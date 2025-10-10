Jump to:

20 Best Two-Player Xbox Games to Play in 2025

Djordje Djordjevic
Djordje Djordjevic Tech Writer | MTG Veteran With a Deck for Every Mood
Last updated: Oct 10, 2025 | 23 min read
Image credit: Supermassive Games

Finding the best two-player Xbox games for you and a friend can be surprisingly tricky. But if you’re looking to settle in for a classic couch co-op session or team up online, nothing beats a shared W (or a spectacularly funny fail) with a friend.  

With team-based shooters, chaotic kitchens, and charming story-driven adventures, this list covers the games that make two-player experiences truly shine. Are you looking for “the one” to play as a duo? Ready for hours of laughter, strategy, and friendly competition? Let’s get into it!

Oh, and feel free to send this article to a friend – it might just help you make that crucial decision.

Our Top Picks for Two-Player Xbox Games

Some games just click when you play with a friend. Here are our top five picks that strike the perfect balance of teamwork, laughter, and friendly competition.

  1. A Way Out (2018) – Split-screen co-op where you and a buddy must escape prison. Every decision matters, and teamwork isn’t optional. Expect tense moments, clever puzzles, and storytelling that really makes two players feel like partners in crime.
  2. It Takes Two (2021) – A constantly surprising co-op adventure with inventive mechanics and heartfelt storytelling. Every level feels fresh, and it’s one of those rare games that makes collaboration genuinely fun.
  3. Overcooked 2 (2018) – Absolute chaos in the kitchen, in the best way. You’ll laugh, shout, and drop dishes as you race the clock. Timing, teamwork, and a little friendly sabotage make this a classic two-player pick.

Curious about the best Xbox games that shine in two-player mode? Keep scrolling for the full list of the best two-player Xbox games – don’t sleep on some of the gems towards the end of the list. They might be exactly what you and a friend or partner are looking for. 

Best Two-Player Xbox Games You Need to Try in 2025

The best two-player Xbox games are better shared with more players. They combine teamwork, strategy, and sometimes pure chaos – whether you prefer local co-op, split-screen adventures, or online multiplayer. 

1. A Way Out [Best teamwork-driven story]

A Way Out - Best teamwork-driven story
Our score
10
Type of gameSplit-screen co-op adventure
PlatformsPC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Year of release2018
Creator/sHazelight Studios / Electronic Arts
Average playtime6-8 hours
Best forFriends who love story-driven teamwork
What I likedUnique co-op mechanics, tense storytelling

A Way Out is one of the best co-op games on Xbox, designed entirely for two players. You and your partner each take control of a prisoner, navigating a story that blends stealth, strategy, and cinematic action. 

The game features tense prison escapes, clever puzzles, and dynamic chase sequences – constantly requiring the teamwork of you and a friend. Every choice your character makes impacts the story, so you’ll be talking, negotiating, and laughing throughout. 

Why we chose it

This game redefines co-op gaming by putting teamwork at the heart of the experience. Unlike typical multiplayer titles, you can’t succeed alone, which makes every moment feel engaging and meaningful.

The split-screen format ensures you never lose sight of your partner, making collaboration feel intimate and immediate. Its story-driven approach sets it apart from typical shooters or adventure games – it feels like a narrative journey rather than just side-by-side action.

My Verdict: For friends or couples seeking an emotionally engaging adventure with smart puzzles, cinematic flair, and split-screen collaboration, A Way Out is an essential choice. Its unique design ensures no two playthroughs are the same.

Get A Way Out on Eneba

2. It Takes Two [Best for inventive co-op puzzles]

It Takes Two - Best for inventive co-op puzzles
Our score
9.9
Type of gameCo-op platformer / action-adventure
PlatformsPC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 
Year of release2021
Creator/sHazelight Studios / Electronic Arts
Average playtime12-15 hours
Best forCouples or friends looking for creative co-op challenges
What I likedEmotional story, inventive co-op puzzles, vibrant worlds

It Takes Two is one of the top Xbox games for me, thanks to its brilliantly crafted co-op mechanics. Players take control of Cody and May, a couple navigating a magical world filled with puzzles, platforming, and imaginative mini-games

Each level introduces fresh mechanics that require collaboration. For example, you might need to shrink to dodge hazards or work together in a physics-based puzzle. 

Why we chose it

The game’s strength lies in its ever-changing mechanics – no two levels feel the same. It’s a co-op masterpiece that rewards teamwork.

Its local co-op and online multiplayer options make it accessible for friends or couples who want to share the adventure without missing a beat. With a heartwarming story that mixes humor, emotion, and gameplay variety, this title is a perfect example of a game built entirely around two-player fun.

My Verdict: If you want a game that constantly surprises while fostering collaboration and fun, It Takes Two is a must-play. Its inventive gameplay and heartfelt story ensure a memorable experience.

Get It Takes Two on Eneba

3. Overcooked 2 [Best for chaotic, laugh-out-loud play]

Overcooked 2 - Best for chaotic, laugh-out-loud play
Our score
9.7
Type of gameCo-op party / simulation
PlatformsPC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch 
Year of release2018
Creator/sGhost Town Games / Team17
Average playtime8-12 hours
Best forFriends or couples looking for fast-paced, laugh-out-loud fun
What I likedFrenetic gameplay, creative kitchens, endless replay value

Overcooked 2 is a must-play local co-op and one of the best simulation games – perfectly combining chaos and collaboration. Players work together to prepare and serve dishes across increasingly absurd kitchens. The game encourages quick thinking, communication, and a dash of humor – perfect for two players or more. 

You’ll be chopping, frying, and delivering meals under time pressure; it’s a frantic barrel of laughs every session. The Split-screen and online multiplayer modes make it easy to team up with friends, while various multiplayer modes offer different ways to test coordination. 

Why we chose it

It’s a simple concept executed brilliantly – perfect for players who want chaotic, hilarious co-op gameplay that never feels repetitive.

With colorful visuals, wacky challenges, and endless creativity, Overcooked 2 is a classic example of a great two-player Xbox experience. 

My Verdict: For anyone seeking a fun, fast-paced co-op adventure, Overcooked 2 delivers nonstop entertainment that’s hard to beat with friends or a partner.

Get Overcooked 2 on Eneba

4. Moving Out 2 [Best for physics-based co-op fun]

Moving Out 2 - Best for physics-based co-op fun
Our score
9.6
Type of gamePhysics-based co-op / simulation
PlatformsPC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
Year of release2023
Creator/sSMG Studio / DevM Games
Average playtime8-12 hours
Best forCreative physics puzzles, chaotic teamwork
What I likedHilarious physics, inventive levels, seamless drop-in/out co-op

Moving Out 2 takes furniture hauling to an entirely new level. In this local co-op game, players must lift, throw, and maneuver furniture through increasingly wacky environments. The physics-based gameplay creates unexpected chaos, so teamwork is essential – and hilariously unpredictable. 

Why we chose it

It turns mundane chores into a chaotic, laughter-filled experience. This game truly demonstrates the joy of working together – even when everything goes wrong.

Perfect for two players, but also supports additional players for even bigger challenges. The game shines with split-screen co-op as it requires strong communication and strategy between players. Navigating tight corridors or dodging obstacles, each moving job becomes a mini-adventure. With its vibrant visuals, clever level design, and chaotic antics, Moving Out 2 isn’t one to miss. 

My Verdict: If you’re after a cooperative game that’s both funny and challenging, Moving Out 2 delivers nonstop entertainment for friends or partners.

Get Moving Out 2 on Eneba

5. Diablo IV [Best for loot-hunting adventures]

Diablo IV - Best for loot-hunting adventures
Our score
9.5
Type of gameAction RPG / Co-op dungeon crawler
PlatformsPC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
Year of release2023
Creator/sBlizzard Entertainment
Average playtime50-100 hours
Best forFans of dark fantasy, cooperative combat, and loot-driven progression
What I likedSeamless couch or online co-op, deep skill trees, cinematic visuals

Diablo IV brings the dark, gothic world of Sanctuary to life in stunning visuals. This classic hack ‘n’ slash game offers couch and online co-op, perfect for two players to dive into various multiplayer modes together. Team up with a friend to explore massive dungeons, defeat terrifying bosses, and collect epic loot. 

The main campaign is rich with story, side quests, and hidden treasures. With diverse characters, classes, and play styles, every run feels unique

Why we chose it

It perfectly balances challenging combat and cooperative fun! It’s a rewarding, immersive RPG world.

You might be slashing through mobs or strategizing your next skill combo; either way, Diablo IV is a great action RPG game for two players seeking a dark fantasy adventure.

My Verdict: For those looking for an epic co-op adventure, Diablo IV delivers intense combat, deep progression, and a world full of loot to explore.

Get Diablo IV on Eneba

6. Stardew Valley [Best for relaxing split-screen farming]

Stardew Valley - Best for relaxing split-screen farming
Our score
9.4
Type of gameFarming simulation / Co-op life sim
PlatformsPC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
Year of release2016
Creator/sConcernedApe / Chucklefish
Average playtime50-200 hours
Best forRelaxed co-op play, creative gameplay, casual players
What I likedSplit-screen or online co-op, charming pixel art, endless farm customization

Stardew Valley transforms farming into a delightful two-player co-op experience. Players can grow crops, raise animals, explore mines, and attend festivals together, making it perfect for a relaxing gaming session. 

The split-screen local co-op allows for seamless collaboration, while the online multiplayer supports playing from different locations. With a diverse roster of farm tasks and activities, each day offers a new opportunity to explore, strategize, and create. 

Why we chose it

Its relaxed pace and cooperative freedom make it a standout for players who enjoy working together in a charming, open-ended world.

Whether planting crops or fishing by the river, Stardew Valley is a great game for two players seeking some relaxing fun and creativity.

My Verdict: For friends wanting a cozy, endlessly replayable experience, Stardew Valley combines co-op farming, exploration, and creativity into an unforgettable gaming duo.

Get Stardew Valley on Eneba

7. Split Fiction [Best for narrative-driven dual play]

Split Fiction - Best for narrative-driven dual play
Our score
9.2
Type of gameNarrative-driven co-op adventure
PlatformsPC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2
Year of release2025
Creator/sHazelight Studios / Electronic Arts
Average playtime12-20 hours
Best forStory-focused co-op players, adventure enthusiasts
What I likedEach player experiences a different perspective, requiring teamwork to progress

Split Fiction offers a unique story game on Xbox where two players navigate the same story from different perspectives. Communication and collaboration are key as puzzles and challenges require teamwork and strategic thinking. Its split-screen design ensures both players are fully engaged at all times, making it a captivating experience for two players who enjoy story-driven adventures. 

Why we chose it

The dual-perspective co-op is a fresh take on cooperative storytelling, demanding both collaboration and engagement from both players.

The game’s art style and immersive world pull players into a compelling, evolving storyline where every choice matters. Perfect for friends who love a mix of adventure and strategy, combined with cooperative gameplay.

My Verdict: For duo players seeking an engaging, story-rich co-op game, Split Fiction delivers a compelling narrative and clever puzzle mechanics that make teamwork both essential and fun.

Get Split Fiction on Eneba

8. Little Nightmares III [Best for tense, cooperative horror]

Little Nightmares III - Best for tense, cooperative horror
Our score
9
Type of gameAtmospheric horror platformer
PlatformsPC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
Year of release2025
Creator/sSupermassive Games, BANDAI NAMCO
Average playtime8-12 hours
Best forPlayers who enjoy horror and suspense with a friend
What I likedPerfect blend of creepy visuals and co-op puzzle-solving

Little Nightmares III invites two players into a dark, twisted world filled with creepy creatures and tense platforming challenges. Designed specifically for co-op gameplay, the game encourages communication and collaboration as you solve puzzles and navigate perilous environments together. 

Why we chose it

The game’s co-op horror mechanics provide shared thrills and problem-solving that are rarely matched in other two-player experiences.

Its gothic art style and eerie sound design make every moment beautiful, tense, and immersive. The split-screen or shared screen co-op ensures both players feel involved in every scare. Ideal for friends seeking a chilling but clever cooperative adventure or, simply, one of the best survival horror games going. 

My Verdict: For those looking for an atmospheric, cooperative platforming challenge, Little Nightmares III delivers frights, fun, and teamwork in equal measure.

Get an Xbox Gift Card on Eneba

9. Cuphead [Best for challenging run-and-gun action]

Cuphead - Best for challenging run-and-gun action
Our score
9
Type of gameRun-and-gun platformer
PlatformsPC, PS, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
Year of release2017
Creator/sStudioMDHR / StudioMDHR
Average playtime8-12 hours
Best forFans of challenging platformers and classic cartoons
What I likedGorgeous retro visuals and co-op intensity

Cuphead is a beautifully hand-drawn run-and-gun platformer that’s considered one of the best platformers ever made. It challenges two players to survive a series of difficult boss fights and levels inspired by 1930s cartoons. Its twin-stick shooter mechanics and fast-paced co-op action make teamwork essential, as both players must coordinate attacks and dodge patterns

Why we chose it

The hand-drawn visuals and challenging cooperative gameplay make Cuphead stand out as a true test of coordination and skill for two players.

The Xbox version keeps the original charm intact, making it a must-play co-op game for friends who love retro style and tough gameplay.

My Verdict: For anyone looking for a stylish, punishing co-op experience, Cuphead delivers fun, frustration, and unforgettable boss battles.

Get Cuphead on Eneba

10. Borderlands 4 [Best for over-the-top looter-shooting]

Borderlands 4 - Best for over-the-top looter-shooting
Our score
9
Type of gameLooter-shooter RPG
PlatformsPC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2 
Year of release2025
Creator/sGearbox Software / 2K Games
Average playtime40-60 hours
Best forFans of chaotic multiplayer shooters
What I likedOver-the-top weapons, horde mode, and co-op mayhem

Borderlands 4 is one of the top first-person shooter games on Xbox with a dash of funny and a lot of crazy. designed to be enjoyed with friends in couch co-op or online multiplayer. Players team up to blast through various maps. You’ll collect unique weapons, and tackle challenging bosses along the way. Its drop-in/out co-op system offers flexibility while the diverse roster of characters allows each player to shine. 

Why we chose it

The combination of wild weaponry, intense co-op missions, and flexible multiplayer modes makes Borderlands 4 a must-play for duo squads who enjoy chaotic, cooperative shooters.

The game’s humor, chaos, and different multiplayer modes make it a great game for top-tier competitive action.

My Verdict: For fans of loot-driven action and teamwork, Borderlands 4 delivers hours of cooperative fun, epic battles, and endless replayability.

Get Borderlands 4 on Eneba

11. Gears 5 [Best for cover-based action co-op]

Gears 5 - Best for cover-based action co-op
Our score
8.9
Type of gameThird-person shooter
PlatformsPC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One 
Year of release2019
Creator/sThe Coalition / Xbox Game Studios
Average playtime25-40 hours
Best forFans of tactical shooters and team-based gameplay
What I likedCinematic campaign, intense multiplayer, teamwork-focused mechanics

Gears 5 is one of the best TPS games, period. It shines in both split-screen co-op and online multiplayer. Players team up in the main campaign to battle the Swarm across visually stunning environments. Horde mode provides a satisfying co-op challenge for two players or more, while various multiplayer modes let you test your skills against other players. 

Why we chose it

The blend of cinematic storytelling, challenging horde waves, and robust multiplayer modes makes Gears 5 a real standout.

With its fluid controls, teamwork emphasis, and stunning graphics, Gears 5 offers a great game experience for friends seeking an epic tactical shooter. 

My Verdict: For teams who enjoy intense firefights, cooperative strategy, and cinematic storytelling, Gears 5 delivers hours of engaging Xbox fun.

Get Gears 5 on Eneba

12. Deep Rock Galactic [Best for strategic teamwork underground]

Deep Rock Galactic - Best for strategic teamwork underground
Our score
8.9
Type of gameCo-op twin-stick shooter
PlatformsPC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
Year of release2018
Creator/sGhost Ship Games
Average playtime20-60 hours
Best forFans of co-op shooters and team strategy
What I likedProcedural worlds, team synergy, class diversity

Deep Rock Galactic is a co-op twin-stick shooter where you and a friend play as dwarves who mine dangerous alien caves. Each mission requires teamwork, strategy, and skillful coordination. You’ll fight waves of enemies or extracting precious resources. Its procedurally generated worlds mean that no two missions are alike, and the diverse roster of classes allows for varied play styles.

Why we chose it

The procedural cave system and class-based mechanics make every session feel like a different game.

Perfect for two-player co-op but scalable to larger squads, this game blends fun, challenge, and replayability beautifully.

My Verdict: For friends who enjoy challenging, strategic, and endlessly replayable co-op adventures, Deep Rock Galactic is a must-play Xbox game.

Get Deep Rock Galactic on Eneba

13. Halo Infinite [Best for open-world shooter duos]

Halo Infinite - Best for open-world shooter duos
Our score
8.9
Type of gameFirst-person shooter / co-op campaign
PlatformsPC, Xbox X/S, Xbox One
Year of release2021
Creator/s343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios
Average playtime15-50 hours
Best forFans of FPS co-op and competitive multiplayer
What I likedSeamless split-screen or online co-op, expansive world, iconic Halo mechanics

Halo Infinite delivers the classic Halo experience with a fresh open-world twist. Two players can team up to tackle the main campaign together — explore vast landscapes, complete objectives, engage in intense combat encounters (or simply crouch up and down and melee each other in the back, it never gets old). 

Why we chose it

The combination of co-op campaign and robust multiplayer modes means that both casual and competitive players can enjoy!

The game offers various multiplayer modes, from team deathmatch to objective-based maps, letting friends join and fight together online. Its fluid controls, immersive graphics, and strategic co-op gameplay make it an excellent choice for two-player Xbox.

My Verdict: Want to dive into the Halo series campaign or test your skills in multiplayer arenas? Halo Infinite is a great game for two players looking for action and strategy.

Get Halo Infinite on Eneba

14. Rare Replay [Best for retro multiplayer variety]

Rare Replay - Best for retro multiplayer variety
Our score
8.5
Type of gameRetro game collection / local multiplayer
PlatformsXbox Series X/S, Xbox One
Year of release2015
Creator/sRare / Xbox Game Studios
Average playtimeN/A
Best forFans of retro games and couch co-op
What I likedDiverse roster of games, fun for two players, split-screen options

Rare Replay is a must-play collection that brings together 30 classic Rare titles, perfect for local co-op fun or solo exploration. Two players can dive into retro favorites like Banjo-Kazooie, Perfect Dark, and Battletoads. It’s the perfect mix of platforming, action, and racing. If you’re looking for great Xbox games for kids, this is your playground.

Why we chose it

 A single purchase unlocks multiple co-op experiences. It’s literally endless hours of entertainment for two players on Xbox.

The Xbox version supports split-screen play, allowing you and a friend to share the screen and experience decades of gaming history together. Its nostalgic graphics, varied gameplay, and unique challenges make it an excellent co-op choice.

My Verdict: For fans of classic games and local co-op, Rare Replay is a fantastic way to explore gaming history with a friend.

Get Rare Replay on Eneba

15. Minecraft Dungeons [Best for family-friendly dungeon crawling]

Minecraft Dungeons - Best for family-friendly dungeon crawling
Our score
8
Type of gameAction RPG / dungeon crawler / family-friendly co-op
PlatformsPC, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
Year of release2020
Creator/sMojang Studios / Xbox Game Studios
Average playtime20-30 hours
Best forFamilies, casual gamers, two-player co-op
What I likedAccessible gameplay, fun for two players, charming Minecraft-inspired visuals

Minecraft Dungeons transforms the beloved Minecraft world into a co-op dungeon-crawling adventure. Two players can team up locally or online to explore procedurally generated dungeons, collect loot, and fight hordes of enemies. The game’s family-friendly design makes it ideal for friends or siblings, while its dynamic levels, varied enemies, and loot progression keep the action fresh.

Why we chose it

A perfect entry point for casual co-op, which blends the charm of Minecraft with action-packed gameplay for two players.

The Xbox version supports drop-in/drop-out co-op, allowing each player to join the adventure seamlessly.

My Verdict: If you want a fun, approachable co-op experience with your friend or family member, Minecraft Dungeons delivers hours of cooperative exploration and loot-hunting excitement.

Get Minecraft Dungeons on Eneba

16. Forza Horizon 5 [Best for co-op open-road racing]

Forza Horizon 5 - Best for co-op open-road racing
Our score
8
Type of gameOpen-world racing / multiplayer / co-op
PlatformsPC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
Year of release2021
Creator/sPlayground Games / Xbox Game Studios
Average playtime50+ hours
Best forRacing fans, two-player co-op, competitive play
What I likedStunning graphics, seamless co-op exploration, massive variety of cars and events

Forza Horizon 5 offers vibrant open-world racing across Mexico with single-player, competitive multiplayer, and co-op challenge options. Two players can join forces in local or online co-op, either racing together or competing in various multiplayer modes like team events and showcase races. It’s one of the best Xbox racing games I’ve played recently.

Why we chose it

The ultimate co-op racing experience! Stunning visuals, endless exploration, and diverse multiplayer modes.

The game’s dynamic seasons, gorgeous visuals, and huge roster of cars make each session feel fresh. Chase speed records or just explore the world with a friend – Forza Horizon 5 delivers non-stop excitement.

My Verdict: For players looking for fun, high-octane action with a friend, Forza Horizon 5 is a must-play co-op game with hours of shared adventure and racing thrills.

Get Forza Horizon 5 on Eneba

17. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Best for playful drop-in/out co-op]

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - Best for playful drop-in/out co-op
Our score
7.9
Type of gameAction-adventure / co-op / split-screen
PlatformsPC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
Year of release2022
Creator/sTT Games / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Average playtime40-50 hours
Best forFans of Star Wars, families, two-player co-op
What I likedHumor, creativity, and flexible co-op, with lots of replayable content

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga reimagines all nine Star Wars films with the franchise’s trademark humor and charm. Two players can team up in local co-op or online play and switch between characters like Luke, Rey, and Darth Vader while exploring vast planets and customizable ships.

Why we chose it

If you and a friend want a lighthearted yet immersive co-op adventure, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga delivers hours of laughs, exploration, and action-packed fun.

The game balances light-hearted storytelling with engaging combat and more relaxed puzzle-solving! Drop-in/drop-out co-op allows a friend to join or leave without interrupting the game for complete flexibility. 

My Verdict: LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the kind of game you and a friend will play for hours. It’s nostalgic and funny, with just enough challenging combat to keep you engaged. 

Get LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on Eneba

18. Remnant II [Best for challenging co-op combat]

Remnant II - Best for challenging co-op combat
Our score
7.8
Type of gameSoulslike / third-person shooter / co-op
PlatformsPC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
Year of release2023
Creator/sGunfire Games / Perfect World Entertainment
Average playtime30-50 hours
Best forFans of challenging co-op shooters, tactical play, two-player teamwork

What I likedDiverse enemies, procedural levels, and rewarding progression

Remnant II is a soulslike action shooter built for co-op play. Two players can dive into procedurally generated worlds filled with monstrous enemies and tactical combat scenarios. Teamwork is crucial – players must coordinate attacks, revive each other, and adapt strategies as enemy patterns change. 

Why we chose it

This game shines in two-player co-op, with a great mix of strategy, skill-based combat, and procedural variety.

The rich, dark world and intense combat offer a thrilling challenge for fans of third-person shooters and co-op adventures. You might find yourself fighting through boss encounters or hordes of foes – each session feels dynamic and rewarding.

My Verdict: If you and a friend want a gritty, action-packed co-op adventure, Remnant II delivers constant tension, teamwork, and replayable thrills.

Get Remnant II on Eneba

19. EA Sports FC 26 (2025) [​​Best for cooperative football matches]

EA Sports FC 26 - ​​Best for cooperative football matches
Our score
7.5
Type of gameSports / football / co-op & competitive
PlatformsPC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch 
Year of release2025
Creator/sEA Sports / EA
Average playtime20-100 hours
Best forFootball fans, two-player competitive or cooperative play

What I likedRealistic graphics, smooth controls, and team customization

EA Sports FC 26 brings the ultimate football experience to two-player Xbox gaming. Are you competing in team deathmatch-style matches, running co-op seasons, or building your FUT squads? EA Sports FC 26 supports local co-op and online multiplayer modes for friends to join in. 

Why we chose it

The best soccer game for co-op sports enthusiasts! It includes both competitive and cooperative modes with options for two players locally or online.

The fluid gameplay, realistic stadiums, and tactical depth mean that matches are always super intense and fun. It’s a great game for casual duos and hardcore football fans with a range of playstyles and strategies to test and perfect.

My Verdict: For those who love football, EA Sports FC 26 delivers endless hours of shared fun, strategy, and friendly rivalry.

Get EA Sports FC 26 on Eneba

20. Mortal Kombat 1 [Best for intense versus battles]

Mortal Kombat 1 - Best for intense versus battles
Our score
7.2
Type of gameFighting / 1v1 and 2v2 tag battles
PlatformsPC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S  
Year of release2023
Creator/sNetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive
Average playtime10-50 hours
Best forFighting game fans, duos looking for fast-paced action
What I likedFluid combat, diverse roster, cinematic moves, and classic Mortal Kombat brutality

Mortal Kombat 1 reimagines the iconic fighting franchise for modern Xbox co-op and competitive play. Engage in classic 1v1 matches or tag-team battles with friends in split-screen or online. Not only is it one of the best split-screen games going, but its diverse roster, brutal combos, and cinematic fatalities make every fight an unbeatable spectacle. 

Why we chose it

An intense fighting experience perfect for duos wanting fast-paced action, strategy, and a variety of characters to master.

With the main campaign and multiplayer modes, two players can dive into both story and competitive team fights. Fans should also watch for the upcoming Mortal Kombat II, promising more characters and challenges.

My Verdict: Mortal Kombat 1 is a thrilling co-op and competitive fighting game, ideal for friends seeking epic battles.

Get Mortal Kombat 1 on Eneba

My Overall Verdict

For anyone starting their journey into two-player Xbox games, this list offers something for every duo.

For couch co-op fans → Overcooked 2.
Hilarious, chaotic kitchen mayhem that requires teamwork and timing, making it perfect for laughs with friends or family.

For story-driven adventurers → It Takes Two.
A co-op masterpiece with evolving mechanics and a heartfelt narrative, delivering a unique shared journey every time.

For competitive fighters → Mortal Kombat 1.
Intense 1v1 and 2v2 matches with a diverse roster, ideal for friends who love strategy, skill, and a bit of brutal fun.

For action RPG lovers → Diablo IV.
Dark, loot-filled worlds where two players can team up seamlessly for epic couch or online co-op adventures.

For racing enthusiasts → Forza Horizon 5.
Vibrant open-world driving, cooperative challenges, and endless exploration make it a great pick for Xbox racers.

This list is curated to cover multiple genres, playstyles, and preferences, ensuring that no matter your duo’s tastes, there’s a great game waiting to be played. How many of these best two-player Xbox games have you tried?

FAQs

What is the best two-player Xbox game?

For pure co-op fun, A Way Out tops the list with creative mechanics, engaging story, and constant teamwork required. Competitive players might prefer Mortal Kombat 1 or Halo Infinite for intense 1v1 or squad-based matches.

Are there any 2-player split-screen games on Xbox?

Yes! Titles like A Way Out, Stardew Valley, and Overcooked 2 support local co-op split-screen, letting two players share a single screen for collaborative or competitive play.

What 2-player Xbox games are family-friendly?

Games such as Minecraft Dungeons, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and Moving Out 2 offer accessible gameplay, colorful worlds, and fun mechanics suitable for all ages.

What is the best duo couple game on Xbox?

It Takes Two is perfect for couples, featuring cooperative puzzles, humor, and a heartfelt narrative that encourages teamwork and shared problem-solving.

What are some good 2-player co-op games on Xbox?

Other excellent options include A Way Out, Diablo IV, Deep Rock Galactic, and Forza Horizon 5. These games provide various multiplayer modes, engaging campaigns, and replayable challenges that shine with two players.

I started gaming with the Atari 2600 and was just in time to catch the NES and Sega Genesis glory days. Since then, I’ve button-mashed my way through just about every genre, with a soft spot for card games, turn-based strategies, and anything with a good dialogue tree.

By day, I’m a content writer and editor with over a decade of experience wrangling words, trimming fluff, and making tech talk sound human. By night? Let’s just say my gaming and reading backlogs have their own backlogs.

