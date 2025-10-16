13 Best Star Wars Games to Play in 2025: A Galactic List

The best Star Wars games take you straight into the galaxy’s most iconic moments; no matter it’s dueling with lightsabers, leading epic battles, or living the Star Wars fantasy.

Get ready to jump into this galactic list, packed with legendary games that guarantee rich narratives and immersive worlds. There’s something for every Star Wars fan here.

In this article, I’ve handpicked the top titles based on gameplay, innovation, and overall impact. Keep reading to find out which Star Wars games truly shine this year and which ones you should absolutely add to your collection.

Our Top Picks for Star Wars Games

If you want to know which Star Wars games stand above the rest, you’re in the right place. Not only do they capture everything that makes Star Wars legendary, but these top 3 picks offer some of the most fun you can have in the galaxy:

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (2003) – The OG Star Wars RPG. It has a deep story and an immersive universe to lose yourself in. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (2025) – Lightsaber combat, killer visuals, and a story that keeps you on the edge of your seat. This is how Jedi action should be done. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (2019) – A gripping solo adventure where you fight for survival as one of the last Jedi, with killer combat and puzzles.

These three are a must-play, but there’s so much more on the list. Keep scrolling to see the full 13 best Star Wars games and find your next adventure.

13 Best Star Wars Games: Top Titles Ranked

From the old-school hits to the latest releases, these best Star Wars games are the ultimate must-plays for every fan. How many of these have you played? Let’s dive in!

1. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic [Best Star Wars Game for RPG Fans]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game RPG Platforms PC, Xbox, macOS, iOS, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2003 Creator/s BioWare Average playtime 30-40 hours Best for RPG fans, Star Wars enthusiasts, story-driven games What I liked Deep storytelling, branching narrative, memorable characters, engaging turn-based combat

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is my go-to when I want an RPG that’s more than just a game. It’s a whole galaxy to explore, with deep, turn-based combat and a story that changes based on my every decision. This game lets me shape my journey where each decision has real weight. And the twists? Man, they’ll keep you hooked.

What really gets me is the way it blends the amazing RPG experience with Star Wars lore. I’m immersed in a world that feels alive, from the conversations I have with companions to the planets I explore.

It’s not just about picking a side, though; it’s about feeling like a true part of the Star Wars universe. Even though the graphics might feel dated, the story and choices still feel fresh, even after all these years.

Why we chose it

The combination of rich storytelling, decision-making, and world-building makes KOTOR the best Star Wars RPG to this day.

As for the visuals, the art style does a solid job of capturing the essence of the Star Wars universe. The music? It’s iconic. The soundtrack elevates every moment. KOTOR is a true RPG masterpiece that takes me straight into the Star Wars galaxy.

My verdict: If you’re an RPG fan, KOTOR is the game you need. It’s legendary, timeless, and still the gold standard in Star Wars role-playing.

2. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor [Best Star Wars Game for Action Fans]

Our Score 9.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-Adventure / Hack and Slash Platforms PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of release 2023 Creator/s Respawn Entertainment Average playtime 18-25 hours Best for Action-adventure lovers, fans of cinematic gameplay What I liked Fluid combat system, engaging story, impressive visuals

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is everything I wanted from a Jedi action game. It’s got fast-paced combat, force powers, and lightsaber duels that feel like pure cinematic magic.

The story picks up where Jedi: Fallen Order left off, and man, it doesn’t disappoint. I get to wield my lightsaber, pull off sick force powers, and take on waves of enemies; all these make me feel like the Jedi I’ve always wanted to be.

The combat is a total rush. I’m constantly moving and slashing through enemies. There’s a lot of customization here, too. I can mix up my force powers, skills, and lightsaber stances to play my way.

Why we chose it

Jedi: Survivor takes what was great about its predecessor and cranks it up to 11. Fast combat and killer visuals make this a must-play for action lovers.

One thing I can say is, this game is about timing and strategy. Not gonna lie: there are tough fights that push me to really focus, but that’s what makes the victory so sweet.

Visually, this game is gorgeous. The worlds are vibrant, the lighting effects are on point, and the animations make every lightsaber swing feel impactful. The soundtrack complements everything perfectly, which helps keep the action intense and immersive.

My verdict: If you want to feel like a true Jedi, Jedi: Survivor is your game. It’s fast and it’s a blast to play.

3. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Best Star Wars Game for Solo Adventurers]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-Adventure / Hack and Slash Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2019 Creator/s Respawn Entertainment Average playtime 15-20 hours Best for Star Wars fans, action-adventure enthusiasts, story-driven gameplay What I liked Immersive lightsaber combat, great story, exploration-focused gameplay

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a solo player’s dream. It mixes great lightsaber combat with exploration and puzzle-solving, all while telling an emotional story about survival in the aftermath of Order 66.

Playing as Cal Kestis, I get to experience what it’s like being a Jedi on the run – and let me tell you, it’s a wild ride. The mix of combat and platforming keeps things fresh, and I’m constantly uncovering new abilities and force powers.

I get to explore beautiful, expansive worlds, with every planet offering something different. No matter if I’m slicing through enemies with my lightsaber or solving puzzles to unlock new areas, there’s always something to do.

Why we chose it Jedi: Fallen Order is that the solo adventure experience: it combines lightsaber duels, exploration, and storytelling in a way that feels uniquely Star Wars.

The difficulty can be tough at times, but that’s what makes every win feel amazing. It’s a satisfying challenge, and the game’s pacing is spot on.

The visuals are solid, and while it’s not the best-looking game out there, the art style makes the Star Wars world feel alive. The environments are diverse, and the music brings me back to the heart of Star Wars. It’s that mix of familiar yet fresh that makes Fallen Order such a strong entry in the Star Wars games catalog.

My verdict: For anyone who loves a deep solo adventure, Jedi: Fallen Order is a must-play. It’s the complete Jedi experience wrapped in an engaging, well-paced package.

4. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Best Star Wars Game for Family Fun]

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-Adventure / LEGO game Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC Year of release 2022 Creator/s Traveller’s Tales Average playtime 25-40 hours Best for Family-friendly fun, Star Wars fans, LEGO game enthusiasts What I liked Humorous take on the Star Wars saga, fun puzzles

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is pure fun for the whole family. It’s the perfect game to grab a friend or family member and dive into, no matter if you’re a Star Wars fan or not.

The charm of LEGO and the iconic Star Wars universe come together, totally a goofy yet surprisingly deep experience. From the original trilogy to The Rise of Skywalker, I get to play through all nine films in classic LEGO style.

What I love about this game is how accessible it is. The controls are simple, and the puzzles are easy to get into. But as I progress, I can unlock tons of characters, ships, and abilities that keep me coming back for more.

Why we chose it

If you’re looking for an easy-going Star Wars game that’s packed with fun and charm, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the way to go. It’s perfect for families and casual gamers.

The humor is lighthearted and fun, perfect for younger gamers or anyone looking to relax with a Star Wars story. Plus, the co-op play is seamless, which makes it easy to jump in with a friend.

Visually, the LEGO style adds a layer of humor and personality to the Star Wars universe. The environments are colorful, and the animations are hilarious. The music and sound effects are on point, too, hitting all the familiar notes while making the experience feel fresh.

My verdict: For a laid-back, fun Star Wars experience, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is perfect. It’s simple, entertaining, and full of surprises.

5. Star Wars: Battlefront II [Best Star Wars Game for Multiplayer Fans]

Our Score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Third-Person Shooter, Multiplayer Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2017 Creator/s DICE, Electronic Arts Average playtime 20-30 hours Best for Multiplayer fans, Star Wars action, fast-paced shooters What I liked Iconic Star Wars locations and characters

Star Wars: Battlefront II is where I go for massive multiplayer chaos. This immersive TPS game lets me live out the epic battles of Star Wars, playing as heroes, soldiers, or even ships in large-scale combat across iconic planets.

Everything in this game makes me feel like I’m part of the action in the Star Wars universe, with fast-paced battles and constant action. The multiplayer modes are what really stand out. I get to jump into huge 20v20 battles, controlling everything from ground troops to vehicles and even iconic heroes like Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker.

The progression system lets me level up my character and unlock cool abilities and upgrades, which makes each match feel fresh. And the dynamic objectives in each mode keep the gameplay from getting stale.

Why we chose it

Battlefront II is the ultimate Star Wars multiplayer experience, with massive battles, dynamic combat, and epic moments that make every match feel cinematic.

The only downside is that the launch had some issues with microtransactions, but the updates since then have made the game much better.

Visually, Battlefront II looks incredible. The planets feel like they’re ripped straight out of the movies, and the character models are detailed. The sound design is top-notch, with the iconic Star Wars music and voice lines bringing the battle to life.

My verdict: For multiplayer lovers, this is the Star Wars game you’ve been waiting for. It’s so fun and endlessly replayable.

6. Star Wars: Republic Commando [Best Star Wars Game for Tactical Shooter Fans]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-Person Shooter Platforms PC, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 Year of release 2005 Creator/s LucasArts Average playtime 8-10 hours

Best for FPS fans, Star Wars enthusiasts, tactical gameplay What I liked Squad-based tactics, immersive environments, intense combat

Star Wars: Republic Commando brings the gritty, behind-the-scenes action of the Clone Wars right to my fingertips.

Playing as elite clone troopers, I dive into tactical, squad-based combat that really pushes me to think strategically. The firefight-heavy missions put me in the boots of a squad leader, where every move I make is crucial for survival.

What makes it stand out is the way I control my squad. I can issue commands, plan tactics, and direct my team. Everything I do here adds a layer of depth to the gameplay, making it one of the most interesting FPS games I’ve ever played.

Why we chose it Republic Commando has a unique, tactical Star Wars experience that’s all about teamwork, strategy, and taking down the enemy with precision.

This game needs me to keep thinking ahead, positioning my squad, and using each clone’s strengths to my advantage. The levels are dark and atmospheric, fitting perfectly with the tone of the Star Wars universe.

The visuals, while a bit dated compared to newer titles, still capture the gritty feel of the Star Wars universe. The sound design is on point, with classic blaster shots and booming explosions. It’s a fun mix of tactical thinking and pure action that any fan of shooters or Star Wars will love.

My verdict: If you’re into tactical shooters, Republic Commando is a must-play. It’s a challenging, immersive ride through the Clone Wars.

7. Star Wars: Empire at War [Best Star Wars Game for Strategy Lovers]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Real-Time Strategy Platforms PC Year of release 2006 Creator/s Petroglyph Games Average playtime 20–30 hours Best for Strategy game fans, Star Wars fans What I liked Strategic space and ground combat, large-scale battles

Star Wars: Empire at War is the ultimate real-time strategy experience. I get to control the Empire or the Rebel Alliance in large-scale real-time strategy battles that put my tactical mind to the test.

What I love about this game is the ability to control iconic units like AT-ATs and X-Wings while managing resources and planning out my attacks. The campaign guarantees a great mix of strategy and Star Wars lore, and the skirmish mode lets me dive into quick, intense battles without worrying about the story.

There’s a real sense of scale when I control massive space battles or land assaults, which makes the stakes feel high. However, the AI can feel repetitive and predictable, especially in the campaign missions, which can take away from the challenge.

Why we chose it Empire at War blends real-time strategy with the Star Wars universe; it has thrilling battles and a deep, tactical experience for fans of strategy games.

The graphics hold up well for a strategy game, with detailed models of ships and units. The soundtrack is pure Star Wars, immersing me in the action as I make crucial decisions. The game’s pacing is just right; perfect for strategy lovers who want to immerse themselves in the Star Wars universe.

My verdict: If you’re all about strategy, Empire at War is the game for you. You’re getting a satisfying blend of tactics, resource management, and epic Star Wars battles.

8. Star Wars Outlaws [Best Star Wars Game for Open-World Fans]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-World Action-Adventure Platforms PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of release 2024 Creator/s Ubisoft Massive Average playtime 25–35 hours Best for Open-world RPG fans, Star Wars enthusiasts, action-adventure lovers What I liked Open-world exploration, immersive world-building, engaging storyline

Star Wars Outlaws promises to take me into a new frontier of the Star Wars universe; it’s an immersive open-world game with rich storytelling I expect from the franchise. As a scoundrel navigating the outer rim, I engage in daring heists and unpredictable encounters that keep me on my toes.

What’s really exciting is the open-world exploration. I get to roam different planets, encounter unique characters, and dive into missions that feel truly open-ended. The RPG elements, along with dynamic choices, make every action feel impactful.

Why we chose it

Star Wars Outlaws brings a fresh, open-world experience to Star Wars. It offers freedom and a deep dive into the galaxy’s gritty underbelly.

The freedom I have to approach situations my way adds a level of replayability and immersion that’s perfect for Star Wars fans looking for something fresh. That said, some performance issues and the lack of variety in side missions could drag down the experience a bit.

The visuals look stunning, with planets full of life and futuristic cities. The soundtrack blends familiar Star Wars themes with atmospheric tones that make every mission feel epic. The game’s tone is a perfect mix of high stakes and high adventure: it captures the spirit of the underworld in the galaxy.

My verdict: If you love open-world games and Star Wars, Outlaws will blow you away. It’s a wild ride of heists and exploration in the galaxy.

9. Star Wars: The Old Republic [Best Star Wars Game for MMORPG Fans]

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game MMORPG Platforms PC Year of release 2011 Creator/s BioWare Average playtime 100+ hours (for full experience) Best for MMORPG players, Star Wars fans, lore-driven gameplay What I liked Deep story arcs, class-based combat, massive world-building



Star Wars: The Old Republic is the ultimate Star Wars MMORPG. I get to live out my Star Wars fantasy while I embark on epic quests and engage in massive battles against other players. The level of customization and role-playing in this game makes me feel like I’m really part of the galaxy.

The game’s class-based system is fantastic; it lets me pick a faction, skills, and storylines that are unique to my character. The conversations are fully voice-acted, and the storylines are deep, which gives me a real sense of being part of a living, breathing Star Wars universe.

No matter if I’m playing solo or teaming up with others for large-scale PvP, the variety of content is amazing. But yeah, some dated mechanics and repetitive quest structures might be a turn-off for some players.

Why we chose it The Old Republic stands as the go-to Star Wars MMORPG; it’s a rich, fully realized world with dynamic storytelling and a huge range of gameplay.

The visuals might not be sharp anymore, but the world is still immersive and packed with iconic locations. The combat is satisfying, and the different planets to explore feel diverse and alive. The expansive nature of the game offers endless hours of adventure and replayability.

My verdict: If you’re an MMORPG fan and a Star Wars lover, The Old Republic is the game you need. It’s vast, immersive, and packed with content that keeps me hooked for hours.

10. Star Wars: Rogue Squadron II – Rogue Leader [Best Star Wars Game for Space Combat Fans]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Space Combat, Shooter Platforms Nintendo GameCube Year of release 2001 Creator/s Factor 5 Average playtime 10-12 hours Best for Space combat fans, Star Wars enthusiasts What I liked Stunning space battles, iconic Star Wars ships, immersive dogfights

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron II – Rogue Leader is a high-octane space combat game that gets me flying into the cockpit of iconic Star Wars ships.

As a Rebel pilot, I take on exhilarating missions – think dogfights in space and bombing runs on Imperial targets. The sheer speed and action make this one of the most intense Star Wars experiences.

The game shines with its tight controls and thrilling space combat. The level design is stellar, with multiple paths and objectives that keep each mission fresh. Yeah, some missions can feel repetitive after a while, and the lack of variety in objectives may frustrate perfectionists.

Why we chose it Rogue Squadron II hands you a thrilling, fast-paced space combat with a classic Star Wars feel that’s perfect for space combat enthusiasts.

The visuals are top-notch for the time, with highly detailed ships and environments that still hold up. The soundtrack makes every battle feel epic, and the intense dogfighting makes me feel like I’m right in the middle of a Star Wars space battle. It’s a must-play for anyone who loves aerial combat and the Star Wars universe.

My verdict: If you love space dogfights and Star Wars, Rogue Squadron II is pure adrenaline. It’s a fast, immersive experience that will keep me coming back for more.

11. Star Wars: Squadrons [Best Star Wars Game for VR Space Combat]

Our Score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Space Combat, First-Person Shooter Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of release 2020 Creator/s Motive Studios Average playtime 8-12 hours Best for Space combat enthusiasts, Star Wars fans, multiplayer gameplay What I liked Immersive space dogfights, VR support, team-based combat

Star Wars: Squadrons puts me behind the controls of iconic starfighters, battling it out in intense space combat across the Star Wars universe. The game’s focus on first-person dogfighting makes it perfect for fans who want to feel like they’re living out their Star Wars fighter pilot fantasy.

What I love about Squadrons is its true-to-Star Wars dogfights. The ability to jump into either the Empire’s TIE Fighters or the Rebels’ X-Wings and participate in full-scale, tactical space battles is amazing. The controls are highly customizable, allowing me to tweak my experience whether I’m playing with a joystick, controller, or VR headset.

The single-player campaign is packed with story-driven missions, while multiplayer lets me test my skills against other players in exciting dogfights. But yeah, gotta admit that the single-player campaign is relatively short, which might leave players craving more story content after finishing it.

Why we chose it Squadrons brings the most immersive Star Wars space combat experience, especially for VR fans, with high-speed dogfights and thrilling multiplayer modes.

The game’s visuals are gorgeous, with detailed ship models, stunning space environments, and excellent sound design. The addition of VR mode is a game-changer – it makes space battles feel incredibly immersive. All I can say is, Squadrons captures the thrill of space combat perfectly.

My verdict: If you love space combat and want a more immersive experience, Squadrons is your ticket to flying in the Star Wars galaxy. It’s a rush from start to finish.

12. Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast [Best Star Wars Game for Lightsaber Combat Fans]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-Adventure, First-Person Shooter Platforms PC, Xbox, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2002 Creator/s Raven Software Average playtime 12-15 hours Best for Action-adventure fans, Star Wars lightsaber combat enthusiasts What I liked Deep lightsaber combat, immersive storyline, engaging first-person shooting

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast takes me on a journey as Kyle Katarn, a former Jedi turned mercenary, in a quest to rediscover his connection to the Force. The game’s unique mix of lightsaber combat and Force powers gives me the perfect blend of action and strategy – truly an unforgettable experience for Star Wars fans.

The lightsaber combat in Jedi Outcast is top-notch, with fluid duels where I get to wield my lightsaber like a true Jedi (or Sith). The Force powers also add a tactical layer, where it lets me push, pull, or choke my enemies in creative ways.

The missions are engaging, with plenty of puzzle-solving and exploration to mix things up. The variety in gameplay is a major strength – there’s never a dull moment as I carve my way through enemies or use the Force to solve environmental puzzles.

Why we chose it

Jedi Outcast is the go-to Star Wars game for anyone who craves epic lightsaber duels and the power of the Force.

While the graphics may feel a bit dated by today’s standards, the gameplay still holds up. The atmospheric design and sound really immerse me in the Star Wars universe, and the epic lightsaber battles never lose their thrill. The storyline is solid, with a good mix of action, suspense, and classic Star Wars lore.

My verdict: If you love lightsaber battles and Star Wars lore, Jedi Outcast is a powerful experience that’s still fun to play today.

13. Star Wars Episode I Racer [Best Star Wars Game for Racing Enthusiasts]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Racing Platforms Nintendo 64, PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch Year of release 1999 Creator/s Lucas Learning Average playtime 5-8 hours Best for Racing fans, Star Wars enthusiasts What I liked Fast-paced podracing, iconic Star Wars tracks, fun power-ups

This one’s a bit different: Star Wars Episode I Racer gives me the chance to jump into the cockpit of a podracer and compete in high-speed races across the galaxy.

Inspired by the podrace scene from The Phantom Menace, the game’s fast-paced racing is a total adrenaline rush, which puts me in control of some of the galaxy’s fastest vehicles. The gameplay is all about skill and speed. I must navigate tight corners, dodge obstacles, and outmaneuver my opponents to win races.

Each race feels intense, with thrilling moments of high-speed action as I blast my way through exotic planets and treacherous tracks. The variety of tracks and racers adds replayability, and the controls are tight enough to let me really get into the racing mechanics.

Why we chose it

Episode I Racer is a fast-paced, thrilling racing experience that lets me live out the high-speed thrills of the Star Wars universe.

Well, some tracks can feel overly challenging for newcomers, and the steep learning curve may frustrate casual players.

The graphics, while a bit dated by modern standards, still have a certain charm. The tracks are vibrant and full of life, and the podracers themselves look great. The soundtrack is upbeat; it complements the speed and excitement of the races. It’s a must-play for anyone who enjoys speed and competition in the Star Wars universe.

My verdict: If you love racing games and Star Wars, Episode I Racer is a blast. It’s a fun, high-speed adventure through iconic Star Wars tracks.

Upcoming Star Wars Games

The Star Wars universe just keeps expanding, and there are some seriously exciting titles on the way. Each one promises fresh adventures and even more ways to dive into the galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars Jedi 3 (TBA 2025) – After the insane success of Jedi: Survivor, I can’t wait to see what happens next in Cal Kestis’ journey. Expect more lightsaber action, deeper storylines, and even crazier Force powers as Cal faces new challenges across the galaxy.

– After the insane success of Jedi: Survivor, I can’t wait to see what happens next in Cal Kestis’ journey. Expect more lightsaber action, deeper storylines, and even crazier Force powers as Cal faces new challenges across the galaxy. Star Wars Eclipse (TBA) – Set during the High Republic era, this one’s from Quantic Dream, and it’s got me hyped. A fresh look at a whole new era of Star Wars? Count me in. It’s shaping up to be an immersive, narrative-driven experience.

– Set during the High Republic era, this one’s from Quantic Dream, and it’s got me hyped. A fresh look at a whole new era of Star Wars? Count me in. It’s shaping up to be an immersive, narrative-driven experience. Star Wars: Empire at War Sequel (TBA) – Okay, I’m gonna be real, we’ve all been hoping for a sequel to Empire at War for years. While nothing’s confirmed yet, the community’s still buzzing about the possibility. Real-time strategy with space battles? That’s exactly what we need.

– Okay, I’m gonna be real, we’ve all been hoping for a sequel to Empire at War for years. While nothing’s confirmed yet, the community’s still buzzing about the possibility. Real-time strategy with space battles? That’s exactly what we need. Knights of the Old Republic Remake (TBA) – I’m still holding my breath for the KOTOR remake. Sure, there’s been some delays, but the idea of revisiting this legendary RPG with modern graphics and gameplay tweaks is enough to keep me stoked. Hopefully, it lives up to the original.

These upcoming Star Wars games are seriously next-level, and I’m all in. The galaxy is about to get even bigger, so get ready for some epic adventures!

My Overall Verdict on the Best Star Wars Games

Star Wars games are like a treasure trove of different styles and adventures. If you’re looking to dive into the galaxy, there’s a game for every vibe you’re going for. Here’s what I’d recommend for different types of players:

For story junkies → Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic . This is a fantastic RPG game. The story is top-tier; your decisions actually matter, and you’ll find yourself hooked on the plot, characters, and twists. Can’t recommend it enough.

. This is a fantastic RPG game. The story is top-tier; your decisions actually matter, and you’ll find yourself hooked on the plot, characters, and twists. Can’t recommend it enough. For action lovers → Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order . The lightsaber combat is satisfying, and the exploration keeps you on your toes. If you want to slice through stormtroopers and uncover some hidden Jedi lore, this one’s for you.

. The lightsaber combat is satisfying, and the exploration keeps you on your toes. If you want to slice through stormtroopers and uncover some hidden Jedi lore, this one’s for you. For RPG enthusiasts → Star Wars: The Old Republic . It’s a massive, online Star Wars world where you can be anything from a Jedi Knight to a Sith Lord. The character customization and quests are endless, which makes it a must for RPG fans.

. It’s a massive, online Star Wars world where you can be anything from a Jedi Knight to a Sith Lord. The character customization and quests are endless, which makes it a must for RPG fans. For strategy heads → Star Wars: Empire at War . Command armies, control planets, and go head-to-head in space battles. If you’re into strategy and tactics, this one gives you all the power.

. Command armies, control planets, and go head-to-head in space battles. If you’re into strategy and tactics, this one gives you all the power. For LEGO fans → LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. It’s the entire Star Wars saga in LEGO form, with co-op and tons of fun. It’s simple, but man, it’s a blast to play.

No matter what kind of gamer you are, the Star Wars universe has something that’ll suck you right in. Pick your adventure and get ready for some epic battles and stories!

FAQs