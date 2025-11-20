10 Best Keyboard Switches – 2025 Guide for Gaming, Typing & Comfort

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Choosing the right switches can completely transform the way your keyboard feels, sounds, and performs, and this guide to the best keyboard switches gives you a clear preview of what’s ahead.

You’ll get a quick, compelling look at top picks for gamers, dedicated typists, customization enthusiasts, and anyone who needs a quieter setup for shared spaces.

From ultra-fast linear switches to satisfying tactile bumps and refined silent designs, all of the standout options are highlighted here. This teaser sets the stage for a full breakdown that helps you find the ideal balance of feel, sound, and responsiveness for your next upgrade.

Why you can trust our advice Eneba's writers and experts spend hours testing and reviewing games and gaming gear. Each review is based on hands-on testing, real-world use, and careful analysis. Our goal is to give you honest insights that will help you make the best decision for your setup. See how we test products

Our Top Picks for Best Keyboard Switches

Finding the best keyboard switches comes down to feel, speed, and sound, and these three standout options provide exceptional performance across different typing and gaming styles.

Each switch brings something unique to the table, making them easy recommendations for anyone wanting to upgrade their keyboard experience.

Kailh Box White Pro Switches – A sharp, ultra-satisfying click, and a lightweight actuation force make this switch a top choice for typists who love sharp tactile feedback. Its box-style design reduces wobble and keeps each keypress clean and consistent, giving it an edge for fast, accurate typing. KPREPUBLIC Gateron Zealio V2 Switches – These premium tactile switches are known for a smooth yet pronounced bump that feels both refined and responsive. The refined manufacturing tolerances, weight options, and comfortable bottom-out make it a favorite among enthusiasts who want precision without harshness. DROP Holy Panda X Mechanical Keyboard Switches – With a famously punchy tactile bump and durable build, these switches offer one of the most satisfying typing experiences available. The improved stem stability and subtle factory lube contribute to a consistent, premium feel that appeals to both gamers and heavy typists.

These top picks set the tone for the full roundup. Keep scrolling to discover the complete list and find the switch that best matches your style and preferences.

10 Best Keyboard Switches for Every Typing & Gaming Style

This roundup highlights ten standout options that excel in feel, speed, sound, and overall performance. Each switch brings unique strengths for gaming, typing, or quiet setups, helping you find the perfect fit.

Explore the full list below to discover the best keyboard switches for your needs.

1. Kailh Box White Pro Switches [Best Clicky Switch for Typists]

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Switch Type Clicky (Kailh Box White Pro) Actuation Force ~45 g Key Travel Distance 3.6–4.0 mm Actuation Point ~1.8 mm Durability ~80 million keystrokes Sound Profile Sharp, high-feedback click Response Time Fast, low-resistance actuation Brand/Model Kailh Box White Pro Compatibility MX-style keycaps & PCBs Price Budget-friendly; varies by pack size

The Kailh Box White Pro switches are a top-tier clicky option, celebrated for their sharp, crisp clicks and light 45 g actuation force. Their box-style stem design offers excellent stability, minimizing key wobble and ensuring a consistent feel across all keypresses.

The sealed housing improves durability by protecting against dust and moisture, contributing to a lifespan of around 80 million keystrokes.

Why we chose it This switch provides a standout combination of stability, durability, and click quality. Its box-style housing and light actuation force create a highly responsive feel, while the sharp sound profile is perfect for users who want a confident, high-feedback typing experience.

These switches feature a total travel distance of 3.6-4.0 mm with an actuation point at about 1.8 mm, providing a quick and responsive typing experience. The click bar mechanism delivers a satisfying tactile and audible confirmation on each press, producing a clean, bright sound that is distinct yet not harsh.

Its box-style housing improves durability by reducing dust and moisture ingress, while also minimizing stem wobble – a major advantage for users who want a more stable and consistent feel.

Pros Cons ✅ Sharp, satisfying click provides clear tactile and audible feedback, improving typing accuracy and confidence.



✅ Light 45 g actuation force keeps each keypress fast and effortless, ideal for quick typists.



✅ Box-style housing resists dust and moisture, extending lifespan and maintaining smooth performance over time.



✅ Reduced stem wobble provides a more stable, premium-feeling press during gaming and typing.



✅ Clear housings enhance RGB brightness, making them great for vibrant, illuminated builds.



✅ MX-style compatibility allows easy installation on most hot-swap boards and keycap sets. ❌ Loud clicky sound may be distracting in shared spaces, although many users love this signature click when typing.

Clear housings help RGB lighting shine through brilliantly, making these switches a strong match for custom builds with per-key illumination. They’re also widely available in bulk packs, making them practical for full builds and hot-swap upgrades.

Overall, the Kailh Box White Pro switches are ideal for typists seeking fast, precise, and highly tactile feedback with a standout clicky profile.

Final Verdict:

The Kailh Box White Pro is perfect for anyone who wants sharp, high-feedback clicky switches that feels stable, fast, and satisfying. Their durability, clarity, and responsiveness make them the best clicky switches for typists and enthusiasts alike.

2. Gateron Zealio V2 Switches [Best Premium Tactile Switch]

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Switch Type Tactile (Gateron Zealio V2) Actuation Force 62 g, 65 g, 67 g, 78 g Key Travel Distance 4.0 mm Actuation Point ~2.0 mm Durability ~60 million keystrokes Sound Profile Mid-volume tactile sound Response Time Consistent, stable actuation Brand/Model Gateron Zealio V2 Compatibility MX-style PCBs & keycaps Price Premium; varies by pack size

The Gateron Zealio V2 switches are premium tactile options known for their smooth yet pronounced tactile bump and consistent high-quality construction.

Enthusiasts appreciate its refined resistance curve, stable travel, and cushioned bottom-out, making it ideal for long typing sessions.

Why we chose it Zealio V2 brings one of the best tactile experiences available, combining a smooth, well-shaped bump with superb consistency and stability. Multiple weight options and excellent manufacturing quality make it a top choice for users who want responsive, premium-feeling tactile switches.

These switches have a total key travel of 4.0 mm with an actuation point of approximately 2.8 mm for the 67 g variant, providing precise and responsive feedback while keeping each keystroke stable and controlled.

The Zealio V2 switches feature minimal stem wobble for a solid, premium typing experience and have a rated lifespan of around 50 to 60 million keystrokes. They are MX-style compatible, making them suitable for most PCBs and keycaps, and their moderate sound profile delivers quiet but noticeable tactile feedback, making them ideal for typists who value precision, comfort, and premium build quality.

Pros Cons ✅ Refined tactile bump offers smooth, satisfying feedback without harshness.



✅ Multiple weight options let users fine-tune their ideal actuation force.



✅ Precise tolerances provide consistent performance across all switches in a batch.



✅ Cushioned bottom-out helps reduce finger fatigue during long typing sessions.



✅ Minimal stem wobble gives a more stable, premium typing feel.



✅ Strong community support makes modding and tuning simple. ❌ Higher price compared to standard tactile switches, though the premium feel justifies it.

The Zealio V2’s smooth tactile curve, strong build quality, and customizability make it a favorite among keyboard enthusiasts. Its consistent performance, premium materials, and comfortable feel set it apart as a top-tier tactile switch.

Final Verdict:

The Gateron Zealio V2 is the ideal choice for users who want a premium tactile switch with exceptional smoothness, stability, and weight customization. It offers one of the most polished tactile experiences available today.

3. DROP Holy Panda X Mechanical Keyboard Switches [Best Iconic Tactile Switch]

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Switch Type Tactile (Holy Panda X) Actuation Force 60 g actuation, ~67 g bottom-out Key Travel Distance 3.5 mm total travel Actuation Point ~2.0 mm pre-travel Durability Rated for up to 50 million keystrokes Sound Profile “Thocky” mid-loud tactile sound Response Time Fast, consistent actuation with minimal wobble Brand/Model DROP Holy Panda X Compatibility MX-style, 3-pin or 5-pin boards Price Premium per-switch pricing; varies by pack size

The DROP Holy Panda X Mechanical Keyboard Switches refine one of the most famous tactile designs on the market.

They keep the legendary, punchy tactile bump that Holy Pandas are known for, yet improve stem stability and consistency, giving every keypress a chunky, confident feel without the scratchiness some older variants had. The polycarbonate top, nylon bottom housing, and POM stem combination creates a dense, satisfying sound that many enthusiasts describe as “perfectly chunky” rather than harsh.

Why we chose it Holy Panda X provides the iconic, punchy tactile feel many enthusiasts want, but with improved stem stability and consistency over earlier Holy Panda variants. The result is a modern, premium tactile switch that feels satisfying, sounds great, and drops easily into most custom and hot-swap boards.

These switches are factory-tuned for smooth tactility and are designed from the ground up rather than being a “frankenswitch”, which means more reliable quality from switch to switch.

They work especially well in custom builds that focus on tactility and sound tuning, pairing nicely with foam, different plate materials, and a wide range of keycaps. For users who want a strong tactile bump that still feels controlled and modern, Holy Panda X hits a very sweet spot.

Pros Cons ✅ Legendary, punchy tactile bump provides a strong, satisfying response that makes every keypress feel deliberate.



✅ Polycarbonate top, nylon bottom, and POM stem create a dense, refined sound profile that suits enthusiast builds.



✅ Improved stem stability and factory lubrication reduce wobble and scratchiness compared with older Holy Panda versions.



✅ Comfortable weighting around 60 g keeps presses firm yet manageable for long typing or gaming sessions.



✅ MX-compatible 3-pin and 5-pin options make installation straightforward on most hot-swap PCBs.



✅ Huge community support and tuning guides help users dial in their ideal sound and feel. ❌ Premium price per switch makes full-board builds more expensive, although many enthusiasts feel the tactile experience justifies the cost.

The chunky tactility and refined acoustics of Holy Panda X make it a natural centerpiece for high-end custom keyboards. These switches feel at home in both gaming and typing setups, especially when combined with good plate and case dampening to bring out their full character. Builders who care about switch feel, sound, and long-term consistency often treat Holy Panda X as a go-to tactile option.

Final Verdict:

The DROP Holy Panda X Mechanical Keyboard Switches are ideal for enthusiasts who want strong, characterful tactility without sacrificing smoothness or build quality. Their iconic feel, premium materials, and improved consistency make them one of the best choices if you are chasing an endgame tactile experience.

4. DUROCK Ice King Tactile Switches [Best Value T1-Style Tactile Switch]

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Switch Type Tactile (T1-style bump) Actuation Force ~67 g bottom-out (varies slightly by batch) Key Travel Distance 4.0 mm total Actuation Point ~2.0 mm Durability Rated for ~60 million keystrokes Sound Profile Deep, rounded tactile sound with moderate volume Response Time Snappy, progressive tactile response Brand/Model DUROCK Ice King Compatibility MX-style PCBs & keycaps Price Mid-range; strong value for performance

The DUROCK Ice King Tactile Switches bring a modern T1-style tactile experience with a snappy, well-defined bump that appeals to enthusiasts who want a switch that feels both responsive and stable

The transparent housings help showcase RGB lighting while also producing a pleasing acoustic signature that leans deeper and smoother than sharper, clicky options. DUROCK’s refined housing molds and refined tolerances significantly reduce stem wobble, creating a more premium and precise typing feel.

Why we chose it Its snappy tactile bump and stable housing make it an excellent option for builders upgrading enthusiast boards from brands like Keychron – our best Keychron keyboards guide highlights several great matches.

These switches often come factory pre-lubed, which helps eliminate initial scratchiness and shortens the break-in period, making them sound and feel polished right out of the box. With an accessible price point and enthusiast-grade performance, Ice Kings are an excellent option for builders who want high-quality tactility without moving into premium pricing tiers.

Pros Cons ✅ Snappy T1-style tactile bump provides strong, noticeable feedback ideal for precise typing.



✅ Transparent housings enhance RGB brightness and contribute to a pleasing acoustic character.



✅ High housing tolerances reduce stem wobble for a cleaner, more stable keypress.



✅ Factory pre-lubed switches minimize scratchiness and reduce break-in time.



✅ Strong price-to-performance value makes them a great pick for mid-range enthusiast builds.



✅ Consistent tactile feel across batches thanks to improved DUROCK manufacturing standards. ❌ Slightly heavier feel may not suit users who prefer lighter tactile switches, though many enjoy the firmness for accuracy.

Clear housings, strong build quality, and a bold tactile bump make the DUROCK Ice King a reliable and rewarding choice for tactile switch enthusiasts. Their snappiness, stability, and pre-lubed smoothness give them the character of more expensive switches while keeping costs approachable.

Final Verdict:

The DUROCK Ice King Tactile Switches guarantee excellent tactile performance, minimal wobble, and impressive value. They are ideal for users who want a snappy, stable tactile switch without stretching into high-end pricing.

5. Akko V3 Silver Pro Keyboard Switches [Best Speed Switch for Fast Gaming]

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Switch Type Linear (Speed/Silver-style) Actuation Force ~45 g Key Travel Distance 3.3–4.0 mm total Actuation Point ~1.0–1.2 mm (short pre-travel) Durability ~60 million keystrokes Sound Profile Low-volume, smooth linear sound Response Time Very fast actuation optimized for gaming Brand/Model Akko V3 Silver Pro Compatibility MX-style PCBs & keycaps Price Mid-range; strong value for speed switches

The Akko V3 Silver Pro Keyboard Switches are engineered for speed, offering a short pre-travel distance and low actuation force that make keypresses incredibly fast and responsive. Its dustproof stem design adds stability while reducing wobble, and the smooth linear travel supports clean keystrokes during intense gameplay.

With alloy, palladium, and gold-plated contacts on the Pro variants, these switches maintain excellent conductivity and long-term consistency.

Why we chose it The short pre-travel and low actuation force make it a strong choice for competitive setups, especially when used with fast boards like those in our best gaming keyboards roundup.

RGB-friendly housings make them a great match for illuminated builds, and Akko’s multiple pre-tuned variants give buyers flexibility in feel and performance. No matter if you’re building a competitive gaming board or simply want faster keystrokes for day-to-day use, the Silver Pro line provides impressive responsiveness without sacrificing smoothness.

Pros Cons ✅ Short pre-travel and fast actuation make these switches exceptional for competitive gaming.



✅ Smooth linear travel provides consistent keystrokes ideal for rapid inputs.



✅ Dustproof stem design improves durability and reduces wobble for a more stable feel.



✅ Premium metal-plated contacts enhance conductivity and long-term reliability.



✅ Great RGB compatibility thanks to transparent housings and LED-friendly construction. ❌ Lightweight feel may be too sensitive for users who prefer heavier switches, though the sensitivity benefits fast gameplay.

Akko’s V3 Silver Pro switches combine ultra-fast responsiveness with smooth linear performance, making them a strong contender for gamers seeking a competitive edge. Their stable construction, dustproof design, and metal-plated internals elevate their reliability while remaining affordable.

Final Verdict:

The Akko V3 Silver Pro is an excellent pick for gamers who want lightning-fast actuation paired with buttery-smooth linear travel. The stability, speed, and value make these the best speed switches available in this category.

6. Outemu Honey Peach Switches [Best Silent Linear Switch for Quiet Builds]

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Switch Type Linear, silent-damped Actuation Force ~40 g Key Travel Distance 3.6–4.0 mm total Actuation Point ~1.5–1.8 mm Durability ~50 million keystrokes Sound Profile Quiet, low-noise linear action with internal damping Response Time Light, effortless keystrokes—ideal for both typing and gaming Brand/Model Outemu Honey Peach Transparent Edition Compatibility MX-style PCBs & keycaps Price Budget-friendly; excellent cost-to-performance value

The Outemu Honey Peach Switches are a standout for anyone looking for a quiet, cost-effective upgrade. It features internal damping to significantly reduce typing noise while maintaining the smooth feel of linear switches.

With its transparent housing, the switch also provides excellent RGB light diffusion – perfect for custom builds where aesthetics matter. At an actuation force of only ~40 g, the Honey Peach offers light, effortless strokes that suit both long typing sessions and gaming scenarios.

Why we chose it The Honey Peach Transparent Edition offers exceptional quiet linear performance with smooth action, excellent RGB compatibility, and budget-friendly pricing – an ideal choice for those who want minimal noise without sacrificing feel.

Its design supports broad compatibility across most MX-style boards, making it accessible for users upgrading older keyboards or building budget-friendly setups. The combination of quiet performance and affordability makes it an ideal pick for home offices, shared spaces, or late-night use where noise matters.

Pros Cons ✅ Silent/near-silent linear action keeps keystrokes quiet—perfect for shared spaces and late-night use.



✅ Low ~40 g actuation force makes for very light, effortless presses.



✅ Transparent housings maximize RGB diffusion for visually appealing builds.



✅ Internal damping improves sound profile and reduces unwanted keystroke echoes.



✅ MX-style compatibility means installation is simple across many boards.



✅ Budget-friendly value makes them ideal for full builds or bulk use. ❌ Lower actuation force may result in accidental presses for users who prefer firmer feedback, though it suits light-stroke typists well.

The Outemu Honey Peach Transparent Edition switches combine quiet performance, smooth linear feel, and strong aesthetic appeal – all at an accessible price point. For users building in shared spaces or looking for a silent typing/gaming solution, these switches bring impressive value.

Final Verdict:

The Outemu Honey Peach Transparent Edition are some of the best silent linear switches available for budget-conscious builders and noise-sensitive environments. Its smooth action and quiet operation make it a logical upgrade for both everyday use and custom builds.

7. TTC Gold Pink V2 Switches [Best Lightweight Linear Switch for Long Typing Sessions]

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Switch Type Linear (TTC Gold Pink V2) Actuation Force ~37 g Key Travel Distance 4.0 mm total Actuation Point ~1.5 mm Durability ~50 million keystrokes Sound Profile Smooth, light linear sound with minimal noise Response Time Quick, “floating” feel optimized for long typing sessions Brand/Model TTC Gold Pink V2 Compatibility MX-style PCBs & keycaps Price Mid-budget; good value for long-use builds

The TTC Gold Pink V2 Switch is ideal for users who want a lightweight, smooth linear experience, especially during long typing or streaming sessions. With its low actuation force (~37 g), it reduces finger fatigue and allows for fluid strokes.

The translucent housing offers aesthetic appeal and good RGB diffusion, while the stable stem and quality manufacturing give it a refined travel feel right out of the box – with many users praising its smoothness without needing heavy modding.

Why we chose it The TTC Gold Pink V2 offers some of the lightest linear actuation profiles available, providing effortless keystrokes and smooth travel. Its strong value and comfort-oriented design make it a top pick for long-use and minimal-fatigue builds.

Built for comfort and consistency, these switches make an excellent choice for builders prioritizing typing comfort over aggressive feedback.

The very light actuation makes them unexpected picks for gamers who want minimal resistance, as well as typists seeking a less tiring keystroke feel. Its lightweight feel suits long typing sessions, particularly on ergonomic boards highlighted in our best Logitech keyboards roundup.

Pros Cons ✅ Ultra-light ~37 g actuation reduces fatigue and supports fast stroking.



✅ Smooth linear travel offers a clean, flowing feel ideal for long typing sessions.



✅ Translucent housing with good RGB compatibility looks great in illuminated builds.



✅ Stable stem design reduces wobble and ensures consistent performance.



✅ Affordable price for lightweight performance – good value for full-board builds.



✅ Well-suited for both typing and light-gaming uses thanks to low resistance. ❌ May feel too light or floaty for users who prefer firmer feedback, though that ultra-light feel is the very point of these switches.

The TTC Gold Pink V2 Switch shines for users who value light, effortless keystrokes and build comfort into their keyboard experience. Its low actuation force, smooth travel, stable construction, and value-oriented pricing make it a compelling choice for long typing sessions or quietly efficient setups.

Final Verdict:

For anyone looking to minimize keystroke fatigue and build a keyboard geared for comfort and fluid motion, the TTC Gold Pink V2 are some of the best lightweight linear switches available.

8. Gateron Ink V2 Black Linear Switches [Best Heavy Linear Switch for Deep Typing Feel]

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Switch Type Linear (Gateron Ink V2 Black) Actuation Force ~65 g actuation, ~67 g bottom-out (varies by batch) Key Travel Distance 4.0 mm total Actuation Point ~2.0 mm Durability Rated for ~50 million keystrokes Sound Profile Deep, dense linear sound with muted top-end Response Time Smooth, rapid travel preferred by typists who enjoy weighty keystrokes Brand/Model Gateron Ink V2 Black Compatibility MX-style PCBs & keycaps Price Mid-to-premium; strong value for feel and sound

The Gateron Ink V2 Black provides one of the densest, smoothest linear switch experiences available – tailored for users who appreciate substantial keystroke feedback and a refined bottom-out feel.

With upgraded housings that minimise wobble and reduce extraneous noise, these switches appeal to typists and builders looking for a “serious keystroke” rather than ultra-light responsiveness. The heavier spring and refined internals allow for more control during both gaming and typing, particularly when paired with good lubing or a premium build.

Why we chose it Gateron Ink V2 Black switches provide a premium, heavy-linear feel with upgraded housings and deep acoustic character, making them ideal for typists and enthusiasts who value substance and sound over ultra-light speed.

These switches work exceptionally well when modded or used in sound-forward builds that favor a deeper acoustic profile over sharp or clicky. Their aesthetic of “stealthy smoked housings” adds a sleek visual element that complements minimalistic or highlight-focused setups alike.

Pros Cons ✅ Dense, smooth linear travel offers satisfying strokes with significant feedback.



✅ Heavier spring/feel appeals to typists who prefer weight and control in keystrokes.



✅ Upgraded housings reduce wobble and improve consistency across keys.



✅ Stealthy smoked aesthetic suits minimal builds with visual elegance.



✅ Responds very well to light lubing/modding for enthusiasts who like to customize.



✅ Strong value for premium feel and sound in its category. ❌ Not ideal for those who prefer light, fast keystrokes, though the heavy feel is precisely what heavy-linear fans are after.

The Gateron Ink V2 Black switch is a standout for anyone building with sound and feel in mind – no matter if that’s deep typing sessions, custom boards with tuned acoustics, or a build where each keystroke feels strong and controlled. Its heavier force and premium internal design set it apart from lighter or budget linears.

Final Verdict:

If you want linear switches that emphasize substance – weighty keystrokes, refined acoustics, and upgrade-friendly internals – then the Gateron Ink V2 Black are some of the best switches you could go for.

9. Cherry MX RGB Switch Kit [Best All-Purpose OEM Switches Kit]

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Switch Type Linear, Tactile & Clicky variants (kit) Actuation Force From ~45 g (linear) to ~60 g (clicky) Key Travel Distance ~4.0 mm total travel Actuation Point ~2.0–2.2 mm for many variants Durability Rated for at least 50 million keystrokes Sound Profile Varies by variant – linear smooth, tactile moderate, clicky audible feedbacl Response Time Reliable, OEM-level performance and hot-swap compatibility Brand/Model Cherry MX RGB Switch Kit Compatibility MX-style PCBs & keycaps (hot-swap friendly) Price Mid-tier kit pricing; varies by pack size

The Cherry MX RGB Switch Kit provides access to genuine OEM-grade switches with a heritage of quality, reliability, and compatibility.

No matter if you’re building a custom keyboard from scratch or swapping switches on a hot-swappable board, this kit offers one of the broadest, most trusted arrays of switch types: linear for gaming, tactile for typing, and clicky for feedback lovers. With Cherry’s gold crosspoint contacts and precision manufacturing, performance and durability are proven and dependable.

Why we chose it It’s the ideal all-purpose set for builders wanting proven performance, multiple switch types, and long-term durability from a trusted brand. Its broad compatibility and OEM reliability make it ideal for users upgrading mainstream boards, including popular models in our best Corsair keyboards guide.

For users seeking maximum compatibility, minimal fuss, and long-term serviceability, this switch kit remains a benchmark. Given Cherry’s long legacy and the continuing relevance of MX switches in 2025, this product serves as a foundational choice for enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

Pros Cons ✅ OEM-grade reliability and legacy quality give users confidence in durability and performance.



✅ Wide compatibility with boards and keycaps makes installation straightforward.



✅ Multiple switch types in one kit offer flexibility for gaming, typing, or mixed use.



✅ Gold contact technology supports consistent signal and long lifespan.



✅ Hot-swap friendly kit packaging simplifies transitioning or testing different switches. ❌ Not tailored for specialist feel (e.g., ultra-light linear or ultra-chunky tactile) compared to premium boutique switches, though it’s well balanced.

If you prefer a build with no compromise on reliability, cross-compatibility and mainstream support, the Cherry MX RGB Switch Kit is a smart starting point.

Final Verdict:

The Cherry MX RGB Switch Kit is one of the best choices for builders who want a trusted, versatile set of switches from an OEM brand with broad compatibility and long-term reliability. It may not provide the ultra-exclusive feel of boutique switches, but its balance, quality, and ease of use make it a top pick for most users.

10. KAILH NovelKeys Cream MX SMD 5 Pin RGB Switches [Best “Thocky” Linear Switch for Sound-Focused Builds]

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Switch Type Linear (POM-style construction) Actuation Force ~55 g Key Travel Distance 4.0 mm total Actuation Point ~2.0 mm Durability ~70 million keystrokes Sound Profile Deep “thocky” linear sound, especially when broken in Response Time Smooth, rounded travel with a dense bottom-out Brand/Model Kailh × NovelKeys Cream Compatibility MX-style PCBs & keycaps Price Premium mid-range; collectible variants often cost more

The KAILH NovelKeys Cream MX switches have earned a legendary reputation among keyboard enthusiasts for its unmistakably “thocky” sound profile and dense, satisfying bottom-out. Using POM-style housings and stems, these switches naturally develop a smoother, richer tone over time as they break in.

The result is a linear switch that feels substantial, sounds bold and brings character to any sound-tuned keyboard build.

Why we chose it NovelKeys Cream MX switches are famous for their deep, “thocky” sound and dense linear feel. Their POM construction ages beautifully, guaranteeing smoother travel and richer acoustics over time – ideal for sound-first builds.

NovelKeys Creams are often chosen for builds focused on acoustics and case resonance, pairing extremely well with foam, heavy plates, and dampened cases.

Box-style variants also reduce wobble, creating a more stable feel while preserving the signature Cream sound. Because they’re frequently sold in special collaborative runs, they remain one of the most documented and community-loved switches in the hobby.

Pros Cons ✅ POM-style housings and stem produce a signature “thocky” acoustic profile.



✅ Smooth, dense linear travel gives each press a satisfying bottom-out.



✅ Break-in improves sound and feel over time, making the switch more enjoyable the longer it’s used.



✅ Pairs extremely well with sound-dampened builds, enhancing low-frequency resonance.



✅ Box-style variants reduce wobble, increasing stability and precision. ❌ Requires break-in to reach its best feel, though many enthusiasts enjoy the evolving character.

Final Verdict:

The NovelKeys Cream MX are some of the best linear switches for sound-oriented builds, offering a deep, satisfying tone and a premium linear feel that improves with use. It’s an excellent pick for anyone who values acoustics as much as performance.

How To Choose the Best Keyboard Switches?

Selecting the best keyboard switches comes down to understanding how you type, game, and interact with your keyboard daily.

Start by considering the feel you prefer – smooth linear switches for fast gaming, tactile switches for accuracy, or clicky switches for strong feedback, especially if you’re comparing linear vs tactile switches while deciding.

Think about noise levels, especially if you work in shared spaces, and check actuation force so each press feels natural rather than tiring. Compatibility with your keyboard’s PCB and keycaps also matters, as does durability for long-term use. Balancing these factors will help you choose a switch that fits your comfort, performance needs, and typing habits perfectly.

1. Consider Mechanical Keyboard Types

Mechanical keyboard switches generally fall into three main categories, each offering a distinct feel, sound, and performance profile. Linear switches provide a smooth, uninterrupted keystroke with no tactile bump, making them ideal for fast, competitive gaming where consistent actuation and rapid inputs matter. Popular examples include Gateron Red, Akko Silver Pro, and Cherry MX Black.

Tactile switches feature a noticeable bump in the middle of the keypress, giving you physical feedback without adding extra noise. This makes them great for typing-heavy users looking into best tactile switches or exploring low-profile switches for lighter travel. Well-known tactile options include Holy Panda X, Zealio V2, and DUROCK Ice King.

Clicky switches offer both a tactile bump and an audible click, providing strong feedback that many typists find satisfying. While they’re fun to use, they’re less suitable for shared spaces due to their louder sound – something you might notice when comparing the loudest keyboard switches against quieter designs. Common examples include Kailh Box White Pro and Cherry MX Blue.

Each switch type has strengths and trade-offs – linears excel in speed, tactiles offer precision, and clickies provide maximum feedback. Understanding these differences makes it easier to narrow down the best switches for keyboard setups based on feel, sound, and performance.

2. Think of What You Need From Great Keyboard Switches

Choosing the best keyboard switch depends on your typing style, gaming habits, and sound preferences. Start with the overall typing experience – think about comfort, actuation force, and how much resistance feels natural. Light linear switches offer effortless presses, while firmer tactile options provide more control and rhythm. If you work long hours or type frequently, a switch that reduces finger fatigue can make a noticeable difference.

For gaming performance, speed and consistency matter most. Linear switches are typically the top choice thanks to their smooth travel and fast actuation, making them ideal for rapid inputs, particularly if you’re deciding between great magnetic switch keyboard options and traditional linears. Tactile switches can also work well for gamers who prefer more physical feedback.

Your sound preference is another key factor. Silent switches are perfect for shared spaces, offices, or late-night use, and doing some research on keyboard switches or where to buy keyboard switches can help you understand sound differences more clearly. Noise sensitivity in your environment should play a role in your decision.

By understanding your needs and trying different options when possible, you’ll be able to choose the best mechanical keyboard switches that bring the right balance of feel, sound, and performance for your setup.

Tips for Picking the Right Keyboard Switch for Your Needs

Finding the right switch comes down to understanding how each option feels, sounds, and performs during everyday use. One of the most helpful steps is testing switch feel in person whenever possible – many stores carry tester kits that let you try different linear, tactile, and clicky profiles before committing to a full set.

Pay attention to how easily each switch actuates, since lighter switches feel faster while heavier switches provide more control.

Understanding actuation force is essential, especially if you type for extended periods. A switch that’s too stiff may cause fatigue, while a switch that’s too light might lead to accidental keypresses. Also consider the sound level you’re comfortable with, particularly if you’re comparing silent tactile switches or evaluating the quietest keyboard switches for shared spaces.

Think about durability, especially if you’re building a long-term keyboard. Most quality switches last tens of millions of keystrokes, making them dependable for daily use. Compatibility with your keyboard’s PCB and keycaps also matters to provide an easy installation.

By comparing feel, sound, actuation force, and long-term durability, you’ll be able to confidently choose the switches that best fit your needs and typing habits.

My Overall Verdict on the Best Keyboard Switches

Choosing the right switch depends on your typing habits, gaming style and sound preference. If you want maximum speed, strong tactile response or a quieter setup, there’s a perfect switch for every type of user. Here’s how to decide which switch suits you best:

No matter your use case – gaming, typing, sound tuning, or quiet productivity – the right switch will transform your keyboard experience. Identify what matters most to you, match your preferences to the switch type, and you’ll build a setup that feels great for years to come.

FAQs