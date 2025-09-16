12 Best Co-Op Games on Switch to Enjoy with Friends in 2025

I’ve literally lost track of hours (if not days) playing some of the best co-op games on Switch with my pals, siblings, coworkers, and sometimes even my boss! Honestly, the fun never seems to stop. These Switch coop games are a great bonding activity among family and friends.

There’s a special magic in the air where you’re sharing the controller with someone you care about, whether you two are teaming up for chaotic battles or just goofing around.

If you’re on the hunt for local co-op games that bring folks together through epic multiplayer moments and brain-melting puzzles, this is the list for you. I’ve gathered twelve of the best co op Switch games here that promise endless laughs and friendly leg-pulling, creating fond memories.

Our Top Picks for Co-Op Games on Switch

Have you ever given up after trying to find the perfect couch co op for your partner or best pal? I know I have! Finding the absolute best multiplayer lollapalooza can be really exhausting. After all, there are plenty of options available.

But sometimes, even the best-rated co-ops can fail to grab your attention (Diablo III is my personal cautionary tale). But this list is very close to my heart. I’ve gathered the best co op games here that involve ghost busting, farming, platforming, and high-speed racing, among other things. You can easily enjoy them with other people.

It Takes Two (2021) – Developers have designed this one with co op players in mind. The level design and eloquent storytelling made me fall in love with it (the key reason why It Takes Two is the first game on my list), making it one of the most satisfying experiences on Switch. Overcooked! All You Can Eat (2020) – Chaos hits the kitchen, and only teamwork can save the day. Overcooked! All You Can Eat is the Switch’s ultimate co-op recipe. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (2021) – This dual-pack is a joy ride of classic and fresh Mario platforming action. Bowser’s Fury adds an open-world twist that keeps the adventure feeling bigger, bolder, crazier, and… at times, scarier. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (2017) – Nothing beats good ol’ racing against your pals on crazy, colorful tracks full of power-ups and surprises. That’s why Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is an ideal party game for pals that delivers adrenaline-boosting competition in a multiplayer-friendly package. Luigi’s Mansion 3 (2019) – This one’s sure a banger! A delightful mix of spookiness and clever puzzles for you and your friend/partner; you two control Luigi and Gooigi (a green clone of the famous plumber) to explore a haunted mansion full of surprises. It’s like Ghostbusters on steroids, perfect to enjoy in someone else’s company. No Princess Peach though!

These games not only represent the pinnacle of co-op fun but also showcase the versatility and creativity Nintendo’s platform offers. Don’t stop here; this was just a teaser. My actual list has 12 coop Switch games listed in order of how much they entertained me.

Keep scrolling to discover the full list packed with hidden gems and blockbuster hits that will keep your Switch multiplayer sessions fresh and exciting for years to come. Remember, it’s all about making friends and new memories!

So, find the perfect person to pair up with you on these joyrides, and change the Metacritic ratings of these games before playing. Grab your consoles and start playing!

12 Best Co-Op Games on Switch that’ll Make Your Day

Are you ready to check out some of the most fun & engaging multiplayer blockbusters on Switch in 2025? We have thrilling adventures and chaotic party games to keep you invested. Discover the ultimate collection of the best coop games on Switch that bring family and friends together! How many of these coop games have you played?

1. It Takes Two [A Brilliant Bonding Exercise for Two Players]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC Year of Release 2021 Creator/s Hazelight Studios Average Playtime 12 to 15 hours Metacritic Score 88%

They say it takes two to tango, and It Takes Two really takes this one to the bank! It’s a uniquely crafted coop adventure that centers on the story of Cody and May. They are a couple on the brink of divorce who find themselves turned into miniature dolls (seems like something right out of an Isekai fanfic!).

So, you and your partner will have to make your way through inventive and diverse worlds that appear as both a literal and metaphorical journey to repair their fractured relationship. This game’s designed for two players. So, you and your other one will have to put some work into it. These reasons make It Takes Two the best Nintendo Switch game on our list.

Players engage in a wide variety of activities, including platforming, puzzle-solving, rhythm games, and even unique mini-games that challenge both players to synchronize their skills and communication. Each level introduces fresh mechanics, ensuring gameplay never feels repetitive.

The visual aesthetic is vibrant and imaginative, with playful, cartoon-like environments that highlight the emotional and whimsical tone of the narrative. The charming art style complements the story’s mix of humor, heartache, and reconciliation beautifully.

My Verdict: Gamers will enjoy It Takes Two for its heartwarming story, innovative co-op gameplay, and endlessly creative level design that makes every moment feel like a shared, unforgettable journey. It’s a must-play for anyone seeking meaningful multiplayer experiences.

2. Overcooked! All You Can Eat [A Chaotic Cooking Part Game for the Whole Family]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2020 Creator/s Ghost Town Games Average Playtime 8 to 12 hours Metacritic Score 84%

Overcooked is a sequel that throws players into the heat of a frantic kitchen. It’s much harder than your average Papa’s Pizzeria workday. This is a kitchen where teamwork and communication prevail! They’re your two keys to survive this Hell’s Kitchen.

The remastered compilation has the chaotic fun of the previous two editions of the game. This one, All You Can Eat, offers new content as players prepare & serve dishes against the rising tide of absurd odds.

You jump into busy kitchens with wild layouts (talk about chef’s labyrinths) and time-sensitive orders. The core gameplay will have you chop, cook, plate, and deliver finger-licking-good meals from the get-go.

You will also have to coordinate with your teammates to manage the chaos of the kitchen that just won’t give up! Levels go from simple to wildly inventive in the blink of an eye! That’s where you need to rely on clever strategy and quick thinking to survive. You can play the game with AI partners to bring some friends around for a session.

My Verdict: Gamers will love this game for its fast-paced, cooperative gameplay and riotous fun, making it a must-have party experience that sparks laughter and teamwork across all skill levels.

3. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury [Classic Mario Game Meets Open-World Excitement]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2021 Creator/s Nintendo Average Playtime 15 to 20 hours Metacritic Score 89%

From the moment I started playing Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, I was immediately drawn into its vibrant and charming worlds. While Mario Party is a very fun game, it gets real boring real quick as you play alone.

Super Mario 3D World is the perfect 3D platformer, where up to four players race through colorful levels full of puzzles and power-ups, with the fresh, action-packed open-world of Bowser’s Fury, designed for two players to explore together. I enjoyed hopping, dodging, and discovering secrets across diverse landscapes that beautifully mix bright, playful visuals with inventive level design.

The platforming challenges ranged from straightforward to delightfully tricky, encouraging coordination and timing, especially during co-op play. Bowser’s Fury’s open-world concept added a new layer of excitement, with dynamically changing environments and epic boss battles against a gigantic Bowser that demanded teamwork and strategy.

Other players love how the combination offers the best of both worlds: the nostalgic fun of traditional Mario platformers alongside innovative new gameplay elements, making it appeal to both longtime fans and newcomers. That’s why this coop multiplayer remains at the top of my list.

My Verdict: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury offers endlessly fun cooperative gameplay, breathtaking worlds, and a delightful balance of classic and new mechanics. It’s a must-play for anyone who loves vibrant, challenging platformer games to enjoy with friends.

4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe [This High-Speed Racing Party Never Gets Boring]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2017 Creator/s Nintendo Average Playtime 10 to 15 hours Metacritic Score 92%

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the ultimate kart racing experience, delivering fast-paced, fun-filled racing across an enormous variety of colorful and imaginative tracks. Players control beloved characters from the Mario franchise and beyond, racing in high-speed, chaotic contests where cunning item use and sharp driving skills can make all the difference.

The game is perfect for both competitive players aiming for victory and casual friends seeking endless multiplayer fun.

Players engage in classic racing across 48 unique courses, including retro favorites and new additions inspired by Nintendo classics like The Legend of Zelda and Excite Bike. Beyond racing, battle modes add an extra layer of chaotic fun where players compete in arenas with power-ups and objectives.

The gameplay is accessible with features like Smart Steering to help newcomers, yet challenging for veterans with 200cc speed and time trials pushing their skills. I believe it’s one of the best Switch games for kids available on Nintendo.

My Verdict: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe delivers unbeatable multiplayer thrills, making it a must-have for racing fans and social gamers alike who want endless fun and competition.

5. Luigi’s Mansion 3 [A Spooky and Charming Ghostbusting Adventure, Tickets for Two]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2019 Creator/s Nintendo Average Playtime 12 to 16 hours Metacritic Score 86%

From the first second playing Luigi’s Mansion 3, I was charmed by how masterfully this game offers us a lighthearted adventure in a spooky atmosphere. You take on the role of Luigi, who is exploring a haunted hotel where each floor features distinct themes and creative puzzles.

The main goal is to rescue Luigi’s friends who have been trapped. All while battling crazy ghosts with a trusty Poltergust vacuum. But that’s not all; what makes this game really fun is Gooigi. You have to rely on skills like stealth to proceed in this game and show some progress, making it the best stealth game on this list.

That’s where Luigi Mansion 3 becomes a truly coop Switch game for friends. You and your friend can control one character to make the story progress. The ScareScraper Mode lets eight players compete in a frantic ghost-catching challenge, making it truly worth your time.

Yes, this guy’s Luigi’s clone, a doppleganger who resembles green goo, hence the name. You can switch between these two characters to solve various puzzles. Our boy Gooigi is perfect when it comes to slipping through grates and handling traps that Luigi can’t wrap his silly mind around.

My Verdict: Luigi’s Mansion 3 is a delightful blast, inventive co-op experience that combines spooky fun with brain-teasing puzzles, making it a perfect game for friends and family to enjoy together.

6. Stardew Valley [A Quiet, Cozy Farming Sim that Grows with Your Pals]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of Release 2017 Creator/s ConcernedApe Average Playtime Over 50 hours Metacritic Score 89%

Stardew Valley is a peaceful escape into a charming, open-ended life simulator. The premise is simple but deeply engaging: you inherit your grandfather’s old farm and work to restore it by growing crops, raising animals, mining, fishing, and building relationships with the townspeople.

The game gives you freedom to play at your own pace and dive into whatever activities you enjoy most. It kind of reminded me of Farm Day Village that I used to play in my teen years.

Most of my time was spent tending to the farm; planting seasonal crops, watering daily, harvesting, and upgrading my tools and buildings. I also loved exploring the mines for ores and battling monsters, as well as socializing with villagers, attending festivals, and forming meaningful friendships or even marriage.

The pixel art style gives the game a nostalgic, cozy charm, and the changing seasons keep the environment feeling fresh and inviting.

My Verdict: Stardew Valley offers deep gameplay and heartwarming community interaction in a beautifully crafted world, making it a must-play for anyone seeking a tranquil yet rewarding simulation experience.

7. Minecraft [Needs No Introduction]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, PS4, Mobile Year of Release 2017 (Switch) Creator/s Mojang Studios Average Playtime Over 60 hours Metacritic Score 93%

Minecraft captivated me with its limitless creativity and freedom. The game drops you into a vast and procedurally generated 3D world. This world is made of blocks of unique materials. The role you have as the player is to mine resources and craft tools & weapons. You get to build intricate structures and explore diverse biomes teeming with wildlife & monsters.

In Survival Mode, you can gather lots of essential materials like wood and stone. You can build shelters to fend off your enemies. The Creative Mode lets you build whatever your brain can think of without worrying about threats or resource limits. The depths of the game’s mechanics really amazed me. Such as the redstone circuitry that allows for complex contraptions and automated systems.

The game’s pixelated, blocky visual style gives you a nostalgic yet charming atmosphere that complements Minecraft’s open-ended nature. The day-night cycle and biomes like forests & deserts (don’t forget the vast oceans) create a really immersive world where human creativity can truly flourish.

It’s a true sandbox game where the only limit is your imagination… or the creative skills of your friends. I believe Minecraft is one of the best couch co op games out there. Just make sure that you have a split-screen gaming monitor to enjoy the true majesty of Minecraft!

My Verdict: Minecraft offers infinitely rewarding gameplay fueled by creativity and exploration, making it a timeless favorite for players of all ages and playstyles.

8. Untitled Goose Game [Mischievous & Puzzling Goose Shenanigans]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of Release 2019 Creator/s House House Average Playtime 4 to 6 hours Metacritic Score 81%

The first time I heard of this game, I thought it was a prank. Or probably a malware. The name Untitled Goose Game was a little off-putting. But when I started playing it, I was hooked by its riotous charm as the mischievous goose wreaking havoc in a peaceful village. The premise is quite simply, not gonna lie, but endlessly fun!

You can use your beak and honk to nick objects off poor villagers, scare them to death, complete prank-filled objectives, and make a complete ruckus wherever you go! This game captures that goofy goose spirit as you sneak around, grab items, and trick the unsuspecting townsfolk.

The main activities are exploring interconnected areas and solving light puzzles by creatively interacting with your surroundings. The visual style of this game is quite fascinating. Also, it has a very smooth animation style that brings the goose’s antics and flustered village to life.

Folks on Reddit have noted, however, that the quirky camera can be frustrating. The coop mode is especially fun; it lets two players team up as horrible geese to double the chaos.

My Verdict: It’s a hilarious, lighthearted sandbox perfect for players seeking laughter and clever mischief with a friend.

9. Unravel Two [A Beautifully Crafted Puzzle-Platformer for Two Yarn Buddies]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of Release 2018 Creator/s Coldwood Interactive Average Playtime 6 to 8 hours Metacritic Score 77%

I was swept away by the heartwarming storytelling of two adorable Yarnys in Unravel Two. Tied together by a thread, they are simply too cute to ignore! The game’s puzzles require cooperation between you and your pals.

Each player has to make their way through beautifully designed environments while solving difficult obstacles, as they swing, tie knots, and use the yarn to bridge gaps or pull each other up.

The ability to anchor your partner also adds a clever twist to the gameplay. Don’t get me wrong; this is also a single-player game. But playing with a buddy is the perfect way to enjoy Unravel Two.

The visual aesthetic of this game is quite stunning. You have lush natural landscapes and detailed environments that feel quite immersive & downright cinematic. Players on the internet have praised Unravel Two for how it promotes teamwork without being overly stressful.

The generous checkpoints and a helpful hint system come to your assistance every time you feel lost. There’s ample customization available for your Yarny, too.

My Verdict: It’s a beautiful, challenging, and emotionally engaging game that’s perfect for players looking for a cooperative journey full of charm, clever puzzles, and seamless teamwork.

10. Cuphead [Run-and-Gun Challenge with Co-Op Flair]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, PS4 Year of Release 2020 (Switch) Creator/s Studio MDHR Average Playtime 8 to 12 hours Metacritic Score 86%

This game reminded me of the Disney animation style from the 1930s. And, yeah, this is what Cuphead was after, i.e., to make people nostalgic about an animation style that ushered in the new age of storytelling in America! From the first fight, this game hooked me.

The run-and-gun gameplay was quite interesting, and the premise is painfully simple: you and your partner are playing as Cuphead and Mugman (try guessing what these characters look like!).

You battle through relentless boss fighting and challenging platforming levels to repay a debt to one and only… wait for it… the Devil. Yikes, right? Well, the boss fights are kinda different from the usual ones in RPG games; they look like puzzles where you gotta memorize attack patterns and pinpoint reflexes to defeat the demagogues.

The gameplay involves dodging attacks by wielding various upgradeable weapons. You also perform timely parries to charge powerful super moves. The visual aesthetic is breathtaking, and the hand-drawn animation style captures the vintage cartoon feels in Cuphead. The jazzy, vibrant soundtrack really sets the mood for brawling!

My Verdict: Cuphead is a must-play for anyone craving a superbly designed, nostalgic, and brutally challenging cooperative platformer that tests skill and teamwork.

11. Moving Out [The Second Most Nerve-Wrecking Game After Fable 3]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of Release 2020 Creator/s SMG Studio, DevM Games Average Playtime 6 to 8 hours Metacritic Score 74%

Moving Out hooks you from the get-go. It’s chaotic and has physics-based hilarity. The game has you and up to three friends working as professional movers, racing against the clock to pack up all sorts of furniture and odd items. You have your everyday boxes, couches, TVs, refrigerators, and other objects. The task is to load these items onto a moving van.

What makes this game widely fun is the freedom to carry, throw, slide, and toss these items anyway you want. You waltz your way through various locations, and each level is filled with unique obstacles of its own. It’s up to you and your friends to overcome these challenges, as if you folks are an actual team of professional movers helping everyday folks switch homes.

This moving simulator is where creative chaos blends with strong friendships. The part I loved the most was how teamwork and quick thinking can help you easily finish this game. Breaking fragile items adds a fun layer of challenge. The bright, cartoonish visuals, along with its quite amusing animations, make Moving Out a frustratingly bungled yet entertaining play.

My Verdict: Moving Out is a nonstop, cooperative laugh-fest that delivers satisfying teamwork and goofy fun, perfect for players who enjoy lighthearted, collaborative challenges.

12. Snipperclips [Cutting-Edge Cooperative Puzzles That Slice Through the Fun]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2017 Creator/s SFB Games Average Playtime 4 to 6 hours Metacritic Score 80%

I loved how Snipperclips is quite simple yet endlessly creative. This puzzle gameplay makes you and your partner control Snip and Clip, two characters made of paper capable of cutting each other into various shapes to solve clever challenges. This is the game where you’ll find each puzzle feeling fresh. Whether you’re fitting Snip & Clip into different shoes or loading objects on a ramp, each moment feels amazing.

The visual aesthetic is very bright and filled with colors. The minimalist vibes of the multiplayer really sold me. You can feel the playful paper through its smooth animations and cheerful sound effects. The accessibility + fun factor of the game will make you fall in love. I vote it one of the most creative & enjoyable Nintendo Switch family games on our list.

Level designs are quite imaginative, I have to be honest. It creates room for cooperative teamwork; trust me, you can’t level up without trusting your friends and delegating some challenges to them. As a guy on Reddit said, “There’s no room for Solo Leveling here!”

My Verdict: Snipperclips easily offers heartwarming, clever puzzle games that encourage communication and creativity, making it a must-play for anyone who loves cooperative games.

FAQs

What is the best co-op game on Switch?

It Takes Two takes the cake as the best co-op game on Switch. It’s perfect for couples since, as the name indicates, it takes two players’ cooperation and mutual understanding to finish.

What are some co-op Switch games for little kids?

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury and Animal Crossing: New Horizons are some of the most kid-friendly games on Switch. Kirby and Mario Wonder are some more examples.

What are the best co-op Switch games to play with a girlfriend?

Overcooked and It Takes Two are the best games to enjoy with your significant other. These shared gaming sessions can potentially make you and your partner fall in love again!

Are there any cross-platform co-op games on Switch?

Yes, Switch supports cross-platform co-op games like Minecraft, Fortnite, Among Us, etc. So, Switch players can team up with friends on PC, Xbox, or PlayStation.

Are there any co-op RPGs on Switch?

Yes, Diablo III, Dragon Quest Builders 2, Secret of Mana, Nine Parchments, and Monster Hunter Rise are some of the best co-op role-playing games (RPGs) available on Switch.