Best Tycoon Games: Top 11 Titles for Building Better Business in 2025

When it comes to the best tycoon games, titles like Rollercoaster Tycoon, Theme Hospital, and the Simcity series quickly come to mind. Thanks to their wide and/or deep dives into the many systems that require thorough understanding, tycoon games are a great way to challenge players.

Many of the best tycoon games are business sims where you’ll need to manage the different processes required to keep things running . From resource allocation to budget management and task prioritization, these games offer a massive, multi-faceted challenge sure to delight strategic minds.

Our Top Picks for Tycoon Games

My complete list is brimming with top-notch contenders, but these three climb straight to the top of the leaderboard. They capture everything that makes the best tycoon games irresistible: smart design, endless replayability, and a knack for making spreadsheets feel thrilling.

Game Dev Tycoon (2012) – a “simple” yet addictive title about making games. Two Point Hospital (2018) – a worthy spiritual successor to the classic Theme Hospital that keeps the charm and quirkiness. Planet Coaster (2016) – a modernized Rollercoaster Tycoon.

But while not every title on this list is on the top five, all of them are definitely worth a look!

11 Best Tycoon Games to Satisfy Your Inner Control Freak

What makes tycoon games especially great is the amount of strategy required to beat them.

Whether you’re managing a hospital, a theme park, a zoo, or a farm, you’ll need the right mindset and a strategic approach to build a successful business. Here’s our list of 11 best tycoon games sure to tickle your brain.

1. Game Dev Tycoon [Best Game Studio Sim]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Business / game-studio simulation Platforms PC, macOS, Linux, Switch, iOS, Android Year of release 2012 Creator/s Greenheart Games Average playtime ~8 hrs

If you’ve ever wanted to prove you could do better than modern gaming companies, Game Dev Tycoon lets you put your money where your mouth is.

Things start simple – make a good game, and folks will buy it. But as with real life, video game development grows ever more complex as time and tech march on. Licenses need to be bought, audience tastes need to be catered to, and hardware must be built. Depending on how you play it out, your tiny garage studio will either grow into an industrial behemoth…or just stay indie.

Pro tip

Early game? Don’t blow your budget on flashy projects. Build a solid foundation, focus on research, and get your first hits under your belt. Then go big or go home.

This simple yet deep gameplay loop easily earns this title a spot in my list of great simulation games. As if that wasn’t enough, Game Dev Tycoon also has a very robust modding scene!

My Verdict: Game Dev Tycoon is the ultimate playground for aspiring game devs. If you’ve ever wanted to create your own studio and rise to the top, this is your jam. It’s the perfect mix of strategy and creativity.

2. Two Point Hospital [Best Wacky Healthcare Tycoon]

Our score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Business / hospital sim / management Platforms PC, macOS, Linux, Switch, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2018 Creator/s Two Point Studios Average playtime ~39 hrs

This spiritual successor to Theme Hospital (I had that on the PS1) isn’t just a great tycoon game, it’s also one of the top Mac games you can get today.

To build a successful hospital, you’ll need to spread your limited resources to build facilities and hire staff, who will research diseases and cure people. Not that any of this is serious, mind you. With diseases such as Jest Infections and Night Fever, as well as doctors with traits that range from hygienic to straight-up evil, Two Point Hospital celebrates the zany charm of its forerunner.

Pro tip

Embrace the chaos. Sometimes a little mismanagement can lead to hilarious (and surprisingly effective) results. Go big with your designs, but make sure your staff is up to the task!

Two Point Hospital is comical, yes, but you’ll find that it does play the business aspect quite straight. Delicate management is required, lest you find your hospital closing down!

My Verdict: Two Point Hospital brings all the wild fun of running a zany hospital with quirky diseases and hilarious staff. If you’re into light-hearted tycoon games with some solid management depth, this one’s a no-brainer.

3. Planet Coaster [Best Theme Park Creator]

Our score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Construction & management simulation (theme park) Platforms PC, macOS, PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2016 Creator/s Frontier Developments Average playtime ~75-100 hrs

No new Rollercoaster Tycoon games in years? No worries. Planet Coaster has everything that the RCT series offers, and more.

As a theme park manager, you’ll need to carefully build each turn, each loop, and each drop on your death-defying roller coasters. Watch out though: too much g-force or too scary/nauseating of a ride, and only the most hardcore of guests will drop by. Not that will stop you as you can ride your own coaster in first-person POV so you can experience your creation firsthand. And if you’re in a creative mood, sandbox mode allows you to literally go off the rails with your designs!

Pro tip

Sandbox mode is your playground. Go crazy with your coaster designs, no limits, no pressure. Experiment, build wild rides, and let your imagination run wild; your park, your rules.

Coasters are the main attraction, sure, but you’ll need to keep your guests happy to keep them paying. Set up other rides and attractions, build restaurants and places for them to rest, and even put up hotels in case they decide to stay overnight. All of which, coincidentally, leads to more money to build more coasters.

My Verdict: If you’ve ever dreamed of being the mastermind behind insane theme parks, Planet Coaster is where it’s at. The insane level of customization and freedom lets you build a park that’ll make Rollercoaster Tycoon look like child’s play.

4. Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection [Best Casual Zoo Management]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Zoo management simulation Platforms PC, Xbox 360, Xbox One Year of release 2013 (base game), 2017 (Ultimate Animal Collection remaster) Creator/s Asobo Studio & Frontier Developments Average playtime ~80–100hrs

Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection is a good, simple starting point for casual gamers looking to get their feet wet.

Pro tip

Don’t get lost in the weeds of every animal. Start simple, focus on a few exhibits, and keep the guest happiness high. You’ll have time to expand and customize later!

As with the other Zoo Tycoon games, you’ll be in charge of running a zoo in this title. Management is surprisingly easy in this one, with pre-built exhibits, restricted animal placement, and less need to tend to guest needs. All of this leads to a rather peaceful experience where you can take all the time you need to design the zoo of your dreams. Once you’re done, you can even walk through the place!

My Verdict: Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection is a chill game perfect for casual players who want to build their dream zoo without breaking a sweat. It’s ideal for anyone who wants to manage and design, but without the hardcore stress of other tycoon games.

5. The Executive – Movie Industry Tycoon [Best Movie Studio Sim]

Our score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Tycoon / management (movie-studio setting) Platforms PC, macOS Year of release 2024 Creator/s Goblinz Studio, Maple Whispering Average playtime ~8 hrs

Running a movie studio is equal parts art and chaos, and The Executive – Movie Industry Tycoon captures that energy perfectly. You’ll scout actors, hire directors, and balance egos while chasing that next box-office hit. Every decision matters here. It’s the kind of game that’ll hook anyone who loves business sims with a creative twist.

Once you’re in, the gameplay is a chaos mix of strategy and drama. Building your studio feels so satisfying, but the climb from small indie films to blockbuster dominance can be brutal. I like how each project feels like a gamble, and even a single flop can shake your confidence. It keeps you invested, though I wish early progression was a bit faster.

Pro tip Keep your eye on your budget while hiring. You don’t need all the top actors and directors at first. Start small and grow your empire strategically, or you’ll burn through cash too quickly.

Visually, the game nails the movie-industry vibe with sleek menus, cinematic lighting, and a jazzy soundtrack that sets the perfect studio mood.

My Verdict: If you’ve ever wanted to run your own Hollywood studio, this game is your chance. It’s a deep dive into the glitz, glam, and drama of the movie industry with plenty of room to expand your creative empire.

6. Prison Architect [Best Prison Management Sim]

Our score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Prison construction & management sim Platforms PC, OS X, Linux, Switch, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, iOS, Android Year of release 2015 Creator/s Introversion Software (later Paradox Interactive) Average playtime ~100 hrs

Prison life is tough, no question. But maintaining a prison is just as tough, as you’ll learn in Prison Architect.

Each inmate you hold adds to your daily stipend, but be warned – these are human beings and you’ll need to satisfy their many needs to keep them happy and cooperative. However, some of them can and will stir up trouble whenever they can. These hardened convicts require special attention, from separate cell blocks, solitary confinement rooms, or even a cadre of heavily-armed guards. You do get paid more for troublemakers, so it’s a risk-reward kind of thing.

Pro tip

Keep an eye on your prison’s morale. A happy inmate is a docile inmate. Neglect your prisoners’ needs, and you’ll have a riot on your hands in no time.

The complexity of planning for different prisoner types makes Prison Architect not just a fantastic tycoon game, but also a great strategy game. And if you’re looking for more customization, you can also tweak several settings for a more realistic experience, or even dive into the utterly gigantic mod library!

My Verdict: Prison Architect is all about strategy, construction, and a touch of chaos. If you like building things and managing a complex system (while possibly creating a few disasters along the way), this game will keep you hooked for hours.

7. Factorio [Best Factory Management Sim]

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Factory automation / management / simulation Platforms PC, Linux, macOS, Switch Year of release 2020 Creator/s Wube Software Average playtime ~60 hrs

Factorio is hands down the best tycoon game for those obsessed with building and optimizing. I promise: you will never run out of things to do in this game.

Eternal expansion and optimization is the core of games like Factorio. As a stranded engineer on the uncivilized world of Nauvis, you’ll need to harvest natural resources, process them, and use these products to build space infrastructure to return home. You will, however, soon forget about your original goal as you immerse yourself in the various processes required to run your factory. The factory must always grow.

Pro tip

Start small, build up, and optimize everything! Factorio’s all about efficiency, so make sure you’re not just building random stuff. Focus on making your factory run like a well-oiled machine.

Factorio also has multiplayer, allowing for exponential factory growth with the help of your friends. There’s also a very active mod scene, allowing you to tweak the complexity and add even more content.

My Verdict: Factorio is for the hardcore builder and optimizer. If you love systems and need a game where you can’t stop tweaking and improving your setup, this game will quickly consume you. Be ready to get lost in it.

8. Stardew Valley [Best Life Sim with a Tycoon Twist]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Farming / life / simulation / management Platforms PC, macOS, Linux, Switch, PS Vita, PS4, Xbox One, iOS, Android Year of release 2016 Creator/s ConcernedApe (Eric Barone) Average playtime ~50 hrs

I’m a 90s kid, so I have very fond memories of the Harvest Moon series. But as I grew up and my tastes became more refined, the games’ shortcomings became more evident. Thankfully, games like Stardew Valley came along. This is a simple, addictive tycoon game that’s also on of my personal top games of all time.

Your life as an office peon in Zuzu City comes to an abrupt end as you get sudden inheritance from your grandpa, in the form of a farm in Pelican Town. Once you claim your land, you’re free to play as you wish. Most players will dive straight into farm management: planting crops, nurturing them, raising livestock, and processing resources will quickly make you a very rich farmer.

But Stardew Valley is also a life sim, so be sure to socialize around town. Who knows, you might find friends…or maybe more than friends.

Pro tip

Take your time! Build relationships, grow crops, and build up your farm at your own pace. The game’s not a race, so enjoy the ride and the story that unfolds.

If you’re hungry for more content, you’ll be happy to know that Stardew Valley supports multiplayer and also has a massive modding scene!

My Verdict: Stardew Valley is the perfect game for those who want a relaxing yet rewarding experience. If you’ve got a soft spot for farming, relationship-building, and chilling gameplay, this is your go-to game.

9. Idol Manager [Best Idol Agency Tycoon]

Our score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Management / simulation (idol agency) Platforms PC, Switch, PS4, PS5 Year of release 2021 Creator/s KTi Games Average playtime ~20 hrs

Most of us are familiar with idol culture by now. But Idol Manager strips back the glamor and glitz and shows you just how dang hard the business is. To keep your business afloat, you’ll need to sell your idols’ talents, whether it’s via music, radio ads, TV shows, publications, or live events.

A ton of hard work goes into each and every endeavor – most of your starter idols have little talent, stress breakdowns are very common, scandal scenarios are always looming over the horizon, office rent is oppressively high, and the public’s mind is mercilessly fickle. Make no mistake: this tycoon game is brutal.

Pro tip

Focus on your idols’ happiness, or they’ll crash and burn. Keeping them in good spirits is key to building a successful agency and avoiding scandals.

But while the difficulty never lets up, there’s fun in finding the right combination of what works for you. Staying in the green at the end of the month has never been so satisfying!

My Verdict: Idol Manager is brutal but satisfying. If you’re into management sims with a bit of spice and drama, this game offers a unique spin on the business side of idol culture that’s surprisingly addictive.

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game City-building / construction & management simulation Platforms PC, OS X, Linux, Switch, PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2015 Creator/s Colossal Order Average playtime ~150–200 hrs

SimCity was undoubtedly one of the best tycoon games, but thanks to its disastrous 2013 reboot, its time has passed. Luckily, Cities: Skylines rose from the rubble as a masterful city-building game that brought the genre roaring back to life.

Pro tip

Traffic management is everything. Plan your roads carefully, or you’ll have a bottleneck nightmare. Keep everything flowing smoothly and your city will thrive.

As with SimCity, you’ll play as the mayor of a new metropolis. Off the bat, you’ll need to provide housing, commercial zones, industry, power, water, and reasonable transportation (yeah, you need to plan for traffic) for your citizens.

As the years pass and your populace grows, you’ll gain access to more facilities. Schools, for instance, provide education, which leads to higher-paying jobs as well as less pollution. It’s not an exaggeration to say that almost everything in Cities: Skylines lies in a massive, interconnected web, and mastery requires you to do well at every level.

My Verdict: Cities: Skylines is a city-building masterpiece. If you love micromanaging and creating massive, sprawling cities, this game has everything you need. It’s all about solving problems and balancing resources.

11. Rimworld [Best Colony Management Sim with Chaos]

Our score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Colony / management / survival simulation Platforms PC, macOS, Linux, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2018 Creator/s Ludeon Studios Average playtime ~62 hrs

Calling Rimworld one of the best tycoon games is accurate – you need to manage food, energy, optionally money, and more things – but it’s way more than that. Developer Tynan Sylvester calls it a “story generator”, while I call it “one of the best games ever”.

Pro tip

Don’t be afraid to go crazy with your colony design. You can set up basic survival, but going full sociopath and turning your colonists into chaos generators is where the real fun begins.

If you’re into games like RimWorld, you already know the drill: absolute moral chaos wrapped in colony management. You can play things perfectly straight by farming and hunting for food, building homes and equipment for your colonists, harvesting resources and manufacturing products for export…or you could go full sociopath, attack other settlements, then use their people for food and authentic human skin hats and armchairs. You’re free to go as far off the rails as you want in Rimworld; the only limit is your imagination.

There’s a wealth of content just waiting to be discovered in Rimworld…but it’s also worth mentioning that the modding scene is absolutely bonkers!

My Verdict: RimWorld is the perfect mix of strategy, survival, and total unpredictability. It’s for those who like a bit of challenge with their management games and love the chaos that comes with a rogue colony on the edge of destruction.

Upcoming Tycoon Games

The world of simulation and tycoon games keeps expanding, and there are some seriously exciting titles on the horizon. These upcoming releases promise fresh new experiences and even more ways to test your management skills:

Copa City (2026) – Get ready to build your own tropical paradise in Copa City. This new tycoon game puts you in charge of a vibrant island community, where you can manage everything from infrastructure to tourism.

– Get ready to build your own tropical paradise in Copa City. This new tycoon game puts you in charge of a vibrant island community, where you can manage everything from infrastructure to tourism. Business Simulator (2026) – If you’ve ever dreamed of taking control of your own empire, Business Simulator is where it’s at. Set to offer a detailed, realistic business world, you’ll start from the ground up, making decisions that will determine your success or failure.

– If you’ve ever dreamed of taking control of your own empire, Business Simulator is where it’s at. Set to offer a detailed, realistic business world, you’ll start from the ground up, making decisions that will determine your success or failure. Transport Fever 3 (2026) – The Transport Fever series is back, and this time it’s bigger than ever. In Transport Fever 3, you’ll take on the challenge of building and managing transport networks across vast new terrains.

These upcoming tycoon games are shaping up to be massive, and I can’t wait to see how they evolve. No matter if you’re into business strategy or city-building, 2026 is going to be packed with new ways to challenge your management skills!

My Overall Verdict on the Best Tycoon Games

Tycoon games hit differently depending on what kind of player you are. Some love the grind, some love the chaos, and others just want to sit back and build something awesome. Here’s where I’d recommend if you’re looking to dive in:

For aspiring game developers → Game Dev Tycoon . A must-play for anyone curious about running their own studio and creating hit titles while balancing creativity, budgets, and fan demands.

→ . A must-play for anyone curious about running their own studio and creating hit titles while balancing creativity, budgets, and fan demands. For strategy masterminds → Factorio . Perfect for players obsessed with efficiency and automation, this one appreciates smart planning and endless optimization.

→ . Perfect for players obsessed with efficiency and automation, this one appreciates smart planning and endless optimization. For chill builders → Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection . A relaxing experience for players who want a slower pace, designing dream zoos while caring for adorable animals.

. A relaxing experience for players who want a slower pace, designing dream zoos while caring for adorable animals. For creative designers → Planet Coaster . Build your dream theme park, tweak every ride, and make guests scream with joy (or terror). The creative freedom here is insane.

. Build your dream theme park, tweak every ride, and make guests scream with joy (or terror). The creative freedom here is insane. For city architects → Cities: Skylines. The go-to choice for anyone who loves micromanaging urban chaos, think traffic jams and skyline design.

No matter your playstyle, there’s a tycoon game here that’ll scratch that management itch and keep you hooked for hours.

