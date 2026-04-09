This inZOI review covers what might be the closest thing I’ve seen to a true next-gen life sim, almost like the version of The Sims 5 we never quite got. If its developers had fully committed to realism, this could easily be it. The first thing that hits you is the character creator – it’s so detailed and lifelike that you might pause and wonder if what you’re seeing is actually real.

But while the visuals are stunning, they’re only part of the picture. As you spend more time in the game, some rough edges and gaps start to appear. There are plenty of exciting ideas at play, but also moments where the experience might still feel unfinished.

inZOI keeps the familiar life sim elements we love, like deep customization and day-to-day simulation, while taking them in a more grounded, visually detailed direction. It also leans into city-building, giving the game an extra layer of depth and ambition.

Since it’s still in Early Access, my inZOI review will mostly focus on what’s currently playable, what impresses, and where there’s still room to grow.

TL;DR – inZOI Review Overview

Genre Life Simulation / Sandbox Core loop Create Zois, Build homes/cities, Manage lives Biggest strength Best-in-class character creator Biggest weakness Shallow simulation depth Unique Feature Full city editing and zoning Clear verdict Promising but unfinished

inZOI Review: The Prettiest Life Sim Yet

Before we get into the depth of my inZOI review, let’s just get one thing out of the way – inZOI may literally be one of the best looking sims out there. Sure, we’ve had our fair share of games like The Sims but this one raises the bar in almost every visual aspect. From the character creator to the city environments, it’s clear that the team at Krafton put a lot of effort into ensuring that everything feels alive and believable.

It was built on Unreal Engine 5 and leans heavily into photorealism. The skin textures, lighting, atmospheric detail, even the little speckles in the environment push towards something closer to real life than anything The Sims 4 ever attempted.

Creating characters is only the beginning; the real draw lies in a fully simulated world where city-building, daily routines, and social interactions blend naturally. This gives the game a level of realism most life sims don’t achieve.

It’s still in Early Access, so some systems aren’t fully fleshed out yet. There are rough edges and gaps here and there, but the foundation is strong, and the ideas on display make it clear that this is a game with a lot of potential. In this inZOI review, I’ll explore what works, what excites, and where inZOI could still improve as it continues to evolve.

The animation quality is impressively solid. While the movements aren’t completely seamless, they’re more than enough to keep players fully immersed. Combined with dynamic lighting and richly detailed environments, inZOI often looks almost too real, blurring the line between simulation and reality.

And, unfortunately, that is where things get a little tricky. I know that my inZOI game review up to this point is all about how pretty and realistic the game looks, and there’s no denying that the visuals and character creation are part of what has generated so much early excitement.

But this visual strength comes with a trade‑off. Despite the striking environments and detail, the core simulation elements – the day‑to‑day interactions, NPC behaviour, and the overall sense of life happening around you – don’t always live up to the same standard. Character movements and interactions can sometimes feel stiff or robotic, and moments that should feel lively come across as repetitive or shallow.

Even though inZOI sets up a wonderfully detailed world, there are times when that world feels more like a beautifully rendered backdrop than a genuinely dynamic life simulation. Daily routines can lack meaningful depth, and social interactions (the heart of any life sim) don’t always have the emotional weight or variety you might expect. But, again, this game is still in Early Access.

The Character Creator Is Unreal

Now, this is the part where inZOI genuinely flexes. I tried to make my entire inZOI review as logical and unbiased as possible. But this is where I might slip a bit. inZOI’s character creator is, without any exaggeration, one of the best in the genre right now. To the point where it arguably surpasses The Sims 4 and rivals Black Desert Online in terms of facial customizations.

You can literally tweak almost everything to such precision that it feels more like a professional modelling tool than some in-game character editor. Pretty much every physical detail is adjustable to the minute-most detail (facial expressions and jaw structure to eye depth, muscle tone, and skin texture… everything!)

It doesn’t stop at the character, either. You can fine-tune the entire backdrop they’re standing in, down to small details like curtain colors (yes, really).

The lighting system ties it all together. It gives you a clear, realistic preview of how your character looks across different environments and lighting conditions.

I’ve genuinely seen people get creative enough to recreate TV characters like Daenerys from Game of Thrones, and even real-life celebrities like Billie Eilish, which says a lot about how flexible the system is.

You can customise every part of your character’s body, and not just their face. The body sliders let you adjust weight, muscle, and proportions in a way that feels genuinely realistic and tasteful, rather than exaggerated or offensive. You’re genuinely sculpting a person and not just dragging bars around for fun.

When I said it feels like a professional modelling tool, I really meant it. The photo mode in the character creator is so immersive that it genuinely feels like your character is posing for a photoshoot. You can take screenshots that feel like real-life model portraits.

Right now, this is inZOI’s strongest selling point. Sure, there might be a lot of work to be done with certain other mechanics of the game. However, this character creator alone sets an unprecedented standard.

Build the City, Not Just a House

During my inZOI review, it quickly became clear that the game isn’t content with letting you design a single home, it wants you to shape an entire living, breathing city. This is where inZOI tries to outdo The Sims in a major way, and actually manages to get away with it… Well, kind of.

Unlike The Sims, where you mainly focus on a single household, this game introduces a city-building layer to the mechanics. You can literally shape entire neighbourhoods, including residential, commercial, and industrial zones, and then watch your Zois interact with them in this top sandbox game.

Your choices literally dictate how your world runs and how your city functions. And that becomes dramatically more satisfying when you see your Zois interacting and moving around these spaces.

But, as I mentioned before, I want to keep my inZOI game review as real as possible. The game is clearly pushing ahead of its competitors in terms of scale and ambition, but the underlying systems still need time to match that vision.

While designing entire neighborhoods is one of inZOI’s standout features, the real magic often happens when you focus on a single house. Build Mode gives you the tools to craft a home from the ground up with a surprising level of precision. You can arrange rooms however you like, select furniture and décor from a wide range of options, and tweak materials and patterns to make each space feel like it’s yours.

inZOI encourages creativity and lets you experiment with multi-story layouts, open-plan designs, or cozy, compact homes. Every choice, from window placement to the tiniest decorative detail, affects how your Zois interact with the space, which is a really big deal.

Though I need to make it clear in this inZOI review that the house-building experience is not flawless. Certain elements can be finicky. Walls may not always snap correctly, roofs can be tricky to align, and some controls take a little getting used to.

But for players willing to invest time and patience, the result can be incredibly rewarding. Seeing your custom home come to life with Zois moving naturally through the rooms you have designed highlights the potential of inZOI’s ambitious building system.

Where the Simulation Feels Thin

So, for this inZOI review, I didn’t just play the game, I also looked into what other players are saying. And there’s one thing almost everyone agrees on: inZOI struggles most with gameplay depth. It just feels a bit flat.

The easiest way to describe it in my inZOI review is that the simulation looks more complex than it actually is. On the surface, Zois go about their daily routines, interact with others, and exist within a busy world. But once you spend time with those systems, you start to notice the limits – their behavior lacks nuance, their autonomy feels restricted, and relationships rarely evolve in ways that feel organic or emotionally engaging.

Eventually, most interactions feel repetitive and stagnant, to the point that the emergent storyline becomes very predictable. Whereas The Sims thrives on unexpected chaos, where characters act weird, accidents happen, and no two stories are ever the same. inZOI occasionally hints at that kind of lively unpredictability, but it is far less consistent, leaving the simulation feeling controlled and orderly rather than delightfully chaotic.

Another point I need to highlight in my inZOI review is that a player’s Zois exist more as a part of a “system” rather than actual personalities with potential future storylines. Their personalities don’t always translate into meaningful long-term development, and that limits the kind of stories you can naturally create.

In a genre built on relationships, emotion, and emergent storytelling, that lack of depth stands out. It doesn’t completely break the experience, but it does hold inZOI back from reaching the level it’s clearly aiming for.

Early Access Reality: Big Ideas, Rough Edges

I hope this inZOI review has made it clear that this game is aiming ridiculously high. You can see it in the scale of its systems, the level of customization, and the way it tries to simulate not just individuals, but entire communities. It’s the kind of ambition that instantly sets it apart from other life sims, and at times, it genuinely feels like a glimpse into the future of the genre.

Right now, inZOI still feels like a game still finding its footing. Some systems look impressive on the surface but lack the depth to keep you engaged long-term. You’ll notice moments where the illusion breaks. Characters behave in ways that feel slightly off, systems don’t always connect the way they should, and the overall experience can feel uneven depending on what you focus on.

Another important thing to highlight in my inZOI review is just how demanding the game can be on hardware. Because the world is so large and detailed, it places a heavy load on PC systems (it won’t run on your Steam Deck).

The official minimum requirements list a dedicated graphics card like an NVIDIA RTX 2060 or equivalent, DirectX 12 support, and at least 40 GB of free storage just to install and run the game at its most basic level.

Bugs and glitches are also a recurring challenge that can either make or break the game for you. Before the big anniversary update, toddlers could not interact with their items. If they wanted to sleep, a small beanbag would appear wherever they were, and they couldn’t use a proper bed, a baby toilet, or the diaper table. NPC behavior in general can be unpredictable at times, wandering into your home or ignoring the systems you’ve carefully built.

In a way, this is reminiscent of the chaos The Sims is famous for. For some players, those moments of unpredictability are part of the fun, adding humor and unexpected stories to the gameplay. For others, it can be frustrating, especially when it interrupts carefully planned routines or progress.

That’s the reality of Early Access. You are not stepping into a finished product. You are stepping into something that is constantly evolving, shaped by updates and player feedback. I want to make it clear in this inZOI review that the direction is promising, and the pace of development is encouraging, but it will take time for everything to come together.

My Overall Verdict on inZOI – A Gorgeous Sandbox Still Finding Its Soul

Enebameter 8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

I end my inZOI review by saying that while it is one of the most exciting life sims in years, it’s also one of the most unfinished. It nails presentation and offers visuals and customization tools that feel next-gen in a genre that’s been stagnant for a while. But once you move past the surface, the lack of simulation depth becomes hard to ignore.

You also need to keep in mind that performance can vary depending on your hardware – you need a great gaming PC to run it. inZOI is impressive, but it’s not perfectly optimized yet, so setting realistic expectations is important.

If KRAFTON continues refining the systems, expanding content, and deepening the simulation, inZOI has the potential to become a new benchmark for life sims. For now, it remains a stunning and ambitious work in progress, full of promise and creative possibilities.

Pros Cons ✅ Incredible character creator



✅ Stunning Unreal Engine 5 visuals



✅ City-building adds depth



✅ Strong long-term potential ❌ Shallow sim systems



❌ UI issues



Great for: Creative players who love designing characters and environments, as well as fans of The Sims curious to see where the life sim genre is headed.

Less ideal for: Players looking for a fully polished, content-rich experience that is ready to play without technical issues.