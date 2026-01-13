7 Best Budget Gaming Keyboards to Complete Your Setup in 2026

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

No gaming setup is complete without one of the best budget gaming keyboards. These keyboards are tailored to offer gamers exceptional performance, with highly-refined mechanical switches, compact designs, multiple connection options, and occasionally, dedicated media and macro keys.

Bearing those in mind, I set out into the gaming keyboard market to find the best budget picks. After much research, I’ve narrowed the contenders for best budget gaming keyboard to just a few fantastic options.

Top Picks for Best Budget Gaming Keyboards

The best gaming keyboards offer a good mix of affordability, performance, and aesthetics. After much research, I’ve managed to narrow down the best budget keyboards that work well without burning too large a hole in your wallet. However, some of them deserve special mention:

Logitech G413 SE – tough, sturdy, responsive. Possibly the best gaming keyboard to get on a budget. Corsair K65 Pro Mini RGB – boasts an 8000Hz polling rate for those with lightning-fast reflexes. HyperX Alloy Origins Core – this aluminum mechanical keyboard looks and feels amazing without commanding a massive price tag.

While these are my standout picks, they aren’t the only great gaming keyboards on this list.

7 Best Budget Gaming Keyboards

What gets a keyboard onto the list of the best budget keyboards? I took several factors into account when judging which ones get a gold star.

First, they must all be mechanical keyboards, as membrane keyboards are cheap, but aren’t as good. Next, they must have at least some kind of rollover. Third, they must have some kind of RGB or backlight – not strictly a necessity, but the extra lights are always nice to look out. Finally, they can’t be too expensive. We’re working with a budget here, after all.

With all those considerations in place, here’s my list of 7 of the best gaming keyboards you can get even while on a tight budget.

1. Logitech G413 SE [Best Overall Budget Gaming Keyboard]

Specs Details Keyboard Type Mechanical Size Full Switch Brand Romer-G Switch Types Tactile Keycaps PBT Key Rollover 6KRO Maximum Polling Rate 1000Hz RGB? White backlight only Wireless? No

There are plenty of words that can be used to describe the Logitech G413 SE. Reliable, hardy, all-around, well-built, no-nonsense, and budget – all of which are accurate. The Logitech G413 SE is a fantastic choice for anyone shopping for a gaming keyboard – or a Logitech gaming keyboard on a budget.

The G413 SE has a robust, frills-free design. High-quality PBT keycaps ensure that each key is resistant to damage from both heat and repeated use, while Logitech’s Romer-G tactile mechanical switches provide very quick response times alongside a speedy typing experience. Lastly, it both looks and feels very, very durable.

While customization isn’t the G413 SE’s strong suit, some users (me included) appreciate the contrast between the keyboard’s dark color and the white LED backlights. However, this can be a plus for gamers on a budget: the lack of customization leads to a more affordable price, which is especially nice if customization isn’t a deal breaker for you!

There are, however, two important factors to consider. First and foremost is the G413 SE’s incompatibility with Logitech’s G HUB, which means that you’ll need to find another way to customize your keyboard. The second is that this is a full-size keyboard, though you’re in luck as Logitech also sells a tenkeyless version of this one: the G413 TKL SE.

Pros Cons ✅ Great performance at an affordable price



✅ Good budget pick for gamers looking for a no-frills mechanical keyboard



✅ Tactile switches aren’t the best but are still very satisfying to use



✅ PBT keycaps ensure longevity



✅ Tough, durable-feeling build ❌ Incompatible with Logitech’s G Hub tech





















Final Verdict: With such great performance at a very reasonable asking price, the G413 SE is the best Logitech keyboard for gamers on a budget.

2. Corsair K65 PRO Mini RGB [Best Budget Gaming Keyboard for Fast-Paced Gaming]

Specs Details Keyboard Type Mechanical Size 65% Switch Brand Corsair OPX Switch Types Optical Keycaps PBT Key Rollover NKRO Maximum Polling Rate 8000Hz RGB? Yes Wireless? No

There’s no question about the Corsair K65 PRO Mini RGB’s speed. With a maximum polling rate of 8000Hz, this compact mechanical keyboard is sure to satisfy those with lightning-fast reflexes and reaction times.

The Corsair K65 PRO Mini RGB is compact yet durable, with a 65% design backed by an aluminum frame. Its durable keycaps are made of sleek PBT, and there’s a double layer of sound dampeners beneath each switch to ensure a smooth experience. If you’re worried about ghosting, rest assured that this mechanical gaming keyboard comes with full NKRO. All in all, an excellent keyboard for the price it commands.

The Corsair K65 PRO Mini RGB’s standout feature is its raw speed. With a blindingly fast polling rate of 8000HZ via its optical switches, this gaming keyboard was built for esports professionals. The ultra-low latency ensures that maneuvers like peeking or AD strafing can be executed with minimal margin for error, and you’ll always move just the way you want to.

I should mention that for most people, 1000Hz polling rate is more than enough for games. 1000Hz polling rate means that there’s an average of 1ms latency between pressing a keyboard button and the system responding to this action – so this gaming keyboard is best suited for those with incredible reflexes!

Pros Cons ✅ Incredibly low latency



✅ Sturdy aluminum construction coupled with a compact 65% design



✅ Optical switches give this keyboard an unmatched response time



✅ NKRO



✅ Keys have individual backlights ❌ No media keys



















Final Verdict: The Corsair K65 PRO Mini RGB boasts amazing performance across the board, though the 8000Hz polling rate is something that not many can maximize.

3. HyperX Alloy Origins Core [Best High-End Budget Gaming Keyboard]

Specs Details Keyboard Type Mechanical Size TKL Switch Brand HyperX Switch Types Linear/Tactile/Clicky Keycaps Unspecified, but most likely ABS Key Rollover NKRO Maximum Polling Rate Unspecified, but most likely 1000Hz RGB? Yes Wireless? No

When it comes to the best premium-feeling budget gaming keyboard, the HyperX Alloy Origins Core leads the pack.

Let’s start with the tech specs. While the HyperX Alloy Origins Core is definitely a budget buy, it’s by no means shabby. This tenkeyless mechanical gaming keyboard offers a great typing experience via its HyperX mechanical switches. The HyperX Alloy Origins Core also features NKRO for zero ghosting and a lower margin for error with repeated key presses. Finally, the HyperX Ngenuity Software allows you to take full control of the keyboard’s backlights, allowing you to create immersive and unique profiles to really get in the mood of whatever game you feel like tackling at the moment.

The one thing that I wouldn’t mind spending more on are the keycaps. While HyperX doesn’t include the keycap material in their tech specs, the fact that the PBT version is sold as a separate product means that the HyperX Alloy Origins Core likely uses ABS keycaps. Still, you can always buy the PBT version if you prefer.

The HyperX Alloy Origins Core is an all-rounder keyboard, but what really sets it apart from its peers is its construction – a very rare all-aluminum build. Thanks to this, this mechanical keyboard feels amazing, is super sturdy, and looks amazing, too!

Pros Cons ✅ All-aluminum construction makes this mechanical keyboard look and feel nice, as well as bolster its durability



✅ Easily customizable via HyperX’s Ngenuity program



✅ Light yet responsive switches



✅ Three adjustable tilt angles



✅ Detachable USB-C cable ❌ PBT keycap version is a separate, more expensive product – though it does boast the same specs





















Final Verdict: The HyperX Alloy Origins Core mechanical keyboard looks, feels, and performs incredibly well.

4. Redragon K556 PRO [Best Wireless Budget Gaming Keyboard]

Specs Details Keyboard Type Mechanical Size Full Switch Brand Unspecified (likely Outemu), Dragon Chant Switch Types Linear (Dragon Chant)/Tactile Keycaps Unspecified Key Rollover NKRO Maximum Polling Rate Unspecified RGB? Yes Wireless? Yes

The Redragon K556 Pro, widely known as the Dharma Pro, offers a fantastic budget wireless option. This mechanical keyboard features three connectivity modes: USB-C for wired usage and BT 3.0/5.0 or 2.4Ghz wireless modes.

There’s plenty more to love in this great wireless gaming keyboard. A sturdy aluminum chassis keeps the Dharma Pro sleek, sexy, and stylish while its linear mechanical switches make for a smooth experience. Most importantly, these switches are hot-swappable, allowing users to repair and/or replace them with minimal fuss.

Redragon also tends to ship its products with RGB customization, and the Dharma Pro is no exception. This great mechanical keyboard has space for up to 20 preset lighting modes, while further customization is readily available through its software.

Pros Cons ✅ Versatile, thanks to its three connection modes



✅ Great performance for the cost



✅ Hot swap is always a huge plus



✅ Aluminum chassis both looks and feels great



✅ Nice RGB options ❌ Customization software is kind of basic



















Final Verdict: While the Redragon K556 Pro’s main draw is its wired/wireless connection modes, it’s a superb jack-of-all-trades mechanical keyboard.

5. ROYAL KLUDGE RK96 [Best 96% Layout Budget Gaming Keyboard]

Specs Details Keyboard Type Mechanical Size 96% Switch Brand RK Switches Switch Types Linear/Tactile/Clicky Keycaps ABS Key Rollover Unspecified Maximum Polling Rate Unspecified RGB? Blue only Wireless? Yes

The Royal Kludge RK96 resembles Redragon’s Dharma Pro in many ways. This wireless gaming keyboard has three connection modes (Bluetooth 5.0, 2.4g, or wired USB-C mode) as well as hot-swappable switches. Note that the Royal Kludge RK96 uses RK switches, which have yet to really earn their stars – though many agree that their performance is acceptable. As with the Dharma Pro, the RK96’s specs aren’t top-notch, but they’re decent and very dependable.

The RK96’s most distinguishing feature is its 96% layout. Sure, 4% might not seem like a lot, but the RK96 cut weight where it counts. The end result is a surprisingly compact, virtually full-sized mechanical gaming keyboard that not only saves space, but also makes a great transition point from full-size keyboards to smaller ones. It comes with a wrist rest, too, which helps a lot when typing or gaming a lot.

Pros Cons ✅ 96% size is great if you’re adapting from full-size keyboards



✅ Three connection modes



✅ Hot swap switches are always great



✅ The wrist rest is very welcome



✅ Tough construction ❌ Software is clunky, but workable



















Final Verdict: The Royal Kludge RK96 may not seem like a massive improvement over a full-size keyboard, but its tight layout and sheer reliability makes this one of the better compact mechanical keyboards you can get.

6. Keychron C3 Pro – Best RGB Budget Gaming Keyboard

Specs Details Keyboard Type Mechanical Size TKL Switch Brand Keychron Switch Types Linear/Tactile Keycaps Double-shot ABS Key Rollover NKRO Maximum Polling Rate 1000Hz RGB? Yes Wireless? No

When it comes to budget RGB gaming keyboards, the C3 Pro is the best Keychron keyboard by far.

Before we begin, keep in mind that I’m talking about the hot-swappable, RGB version of the C3 Pro. If your budget is tighter, you can get a red backlight only, non swappable model for around $10 less.

Now, to the nitty-gritty. This compact RGB gaming keyboard has a lot going for it, considering its affordable price tag. Its plastic frame is reasonably tough, with double-shot ABS keycaps for a little extra reinforcement and shine. Hot-swappable switches let you change out the built-in Keychron ones, and a double layer of sound muffling drastically lowers typing volume. This thing is seriously quiet.

Perhaps the single best feature of the Keychron C3 Pro is just how customizable it is. This isn’t limited to the RGB backlights – which are incredibly gorgeous – but also its QMK/VIA compatibility. Without delving into it too much, QMK/VIA lets you program the firmware of the keyboard, allowing you to truly make this keyboard your own.

Pros Cons ✅ Fantastic RGB lighting, especially considering its cost



✅ Excellent all-around performance



✅ Supreme customization via QMK/VIA



✅ Gasket mount and acoustic foam vastly dampen typing noise



✅ Hot swap ❌ Wired only



















Final Verdict: The Keychron C3 Pro provides amazing value for money with its splendid RGB lighting and QMK/VIA compatibility at a modest price.

7. Redragon K618 PRO [Best Low-Profile Budget Gaming Keyboard]

Specs Details Keyboard Type Mechanical Size Full (cut board) Switch Brand Unspecified, likely Outemu Switch Types Linear/Tactile/Clicky Keycaps Unspecified, likely ABS. Key Rollover NKRO Maximum Polling Rate Unspecified RGB? Yes Wireless? Yes

Last but not least is the Redragon K618 Pro, part of Redragon’s Horus series.

As with most of Redragon’s products, the K618 Pro strikes a middle ground between price and performance. This gaming keyboard offers great value for money – smooth, responsive switches with low latency, full NKRO for zero ghosting, and three wireless connectivity modes. If RGB customization and brightness are at the top of your list, the K618 Pro will definitely not disappoint. With its dazzling array of lights and vibrant hues, this is one of the best gaming keyboards that offers more than meets the eye.

The Redragon K618 Pro’s most prominent feature is its low profile, which means that it’s both very slim and very stylish. This also means that actuation time between key presses can be faster than expected due to the smaller build. Enthusiasts looking to optimize their setup know that the top low-profile switches combine this shortened actuation distance with a satisfying mechanical feel for the best of both worlds.

Pros Cons ✅ Ultra-slim board and keys look amazing



✅ Three connectivity modes



✅ Has dedicated media keys



✅ Has macro keys



✅ Very vibrant RGB ❌ No wrist rest



















Final Verdict: The K618 Pro’s low profile is just the cherry on top of this very solid choice for a budget gaming keyboard.

Factors to Consider While Buying a Budget Gaming Keyboard

If you’re ticking boxes in your quest for the best gaming keyboard, no worries. Here’s a quick list of the things you need to know and features you need to inspect when looking for your own keyboard:

1. Switch Type

The first and perhaps most important factor to consider when buying a mechanical gaming keyboard is the switch type. Discovering the right switch type for you is crucial if you want to perform at your best while playing taxing games, especially fast-paced FPS titles.

There are three major mechanical switch types: linear (red), tactile (brown), and clicky switches (blue). In a nutshell, linear switches provide a constantly smooth and short keypress, tactile switches have bumps that help you mentally confirm that you’ve pressed the button, and clicky switches are loud and heavy, which helps them make their distinctive clicking noise.

If you’re looking for your first mechanical gaming keyboard and if possible, try to physically try out each of these switch types, as each of them will lead to a different typing and gaming experience. Players demanding the utmost precision in shooters often seek out advanced magnetic switch technology. Using the best rapid trigger keyboard grants a distinct competitive edge by allowing keys to reset instantly for much faster inputs.

2. Build Quality

When looking at build quality, you generally don’t have to consider the material of the keyboard itself. While some gaming keyboards are made of metal, hard plastic is usually more than enough to ensure that the keyboard remains structurally sound.

Instead, you should have a look at the keyboard’s other parts. Of particular note are the keycap materials: PBT or ABS, which are types of plastic. PBT makes for more durable keycaps, but are more expensive. If working with a tight budget, ABS keycaps will work just fine.

One other factor to consider in build quality is if a keyboard is hot-swappable. This means that a keyboard’s switches can be replaced without soldering, making repairs or upgrades quick and easy.

3. Key Rollover & Anti-Ghosting

Key rollover is a measure of how many separate keys can be pressed correctly, i.e., without messing up the inputs. The best gaming keyboards – budget or not – always have some kind of rollover functionality.

Key rollover generally comes in two types: multi-key and n-key, also called n-key rollover or NKRO. Multi-key rollover keyboards can handle as many distinct presses as listed; for example, a 6-key rollover can only take 6 different buttons before it begins making mistakes. NKRO keyboards, on the other hand, can accommodate the entire keyboard without a single error.

Ghosting is a problem that comes about because of multi-key rollovers. Due to the limit on how many distinct keys can be pressed, any extra keys pushed over that limit won’t be registered incorrectly. If you’ve ever suddenly missed a beat in a rhythm game or a step in an FPS, ghosting is probably why. Luckily, this is a problem solved by NKRO keyboards – by processing each press individually, no button gets left behind!

4. Compact or Full Layout

Keyboards tend to come in three sizes: full-size, tenkeyless (TKL), and x%, and getting the right size for your gaming desk is crucial.

The differences between the three are simple. Full-size keyboards contain everything from the function row, dedicated arrow keys, and even a number pad. Tenkeyless keyboards omit the number pad for less weight. X% keyboards range from anything below 100% to around 40%; this percentage indicates how much weight and buttons they have shed from a full-size keyboard. The lower the %, the more compact and lightweight the gaming keyboard will be. My advice? The best 60% keyboard you can get will provide a perfect balance when it comes to layout.

5. RGB Lighting & Customization

While not strictly necessary, you can also look for some RGB or backlights for your mechanical keyboard.

The first thing you need to ensure when buying an RGB keyboard is that it has RGB at all. Some keyboards on this list, such as the Logitech G413 SE or the Royal Kludge RK96, only have backlights that illuminate their keys.

Next, you’ll want to check that your target keyboard’s RGB lights can be customized. This is usually done via a program provided by the manufacturer.

6. Connectivity

The last thing you need to consider is whether you want a wired or wireless mechanical keyboard.

Wired keyboards generally offer a better response time, but can be hard to use in certain setups. The wire will also occupy some space. Wireless keyboards, on the other hand, use less space and are much more portable. However, these mechanical keyboards require an external power source. You might also run into latency problems when using wireless gaming keyboards, so be sure to check their polling rates – 1000Hz is pretty much the standard for wired gaming keyboards.

FAQs

What is the best budget gaming keyboard?

The best budget keyboard, in my opinion, is the Logitech G413 SE. This is because it offers great performance at playing games at an affordable price.

How much is a gaming keyboard?

Most gaming keyboards sit around above $50 to around $200. Do note that there are exceptions to this rule, and that this doesn’t account for the cost of modding your mechanical keyboard!

Why do people like 60% keyboards so much?

People like 60% keyboards because they cut down on a lot of wasted space and weight on a keyboard. 60% keyboards usually maintain full functionality despite their size.

How to pick a gaming keyboard?

The best way to pick a gaming keyboard is to first narrow down exactly what you want out of said keyboard – whether that’s wireless connectivity, high polling rates, or RGB customization. Once you’ve narrowed your search, you can start looking at other features in-depth.

Is a 1000Hz keyboard good for gaming?

Yes, a polling rate of 1000Hz is good for gaming. A latency of 1000Hz is pretty much the standard latency for gaming keyboards, and for most people, this much speed is enough.