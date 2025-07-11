15 Games Like Baldur’s Gate 3 to Play in 2025

If you’re searching for games like Baldur’s Gate 3, chances are you’ve just wrapped up your journey through Faerûn and are wondering how anything else could possibly compare. After all, Larian Studios delivered one of the most masterful isometric RPGs ever made, so finding something that can match this is no task to be taken lightly.

The game is packed with memorable characters, meaningful choices, and fun turn-based combat that feels just like an exciting D&D session with friends. Be it sweet-talking a moody vampire, debating morality with a devilish bard over campfire s’mores, or accidentally turning your party into toast with an ill-timed Fireball, the possibilities are nearly endless.

So, what’s next when the game ends? If you’re just like me, you probably want more. More sprawling narratives that react to your every decision. More tense, turn-based battles where strategy and spell slots determine your fate. More immersive worlds that beg to be explored, where every corner hides a secret, a side quest, or a mischievous talking door.

Fortunately, the universe of role-playing video games is bursting with adventures to satisfy your inner dice-roller. Whether you’re craving chaotic party drama or limitless roleplaying chaos, your next quest is here. Here’s my curated list of games like Baldur’s Gate 3 that deliver the same magic you already miss, each one ready to pull you into another unforgettable journey.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Baldur’s Gate 3

What sets Baldur’s Gate 3 apart isn’t simply its turn-based combat or magical world. No, it’s the way it empowers you to craft your own tale, where every choice carves your destiny. Hunting for the next great RPG that combines spellbinding storylines, chess-like battles and characters you’ll never forget? You’re in the right place.

Let’s quickly check out our top five great games that are sure to keep you glued – each one is a sure-shot hit for lovers of immersive, decision-based RPGs.

These masterpieces of the RPG genre are all about rich narratives, choices that shape your character, and immersive universes you won’t want to leave. In the mood for more? Dive deeper with our comprehensive list of the top games similar to Baldur’s Gate 3!

15 Best Games Like Baldur’s Gate 3 in 2025

I bet you’re itching for another RPG that gives you the thrill of deep roleplaying, tactical battles, and a world that reacts to your every move just like BG3. Well, you’ll be glad to know there’s a bunch of other games packed with the same enchantment. Think everything from turn-based combat and intricate character rapport to expansive tales that hinge on your every choice.

Here are 15 video games that hold the essence of Baldur’s Gate 3, each with their unique spin on decision-led narratives, tactical warfare, and creative game design. Let’s dive in!

1. Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition

Platforms PC (Windows, macOS, Linux), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Developer Larian Studios Publisher Larian Studios, Bandai Namco Entertainment Metacritic score 92

Before Larian Studios gave us the epic Baldur’s Gate 3, they were already shaking up the RPG scene with Divinity: Original Sin 2. And honestly? It still steals the spotlight as one of the top-tier open-world games available.

Picture this: You’re in a universe where virtually everything and everyone hangs on your every move. NPCs take note of everything you do, the surroundings lend you a hand during battles, and your race, class, and even your mood can change the way conversations unfold.

Speaking of battles, this game’s turn-based warfare lets you unleash your creativity in terms of spells, placement, and how you interact with your surroundings. If you’re an RPG fan who loves teaming up for an adventure, the co-op play is simply sensational. But hey, just a heads up, your buddies might end up setting you on fire.

2. Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Platforms PC (Windows, macOS, Linux), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2018 Developer Obsidian Entertainment Publisher Versus Evil Metacritic score 88

Fancy an RPG game with detailed narratives, intriguing characters, and nail-biting battles? Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire is all this and more. Think of it as Baldur’s Gate 3 on the high seas – instead of a mind flayer invasion, you’re chasing down a rogue god across a vast, island-dotted archipelago.

Obsidian Entertainment has spiced up the CRPG recipe by adding a pinch of maritime zest. Take control of your very own vessel, amass a ragtag crew of adventurers, and literally have the destiny of a whole region in your game-savvy hands. With its diverging story arcs and responsive world, each playthrough is a unique journey.

Combat is a flexible mix of real-time with pause and a fully turn-based mode, making it perfect for Baldur’s Gate 3 fans who love strategic battles. And let’s not forget the companions, packed with intricate backgrounds, rivalries, and possible stab-in-the-back moments because, really, what’s an RPG without some good old party drama?

If you love a well-written fantasy RPG peppered with tough decisions, Deadfire should be on your “must-play” list. Just brace yourself for some tough calls along your journey.

3. Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

Platforms PC (Windows, macOS), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2019 Developer ZA/UM Publisher ZA/UM Metacritic score 89

Just to set things straight, Disco Elysium is not your everyday RPG. It doesn’t have swords, magical spells or ferocious dragons. What it does offer, though, is some of the most engaging role-playing you’ll ever come across.

You play as a detective with a severe case of amnesia (and a potentially worse case of alcoholism) trying to solve a murder in the crumbling city of Revachol. But here’s the twist – your skills aren’t just stats; they talk to you. You might find your Logic clashing with your Empathy or your Drama skill urging you to make up wild lies. It’s like your brain is hosting a chaotic party of conflicting thoughts, much like arguing with Lae’zel and Astarion at the same time.

You won’t find a straightforward “win” or “lose” scenario here – only superior role-playing. Disco Elysium’s free-format storytelling and a world that responds to your every move set it apart as one of the top open-world video games for those who love immersive, decision-based narratives.

4. Dragon Age: Origins

Platforms PC (Windows, macOS), PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2009 Developer BioWare Publisher Electronic Arts Metacritic score 86

This dark fantasy RPG is a true storytelling marvel, offering you party dynamics and world-impacting decisions that’ll stick with you long after you’ve stopped playing.

As a Grey Warden, you’re the legendary hero who’s got to halt the Blight, a monstrous attack threatening the land of Ferelden. But your quest isn’t all about fighting the darkspawn. You’re also building alliances, dodging political stabs in the back, and making life-and-death decisions that determine who claims the throne. Just like in Baldur’s Gate 3, your choices make a big difference. One wrong word or ill-timed betrayal can flip the storyline on its head.

In Origins, your buddies are key. From the moody Alistair to the sharp-witted Morrigan, each companion has their own tale and will react to your decisions. Plus, the pause-and-play tactical combat rewards clever planning, making each fight a brain challenge, not just a twitch test.

If you were a fan of the blend of riveting storytelling and smart combat in Baldur’s Gate 3, Dragon Age: Origins will feel like a homecoming.

5. Cyberpunk 2077

Platforms PC (Windows), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia Year of release 2020 Developer CD Projekt Red Publisher CD Projekt Metacritic score 86

Okay, so it’s not fantasy, but hear me out – if what you loved about Baldur’s Gate 3 was the player-driven storytelling, meaningful choices, and rich character interactions, then Cyberpunk 2077 should be on your radar.

The game invites you into the neon-lit labyrinth of Night City, a different breed of RPG journey. Although it favors first-person action over turn-based combat, the deep roleplaying stays put. Every move you make – be it a casual chat, a battle, or a mission strategy – leaves a mark.

Cyberpunk 2077 is teeming with characters that’ll stick around in your memory. From the rebellious AI, Johnny Silverhand (hey, that’s Keanu Reeves!), to the myriad of NPCs whose destinies are in your hands.

So, if you had a blast making meaningful choices and diving into immersive worlds in Baldur’s Gate 3, then buckle up! There’s a whole new universe waiting for you in games like Cyberpunk 2077, promising an equally thrilling RPG ride.

6. Pathfinder: Kingmaker

Platforms PC (Windows, macOS, Linux), PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of release 2018 Developer Owlcat Games Publisher Deep Silver, Knights Peak Interactive Metacritic score 74

If you couldn’t get enough of the intense storytelling and tactical combat in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’re going to love Pathfinder: Kingmaker. Inspired by those old-school tabletop classics, it’s easily one of the best RPG games for players who crave deep character customization and strategic battles.

Set in the expansive universe of Golarion, Kingmaker hands the reins of your adventurer’s destiny to you. Your decisions don’t just guide your course; they can affect the future of an entire kingdom. So, yes, you get to rule your land, juggle politics, alliances, and even handle the occasional revolt. Sound a bit intense? Possibly. But it’s also insanely gratifying.

The combat can be served two ways: real-time with pause or turn-based, perfect for BG3 buffs who relish tactical clashes. Plus, the game’s ever-changing story ensures your journey is unique each time you play. So, remember, your choices have consequences, and they might just give you a surprise later.

7. Solasta: Crown of the Magister

Platforms PC (Windows) Year of release 2021 Developer Tactical Adventures Publisher Tactical Adventures Metacritic score 77

Get ready for a pure D&D experience! This title is complete with dice rolls for every major action, a faithful adaptation of the 5th Edition basic rules, and combat that demands smart positioning and creative spell use.

Unlike BG3, Solasta doesn’t try to weave an emotional, cinematic narrative – it’s all about tactical mastery and roleplaying freedom. You create an entire party from scratch, choosing from a variety of D&D classes and races, then embark on a grand adventure filled with dungeon crawling, political intrigue, and nail-biting battles.

The real magic of Solasta lies in verticality – enemies will perch on high ledges, shadows obscure dangers, and flying spells or jumps can completely change the battlefield. It’s turn-based combat at its absolute best, rewarding players who think multiple moves ahead.

For fans of BG3’s deep tactical gameplay and dice-driven decision-making, Solasta: Crown of the Magister is a true gem. It might not have romance or dramatic party conflicts, but if you want a true-to-the-rules D&D RPG, this title is worth your attention.

8. Wasteland 3

Platforms PC (Windows, macOS, Linux), PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of release 2020 Developer inXile Entertainment Publisher Deep Silver Metacritic score 85

Imagine a game where Baldur’s Gate 3’s storytelling merges with a post-apocalyptic backdrop, and replaces magic with firepower – welcome to Wasteland 3! This strategic RPG mixes rich roleplaying, impactful decision-making, and turn-based combat into one heart-pounding journey.

Picture yourself in a dystopian, war-ridden Colorado, leading a team of Desert Rangers tasked with reinstating peace – or causing chaos. Similar to BG3, your decisions not only shape your narrative but alter the entire game world. Will you side with a cruel warlord to survive? Sacrifice a town to save another? Backstab your loyal friends for a larger cause? Each choice is tricky, every group has a motive, and repercussions are inevitable.

Combat plays out in deep, tactical, turn-based battles, where your skill in utilizing cover, positioning, and teamwork is vital to outlast the enemy. Wasteland 3 ditches fantasy world, replacing it with a gritty yet comical post-apocalyptic landscape brimming with eccentric personalities, deadly robots, and ethically dubious missions.

9. The Outer Worlds

Platforms PC (Windows), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2019 Developer Obsidian Entertainment Publisher Private Division Metacritic score 85

If you’re a fan of create-your-own-adventure games with charming sidekicks and the chance to be a hero (or not), then The Outer Worlds is the perfect game for you. This first-person RPG is set on a vibrant, tongue-in-cheek sci-fi stage where big companies are in control and ethics are…let’s say adaptable.

Here, you wake up from a long sleep, only to find you’re in the middle of the Halcyon system. This is a place where dodgy megacorporations call the shots and employees are just pawns. How do you play it? Hero, wildcard, or corporate yes-man? It’s totally your call. Your chat choices will decide everything, from how you get along with your team, to what happens to entire planets by the time the game ends. Your buddies in this game, just like in BG3, are fully-rounded characters with their own stories, missions, and an endless supply of snappy comebacks.

The game skillfully merges first-person shooting with RPG elements, giving you the freedom to play in multiple ways – maybe you fancy hacking, smooth-talking, or good old-fashioned shooting. If you loved Baldur’s Gate 3 for its endless choices and gripping narrative, then The Outer Worlds is one of the top titles to scratch your role-playing itch.

10. Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition

Platforms PC (Windows, macOS, Linux), iOS, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2014 Developer Beamdog Publisher Atari, Beamdog, Skybound Games Metacritic score 80

If you can’t get enough of the Dungeons & Dragons vibe, then you need to check out Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition. This game takes you to a magical, ice-cold world, perfect for those who love classic dungeon exploration and combat.

In contrast to BG3’s complex storyline, Icewind Dale is all about the battle and adventure. There are fewer dramatic love stories and more epic fights with frost trolls and mind flayers.

This updated version of the 2000 original has upgraded visuals, a user-friendly interface, and even co-op multiplayer, so you can explore dungeons with your friends. The combat system rewards those who love to strategize and nail their spellcasting.

If a vintage RPG game that values combat and exploration is your jam, Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition is the game for you. It may not have the same level of party banter, but its D&D roots, intense fights, and immersive universe make it an absolute treasure for any die-hard RPG fan.

11. Expeditions: Rome

Platforms PC (Windows) Year of release 2022 Developer Logic Artists Publisher THQ Nordic Metacritic score 80

This game puts a whole new spin on historical RPGs with a cocktail of turn-based tactics, engrossing stories, and juicy political scandals. Here, you slide into the sandals of a young, fresh Roman commander, and take charge of blood-soaked battles and power plays in the heart of the ancient world.

What makes Expeditions: Rome so irresistible? It’s a delightful brew of war strategy, detailed role-playing, and big, life-changing choices. You’ll command your legions to victory, charm the togas off influential leaders, and make pals with your trusty sidekicks. And the cherry on top – you’ll be the one shaping Rome’s destiny.

The battles are turn-based and designed to reward the sharpest of tacticians. Your soldier companions are not just pawns on a chessboard. They’re full-blown characters with their own quirks, quests, and power to sway major choices, reminiscent of your crew in BG3.

For those gamers who love to sink their teeth into a richly layered story, relish a good strategy challenge, and get a kick out of history, Expeditions: Rome is a treasure just waiting to be discovered.

12. Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition

Platforms PC (Windows, macOS, Linux), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2018 Developer Beamdog Publisher Infogrames Metacritic score 63

If you love getting lost in the immersive world of Dungeons & Dragons, then gear up for Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition. This remake of the 2002 classic is your ticket to a spectacularly pure and authentic D&D digital ride.

Set in the Forgotten Realms, just like BG3, you play as a customizable hero in a monumental quest, battling creatures, casting spells and unearthing mysteries. Fancy a strategic battle? The real-time with pause combat system got you covered! Dreaming of shaping your own character? The D&D 3rd Edition ruleset lets you do just that – from crafting a sneaky rogue to a magical sorcerer, it’s all in your hands.

The real beauty of Neverwinter Nights, though, is its bustling multiplayer scene and thriving mod community. The Enhanced Edition does not just update the visuals, but it helps keep the player-made modules thriving. So, get ready for endless fan-created adventures beyond the main story.

While it might not have the cinematic sheen of Baldur’s Gate 3, its depth, flexibility, and limitless custom content make Neverwinter Nights an RPG dream come true.

13. Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut

Platforms PC (Windows, macOS, Linux) Year of release 2014 Developer Harebrained Schemes Publisher Harebrained Schemes Metacritic score 87

Imagine stirring up the depth of Baldur’s Gate 3’s role-playing and epic combat, only this time, swapping knights and dragons for a cyberpunk universe buzzing with magic and tech. Shadowrun: Dragonfall is a retro-style RPG that brilliantly fuses thoughtful turn-based tactics, storytelling where your choices matter, and a cyberpunk world you won’t forget.

Fast forward to a future Berlin, where big corporations pull all the strings, cybernetic upgrades are the new normal, and magic isn’t just for fairy tales anymore. You play as a shadowrunner – a renegade merc for hire, pulling off risky jobs and unmasking a plot big enough to rock the world.

The combat? Oh, it’s a buffet of strategy-loaded turn-based battles, mixing hacking, spell casting, and shooting that makes every fight feel like a thought-provoking puzzle. And just like in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’re not alone – your party members come with their own set of skills, histories, and moral compasses; this guarantees fascinating encounters and outcomes.

If choice-driven stories and brain-teasing tactical combat are your RPG love languages, then Shadowrun: Dragonfall is calling your name.

14. Tyranny

Platforms PC (Windows, macOS, Linux) Year of release 2016 Developer Obsidian Entertainment Publisher Paradox Interactive Metacritic score 80

Most RPGs start with you as the hero, but Tyranny flips the script – here, you play as an agent of an evil overlord, enforcing their rule over a war-torn land. If you got a thrill from fearing what might be lurking in the moral gray areas of Baldur’s Gate 3, Tyranny takes those shivers up a notch.

This game is rich in storytelling. Your choices don’t just pivot around good or evil, they define the kind of ruler you want to be. Would you rule with an iron fist or would you subtly sabotage the overlord?

As in BG3, Tyranny is a party-based game where your companions aren’t merely background characters. They have their own beliefs, and how they react to your leadership – with loyalty, defiance, or even rebellion – depends on your actions. Its real-time-with-pause combat system skillfully combines strategy and action, encouraging careful planning and character development.

If you appreciated Baldur’s Gate 3 for its intricate storytelling and immersive roleplaying, Tyranny is a game you wouldn’t want to pass on. It’s not just a game about physical power, but about how you choose to exercise your authority.

15. Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition

Platforms PC (Windows, macOS, Linux), iOS, Android Year of release 2017 Developer Beamdog Publisher Interplay Entertainment Metacritic score 85

This iconic RPG was first launched in 1999 and has now been reimagined for today’s platforms. It’s not just a run-of-the-mill fantasy game – it brings you on a unique philosophical quest like nothing else you’ll find in the gaming world.

As The Nameless One, you wake up in the enigmatic city of Sigil bearing scars and tattoos indicating past lives you have no memory of. This isn’t about saving the world, but rather about discovering who you are, why you are immortal, and reckoning with the fallout left by your former selves. As you discover more, you see how past choices have already impacted the world, sometimes not in the best ways.

Similar to Baldur’s Gate 3, Planescape: Torment offers a wealth of choices, with your decisions causing ripples throughout the narrative and affecting how your party members respond. What truly makes this game stand out, though, is its rich writing. Dialogue is king here, and combat is secondary, making it a perfect choice for players who love storytelling and immersive world-building.

FAQs

What game is closest to Baldur’s Gate 3?

Divinity: Original Sin 2 is the closest game to Baldur’s Gate 3, offering similar gameplay mechanics, deep storytelling, and tactical combat. Both games were made by Larian Studios and feature turn-based combat, rich character development, and player choices.

What is an isometric RPG?

An isometric RPG is a role-playing game that uses an isometric perspective, where the game world is viewed from an angled, top-down perspective. This allows players to see environments and characters from a tabletop-like view, providing a detailed and strategic approach to gameplay.

Is XCOM similar to Baldur’s Gate 3?

No, XCOM and Baldur’s Gate 3 differ significantly despite both featuring turn-based combat. XCOM focuses on tactical strategy, squad management, and battlefield decisions, whereas Baldur’s Gate 3 is a narrative-driven RPG with deep character interactions and story choices.

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 a D&D game?

Yes, Baldur’s Gate 3 is deeply rooted in Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition. It uses the game’s core rules, spells, and mechanics, including character classes, abilities, and combat systems. The game brings D&D‘s tactical, story-driven gameplay to life in a digital format.

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 a Tabletop RPG?

No, Baldur’s Gate 3 is not a tabletop RPG. It is a video game inspired by tabletop RPGs like Dungeons & Dragons. While it follows D&D 5th Edition rules, it’s played digitally with a focus on story, combat, and character development rather than physical tabletop gameplay.