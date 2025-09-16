12 Games Like Dark Souls in 2025: Trials of the Undying

Games like Dark Souls take players to the edge of danger. Every step feels risky, every shadow hides a deadly foe, and every victory demands patience and skill. Its punishing combat and haunting worlds leave an impression that lingers long after the screen goes dark.

I set out to find other games that capture the same sense of weight and danger. Some excel with relentless, brutal combat, others with twisted, immersive worlds cursed to their very core . I played them all, fell countless times, and emerged with a list of games that any Dark Souls fan will want to tackle next.

Players chasing punishing challenges or worlds that refuse to let you rest will find these games test reflexes and resolve at every turn.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Dark Souls

Not all soulslike games earn their scars. I’ve waded through plenty that tried and failed, but a handful rose above the noise. These five nail the tension, the weight, and that creeping dread that makes Dark Souls such a cult classic.

Elden Ring (2022) – The open world shouldn’t work, but it does. Every ruin, swamp, and nightmare boss keeps the Souls heart beating. Bloodborne (2015) – Pure gothic horror turned into a video game. Faster, sharper, and so relentless it never lets you breathe. Hollow Knight (2017) – A bug-sized Souls epic. Tight combat, haunting exploration, and bosses that can ruin you in seconds. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (2019) – No safety nets. Just steel, reflexes, and duels so intense they’ll rattle in your chest long after. Demon’s Souls (2009/2020) – The original nightmare reborn. The remake looks stunning, but the punishment hits just as hard.

These five are the best of the best, but they’re only a taste of what’s out there. Up next, I’ll dive into these and even more great choices. I’ll show you games like Dark Souls that carry the torch but also twist the formula into something new.

12 Games Like Dark Souls: Ashes and Agony

I looked at combat weight, world design, boss encounters, and the kind of punishment that actually feels fair. I played each game long enough to feel its rhythm, pain, and reward. What follows is a breakdown of all 12 picks for anyone chasing the best games like Dark Souls.

1. Elden Ring [Overall Best Game Like Dark Souls]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG, open-world soulslike Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2022 Creators FromSoftware, Bandai Namco Average playtime 60-150+ hours Best for Souls fans who want freedom without losing the edge What I liked Boss variety, open exploration, insane build depth, haunting world design

This one just floored me from the first step into Limgrave. But that’s exactly what you should expect from games like Elden Ring. It’s a Souls game at its core (slow, brutal combat with that creeping sense of dread), but stretched across a world that begs to be explored. Every castle, cave, and swamp hides something nasty, and curiosity always feels dangerous.

What I loved most is how it doesn’t hold your hand. No markers, no “go here next.” You follow your instincts, and that makes every discovery yours. I stumbled into dungeons I wasn’t ready for, got wrecked by bosses I couldn’t touch, and loved every second of clawing my way back stronger.

Mechanically, it’s a dream. Builds are deeper than ever, summoning adds a whole new layer of strategy, and you can play in so many ways. You can dual-wield colossal swords and roll through fire like a madman or spam sorceries from afar.

My Verdict: Elden Ring isn’t just Dark Souls in a bigger box. It’s proof that FromSoftware can expand its formula without losing what made it legendary. It’s punishing, rewarding, and endlessly replayable, which makes it the most essential pick on any list of games like Dark Souls.

2. Bloodborne [Best Gothic Horror Soulslike]

Our score 9.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG, gothic horror soulslike Platforms PS4 Year of release 2015 Creators FromSoftware, Sony Computer Entertainment Average playtime 40-100+ hours Best for Souls fans who want fast-paced combat and a horror-soaked setting What I liked Frenetic combat, grotesque monsters, eerie world design, risk-reward health system

Bloodborne is an amazing action RPG game that changed the rules for us. Dark Souls taught me to play safe and turtle up – here, waiting gets you killed. The trick is to push harder, punish openings, and use your gun to parry instead of hiding behind a shield. That relentless pace makes the combat feel savage and addictive. This title also gave birth to the so-called “soulsborne games.”

Yharnam sticks because it feels alive in the worst way. The mobs with torches dragging beasts through Central Yharnam, the Executioners waiting in Hemwick, the chanting mobs in the Cathedral Ward. You never shake the feeling that the whole city is hunting you. It’s not just a setting, it’s an enemy.

The longer you play, the deeper the horror digs in. Enemies will mutate, lore peels back to reveal cosmic terror, and the whole world feels like it’s rotting from within. The game does a great job at challenging your reflexes, but also unsettling your mind.

My Verdict: Bloodborne is a soulslike with faster, methodical combat, but also a masterclass in atmosphere. It proves FromSoftware can take the DNA of Dark Souls and mutate it into a punishing and unforgettable nightmare. That’s why it stands as the best gothic horror soulslike on this list.

3. Hollow Knight [Best Metroidvania Soulslike]

Our score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Metroidvania, action-adventure, soulslike Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2017 Creators Team Cherry Average playtime 40-100+ hours Best for Players who want precise combat and sprawling exploration in a hand-drawn world What I liked Boss variety, eerie atmosphere, satisfying upgrades, gorgeous worldbuilding

Hallownest hooked me from the start, and that’s exactly what great metroidvania games do. I remember wandering into Greenpath for the first time – the colors shifting, the score swelling, and Hornet suddenly cutting me down before I knew what was happening. That’s how Hollow Knight works. It invites you in with beauty, then humbles you with a fight you’re not ready for.

The bosses are what stuck with me the most. The Mantis Lords felt like a rite of passage, a duel that forced me to tighten up my timing. The Hollow Knight fight had weight, almost sadness, baked into every swing. And then there’s the Radiance – the kind of final battle that leaves you drained and buzzing at the same time.

Exploration is its own reward. I loved piecing together the world map with Cornifer’s scraps. Saving enough Geo to buy the lantern was such an achievement. Unlocking shortcuts made the world feel interconnected in ways I didn’t expect. The deeper I pushed, the more I realized that this kingdom had a history worth uncovering, even if the details were buried in silence.

My Verdict: Hollow Knight nails (pun intended) combat, exploration, and atmosphere. It’s that rare indie that goes toe-to-toe with giants. My time in Hallownest proved it deserves to stand alongside the best games in the Dark Souls series.

4. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice [Best Combat in a Soulslike]

Our score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-adventure, soulslike Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2019 Creators FromSoftware, Activision Average playtime 30-80 hours Best for Players who want brutal swordplay and a high-skill ceiling What I liked Parry system, boss intensity, vertical movement, story payoff

Sekiro is one of the best single-player games that broke me before it clicked. The parry timing felt impossible at first. I kept mashing dodge like it was Dark Souls and paid for it every time. But once I locked into the rhythm, fights felt like music. Genichiro on the castle rooftop still stands as one of the most exhilarating duels I’ve ever had in a game.

What makes it so different from Souls is the posture system. It forces you to stay in your enemy’s face, deflecting, breaking their stance, and finishing with that satisfying deathblow. There’s no turtling here – every encounter demands aggression and precision. It’s punishing, but when you win, it feels earned in a way few games pull off.

The world stuck with me, too. Ashina Castle buzzing with tension, the Corrupted Monk haunting Mibu Village, the Guardian Ape screaming in the valley. Every area had a set piece that burned into memory. And the story, for once in a FromSoft game, felt sharper and more personal. Wolf’s loyalty to Kuro grounded the chaos in a way that made each decision hit harder.

My Verdict: Sekiro ditches builds and loot for pure skill. No shields, heavy armor, or magic – just a blade, a grappling hook, and relentless parries. Compared to Dark Souls, it’s faster, more vertical, and leaves no room to turtle or grind your way through.

5. Demon’s Souls [The Original Soulslike]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG, soulslike Platforms PS3 (original), PS5 (remake) Year of release 2009/2020 Creators FromSoftware, Bluepoint Games Average playtime 25-60 hours Best for Players who want to see where the Souls formula began What I liked Archstone hub, boss variety, oppressive atmosphere, PS5 remake polish

Demon’s Souls lays the foundation for everything that came after. The Nexus hub and Archstone worlds set the stage for exploration, while each area pushes you hard. Tower Knight can crush you in seconds, the Maneaters turn narrow bridges into chaos, and the levels demand focus from start to finish.

The remake sharpens every detail without changing the core elements. Levels like Latria’s towers or the Valley of Defilement feel tighter and more immediate, and the bosses hit just as hard. It’s punishing in ways later games smooth over, which makes every victory feel earned.

What I kept coming back to was the tension. Every fight, shortcut, and enemy placement carries weight. It’s not flashy, it’s not forgiving, but it sticks with you. It’s one of the best action RPG games that started it all.

My Verdict: Demon’s Souls is the blueprint. The remake proves it still delivers the kind of challenge and atmosphere that defined the genre, which makes it essential for anyone exploring games like Dark Souls.

6. Nioh 2 [Best Samurai Soulslike]

Our score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG, soulslike Platforms PC, PS4, PS5 Year of release 2020 Creators Team Ninja, Koei Tecmo Average playtime 40-100+ hours Best for Fans of precision swordplay and brutal samurai duels What I liked Weapon depth, Yokai chaos, skill combos, punishing bosses

Nioh 2 hits hard from the start. Stances, swords, and monsters demand your full attention. Switching between dual swords, spears, and axes is survival, not show. Every Yokai fight punishes mistakes and rewards timing.

You play a half-Yokai warrior hunting your past. The story threads through war-torn Japan, from Kyoto to cursed mountains, dragging you into battles between humans and supernatural beasts. Boss fights are tied to your journey and escalate the stakes.

Bosses hit like a hammer. Otakemaru’s lightning strikes punish greed. Yatsu-no-Kami turns tight corridors into chaos. Every win feels earned, and boss fights looked amazing on my top-tier gaming monitor. Chaining skills and testing builds is addictive.

The levels are alive with danger. Fog-choked Kyoto streets hide ambushes. Haunted castles drop enemies from above. Side missions often pack better fights than main quests. Loot feels earned, never spammy.

My Verdict: Nioh 2 is sharp, fast, and demanding. Every fight requires focus and skill. It nails brutal samurai combat and earns its place among games like Dark Souls.

7. Lies of P [A Soulslike With Pinocchio]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG, soulslike Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Creators Round8 Studio, Neowiz Average playtime 25-50 hours Best for Players who want precise combat in a twisted, puppet-filled city What I liked Weapon crafting, Legion Arms, dark city design, morally tense encounters

Lies of P throws you straight into Krat. The streets are crammed with puppet mobs that can swarm from alleys or drop from rooftops. I learned fast that the spear users in the Cathedral Ward will bait a dodge, then hit you from behind if you’re sloppy.

Combat feels sharp because of the prosthetic arm. Swapping between the hammer, grappling hook, and gauntlet mid-fight lets you punish groups or isolate a single enemy. I spent hours experimenting with different Legion Arms setups – using the chain hook to pull enemies into the spinning hammer was absurdly satisfying.

The story threads through your lies. Pinocchio’s decisions change who survives or how NPCs react. I tried telling the truth in the market district fight and got cornered by guards I could have avoided with a lie. Small choices like that made each run feel unpredictable.

Boss fights leave a mark. The first Watchmaker was relentless. He slashed, teleported, and summoned puppets that forced me to juggle offense and positioning constantly. Later, the Marionette Knight demanded perfect timing with every parry and dodge – any misstep hit like a truck.

My Verdict: Lies of P mixes punishing combat, clever tools, and a twisted fairy tale city in a way that sticks. The choices, weapons, and brutal bosses make it a standout among games like Dark Souls.

8. Remnant II [Best Shooter Soulslike]

Our score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Third-person shooter, soulslike Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Creators Gunfire Games, Gearbox Publishing Average playtime 30-60 hours Best for Players who want co-op chaos with precise gunplay and tough bosses What I liked Weapon mods, archetype synergy, random world generation, intense boss fights

Remnant II throws you straight into a world overrun by the Root. The procedural generation keeps every run unpredictable. One moment, you navigate tight alleys in a ruined city. Next, you’re fighting across floating platforms in a void. It’s a whole new way of playing great TPS games.

Combat mixes precise shooting and melee. I used the Gunslinger archetype, dual-wielding pistols and a shotgun. Weapon mods like the “Loaded” perk let me reload everything instantly before a boss fight. The Handler’s canine companion added support and revived me in tight spots.

Bosses are brutal. The Unseen One teleports, summons minions, and fills the arena with hazards. Every fight forced me to move constantly and rethink my strategy. Landing the final blow felt earned.

Exploration pays off. Hidden paths reveal powerful weapons and lore-rich encounters. Every corner encouraged curiosity and planning.

My Verdict: Every fight kept me on edge. The bosses punish mistakes but reward creativity. Procedural worlds mean no two runs feel the same. Co-op chaos adds layers of strategy and moments that make you cheer. Remnant II is a pressure cooker that constantly tests skill, timing, and teamwork.

Our score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG, soulslike Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2019 Creators Bandai Namco Studios, Bandai Namco Entertainment Average playtime 30-70 hours Best for Players who want hard fights and dramatic visuals with anime flair What I liked Blood Veil gears, partner system, character customization, gift skills

Code Vein drops you into a ruined world. The Vein, once human, are now revenants. You wake up without memories and hunt Blood Beads to stave off madness. You fight alongside Louis, Mia, and others who trust you only as far as the weapon you hold.

Combat feels brutal. I equipped two blades and switched to a Blood Veil that drains enemies. That tool let me pull enemies closer, then unload a heavy attack while I recovered. Timing mattered. So did choosing when to let the AI partner take the lead.

Boss fights forced me to use the environment. One boss in the Ancient City hid behind pillars. I had to strike, retreat, bait spells, then rush in. I’ve never sweated so much dodging laser beams. The weapons scale well if you invest in code trees. Gifts (skills) varied enough that I built two different loadouts and flipped between them depending on enemy types.

Exploration rewarded risk. Defeated Lost yielded rare loot and hidden paths in the Vein, unlocked side missions that deepened the lore. The aesthetic – ruined gothic architecture plus anime blood effects – gave me chills often.

My Verdict: Code Vein mixes the Souls challenge with anime drama. Its build variety, partner mechanics, and mood carve a different path in the genre. That difference made it essential on this list.

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG, soulslike Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2020 Creators Cold Symmetry, Playstack Average playtime 20-40+ hours Best for Players who love rigid melee and stealth of positioning What I liked Shell mastery, hardening mechanic, insane bosses, rich lore

Mortal Shell drops you into Fallgrim, a swampy hub full of crypts, ruins, and horrors waiting in the mist. You don’t play as a fixed character. Instead, you inhabit fallen warriors called Shells, each with its own stats and playstyles.

The first Shell I picked up was Harros. He felt balanced, but once I unlocked Solomon, I leaned into his massive health pool. Swapping shells on the fly changed how I approached each area. The hardening mechanic took some adjusting, but it became a lifesaver. Freezing mid-attack to tank a hit, then following up with a crushing blow never got old.

Boss fights test patience. Tarsus, the First Martyr, slowed the arena with frost, punishing me every time I got greedy. Grisha’s beastly swipes filled narrow corridors with panic. Even regular elites, like brigands with flaming swords, forced me to read patterns and commit to every dodge.

Exploration felt oppressive and rewarding. I stumbled on inscriptions carved into walls, or strange items whose effects only revealed after use. Piecing together who these Shells were and why the world rotted kept me digging deeper.

My Verdict: Mortal Shell makes you earn power through patient combat and brutal learning. The Shell swaps force you to adapt. Hardening forces strategy. Few games change your flow so much while keeping the fight sharp.

11. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Best Star Wars Soulslike]

Our score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-adventure, soulslike-inspired Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2019 Creators Respawn Entertainment, Electronic Arts Average playtime 20-35 hours Best for Players who want soulslike combat blended with Star Wars exploration and story What I liked Lightsaber combat, Force powers, metroidvania-style maps, cinematic story beats

Fallen Order drops you into Cal Kestis’s shoes, a Padawan hiding from the Empire after Order 66. The story pushes you across planets like Bogano, Zeffo, and Kashyyyk, each hiding secrets behind locked doors and force puzzles.

The combat feels weighty. Every lightsaber swing demands timing, and parries open enemies to punishing counters. Fighting purge troopers was a rush – blocking blaster fire, rolling through unblockables, then finishing with a clean saber strike. Force powers add layers. Yanking stormtroopers into saber combos or freezing blaster bolts mid-air felt amazing.

Exploration hits that soulslike rhythm. Bonfire-style meditation points let you rest, respawn enemies, and spend XP on new skills. Backtracking matters – I found shortcuts on Zeffo after unlocking Force Push, opening paths I’d completely missed. Hidden chests and echoes filled out the lore while rewarding curiosity.

Bosses are the highlight. The Second Sister tested everything I’d learned, mixing lightsaber duels with brutal force attacks. Those fights carried both mechanical challenge and narrative payoff.

My Verdict: It nails soulslike combat while letting you live the Jedi fantasy. Lightsaber duels, force powers, and smart level design make Fallen Order stand apart from copycat soulslike games.

12. Blasphemous [Best 2D Soulslike]

Our score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-adventure, soulslike-inspired Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2019 Creators Respawn Entertainment, Electronic Arts Average playtime 20-35 hours Best for Players who want soulslike combat blended with Star Wars exploration and story What I liked Lightsaber combat, Force powers, metroidvania-style maps, cinematic story beats

Blasphemous throws you into Cvstodia as the Penitent One, a silent warrior cursed to wander a land soaked in guilt and religious torment. The setting is grotesque and beautiful – churches turned to prisons, twisted saints looming over ruined villages, bloodied statues watching every move.

Combat is precise and unforgiving. The Mea Culpa sword feels deliberate with each strike, and the execution animations add a cruel edge. Upgrades expand your options like sliding through attacks, summoning thorny vines, or chaining air combos. Every enemy punished sloppy play, but every kill felt like a small victory.

Exploration follows that soulslike–metroidvania rhythm. I doubled back constantly after unlocking new prayers or relics, opening routes I’d missed. Hidden shrines deepened the lore and rewarded me with health boosts or new powers. The platforming segments turned into challenges of their own, especially in areas like the Wall of the Holy Prohibitions, where spikes and enemies combined to shred me in seconds.

The bosses are the stuff of nightmares. Crisanta of the Wrapped Agony fought like a rival knight, clashing blades in a duel that demanded patience. Others, like Esdras and his giant bell, felt like walking into a religious fever dream.

My Verdict: Blasphemous takes ideas from soulslike games like deliberate combat, cryptic lore, and punishing bosses, and distills them into a side-scrolling nightmare that’s as beautiful as it is cruel.

FAQs

What is the best game like Dark Souls?

Elden Ring is the best game like Dark Souls. It takes everything Souls did well and blows it open with a massive world, layered secrets, and boss fights that stick with you. It’s the clear pick if you want the peak soulslike experience.

What style of game is Dark Souls?

Dark Souls is an action RPG built on patience and precision. You learn attack patterns, manage your stamina bar, and fight tooth and nail for progress. Exploration matters as much as combat. Shortcuts, hidden items, and cryptic NPCs all feed into a loop that punishes carelessness but rewards persistence.

What type of aesthetic is Dark Souls?

Dark Souls is dark fantasy at its rawest. Crumbling castles, flooded ruins, forests crawling with abominations, and gods who feel more like monsters than saviors. The whole world feels half-dead, half-haunted, yet strangely beautiful. It’s that oppressive mood that defines the Dark Souls aesthetic.

Why is Dark Souls 17+?

Because nothing is toned down. Violence is brutal, the monsters grotesque, and the themes heavy. Death, decay, sacrifice – it’s baked into the story and the visuals. Add in some disturbing lore details and bosses straight out of nightmares, and it’s clear why it carries the 17+ rating.

Is Elden Ring as hard as Dark Souls?

Elden Ring is definitely tough, but in a different rhythm. The open world means you can grind, explore, or bail on fights until you’re ready. That freedom helps, but the bosses? They’re ruthless. Elden Ring lets you choose your path, but the challenge is still sharp enough to break you.