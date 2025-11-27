6 Best Silent Tactile Switches in 2025

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Silent tactile switches are a must-have for gamers, streamers, and anyone who types a lot. They deliver a satisfying bump with minimal noise. No more distracting clicks during late-night gaming or long typing sessions. These switches balance smoothness, responsiveness, and quiet operation. They are perfect for shared spaces, offices, or home setups where silence matters.

In this guide, readers will find the 6 best silent tactile switches, including options for DIY keyboards, hot-swappable builds, and high-performance gaming rigs. Each switch is evaluated for feel, durability, and quiet performance, helping users choose the one that suits their style and needs.

Our Top Picks for Tactile Silent Switches

When it comes to quiet gaming and typing, these silent tactile switches are the best of the best. They combine smooth keystrokes, low noise, and long-lasting durability. Perfect for late-night gaming, streaming, or shared spaces. Here are the top 3 picks:

Akko V3 Penguin Tactile Silent Keyboard Switches – Smooth and tactile with minimal noise, these switches provide satisfying feedback and a reliable feel for long typing or gaming sessions. Gatreon Aliaz Silent Pink Keyboard Switches – Quiet and soft, they offer a unique tactile bump with excellent durability, ideal for DIY builds and everyday use. Kailh Midnight Pro Silent Switches – Ultra-smooth linear switches with low noise and strong stability, perfect for fast, precise gaming and comfortable typing.

If these three caught your attention, the rest will too. Keep scrolling to check out the full breakdown of standout tactile switches.

6 Best Silent Tactile Switches for Gaming and Typing

Silent tactile switches deliver quiet, precise, and satisfying keystrokes for both gaming and typing. They reduce noise without losing tactile feedback. Whether building a custom keyboard or upgrading a rig, these switches improve accuracy and comfort. Below is a curated list of the best silent tactile switches.

1. Akko V3 Penguin Tactile Silent Keyboard Switches [Best for Quiet Typing & Tactile Feedback]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Brand Akko Compatible Devices Keyboard Connectivity USB-A Recommended Use Gaming Color Penguin (Yellow stem, White top, Black bottom) Style Modern Material Plastic Included Components 45 switches, plastic tray Power Source Wired Switch Type Silent Tactile Operating Force 43gf Lifespan 50 million keystrokes MX Compatibility Yes, fits most keycap sets with X-stem LED Slot Yes, SMD compatible Factory Lubed Yes

Akko V3 Penguin switches stand out with their playful yellow stems and pure white top housings, combined with black bottoms. They are silent tactile switches with an actuation force of 43gf, pre-travel of 2.0mm, and total travel of 4.0mm, delivering a satisfying bump while keeping keystrokes quiet.

MX-style compatibility ensures these switches fit most standard keycap sets, while built-in LED slots allow for RGB customization.

These switches are factory-lubed for smooth travel right out of the box. With a lifespan of 50 million keystrokes, they are designed for long-term reliability. Gamers and typists alike will appreciate the quiet feedback in shared spaces, offices, or late-night gaming sessions. The tactile bump gives precise input without the distracting click noise, balancing performance and comfort.

Akko V3 Penguin also supports creative keyboard builds, as SMD LEDs can be installed underneath each switch. The switch body is durable and maintains a consistent feel over time. These features make it a versatile choice for anyone seeking silent tactile switches that perform well in both gaming and work scenarios.

Pros Cons ✅ Minimal typing noise, perfect for quiet environments



✅ Smooth tactile feedback for typing and gaming



✅ MX style compatibility fits most keycaps



✅ Built-in LED slot for custom lighting



✅ Durable up to 50 million keystrokes



✅ Upgraded factory lubing for smoother performance



✅ Vibrant, unique penguin-inspired design ❌ Requires switch opener for keycap swaps, but the switch quality makes up for it

My Verdict: Akko V3 Penguin switches are smooth, quiet, and tactile. They are great for gaming and typing without disturbing others. Durable and easy to use in any MX-style keyboard. Perfect for quiet environments.

2. Gatreon Aliaz Silent Pink Keyboard Switches [Best for Smooth Tactile Feel]

Our Score 9.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Brand Gateron Operation Mode Manual Contact Type Normally Open Connector Type Plug-in Mounting Type 5-pin Plate Mount Switch Type Tactile Silent Material Plastic Operating Force 60±15gf Pre Travel 2.0±0.6mm Total Travel 4.0mm Stem POM Housing Transparent PC Top & Bottom LED Support Plug-in or SMD Lifespan 80 million keystrokes Package 35 switches per pack, plastic tray

Gatreon Aliaz Silent Pink switches offer a soft tactile bump while keeping typing nearly silent. With an actuation force of 60±15gf, pre-travel of 2.0±0.6mm, and total travel of 4.0mm, these switches are ideal for extended gaming or typing sessions. Transparent top and bottom housings let RGB lighting shine through, adding aesthetic appeal. Their 5-pin design ensures stability in hot-swappable or plate-mounted keyboards.

These switches are factory-lubed, providing a smooth and quiet keypress. They are rated for 80 million keystrokes, making them reliable for both daily typing and intense gaming. The tactile feedback is noticeable yet soft, which helps improve typing accuracy without introducing noise. These switches work well in shared spaces or open-plan setups, where quiet operation is critical.

Gatreon Aliaz Silent Pink also supports both SMD and through-hole LED options, giving DIY enthusiasts flexibility for custom builds. The transparent housing adds a stylish touch while maintaining strong durability. Their combination of quiet operation, tactile feedback, and long lifespan makes them one of the best tactile silent switches for both beginners and pros.

Pros Cons ✅ Quiet tactile feedback for gaming and typing



✅ High durability, approx. 80 million keystrokes



✅ 5-pin structure for stable mounting



✅ Compatible with SMD and plug-in LEDs



✅ Smooth 60±15 gf operating force



✅ Transparent housing for custom builds



✅ Affordable for DIY keyboard enthusiasts ❌ Only comes in packs of 35, but enough for most keyboards

My Verdict: Gatreon Aliaz Silent Pink switches offer smooth and satisfying tactile feedback. They are quiet but responsive. Excellent for DIY builds and anyone who wants a reliable and soft typing experience.

3. Kailh Midnight Pro Silent Switches [Best for Smooth Linear Gaming Experience]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Brand Zjmehty Operation Mode Mechanical Contact Type Normally Closed Connector Micro-USB Mounting Type PCB Mount Switch Type Linear Material Plastic Pins 5-pin Operating Force 40gf Return Force ≥15gf Total Travel 3.7±0.3mm Lifespan 70 million keystrokes Packaging PVC box, individual slots MX Compatibility Yes, fits most keycap sets

Kailh Midnight Pro switches provide ultra-smooth linear keystrokes while remaining quiet. They feature an actuation force of 40gf, return force ≥15gf, and total travel of 3.7±0.3mm, delivering fast, responsive keypresses suitable for competitive gaming.

The switches support hot-swappable 5-pin RGB or SMD keyboards and are compatible with most keycap sets. These switches are built to last up to 70 million keystrokes, making them a long-term investment for serious gamers.

They provide consistent, silent feedback with minimal friction, improving both typing speed and gaming performance. The PVC packaging protects each switch individually, keeping pins straight and shafts safe during storage or transport.

Kailh Midnight Pro is ideal for users looking for high-quality linear switches with quiet performance. Smooth key travel and long lifespan make them a top choice for anyone upgrading a gaming setup.

Their subtle tactile feel, combined with silent operation, ensures comfort during extended sessions. These switches are great for those seeking the best linear switches for smooth and silent typing or gaming.

Pros Cons ✅ Ultra-smooth linear feel



✅ Durable up to 70 million keystrokes



✅ 5-pin RGB/SMD hot-swappable



✅ Fits most MX cross stem keycaps



✅ Consistent performance across all keys



✅ High stability for long-term use ❌ Linear switches may not suit those who prefer tactile feedback, but ideal for fast gaming

My Verdict: Kailh Midnight Pro switches feel ultra-smooth and linear. They are quiet and stable for gaming. Long-lasting and compatible with most hot-swappable keyboards. Ideal for a clean, smooth typing experience.

4. EPOMAKER Sorane Silent Switches [Best for DIY Builds & Smooth Linear Feel]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Brand EPOMAKER Operation Mode Manual Contact Type Normally Open Connector Type Plug-in Mounting PCB Mount Switch Type Linear Material PBT + Stainless Steel Operating Force 35g initial / 60g end Total Travel 2.0mm LED Slot Yes, for modification Factory Lubed Yes Lifespan 60 million keystrokes MX Compatibility Yes

EPOMAKER Sorane best tactile switches are linear silent switches designed for smooth keystrokes. They have an initial actuation force of 35gf, end force of 60gf, and total travel of 2.0mm, allowing precise control without noise. Factory lubrication and a special structure provide self-lubing properties during use, maintaining a soft, consistent feel. MX-style compatibility allows these switches to fit most keycaps.

These switches are rated for 60 million keystrokes, ensuring long-term durability. They reduce bottom-out noise while keeping a smooth response, ideal for gamers and typists who want quiet performance. Built-in LED slots enhance RGB effects, and the stainless steel spring supports consistent feedback over time.

EPOMAKER Sorane switches are perfect for those looking for silent linear performance in a compact and customizable package. They are suitable for work, gaming, or content creation environments. Their combination of smooth travel, quiet operation, and durability makes them a versatile choice for many users.

Pros Cons ✅ Quiet linear typing experience



✅ Smooth travel with 2.00mm pre-travel



✅ Compatible with MX keycaps



✅ Built-in LED slots for custom lighting



✅ Durable up to 60 million keystrokes



✅ Factory lubed for immediate use ❌ Pre-lubed may not satisfy advanced modders, but factory lubing is smooth and consistent

My Verdict: EPOMAKER Sorane switches are smooth and factory-lubed. They are perfect for custom builds. Quiet with strong durability. Great for gamers and typists who want a linear, satisfying feel.

5. Lichicx Raw Silent Tactile Switches [Best for Tactile Variations & Silence]

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Brand Lichicx Type Linear / Tactile / Tactile-P Stem POM+PTFE Upper Housing PC Bottom Housing Nylon Operating Force 46g Linear / 52g Small Bump / 62g Big Bump Bottom-out Force 57.5g Total Travel 4.0mm Pre-travel 2.0mm Factory Lubed Yes Pack Size 10 switches (5-pin)

Lichicx Raw switches deliver quiet tactile feedback using a special plastic alloy, not silicone dampers. They come in lightly tactile (52g) and highly tactile (62g) variants, with pre-travel of 2.0mm and total travel of 4.0mm, providing clear, satisfying bumps. Upper housing is PC, bottom housing nylon, and they are factory-lubed for immediate smooth operation.

These switches are rated for long-term durability, delivering stable tactile feedback in quiet environments. They minimize typing noise without sacrificing precision, making them suitable for gaming and typing alike. Lichicx Raw switches are also compatible with many hot-swappable keyboards, allowing easy installation and customization.

They are considered among the best keyboard switches for users seeking quiet performance without compromising key feel. The combination of smooth travel, strong tactile response, and noise reduction makes them versatile for both professional and casual setups.

Pros Cons ✅ Silent tactile feedback without silicone dampers



✅ Multiple versions: linear, tactile, and Tactile-P



✅ Factory lubed for smooth performance



✅ Durable with POM+PTFE stem



✅ Pre-travel 2.0mm, total travel 4.0mm



✅ Compatible with most mechanical keyboards ❌ Some users may prefer a standard tactile bump, but Lichicx offers multiple bump options

My Verdict: Lichicx Raw switches are versatile and quiet. They offer small or big tactile bumps for different typing preferences. High-quality build and long-lasting performance make them suitable for gamers and typists alike.

6. GamaKay Silent Tactile Switches [Best for Light Actuation & Silent Typing]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Brand GK GAMAKAY Operation Mode Manual Contact Type Normally Open Connector Type Pin Header Mounting PCB Mount Switch Type Silent Linear Material Silicone Pins 5-pin Total Positions 70 Operating Force Light actuation LED Feature Light diffuser for soft glow Lifespan 50 million keystrokes MX Compatibility Yes Factory Lubed Yes

GamaKay Silent Tactile switches feature silicone O-rings to reduce bottom-out noise, providing a soft tactile bump with a total travel of 4.0mm. With a lifespan of 50 million keystrokes, they are long-lasting and stable. MX-style compatibility ensures they fit most mechanical keyboards.

These switches deliver quiet and smooth typing while retaining tactile feedback, ideal for gaming or extended typing sessions. Pre-lubed switches make setup easier and provide a consistent feel out of the box.

GamaKay Silent Tactile are great for anyone looking for the best linear switches that balance silence, smooth operation, and tactile feedback. They are reliable, easy to install, and perfect for both work and gaming setups.

Pros Cons ✅ Very quiet linear typing with pre-lubed switches



✅ Lightest actuation among GamaKay series



✅ Durable up to 50 million keystrokes



✅ MX cross stem compatibility



✅ Includes light diffuser for better LED effects



✅ Smooth spring rebound with minimal noise



✅ Designed for DIY enthusiasts ❌ Silicone material may feel different to some, but the noise reduction is excellent

My Verdict: GamaKay Silent Tactile switches are very quiet and soft. They offer light actuation for fast typing and gaming. Excellent for streamers, late-night use, or anyone needing silent performance.

My Overall Thoughts: How To Choose the Best Silent Tactile Switches?

Choosing the right silent tactile switches makes a big difference in gaming and typing. Even beginners can pick the right switch by checking a few key points. Here’s a detailed guide with clear examples:

1. Switch Type Matters

Before buying, it’s important to understand the switch type. It affects feel, speed, and feedback.

Tactile switches give a bump when pressed. They improve accuracy and reduce mistakes, making them perfect for competitive games.

give a bump when pressed. They improve accuracy and reduce mistakes, making them perfect for competitive games. Linear switches are smooth with no bump. Best for fast-paced action where rapid keystrokes matter.

are smooth with no bump. Best for fast-paced action where rapid keystrokes matter. Clicky switches make loud clicks. They are not ideal for shared spaces.

Pro tip Silent tactile switches combine tactile feedback with low noise, making them a great fit for mechanical keyboards.

2. Actuation Force

The actuation force determines how hard you press a key. This impacts comfort and speed.

Low force ( 40-50gf ) = faster key presses, less fatigue.

) = faster key presses, less fatigue. Higher force (60-70gf) = more resistance, helps avoid accidental presses.

Example: Akko V3 Penguin uses 43gf, light and responsive; Gatreon Aliaz Silent Pink uses 60gf, smoother for typing. Choosing the right force improves your experience on any top budget gaming keyboard.

3. Travel Distance

Travel distance affects typing comfort and reaction time in games.

Pre-travel : how far the key moves before it registers. Short pre-travel = faster input.

: how far the key moves before it registers. Short pre-travel = faster input. Total travel: full key movement. Longer travel = more comfort for long sessions.

Example: EPOMAKER Sorane Silent has 2.0mm pre-travel, 4.0mm total travel, balancing speed and comfort.

4. Noise Level

Noise can affect focus or disturb others. Silent tactile switches reduce sound.

Factory-lubed or built-in dampers cut bottom-out and spring noise.

Ideal for shared rooms, late-night gaming, or streaming.

Example: Lichicx Raw Tactile-P uses a special plastic alloy for quiet operation. Low-noise switches pair well with the best gaming mouse for a smooth gaming experience.

5. Durability & Lifespan

Durability ensures reliable long-term performance.

Most switches last 50-80 million keystrokes.

keystrokes. Longer lifespan = fewer replacements and consistent feel.

Tip: Gatreon Aliaz Silent Pink lasts around 80 million presses. Durable switches work well when building any mini gaming PC.

6. Compatibility

Switches must match your keyboard and keycaps for proper function.

MX style is most common; check keycap fit.

Hot-swappable keyboards make switch changes easy.

LED slots are useful for custom lighting mods.

Example: GamaKay Silent Tactile fits MX keycaps and LED diffusers. Switch compatibility helps you customize your gaming setups with lighting and comfort.

7. Personal Preference & Use Case

Choose switches based on gaming style and typing habits.

Gamers may prefer faster actuation and linear switches.

Typists often prefer tactile feedback for accuracy.

DIY enthusiasts should select hot-swap compatible switches.

Tip: Trying different types first is smart. This helps find the best switches for gaming that suit you personally.

