivity delivers an immersive audio experience with rich, detailed sound that enhances gameplay.

What truly sets this headset apart is its versatility. Weighing around 400g, it’s super comfortable for extended gaming sessions, thanks to soft ear cups and an adjustable fit that accommodates different head sizes.

The built-in chat mixer slider allows for effortless balancing between game audio and voice communication, while Bluetooth connectivity adds extra convenience for phone calls and music.

With intuitive controls and quick-connect features, the Stealth 700 Gen 3 is perfect for games like Destiny 2, where seamless connectivity and immersive sound can take your raid experience to the next level.

The battery life is also impressively long-lasting – I barely noticed a drop after a full week of gaming!

Key Features:

CrossPlay Wireless System: Dual USB transmitters and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity for versatile device pairing.

Dual USB transmitters and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity for versatile device pairing. Audio Performance: Equipped with 60mm Eclipse Dual Drivers delivering immersive sound profile.

Equipped with 60mm Eclipse Dual Drivers delivering immersive sound profile. Battery Life: Offers up to 80 hours of continuous gameplay.

Offers up to 80 hours of continuous gameplay. AI Noise-Canceling Microphone: Flip-to-mute mic with AI noise cancellation for clear communication.

Pros Cons ✅ Robust and immersive audio quality ❌ Premium pricing (justified in my opinion) ✅ Extended battery life ✅ Versatile connectivity options ✅ Comfortable design

Final Verdict: Based on my experience after extensive use, the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 is a top-tier choice for Xbox Series X gamers seeking wireless freedom coupled with unbeatable performance.

Get Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 on Amazon >

2. Razer Kaira X [Best Budget Xbox Series X Headset]

Feature Details Connectivity Wireless (Bluetooth & proprietary dongle) Sound Virtual surround sound Battery Life Up to 80 hours Weight 408 grams Compatibility Xbox Series X, PlayStation, PC, Steam Deck, Mobile

For budget-conscious gamers who refuse to compromise on quality, the Razer Kaira X is a smart and reliable choice. Designed to deliver crisp, clear audio without breaking the bank, this headset stands out with its affordable price and practical features.

Originally launched alongside the Xbox Series consoles, the Kaira X marks Razer’s strategic expansion into the budget gaming headset market. While its wireless counterpart catered to Xbox users, this wired version broadens its appeal, offering impressive value that rivals pricier competitors.

One of its best features is the simple 3.5mm audio jack connection, ensuring broad compatibility across platforms. Powered by Razer’s TriForce 50mm drivers, the Kaira X delivers surprisingly robust and well-balanced sound for its price point.

For casual gamers, it’s an easy recommendation – especially for Minecraft players who prioritize comfort and clear audio during long, relaxed sessions.

Key Features:

Razer™ TriForce 50mm Drivers: Provides clear and precise audio across various frequencies.

Provides clear and precise audio across various frequencies. HyperClear Cardioid Microphone: Ensures focused voice pickup with noise reduction.

Ensures focused voice pickup with noise reduction. Flowknit Memory Foam Ear Cushions: Designed for comfort during extended gaming sessions.

Pros Cons ✅ High-quality audio for price point ❌ Lacks wireless connectivity options ✅ Comfortable, breathable fit ✅ Compatible across multiple platforms ✅ Durable build quality

Final Verdict: The Razer Kaira X offers excellent value for budget-conscious gamers, delivering clear audio and comfort across various platforms – the headset is a no-brainer for gamers on a budget.

Upgrade Your Audio with Razer Kaira X >

3. SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro [Best Xbox Series X Headset for Noise Cancellation]

Feature Details Connectivity Wireless and wired options Sound 7.1 surround sound capability Battery Life Up to 14 hours Weight 360 grams Compatibility Xbox, PC, Mobile

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is built for gamers who need top-tier noise cancellation in loud environments. Its advanced ANC technology effectively eliminates background distractions, allowing you to stay fully immersed in every in-game detail.

SteelSeries has carefully tuned the sound signature, striking a balance between clarity and depth without compromising gaming performance. The headset’s exceptional imaging provides pinpoint audio accuracy – an essential feature for competitive play.

A major highlight is the included DAC/amp, which delivers clean, neutral sound with built-in EQ customization, enhancing the audio experience across multiple platforms.

For those who thrive in intense multiplayer battles like Rainbow Six Siege, the Nova Pro’s crystal-clear audio ensures you never miss a callout, giving you a distinct edge in the heat of the action.

Key Features:

Active Noise Cancellation: Effectively reduces background noise for uninterrupted gameplay.

Effectively reduces background noise for uninterrupted gameplay. High-Fidelity Drivers: Delivers immersive 7.1 surround sound profile.

Delivers immersive 7.1 surround sound profile. Dual Connectivity: Supports both wired and wireless connections for versatile use.

Supports both wired and wireless connections for versatile use. AI-Powered Microphone: Provides clear voice communication with noise suppression.

Pros Cons ✅ Superior noise cancellation ❌ Complex initial setup due to advanced features ✅ Rich and immersive audio quality ✅ Flexible connectivity options ✅ Comfortable design

Final Verdict: The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is brilliant if you need highly effective noise cancellation and top-tier sound quality.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro – get yours today >

4. ASTRO Gaming A20 [Best Wireless Xbox Series X Headset]

Feature Details Connectivity Wireless Sound 7.1 surround sound Battery Life Up to 15 hours Weight 380 grams Compatibility Xbox Series X, PC

The ASTRO Gaming A20 is a premium wireless headset that enhances your Xbox Series X gaming experience with outstanding sound quality. From the moment you power it on, its crisp, immersive audio helps you pinpoint in-game cues, heightening the realism of open-world adventures and bringing expansive game environments to life.

Designed for long gaming sessions, the A20 features a lightweight build and plush, well-padded ear cups that minimize fatigue, ensuring all-day comfort. Intuitive, strategically placed controls make volume and chat adjustments effortless, letting you stay focused on the action.

For gamers seeking a high-performance wireless headset that looks great and delivers top-tier sound without sacrificing comfort, the ASTRO Gaming A20 is a solid investment.

Key Features:

2.4GHz Wireless Connectivity: Provides a stable and lag-free connection.

Provides a stable and lag-free connection. 15-Hour Battery Life: Supports extended gaming sessions without frequent recharging.

Supports extended gaming sessions without frequent recharging. Flip-to-Mute Microphone: Allows for easy communication control.

Allows for easy communication control. Durable Construction: Designed to withstand the rigors of daily gaming.

Pros Cons ✅ Stable wireless performance ❌ No Bluetooth connectivity for mobile ✅ Long-lasting battery life ✅ Comfortable for extended use ✅ User-friendly controls

Final Verdict: The ASTRO Gaming A20 is an attractive wireless headset that delivers exceptional sound quality and comfort for Xbox Series X gamers – and it looks great!

Hear the difference with ASTRO Gaming A20 >

5. Sennheiser/EPOS PC38X [Best Open-Back Xbox Series X Headset]

Feature Details Connectivity Wired Sound High-fidelity open-back design Battery Life N/A Weight 370 grams Compatibility Xbox Series X (via adapter), PC

From the moment I tried the Sennheiser/EPOS PC38X, its open-back design stood out. This headset delivers a remarkably balanced sound profile, offering exceptional clarity and depth that surpasses typical gaming headsets.

The open-back construction creates an expansive soundstage, immersing you in the game world with pinpoint audio precision – an invaluable feature for competitive gamers.

What sets the PC38X apart is its ability to bridge the gap between gaming functionality and audiophile-grade sound. While it may not rival the highest-end audiophile headphones, it easily outperforms nearly every gaming headset on the market.

For strategy games like Civilization VII, the PC38X shines, making every subtle in-game detail – from ambient sounds to character whispers – feel incredibly lifelike.

Key Features:

Open-Back Design: Provides a more natural and wide soundstage for an immersive experience.

Provides a more natural and wide soundstage for an immersive experience. Premium Build Quality: Sturdy construction designed for long-term durability.

Sturdy construction designed for long-term durability. Comfortable Fit: Adjustable headband and plush ear cups ensure long-lasting comfort.

Adjustable headband and plush ear cups ensure long-lasting comfort. Clear Microphone: Noise-reducing mic enhances voice clarity for in-game communication.

Pros Cons ✅ Natural, open sound ❌ Requires an adapter for full Xbox compatibility ✅ Durable and lightweight ✅ Exceptional mic clarity

Final Verdict: With this headset, every detail feels authentic. The Sennheiser/EPOS PC38X offers a natural sound profile and clear communication – ideal for gamers who value a wide soundstage.

Sound you’ll love – Sennheiser/EPOS PC38X >

6. SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X [Best Cross-Platform Xbox Series X Headset]

Feature Details Connectivity Wireless Sound 7.1 surround sound Battery Life N/A Weight 365 grams Compatibility Xbox Series X, PC, Mobile

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X headset seamlessly bridge the gap between multiple platforms. With 360° spatial audio, they stand out as one of the best SteelSeries gaming headsets available.

Offering versatile connectivity, the headset delivers smooth performance across Xbox, PC, PlayStation, and mobile devices – without the need to remove it.

The spatial audio, powered by Sonar software, provides an immersive experience, which is particularly impressive when using DTS:X or Dolby Atmos.

Lightweight and comfortable, I found the headset stays securely in place during extended gaming sessions. The included dongle further enhances convenience, enabling quick plug-and-play connectivity.

Key Features:

Multi-Platform Compatibility: Works seamlessly across Xbox, PC, and mobile.

Works seamlessly across Xbox, PC, and mobile. 360° Spatial Audio: Enhances positional accuracy for competitive play.

Enhances positional accuracy for competitive play. Pro-grade Parametic EQ: Adjust sound with 10-band Parametric EQ.

Adjust sound with 10-band Parametric EQ. Noise-Cancelling Mic: Bidirectional broadcast-quality mic.

Pros Cons ✅ Cross-platform functionality ❌ Initial pairing setup can be slightly complex ✅ High-quality sound profile ✅ Comfortable for long gaming sessions

Final Verdict: A versatile headset that performs well across multiple platforms and delivers immersive audio – I wouldn’t hesitate to buy this one.

Game on. Get your SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X here >

7. HyperX Cloud III [Best Xbox Series X Headset for Long Battery Life]

Feature Details Connectivity Wired (with detachable cable) Sound Stereo with enhanced bass Battery Life Up to 120-hour Weight 335 grams Compatibility Xbox Series X, PC

If long-lasting performance is your priority, the HyperX Cloud III is a standout choice. With an incredible 120-hour battery life and durable construction, it’s designed for extended gaming sessions without sacrificing comfort or clarity.

The Cloud III delivers a well-balanced sound signature that will appeal to discerning gamers, offering enhanced stereo audio that exceeds typical gaming headset expectations. While it may not cater to bass enthusiasts, its crisp and precise sound makes it a top pick for competitive players and audio purists alike.

At its price point, the Cloud III offers exceptional value, featuring a lightweight, ergonomic design that minimizes listener fatigue. With its robust battery life and comfortable fit, this headset is perfect for marathon gaming sessions, ensuring a seamless experience without compromising sound quality.

Key Features:

Durable Construction: Built to withstand daily gaming use.

Built to withstand daily gaming use. Enhanced Stereo Sound: Tuned for deep bass and crisp highs.

Tuned for deep bass and crisp highs. Memory Foam Cushions: Provides a snug, comfortable fit for long sessions.

Provides a snug, comfortable fit for long sessions. Noise-Canceling Microphone: Reduces background noise for clear communication.

Pros Cons ✅ Long-lasting build quality ❌ Wired connection may not be ideal for all gamers ✅ Comfortable design minimizes fatigue ✅ Clear audio output enhances immersion

Final Verdict: The HyperX Cloud III is a super reliable choice for gamers seeking long-lasting performance and comfort.

Get your HyperX Cloud III headset now >

8. Corsair HS80 RGB [Best Xbox Series X Headset for Studio-Quality Mic]

Feature Details Connectivity Wired (with detachable cable) Sound High-fidelity open-back design Battery Life N/A Weight 370 grams Compatibility Xbox Series X (via adapter), PC

When streaming or coordinating with teammates is a top priority, the Corsair HS80 RGB stands out with its studio-quality microphone and exceptional audio performance. Its crisp voice capture ensures clear communication, while the headset’s immersive sound enhances both competitive and casual gaming.

Beyond performance, the HS80 RGB impresses with its premium build and elegant design. The floating headband and plush ear cushions provide long-lasting comfort, making it ideal for marathon gaming or streaming sessions. Intuitive onboard controls allow for effortless volume and mic adjustments, keeping you focused on the action.

With support for Dolby Atmos, this headset delivers a rich, spatial audio experience, giving you a competitive edge with precise directional cues. Whether you’re a content creator, esports player, or someone who values both style and substance, the HS80 RGB is a top-tier choice that blends aesthetics, comfort, and performance seamlessly.

Key Features:

Studio-Quality Microphone: Provides crystal-clear voice capture, ideal for streaming.

Provides crystal-clear voice capture, ideal for streaming. High-Fidelity Sound: Delivers rich and detailed audio for immersive gaming.

Delivers rich and detailed audio for immersive gaming. Customizable RGB Lighting: Adds a personal touch to your setup.

Adds a personal touch to your setup. Durable & Comfortable: Sturdy build with breathable ear cushions for extended use.

Pros Cons ✅ Exceptional mic clarity ❌ Wired connection may not be ideal for all gamers ✅ Immersive surround sound

✅ Comfortable fit with a premium build quality

Final Verdict: Ideal for gamers and streamers who prioritize studio-quality microphone performance and immersive audio.

Purchase Corsair HS80 RGB >

9. SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 [Best Wired Xbox Series X Headset]

Feature Details Connectivity Wired Sound Stereo, high-fidelity Battery Life N/A Weight 330 grams Compatibility Xbox Series X, PC, Mobile

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 delivers crisp, high-quality audio and reliable performance through its wired design. As a no-nonsense, budget-friendly headset, it prioritizes essential sound quality without unnecessary extras, making it a fantastic choice for gamers who want solid performance without breaking the bank.

With its plug-and-play functionality, you’ll spend less time configuring settings and more time immersed in your favorite games. The Nova 1 also features a lightweight yet durable build, ensuring long-lasting comfort during extended gaming sessions.

The signature Arctis audio drivers provide clear, balanced sound, allowing you to pick up on crucial in-game details, whether you’re deep in a single-player adventure or locked in an intense multiplayer match.

For those who appreciate simplicity without sacrificing performance, the Arctis Nova 1 is an excellent entry-level headset that delivers reliable sound, comfort, and ease of use.

Key Features:

Direct Wired Connection: Ensures minimal latency for competitive gaming.

Ensures minimal latency for competitive gaming. Precision-Tuned Drivers: Delivers balanced audio across all game genres.

Delivers balanced audio across all game genres. Lightweight Build: Designed for all-day comfort without com

Designed for all-day comfort without com promising durability.

On-Ear Controls: Allows for quick and easy audio adjustments.

Pros Cons ✅ Lag-free wired connection ❌ Lacks advanced features found in alternatives ✅ Affordable price without sacrificing sound quality

❌ Basic design may not appeal to all gamers ✅ Comfortable fit

Final Verdict: Get plug-and-play performance with this solid choice for wired gaming on Xbox Series X – an easy Xbox headset to recommend.

Buy SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 today >

How to Choose the Best Xbox Series X Headset?

Choosing the right Xbox headset is crucial for an immersive and enjoyable gaming experience. A well-chosen headset can enhance sound quality, improve communication, and provide comfort during long gaming sessions. Here are the key factors to consider:

1. Sound Quality & Surround Sound

Want to feel like you’re right in the middle of the action? An Xbox headset with a high-quality sound profile and surround capabilities can make that happen. Look for features like Dolby Atmos or DTS Headphone:X to get that multi-dimensional audio experience.

2. Microphone Quality

Clear communication with your teammates is a must. A good microphone with noise-canceling capabilities ensures your voice is heard, even in noisy environments. This is especially important for strategic games where every word counts.

3. Comfort for Long Hours

Planning on some marathon gaming sessions? Comfort is key. Opt for lightweight designs with padded ear cups and adjustable headbands. Materials like memory foam and breathable fabric can make a big difference.

4. Wired vs. Wireless

This choice depends on your gaming style. Xbox Wireless headsets offer freedom of movement, while wired ones might provide more reliability and no latency issues. Think about what suits your setup best.

5. Battery Life (For Wireless Headsets)

If you’re going wireless, battery life is crucial. Look for Xbox headsets that offer at least 10–12 hours of playtime so you can game without interruptions.

6. Noise Cancellation

Noise-canceling features in both the microphone and ear cups help reduce external distractions, keeping you focused on the game. This is particularly valuable for competitive gaming and streaming.

7. Compatibility & Connectivity

Make sure the headset is compatible with your Xbox Series X and any other devices you plan to use. Cross-platform connectivity can be a bonus if you game on multiple systems.

8. Customization & Features

Love adding a personal touch? Look for headsets with customizable EQ settings, RGB lighting, and app integration. These features can enhance your gaming experience and make it uniquely yours.

When choosing the best headset, consider your budget and prioritize the features that matter most to you. Whether you’re looking for the best sound quality, comfort, or additional features, there’s a headset out there that fits your needs.

FAQs

What is the best gaming headset for Xbox Series X?

The best gaming headset for Xbox Series X is one that offers exceptional sound quality, a comfortable fit, and clear microphone performance. In my experience, the ASTRO Gaming A20 is a top recommendation due to its advanced surround sound, robust wireless connectivity, and long battery life.

How do I connect a SteelSeries headset to an Xbox?

Yes, connecting a SteelSeries headset to an Xbox console is straightforward. Simply plug the headset into the controller using the 3.5mm audio jack, or use the wireless adapter if your model includes one, and follow the pairing instructions for a seamless connection.

Can I connect a Razer headset to an Xbox?

Yes, you can connect a Razer headset to an Xbox Series X. Most models connect via the 3.5mm audio jack on the controller. Ensure a secure connection and adjust audio settings if needed for optimal sound.

Can I connect a Bluetooth headset to an Xbox?

Yes, it is possible to connect a Bluetooth headset to an Xbox console. Use a compatible wireless dongle or a headset model designed for Xbox to ensure a stable connection with minimal latency.

How do I connect a Turtle Beach headset to an Xbox?

Connecting a Turtle Beach headset is simple. For wireless models, insert the provided wireless dongle into the controller or USB port and follow the pairing instructions. For wired models, plug the 3.5mm jack into the controller for a quick setup.

How do I connect a wireless headset to an Xbox?

You can connect a wireless headset to an Xbox. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions to use the wireless dongle or Bluetooth (if supported) and check your Xbox settings to ensure the correct audio output preferences for a smooth connection.

How do I turn up the headset volume on Xbox?

You can adjust the headset volume directly from your Xbox. Use the on-screen audio settings or the volume controls on your controller or headset. Adjust incrementally until you reach the desired sound level without distortion.