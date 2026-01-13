14 Best Games Like Cyberpunk 2077 in 2026

The best games like Cyberpunk 2077 immerse you in neon-lit cities – dystopian futures – and tech-infused societies where cybernetic enhancements and corporate corruption shape the world. If this iconic title hooked you with its deep storytelling and futuristic setting – you’re in for a treat, as there are plenty of other games that explore similar themes of rebellion, technology, and survival in a high-tech world.

Technology keeps evolving – and so do the ways we experience digital worlds. From the crime-ridden streets of Cyberpunk 2077‘s Night City to the android-filled landscapes of NieR: Automata, cyberpunk games offer unique visions of the future – each packed with thrilling action and immersive storytelling.

While Cyberpunk is both this game and a whole genre – it represents more than just a name – it’s a window into a world where humanity and machines collide. If you’re ready to dive into more high-tech adventures – here are the best games like Cyberpunk 2077 to keep you plugged in!

Our Top Picks for Games Like Cyberpunk 2077

From now on, you’ll find the best gaming options for you to play on your gaming device(s). Indeed, the ever-growing Cyberpunk theme always comes with new ways to experience the possible near future. For example, you’ll see elements such as:

Borderlands 3 (2019) – it’s a chaotic, loot-filled shooter where you blast your way through a lawless, neon-soaked sci-fi wasteland with an arsenal of ridiculously overpowered weapons. Deus Ex: Human Revolution (2013) – a conspiracy-fueled RPG where you sneak, hack, or punch your way through a world that really, really loves cybernetic enhancements. Shadowrun: Dragonfall (2014) – a cyberpunk-meets-fantasy tactical RPG where hackers, elves, and corporate greed collide in a neon-lit Berlin that’s anything but boring.

As you can already tell, these options share that beloved theme we crave once you experience Cyberpunk 2077. If you want to know more about these and other standout titles, keep reading!

14 Best Games Like Cyberpunk 2077

If you loved the futuristic, tech-fueled chaos of Cyberpunk 2077 – you’re in for a treat! This list rounds up the best games that share similar vibes – high-tech worlds, gritty stories, and a bit of chaos on the side.

Each of these games brings something unique to the table, whether you’re into hacking, combat, or navigating morally complex worlds – just like you did in Night City. And don’t worry, whether you’re a console or PC player, all of these picks are ready for your preferred gaming device.

So, if you’re ready to jump back into the neon-soaked, dystopian future, here are 14 titles that will keep you glued to the screen, exploring alternate versions of tomorrow.

Platforms Year of release Developer Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Console, Xbox Series Console, PC 2019 Gearbox

Unlike the gritty realism of Cyberpunk 2077, Borderlands 3 embraces a vibrant comic-book aesthetic, delivering an over-the-top adventure filled with humor, mayhem, and an absurd amount of guns. As one of the most chaotic open-world games, it emphasizes fast-paced FPS combat, co-op play, and RPG progression, with unique Vault Hunters, each boasting their own powerful abilities.

Exploration across multiple planets keeps the action fresh, while the loot-driven gameplay ensures there’s always a new, ridiculously powerful weapon to try. If Cyberpunk 2077 is all about deep storytelling and a dystopian future, Borderlands 3 is about blowing things up in the most fun way possible.

Platforms Year of release Developer PlayStation Console, Xbox Series Console, PC 2013 Eidos Montreal

As one of the greatest RPG games in the market, Deus Ex: Human Revolution explores a dystopian future shaped by corporate control and advanced cybernetics. Playing as Adam Jensen (a heavily augmented security officer) you’re thrown into a world of moral ambiguity, forced to navigate conspiracies, betrayals, and the ethical dilemmas of human augmentation.

This title leans into player choice, allowing you to approach missions with stealth, hacking, diplomacy, or all-out combat. While Cyberpunk 2077 delivers a vast neon-drenched cityscape and high-octane action, Human Revolution offers a more intimate, thought-provoking experience where every decision can alter the course of the story.

Platforms Year of release Developer PlayStation Console, Xbox Series Console, Nintendo Switch, PC 2014 Harebrained Schemes

While both Shadowrun: Dragonfall and Cyberpunk 2077 explore cyberpunk worlds, they deliver vastly different experiences. Shadowrun: Dragonfall is a fantastic strategy game set in a dystopian Berlin where magic and technology exist side by side.

Unlike Cyberpunk 2077, which offers a sprawling open world, Shadowrun focuses on tactical, turn-based combat, where you lead a team of diverse characters, each with their own unique skills and backgrounds.

The game’s narrative is immersive and heavily influenced by your decisions, with deep character development and a rich story that keeps you hooked.

While Cyberpunk 2077 shines with its stunning visuals and dynamic cityscapes, Shadowrun: Dragonfall is revered for its intricate storytelling and strategic depth, making it an excellent choice for players who enjoy thoughtful, tactical gameplay combined with meaningful narrative choices.

Platforms Year of release Developer PlayStation Console, Xbox Series Console, Nintendo Switch, PC 2019 Obsidian Entertainment

Both The Outer Worlds and Cyberpunk 2077 offer compelling RPG experiences – but each game takes a unique approach in terms of tone and gameplay focus. The Outer Worlds is set in a vibrant, retro-futuristic universe – where players explore a galaxy under the control of ruthless corporations. The game places a heavy emphasis on player choice – allowing you to shape the story through dialogue options and decisions that lead to multiple possible endings.

This narrative flexibility – combining an epic FPS game with RPG mechanics – ensures that no two playthroughs are alike. The game is also known for its humor, quirky characters, and engaging world-building – making it a standout choice for those who appreciate narrative-driven games.

In contrast, Cyberpunk 2077 – developed by CD Projekt Red – offers a darker, more visually immersive experience with a futuristic, dystopian setting. While both games share themes of corporate greed and player-driven narratives, The Outer Worlds shines with its wit, vibrant world-building, and more lighthearted tone. On the other hand, Cyberpunk 2077 stands out for its stunning graphics, complex quests, and deep exploration of a cyberpunk world – offering a more serious and intense storyline.

Platforms Year of release Developer PlayStation Console, Xbox Series Console, PC 2015 Bethesda

This game is set in a post-apocalyptic Boston – where players traverse a vast wasteland filled with mutated creatures, ruthless raiders, and morally complex factions. While the main story revolves around the protagonist’s search for their kidnapped son after emerging from the Vault, the real draw lies in exploration, base building, and crafting.

Compared to Cyberpunk 2077, which offers a dense urban sprawl with verticality and neon-lit streets, Fallout 4 presents a more open and desolate world, emphasizing survival and player-driven settlements.

Though not commonly seen as the top Fallout game in terms of narrative, it delivers some of the most satisfying combat in the series. Legendary weapons introduce unique mechanics – allowing players to annihilate enemies in creative ways. Above all, its emphasis on player freedom and customization makes Fallout 4 a standout title in the open-world RPG genre.

Platforms Year of release Developer PlayStation Console, PC 2020 Guerrilla Games

Both and Cyberpunk 2077 both deliver visually stunning open-world RPG experiences, but each offers a distinct take on the genre. Horizon Zero Dawn is a great story game transports players to a post-apocalyptic world where nature has reclaimed the land, and massive robotic creatures dominate the wilderness.

You play as Aloy – a highly skilled hunter unraveling the mysteries of her past while battling both mechanical beasts and hostile human factions. With fluid combat, deep lore, and the Complete Edition adding extra content, the game offers a gripping journey through its breathtaking world. By contrast, Cyberpunk 2077 trades the lush landscapes for the neon-drenched sprawl of Night City – a crime-ridden metropolis brimming with cybernetic enhancements, intrigue, and high-tech warfare.

Instead of Aloy’s precision with a bow and spear, Cyberpunk gives players full control over V, a customizable mercenary who can be a cybernetic hacker, melee brawler, or gunslinger. While Horizon Zero Dawn focuses on survival and uncovering a lost civilization, Cyberpunk 2077 leans into player freedom, branching narratives, and futuristic body augmentation.

Platforms Year of release Developer PlayStation Console, PC 2013 Square Enix

Just like other remarkable Final Fantasy games, this title delivers an unforgettable RPG experience. Set in the cyberpunk-inspired world of Midgar, where corporate greed and eco-terrorism shape a gripping narrative. Players control iconic characters like Cloud, Tifa, and Barret, engaging in thrilling battles that blend real-time action with strategic mechanics.

While Cyberpunk 2077 offers an open-ended approach to its futuristic setting, Final Fantasy VII presents a more structured, story-driven adventure, rich with emotional depth, character development, and cinematic moments.

Both games explore themes of rebellion against oppressive forces, but Final Fantasy VII leans into fantasy elements, while Cyberpunk 2077 grounds itself in a high-tech, dystopian reality. Whether you’re drawn to deep storytelling or fast-paced combat, Final Fantasy VII remains a timeless masterpiece that continues to captivate players across generations.

Platforms Year of release Developer PlayStation Console, Xbox Series Console, PC 2019 4A Games

This title is a gripping first-person shooter set in post-apocalyptic Russia – following Artyom and his crew as they traverse the harsh wastelands in search of a new home. This engaging survival game masterfully blends survival mechanics – resource management – and atmospheric storytelling, creating an immersive journey through desolate landscapes filled with danger.

With a mix of linear and open-world environments – every encounter feels tense, and every bullet counts – especially when you’re hearing “Antyom!” for the hundredth time.

While Cyberpunk 2077 focuses on high-tech urban sprawl and player-driven choices – Metro Exodus leans into a raw, survival-driven experience where you craft weapons – scavenge for resources – and fight for every breath in a brutal, unforgiving world. If you prefer a more grounded – tension-filled adventure over neon-lit chaos – Metro Exodus is a must-play.

Platforms Year of release Developer PlayStation Console, Xbox Series Console, PC 2020 Ubisoft Toronto

This game feels like a bridge between our present and the cyberpunk future of Cyberpunk 2077 – both exploring tech-driven societies but with different approaches. Set in a near-future dystopian London under oppressive surveillance – Legion lets players recruit and control any NPC in the city, from street performers to professional assassins. This unique mechanic brings variety and unpredictability – making every playthrough feel fresh.

While Cyberpunk 2077 delivers a deeply personal story through V – Watch Dogs: Legion embraces collective resistance, allowing players to build their own rebellion. It leans heavily into stealth – hacking – and creative problem-solving, whereas Cyberpunk 2077 focuses more on RPG progression and first-person combat. If you enjoy open-world games where tech is both your weapon and your greatest threat – Legion is a perfect pick.

Platforms Year of release Developer PlayStation Console, Xbox Series Console, PC 2023 Nightdive Studios

This immersive action RPG game takes players aboard a space station overrun by the rogue AI SHODAN, one of gaming’s most iconic villains. This cyberpunk classic emphasizes exploration – resource management – and strategic problem-solving, forcing players to think critically as they navigate its tense, atmospheric world.

Unlike more action-oriented cyberpunk games – System Shock leans heavily into survival horror elements – making every encounter feel high-stakes.

While Cyberpunk 2077 excels in cinematic storytelling and RPG progression – System Shock is all about emergent gameplay and environmental storytelling. Its influence is undeniable – laying the foundation for legendary titles like Bioshock – Deus Ex – and Dead Space. If you’re looking for a cyberpunk experience that challenges both your reflexes and intellect – System Shock is a must-play.

Platforms Year of release Developer PlayStation Console, Xbox Series Console, Nintendo Switch, PC 2017 Platinum Games

This incredible fighting game follows androids 2B, 9S, and A2 as they battle alien machines in a hauntingly beautiful post-apocalyptic world. What sets this game apart is its fluid combat – deep philosophical themes – and multiple endings that challenge players’ perceptions of storytelling and choice.

Every playthrough reveals new layers to its intricate narrative – making it one of the most emotionally resonant experiences in gaming.

While Cyberpunk 2077 excels in visual immersion and open-world depth – NieR: Automata shines through its dynamic combat – shifting gameplay mechanics – and unforgettable soundtrack. It’s a game that stays with you long after the credits roll – offering a profound and reflective journey unlike anything else in the genre.

Platforms Year of release Developer PlayStation Console, Xbox Series Console, PC 2023 Teyon

This awesome adventure game offers a fresh take on the cyberpunk theme – is a first-person shooter set in a gritty, crime-infested Detroit. You step into the metal boots of RoboCop, the iconic cyborg enforcer, as he takes on street gangs, bikers, and mercenaries with his signature Auto-9 pistol and unwavering sense of justice.

True to the movie, the game delivers over-the-top action, immersive sim elements, and that slow, unstoppable movement that makes you feel like an indestructible force.

While Cyberpunk 2077 emphasizes player choice and open-world exploration – RoboCop: Rogue City offers a more straightforward, high-octane power fantasy. It’s a nostalgic yet fresh experience that lets you clean up the streets with brutal efficiency – one well-placed headshot at a time.

Platforms Year of release Developer Xbox Series Console, PC 2023 Bethesda

This game is set in a sci-fi universe where humanity has spread across one of the largest video game maps ever. I get to explore diverse, often deserted planets, engage in space combat (when I’m lucky), and customize my very own ships.

Above all, Starfield shines with its emphasis on exploration, crafting, and a richly detailed universe filled with various factions and deep lore. The narrative follows the protagonist’s quest to uncover ancient artifacts while navigating political intrigue.

In contrast to Cyberpunk 2077, Starfield offers a more open-ended, sandbox-style experience. It appeals to players who love the freedom to explore vast, meticulously crafted worlds and dive into space adventures. If you’re itching to leave Earth behind and get lost in the stars, this is the game to take you beyond the neon-lit streets.

14. Atomic Heart

Platforms Year of release Developer PlayStation Console, Xbox Series Console, PC 2023 Mundfish

This mix of a first-person shooter and intricate puzzle game is set in an alternate-history Soviet Union where advanced technology has spiraled out of control, with a retro-futuristic aesthetic that draws comparisons to BioShock and System Shock.

As I navigated this twisted world, I faced biomechanical, menacing enemies while unraveling the mysteries of a future Soviet Union gone awry. The atmosphere is dense, with the story revealing dark secrets about this alternate reality.

What sets Atomic Heart apart is its unique setting, innovative combat mechanics, and captivating world-building. Much like other RPGs, AH offers an immersive experience, particularly for fans of retro-futuristic themes and immersive sim games. If you’re looking for a thrilling ride through a bizarre, alternate universe, Atomic Heart offers just that.

FAQs

Are there any games as good as Cyberpunk? Absolutely! While Cyberpunk 2077 delivers an incredible open-world RPG experience, there are plenty of other cyberpunk-themed games that offer gripping stories, immersive worlds, and exciting gameplay.

Titles like Deus Ex: Human Revolution, The Outer Worlds, and Shadowrun: Dragonfall provide rich, futuristic experiences worth diving into. Is GTA 5 or Cyberpunk 2077 better? It depends on what you’re looking for. GTA 5 offers an expansive open-world crime sandbox with a thriving multiplayer mode, while Cyberpunk 2077 focuses on an intricate RPG experience set in a neon-lit dystopia.

If you prefer a deep, story-driven experience with RPG mechanics, go for Cyberpunk 2077. If you want chaotic fun with online multiplayer, GTA 5 is the better pick. What’s better, Elden Ring or Cyberpunk? Both games are fantastic, but they cater to different audiences. Elden Ring is a challenging, open-world action RPG with deep lore and brutal combat, while Cyberpunk 2077 leans more into storytelling, character choices, and futuristic gunplay.

If you enjoy Souls-like difficulty and exploration, go for Elden Ring. If you want an immersive narrative with cybernetic upgrades, Cyberpunk 2077 is the way to go. Which is better, Cyberpunk 2077 or Witcher 3? Both are masterpieces from CD Projekt Red, but they offer different experiences. The Witcher 3 is a dark fantasy RPG with one of the best narratives in gaming, while Cyberpunk 2077 brings a high-tech dystopian world with more first-person action and player choice.

If you love medieval fantasy and deep storytelling, go with The Witcher 3. If a futuristic world with hacking, cybernetic upgrades, and intense gunfights sounds exciting, Cyberpunk 2077 is your best bet.

