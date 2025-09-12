12 Games Like Age of Empires for Strategy Fans in 2025

Games like Age of Empires stand out in the RTS genre because they mix history, clever tactics, and the excitement of growing empires from the ground up. If you’ve spent hours gathering resources, raising armies, and clashing in battles, you already know how addictive real-time strategy can get.

The good news? There are plenty of warfare planners who capture that same magic while bringing their own twists. In this guide, you’ll discover 12 standout titles that put your strategic thinking to the test and keep the thrill of RTS gaming fresh.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Age of Empires

There’s a special rush when an RTS clicks: managing resources, building cities, and clashing in epic battles until the hours just disappear.

That’s exactly what these picks deliver, because they capture everything that makes strategy games so addictive, with clever tactics, satisfying progression, and battles that keep you coming back for more.

Here are five standouts that show why the Age of Empires formula still rules:

Rise of Nations (2003) – Age of Empires on a bigger stage. A smooth blend of history and real-time strategy. Empire Earth (2001) – A giant in the RTS genre. March from the early ages to futuristic weapons, with a variety that few warfare planners can match. Age of Mythology (2002) – Age of Empires with gods, monsters, and divine powers. Combines base building with mythic combat. Stronghold: Definitive Edition (2023) – Castles instead of full empires. You’ll be managing economies, shaping defenses, and surviving tough sieges. Perfect for medieval warfare lovers. Cossacks 3 (2016) – Known for scale. Lets you command up to 32,000 troops, turning every battlefield into chaos. It’s an interesting test of planning, supply, and the will to conquer.

Pretty solid way to kick things off, right? And this is just the warm-up. Keep scrolling for the full list of games like Age of Empires that every RTS fan should have on their radar.

12 Games Like Age of Empires – Best of the RTS Genre

Get ready for a dive into some of the most exciting RTS games the genre has to offer. These titles blend urban planning, resource management, and large-scale combat, delivering the same sense of progression and power that fans of classic strategy love. Here’s the ultimate list of games like Age of Empires. How many of these have you played?

1. Rise of Nations [Best Grand-Scale Historical RTS]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2003 Creator/s Big Huge Games (developer), Microsoft Game Studios (publisher) Average playtime 40–60h Metacritic score 89 (PC)

Rise of Nations is often called the bridge between classic RTS games and grand strategy games. The idea is simple: you take control of a nation from its earliest days in the Stone Age and push it through new ages, technologies, and borders until you’re rolling out modern armies.

What makes it shine is how it mixes the familiar rhythm of building, resource collection, and combat with mechanics you normally see in bigger strategy games. Borders actually matter, attrition slowly chips away at invading forces, and choosing between expanding or consolidating can completely change the outcome of a match.



Why we chose it It nails the classic RTS loop while adding borders, attrition, and smoother progression that keep strategy fans hooked.

The pacing feels smoother than that of other games from the same era. A match flows naturally from villagers chopping wood to tanks and bombers storming across the map, all without losing tension. And the visuals carry that early 2000s vibe, but the clear unit designs and colorful cities make even massive battles easy to follow. It’s the kind of RTS that still feels fresh today, especially if you’re into managing every detail while growing your empire.

My Verdict: Rise of Nations is the kind of RTS where one match turns into an all-night session. Few games make the jump from the Stone Age to modern warfare feel this smooth.

WHAT PLAYERS SAY TrueGamingUser ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The game has held up incredibly well, with lots of strategic options I forgot existed, such as choosing what form of government. HistoryFan42 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Everything you do feels important—not just war, but territory, economy, decisions from ancient times to modern really matter.

2. Empire Earth [Best Full-History Progression Game]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2001 Creator/s Stainless Steel Studios (developer), Sierra Studios (publisher) Average playtime 50–80h Metacritic score 82 (PC)

Empire Earth is a giant in the RTS games, pushing historical progression further than most strategy games ever dared. This is the kind of game where you start with primitive tribes and eventually play with futuristic weapons and aircraft. Spanning 500,000 years across 14 eras, it delivers a scope that still feels unmatched.

The loop will be familiar to anyone who’s enjoyed the Age of Empires series: you build bases, expand your empire, and lead armies into intense combat. But here the timeline doesn’t stop at medieval knights. You’ll push forward into tanks, planes, and high-tech soldiers, creating an evolving battlefield that keeps you on your toes.

Pro tip Take time to build bases and keep a good balance early. It makes late-game weapons and big battles easier to manage.

Visually, it shows its date, but at launch, it was one of the most ambitious PC releases in real-time strategy. Players still comment on how ambitious it felt, balancing land, sea, and air while keeping matches engaging. It’s not perfect, but it remains an exciting piece of RTS history that fans of the franchise remember fondly.

My Verdict: Empire Earth takes the real-time strategy formula to the extreme, spanning every age of human history and delivering variety that makes it stand out from other games.

WHAT PLAYERS SAY gtrash81 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Empire Earth was a masterpiece: the scenario editor, fast unit upgrades, just everything felt expansive. OldRTSGuy ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I love the scale of Empire Earth, moving thru eras is exactly what I want from a grand strategy game.

3. Age of Mythology [Best Mythology-Fueled Strategy Game]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2002 Creator/s Ensemble Studios (developer), Microsoft Game Studios (publisher) Average playtime 30–50h Metacritic score 89 (PC)

While the Age of Empires series sticks to history, Age of Mythology takes a bold step into legend. This real-time strategy game lets you play as civilizations inspired by Greek, Egyptian, and Norse myths, each with its own gods, powers, and myth units. You’ll still be managing workers and training armies, but here you also get to summon lightning, rain down meteors, and send a Minotaur charging straight into enemy lines.

Matches feel fresh thanks to how different each culture plays. The Egyptians focus on powerful monuments, the Norse thrive on aggressive expansion, and the Greeks lean on their gods for divine support. Fans often comment on how the mythological theme makes the whole fascinating fantasy game scene feel even more alive, especially during massive battles where gods and monsters clash alongside human troops.

Why we chose it The mix of myth, gods, and legendary creatures gives the RTS genre a personality boost that no other game of its era managed to pull off.

The art style leans colorful and vibrant, giving the world a timeless charm even if the graphics show their date. It’s a perfect example of how a franchise can branch out and still keep the addictive flow of classic RTS games, almost like stepping into your own Middle-earth with gods and monsters shaping the fight.

My Verdict: It keeps the strategy core intact but adds just enough magic to make it unforgettable for fans who want more than history. And if that mythic vibe hooks you, browse our picks for the best RPG games to keep the adventure going.

WHAT PLAYERS SAY user_askolein ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The graphics are nice, but not very optimized; still equals in spirit to the classic. user_from_rGames ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Age of Mythology Retold is an awesome remake… modern enhancements without losing roots.

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2023 Creator/s Firefly Studios (developer & publisher) Average playtime 25–40h Metacritic score 78 (PC)

Stronghold: Definitive Edition stands apart from other games because it’s all about medieval fortresses. You’ll play the role of a lord who’s constantly managing food, taxes, and troops while making sure villagers don’t lose faith in castle life. Keep the right balance between the production system and defense, or your enemies will crush your walls.

Pro tip Don’t just stack walls. Layer your defenses and deliver a mix of traps, ranged units, and sturdy gates to keep attackers at bay.

The heart of the game is siege warfare. Catapults, fire arrows, and boiling oil turn every clash into a brutal medieval battlefield. What makes it stand out in the franchise is how it feels more like living inside a castle sim than a traditional RTS, giving it a unique place in the genre. It really scratches a different itch than similar games like Total War or Red Alert.

My Verdict: Stronghold: Definitive Edition is perfect if you enjoy the tactical side of Age of Empires but want a more grounded take on castle life and siege warfare.

WHAT PLAYERS SAY spartan_hustle ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I really enjoy the graphics improvements and personally haven’t had a problem with the multiplayer with friends. shishashush ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It expands the gameplay in a very enjoyable way and the Definitive Edition seems to add on to it a good bit.

5. Cossacks 3 [Best Massive Army Battles RTS]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2016 Creator/s GSC Game World (developer & publisher) Average playtime 40–70h Metacritic score 73 (PC)

Some games focus on cities and tech trees, but Cossacks 3 lives and breathes the battlefield. Set in the 17th and 18th centuries, this game pushes you to command armies so massive they feel endless. With up to 32,000 troops on screen, every clash looks like total war, and the chaos is half the fun.

You’ll play by keeping your empires supplied and trying to beat your enemies with clever formations. Musketeers fire in deadly volleys, cavalry stampede across the map, and cannons rip through lines like nothing else. It really feels like being dropped into a living world of conquest.

Why we chose it Few RTS can match the thrill of seeing thousands of troops clash at once, making Cossacks 3 a unique choice for fans who love to conquer on a grand scale.

The mix of scale and authenticity makes it stand out in the franchise, and even if it doesn’t reinvent the genre, the sheer size of battles makes it unforgettable. No other RTS captures this intensity, and there’s still hope future entries carry the same energy.

My Verdict: Cossacks 3 shines when the screen is flooded with musketeers, cavalry, and cannons all moving at once. If you enjoy strategy games that push spectacle as much as tactics, this is worth your time. And if you’re on PC, grabbing one of the best gaming monitors will make those huge fights way smoother.

WHAT PLAYERS SAY marafado88 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Cossacks 3 is a personal favourite. 16,000 unit cap is amazing… BioClone ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Best looking Isometric 3D RTS game. Proportions feels awesome, textures are wonderful... it runs nicely.

6. Star Craft II [Best Competitive Sci-Fi RTS]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 201O Creator/s Blizzard Entertainment (developer & publisher) Average playtime Endless hours Metacritic score 93 (PC)

If Age of Empires is history class, StarCraft II is one of the best sci-fi games on steroids. This game became the gold standard for competitive RTS, built around three alien factions with totally different playstyles, and one of the most iconic multiplayer games to master. You’ll play fast, juggling commerce, scouting, and precise micro while trying to command armies of Marines, Zerg swarms, or Protoss with futuristic weapons.

Pro tip Practice hotkeys early. Getting comfortable with fast commands is the key to surviving ladder matches.

Matches are frantic but never unfair, and victories come from skill, timing, and smart decisions. The esports scene turned it into one of the most iconic entries in the genre, and it’s still commented on for its insane depth. Even fans of sci-fi sagas like the Halo series hope for more expansions because no other RTS quite nailed the same mix of pace and strategy.

My Verdict: If you want an RTS that’s as intense as it is rewarding, StarCraft II is pure fun and still one of the best RTS games for competitive players.

WHAT PLAYERS SAY CReaper210 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Gameplay, longevity, replay value, sense of progression in multiple modes, yes, StarCraft 2 is the best. Eric142 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Definitely worth it in 2024. Quick matchmaking and campaign is a great intro for new RTS players.

7. Manor Lords [Best for Medieval City-Building & Battles]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2024 (Early Access) Creator/s Slavic Magic (developer), Hooded Horse (publisher) Average playtime 20–50h Metacritic score 81 (PC)

Manor Lords feels like the new age of best city-building games meets real-time tactics. This game makes you play at a slower pace, carefully laying out villages, roads, and production chains until your little town becomes the heart of a growing empire.



Why we chose it It nails the mix of chill planning and intense fighting. The transition from peaceful town management to commanding soldiers in gritty medieval clashes is seamless and rewarding.

When enemies show up, the mood shifts instantly: militia line up in formation, archers take position, and every challenge feels personal. The realistic pace and attention to detail make its world feel alive and almost like a grounded Middle-earth, perfect for anyone who loves solid strategy games with more depth.

My Verdict: If you love Age of Empires but always wished for more focus on city layouts and authentic matches, Manor Lords is your next obsession.

WHAT PLAYERS SAY mamoo2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Worth it. There’s enough to play around with. Many systems are still incomplete… however, the foundation of the game is extremely solid and it’s a very competent medieval town simulator. user_from_thread_year1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Just a thread for some often asked for workarounds… Logs, logs, logs to start. A second ox is AMAZING!

8. The Settlers [Best for Chill City-Building Strategy]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2006 (10th Anniversary Edition) Creator/s Blue Byte (developer), Ubisoft (publisher) Average playtime 20–40h Metacritic score 74 (PC)

If most games like Age of Empires are about rushing armies, The Settlers slows things down. This game is all about creating production chains, laying out roads, and watching goods move between buildings like clockwork. It feels more like solving a puzzle than waging war, which is its biggest charm.



Pro tip Don’t overbuild too fast. Spacing structures efficiently early on saves you headaches later and keeps your economy running smooth.

There are modes for casual play or longer campaigns if you want to see your settlement grow into a thriving hub. The simple art style makes the whole age of expansion feel cozy, and the focus on logistics over conquering keeps it unique. For players who find success in perfect planning, this one hits the sweet spot.

My Verdict: If you love Age of Empires but wish you could slow down and enjoy the process of building, The Settlers delivers a relaxing but still strategic experience.

WHAT PLAYERS SAY SlaughterRain ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I really enjoy the new Settlers game; it’s almost everything I could want in a Settlers game. Fluffy-Variation1281 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s in a dramatically better place; most bugs ironed out and additions like wells and temples deliver.

9. Civilization VI [Best for Turn-Based World Domination]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, iOS Year of release 2016 Creator/s Firaxis Games (developer), 2K (publisher) Average playtime 100h+ Metacritic score 88 (PC)

Civilization VI turns every session into an epic story. You’ll play from the dawn of an age to the space race, leading leaders like Cleopatra or Gandhi while expanding your empire across the map. Each decision (diplomacy, science research, or military campaigns) can completely reshape your path to success.

Why we chose it Its mix of turn-based pacing and huge replayability lets you approach every run differently, a must-play for fans of good turn-based strategy games and quality 4X games.

The colorful, slightly cartoonish look makes each map inviting rather than overwhelming, and its smart features like districts and governors, give depth without being complicated.

My Verdict: If you like to take your time plotting every move, Civilization VI gives you the satisfaction of building a lasting legacy one turn at a time. And if you want more titles in this style, check out our picks for the best games like Civilization to keep your campaigns going.

WHAT PLAYERS SAY The5Virtues ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s very fun, but it absolutely is restricted down to very linear play style to be optimal. Benchinny ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Definitely worth buying when on sale, and every person I know agrees with me, some even say it’s worth it when not on sale!

10. Anno 1800 [Best for Complex Economic Management]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2019 Creator/s Ubisoft Blue Byte (developer), Ubisoft (publisher) Average playtime 50h+ Metacritic score 81 (PC)

Anno 1800 takes you to the dawn of the industrial age, where every decision shapes your growing empire. You’ll play by designing production lines, setting up trade routes, and managing workers as your cities expand and industries boom. The mix of logistics and visual flair keeps every session satisfying as smoke stacks rise and ships sail.

Pro tip Don’t expand too fast. An optimized workforce and efficient supply chains are the features that keep your empire stable.

The late game ramps up the challenge as you compete with AI rivals, explore new regions, and conquer trade opportunities. It’s a perfect pick if you enjoy watching your empire evolve piece by piece until it feels like a living machine.

My Verdict: Anno 1800 is one of those rare games where planning production chains feels just as exciting as big matches in Age of Empires.

WHAT PLAYERS SAY blueandazure ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Of course it still holds up, it’s the most recent game in the franchise and has tons of content, not to mention modding. masscarriers ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ For me, Anno 1800 has probably been the game I’ve got the most value and playtime out of, compared to all other games.

11. Company of Heroes 2 [Best for Tactical RTS Fans]

Our Score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2013 Creator/s Relic Entertainment (developer), SEGA (publisher) Average playtime 20–50h Metacritic score 80 (PC)

This is where real-time tactics get gritty. Company of Heroes 2 puts you in charge of small squads instead of sprawling empires, and every move matters. You’ll play by using cover, flanking, and timing abilities to push through enemy lines. Dynamic weather and destructible environments keep each match unpredictable.

Why we chose it Its unique features like TrueSight and cold-weather mechanics force you to think before committing troops, which makes every decision feel high-stakes.

The game’s campaign and skirmish modes give plenty of ways to keep improving your tactics. It might feel punishing at some point, but that challenge is what makes a win so satisfying.

My Verdict: If you enjoy the planning and precision of Age of Empires but want something more focused on small-scale tactics, Company of Heroes 2 is perfect for you.

WHAT PLAYERS SAY AlmostButNotQuiteTea ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Yes it’s still good and fun. It’s just that the only people left playing our pub Stompers and people who only play that game. nordicspirit93 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Some people praised CoH2’s engine for being grittier and more realistic, but in terms of QoL improvements… I like the balance now a lot as well.

12. Total War: Shogun 2 [Best for Turn-Based + RTS Hybrid Fans]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, macOS, Linux Year of release 2011 Creator/s Creative Assembly (developer), SEGA (publisher) Average playtime 80h+ Metacritic score 90 (PC)

If you’ve ever wished Age of Empires let you plan on a big campaign map and then zoom into epic fights, Total War: Shogun 2 is that fantasy made real. You manage provinces, diplomacy, and armies on a turn-based map, then drop into intense real-time showdowns with thousands of troops.

Pro tip Focus on taking one province at a time. Spreading too thin too early can put you in a tough point later.

The beautiful Sengoku-era setting and smart AI make every campaign feel like a proper rivalry, with alliances forming and breaking as you grow. It’s often cited as a favorite RTS entry in the best Total War games thanks to how polished and cinematic it feels.

My Verdict: Shogun 2 remains one of the best Total War experiences and a must-play if you love long-term planning as much as commanding armies.

WHAT PLAYERS SAY krustibat ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Shogun 2 has the most fleshed out and deep multiplayer out of all Total War games. dogsarethetruth ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It has the narrowest scope and the tightest design of any total war game… unit variety does not equal game quality.

My Verdict on the Best Games Like Age of Empires

After exploring all twelve picks, three really stand out. Rise of Nations is the closest thing to Age of Empires perfection: smooth progression, clever borders, and matches that keep you clicking until sunrise. StarCraft II still reigns as a favorite RTS thanks to its fast pace and insane depth, perfect if you want a challenge that rewards skill.

And Total War: Shogun 2 is ideal when you want to plan turn by turn and then take over provinces in dramatic real-time clashes.

These three cover everything from grand planning to quick-fire tactics, so no matter how you like to play, one of them will hit the sweet spot for you.

FAQs

What is the best game like Age of Empires?

The best game like Age of Empires is Rise of Nations. It feels like a natural evolution with smoother progression and national borders that make every match feel massive. It’s also great for players who want longer, more strategic sessions without losing that classic RTS excitement.

What style of game is Age of Empires?

The style of Age of Empires is a classic RTS where you grow empires, gather resources, train armies, and conquer opponents in real time. Fans love it for the mix of planning and action. It’s the kind of formula that keeps players coming back for just one more match.

What is the modern version of Age of Empires?

The modern version of Age of Empires is Civilization VI if you want a slower, turn-based experience that still lets you conquer the world step by step. Outside of this list, Halo Wars is a great console-friendly RTS that keeps the classic feel alive.

What is the difference between Age of Empires and Age of Mythology?

The difference between Age of Empires and Age of Mythology is that Mythology adds gods, myth units, and divine powers. It’s like a fantasy twist. Think Warcraft vibes with more epic god abilities.

Is Rise of Nations the same as Age of Empires?

Rise of Nations is not the same as Age of Empires because it blends RTS with grand strategy elements. It keeps the familiar Age of Empires feel but adds unique features like attrition, national borders, and a timeline that extends all the way to modern warfare.