16 Fire Emblem Alternatives You Can’t Miss in 2025

If you’re searching for games like Fire Emblem, chances are you love the thrill of tactical combat mixed with unforgettable storytelling and strategic decision-making. The Fire Emblem series is a genre-defining tactical RPG franchise that’s mastered the art of marrying turn-based combat with character-driven drama .

This guide brings together the top tactical RPGs beyond Fire Emblem. Here you will find 16 handpicked titles, some emphasize role-playing depth or political intrigue, while others focus on squad dynamics, but all deliver the same balance of challenge that Fire Emblem fans love. There’s plenty here worth discovering for your next strategy fix.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Fire Emblem

When it comes to games like Fire Emblem, not every title nails the same balance of tactical depth, character bonds, and gripping storylines. That’s why I’ve pulled together a shortlist of five standouts that rise above the rest. These five are the ones you should start with:

XCOM 2 (2021) – A masterclass in tactical tension where every decision feels like life or death, and the permadeath mechanic keeps the stakes high. Triangle Strategy (2022) – Square Enix’s closest rival to Fire Emblem: Three Houses, with party-wide votes, branching paths, and layered battlefield tactics. Unicorn Overlord (2022) – Blends open-world exploration with tactical battles, giving Fire Emblem fans a new kind of strategic freedom. Baldur’s Gate 3 (2023) – This might lean towards role-playing, but its turn-based combat and emphasis on relationships make it a natural pick for Fire Emblem lovers. Lost Eidolons (2023) – A modern Fire Emblem clone that blends grid-based combat, character-driven storytelling, and rebellion against the empire, something familiar yet refreshingly new.

If you’re eager to dive straight into Fire Emblem–style gameplay, these five set the stage perfectly. Scroll on and you’ll find even more tactical gems worth adding to your list.

16 Games Like Fire Emblem for Tactical RPG Fans

The following games bring together the same mix of strategy, storytelling, and replayability that Fire Emblem fans love. Some focus heavily on tactical combat, while others expand the genre with RPG elements or new settings.

1. XCOM 2 [Best High-Stakes Tactical Warfare]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game RPG Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, Xbox Year of release 2021 Creator/s Developer: Firaxis Games

Publisher: 2K Games Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 40-60 hours. Unique features include Guerrilla warfare tactics, squad customization, and cinematic combat shots. Best for Best for those who love tactical strategy, branching stories, and character development. What I liked The mix of strategy and emotional storytelling. The battle animations are epic.

XCCOM 2 drops you into a world where Earth has fallen under alien control. Twenty years after surrender, the invaders present a utopia hiding a dark agenda of surveillance, experimentation, and extermination. The shattered remnants of XCOM, once Earth’s last defense, now operate as a resistance force on the run, determined to expose the truth and reclaim the planet.

At the heart of the game is Avenger, a captured alien supply ship turned mobile HQ. From here, you’ll direct global operations like recruiting soldiers, building resistance support, and uncovering enemy projects. Missions are tense, turn-based encounters where permadeath raises the stakes, just like Fire Emblem’s most punishing modes.

Why we chose it We chose XCOM2 because it nails the ‘high-stakes’ feel with permadeath, punishing missions, and enemies that keep you on the edge. It’s the perfect blend of strategy, tension, and emotional investment, making every choice matter.

Your squad is built from five unique classes, Ranger, Grenadier, Sharpshooter, Specialist, and Psi Operative, each with its own weapons, trees, and battlefield roles.

Every soldier carries emotional weight, since one mistake can mean losing them forever. Enemies are as varied as they are dangerous: from the stealthy Viper and relentless Chryssalid to towering threats like the Sectpod and Gatekeeper.

My Verdict: What makes XCOM 2 the favourite game among the best strategy games is its perfect balance of strategic squad management, branching choices, and emotional investment in your units. You’re not just fighting battles, you’re leading a desperate resistance with the odds stacked against you.

What do players say?

Sergio ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ In my modest opinion, XCOM 2 is a great game. Really fun to play.

2. Triangle Strategy [Best Political Choice Driven RPG]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Tactical RPG Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC Year of release 2022 Creator/s Developer: Square Enix & Artdink

Publisher: Square Enix Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 50-60 hours. HD-2D visuals, branching story via conviction system, tactical elevation. Best for Best for those who love tactical strategy, branching stories, and character development. What I liked The mix of strategy and emotional storytelling. The battle animations are epic.

If you’re craving the best tactical RPG game that scratches that Fire Emblem itch, Triangle Strategy might be exactly what you’re looking for. In the war-torn Norzelia, you play as Serenoa Wolffort, a young lord caught in a brutal conflict where every choice carries real weight. From battlefield tactics to politics, your decisions can reshape the story and the fate of allies.

The game’s big twist is the Scales of Conviction system, where advisors vote on crucial choices and you can sway their decisions. Battles go beyond grid movement, with multitiered maps, terrain advantages, and elemental combos. Melt ice with fire, then electrify soaked foes with lightning for devastating results.

Why we chose it Triangle Strategy stands out for blending combat with political choices that truly shape the story.

My Verdict: Triangle Strategy is one of the most thoughtful and replayable tactical RPGs in recent years, blending layered combat, meaningful political choices, and stunning HD-2D visuals.

What do players say?

Hiryu28 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Play Triangle Strategy. It’s goooooood. The decision making and branching is just excellent to me.

3. Unicorn Overlord [Best Open-World Tactical Exploration]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Tactical RPG Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 Year of release 2022 Creator/s Developer: VanillaawarePublisher: Atlus and Sega Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 30-50 hours. Turn-based tactical battles, unique fantasy units, and an expansive story. Best for Fans of classic strategy RPGs with a modern twist. What I liked Hand-drawn art and strategic depth.

If you’ve ever wished Fire Emblem gave you more freedom between battles, Unicorn Overlord is going to hit all the right notes. You play as Alain, the exiled crown prince of Cornia, who’s trying to reclaim his lost throne while uniting five warring nations.

But instead of being locked into mission after mission, you actually get to explore a full overworld, liberating towns, picking up quests, and recruiting allies at your own pace. The real magic, though, is in your army building with over 60 unique characters to recruit, humans, elves, beastfolk, even angels, each with a different class and skillset.

Customizing squads becomes its own strategy puzzle: balance roles for safety, or stack damage dealers for quick kills. Once the battle starts, it’s all about smart positioning, seizing enemy command posts, and settling up pre-programmed tactics that trigger automatically when conditions are met.

Why we chose it Unicord Overlord redefines tactical RPGs with its open-world freedom, letting you explore, recruit, and build armies at your own pace while delivering deep, strategic battles.

My Verdict: If you want Fire Emblem-style strategy but with more freedom, hand-drawn, amazing visuals, and deep army customization, Unicorn Overlord is a must-play.

What do players say?

Plurfox ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ All that being said, though, I’ve put like 50+ hours into the game and have enjoyed it up to this point, so I’d say it’s worth it, especially if it’s on sale

4. Baldur’s Gate 3 [Most Immersive Story Driven Strategy RPG]

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Tactical RPG/ CRPG Platforms PC, PS5 Year of release 2023 Creator/s Developer & Publisher: Larian Studios Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 100+ hours. Turn-based combat, massive choices, multiplayer co-op Best for D&D fans and story-driven RPG players What I liked Storytelling, reactive world, deep tactical combat.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive, award-winning RPG that drops you into the Forgotten Realms with one big twist: you’ve got a Mind Flyer parasite in your brain. From there, it’s all about choices. You’ll build your own custom hero or pick from deep origin characters like Astarion, the charming vampire spawn, and set off on a journey full of branching paths, romance, betrayal, and impossible decisions.

Gameplay is turn-based combat mixed with D&D-style roleplaying freedom. Sneak, persuade, steal, or blast your way through encounters; your decisions truly change the world around you. It’s one of the best co-op games and can also be played solo, making it perfect for lone adventurers or full party chaos.

With its cinematic storytelling, stunning visuals, and awards including Game of the Year 2023, it’s the closest thing to living inside a tabletop campaign.

Why we chose it Baldur’s Gate 3 delivers the most immersive blend of tactical combat and role-playing freedom, with choices that reshape the story and multiplayer co-op that brings D&D to life.

My Verdict: If you’re exploring games like this one, here is a list of 15 Games like Baldur’s Gate 3. And if you love Fire Emblem’s tactical choices but want even bigger stakes and freedom, Baldur’s Gate 3 is unmissable.

What do players say?

Riperonis ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The game is really, really good and it’s 100% worth it, but it is not perfect.

5. Lost Ediolons [Best Modern Fire Emblem-Inspired Adventure]

Our Score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Tactical RPG Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC Year of release 2023 Creator/s Developer & Publisher: Ocean Drive Studios Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 40-50 hours. Anime-inspired visuals, turn-based battles, a romance system, and a large class variety Best for Fans of anime-style strategy RPGs. What I liked Art, solid tactical combat, and branching storylines.

If you’re looking for a tactical RPG that feels like a Fire Emblem clone but with its own unique style, Lost Eidolons is worth checking out. Released in 2022 by Ocean Drive Studio, it throws you into a crumbling empire torn apart by civil war. You play as Eden, a mercenary captain turned reluctant rebel leader, caught in a gripping tale of uprising, politics, and personal drama.



The game splits its time between camp life, where you chat with allies, upgrade gear, and deepen relationships, and turn-based grid battles that lean heavily into class strengths, elemental magic, and terrain strategy. It’s a slower, more deliberate combat system than some might expect, but people do love how it forces you to think ahead and plan every move.

Why we chose it Lost Eidolons stands out for blending Fire Emblem-style tactics with cinematic storytelling, deep character bonding, and a grounded, strategic combat system.

Visually, Lost Eidolons goes for a grounded, cinematic look, with fully voiced characters and cutscenes that make the empire’s downfall feel epic. If you loved the mix of bonding, strategy, and high-stakes storytelling in Three Houses, this is a sleeper hit you shouldn’t skip.

My Verdict: With the best gaming monitor that gives peak performance, you can truly enjoy Lost Eidolons’ stunning visuals and immersive cinematic moments to the fullest.

What do players say?

ScribbleMagic ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I liked it overall…I like its mechanics. Zone of control (you can’t pass through an enemy’s adjacent tiles) made positioning interesting even on the more lackluster maps.

6. Tactics Ogre [Best Classic Tactical RPG Revival]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Tactical RPG Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5 Year of release 2022 Creator/s Developer & Publisher: Square Enix Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 60-80 hours. HD-2D visuals, branching paths, complex political story. Best for Hardcore tactical RPG enthusiasts What I liked Replayable story, Immense depth in game strategy.

If you’re into strategy RPGs, Tactic Ogre: Reborn is one of those games that just grabs you and doesn’t let go. The story drops you right into Valeria, a set of islands torn apart after the death of its king. Every choice you make actually changes the direction of the story. Who you side with, who survives, and even which characters you can recruit all depend on your decisions.

On the battlefield, this isn’t a ‘just move and attract’ kind of deal. Battles unfold on grid-based maps where terrain, classes, and gear shape your strategy. Helpful features like the Chariot Tarot lets you rewind a few moves if you mess up, and the World Tarot allows you to revisit past story branches without restarting the whole game.

Why we chose it Tactics Ogre combines deep, branching storytelling with tactical gameplay that rewards smart choices and offers incredible replay value.

My Verdict: If you love Fire Emblem: Three Houses or just want a strategy RPG that rewards both smart choices and replayability, Tactics Ogre: Reborn is a must-play. Visually, the game is a treat: classic pixel art polished up with HD backgrounds, fully voiced cutscenes, and a live orchestra soundtrack.

What do players say?

TaliesinMerlin ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I recommend Tactics Ogre, especially if you’re involved in gameplay and world-building.

7. Into the Breach [Best Puzzle-Like Tactical Challenge Game]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Tactical Puzzle RPG Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC Year of release 2018 Creator/s Developer & Publisher: Subset Games Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 15-20 hours. Rogue-like tactics, grid-based mech combat, tight puzzle mechanics Best for Players who love strategic, bite-sized challenges. What I liked Minimalistic design, high replayability, clever mechanics

Into the Breach is one of those strategy games that looks simple at first glance but quickly proves just how clever and punishing it can be.

The setup is straightforward, humanity is under attack by massive, insect-like monsters called the Vek, and it’s up to you and your squad of time-travelling mechs to stop them. Sounds like a standard sci-fi showdown, right? The twist is how you play.

Every single battle plays out like a tight puzzle. Enemies telegraph their movies before they attack, so you always know what’s coming next. The challenge isn’t guessing, but it’s figuring out how to counter perfectly. Do you block an enemy from hitting a city block? Push one monster into another to deal double damage? Each decision matters, and one wrong move can snowball fast.

Why we chose it Into the Breach stands out for turning every battle into a puzzle, where predicting enemy moves and countering perfectly is the key to survival.

The game keeps things fresh with randomized maps, unlockable pilots with unique abilities, and a steady stream of new weapons to experiment with. And if you lose, your pilot gets sent back in time to try again in another timeline, making every run feel like a fresh start.

My Verdict: If you love tactical games that play like high-stakes chess puzzles and offer endless replayability, Into the Breach easily ranks among the best single-player PC games you can’t put down.

What do players say?

PatientGamers ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Into the Breach is a phenomenal game!

8. Symphony of War [Best Grand Army Building Strategy RPG]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Tactical RPG Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC Year of release 2022 Creator/s Developer & Publisher: Dancing Dragon Games & Freedom Games Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 30-40 hours. Large-scale battles, deep army management, multiple classes, and tactics. Best for Strategy fans who enjoy unit and army planning. What I liked Retro-inspired graphics, huge battles, complex tactical depth.

If you’ve ever wanted a modern game that feels like the golden age of tactical RPGs, Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga is exactly that. Think Fire Emblem meets Ogre Battle, but with some clever twist that makes it stand out. You play as a young commander swept into a civil war, building an army and leading squads across huge turn-based battles.

But here’s the hook: Instead of moving single units, you command a full squad of up to nine characters. Placement matters, turning each fight into a managing platoon rather than a few heroes. There are over 40 different classes to experiment with, from cavalry and gunners to dragon riders and sorcerers, and plenty of ways to upgrade them as the campaign goes on.

Why we chose it Symphony of War shines for its massive army-building system, letting you manage full squads and craft huge tactical battles that feel epic and dynamic.

My Verdict: If you love strategy games that keep you on your toes, Symphony of War is a gem. Every move feels high-stakes, but losing never gets old because each run plays out differently. It’s basically chess with giant mechs, and it’s ridiculously fun to keep coming back to.

What do players say?

VanUltima ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Just finished this game. Great game to sink your time into, I think the story is a step above the typical Fire Emblem stuff, but still good stuff.

9. Divinity: Original Sin 2 [Best Co-op Tactical Fantasy RPG]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Tactical RPG/ CRPG Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, PS4 Year of release 2017 Creator/s -Developer & Publisher: Larian Studios Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 80-120 hours. Highly interactive world, turn-based combat, and co-op multiplayer. Best for Fans of story-driven tactical RPGs What I liked Freedom in combat and exploration, engaging story, endless replayability.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 isn’t just another RPG, and it’s the kind of game where every choice, every spell, and even every conversation feels like it matters. The Divine is dead, the world is tearing itself apart, and you awaken with godlike powers that could save or doom everyone.



What makes Divinity special? You can play as a flesh-eating Elf, a royal Lizard, a Zombie, or just create your own character from scratch. The world reacts differently depending on who you are. You can talk to animals, interrogate ghosts, or straight up kill any NPC if that’s your style.

Combat is all about creativity, too, and mix fire with poison to trigger explosions, freeze enemies in a rainstorm, or use teleport to fling someone off a cliff.

Why we chose it We picked Divinity: Original Sin 2 because of its unmatched freedom in both story and combat, plus one of the best co-op experiences in any RPG.

Final Verdict: If you love RPGs that let you experiment, break rules, and truly shape your own story, Divinity: Original Sin 2 is one of those must-have multiplayer games you won’t put down.

What do players say?

PatientGamers ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Now I’m almost 50 hours in, and I’m loving (almost) every second of it. The many good things about this game severely outweigh the bad in my opinion. The stellar turn-based combat makes each turn feel crucial to winning, and the game sets up enemies in a fantastic way.

10. Pathfinder: Kingmaker [Best CRPG With Tactical Depth]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Tactical RPG Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2018 Creator/s Developer & Publisher: Owlcat Games & Deep Silver Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 60 – 100 hours. Kingdom management, branching storylines, and turn-based options Best for Fans of classic CRPGs with strategic elements. What I liked Rich story, detailed world-building, deep tactical combat.

Pathfinder: Kingmaker takes the tabletop RPG and transforms it into a massive, story-driven computer RPG adventure. Set in the infamous Stolen Lands, you step into the role of an adventurer who rises to power and eventually becomes a ruler.

The game combines classic isometric CRPG exploration. Think Baldur’s Gate or Neverwinter Nights, with modern options, like a turn-based mode for more tactical battles.

You’ll gather a party of companions, each with their own personalities, backstories, and sometimes clashing opinions. From forming alliances and uncovering rich lore to customizing characters with the depth Pathfinder is known for, the experience feels like living inside an epic tabletop campaign.

Why we chose it Pathfinder: Kingmaker stands out for blending rich storytelling with deep tactical combat and kingdom management, offering a true tabletop RPG experience.

My Verdict: With its mix of challenging combat, kingdom management, and impactful storytelling, Pathfinder: Kingmaker scratches that classic RPG itch while giving you something new to master. If you want an RPG that blends dungeon crawling with kingdom building, where your decisions echo across the land, this is it.

What do players say?

Luparb ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I like the exploration and combat in this game. I think the Pathfinder rules smooth out some of the rougher edges of the older DnD rules that might not work so well for a video game. It’s pleasant to look at too. The problem I have with it is that it’s kind of directionless.

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Tactical RPG Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2019 Creator/s Developer & Publisher: Chucklefish Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 30-40 hours. Turn-based battles, Groove system, map editor, campaign, and co-op. Best for Strategy lovers wanting Fire Emblem-style tactics What I liked Colorful pixel art, flexible strategy, strong replay value.

If you are into strategy games but want to skip the romances and permadeath of Fire Emblem, Wargroove might be exactly what you’re looking for. It’s all about smart tactics, commanding armies across the land, sea, and sky while trying to outwit your opponent at every turn.

The campaign tells three interwoven stories packed with rival commanders, unlikely friendship, and big battles. Each commander has a unique ‘Groove’ ability, kind of like a special move, that can completely swing the tide of combat.

The sequel even adds the Faahri Republic, a quirky faction of mouse folk who fight with mysterious crystal tech. They may look cute, but they bring a whole new layer of strategy.

Why we chose it Wargroove earns its spot for delivering Fire Emblem-style tactics wrapped in charming pixel art, with tons of replayability through custom maps and multiplayer.

On top of that, the pixel art style gives the game tons of charm without losing that epic, high-stakes feel. And if you’re the type who loves replay value, there’s rogue-like conquest, online multiplayer, and endless community maps to keep you busy.

My Verdict: Wargroove is pure tactical fun; it’s easy to jump into, but endlessly rewarding. If you’re browsing the best fantasy games, Wargroove is pure tactical fun and easy to jump into, but endlessly rewarding.

What do players say?

Nintendo Switch ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I’ve never tried to like a game as much as I did Wargroove

12. Dark Deity [Best Indie Fire Emblem Successor]

Our Score 8.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Tactical RPG Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC Year of release 2021 Creator/s Developer & Publisher: Sword & Axe LLC, Indie.io Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 30-40 hours. Fire Emblem-inspired, 30 characters, 54 classes, 400+ conversations. Best for GBA-style Fire Emblem fans. What I liked Nostalgic pixel art, solid class system, strategic battles.

Dark Deity drops you into a shattered world, where ancient empires have crumbled and petty kings wage endless, reckless wars. You begin with four cadets from the Brookstead Military Academy, conscripted as fodder for a coming conflict, but destined to become legends.

At its heart, Dark Deity is a turn-based RPG game: fight scenes, turn-based battles across 28 handcrafted chapters, train your squad of 30+ unique characters, and experiment with over 50 classes and hundreds of weapons, spells, and artifacts.

Unlike Fire Emblem, here defeat doesn’t mean permadeath; fallen allies survive but carry lasting stat wounds, adding weight to every choice.

Visually, it’s a colorful, pixel art tribute to the classic GBA Fire Emblem era, complete with evolving character relationships and 400 unique support conversations

Why we chose it Dark Deity is the closest modern indie game to classic GBA Fire Emblem, with a huge cast, deep class system, and a clever twist on permadeath.

My Verdict: A heartfelt homage to old-school Fire Emblem, Dark Deity captures the same charm and strategy that fans loved. If you miss GBA-era tactics games, this one feels like coming home.

What do players say?

RyaReisender ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The gameplay was super smooth, has some great ideas, and on easy it was very forgiving and enjoyable. Also, it has absolutely amazing battle animations. I’d claim they are even better than in Fire Emblem.

13. Langrisser 1&2 [Best Remastered Tactical RPG Duo]

Our Score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Tactical RPG Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 Year of release 2019 Creator/s Developer & Publisher: Chara-Ani, Extreme & Kadokawa Games, NIS America Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 40-50 hours. Commander system, branching story paths, remastered visuals Best for Strategy fans who love classic RPGs What I liked Tactical depth, multiple endings, remastered graphics.

Langrisser 1&2 brings back one of Fire Emblem’s classic rivals, fully remastered for modern consoles. Set in a rich fantasy setting, you’ll guide heroes like Ledin and Elwin as they chase the Sacred Sword Langrisser to end a war-torn conflict. Unlike most tactics RPGs, here you command both a hero and their squad, adding bigger strategic depth.

The gameplay is grid-based and turn-focused, but the commander system adds depth, letting you position units and manage entire squads instead of single characters. The remaster also updates visuals with crisp anime-style art while preserving the classic feel of the originals.

Why we chose it Langrisser 1 & 2 earns its spot for reviving one of Fire Emblem’s greatest rivals, with the commander system and branching storylines giving it a unique tactical edge.

My Verdict: Langrisser is a unique rival to Fire Emblem, offering the commander system for richer tactical combat. If you crave a strategic experience on a larger scale, this game delivers a nostalgic yet refreshing challenge.

What do players say?

Nintendo Switch ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The game’s strength is the battle system and the class tree system. If you are ready to pay for a game with a typical story with good gameplay, the answer is yes, go for it. I gladly paid the full price day 1 (I’m a longtime fan of the original games), and I really enjoyed it.

14. Shining Force [Best Retro Tactical RPG Classic]

Our Score 8.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Tactical RPG Platforms Switch Online, Steam, Sega Mega Drive Year of release 1992 Creator/s Developer & Publisher: Sonic & Sega Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 25-30 hours. Grid-based battles, open world exploration between battles. Best for Fans of retro tactical RPGs What I liked Classic charm, open-world feel, strategic grid combat.

Before Fire Emblem blew up worldwide, Shining Force: The Legacy of Great Intention was already setting the stage for tactical RPG greatness. You play as Max, a young hero chosen to lead the Shining Force against Dark Dragon and the evil Runefaust army. It’s a classic tale of light vs darkness in a vibrant fantasy world with plenty of retro charm.

What makes Shining Force stand out, even today, is how it blends strategy with exploration. What makes it stand out is that, unlike most games of its time, you’re not just jumping from battle to battle, but you actually get to explore town, chat with NPCs, and uncover little secrets in an open world between fights. It gives the whole adventure a richer, more immersive feel.

Why we chose it Shining Force stands out as one of the first tactical RPGs to blend strategy with exploration, laying the foundation for the genre.

My Verdict: If you’re into old-school tactical RPGs and want that mix of strategy and exploration, Shining Force is still a must-play classic that deserves your time.

What do players say?

JRPG ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I absolutely adore these games. They are not perfect in the story department, but the story is interesting enough. It is very good in terms of character diversity. But the battle system is my favorite feature. I enjoy movement, attack, and the magic system. And when fights occur, a good animation sequence occurs. It’s simple but effective.

15. Banner of the Maid [Best Revolutionary War Drama]

Our Score 9.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Tactical RPG Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 Year of release 2019 Creator/s Developer & Publisher: Azure Flame Studio & CE Asia. Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 50-55 hours. French Revolution setting, faction balancing, anime-inspired art. Best for Strategy fans who love historical twists. What I liked Unique setting, strong female lead, challenging tactical gameplay

Banner of the Maid isn’t your typical tactics RPG; it drops you right into the French Revolution, where politics, betrayal, and war collide in dramatic fashion. You step into the shoes of Pauline Bonaparte, who is Napoleon’s sister, as she fights her way through political backstabbing, faction wars, and some seriously dramatic battles.

The gameplay is classic turn-based strategy, but what makes it pop is the mix of real historical figures and anime-styled playable characters with special powers. One mission, you’re dodging the guillotine, the next, you’re clashing with generals backed by supernatural abilities. It keeps things unpredictable and way more stylish than your average historical RPG.

Why we chose it Banner of the Maid got that anime flair and smart mix of politics, history, and tactical battles you won’t find elsewhere.

My Verdict: If you’re a tactics player, looking for something unique that is not just knights and dragons again, Banner of the Maid has the strategy you love in a setting you’ve probably never seen before.

What do players say?

JRPG ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Banner of the Maid was a surprisingly fun experience. It appealed to my interest in Strategy RPG games, and the gameplay shined in that aspect. It was challenging, but felt fair most of the time.

16. Super Robot Wars 30 [Best Mecha Crossover Strategy RPG]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Tactical RPG / Mecha Crossover Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 Year of release 2021 Creator/s Developer & Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 60-80 hours. Crossover of dozens of mecha series, flashy animations, and pilot upgrades. Best for Mecha anime fans What I liked Huge roster, battles, dream crossovers.

Super Robot Wars 30 is like the ultimate playground for mecha fans. It’s basically every ‘what if’ anime battle you’ve ever imagined, now on your screen. The gameplay keeps things fun and strategic. You’ll move your mechs across grid-based maps, line up attacks, and then sit back to watch some of the most over-the-top, anime-style battle animations you’ve ever seen.

Seriously, every fight feels like its own mini-episode. On top of that, you can upgrade pilots, tweak your machines, and build your dream squad of robots however you like. What’s cool is how it balances depth with accessibility.

New systems like Tactical Area Select and Auto Battle mean you can go all in on strategy or take it easy when you just want to watch your favourite robots smash things.

Why we chose it Super Robot Wars 30 makes the cut for being the ultimate mecha crossover dream, delivering huge tactical battles and over-the-top anime action like no other game.

My Verdict: If you’re into mecha anime or love tactical RPGS with big personalities like Fire Emblem, Super Robot Wars 30 is the one for you. It’s also perfect for fans of the best split-screen games who love local co-op action.

What do players say?

GuessWhoM ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ My favorite SRW of the games I’ve played (V, X, and 30). The lack of route splits taking half my roster away is the main reason I prefer 30 over V and X.

My Overall Verdict

If you’re craving tactical battles, branching stories, and squad management, the games on this list have you covered. From XCOM2‘s high-stakes strategy to Triangle Strategy’s political twist, there’s something for every strategy RPG fan.

Standout titles like Unicord Overlord and Lost Eidolons bring freedom between battles while classics like Tacticle Ogre and Langrisser deliver that nostalgic Fire Emblem feel. Each game adds its own twist, whether it’s huge armies, squad customization, or co-op fun.

No matter which one you pick, you’re in for hours of strategic thinking, tough choices, and epic battles. Squad up with a friend, dive in, and see if you’ve got what it takes to lead your troops to victory.

FAQs

What is the best game like Fire Emblem?

The best game like Fire Emblem is XCOM 2. It combines grid-based tactical combat with high-stakes decisions and deep squad customization, making it perfect for strategy fans.

What style of game is Fire Emblem?

Fire Emblem is a tactical role-playing game (RPG). You move characters across grid maps, plan attacks, and manage resources. Think of it as chess, but with anime heroes, epic stories, and flashy special moves.

How many Fire Emblem games are there?

There are 17 mainline Fire Emblem games, plus spin-offs like Fire Emblem Warriors. Not all were released worldwide, but the series has grown steadily since its 1990 debut in Japan.

Which order to play Fire Emblem?

There is no strict order. Most fans start with Awakening or Three Houses since they’re modern and easy for beginners.

How long is the Fire Emblem?

Most of the Fire Emblem games take around 30 to 60 hours for the main story. If you’re chasing every ending, side mission, or romance, you could easily double that.

Is Fire Emblem a cozy game?

The strategy battles can get intense, but between the fights, you’ll enjoy relaxing activities like building bonds, exploring, or customizing your team.