20 Best Games Like Tormented Souls 2 for 2025: A Must-Play Horror Lineup

There’s something deliciously anachronistic about the games like Tormented Souls 2. They exist in that narrow gap between nostalgia and modern horror – where fixed camera angles can feel like threats and a locked puzzle door can be more unnerving than a monster snarling in your face.

When a game manages that blend of atmospheric tension, esoteric puzzles, and precisely rationed resources, the experience lingers long after the credits.

If you’ve already crept through the dim halls of Puerto Miller and felt that distinct blend of dread and delight – oh good, another puzzle wheel – you’re probably hunting for something that scratches the same itch. Not just horror for horror’s sake, but that specific cocktail of slow-burn exploration, tight inventory pressure, and “did I really hear that?” feeling.

This guide digs into the best games that offer those familiar echoes challenging you to survive terrifying encounters and uncover dark secrets.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Tormented Souls 2

Some games don’t just feel similar to Tormented Souls 2 – they feel spiritually adjacent, as if built from the same cobwebbed timber. These top three picks deliver that same dense mixture of tension, puzzles, story breadcrumbs, and pressure that keeps you checking corners twice.

Resident Evil 4 (2023) – The remake understands that tension isn’t about relentless punishment – it’s about expectation. Resident Evil 4’s pacing is extraordinary, constantly luring you deeper with a mix of close-quarters dread, sharp resource management, and smart puzzle beats that echo the genre’s golden age. Dead Space (Remake) (2023) – Dead Space keeps the spirit of slow, methodical survival intact. Its blend of environmental puzzles, oppressive sound design, and precision-focused combat hits the exact rhythm fans of Tormented Souls 2 will appreciate. The Evil Within 2 (2017) – This sequel offers open exploration stitched together with tight, frightening story moments. Resource strain and puzzle-like environments make every detour feel consequential, giving you the same push-pull thrill of knowing the next clue might be behind something hungry.

If you’re curious how the rest stack up, keep scrolling – there’s a whole catalogue of horrors waiting to be opened.

The Best Games Like Tormented Souls 2 for a Scary Night In

This list dives deeper into the best games like Tormented Souls 2. Some lean hard into puzzles, others into psychological ambiguity, but all tap into that unmistakable Tormented Souls alchemy: oppressive atmosphere, clever environmental challenges, and tension that coils slowly around you.

1. Resident Evil 4 [Best Modern Survival-Horror Reimagining]

Our score 9.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival Horror / Action Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Creator Capcom (developer & publisher) Average playtime 15–20 hours Best for Fans of high-stakes survival and puzzle-solving

The 2023 Resident Evil 4 remake, channeling the spirit of the original Resident Evil games, is a masterclass in survival horror. Players take on Leon Kennedy, navigating a hostile rural European village where danger lurks in every shadow.

Like Tormented Souls 2, the game features all the resource-juggling stress of a top strategy game. Resource management is crucial, ammo, medkits, and upgrades are scarce, making every encounter meaningful.

Combat rewards careful aiming and timing, while environmental puzzles encourage observation and thoughtful problem-solving.

Pro tip Always manage your inventory carefully. Save slots for puzzle items, and check corners thoroughly to avoid ambushes.

Visually, the game balances modern graphics with a foreboding atmosphere. Fog-drenched streets, decaying interiors, and subtle environmental storytelling immerse players fully.

Exploration feels intentional; hidden items and side paths reward thorough investigation. Pacing alternates quiet, suspenseful moments with adrenaline-charged set pieces. Minor encounters remain tense, as even small enemies can pose serious threats if mismanaged.

The narrative unfolds through documents, NPCs, and environmental clues, tying story and gameplay tightly together. This isn’t just about shooting; it’s about strategy, observation, and surviving under pressure.

While console players get plenty of thrills, I’ve been tackling Los Iluminados on PC, and honestly, it transforms the remake into one of the best PC horror games around. Better visuals, smoother gameplay, and a modding scene that never sleeps make the whole thing feel next-level.

My Verdict: A brilliantly tuned horror machine that keeps you sweating, swearing, and rummaging in your inventory like it’s a lifeline.

2. Dead Space [Best Claustrophobic Sci-Fi Horror Experience]

Our score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival Horror / Sci-Fi Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Creators Motive Studio / EA Average playtime 15–20 hours Best for Horror fans who enjoy claustrophobic, methodical encounters

Dead Space (2023 Remake) revitalizes a classic sci-fi horror experience, throwing players into the derelict USG Ishimura. The claustrophobic corridors filled with grotesque Necromorphs, balancing combat, repairs, and scarce resources are highly reminiscent of Tormented Souls 2.

Every encounter is tense, as ammo and health are limited and careless aggression often leads to death.

Environmental storytelling is key: logs, messages, and visual clues reveal the ship’s grim history. The corridors feel alive with dread, reinforced by immersive audio design and haunting visuals.

Players must solve intricate engineering puzzles while fending off monsters, giving tension a consistent, cerebral edge. Puzzles are engineering and environmental (like fixing circuits), unlike the cryptic, item-based logic tests and esoteric puzzle wheels in Tormented Souls 2.

You’re rewarded for careful observation and deliberate movement, while combat pushes you to think in terms of dismemberment rather than spray-and-pray shooting.

Pro tip Prioritize dismemberment over raw damage. Save ammo for tougher enemies, and use environmental hazards creatively to thin threats efficiently.

The Remake modernizes graphics and sound while preserving the original’s psychological terror. Its pacing ensures a slow build of fear punctuated by adrenaline-fueled set pieces. Every space, vent, and darkened corridor keeps players on edge.



My Verdict: Claustrophobic, crunchy terror done with such confidence you’ll start eyeing air vents in the real world with suspicion.

3. The Evil Within 2 [Best Psychological Survival Horror]

Our score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival Horror / Psychological Thriller Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2017 Creators Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Average playtime 20–25 hours Best for Fans of narrative-driven horror with multiple survival approaches

The Evil Within 2 blends open exploration with survival horror, casting players as detective Sebastian Castellanos in a nightmarish world called Union. The game balances tense combat, stealth, and exploration, emphasizing resource management and careful planning.

Each encounter forces players to decide between confrontation, avoidance, or strategic use of tools and weapons.

Pro tip Stealth can save precious resources. Observe enemy patrols carefully, plan your approach, and use environmental distractions to bypass difficult encounters efficiently.

The environments are layered and surreal, featuring warped corridors, shifting dreamscapes, and intricately designed set pieces. Environmental puzzles interlace naturally with narrative beats, rewarding players who pay attention to details.

Resource scarcity intensifies every decision: ammo is limited, medkits are precious, and every engagement carries risk.

The story deepens the horror, combining that Tormented Souls 2 psychological tension with emotional weight. NPC interactions, documents, and environmental cues immerse players in Union’s fractured reality.

The pacing alternates between slow-burn suspense and sudden, adrenaline-fueled sequences, keeping dread constant. This is horror that challenges both your mind and your reflexes.

My Verdict: A sprawling fever dream that delights in making you feel clever, terrified, and a little bit wrung out.

4. Silent Hill 2 [Best Psychological Horror Storytelling]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival Horror / Psychological Thriller Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2024 Creators Bloober Team / Konami Average playtime 12–15 hours Best for Fans of atmospheric, slow-burn horror with story depth

The Silent Hill 2 Remake brings the iconic psychological horror to modern audiences, preserving its signature oppressive atmosphere. Similar to Tormented Souls 2, players control a solo protagonist – James Sunderland, who is drawn to the fog-shrouded town of Silent Hill by a mysterious letter.

The remake modernizes visuals and audio, enhancing the sense of dread without losing the original’s haunting mood. Every hallway, abandoned room, and shadowed corner is layered with narrative and environmental storytelling.

Its strong exploration and puzzle-solving features make it one of the best puzzle games in the genre. Puzzle integration feels organic, often requiring interpretation of clues hidden in documents, architecture, and subtle visual cues. Combat is also very tense but secondary to exploration and observation, maintaining the feeling of vulnerability.

Pro tip Take your time exploring. Silent Hill rewards patience, and inspecting every room carefully can reveal puzzles, lore, and hidden scares.

Silent Hill 2 excels at balancing psychological horror with atmospheric storytelling. The pacing encourages careful exploration, rewarding players for attention to detail and patience. Symbolism, sound design, and set dressing combine to craft an experience that lingers long after play. This is not only a survival horror game; it is a slow descent into unsettling, unforgettable terror.

My Verdict: A slow, bruising psychological unravelling delivered with unsettling precision and zero mercy for your nerves.

Our score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival Horror / Psychological Thriller Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2020 Creator Stormind Games / Modus Games Average playtime 12–15 hours Best for Fans of methodical, story-driven horror

Remothered: Broken Porcelain expands the universe established by the original Remothered, placing players in an eerie, labyrinthine manor filled with puzzles and secrets. You assume the role of Jennifer, a determined protagonist navigating corridors where evasion and planning are vital.

The game emphasizes stealth: enemies are deadly, and combat is limited, so every encounter requires patience and foresight.

Pro tip Use shadows and line-of-sight to evade enemies. Observe patterns and combine stealth with environmental distractions to avoid confrontation entirely.

Environmental storytelling drives suspense, with the manor’s gothic Tormented Souls-esque design, documents, and audio cues building tension. Narrative threads intertwine, deepening intrigue and compelling exploration.

Puzzles are cleverly embedded, blending with environmental features that require both observation and deduction. The story rewards careful attention, and exploration feels purposeful rather than filler.

The atmosphere is tense, sustained by careful pacing and unsettling visuals. Moments of terror are enhanced by sound design and lighting, creating a slow-burn, psychological experience.

Broken Porcelain doesn’t rely on jump scares alone; it’s about sustained dread and curiosity-driven discovery, appealing to players who favor cerebral horror and stealth tactics.

My Verdict: A tense, sneaking, “hold your breath and hope for the best” horror that rewards patience more than bravery.

6. Visage [Best Pure First-Person Psychological Terror]

Our score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Psychological Horror / Exploration Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2020 Creators SadSquare Studio / Modus Games Average playtime 10–15 hours Best for Fans of slow-burn, observational horror

Visage is an atmospheric, slow-burn horror experience set entirely within a mysterious house. Players navigate non-linear rooms, solving environmental puzzles while encountering unexplained phenomena.

Every object can be interacted with, creating a sense of presence and vulnerability. Sound design, lighting, and haunting visuals combine to generate dread without relying on combat.

The game emphasizes observation: events may trigger differently each playthrough, keeping tension high. Its use of a first-person camera delivers deep immersion, though it lacks the classic, restricted perspective and deliberate tension created by TS2‘s fixed camera system.

Puzzle progression is subtle but rewarding, encouraging careful exploration and attention to detail. The story is fragmented, revealed through letters, recordings, and environmental clues, piecing together the narrative part of the experience.

Pro tip Stay calm and explore carefully. Inspect every room thoroughly; small interactions often unlock clues or prevent terrifying surprises.

Visage is a pure psychological-horror journey: isolation and atmosphere drive fear, not enemies or gore. Players feel the weight of every decision, from moving objects to choosing paths through the house, making suspense tangible and persistent.

My Verdict: A masterstroke of quiet, creeping dread that makes turning around feel like a terrible idea every single time.

7. Amnesia: The Dark Descent [Best Psychological Stealth and Sanity Challenge]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival Horror / Puzzle Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2010 Creators Frictional Games / Frictional Games Average playtime 12–15 hours Best for Fans of vulnerability-driven exploration

Amnesia: The Dark Descent places players in a vast, decaying castle where survival relies on hiding, stealth, and sanity management. Combat is absent, so threats are unavoidable, amplifying vulnerability.

Exploration and environmental puzzles are central, with clues hidden in documents, architecture, and subtle audio cues.

The game’s core mechanic – sanity – affects perception, creating visual and auditory hallucinations when the player is exposed to darkness or trauma. This design enhances tension organically, making every corridor and shadow unnerving.

Players must ration resources like oil for lamps and avoid confronting terrifying creatures, adding strategic layers to survival.

Pro tip Stay in lighted areas when possible. Use sound cues to anticipate threats and avoid sanity loss while solving puzzles.

Atmospheric design, paired with subtle storytelling, creates a psychological horror experience that rewards careful observation and methodical thinking. Amnesia is less about jump scares and more about immersion, dread, and the thrill of the unknown.

My Verdict: A landmark of helpless horror where the bravest thing you’ll do is light a candle and sprint for your life.

8. Soma [Best Existential Narrative Horror]

Our score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Sci-Fi Horror / Puzzle Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2015 Creators Frictional Games / Frictional Games Average playtime 12–16 hours Best for Fans of narrative-driven, cerebral horror

Soma combines existential sci-fi horror with exploration and puzzle-solving, immersing players in a submerged research facility after a catastrophic event. Combat is minimal, emphasizing stealth, observation, and problem-solving. The game explores identity, consciousness, and humanity, creating psychological tension beyond traditional scares.

Puzzles are clever and integrated into the environment, from activating machinery to solving logic-based sequences. The facility’s design amplifies dread, with oppressive corridors, waterlogged spaces, and dim lighting creating a persistent sense of isolation.

Sound and visuals heighten suspense, while narrative fragments and environmental storytelling reveal the haunting fate of both humans and AI.

Pro tip Observe every object and recording. Many puzzles and story insights are hidden in overlooked areas of the facility.

Soma rewards patience, attention to detail, and careful exploration. Fear is cerebral, and tension grows as players navigate morally ambiguous situations and face the unknown. Its combination of philosophy, story, and environmental puzzles makes it an unforgettable experience for horror fans seeking depth and immersion – you won’t forget this one soon.

My Verdict: A thoughtful, existential gut-punch wrapped in eerie corridors and moral dilemmas you’ll think about for weeks.

9. Layers of Fear [Best Surreal Exploration-Based Horror]

Our score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Psychological Horror / Exploration Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2016 Creator Bloober Team / Bloober Team Average playtime 6–8 hours Best for Fans of surreal, atmospheric horror

Like Tormented Souls 2, Layers of Fear will manipulate your perception as you uncover the narrative of a painter in a constantly shifting mansion. The game’s environments morph and change as it guides you through the story, keeping players disoriented and tense. Its mind-bending puzzles are embedded in exploration, encouraging careful observation

The horror is surreal and cerebral, emphasizing mood, fear of the unknown, and psychological tension rather than combat. Environmental cues reveal the protagonist’s story, and interactive elements allow players to experience the instability of the protagonist’s mind firsthand. Audio design, lighting, and visual distortions heighten dread and unpredictability.

Pro tip Pay attention to artwork and room changes. Subtle cues unlock puzzles and narrative depth while enhancing the fear factor.

This is a short, intense experience that rewards curiosity and attention to detail. It’s perfect for players who enjoy narrative-driven horror, surreal visuals, and mind-bending environments that challenge perception and storytelling. Every room and object is part of the psychological puzzle.

My Verdict: A richly theatrical descent into artistic madness where the house hates you almost as much as you hate what’s behind each door.

10. Observer: System Redux [Best Cyberpunk Psychological Horror]

Our score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Cyberpunk Horror / Investigation Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2020 Creator Bloober Team Average playtime 8–12 hours Best for Fans of cyberpunk and psychological tension

Observer: System Redux is a cyberpunk horror experience blending investigation with unsettling immersion. Players take on Detective Daniel Lazarski, navigating a dystopian city to solve mysteries while hacking into minds for clues. Psychological horror meets futuristic noir, with hallucinations and distorted realities creating tension at every turn.

Exploration emphasizes observation, puzzle-solving, and decision-making. Hacking sequences act as interactive “puzzles” within minds, offering a unique gameplay variety.

The dense atmosphere, neon-lit cityscapes, and immersive audio design heighten unease, creating a strong sense of dread and vulnerability. Storytelling unfolds through environmental cues, dialogue, and subtle narrative fragments.

Pro tip Hack thoughtfully. Each mind sequence can reveal hidden clues or story beats, so explore options fully before moving to the next objective.

This game delivers a different tone of horror, combining cyberpunk aesthetics with mind-bending psychological elements. It rewards exploration, patience, and keen observation, appealing to players who enjoy cerebral, investigation-driven tension rather than combat-focused scares.

My Verdict: A glitchy, neon-drenched brain-scramble that makes paranoia feel both stylish and strangely intimate.

11. The Sinking City [Best Lovecraftian Detective Horror]

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Investigation / Lovecraftian Horror Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2019 Creators Frogwares / Nacon Average playtime 20–25 hours Best for Fans of investigative, atmospheric horror

The Sinking City plunges players into a Lovecraftian world, navigating a flooded city teeming with madness, mystery, and supernatural occurrences. You play as private investigator Charles Reed, tasked with solving a variety of cases while managing sanity and confronting horrifying truths.

Exploration is as key here as it is in Tormented Souls 2: environmental clues, documents, and subtle anomalies guide players through the city’s oppressive, waterlogged streets. Investigation mechanics integrate puzzles, note-taking, and observation, creating a detective-driven horror experience that rewards attention to detail.

Sanity-adjacent mechanics increase tension, affecting perception and interactions. The narrative blends mystery, horror, and a pervasive sense of cosmic dread, making the city itself a character full of secrets.

Pro tip Take notes and cross-reference clues. The city’s mysteries often hinge on subtle details hidden in documents or surroundings.

This is perfect for players who enjoy narrative-heavy horror with environmental puzzles, careful exploration, and an overarching sense of unease. The open-ish world allows players to choose their pace while still keeping tension high and immersion deep.

My Verdict: A soggy, spiralling noir mystery where every clue drips with dread and the city feels one bad decision away from swallowing you whole.

12. House of Ashes [Best Cinematic Branching-Choice Horror]

Our score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Interactive Horror / Movie-like Adventure Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2021 Creators Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Average playtime 8–10 hours Best for Fans of story-driven, cinematic horror

House of Ashes merges cinematic storytelling with survival horror, placing players deep beneath the earth in a claustrophobic underground Mesopotamian ruin. Multiple playable characters experience events from different perspectives, with choices impacting survival and narrative outcomes.

The game’s horror stems from atmosphere, player decision-making, and uncertainty rather than explicit gore. Environmental design and lighting amplify suspense, while survival and resource management force careful planning.

The branching narrative encourages replayability, rewarding exploration of alternative outcomes. Players experience fear on multiple levels: from immediate threats to the anticipation of what might occur next, making it a strong contender for the best adventure games.

Pro tip Consider every decision carefully. Characters’ survival often hinges on small choices during QTEs, so slow down and think strategically.

This title suits fans of choice-driven horror, tense set pieces, and cinematic presentation. Its combination of exploration, puzzle-solving, and branching narratives delivers a more interactive, suspenseful experience than traditional linear horror.

My Verdict: A pulpy, cinematic panic generator that weaponizes your choices as much as its monsters.

13. Alan Wake 2 [Best Narrative Mystery-Horror Experience]

Our score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Psychological Thriller / Survival Horror Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Creators Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games Publishing Average playtime 15–20 hours Best for Fans of story-driven suspense and investigation

Alan Wake 2 builds on its predecessor’s thriller-horror formula, blending narrative-driven exploration with tense puzzle-solving. Players navigate dark, atmospheric locales, investigating mysterious events while uncovering a layered story that blurs reality and fiction.

Resource-light encounters emphasize strategic play and careful movement rather than combat, enhancing vulnerability.

Pro tip Explore thoroughly and revisit areas. Hidden documents and puzzle solutions often appear after triggering story events, enhancing narrative depth.

The game’s narrative unfolds through documents, environmental storytelling, and cinematic sequences. Investigation and exploration mechanics reward attention to detail, with subtle clues and puzzles woven seamlessly into the environment.

Atmospheric tension, lighting, and audio design create a slow-burn horror experience that keeps players engaged and unnerved.

Alan Wake 2 is ideal for those who enjoy immersive storylines, mysterious worlds, and psychological suspense. Its combination of investigative gameplay, environmental puzzles, and creeping dread delivers a refined horror experience that is both cerebral and emotionally gripping.

My Verdict: A beautifully strange, genre-melting nightmare that keeps handing you clues and asking if you’re sure you want to know the truth.

14. Song of Horror [Best Classic Fixed-Camera Survival Horror Alternative]

Our score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Fixed-camera Survival Horror Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2019 Creators Protocol Games / Raiser Games Average playtime 8–12 hours Best for Fans of high-stakes, classic horror tension

Song of Horror emphasizes tension and unpredictability, using a procedural antagonist that adapts to player behavior. Fixed-camera perspectives, environmental puzzles, and permadeath-style consequences make every encounter high-stakes. Multiple playable characters provide narrative variety, and exploration is key to survival.

Puzzles are integrated with environmental storytelling, often requiring careful observation and logical deduction. The game’s horror comes from the anticipation of danger rather than frequent jump scares.

Sound design and lighting reinforce dread, making each moment of uncertainty nerve-wracking. Narrative depth emerges from piecing together story elements scattered across the environment, rewarding thorough exploration.

Pro tip Keep track of each character’s progress. Your choices impact survival and narrative outcomes, so plan carefully for each scenario.

This title appeals to fans of cerebral, methodical horror who appreciate unpredictable threats and layered storytelling. Its combination of environmental puzzles, multiple perspectives, and procedural scares makes each playthrough unique, challenging players to remain vigilant at all times.

My Verdict: A delightfully cruel, fixed-camera throwback where curiosity isn’t just dangerous – it’s occasionally fatal.

Our score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-Person Survival Horror Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2017 Creators Red Barrels / Red Barrels

Average playtime 15–20 hours Best for Fans of psychological and rural horror

Outlast 2 transports players to a rural cult setting where survival relies on stealth, observation, and careful camera usage. The game abandons confined asylum horror for expansive, oppressive outdoors, creating a unique tension. Environmental scares, narrative-driven terror, and limited resources amplify vulnerability.

Players must navigate unpredictable threats while avoiding detection, emphasizing strategic movement and observation over combat. For fans of methodical tension, this is one of the best survival horror games, with pacing carefully designed to maximize dread. The rural setting provides variety in encounters and adds to the sense of isolation, creating persistent tension.

Pro tip Use the camera wisely. Night vision is limited; conserve batteries and plan your escape routes carefully to survive encounters.

This title suits fans of intense, atmospheric horror who thrive on vulnerability and narrative suspense. Its combination of open, oppressive environments, psychological scares, and camera-based mechanics delivers a visceral, immersive horror experience.

My Verdict: A frantic, breathless chase through rural hell that never lets you feel safe, not even for a second.

16. The Forest [Best Open-World Survival Horror Sandbox]

Our score 8.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-World Survival Horror Platforms PC, PS4 Year of release 2014 Creators Endnight Games / Endnight Games Average playtime 30–40 hours Best for Fans of emergent horror and survival gameplay

The Forest blends survival mechanics with horror, placing players on a mysterious island after a plane crash. You gather resources, craft shelters, and face nightmarish cannibal mutants, turning survival into a tense, long-term challenge.

This open-ended approach establishes a dynamic survival sandbox where you dictate your own defense, exploration, and long-term goals.

You gather resources, craft shelters, and face nightmarish cannibal mutants, turning survival into a tense, long-term challenge. Exploration reveals caves, abandoned structures, and environmental storytelling, encouraging curiosity while maintaining constant tension.

Pro tip Build elevated structures and secure perimeters early. Cannibals can scale low defenses, so always stay one step ahead.

Base-building and resource management are integral, making every night a strategic exercise in defense and preparation. Co-op mode adds shared dread, as each player’s survival decisions impact the group. If you want to share the terror with friends, this title is one of the best multiplayer horror games, blending survival strategy with cooperative scares.

My Verdict: A savage survival holiday where the locals want you dead and the trees don’t feel entirely neutral about it either.

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival Horror / Psychological Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2019 Creator Bloober Team / Lionsgate Games Average playtime 6–8 hours Best for Fans of psychological, tension-driven horror

Blair Witch immerses players in a haunted Black Hills forest, blending found-footage tension with investigative horror. You follow protagonist Ellis, exploring forests and abandoned structures while accompanied by Bullet, your loyal dog. The forest itself becomes an antagonist, with hallucinations, environmental puzzles, and creeping dread shaping every step.

Investigation is central – documents, audio cues, and hidden paths reveal story layers. Hallucinations affect perception, subtly disorienting players, while limited tools and resources maintain tension.

Short, focused campaign segments ensure the horror remains intense without overstaying its welcome. Atmospheric sound design and lighting amplify suspense, making each encounter unsettling.

Pro tip Let Bullet scout ahead. His behavior often hints at hidden paths or dangers, giving you a tactical advantage.

This is perfect for players who enjoy forest-based psychological horror, investigative puzzles, and a strong narrative with tense pacing. The next-gen visuals and immersive sound design make every scare hit even harder.

My Verdict: A disorienting forest spiral that slowly convinces you the woods know you’re there – and aren’t thrilled about it.

18. Martha Is Dead [Best Disturbing Narrative-First Horror]

Our score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-Person Psychological Horror Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One Year of release 2022 Creators LKA / Wired Productions Average playtime 8–10 hours Best for Fans of psychological, narrative-driven horror



Martha Is Dead blends historical tension with psychological horror, placing players in war-torn Italy to uncover a haunting narrative. With its first-person immersion and emphasis on investigation and puzzles, it easily stands among the best PS5 horror games for anyone who prefers slow, atmospheric terror over action-heavy scares.

Environmental puzzles and investigative mechanics reward attention to detail, while historical realism heightens the horror’s impact. Unsettling visuals, subtle supernatural elements, and immersive sound design maintain suspense throughout.

Players experience emotional discomfort alongside mystery, creating a psychologically rich horror experience.

Pro tip Inspect every object carefully. Hidden documents and clues often reveal deeper story layers, enhancing immersion and puzzle-solving.

For fans of story-first horror, Martha Is Dead delivers a tense, immersive journey with both historical and supernatural dread. Its combination of environmental puzzles, first-person investigation, and mature themes offers a uniquely unsettling experience.

My Verdict: A somber, unsettling psychological tangle that gets under your skin and sits there quietly, refusing to leave.

19. A Plague Tale: Innocence [Best Story-Rich Stealth Horror Adventure]

Our score 7.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Narrative-Driven Survival / Stealth Horror

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2019 Creators Asobo Studio / Focus Home Interactive Average playtime 15–20 hours Best for Fans of emotional storytelling and tense survival

A Plague Tale: Innocence delivers an emotionally charged survival horror experience in medieval France. Players control Amicia, guiding her younger brother Hugo through pestilence-ridden towns, hostile soldiers, and supernatural rat swarms. Stealth and light-based mechanics are central, requiring careful planning to survive encounters, giving the game a methodical, high-stakes tension that fans of games like Dark Souls will instantly recognize.

Pro tip Use light and darkness creatively. Shadows protect Hugo and Amicia, while strategic torch placement manipulates rat behavior effectively.

Environmental puzzles and strategic use of light create tension while storytelling remains deeply personal. The game balances narrative-driven moments with high-stakes survival, evoking both dread and empathy. Atmospheric design, immersive sound, and detailed environments amplify the sense of danger and isolation.

And because of its alchemical powers, supernatural forces, and dark medieval worldbuilding, A Plague Tale also stands out as one of the fan-favorite fantasy games – in fact, it’s the only fantasy title on our entire list, making it a rare blend of horror, stealth, and dark fantasy flair.

My Verdict: A tender, terrifying escape story where love, light, and a thousand screaming rats all take turns trying to break you.

20. Resident Evil Village [Best Gothic Adventure-Survival Horror Blend]

Our score 7.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-Person Survival Horror Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2021 Creator Capcom / Capcom Average playtime 12–15 hours Best for Fans of atmospheric, action-survival horror

Resident Evil Village combines first-person survival horror with puzzle-driven exploration and tactical combat. Players navigate a gothic village, haunted manor, and diverse locales while managing scarce resources and confronting unique enemies.

Atmospheric design and lighting create a constant sense of dread and anticipation. Puzzles, exploration, and environmental storytelling are central, encouraging observation and problem-solving.

Enemy encounters are strategically designed, requiring careful resource management and tactical thinking. Narrative and world-building are woven seamlessly into the environment, rewarding players who explore thoroughly.

Pro tip Explore every nook. Hidden rooms often contain crucial resources, lore, and upgrades that make survival and puzzles easier.

Ideal for fans of survival horror seeking a blend of exploration, combat, and suspense, Resident Evil Village balances cinematic horror with player agency. The game delivers varied scares, memorable locations, and tense resource management moments.

My Verdict: A gothic theme park of horror delights where every new area feels like its own deranged little masterpiece.

Everything You Need to Know About Games Like Tormented Souls 2

Claustrophobic mansions, psychological spirals, cryptic puzzles, and the occasional “nope” hallway – games like Tormented Souls 2 deliver a very specific cocktail of unease. This quick guide breaks down what exactly makes this type of horror tick so you can easily spot the ingredients you want in your next late-night obsession.

Do you enjoy slow, methodical exploration?

Or maybe tense corridors loaded with jump-scares?

Or beautifully annoying puzzles that make you question your eyesight?

Good news: these picks cover it all. Many of them are digital classics ready for a long night of adrenaline-fueled dread.

What Makes Tormented Souls 2 So Unique?

Tormented Souls 2 isn’t just another horror game you play with one hand hovering over the pause button – it actually knows how to get under your skin in smart, intentional ways. It blends that old-school, fixed-camera tension with modern visuals and polish, creating tight, claustrophobic spaces that reward anyone willing to slow down and really look around.

Atmosphere That Knows Exactly What It’s Doing

Every creaking board, flickering bulb, and suspiciously long corridor feels handcrafted to keep you uneasy. Nothing is accidental. The whole world feels like it’s waiting for you to slip up, which makes even simple exploration feel weirdly thrilling.

Puzzles That Feel Natural, Not Forced

The puzzles don’t feel like the game is shoving homework at you – they’re baked right into the environment. You solve them because you’re paying attention, not because a glowing arrow tells you to. And resource management? It’s subtle but brutally effective. Every medkit or bullet matters, and you’ll think twice before using anything.

Psychological Depth That Stays With You

Where the game really shines is in its psychological edge. NPCs, strange visions, off-putting notes, and those unnerving little environmental details make the world feel alive in a very “should I be worried?” kind of way. You’re not just trying to survive; you’re piecing together a story that sticks in your brain long after you step away.

The muted color palette, sudden visual shocks, and perfectly timed sound cues all work together to keep you tense. Even entering a new room feels like flipping a coin between progress and panic.

A Slow-Burn Horror Experience Worth Savoring

If you love atmospheric horror, Tormented Souls 2 gives you way more than cheap scares. It’s all about slow-burn tension, clever world-building, and the quiet thrill of discovering something unsettling on your own terms. It’s the kind of game that proves the scariest moments are the ones you weren’t prepared for, and that’s exactly why it hits so hard.

Why Games Like Tormented Souls 2 Go Beyond Just Horror

These titles separate themselves from standard horror fare by emphasizing meticulous pacing and atmosphere. The world itself is the primary antagonist, built to keep you constantly uneasy.

Atmospheric Oppression: The careful use of sound design, lighting, and environmental storytelling creates a persistent sense of dread, rather than relying on sudden scares. Titles like Silent Hill 2 and Visage are masters of this, crafting worlds where isolation and unsettling silence are more terrifying than any monster.

The careful use of sound design, lighting, and environmental storytelling creates a persistent sense of dread, rather than relying on sudden scares. Titles like Silent Hill 2 and Visage are masters of this, crafting worlds where isolation and unsettling silence are more terrifying than any monster. Calculated Encounters: Every challenge is a calculated mix of suspense and curiosity. This ensures players are always waiting for the threat, rather than just reacting to it.

Every challenge is a calculated mix of suspense and curiosity. This ensures players are always waiting for the threat, rather than just reacting to it. Intellectual Engagement through Puzzles and Lore: These games ensure players are invested by demanding critical thought and keen observation, making the process of discovery deeply satisfying.

Rewarding Observation: Exploration isn’t filler; it’s crucial. Hidden notes, cryptic messages, and subtle environmental cues reveal the broader lore, forcing players to think critically. Games such as Alan Wake 2 and The Sinking City seamlessly blend detective work and puzzle-solving into their narratives, rewarding those who pay attention to details.

Exploration isn’t filler; it’s crucial. Hidden notes, cryptic messages, and subtle environmental cues reveal the broader lore, forcing players to think critically. Games such as Alan Wake 2 and The Sinking City seamlessly blend detective work and puzzle-solving into their narratives, rewarding those who pay attention to details. Integrated Puzzles: Puzzles are baked into the environment and story, rather than feeling like separate minigames. The “sense of achievement from solving intricate puzzles” gives the horror weight and consequence.

Puzzles are baked into the environment and story, rather than feeling like separate minigames. The “sense of achievement from solving intricate puzzles” gives the horror weight and consequence. High-Stakes Resource Strategy: The vulnerability of the player is constantly amplified by a lack of resources, turning simple decisions into moments of genuine tension.

Resource Scarcity: Ammo, health, and save points are intentionally scarce. This adds a critical layer of resource strategy, creating moments of dread that action-horror games often lack. This high-stakes tension is perfectly utilized in the resource management of Resident Evil 4 (2023) and Dead Space (Remake), turning the decision of whether to save ammo or health into a moment of survival.

Ammo, health, and save points are intentionally scarce. This adds a critical layer of resource strategy, creating moments of dread that action-horror games often lack. This high-stakes tension is perfectly utilized in the resource management of Resident Evil 4 (2023) and Dead Space (Remake), turning the decision of whether to save ammo or health into a moment of survival. Narrative Depth: Players are moving beyond merely fleeing. This focus on narrative sophistication and “morally ambiguous choices” ensures players feel invested in both the story and their survival.

My Overall Verdict

The full list is packed with fantastic choices, and honestly, you can’t go wrong with any of them. But if Tormented Souls 2 left you hungry for more eerie mansions, unsettling puzzles, and classic survival-horror chills, you probably want a starting point right away. These quick picks will guide you straight into the experiences that capture that vibe best.

For survival-horror purists → Resident Evil 4. A pitch-perfect blend of tension, action, and atmosphere. Ideal for players who crave tight resource management, clever enemy design, and a masterclass in modern horror pacing.

For sci-fi dread chasers → Dead Space. A terrifying, meticulously crafted reimagining where every corridor feels alive. Perfect for players who love strategic dismemberment, claustrophobic tension, and horror wrapped in AAA polish.

For psychological-horror fans → Silent Hill 2. A haunting, emotional descent into fear and guilt. Designed for players who want horror that unnerves rather than startles, with symbolism and storytelling that stay under your skin.

For narrative-thriller enthusiasts → Alan Wake 2. A bold, genre-bending nightmare built on atmosphere, mystery, and cinematic storytelling. A flawless pick for players who prefer slow-burn horror with stylish visuals and mind-twisting narrative layers.

For Gothic-horror adventurers → Resident Evil Village. A freaky, fantastical journey through a monster-ridden world brimming with secrets. Great for players who enjoy dramatic set pieces, exploration, and a blend of action and eerie fairytale vibes.

That wraps up the best ways to keep your horror streak going. Pick a favorite, dim the lights, and let the nightmares begin.

FAQs