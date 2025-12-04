The Best Games Like Lethal Company in 2025 for Co-Op Horror & Survival Chaos

Games like Lethal Company hit that weird, wonderful space where you’re terrified but also laughing way too hard. If you’ve ever tried grabbing loot in some cursed building while your friend is screaming into proximity chat like it’s their big horror-movie moment, you know exactly the vibe. There’s something kind of wholesome about panicking as a group, making awful decisions, and sprinting toward an exit that absolutely didn’t exist two seconds ago.

This list taps into that same “I’m scared but having a blast” energy, packed with team slip-ups, monster-related trauma, and stories you’ll bring up every time you hang out. Treat this guide like your roadmap to more co-op chaos, late-night freakouts, and fresh opportunities to blame your friends for their questionable choices. And trust me, they’ll make plenty.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Lethal Company

The 20 best titles on this list have many good things in store. Before tackling them, I skimmed the top 3 games similar to Lethal Company that capture its unique atmosphere and gameplay the best. These are my favorites:

Deep Rock Galactic (2020) – The best Lethal Company-like game that puts you in the shoes of space dwarves, as they mine for resources and fight off dreadful creatures on a hostile alien planet with varied biomes. Left 4 Dead 2 (2009) – Valve’s masterclass in co-op zombie shooting, with an iconic 4-player co-op mode that emphasizes high replayability, as no zombie-mauling session is ever the same. Alien: Isolation (2014) – This horror game will make you clutch your controller like it owes you rent, as you avoid Alien aboard Sevastopol and try to outsmart the fast-learning creature that can sniff or hear you from a mile away.

You can already tell where this is going: a combination of co-op gameplay, voice chat communication, horror, exploration, and scavenging. But this is just a warm-up. Scroll down, and I’ll explain why these 20 games are ideal alternatives to the almighty Lethal Company.

20 Best Games Like Lethal Company Every Fan Should Try

You’ve arrived at your destination, so here’s the coveted list I promised a minute ago. Expect games that emphasize team-based survival, risky scavenging, terrifying monsters, proximity chat, and unpredictable player chaos – a formidable recipe for games like Lethal Company.

1. Deep Rock Galactic [Best for Mining & Exploring Procedurally Generated Caves]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Co-op FPS Platforms Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2020 Creator/s Ghost Ship Games, Coffee Stain Publishing Best for Class-based FPS and team-based exploration What I liked Procedurally generated explorable caves

Deep Rock Galactic is a class-based co-op FPS with incredibly diverse gameplay. You can choose from multiple classes, including driller, scout, gunner, and engineer, and engage in team-based exploration of procedurally generated caves.

In my eyes, that’s a huge plus, as it provides endless replayability and variety. Deep Rock Galactic offers fast, objective-based runs that always manage to be entertaining, unpredictable, and a mix of funny and frightening.

Why we chose it We picked Deep Rock Galactic for its immaculate mix of first-person shooting and horror, cave scavenging, and procedurally generated levels.

Satisfying progression and gear customization are among its standout features. Meanwhile, as a Lethal Company-like game, Deep Rock Galactic has an active community and prioritizes player communication in its core gameplay loop.

My Verdict: With a Metacritic user score of 8.4, Deep Rock Galactic is one of the highest-rated games like Lethal Company. An exciting shooter that blends mining, exploration, and teamwork never gets old for fans.

2. Left 4 Dead 2 [Best for Shooting Hordes of Zombies in Co-Op]

Our score 9.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game FPS, survival horror Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, Xbox 360 Year of release 2009 Creator/s Valve Best for Co-op zombie shooting What I liked An active community that keeps the game fresh

You have to undergo a lobotomy to forget about Left 4 Dead 2. The first one was excellent, but this is peak zombie shooting. Fast-paced, 4-player co-op gameplay never disappoints, and zombie hordes marching to eat your brain are as terrifying as ever.

Left 4 Dead 2 has a dynamic Director AI that changes pacing and spawns, keeping the gameplay loop varied. The game’s modding community is still active, providing an endless stream of content for more replayability.

Why we chose it Play this game if you love classic zombie shooting with a touch of horror, funny gameplay moments, and memorable voice chats.

Left 4 Dead 2 is about teamwork, coordination, and proper strategy, complementing its short, but extremely intense runs. I don’t think I’ll ever get bored with this game, even though I’ve played it since my high school days.

My Verdict: Valve’s best-ever zombie shooter has a Metacritic user score of 8.3, implying an extraordinary experience. Go for it if you love gore-infested zombie killing with up to four players, for maximum carnage and some crazy “oh, crap!” moments.

3. Alien: Isolation [Best for a Terrifying Space-Horror Experience]

Our score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival horror, stealth, action-adventure Platforms Windows, OS X, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS Year of release 2014 Creator/s Creative Assembly, Sega Best for Blood-freezing horror aboard the derelict space station What I liked Spooky atmosphere in space

Alien: Isolation is easily among the scariest games I’ve played. I was about 19 when it came out, and its revolutionary stalking AI made me freeze in place. You know what the deal is: the big, ugly Alien that stalks you around and swallows you faster than an alligator.

The game focuses on stealth and resource management, punishing the player for trying to sprint their way around the derelict space station. Superb, atmospheric sound design and labyrinth-like level layout amplify the sense of dread and impending doom.

Why we chose it We chose this game for its spooky space horror and the Alien’s evolving AI that hunts the player, resulting in some of the scariest moments you’ll live through in a video game.

Alien: Isolation is a slow-burning horror that always keeps you on edge. It’s a masterclass in single-player horror that makes every session a fight with your deepest fears. After all, that’s what you want from a horror game, right?

My Verdict: Alien: Isolation is among the best games like Lethal Company for horror fans, with a Metacritic user score of 8.3. If you’re faint-hearted, do not play it; you’ll have nightmares for months. Otherwise, go for it and have a party with the Alien.

4. GTFO [Best for Hardcore PvE Zombie Shooting for Up to Four Players]

Our score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game FPS Platforms Windows Year of release 2019 Creator/s 10 Chambers Best for Strategic PvE zombie shooting What I liked 4-player co-op mode

GTFO is one of the most impressive co-op games and a hardcore 4-player PvE shooter where coordination is mandatory. You’ll shoot your way through ugly zombies and engage in long, multi-stage missions with meaningful objectives.

However, GTFO isn’t a generic zombie shooter. You’ll have to sneak around and plan your attack, as tension ramps up and your heart starts pumping blood like crazy. GTFO’s punishing difficulty may not suit everyone, but it’s highly rewarding, especially if you play it as it’s intended, with teamwork and developed strategy.

Why we chose it GTFO is a co-op gem with emphasis on teamwork, coordination, and voice communication for progression.

GTFO is designed for voice-led groups and coordinated tactics, making it one of the best games like Lethal Company for endless multiplayer enjoyment. The Metacritic user score of 7.4 speaks volumes about its overall quality.

My Verdict: I recommend GTFO to patient players who don’t always go for run-and-gun tactics, and instead, appreciate player teamwork, patience, and pitch-perfect coordination essential for progression and survival.

5. Back 4 Blood [Best for Fast-Paced Zombie Horde Annihilation]

Our score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game FPS Platforms Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 Year of release 2021 Creator/s Turtle Rock Studios, Warner Bros. Games Best for Fast-paced zombie-ridden action What I liked Game-changing card modifiers

Back 4 Blood is a fantastic FPS game and, honestly, one of the best horror games on PS5. The good thing is, it’s available on all other platforms and is a spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead, with a twist that includes card modifiers.

They allow for a different experience each playthrough, spicing up the fast-paced co-op combat with varied enemy encounters. Variety is key, as Back 4 Blood’s sessions never feel the same, especially in the fun co-op mode.

Why we chose it One of the top FPS games similar to Lethal Company, where you kill zombie hordes and use card modifiers to diversify the gameplay.

Players can enjoy a campaign or pick a horde-style mode if they want to test their survival limits. Back 4 Blood’s newer release date (2021) means the game is still alive and kicking. Regular seasonal content and updates are still here, making Back 4 Blood feel fresh and exciting.

My Verdict: If you loved Left 4 Dead 2 (or the first one), Back 4 Blood is a modernized iteration of the legendary zombie shooter. Its Metacritic user score of 5.3 may be deceptive, as the game enjoys a massive player base and is highly rated on Steam.

6. Hunt: Showdown [Best for High-Risk, High-Reward Bounty Hunting]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game FPS Platforms Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 Year of release 2019 Creator/s Crytek, Koch Media Best for High-risk, high-reward monster hunting What I liked Eye-catching graphics and sound design

Hunt: Showdown adds an authentic flair to extraction gameplay. It’s a PvPvE game, where you hunt monsters while avoiding rivals (other players). This high-risk, high-reward game breathes tension at every step, with permadeath consequences and losing all loot if you die.

Developed in the renowned Cry Engine, Hunt: Showdown has extreme visual fidelity with superb audio cues and atmosphere for suspenseful tracking. Slow, tactical pacing rewards stealth and patience, and proper strategy will get you very far.

Why we chose it We picked Crytek’s classic for its eerie atmosphere and intense PvPvE battles, where this extraction shooter shows its true colors.

I love Hunt: Showdown for its hardcore difficulty and unique emergent stories from player encounters, mixed with monster hunting, resulting in all-around danger and tension.

My Verdict: Hunt: Showdown’s Metacritic user score of 7.1 is commendable, but I think it’s massively underrated. It’s one of the top games like Lethal Company that blends horror, stealth, shooting, and extraction gameplay in a gorgeous-looking package.

7. Killing Floor 2 [Best for Intense Zombie Survival and Vomit-Inducing Gore]

Our score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game FPS, survival horror Platforms Windows, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2016 Creator/s Tripwire Interactive, Hardsuit Labs, Saber Interactive Best for Over-the-top gore in a Zombie-infested world What I liked Perk/class system that defines player roles

Killing Floor 2 is one of the most popular multiplayer horror games with intense, wave-based horde survival with escalating difficulty. Think of Left 4 Dead 2 but with a bit more variety, particularly in the perk/class system that defines team roles.

Killing Floor 2 ramps up the gore to 101%, as every fired bullet that hits your enemy makes the blood gush out and drench the floor. The game’s shooting is highly satisfying, with meaty weapon feedback that makes every gun feel like a cannon.

Why we chose it Killing Floor 2’s gore, satisfying gunplay, and regular DLCs make the game equally fun and alive for zombie-shooting fans.

Like Left 4 Dead, Killing Floor 2’s matches are short but highly replayable and great for co-op sessions. Regular events and DLC provide fresh content, making Killing Floor 2 an adventure you’ll always come back to and still discover something new.

My Verdict: Killing Floor 2 has a Metacritic user score of 7, and players love its beefy guns, over-the-top gore, and co-op gameplay. As a fan of the FPS + horror combo myself, I agree that you should play Killing Floor 2 if you seek Lethal Company-like masterpieces.

8. Payday 2 [The Best Team-Based, Co-Op Heist Simulator]

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Stealth, FPS Platforms Windows, Linux, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS3, PS4, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2013 Creator/s Overkill Software, 505 Games Best for Tactical heist simulator What I liked Deep progression and customization

Payday 2 came out more than a decade ago, holy cow. But even today, it’s a highly replayable heist simulator best experienced in co-op. As a team, you can go for a stealth run or pull out your guns and kill everything in sight like lunatics.

The game’s deep progression tree and skill customization make each consequent run different, as you master the game’s mechanics and get better. However, Payday 2 isn’t your typical shooter because it requires perfect coordination to complete objective-driven missions.

Why we chose it The best-ever heist simulation with a stealth vs. high-chaos approach, customizable loadouts, and hilarious co-op gameplay moments.

Planning and role specialization in teams are highly rewarding. Payday 2 features multiple cleverly designed maps and a massive DLC/mod ecosystem for more variety that keeps the game’s fire lit even after years of release.

My Verdict: The Metacritic user score of 4.2 doesn’t give Payday 2 the justice it deserves. It’s easily the most unique heist simulator with polished gameplay, stealth vs guns-blazing strategy, and a highly rewarding gameplay loop for properly executed heists.

9. Warhammer: Vermintide 2 [The Best Co-Op Warhammer Game With Fun First-Person Combat]

Our score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action Platforms Windows, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2018 Creator/s Fatshark Best for Warhammer fans with an affinity for melee-based combat What I liked Fluid gameplay with many hero classes

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is the best co-op, melee-based game within this universe. In true Warhammer fashion, you’ll punch and slice your way through overwhelming hordes of authentic monsters and complete various objectives.

I love its distinct hero classes with deep combat mechanics that make the game strangely addictive. Among my favorite features is loot-based progression. Each level is filled with loot, and you’re encouraged to explore and find better gear.

Why we chose it We chose Vermintide 2 for hardcore Warhammer fans who don’t mind getting their swords dirty and bashing some heads in this terror-filled world.

Simultaneously, levels are more tightly designed, allowing for tense, close-combat battles that create emergent chaos. As someone who appreciates teamwork and loves meaty melee-based combat, Warhammer: Vermintide 2 checks all the right boxes.

My Verdict: Highly rated on Metacritic, with a user score of 7.4, Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is one of the best games like Lethal Company set in the Warhammer universe, with brutal head-bashing combat, fair progression, and co-op.

10. Dead by Daylight [The Best Killer-vs-Survivor Asymmetric Horror]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival horror Platforms Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch (Android & iOS discontinued) Year of release 2016 Creator/s Behaviour Interactive, 505 Games, Deep Silver, NetEase Games, Starbreeze Studios Best for Hide-and-seek asymmetrical horror What I liked Gameplay perks for killers and survivors

Dead by Daylight’s diverse gameplay loop makes it among the top multiplayer survival titles. The 4-vs-1 asymmetric horror revolves around the killer vs survivors gameplay. Four players are survivors, while one is a killer who hunts them.

The cat-and-mouse gameplay with clutch rescues results in authentic gameplay and some intense scares that’ll make you fall off your chair. Spicing things up is the large roster of perks for killers and survivors, allowing certain advantages and gameplay modifiers.

Why we chose it A terrific hide-and-seek experience with peak horror co-op gameplay, with intense, but highly fun and memorable run-or-be-killed moments.

Dead by Daylight’s simple premise actually makes it incredibly compelling. Short, emotional matches leave room for memorable moments, while constant updates and licensed crossovers result in an irreplicable experience that never ceases to amaze me.

My Verdict: Multiplayer survival games can be bone-chilling, and Dead by Daylight, with a Metacritic user score of 5.5, is a good example of horror done right. Try it for its asymmetrical 4-vs-1 gameplay of cat and mouse with unexpected twists and outcomes.

11. The Forest [Bone-Chilling Survival Horror With Cannibal AI]

Our score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival horror Platforms Windows, PS4 Year of release 2018 Creator/s Endnight Games Best for Co-op survival and forest exploration What I liked Subtle storytelling and tense atmosphere

One of the all-time best survival games, The Forest, features a sprawling open world with comprehensive survival mechanics and emergent cannibal AI. The Forest puts you in the shoes of a stranded protagonist who must survive hordes of cannibals trying to eat him alive.

You do this not only by running, but by building bases and setting up defensive traps to fend off the nasties. Day and night cycles dramatically change threat levels, making each night a heart-pounding fight for survival.

Why we chose it A chilling forest survival game playable in co-op, where players must display brilliant teamwork and scavenging skills to survive.

Above all, The Forest allows co-op, where teamwork and exploration are essential to survive. The Forest is also a story-rich game, but storytelling is mostly environmental, letting players immerse themselves in the world and explore it at their own pace.

My Verdict: The Forest’s Metacritic user score of 7.5 is justified as an OG survival & horror blend, which scares me even after multiple playthroughs. Survive alone or in co-op and fend off ugly cannibals through base-building, melee combat, and cleverness.

12. Sons of the Forest [Best for Co-Op Survival in Dense, Scary Jungles]

Our score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival horror Platforms Windows Year of release 2024 Creator/s Endnight Games, Newnight Best for Co-op survival in a dense, scary forest What I liked Terrifying cannibals with revamped AI for more challenge

Here’s the sequel: Sons of the Forest. If the first one felt scary, this is a bigger and even scarier follow-up, with smarter AI and more cannibals on your way. Deeper crafting, building, and creepy horror scenarios are part of this award-winning formula.

Like before, you can play it in co-op, where you’ll engage in tense exploration and raids to get enough resources for survival. Being a newer game, Sons of the Forest is even more visually impressive, with improved audio design and environmental interactivity.

Why we chose it An even scarier game than its predecessor, with ramped-up tension, smarter cannibal AI, and tense encounters to keep you on the edge.

Long-form survival gameplay breeds constant tension, with surprising encounters that are never funny but always terrifying and chaotic, even with a cleverly developed strategy.

My Verdict: Sons of the Forest sits highly among the best games like Lethal Company, with a Metacritic user score of 7.3. It’s a bigger and badder version of The Forest, with a more robust open world, deeper survival mechanics, and an equally satisfying co-op mode.

13. Grounded [Best for Killing Giant Insects and Co-Op Base-Building]

Our score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival Platforms Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2022 Creator/s Obsidian Entertainment, Xbox Game Studios Best for Battling large insects and base-building What I liked Gorgeous art style and fair challenge

Grounded is one of my favorite co-op games on Switch, and fortunately, you can play it on other consoles. The game’s premise is about tiny-world survival, where small players face big threats. These big threats are nasty insects that’ll make even Australians feel uneasy.

Grounded’s cooperative base-building and role specialization make this game incredibly reliant on teamwork, which games like Lethal Company should be. Early game progression is satisfying and linear, slowly leading to endgame progression that feels well-earned.

Why we chose it A game like Lethal Company that combines survival, insect killing, and base-building in a fun and exciting package with a beautiful art style.

Colorful art style makes this game slightly less scary, but still fairly challenging. Ideally, you want to play it with a few friends to get the most out of it and take advantage of its scalable difficulty.

My Verdict: The Metacritic user score of 7.8 plays in Grounded’s favor. Players enjoy this game for its bug-infested worlds with chaotic encounters, difficult boss fights, and co-op survival mechanics with fair and rewarding progression.

14. Don’t Starve Together [Brutal Survival With Horror Elements and Co-Op Gameplay]

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2014 Creator/s Klei Entertainment Best for Brutal survival with permadeath stakes What I liked Cooperative base-building and resource gathering

Don’t Starve Together is a survival game with one goal: don’t die. Its art style reminds me of Coraline, and if you’ve watched it, you know it’s eerie as hell. Well, this game is mildly different, with harsh survival and permadeath-ish stakes in the always-exciting co-op mode.

Don’t Starve Together features deep gameplay mechanics like sanity, bosses, and seasons, with creative base-building and resource gathering. The game’s active community servers offer ample opportunities for fun sessions, while countless mods positively transform the experience.

Why we chose it We chose this one for its spooky visuals and comprehensive survival mechanics that you can enjoy in co-op, while avoiding unwanted permadeath.

Don’t Starve Together is difficult and often unpredictable, ideal for memorable runs that you’ll regurgitate with your friends during long walks or drinking sessions.

My Verdict: Don’t Starve Together is a co-op survival simulator with stylized graphics and high stakes that reward communication, player coordination, and creative base-building. The user score of 7.9 on Metacritic is indicative of a great overall experience.

15. Barotrauma [Best for Eerie Underwater Submarine Simulation]

Our score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game RPG Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux Year of release 2023 Creator/s Undertow Games, FakeFish Games, Daedalic Entertainment Best for Submarine simulation and underwater exploration What I liked Unpredictable co-op scenarios that can even be hilarious

Barotrauma will invoke your deepest fears of the creepy underwater world. This submarine co-op sim is role-based, and each player, who can be an engineer, captain, or medic, must fulfill their role. Barotrauma’s tension stems from its realistic gameplay systems.

Players must provide sufficient pressure power, fix breaches, and repair the submarine hull to prevent drowning. Despite its grim nature, Barotrauma is actually a fun chaos with some hilarious failure moments.

Why we chose it Barotrauma is the best submarine simulator with a spooky underwater setting and complex role-based co-op gameplay for high levels of immersion and engagement.

Barotrauma is one of the best games like Lethal Company, where impeccable communication and coordination are a must. Add to that unique mods and randomized mission elements, and you get an unpredictable gameplay loop that keeps you on your toes.

My Verdict: Barotrauma has a Metacritic user score of 7.9 and is one of the most beloved games similar to Lethal Company. Its submarine management and underwater exploration leave no one indifferent, while altering mission elements make each run an uncharted territory.

16. The Outlast Trials [Co-Op Horror With a Focus on Stealth and Outsmarting Enemies]

Our score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival horror Platforms Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 Year of release 2024 Creator/s Red Barrels Best for Problem-solving horror is playable in co-op What I liked Unavailability of weapons that make the player powerless

My first playthrough of Outlast left me in awe; what a terrific horror. Well, The Outlast Trials, one of the most famous co-op games on Xbox, PS, and PC, did the same, but this time, I shared my fears with friends. This is a co-op game with shorter horror trials focused on evasion and stealth.

Forget about combat; you can’t punch and shoot monsters. The game will torture you with heart-stopping scares and psychological dread, where thick atmosphere will consume your last bits of sanity. Even in co-op, The Outlast Trials is incredibly difficult.

Why we chose it A 4-player dread-filled alternative to Lethal Company, where you evade and sneak around monsters as you navigate puzzles and solve problems.

If you’re good at teamwork, you’ll work your way through procedural stressors and take advantage of a rewarding progression system that lets you tweak loadouts and strategies.

My Verdict: The Outlast Trials has a high Metacritic user score of 7.6. It’s a standout horror alternative to Lethal Company, where you evade monsters in a co-op mode, adapting to different enemy placements, puzzle variations, and other unpleasant twists.

17. 7 Days to Die [Best for Survival in the Post-Apocalyptic Zombie World]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival horror Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 Year of release 2016 Creator/s The Fun Pimps, Telltale Publishing Best for Old-school, sandbox zombie bashing What I liked Skill- and crafting-based progression

I’m sure 7 Days to Die features more than 7 ways to die. The deep sandbox survival game is reminiscent of old-school zombie shooters. You’ll fight zombie waves, defend bases, and engage in extensive crafting and skill systems that make up the core progression.

7 Days to Die is about gargantuan zombie hordes and objective-based gameplay. This means you’ll empty magazines in brainless rots, while simultaneously fulfilling objectives and mending your wounds after intense battles.

Why we chose it Fans will love 7 Days to Die for its old-school, but polished zombie-killing gameplay focused on objectives, crafting, and skill systems.

The game’s huge mod selection and community make it alive and breathing, ready for you to jump in. Its long-form cooperative survival campaigns are ideal for co-op, where strategy, coordination, and teamwork are your most vital tools.

My Verdict: 7 Days to Die doesn’t reinvent the wheel, and its 5.9 Metacritic user score attests to that. Zombie hordes, crafting, and skill-based progression are its core pillars. With the co-op mode and extensive mod support, this game can remain fun even after months of playing.

18. Project Zomboid [Brutal Survival Sim With Permadeath]

Our score 7.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival, RPG Platforms Windows, Linux, macOS Year of release 2013 Creator/s The Indie Stone Best for Survival simulation with punishing consequences What I liked Depressing atmosphere with environmental storytelling

Project Zomboid checks all the boxes that other games similar to Lethal Company do. It’s brutally difficult, with realistic survival elements and permadeath. Co-op gameplay is there, requiring immaculate teamwork, base defenses, and scavenging for supplies.

I like Project Zomboid’s subtle storytelling, which aids its already gloomy and depressing atmosphere. Despite its age, Project Zomboid is kept alive thanks to a rich modding community and ongoing development.

Why we chose it A brutal survival sim where you survive the zombie apocalypse by managing your stats, building bases, and scavenging for supplies alone or with friends.

You’ll enjoy high-stakes, long-form runs, deep inventory and health systems, and rewarding exploration. The risk-vs-reward gameplay is one of its best features, making each successful run a reason to celebrate.

My Verdict: Project Zomboid is great for survival sim fans who love detailed survival mechanics and cooperative world navigation that challenge the player’s patience and wit.

19. SCUM [A Comprehensive Survival Simulator in a Vast Open World]

Our score 7.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival Platforms Windows Year of release 2025 Creator/s Gamepires Best for Sim-like survival gameplay elements What I liked Expansive open world built for hardcore players

SCUM isn’t such a nice name for a game, but thankfully, the name doesn’t describe it. Its granular survival mechanics, like body metabolism, stats, injuries, and hunger, are executed realistically. Survival is key in this large, open world with PvP and PvE extraction dynamics.

SCUM’s deep crafting and character progression system make the game comprehensive. Moreover, player-driven events and economies add variety, and SCUM feels alive. This game reminds me of DayZ in terms of brutality, but it has a more complex survival gameplay.

Why we chose it The deepest survival game with PvE and PvP gameplay, whose large open world and player brutality will welcome only the most resilient players.

This game isn’t for everyone – it’s made for hardcore players who enjoy deep systems, steady progression, and tactical gameplay that punishes rushing in.

My Verdict: SCUM’s premise isn’t unique, but the way it’s presented is authentic. Open-world survival has never been this good, especially in a co-op mode with up to 4 players, where teamwork is key to navigating obstacles, be it human or environmental.

20. S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl [The Best Eurojank Survival Game With an Immersive Atmosphere]

Our score 7.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game FPS Platforms Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2007 Creator/s GSC Game World, THQ, GSC World Publishing Best for Exploring and surviving the post-apocalyptic Zone What I liked An immersive world and AI that makes it feel lived in

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl is often branded as a Eurojank, a slang term used for unpolished, low-budget European games. It shares some traits, but its dense, atmospheric, post-apocalyptic sandbox and innovative AI give AAA games a run for their money.

This game’s non-linear mission and crucial inventory and gear choices make each trip to The Zone a unique adventure. There’s constant tension from mutants, radioactive anomalies, and hostile NPCs looking to survive and thrive in this grim world.

Why we chose it A legendary Ukrainian shooter that explores the aftermath of the Chernobyl accident, and likely the best of its kind for fans of immersive and captivating game worlds.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl is famous for its modding community that improves the game’s graphics and gameplay. It accentuates the game’s moodiness and exploration-driven suspense that only S.T.A.L.K.E.R. games can deliver.

My Verdict: If you can get around its somewhat clunky gameplay, S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl is an unforgettable sandbox exploration experience that’ll pull you right in. This may be the highest-rated Eurojank on Metacritic, with a user score of 8.4.

Everything You Need to Know About Games Like Lethal Company

The 20 games I presented leave ample room for thrilling escapades. Games similar to Lethal Company combine various genres, such as horror, FPS, RPG, and co-op, offering a diverse experience with each playthrough.

In this section, I want to teach you more about games like Lethal Company and help you decide which titles to play first to quench your thirst for similar experiences.

How to Choose the Right Game Like Lethal Company

The most obvious question: how to pick the right one? This depends on your preferences, platform used for gaming, and playstyle. Here are the most essential considerations:

Platform availability . Pick the games like Lethal Company that you can play on your preferred gaming platform. Some players will want two-player games on Xbox, while others will seek co-op experiences on a PS5 or PC.

. Pick the games like Lethal Company that you can play on your preferred gaming platform. Some players will want two-player games on Xbox, while others will seek co-op experiences on a PS5 or PC. Difficulty & learning curve . If you’re up for a challenge, you’ll go for Left 4 Dead 2, Alien: Isolation, or even SCUM for their deep gameplay systems. More approachable games include Grounded, Warhammer: Vermintide 2, and Killing Floor 2.

. If you’re up for a challenge, you’ll go for Left 4 Dead 2, Alien: Isolation, or even SCUM for their deep gameplay systems. More approachable games include Grounded, Warhammer: Vermintide 2, and Killing Floor 2. Co-op size & multiplayer support . Consider the number of players in co-op sessions. Most games like Lethal Company support 4 players (Deep Rock Galactic and Left 4 Dead 2, for instance) and various multiplayer modes like PvE, PvP, and PvPvE.

. Consider the number of players in co-op sessions. Most games like Lethal Company support (Deep Rock Galactic and Left 4 Dead 2, for instance) and various multiplayer modes like PvE, PvP, and PvPvE. Paid or free games. My 20 Lethal Company-like games differ in price, but they’re mostly affordable even on a budget. You can also consider free alternatives, which I avoided because they mostly don’t meet this game’s high standards.

Why Lethal Company Fans Will Love These Games

If you enjoyed Lethal Company, similar experiences will have to replicate that feeling partially. Having a 100% identical game is impossible, but you can always find games with an emotional experience, thrilling co-op chaos, tense scavenging, survival horror, and funny player-driven actions and scenarios.

My top 20 alternatives feature all these in varying degrees. Deep Rock Galactic is a perfect fit, but Left 4 Dead 2 takes a different, more serious approach to the formula. Similarly, Alien: Isolation focuses on the horror aspect, while The Forest is more about co-op survival.

Key Features of Lethal Company-Style Games

Games like Lethal Company share distinct characteristics that make them suitable for fans:

Co-op gameplay, usually with up to 4 players .

. Horror elements, typically the main or an underlying feature.

Survival, exemplified through realistic systems and resource gathering.

Risk vs. reward gameplay, which rewards careful planning, coordination, and teamwork.

Progression, typically through loot and upgrade systems.

Procedural level/mission generation for replayability.

Voice chat, which is often essential for success.

Exceptions to some features are single-player options like Alien: Isolation or S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl, but they’re still noteworthy Lethal Company-like games.

My Overall Verdict

Every game like Lethal Company has its own flavor of fear, co-op gameplay, and frantic shouting, precisely what makes Lethal Company so memorable. Here are my top recommendations for those who don’t know where to start:

Best for Co-Op Shooting & Exploration → Deep Rock Galactic. A dwarven FPS with endlessly-replayable, procedurally generated levels.

Best for Fans of Zombie Games → Left 4 Dead 2. A cult classic zombie shooter with fun co-op, punchy weapons, and countless fan-made mods.

Best for Survival Horror Fans → Alien: Isolation. A space-based horror escapade with the Alien and its evolving AI for gut-wrenching scares.

Best for Atmospheric Monster Hunting → Hunt: Showdown. The best blend of PvP and PvE with high stakes and Crysis-like graphics.

Each game is its own captivating world with a Lethal Company-style experience worth committing to. Pick one that speaks to your style and relive the addictive combo of laughter and terror.

