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The best sports video games allow you to immerse yourself in the thrill of competition without leaving your home. Want to play the best games in this genre, score winning goals, win major international championships, or conquer the toughest tracks in racing games? My top modern picks offer you ultra-realistic gameplay, well-designed athlete behavior on screen, and a competitive spirit.

In this review, I have prepared the best sports video games for you! To help you find your next favorite, my list will introduce you to soccer, basketball, baseball, and other sports. My recommendations include the FIFA series, Madden NFL, a dynamic basketball game, or the iconic NBA Jam – you will find something for yourself. Today, I will talk about my favorite career modes, competitive matches with your friends, and my picks for the most realistic stadiums and teams.

Our Top Picks for The Best Sports Video Games

If you’re looking for the best sports video games that offer engaging gameplay, realistic atmosphere, and well-designed game modes, you’ll definitely enjoy these titles:

I highly recommend these for the best experience you can have right now.

NBA 2K26 (2026) – the newest installment of the popular basketball game series with revolutionary ProPlay technology, advanced AI, and the expansive City mode for a competitive multiplayer experience. WWE 2K26 (2026) – an exciting wrestling simulator with an advanced universe mode, updated athlete roster, and enhanced fighting mechanics. MLB The Show 24 (2024) – a top-tier baseball game with detailed stadiums, realistic ball physics, and a career mode.

That’s just the start! There are plenty more amazing sports games worth checking out, whether you’re into high-speed action, strategic gameplay, or competitive multiplayer. Keep scrolling to see the full list and find your next favorite sports title!

13 Best Sports Video Games for Every Type of Fan

The best sports video game for you depends on what you’re after, and with so many options out there, picking the right one can be tricky. I’ve narrowed it down to my 13 all-time picks, covering the latest releases alongside classics that have stayed popular for years.

I’ve played all of these on my PS5, which remains the best console for sports games right now thanks to its fast load times and DualSense haptic feedback. Keep reading to find your next obsession.

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1. NBA 2K26 [The Best Basketball Simulation with a Deep Career Mode]

Our Score Enebameter 10/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2026 Developer / Publisher Visual Concepts / 2K Games Genre Basketball Simulation Average playtime 118 hours (All PlayStyles)

NBA 2K26 is the next major leap in the legendary basketball simulator series, built for you on the latest consoles. The revolutionary ProPlay technology delivers fluid, physics-driven animations, making every movement feel authentically professional. The core gameplay has been fine-tuned with a new Adversary AI system, allowing opponents to adapt to your play style.

The expansive career mode remains a significant draw, reimagined as The City, a massive open world where your custom player’s journey from street talent to NBA legend unfolds. The realistic graphics are pushed further with hyper-detailed player models and dynamic lighting. You also gain complete control over your team in the franchise mode, managing trades and player development to build a championship dynasty.

Online competition is at the forefront, with enhanced matchmaking in MyTeam and ranked matches that offer you a truly competitive environment against players globally. This refinement solidifies NBA 2K26’s position as the definitive, comprehensive basketball experience. The new features combine to make on-court action the most lifelike and strategic in series history.

My Verdict: This is the definitive basketball simulation, perfectly blending ultra-realistic graphics and physics with a deep career mode. Whether I aim to be an NBA star or dominate online, the improved AI and controls provide a truly immersive experience. I consider this one of the best sports video games for competitive play.

★ The definitive basketball simulation NBA 2K26 Shop on Eneba

2. WWE 2K26 [The Most Spectacular Wrestling Game with a Detailed Universe Mode]

Our Score Enebameter 9.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation, Xbox, PC Year of Release 2026 Developer / Publisher Visual Concepts / 2K Games Genre Wrestling Simulation Average playtime 91 hours (All PlayStyles)

The latest installment, WWE 2K26, builds on the series’ foundation with enhanced grappling momentum and stamina management for a more deliberate pace. It features a massive roster of over 400 Superstars and Legends, including current talent and icons like The Rock and John Cena.

A standout addition is the CM Punk Showcase mode, where you can relive his career milestones narrated by the superstar himself. The MyRise mode offers choice-driven, comeback-themed storylines for my custom Superstar. For managing the business, the MyGM mode has been updated to include intergender matches, a WWE Draft system, and support for larger multi-man bouts.

Gameplay is enhanced with new match stipulations, such as I Quit, Inferno, and Dumpster matches. The presentation is a strong point, featuring detailed character models, realistic crowd reactions, and high-energy entrances. The game also features a new Ringside Pass system, a battle-pass style model that replaces traditional DLC. Learn more about its features in the WWE 2K26 review and see where it ranks among the best WWE games.



My Verdict: This year’s entry successfully refines the wrestling formula, offering a massive roster and a deeper focus on grappling and stamina management. The new CM Punk Showcase mode and enhanced MyGM features make it a surprisingly fun and comprehensive simulation for wrestling fans.

★ Spectacular wrestling action WWE 2K26 Shop on Eneba

3. MLB The Show 24 [The Best Baseball Game with Realistic Stadiums]

Our Score Enebameter 9.6/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2024 Developer / Publisher San Diego Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment Genre Baseball Simulation Average playtime Varies (Multiplayer/Endless Content)

MLB The Show 24 is my favorite new installment from San Diego Studio, and it’s perfect for you if you’ve always wanted to join a team. Developers stepped up their game with updated AI, making your throwing and hitting more realistic, while expanding your team management options. The photorealistic graphics and ball physics make you feel like you’re actually on the field.

Explore the career mode where you start from the bottom to become the greatest player ever. Beyond your individual play, you get to manage your own team, signing contracts and building your winning roster. This depth adds a strategic layer to your simulation gameplay.

Finally, you can take your skills to the global stage by competing online with friends or opponents worldwide. It’s the perfect time to show who’s the best at baseball in a competitive environment that utilizes the game’s advanced mechanics.



My Verdict: The top baseball simulation offers an authentic experience with photorealistic stadiums, updated AI, and precise ball physics. The rewarding career path and strategic team management make this a must-play for baseball enthusiasts.

★ Authentic baseball experience MLB The Show 24 Shop on Eneba

4. Madden NFL 26 [The Most Comprehensive American Football Simulation]

Our Score Enebameter 9.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation, Xbox, PC Year of Release 2025 Developer / Publisher EA Sports / Electronic Arts Genre American Football Simulation Average playtime Varies (Multiplayer/Endless Content)

Madden NFL 26 has earned its place as my premier pick for football simulation with its advanced AI. It replicates your authentic movements and unique throwing motions, ensuring you experience unprecedented realism. For a deeper dive, I suggest you check out my article on my favorite Madden games.

For you gridiron fans, I recommend these to experience the NFL.

The game introduces several strategic innovations, most notably the strategic “Wear & Tear” system, which makes player management critical by simulating the cumulative impact of physical exertion throughout a season. Furthermore, the dynamic “Football Weather” system forces players to adapt their strategies in real-time to adverse conditions like heavy snow or rain. These features provide a layer of tactical depth that extends beyond standard play calling, requiring foresight in both personnel and execution.

Madden NFL 26 remains the most comprehensive simulation available to you. You’ll find the current teams and authentic stadiums are unmatched. The game’s success has grown, and you’ll feel like every drive is a high-stakes, authentic match.

My Verdict: Madden NFL 26 is the premier football simulation, offering next-level realism through advanced AI that mimics real NFL data and throwing motions. New strategic features like the “Wear & Wear” system and dynamic “Football Weather” demand superior tactical adaptation and player management.

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5. UFC 5 [The Ultimate Fighting Championship Simulation]

ALT: UFC 5 – Next-generation fighting realism

Our Score Enebameter 9.3/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2023 Developer / Publisher EA Vancouver / Electronic Arts Genre Fighting Simulation Average playtime Varies [Multiplayer/Endless Content]

UFC 5 is designed for you to experience MMA simulation. The Real Impact System enhances your realism through damage that affects your performance. You’ll be impressed by the stunning visuals and lifelike fighter models. High-stakes doctor stoppages add an unpredictability that makes your combat more rewarding.

The updated mechanics improve your fluidity. A key change is the seamless submission system that makes your ground combat more intuitive. The Grapple Assist helps you navigate transitions without losing depth, while you enjoy unique fighting styles.

Career Mode adds cinematic intros and a rivalry system for a personal journey to legend status, supported by stat-improving training camps. Online, players can engage in updated career progression and Fight Week challenges against global opponents.



My Verdict: UFC 5 delivers a visceral, true-to-life MMA experience, powered by the incredible realism of the new Real Impact System and Frostbite engine. The combination of accessible mechanics and deep, consequences-driven fighting makes this the definitive fighting simulation for fans of the sport. It has earned its place among the best sports video games for fighting enthusiasts.

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6. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 [The Best Skateboarding Game Ever Made]

Our Score Enebameter 9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Switch Year of Release 2020 Developer / Publisher Vicarious Visions / Activision Genre Arcade Skateboarding Average playtime 15 hours (All Challenges)

This remaster enhances your graphics while keeping the classic gameplay I enjoy. It should evoke nostalgia for you as you perform tricks and collect combos. The legendary soundtrack returns for you to enjoy.

It remains a top pick for the blend of nostalgia and polish

Try creating your own skatepark and sharing it with your friends. The local cooperative mode lets you compete for the best scores, and you’ll find it just as engaging as it was years ago.

Available on multiple platforms, you can play the game on both your computer and gaming consoles, making it accessible to a wide audience. Whether you are a returning fan or a newcomer, the blend of classic arcade action and modern visual polish makes it a must-play title.



My Verdict: This masterful remaster successfully revives the classic arcade skateboarding thrill with stunning modern visuals and the legendary soundtrack. Its focus on fluid tricks, high scores, and creating custom skateparks makes it an enduring masterpiece of the genre.

★ Classic arcade skateboarding Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Shop on Eneba

7. F1 24 [The Most Realistic Formula 1 Racing Experience]

Our Score Enebameter 8.7/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation, Xbox, PC Year of Release 2024 Developer / Publisher Codemasters / EA Sports Genre Formula 1 Racing Simulation Average playtime Varies (Multiplayer/Endless Content)

This official racing game brings you more realistic handling and races that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Experience the authentic 2024 season. Factors like tire wear significantly affect your behavior on the track.

Dive into career mode to build your reputation. The game includes several other modes for you, including online competition. You will find a way to play that you’ll love.

With its focus on technical accuracy and high-speed thrills, F1 24 stands out as the most realistic Formula 1 racing experience to date. The attention to detail in the car physics and track environments provides a deep level of immersion for players.



My Verdict: This game delivers the most authentic and thrilling Formula 1 experience through incredibly realistic car handling and official 2024 season content. The demanding career mode and attention to technical details like tire wear make it a premier racing simulation.

★ Most realistic Formula 1 experience F1 24 Shop on Eneba

8. Forza Horizon 5 [The Ultimate Open-World Racing Game]

Our Score Enebameter 8.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox, PC Year of Release 2021 Developer / Publisher Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios Genre Open-World Racing Average playtime 25 hours (Main Objectives)

Forza Horizon 5 remains the premier open-world racer for you. The Mexico setting features physics that blend seamlessly with the arcade mode you’ll enjoy. You can explore these roads for dozens of hours.

Customize hundreds of licensed cars. Dynamic weather conditions will force you to adapt your style. This dynamic environment will keep your gameplay fresh.

Advanced multiplayer options have made team races and competitions with friends even more interesting than in previous installments. Whether you are exploring the vast landscape or competing in high-stakes races, the game offers a premier driving adventure that continues to captivate players.



My Verdict: The ultimate open-world racing adventure set in a vast, beautiful rendition of Mexico, offering unmatched freedom and realism. Between the hundreds of customizable cars and the dynamic, season-changing environment, exploration is just as rewarding as competition.

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8. FIFA 23 [Best Soccer Game with Ultimate Team Mode]

Our Score Enebameter 8.3/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Switch Year of Release 2022 Developer / Publisher EA Sports / Electronic Arts Genre Soccer Simulation Average playtime Varies (Multiplayer/Endless Content)

FIFA 23 is a legendary soccer pick for you, featuring realistic physics. The athletes move naturally for you. Experience matches that are as realistic as possible.

New modes are highlighted for you, like women’s clubs. You will find it engaging whether you want casual arcade fun or a realistic experience in Pro Clubs.

Featuring real athletes and the best football stadiums from around the world, FIFA 23 provides a top-tier soccer simulation. The combination of authentic licenses and refined gameplay mechanics cements its place as one of the best sports games ever made.



My Verdict: As the final FIFA installment before the series transitioned, it remains a top-tier soccer simulation featuring realistic physics and a massive roster of licensed players. Its variety of modes, from casual Volta to competitive Ultimate Team, appeals to every level of soccer fan.

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10. NBA Jam [Most Fun Arcade Basketball Game]

Our Score Enebameter 8.2/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Arcade, SNES, Sega Genesis, Game Boy, Game Gear, Sega CD, Sega Saturn, 32X, PlayStation, Atari Jaguar, PC, N64, GBC, GBA, PS2, Xbox, Wii, PS3, Xbox 360, iOS, Android Year of Release 2010 Developer / Publisher EA Sports / Electronic Arts Genre Arcade Basketball Average playtime Varies (Arcade)

NBA Jam is my favorite iconic choice that remains relevant for you. Your favorite athletes are always with you for a quick match. The easy arcade mode is recommended for you to enjoy spectacular dunks without complex mechanics.

Take control of legends and experience the Burning Ball mode. You are encouraged to use cheat codes to unlock secret characters. It’s the most fun arcade pick for you.

With its fast pace and over-the-top style, NBA Jam focuses on pure entertainment and accessibility. It is a perfect choice for those who want to jump straight into the action without worrying about realistic simulation mechanics.



My Verdict: This arcade classic is pure, fast-paced fun, stripping basketball down to spectacular 2v2 action and over-the-top dunks. Its simple controls and focus on entertainment make it the perfect pick for a quick, competitive match with friends.

★ Pure, fast-paced arcade fun NBA Jam Shop on Eneba

11. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe [Best Arcade Racing Game for All Ages]

Our Score Enebameter 8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2017 Developer / Publisher Nintendo / Nintendo Genre Arcade Racing Average playtime Varies (Arcade)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is my most successful racing recommendation for you. It’s perfect for your party games – t’s easy for you to pick up, but becoming champion takes real effort.

A wide range of tracks and characters are available for you. Compete online to test your skills. This variety ensures you’ll never have the same race twice.

As the best arcade racing game for all ages, it combines charming visuals with deep, addictive gameplay. Whether playing locally or online, it remains a staple for any Nintendo Switch owner’s collection.



My Verdict: A staple for the Nintendo Switch, this game combines iconic Mario characters with chaotic, accessible arcade racing perfect for group party sessions. Its vast selection of tracks and items ensures endless replayability and unpredictable, fun competition.

★ Chaotic, accessible group racing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Shop on Eneba

12. PGA Tour 2K25 [Best Golf Simulation Game]

Our Score Enebameter 7.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of Release 2025 Developer / Publisher HB Studios / 2K Games Genre Golf Simulation Average playtime 10 hours

PGA Tour 2K25 improves on my favorite foundation with gorgeous visuals for you. The new EvoSwing system is a game-changer for your realism, but the Perfect Swing is suggested to keep your game approachable.

Try the revamped MyCareer mode. Customize your journey from rookie to star. You are also encouraged to build your own golfing masterpieces to share with your friends.

Online features are better than ever, with exciting modes like Divot Derby and Topgolf that offer fresh, competitive spins on the standard 18 holes. While PGA Tour 2K25 doesn’t reinvent the core gameplay, its smart improvements and beautiful presentation make it a hole-in-one for any virtual golfer looking to hit the fairway. This is hands-down one of the best sports video games in the simulation category

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My Verdict: This newest golf simulation offers the definitive experience, blending ultra-realistic visuals with the game-changing EvoSwing system. The deep MyCareer mode and robust course designer confirm this as the best modern golf game available.

★ The definitive modern golf game PGA Tour 2K25 Shop on Eneba

13. NHL 26 [Most Realistic Ice Hockey Game]

Our Score Enebameter 7.7/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation, Xbox Year of Release 2025 Developer / Publisher EA Sports / Electronic Arts Genre Ice Hockey Simulation Average playtime Varies [Multiplayer/Endless Content]

My most realistic hockey pick offers you revamped gameplay. The Exhaust Engine makes your pressure in the attack zone crucial. The graphics will immerse you in the action, and you can add a competitive edge in multiplayer.

I invite you to explore new tournament formats. I want you to benefit from settings that adapt your experience. I’m sure you’ll find the gameplay fast-paced throughout every period.

With its focus on physical play and strategic depth, NHL 26 is the most realistic ice hockey game available today. It continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in a sports simulation, capturing the true spirit of the sport.



My Verdict: This simulation provides the most realistic ice hockey action available, enhanced by the Exhaust Engine for added strategic depth in the attack zone. The fast-paced gameplay, combined with realistic graphics, perfectly captures the intense, physical spirit of the sport.

For hockey fans, this is one of the best sports video games on the market.

★ Most realistic ice hockey action NHL 26 Shop on Eneba

My Overall Verdict on The Best Sports Video Games

Finding the best sports video games can be tough, but when deciding which of the best sports video games to pick, the choice ultimately comes down to your preferred style of play and level of desired realism.



NBA 2K26 is the definitive choice for those seeking an ultra-realistic basketball simulation with deep career and franchise modes.

is the definitive choice for those seeking an ultra-realistic basketball simulation with deep career and franchise modes. Forza Horizon 5 offers the ultimate open-world driving adventure for players who want to explore a vast, beautiful rendition of Mexico with hundreds of cars.

offers the ultimate open-world driving adventure for players who want to explore a vast, beautiful rendition of Mexico with hundreds of cars. WWE 2K26 is perfect for wrestling fans looking for a spectacular simulation with a massive roster and a detailed Universe Mode.

is perfect for wrestling fans looking for a spectacular simulation with a massive roster and a detailed Universe Mode. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains the best arcade racing option for all ages, providing chaotic and accessible fun for group party sessions.



Each of these sports video games will deliver a unique experience that captures the competitive spirit

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